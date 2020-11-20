Successfully reported this slideshow.
Easy Pro Azon Review: WHY NOW IS THE BEST TIME EVER TO BE AN AMAZON AFFILIATE

EASY PRO REVIEWS AZON EDITION
This new software makes it very easy to create professional Amazon product evaluation pages.
Simply select an Amazon product and the software will provide you with an evaluation video. It allows you to easily add your own reviews, list of features, specifications, video transcript, review summary, how to add articles, and of course to automatically integrate your Amazon affiliate links.
The result is a beautiful, professional, compliant, and high-conversion Amazon product review website.
https://www.digitalisiait.cf/2020/11/easy-pro-reviews-azon.html

Easy Pro Azon Review: WHY NOW IS THE BEST TIME EVER TO BE AN AMAZON AFFILIATE

  1. 1. Easy Pro Azon Review: WHY NOW IS THE BEST TIME EVER TO BE AN AMAZON AFFILIATE If you are an Amazon affiliate, now is your biggest chance to increase your sales and revenue. And if you are not yet an Amazon affiliate, there is no better time to start than now!
  2. 2. The horror of the current pandemic is forcing a considerable increase in online shopping. Even the elderly, traditionally reluctant, are forced to use the Internet for their daily needs. This change will not be reversed. Once people become familiar with the simplicity and convenience of online shopping, there will be no turning back. For now, there is no sign of the pandemic being contained, so the growth in online sales is only going in one direction: UP! Easy Pro Reviews Azon: How can you make your sales skyrocket? Of course, if the number of people willing to buy increases, you are likely to see an increase in sales. But so will everyone else. How can you take advantage of the huge number of people looking to buy online? How can you differentiate yourself from your competitors? For your blog’s content to effectively turn into sales, you need to understand Amazon’s customers. People who go to Amazon are looking to buy something specific. They already know what they want. Maybe a camera, a fitness watch, or maybe a drone. But they don’t always know exactly which one suits them best, so they look for independent product reviews.
  3. 3. How do they go about it? Usually by searching the Internet for the product name and adding the word REVIEW or UNBOXING. What they are looking for is a real person’s view of the product. How to create product review pages that attract customers and have a high conversion rate? Here’s how you can massively increase your sales on Amazon by creating detailed and personal product review pages. These pages are very popular with people who shop online. It gives them a more personal touch and the certainty that a real human has bought or used the product. This is especially effective when using evaluation or decoding videos. Trial and decoding videos are very popular and used by thousands of marketers to help sell affiliate products of all kinds. In fact, a quick Google search shows you how popular trial videos are. There are more than 1 billion trial videos and 115 million de-rating videos. We want you to succeed. Because if you succeed, so do we. We sincerely want you to achieve your goals. If that goal is to become an Amazon affiliate marketer or take your Amazon affiliate business to the next level. Then we can help you. In fact, we have a vested interest in your success. You see, between us, Tony and I have been in this business for over 20 years. We haven’t built a long- term business by just selling things. We built our businesses by helping our customers. When we help clients like you achieve your goals, you start to trust us. And then you’ll probably choose us to help you reach your next goal. That means you buy from us and our business grows and improves. So we both benefit from this relationship. In fact, it’s more like a partnership. It’s the only way for anyone to develop a successful and sustainable business.
  4. 4. EASY PRO REVIEWS AZON EDITION This new software makes it very easy to create professional Amazon product evaluation pages. Simply select an Amazon product and the software will provide you with an evaluation video. It allows you to easily add your own reviews, list of features, specifications, video transcript, review summary, how to add articles, and of course to automatically integrate your Amazon affiliate links. The result is a beautiful, professional, compliant, and high-conversion Amazon product review website. Maybe you are already affiliated with Amazon? with EASY PRO REVIEW AZON It’s very easy to add these pages to your Amazon Blog or website and create a wide range of comments about Amazon products in your niche. Maybe you want to become an Amazon affiliate? No problem, because with EASY PRO REVIEW AZON we give you detailed instructions on how to join the Amazon Associates program and we even give you a blog template to help you get started. As I mentioned before, Tony and I have been working full time online for over 20 years. You don’t have that kind of background if you don’t do things right. Of course, I could give you some huge numbers to show you what we’ve earned in that time, but that would be pointless. It’s not about what we earn, it’s about what you can earn. Easy Pro Reviews Azon Bonus 1: Traffic Tutorials (value of $97.00) In any case, you still need more traffic rights. No problem, we give you a host of traffic training guides and videos.
  5. 5.  Free and paid training with the traffic handbook  How to increase traffic with Facebook ads and groups  Bringing visitors to your site via the Tik Tok, which is growing massively Easy Pro Reviews Azon Bonus 2: Amazon Affiliate Product Finder Guide ($47.00 value) This guide to finding the best Amazon affiliate products is an absolute must. A complete guide to all the tips, tricks and secrets to find the best Amazon products.  Quick ways to find products with high conversion rates  Coupons at source for quick sales  Find out exactly what to look for in a great affiliate product Easy Pro Reviews Azon Bonus 3: Sample Examination Page Template/Examples ($27.00 value) To help you get started, we’ve included a few pages of comments on Amazon products. Of course, we don’t know what niche you’re in, but you can use them as templates for the products you’ve chosen and/or as examples of completed review pages, so you know exactly what you can create.  The “Made for You” evaluation pages can be used as templates.  See exactly what you can create with Easy Pro Reviews Azon Edition.  Instant one-click import into your editor. Easy Pro Reviews Azon Bonus 4: Amazon Template Blog (value of $197.00) If you are not yet an Amazon associate, you will need an Amazon-compliant blog. This WordPress blog template will get you started on the right foot Super quick to install and easy to customize and do-it-yourself.  Install your WordPress blog template in minutes.  Can be fully customized
  6. 6.  Gives you the basics and format of an Amzon-compliant blog. Easy Pro Reviews Azon Bonus 5: Commercial license (value of $97.00) For the launch period, we grant you a commercial license completely free of charge. With the commercial license, you can sell your services as a creator or seller of magazine pages. A cool little gig for a little money. You’ve seen how much people charge on Fiverr for creating reviews!  Make gigs.  Create niche review blogs and use Flippa.  Create content for your customers. Easy Pro Reviews Azon Answers to frequently asked questions: +Do I need a website to be affiliated with Amazon? Yes, you do. To become an Amazon affiliate, you must have your own blog with at least 15 unique posts. If you don’t have a blog yet, we offer a free blog template to help you get started. +Will it work on a Mac? Absolutely, Easy Pro Reviews Azon is a web application that will work on any computer with Internet access. +Does this application come with full instructions and training? Yes, the software is super intuitive and each part has information buttons to tell you what to do. We also include complete video guides covering everything you need to do. +Do I need design or graphic design skills to create review pages? Absolutely not. The design and layout of the pages are generated automatically. It’s 100% non-technical.
  7. 7. +Do I need to create my own videos? No, you don’t need to create your own videos. You can legitimately choose and use other people’s review videos. +And if I’m not good at technique…can I still set up this product LinkedIn requires a few connections to be understood. However, we only show you what you need to focus on to help you get results, and we make the training very easy to follow. +I am in a country that does not allow Amazon affiliates. Can I still use this software? The application is designed specifically for Amazon products and works best with them. If you can’t get an Amazon affiliate account, then this application is for you. +If I have problems using the software, is there any support? In the very unlikely event that you find problems with this software, you can let us know at our support desk and we will solve your problem. +Can I legitimately use other people’s videos? Absolutely. When someone uploads a video to YouTube, they have the option to allow or disallow sharing. If they allow public sharing, everyone can embed their videos on their own web pages. Easy Pro Reviews uses only the official YouTube API to manage videos. +Can I take images or other content from Amazon and use them on my pages? No, you cannot. Amazon’s terms and conditions are strict, and you can only add links and images using the official Amazon Associate tools. Easy Pro comments are strictly in accordance with Amazon’s terms and conditions. +Is there a money-back guarantee? Of course there is. If you don’t like your product for any reason, let us know within 30 days of purchase, and we will refund your purchase in full.
  8. 8. +Do I get everything with this program or will I have to buy more to make it work? Easy Pro Reviews is a 100% complete product. There is nothing else to buy to make it work. As an Amazon affiliate, however, you will need a website.

