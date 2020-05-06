Successfully reported this slideshow.
Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP @Uber Niel Hu Engineer | Uber niel.hu@uber.com
Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Junior, M.R., Souza, B.J., & Endler, M. (2019). DG2CEP: a near real...
Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Low-Latency Clustering on Streams
Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Clustering on streaming data ● Create ● Update ● Merge (expensive!)
Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Clustering on streaming data ● Disperse ● Split (expensive!)
Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Static clusters are not good enough to capture marketplace dynamics
Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Situation CLUSTERS IN MOTION t1 t2 t3
Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Complex Event Processing
Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP CEP : Cluster as Primitive Overlap / Expand Overlap / Shrink S1 Tim...
Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Time S+ followed by S CEP : Situation as Primitive
Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Human in the loop
Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Dynamic Rule Conﬁguration
Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Tips, Tricks and Lessons learned
Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Staggering Window ● Thundering Herd Workload ● Low utilization of c...
Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Staggering Window FLINK-12855
Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Staggering Window FLINK-12855
Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Continuous Learning on Streams ● Non-Stationarity ! ● Overfitting t...
Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Thank you ! niel.hu@uber.com https://www.linkedin.com/in/tenghu/
Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Appendix
Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Observe, Orient, Decide, Act
  1. 1. Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP @Uber Niel Hu Engineer | Uber niel.hu@uber.com
  2. 2. Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP ● Marketplace ● Observability Problem ● Large-Scale Clustering ● Situation Detection through Pattern Matching ● Tips, Tricks and Lessons Learned Outline
  3. 3. Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Marketplace ● Modeling the physical world ● Global Logistics Network ● Real-Time Decision Engine
  4. 4. Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Marketplace Dynamic Pricing Forecasting Driver Positioning Intelligent Dispatch Marketplace Health Marketplace Platform & Data Fares Driver / Rider Pricing
  5. 5. Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Photo: Jessica Christian / The Chronicle Observability Problem
  6. 6. Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Source: Giphy [https://giphy.com/gifs/FmNXeuoadNTpe] Scaling Observability ● 700+ Cities ● Local Heterogeneity ● Space and Time Dimensions ● Real-Time Constraints
  7. 7. Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Problem EDGE ZOOM IN PATTERN MATCH OBSERVER
  8. 8. Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Detecting the Region ● Similar Characteristics ● Connected Region ● Arbitrary Shape ● Cheap in Computation
  9. 9. Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Detecting the Region through clustering ● K-means ? ● Density-based clustering ?
  10. 10. Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Density-based Spatial Clustering with Noise ● Epsilon Ball Rule ● Worst Case ○ O(n²) ! ○ O(n log n) (auxiliary data structure)
  11. 11. Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP How can we do better ?
  12. 12. Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP H3 : Hexagonify the World ! https://h3geo.org/#/
  13. 13. Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Credited to Nick Rabinowitz
  14. 14. Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Credited to Nick Rabinowitz Uniform Adjacency
  15. 15. Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Credited to Nick Rabinowitz DBSCAN in Hexagons
  16. 16. Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Data SIO, NOAA, U.S. Navy, NGA, GEBCO, Image Landsat / Copernicus Image IBCAO Credited to Nick Rabinowitz
  17. 17. Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Junior, M.R., Souza, B.J., & Endler, M. (2019). DG2CEP: a near real-time on-line algorithm for detecting spatial clusters large data streams through complex event processing. Journal of Internet Services and Applications, 10, 1-28. Low-Latency Clustering on Streams
  18. 18. Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Low-Latency Clustering on Streams
  19. 19. Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Clustering on streaming data ● Create ● Update ● Merge (expensive!)
  20. 20. Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Clustering on streaming data ● Disperse ● Split (expensive!)
  21. 21. Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Static clusters are not good enough to capture marketplace dynamics
  22. 22. Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Situation CLUSTERS IN MOTION t1 t2 t3
  23. 23. Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Complex Event Processing
  24. 24. Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP CEP : Cluster as Primitive Overlap / Expand Overlap / Shrink S1 Time S2
  25. 25. Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Time S+ followed by S CEP : Situation as Primitive
  26. 26. Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Human in the loop
  27. 27. Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Dynamic Rule Conﬁguration
  28. 28. Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Tips, Tricks and Lessons learned
  29. 29. Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Staggering Window ● Thundering Herd Workload ● Low utilization of compute resource ● Massive Fan-Out
  30. 30. Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Staggering Window FLINK-12855
  31. 31. Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Staggering Window FLINK-12855
  32. 32. Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Continuous Learning on Streams ● Non-Stationarity ! ● Overfitting to the Noise ● Combine Offline/Online Models
  33. 33. Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Thank you ! niel.hu@uber.com https://www.linkedin.com/in/tenghu/
  34. 34. Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Appendix
  35. 35. Uber | Geospatial Situation Detection through FlinkCEP Observe, Orient, Decide, Act

