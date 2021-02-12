Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Craft your guide! You choose how to move
+1M Argentines live abroad 75% Of young medium/high class people living in Buenos Aires are evaluating to move abroad 2 ⬆3...
“I want to move abroad but I am not sure of how to do it. There is a lot of information online but it is cold and not pers...
Our solution - craft your guide! An app where you can look for information from different sources and craft your own guide...
The era of one-way communication is long gone! 5 Why choosing interactive content? 81% Of North American content marketers...
Business model Target: ● 20-40 year-old ● Argentinians willing to move abroad About the app: ● Freemium - free download an...
MILESTONES 7 testing A focus group with people from our target will be conducted to evaluate the likeability of the app an...
competition 8 It is similar in... Information for travellers Possibility to share tips (reviews) Recommended attractions a...
competition 9 It is similar in... Possibility to create your own guide People can upload their guides to everything But do...
competition 10 InterNations It is similar in... Information for people living abroad Possibility to share tips Specificall...
SOURCES COMPETITION ● Guidebook https://guidebook.com/mobile- guides/introducing-guidebook-web/ ● Internations https://www...
Thanks! Any questions? You can find me at: ✗ @craftyourguide ✗ hello@craftyourguide.co m 12
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Craft your guide!

22 views

Published on

Pitch deck

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Craft your guide!

  1. 1. Craft your guide! You choose how to move
  2. 2. +1M Argentines live abroad 75% Of young medium/high class people living in Buenos Aires are evaluating to move abroad 2 ⬆3,7% More immigrants in 2019 than 2017. With the pandemics, the number is expected to increase more!
  3. 3. “I want to move abroad but I am not sure of how to do it. There is a lot of information online but it is cold and not personal. It is a big step, and I want to have control!” 3
  4. 4. Our solution - craft your guide! An app where you can look for information from different sources and craft your own guide to live abroad! ✗ Select the information that matters TO YOU (travelling, society, paperwork, tips from other users) ✗ Upload information/experiences that can be useful for others ✗ Collect everything in your own, personalised guide ✗ Add photos, highlight quotes, add your own comments… your guide is completely editable! 4
  5. 5. The era of one-way communication is long gone! 5 Why choosing interactive content? 81% Of North American content marketers agree “This combination of participation and personalization is the perfect recipe for millennial and Generation Z engagement” - Forbes “Interactive content is better than static at grabbing audiences’ attention”
  6. 6. Business model Target: ● 20-40 year-old ● Argentinians willing to move abroad About the app: ● Freemium - free download and usage, but special content from experts / influencers will be available by paying ● A space to advertise tourism attractions and restaurants ● Collaboration with institutions and travel influencers 6 ● High / medium-high class
  7. 7. MILESTONES 7 testing A focus group with people from our target will be conducted to evaluate the likeability of the app and if it is simple, intuitive, user- friendly. prepare Front end and back end developers, copywriters, selection of material and cooperation with websites demo Featuring travelling, formalities and tips + possibility of creating and editing guide Deliver Make the app available to download on Google Play & App Store. Test again! Test the experience of the users and adapt the app to their preferences / suggestions.
  8. 8. competition 8 It is similar in... Information for travellers Possibility to share tips (reviews) Recommended attractions and restaurants But doesn’t have... Information for those living abroad Possibility to collect information in own guide Possibility to edit your guide
  9. 9. competition 9 It is similar in... Possibility to create your own guide People can upload their guides to everything But doesn’t have... Possibility to edit your guide with photos, comments, etc. Specific information for our target (too broad)
  10. 10. competition 10 InterNations It is similar in... Information for people living abroad Possibility to share tips Specifically designed for people living abroad But doesn’t have... Possibility to collect information in a place Possibility to edit such guide
  11. 11. SOURCES COMPETITION ● Guidebook https://guidebook.com/mobile- guides/introducing-guidebook-web/ ● Internations https://www.internations.org/guide/glob al/8-living-abroad ● Trip Advisor https://www.tripadvisor.com/ INFORMATION ● Infobae - “Due to the pandemic, the desire to emigrate of many Argentines increased” https://cutt.ly/JkDFTs4 ● Forbes - “Why Interactive Content Is The Best Way To Captivate A Millennial Audience” https://cutt.ly/MkDFHLe ● Think mobiles - “Best reading apps for book lovers” ● https://thinkmobiles.com/blog/best- reading-apps/ 11
  12. 12. Thanks! Any questions? You can find me at: ✗ @craftyourguide ✗ hello@craftyourguide.co m 12

×