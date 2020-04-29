Successfully reported this slideshow.
MRU - MRUA Física I Bloque II Cinemática Tercer Cuatrimestre
Rapidez media Es la distancia que recorre un objeto dividida entre el tiempo que tarda en recorrer dicha distancia.
Rapidez instantánea es la rapidez que observamos o determinamos en un instante de tiempo dado. Ejemplo: La rapidez que tie...
Velocidad media Es el cociente del desplazamiento ΔX de la partícula entre el intervalo de tiempo total Δt
Movimiento Rectilíneo Uniforme Se dice que el movimiento de un objeto es rectilíneo uniforme cuando la magnitud y la direc...
Este tipo de movimiento implica velocidad constante , esto es que el objeto efectúa desplazamientos iguales en tiempos igu...
Los datos de la tabla anterior se pueden graficar de la siguiente forma: 140 120 80 40 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 Tiempo en Horas Veloc...
En esta segunda grafica se observa que por cada hora transcurrida, el objeto se desplaza 80 km 240 200 160 120 80 40 0 1 2...
La pendiente «m» se define como la tangente del Angulo de inclinación. En la segunda Figuera la pendiente de la recta incl...
Como aplicamos la formula de la tangente en el ejemplo que tenemos? • De la segunda figura tomamos dos puntos cualquiera d...
Con esta ecuación matemática podemos deducir que en la grafica «posición contra tiempo» (X - t) de un movimiento rectilíne...
Para resumir • Es un movimiento que se realiza sobre una línea recta • Velocidad constante; implica magnitud y dirección c...
MRUA
Movimiento Rectilíneo Uniformemente Acelerado Es aquél en el que el móvil se desplaza sobre una trayectoria recta estando ...
Aceleración: variación de la velocidad de un objeto por unidad de tiempo 𝒂 = ∆𝒗 ∆𝒕 = 𝒗 𝒇 − 𝒗𝒊 𝒕 𝒇 − 𝒕𝒊 = 𝒗 𝒇 − 𝒗𝒊 𝒕 Donde:...
Para encontrar la velocidad final tenemos: 𝑣 𝑓 = 𝑣𝑖 + 𝑎𝑡
Relación de la dirección del objeto en movimiento con respecto a la aceleración y la velocidad • a positiva • v positiva M...
Ejemplo Tiempo (s) Velocidad (m/s) 0 10 1 16 2 22 3 28 4 34
En el MRUA la velocidad esta cambiando, pero podemos calcular la velocidad promedio (o velocidad media) que es aquella que...
Graficas del MRUA Partiendo de los datos de la tabla podemos graficar X-t, V-t y a-t X-t
V-t El valor de la pendiente de la recta representa el valor de la aceleración del movil
a-t
Análisis de las pendientes de la recta en las graficas de v-t a) Una pendiente positiva indica un aumento de velocidad en ...
Formulas para MRUA 𝒂 = 𝒗 𝒇 − 𝒗𝒊 𝒕 𝒗 𝒇 = 𝒗𝒊 + 𝒂𝒕 𝒅 = 𝑿 𝒇 − 𝑿𝒊 𝒗 = 𝒅 𝒕 = 𝑿 𝒇 − 𝑿𝒊 𝒕 𝒅 = 𝒗𝒕 𝒗 = 𝒗 𝒇 + 𝒗𝒊 𝟐 𝑿 𝒇 = 𝑿𝒊 + 𝒗𝒕 𝑿 𝒇 ...
MRU-MRUA
MRU-MRUA
Movimiento rectilíneo

