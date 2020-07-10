Successfully reported this slideshow.
Caracteristicas y definiciones

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDA REGIONAL AUTONOMA DE LOS ANDES ´´UNIANDES´´ Facultad de Ciencias Médicas Carrera de Odontología Profesor: Dr. Roberto López Alumno: Flor Licuy Curso: Primero “A” Materia: Metodología de la Investigación Tarea: Cuadro comparativo del Enfoque Cuantitativo, Cualitativo y Mixto Periodo Académico: Mayo 2020 – Septiembre 2020
  2. 2. CUADRO COMPARATIVO ENFOQUES CUANTITATIVO CUALITATIVO MIXTO DEFINICIÓN Es el más usado en las ciencias exactas o naturales. Pretende medir la realidad que se investiga para probar teorías. Pretende comprender la realidad que se investiga. Este enfoque utiliza la recolección de dados sin medición numérica. Combinación de los dos enfoques cuantitativo y cualitativo. CARACTERÍSTICAS - Es necesario que exista una relación numérica entre las variables del problema de investigación. - Los datos que se analizan siempre deben ser cuantificables. - Es descriptivo. - Analiza y predice el comportamiento de la población. - Los números y datos representan la realidad más abstracta. Se orienta a resultados. - Estudia las conductas humanas y los comportamientos de una muestra de la población. - Descripción de las cualidades de un fenómeno. - La investigación cualitativa es inductiva. - Tiene una perspectiva holística, esto es que considera el fenómeno como un todo. - Se trata de estudios en pequeña escala que solo se representan a sí mismos. - La base está en la intuición. La investigación es de naturaleza flexible, evolucionaría y recursiva. - En general no permite un análisis estadístico. - Análisis e interpretación de datos. - Sacar conclusiones o recomendaciones. - Requiere mayor tiempo de realización. - Puede ser difícil para el investigador mezclar adecuadamente ambos métodos. - Para algunos investigadores resulta complicado cómo mezclar y analizar los datos cuantitativos y cualitativos e interpretando los resultados.
  3. 3. DIFERENCIAS - Basada en la inducción probabilística del positivismo lógico - Medición penetrante y controlada - Objetiva - Inferencias más allá de los datos - Confirmatoria, inferencial, deductiva - Orientada al resultado - Datos "sólidos y repetibles" - Generalizable - Particularista - Realidad estática - Centrada en la fenomenología y comprensión. - Observación naturista sin control. Subjetiva. - Inferencias de sus datos - Exploratoria, inductiva y descriptiva - Orientada al proceso - Datos "ricos y profundos" - No generalizable - Holista - Particularista - Realidad dinámica Ventajas e inconvenientes - Propensión a "servirse de" los sujetos del estudio - Se limita a responder - Son débiles en términos de validez interna -casi nunca sabemos si miden lo que quieren medir-, pero son fuertes en validez externa, lo que encuentran es generalizable a la población - Preguntan a los cualitativos: ¿Son generalizables tus hallazgos? - Propensión a "comunicarse con" los sujetos del estudio - Se limita a preguntar - Comunicación entre el investigador y los investigados. Mayor naturalidad y habilidad de estudiar los factores sociales. - Son fuertes en términos de validez interna, pero son débiles en validez externa. - Preguntan a los cuantitativos: ¿Cuan particularizables son los hallazgos?

