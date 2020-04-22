Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Suma Vectores repaso Física I Bloque I Introducción a la física Tercer Cuatrimestre
• Retomando el tema de sumas de vectores, recomiendo observar a detalle los videos adjuntos, teniendo en cuenta lo siguien...
• Ahora a manera de repaso realiza los siguientes vectores, cada uno en un plano cartesiano independiente. NOTA: NO OLVIDE...
• Realiza las siguientes sumas de vectores utilizando el meto do del triangulo o bien el método del polígono, según corres...
• Realiza estos ejercicios en hojas milimétricas o bien en hoja cuadriculada. • Utiliza dos colores diferentes y marca el ...
Física i suma de vectores repaso
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Física i suma de vectores repaso

20 views

Published on

repaso

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Física i suma de vectores repaso

  1. 1. Suma Vectores repaso Física I Bloque I Introducción a la física Tercer Cuatrimestre
  2. 2. • Retomando el tema de sumas de vectores, recomiendo observar a detalle los videos adjuntos, teniendo en cuenta lo siguiente: 1. Es muy importante establecer una escala que sea adecuada para la magnitud de nuestro vector a trazar y el espacio que se tenga disponible para trazarlo. 2. Si realizas una operación varios vectores, la escala debe ser la misma para todos. 3. En diferentes operaciones (diferentes ejercicios) puedes utilizar distintas escala. 4. Para determinar el valor del vector resultante (el resultado de la suma) debes medirlo y convertirlo a las unidades apropiadas de acuerdo a la escala establecida al inicio.
  3. 3. • Ahora a manera de repaso realiza los siguientes vectores, cada uno en un plano cartesiano independiente. NOTA: NO OLVIDES ESTABLECER TU ESCALA 1. 35 Km N 49⁰ E 2. 89 N S33⁰ O 3. 91 m NO 4. 12 Km/h O 12⁰ N 5. 144 Km SO
  4. 4. • Realiza las siguientes sumas de vectores utilizando el meto do del triangulo o bien el método del polígono, según corresponde: 1. Suma: A = 17N SE, B= 38 N O 12⁰ N 2. Suma: C= 22 m N, D= 15 m NO, E= 41 m SO 3. Suma: E=72 Km N 15⁰ E, F= 98 Km O 35⁰ S 4. Suma: G= 10 m E 72⁰ N, H= 19 m N 60⁰ O, I= 25 m S 5. Suma: J= 24 Km NE, K= 47 Km N, L= 33 Km O 25⁰ N, M=51 Km O 35 S
  5. 5. • Realiza estos ejercicios en hojas milimétricas o bien en hoja cuadriculada. • Utiliza dos colores diferentes y marca el resultante con un color distinto al resto de los vectores. • Toma fotos de tu trabajo, ponlo en formato Word y envíalo por correo electrónico. Nota: fecha limite de entrega martes 28 de abril, antes de las 3 pm.

×