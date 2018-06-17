Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MAYORIA DE EDAD.(con ESEPCIONES) Consentimiento.(manifestacion de libertad)mayor de edad basta con expresar su voluntad....
Tipos de matrimonio. El matrimonio civil. Que es celebrado ante una autoridad competente. (Existe el divorcio) El matrimon...
 El régimen liberal del matrimonio que se caracteriza por la introducción de la idea de que el matrimonio es un asunto ci...
Perpetuar la especie. Vivir en común. Prestarse ayuda en todas las circunstancias de la vida.
Como contrato, como acto jurídico 1. Como contrato. como un acuerdo de voluntades que produce derechos y obligaciones entr...
Obstaculo legal que impide celebrar el matrimonio. El derecho canónico ha distinguido siempre entre los impedimentos dirim...
Tienen tres caracteres fundamentales: son de naturaleza legal, de orden público y recíprocos. Estos Deberes y Derechos son...
EFECTOS DEL MATRIMONIO. Estos efectos se producirán con relación a los propios cónyuges, con relación a los hijos, si es q...
Se finalize la sociedad y se hace un inventario de todos los bienes. Se puede hacer en mutuo acuerdo o con procedimiento j...
BIBLIOGRAFIA. LEGISLACIÓN FAMILIAR ANTOLOGÍA SEMANA S CUATRO Y CINCO LIC. JOSE G. GARCÍA FIGUEROA https://www.youtube.com/...
El matrimonio 2
El matrimonio 2
El matrimonio 2
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

El matrimonio 2

38 views

Published on

EL MATRIMONIO .

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

El matrimonio 2

  1. 1. MAYORIA DE EDAD.(con ESEPCIONES) Consentimiento.(manifestacion de libertad)mayor de edad basta con expresar su voluntad.Menor de edad consentimiento de quienes ejercen la patria potestad o tutela. DIFERENCIA DE SEXOS. (Esepciones) REQUISITOS DE VALIDEZ. La capasidad, ausencia de vicios de la vlountad,. Lisitud en el objeto, Formalidades. ELEMENTOS. La voluntad, objeto y solebnidades requeridas por la ley. Los contrayentes deben presentarce y elebrar el matrimonio ante el juez del registro civil.  Presentar un escrito que contenga. Nombre, apeido, edad, ocupacion, domicilio, de ellos y sus padres y testigos quienes afirmaran que no existe impedimento para realizer el matrimonio.  Decaracion de que no hay impedimentos.  Manifestacion de voluntad. Firmado y con hulla digital. Acta de nacimiento.(si son menores anexar constancia de consentimiento), convenio de bienes, si es viudo presentar acta de defuncion, o en su caso acta de divorcio. certificado medico,copia de dispensa de impedimentos si los hubo.
  2. 2. Tipos de matrimonio. El matrimonio civil. Que es celebrado ante una autoridad competente. (Existe el divorcio) El matrimonio civil, por lo tanto, es la unión conyugal que crea un vínculo entre dos personas con derechos y obligaciones. El Estado debe encargarse de velar por el cumplimiento de estos deberes; en caso que un cónyuge no cumpla con sus compromisos, puede acudir a la Justicia Matrimonio religioso legitima al matrimonio ante los ojos de dios.. Para la Iglesia Católica el matrimonio es un sacramento y una institución .(Es perpetuo)
  3. 3.  El régimen liberal del matrimonio que se caracteriza por la introducción de la idea de que el matrimonio es un asunto civil y un amplio respeto a la opinión y tradiciones dominantes acerca del matrimonio y los deberes que genera. Abarca un periodo de 1869 a 1914.  El régimen revolucionario del matrimonio que se da durante el periodo de 1914 a 1974, que tiene como rasgos peculiares la voluntad política de imponer un régimen matrimonial que se considera avanzado, progresista o moderno en oposición a lo que se denomina tradicional o conservador.  El régimen postmoderno presenta el debilitamiento del matrimonio civil al desvincularlo de la procreación y educación de los hijos y acercarlo al concubinato.
  4. 4. Perpetuar la especie. Vivir en común. Prestarse ayuda en todas las circunstancias de la vida.
  5. 5. Como contrato, como acto jurídico 1. Como contrato. como un acuerdo de voluntades que produce derechos y obligaciones entre los consortes y sus hijos Existen dos posiciones: a.-el contrato de matrimonio carece de objeto desde el punto de vista Jurídico, b.-en los contratos la voluntad de las partes es la que dentro de los límites de la ley fija los derechos y obligaciones de cada una de ellas. Como acto jurídico. Este punto de vista sólo es aplicable a la celebración del matrimonio. Como institución jurídica. “Esta teoría sostiene que el matrimonio no es un contrato sino una institución, del contrato el matrimonio posee la apariencia solamente. Se puede definir la naturaleza del mismo como una comunidad de vida, fundada en el amor y constituida con arreglo en normas legales, dirigidas al cumplimiento de los fines que se desprende naturalmente de la relación permanente entre dos personas.
  6. 6. Obstaculo legal que impide celebrar el matrimonio. El derecho canónico ha distinguido siempre entre los impedimentos dirimentes y los impedientes
  7. 7. Tienen tres caracteres fundamentales: son de naturaleza legal, de orden público y recíprocos. Estos Deberes y Derechos son: Cohabitación Fidelidad. Asistencia. Socorro. Protección.
  8. 8. EFECTOS DEL MATRIMONIO. Estos efectos se producirán con relación a los propios cónyuges, con relación a los hijos, si es que los hay y con relación a los bienes. El deber de cohabitacion, carnal, fidelidad y ayuda mutua. Emansipacion, nacionalidad, incapasidad. En relacion a los hijos. Calidad de hijos legitimos, legitisacion de hijos que fueros consevidos antes de… certeza de patria potestad. En cuanto a los bienes. Existen bienes propios y bienes sociales. Propios. Adquiridos antes del matrimonio o por ejecucion de una herencia, los regalos, indepnizaciones personales, derechos de autor e inventor, objetos de uso personal. Bienes sociales. Adquiridos durante el matrimonio, incluyendo los adquiridos por trabajo, profesion, etc. e incluyendo sus frutos. Termina con el fin del matrimonio.
  9. 9. Se finalize la sociedad y se hace un inventario de todos los bienes. Se puede hacer en mutuo acuerdo o con procedimiento judicial. Se realiza el inventario, se pagan las deudas sociales y se reintegran los bienes individuales y lo que resta sera la ganancia que se divide en partes iguales entre los conyujes o. herederos
  10. 10. BIBLIOGRAFIA. LEGISLACIÓN FAMILIAR ANTOLOGÍA SEMANA S CUATRO Y CINCO LIC. JOSE G. GARCÍA FIGUEROA https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fk3hBp Ioqno https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=McSoi aZz0TI https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vTpbv 4RJ_eU https://archivos.juridicas.unam.mx/www/bj v/libros/7/3270/4.pdf

×