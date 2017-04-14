AthenaX: Streaming Processing Platform @Uber Bill Liu, Haohui Mai APRIL 11, 2017
• Uber: Transport A → B on demand reliably • Dynamic marketplace • Example: UberEATS Uber business is real-time
Challenges Infra.: Reliability & scalability • 99.99% SLA on latency • At-least-once processing • Billions of messages • M...
Building streaming applications Thrift 01001… • Framework-specific • Ad-hoc management over the life- cycles
The AthenaX approach SELECT AVG(…) FROM eats_order WHERE … Write SQLs to build streaming applications 01001… Generic table...
• Write SQLs to build streaming applications • Insight: generic table • Reliable, scalable processing based on Apache Flin...
Agenda • Motivating example • Case study: ETD in UberEATS • Implementation • Current status • Conclusion
Example Real-time dashboard for restaurants … Time AvgPrep.time Time … SELECT meal_id, AVG(meal_prep_time) FROM eats_order...
Example (cont.) Building streaming processing applications with SQL SELECT AVG(meal_prep_time) FROM eats_order GROUP BY me...
Example (cont.) SELECT * FROM ( SELECT EXPECTED_TIME(meal_id) AS e, meal_id,  AVG(meal_prep_time) AS t  FROM eats_order GR...
Agenda • Motivating example • Case study: ETD in UberEATS • Implementation • Current status • Conclusion
The case of UberEATS • Three-way marketplace • Real-time metrics • Estimated Time to Delivery (ETD) • Transactions • Deman...
The case of UberEATS • Three-way marketplace • Real-time metrics • Estimated Time to Delivery (ETD) • Transactions • Deman...
Predicting the ETD • Key metric: time to prepare a meal(tprep) • Learn a function f: (order status) → tprep periodically •...
Architecture of the ETD service Prediction service Order status (Kafka) AthenaX Data warehouse Feature / Model (Cassandra)...
Agenda • Motivating example • Case study: ETD in UberEATS • Implementation • Current status • Conclusion
Architecture SQL Catalog Query planner Optimizer Deployment Monitoring Flink job AthenaX runtime Flink on YARN HDFS Athena...
Executing AthenaX applications • Compilation + Code generation • Flink SQLAPIs: SQL → Logical plans → Flink applications •...
AthenaX as a self-serving platform • Metadata / catalog management • Job management • Monitoring • Resource management and...
Agenda • Motivating example • Case study: ETD in UberEATS • Implementation • Current status • Conclusion
Current status • Pilot jobs in production • In the process of full-scale roll outs • Based on Apache Flink 1.3-SNAPSHOT • ...
Embrace the community • Group window support for streaming SQL • CALCITE-1603, CALCITE-1615 • FLINK-5624, FLINK-5710, FLIN...
Agenda • Motivating example • Case study: ETD in UberEATS • Implementation • Current status • Conclusion
Conclusion • AthenaX: write SQLs to build streaming applications • Treat table as a generic concept • Productivity: develo...
First & Last Name Thank you
Compiling SQL LogicalTableScan LogicalProject LogicalAggregate LogicalProject SELECT AVG(meal_prep_time) FROM eats_order G...
Lazy deserialization Example of SQL optimization SELECT AVG(meal_prep_time) FROM eats_order
Flink Forward SF 2017: Bill Liu & Haohui Mai - AthenaX : Uber’s streaming processing platform on Flink

