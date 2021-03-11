Bloque III soluciones tsq

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIDADES DE CONCENTRACIÓN DE LOS SISTEMAS DISPERSO Temas Selectos de Química I Bloque III Soluciones Quinto Cuatrimestre
Concentración • La concentración es la medida de cantidad de soluto en una cantidad dada de solvente o disolución.
Concentración expresada en forma cualitativa • Disolución diluida: Es aquella en donde la cantidad de soluto está en una p...
La solubilidad: es la cantidad máxima de soluto que se puede disolver en un disolvente, para una temperatura y presión dada
Concentración expresada en forma cuantitativa • Porcentaje masa/masa (% m/m) • Porcentaje volumen/volumen (% V/V) • Porcen...
Porcentual Indican la cantidad de soluto disuelto en cada 100 unidades de solución. El porcentaje se clasifica en:
• Porcentaje masa/masa: indica los gramos de un soluto por cada 100 g de solución • Porcentaje volumen/volumen: expresa la...
• Porcentaje masa/volumen: Indica la cantidad en peso (g) de un soluto por cada 100 mililitros (ml) de solución.
Partes por millón (ppm) Expresa el número de unidades en masa de un soluto por cada millón de partes en peso de solución; ...
Molaridad La molaridad por definición es el número de moles de soluto contenidos en un litro de solución y se representa c...
Normalidad La normalidad indica el número de equivalentes gramo de soluto que hay en un litro de disolución. Se representa...
• Peso o masa equivalente de un ácido: la masa o peso equivalente (Peq) es igual a la masa molar dividida entre el número ...
• Peso o masa equivalente de una sal: En una sal, la masa o peso equivalente (Peq) es igual a la masa molar dividida entre...
Bibliografía LUZ DIVINA TORRES PESTONI (2005) química II, GLOBAL EDUCATIONAL SOLUTIONS MARÍA GARCÍA (2006), Química II, MC...
