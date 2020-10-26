La Capitale Automobile Usato&Circolante - atti del convegno

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 10° summit sulle auto usate e circolanti Venerdì 2 ottobre 2020 Mercedes Benz Roma Siamo in diretta s...
Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 main sponsor hospitality
Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 La domanda di auto in questo secolo è passata da una media di 5,2 milioni/anno nel primo decennio a u...
Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 23 44 77 56 2010 2019 VIVONO DI PIÙ? over 10 fino 10 anni 23 27 29 31 34 36 38 42 43 44 26 25 24 25 2...
Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 L’auto: nessuno la vuole, ma tutti la comprano! 4 20 31 48 57 62 66 344% 400% 55% 55% 19% 9% 6% 0% 50...
Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 Più che un parco, un magazzino 2.029.591 2.007.930 2.037.790 1.880.704 1.595.948 1.346.404 1.262.557 ...
Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 4.661 4.419 3.864 3.730 3.825 4.180 4.520 4.726 4.807 4.869 1.583 1.420 1.452 1.439 1.291 1.351 1.372...
Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 Radiazioni per classe Euro in % sul circolante EURO 0 EURO 1 EURO 2 EURO 3 EURO 4 EURO 5 EURO 6 0,5% ...
Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 Più che ignoranza, malafede e vigliaccheria Perché non toccano le auto vecchie? Perché colpire le nuo...
Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 Gli italiani tendono a comprare l’usato di più CAGR 2010/2019 Totale +0,5% Usato +1%, senza km0 Nuovo...
Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 La domanda di usato è più stabile delle immatricolazioni -10,9% -19,3% -7,1% 4,6% 14,9% 17,3% 7,5% -3...
Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 Poche radiazioni: il parco cresce ancora 21.905 29.806 34.593 37.570 8.334 15.726 18.857 14.369 38% 5...
Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 «L’usato è resiliente ma occorre una strategia globale.» Osservatorio Bilanci Dekra sulle concessiona...
Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 Fonte: Centro Studi Fleet&Mobility su dati InterAutoNews Fonte: Centro Studi Fleet&Mobility su dati I...
Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 Outlook Europa Usato per alimentazione Shift del diesel verso il benzina Crescita delle ibride anche ...
Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 Dekra Road Safety Report 2020 Formazione, sensibilizzazione e cultura
Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 I flussi dell’usato. 2019 Fonte: Centro Studi Fleet&Mobility su dati Aci 3.562k auto usate vendute 3....
Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 Il valore del NLT nella transizione tecnologica TOT MKT ITALIA LEASEPLAN LEASEPLAN MILANO 13% 26% 36%...
Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 CarNext.com Possibili cause • Meno immatricolazioni generano meno trade-in • Focus dei dealer su usat...
Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 L’usato per il rent-a-car • Dismissioni a causa del lock-down Operatori • Proposta incentivo usato Eu...
Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 • Non era la CO2 il target? • PM trasporto strada <10% totale • 50% da abitazioni • PM allo scarico <...
Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 Incentivi: quale impatto sui VR del RAC e del NLT? 4° fascia. 100 mln€ • Ipo: 35/65 con/senza rottama...
Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 main sponsor hospitality
Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 Aprile 2021 20 novembre LA CAPITALE AUTOMOBILE usato&circolante vans&trucks 23 ottobre cars Febbraio ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

La Capitale Automobile Usato&Circolante - atti del convegno

37 views

Published on

10 edizione del summit dedicato al mondo delle auto usate e del parco circolante

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

La Capitale Automobile Usato&Circolante - atti del convegno

  1. 1. Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 10° summit sulle auto usate e circolanti Venerdì 2 ottobre 2020 Mercedes Benz Roma Siamo in diretta sui nostri canali social.
  2. 2. Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 main sponsor hospitality
  3. 3. Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 La domanda di auto in questo secolo è passata da una media di 5,2 milioni/anno nel primo decennio a una media di 4,5: -13%. Però: • Nuovo meno 26% • Usato meno 3% • anche togliendo i km0 si registra un calo non >8% MEDIA 2000-2009 MEDIA 2010-2019 2.302 1.705 2.899 2.819 Domanda di auto annua nuovo usato netto Fonte: Centro Studi Fleet&Mobility 4/5 3/5 1,25:1 1,64:1 Qualcosa è cambiato. Cosa? 5,2 mln 4,5 mln
  4. 4. Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 23 44 77 56 2010 2019 VIVONO DI PIÙ? over 10 fino 10 anni 23 27 29 31 34 36 38 42 43 44 26 25 24 25 26 25 24 22 19 17 15 15 15 14 12 12 11 9 8 9 17 16 14 13 12 11 10 9 10 11 14 13 18 17 16 16 18 18 20 19 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TRASFERIMENTI % PER ANZIANITÀ over 10 7-10 anni 5-6 anni 3-4 anni 1-2 anni
  5. 5. Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 L’auto: nessuno la vuole, ma tutti la comprano! 4 20 31 48 57 62 66 344% 400% 55% 55% 19% 9% 6% 0% 50% 100% 150% 200% 250% 300% 350% 400% 450% 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 2020 Auto x 100 abitanti e % crescita 833 1573 1886 1437 973 517 417 270 80/89 90/99 00/09 10/19 Auto nuove per incremento o sostituzione 1980/2019 medie annue per decennio (volumi ‘000) Sostituzione radiazioni Incremento parco Fonte: Centro Studi Fleet&Mobility 1,8 2,1 2,3 1,7 54/46 25/75 18/82 16/84
  6. 6. Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 Più che un parco, un magazzino 2.029.591 2.007.930 2.037.790 1.880.704 1.595.948 1.346.404 1.262.557 1.318.654 1.627.793 1.808.837 1.949.414 1.854.397 2.099.142 1.862.515 1.656.153 1.552.281 1.367.279 1.214.276 1.108.752 975.385 6.989.430 Parco circolante 2019 per anzianità 7 mln >20 anni0 10% 9% 42% 158% 2000 2010 2019 Parco 1 - 20 anni Parco > 20 anni
  7. 7. Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 4.661 4.419 3.864 3.730 3.825 4.180 4.520 4.726 4.807 4.869 1.583 1.420 1.452 1.439 1.291 1.351 1.372 1.415 1.505 1.541 12,7% 11,9% 10,4% 10,1% 10,3% 11,2% 12,0% 12,4% 12,4% 12,5% 4,3% 3,8% 3,9% 3,9% 3,5% 3,6% 3,6% 3,7% 3,9% 3,9% 0,0% 2,0% 4,0% 6,0% 8,0% 10,0% 12,0% 14,0% 16,0% 0 1.000 2.000 3.000 4.000 5.000 6.000 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Domanda aggregata e radiazioni su parco circolante Acquisti (nuovo inc km0 + usato net km0) Raziazioni Acquisti/parco Radiazioni/parco Fonte: Centro Studi Fleet&Mobility su dati ACI Acquisto  8 anni Radiazione  25 anni
  8. 8. Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 Radiazioni per classe Euro in % sul circolante EURO 0 EURO 1 EURO 2 EURO 3 EURO 4 EURO 5 EURO 6 0,5% 4,5% 9,6% 8,2% 4,0% 1,4% 1,3% Radiazioni 2019 / circolante 2018 11.073 5.318 3.697 1.033 3.696 7.043 7.124 Circolante ‘000 Quelle del secolo scorso prendono troppo tempo a scomparire • Euro 2: 10 anni • Euro 1: 22 anni • Euro 0: 2 secoli
  9. 9. Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 Più che ignoranza, malafede e vigliaccheria Perché non toccano le auto vecchie? Perché colpire le nuove Euro 6? • 4,7% degli ossidi azoto Nox • 1,6% delle polveri sottili PM Classe % parco PM gr/km NOx gr/km BZ DS Euro 0 8 1 1,8 1,6 Euro 1 2 0,4 0,14 0,97 Euro 2 6 2 0,08 0,7 Euro 3 6 6 0,05 0,5 Euro 4 15 12 0,025 0,25 Euro 5 8 10 0,005 0,18 Euro 6 11 11 0,005 0,08 Euro 0 73,0%Euro 1 1,7% Euro 2 4,7% Euro 3 8,9% Euro 4 8,7% Euro 5 1,4% Euro 6 1,6% Emissioni PM per classe. Ponderate sull’intero parco circolante DS. Euro 0 43,4% Euro 1 7,0% Euro 2 13,6% Euro 3 12,0% Euro 4 12,5% Euro 5 6,7% Euro 6 4,7% Emissioni NOx per classe. Ponderate sull’intero parco circolante DS+BZ. Fonte: Centro Studi Fleet&Mobility su dati ACI
  10. 10. Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 Gli italiani tendono a comprare l’usato di più CAGR 2010/2019 Totale +0,5% Usato +1%, senza km0 Nuovo -0,2%, con forzature 1.962 1.749 1.411 1.311 1.371 1.575 1.847 1.990 1.924 1.927 2.699 2.670 2.453 2.419 2.454 2.605 2.673 2.736 2.883 2.942 0 500 1.000 1.500 2.000 2.500 3.000 3.500 4.000 4.500 5.000 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Domanda aggregata di auto Nuovo Usato netto meno km0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 NUOVO'000 1.962 1.749 1.411 1.311 1.371 1.575 1.847 1.990 1.924 1.927 var % vsanno prec. -11% -19% -7% 5% 15% 17% 8% -3% 0% USATONETTO'000 2.803 2.792 2.561 2.510 2.557 2.710 2.820 2.951 3.090 3.103 KM ZERO'000 -104 -122 -108 -91 -103 -105 -147 -215 -207 -161 USATONETTO-KM 0 2.699 2.670 2.453 2.419 2.454 2.605 2.673 2.736 2.883 2.942 var % vsanno prec. -1% -8% -1% 1% 6% 3% 2% 5% 2% TOTALEDOMANDA '000 4.661 4.419 3.864 3.730 3.825 4.180 4.520 4.726 4.807 4.869 var % vsanno prec. -5% -13% -3% 3% 9% 8% 5% 2% 1% Fonte: Centro Studi Fleet&Mobility su dati Unrae/ACI
  11. 11. Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 La domanda di usato è più stabile delle immatricolazioni -10,9% -19,3% -7,1% 4,6% 14,9% 17,3% 7,5% -3,3% 0,0% -37,1% -1,1% -8,1% -1,4% 1,4% 6,2% 2,6% 2,3% 5,4% 2,0% -20,1% 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 8M 2020 AUTO ITALIA: TREND NUOVO E USATO Nuovo Usato (netto mini-volture e km0) • Offerta meno frizzante e non soggetta alle novità? • Offerta reagisce prima e meglio alle congiunture? • Domanda meno sensibile alle componenti emotive? Fonte: Centro Studi Fleet&Mobility su dati Unrae/ACI
  12. 12. Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 Poche radiazioni: il parco cresce ancora 21.905 29.806 34.593 37.570 8.334 15.726 18.857 14.369 38% 53% 55% 38% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 0 5.000 10.000 15.000 20.000 25.000 30.000 35.000 40.000 80/89 90/99 00/09 10/19 Parco auto e radiazioni in 4 decenni Parco medio Radiazioni Radiazioni/parco 4 20 31 48 57 62 66 344% 400% 55% 55% 19% 9% 6% 0% 50% 100% 150% 200% 250% 300% 350% 400% 450% 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 2020 Auto x 100 abitanti e % crescita
  13. 13. Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 «L’usato è resiliente ma occorre una strategia globale.» Osservatorio Bilanci Dekra sulle concessionarie italiane • 1.311 dealer • Vs 1.435 nel 2017 • Meno 9% • 38 mln€ fatturato medio 2018 • Vs 34 mln€ nel 2017 • Più 12% 71,3% 70,8% 70,8% 75,1% 72,6% 72,3% 15,9% 17,9% 18,5% 14,4% 17,2% 17,6% 12,8% 11,3% 10,2% 10,5% 10,2% 10,1% 2.011 1.762 1.576 1.524 1.435 1.331 1000 1200 1400 1600 1800 2000 2200 2400 - 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 €MILIONI veicoli nuovi veicoli usati service n°dealer
  14. 14. Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 Fonte: Centro Studi Fleet&Mobility su dati InterAutoNews Fonte: Centro Studi Fleet&Mobility su dati InterAuto News Lentamente, ma peggiora… 77 67 59 64 77 89 85 76 8887 82 83 71 68 68 69 71 73 4,2 4,5 4,4 5,1 5,4 5,4 5,3 5,1 5,0 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 6M 2020 KPI’s usato in concessionaria STOCK n°auto GIACENZA giorni ROTAZIONE/anno 686 529 463 509 595 771 699 639 753 2877 2356 2038 2615 3192 4138 3695 3283 3764 23,8% 22,5% 22,7% 19,5% 18,6% 18,6% 18,9% 19,5% 20,0% 0,0% 5,0% 10,0% 15,0% 20,0% 25,0% 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 3500 4000 4500 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020FCST Dealer medio. Leva finanziaria Stock €k Ricavi €k Stock/ricavi
  15. 15. Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 Outlook Europa Usato per alimentazione Shift del diesel verso il benzina Crescita delle ibride anche plug-in Crescita delle elettriche
  16. 16. Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 Dekra Road Safety Report 2020 Formazione, sensibilizzazione e cultura
  17. 17. Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 I flussi dell’usato. 2019 Fonte: Centro Studi Fleet&Mobility su dati Aci 3.562k auto usate vendute 3.103k usato netto 1.704k acquisti intermediati 459k radiazioni x export 1.399k privato/privato acquisti non intermediati 2.542k mini-volture 2.163k a intermediari 1.645 1.796 2.004 2.542 2.940 2.803 2.708 3.103 56% 64% 74% 82% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% 0 500 1.000 1.500 2.000 2.500 3.000 3.500 2005 2010 2015 2019 Esplosione delle mini-volture Mini-volture Passaggi netti MV/PN
  18. 18. Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 Il valore del NLT nella transizione tecnologica TOT MKT ITALIA LEASEPLAN LEASEPLAN MILANO 13% 26% 36% Ibride e elettriche: % 2020 ytd Usato di domani sarà in linea con le esigenze dei clienti di domani? Rischio delle nuove motorizzazioni Fonte: Unrae e Dataforce
  19. 19. Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 CarNext.com Possibili cause • Meno immatricolazioni generano meno trade-in • Focus dei dealer su usato fresco • Sviluppo piattaforme online Carnext.com È un mercato online, ma… ha anche gli store fisici. • Nell’usato come stanno insieme online e offline? 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 100 73% 51% 43% 46% 47% 43% 37% 47% 60% 69% 65% 56% 100 95% 91% 90% 90% 82% 81% 82% 87% 92% 95% 99% 100% L’usato si vende sempre più fuori dalle concessionarie Vendite medie x dealer Mercato usato Memo: usato netto Fonte: Centro Studi Fleet&Mobility su dati ACI InterAutoNews 3,112 2,968 2,824 2,803 2,792 2,562 2,512 2,567 2,710 2,848 2,950 3,089 3,103
  20. 20. Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 L’usato per il rent-a-car • Dismissioni a causa del lock-down Operatori • Proposta incentivo usato Euro6 Aniasa
  21. 21. Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 • Non era la CO2 il target? • PM trasporto strada <10% totale • 50% da abitazioni • PM allo scarico <4% totale strada • Gomme, freni, sollevamento da terra • NOx 13 mg/km on-road measure • Limite Euro6d RDE: 80mg DS, 60mg BZ • Corretto chiedere alla gente? • Quindi pure per le mascherine?
  22. 22. Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 Incentivi: quale impatto sui VR del RAC e del NLT? 4° fascia. 100 mln€ • Ipo: 35/65 con/senza rottamazione • Circa 45.000 auto incentivate • In media 2.300/2.400 €/macchina Effetto su valori usato? • 10.000 con rottamazione • 6.000 senza rottamazione 1° fascia <20 gr/km • 6.500 con rottamazione • 3.500 senza rottamazione 2° fascia 21-60 gr/km • 3.750 con rottamazione • 2.000 senza rottamazione 3° fascia 61-90 gr/km • 3.500 con rottamazione • 1.750 senza rottamazione 4° fascia 91-110 gr/km Incentivi 2020
  23. 23. Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 main sponsor hospitality
  24. 24. Roma, 2 ottobre 2020 Aprile 2021 20 novembre LA CAPITALE AUTOMOBILE usato&circolante vans&trucks 23 ottobre cars Febbraio 2021 mobility Marzo 2021 moto Giugno 2021 fleet&rent

×