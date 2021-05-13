Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Leyes de la termodinámica Temas Selectos de Química II Bloque II Termoquímica y electroquímica Sexto cuatrimestre
Para empezar debemos saber… • Calor: Es la energía que suministramos o que recibimos de un cuerpo en los procesos, en que ...
• Entalpía: Es la energía liberada o absorbida en forma de calor en una reacción química. Se representa por H. • Entropía:...
• Proceso Adiabático: Se presenta en un sistema en donde no se registra ningún intercambio de calor. • Proceso isobárico: ...
Primera ley de la Termodinámica La Primera Ley o Ley de la conservación de la energía considera que la energía es indestru...
“El calor Q suministrado se invierte en parte en el trabajo externo y el resto absorbido por el sistema, aumentando su ene...
ΔQ + Si el Sistema absorbe o recibe calor - Si el Sistema sede o pierde calor
ΔU + Si la energía interna aumente - Si la energía interna disminuye
W - Si el Sistema realiza el trabajo + Si el trabajo se realiza sobre el Sistema
Para estudiar los cambios energéticos ocurridos durante las reacciones químicas es necesario considerar el concepto de ent...
ΔH + Reacciones endotérmicas - Reacciones exotérmicas
• Generalmente las reacciones químicas se realizan a presión constante o a volumen constante lo que simplifica su estudio....
• La entalpía de reacción se obtiene por: Es decir, la variación de entalpía se obtiene por restar a la entalpía de todos ...
Nota • la entalpía de gas diatómico valen cero • El valor de la tabla está en Kilojoules y debe ser convertido a Kcal
Bibliografía • Villarmetn Christine, López Jaime (2012). Química 1. México Ed. Book Mart • Ocampo, G.A. (2003). Fundamento...
Tsq primera ley de la termodinamica 1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
40 views
May. 13, 2021

Tsq primera ley de la termodinamica 1

Leyes de la termodinámica

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tsq primera ley de la termodinamica 1

  1. 1. Leyes de la termodinámica Temas Selectos de Química II Bloque II Termoquímica y electroquímica Sexto cuatrimestre
  2. 2. Para empezar debemos saber… • Calor: Es la energía que suministramos o que recibimos de un cuerpo en los procesos, en que éste varía su energía interna. Se puede producir y transmitir de diferentes formas, y existe sólo cuando se transmite. • Bioenergética: Es el estudio cuantitativo de la transferencia y utilización de la energía en los sistemas biológicos. • Energía interna de un cuerpo: Es la energía total que poseen sus moléculas. Se representa por U. Esta energía depende de las variables que caracterizan el estado del sistema: presión, volumen, temperatura. • Energía térmica: Es la suma de las energías de todas las partículas que componen un cuerpo.
  3. 3. • Entalpía: Es la energía liberada o absorbida en forma de calor en una reacción química. Se representa por H. • Entropía: Tendencia natural al desorden de un sistema y permite distinguir la energía útil, que se convierte en trabajo, de la que se pierde o disipa al ambiente. • Gases ideales: Gases que se ajustan a la teoría cinética; están compuestos por moléculas que no tienen fuerzas de atracción entre sí y se encuentran en movimiento rápido y constante, chocando unas con otras en una forma perfectamente elástica, y tiene una energía cinética promedio proporcional a la temperatura absoluta. • Gas real: En oposición a un gas ideal o perfecto, es un gas que exhibe propiedades que no pueden ser explicadas enteramente utilizando la ley de los gases ideales.
  4. 4. • Proceso Adiabático: Se presenta en un sistema en donde no se registra ningún intercambio de calor. • Proceso isobárico: Es el proceso termodinámico que ocurre a presión constante. • Proceso isocórico: Es el proceso termodinámico en donde el volumen se mantiene constante. • Proceso isotérmico: Es el proceso termodinámico en donde la temperatura se mantiene constante
  5. 5. Primera ley de la Termodinámica La Primera Ley o Ley de la conservación de la energía considera que la energía es indestructible, ya que, no se pierde, sino que se transforma; se aplica a todo proceso que parte de un estado de equilibrio y termina en otro Un sistema está en estado de equilibrio cuando puede ser descrito por medio de un grupo apropiado de parámetros constantes del sistema, como presión, volumen y temperatura.
  6. 6. “El calor Q suministrado se invierte en parte en el trabajo externo y el resto absorbido por el sistema, aumentando su energía interna DU”. “Si se suministra trabajo al sistema se transforma en energía interna y el resto se pierde como calor al exterior”
  7. 7. ΔQ + Si el Sistema absorbe o recibe calor - Si el Sistema sede o pierde calor
  8. 8. ΔU + Si la energía interna aumente - Si la energía interna disminuye
  9. 9. W - Si el Sistema realiza el trabajo + Si el trabajo se realiza sobre el Sistema
  10. 10. Para estudiar los cambios energéticos ocurridos durante las reacciones químicas es necesario considerar el concepto de entalpía, que equivale a la energía liberada o absorbida en forma de calor en una reacción. La entalpía es una función de estado, luego su variación sólo depende de las condiciones iniciales y final y de la manera en que se llevó a cabo la transformación termodinámica
  11. 11. ΔH + Reacciones endotérmicas - Reacciones exotérmicas
  12. 12. • Generalmente las reacciones químicas se realizan a presión constante o a volumen constante lo que simplifica su estudio. La situación más frecuente es bajo presión constante atmosférica
  13. 13. • La entalpía de reacción se obtiene por: Es decir, la variación de entalpía se obtiene por restar a la entalpía de todos los productos la entalpía de todos los reactivos. El Valor de ΔH se obtiene experimentalmente en una reacción química midiendo el flujo de calor mediante un calorímetro. La emisión o absorción de calor depende de la capacidad calorífica de las sustancias
  14. 14. Nota • la entalpía de gas diatómico valen cero • El valor de la tabla está en Kilojoules y debe ser convertido a Kcal
  15. 15. Bibliografía • Villarmetn Christine, López Jaime (2012). Química 1. México Ed. Book Mart • Ocampo, G.A. (2003). Fundamentos de Química 1. México, D.F. Editorial Publicaciones Culturales

×