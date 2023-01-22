Successfully reported this slideshow.
Radical Quality From Toyota to Tech

Jan. 22, 2023
Radical Quality From Toyota to Tech

Jan. 22, 2023
Where defects in the industry are counted as defects per million parts produced, a developer introduces an average of 70 bugs for every 1000 lines of code produced. We immersed ourselves in the experiments of Sadao Nomura, who launched Dantotsu "Better than the best" activities in Toyota factories, a 3-year program capable of reducing defects by 85%.

The tech practices, visual management, and tools of Dantotsu inspired us to:

- Eradicate the root causes of a bug within 24 hours of its detection
- Identify "weak points", typical problems that require strengthening the training system
- Create a culture of quality where everyone shares their solved bugs

We cover the theory of Dantotsu radical quality and the experiments we ran before October 2022.

Woody is the CTO and co-founder of Sipios, a fintech development agency. Flavian is a co-author of Build To Sell, CTO, and lean coach.

Radical Quality From Toyota to Tech

  1. 1. Radical Quality From Toyota to Tech 1
  2. 2. Bugs are the norm in our industry 2 70 bugs 1000 lines of code Sources - The Economics of Software Quality (Capers Jones and Olivier Bonsignour), Carogalix study 7 to 25% of bug fixes introduce a brand new bug…
  3. 3. However, those bugs sometimes have disastrous consequences 3 Sources - Medical Devices: The Therac 25 http://sunnyday.mit.edu/papers/therac.pdf Datent: if mode/energy speciﬁed then begin calculate table index repeat fetch parameter output parameter point to next parameter until all parameters set call Magnet if mode/energy changed then return end if data entry is complete then set Tphase to 3 if data entry is not complete then if reset command entered then set Tphase to 0 return
  4. 4. The reason : a misconception that non-quality is less expensive than quality 4 sources : The economics of software quality
  5. 5. The reason : a misconception that non-quality is less expensive than quality 5 sources : The economics of software quality
  6. 6. Quality actually goes hand-to-hand with speed and performance 🚀 6 sources : Accelerate, Building and Scaling High Performing Technology Organizations by Nicole Forsgren, Jez Humble and Gene Kim DORA Metrics ↗ Deployment Frequency ↘ Lead time from commit to production ↘ % of deployments introducing an incident ↘ Lead time to solve incidents
  7. 7. Quality actually goes hand-to-hand with speed and performance 🚀 7 sources : Accelerate, Building and Scaling High Performing Technology Organizations by Nicole Forsgren, Jez Humble and Gene Kim DORA Metrics ↗ Deployment Frequency ↘ Lead time from commit to production ↘ % of deployments introducing an incident ↘ Lead time to solve incidents Business Performance ↗ Productivity ↗ Profitability ↗ Market Shares
  8. 8. Quality actually goes hand-to-hand with speed and performance 🚀 8 sources : Accelerate, Building and Scaling High Performing Technology Organizations by Nicole Forsgren, Jez Humble and Gene Kim DORA Metrics ↗ Deployment Frequency ↘ Lead time from commit to production ↘ % of deployments introducing an incident ↘ Lead time to solve incidents Business Performance ↗ Productivity ↗ Profitability ↗ Market Shares Non commercial performance ↗ Customer satisfaction ↗ Employee satisfaction ↗ Ability to reach objectives ↗ Product quality
  9. 9. defect 0
  10. 10. not for the sake of it 0
  11. 11. 0 because it is the best strategy for creating outstanding tech teams
  12. 12. Woody Rousseau CTO & Cofounder @ Sipios 12 Flavian Hautbois Interim CTO @Ocus until November Upcoming “Build to Sell” co-author Who we are - Lean management + systems thinking enthusiast - Passionate about APIs and Open Finance @WoodyRousseau /in/woodyrousseau
  13. 13. Woody Rousseau CTO & Cofounder @ Sipios Flavian Hautbois Interim CTO @Ocus until November Upcoming “Build to Sell” co-author Who we are 13 @flavianhautbois /in/ﬂavianhautbois https://buildtosell.org - A technology geek - Passionate about how to create great digital products with lean thinking
  14. 14. Agenda THE STORY OF SADAO NOMURA 01 QUALITY & FLOWS IN THE DIGITAL WORLD 02 EXPERIMENTATIONS AT SIPIOS AND OCUS 03 A LIGHT FRAMEWORK TO GET YOU STARTED 04 14
  15. 15. 1. The story of Sadao Nomura 15
  16. 16. Meet Sadao Nomura : Toyota’s “Quality” go-to guy 1. SADAO NOMURA 16 2006-2015
  17. 17. Sadao Nomura’s Dantotsu Program targets 88% decrease in defects in 3 years 1. SADAO NOMURA 17 -50% -50% -50% -88%
  18. 18. He also categorizes defects into 4 types based on their seriousness 1. SADAO NOMURA 18 A B C D
  19. 19. They achieve results through the “8-step” procedure 1. SADAO NOMURA 19 Check defective part Check in stock Investigate cause Implement countermeasures Report in Daily Meeting Create / improve standards & deploy horizontally Train people Check through go and sees
  20. 20. Speed… is key 1. SADAO NOMURA 20 in 24h
  21. 21. Speed… is key 1. SADAO NOMURA 21 Check defective part Check in stock Investigate cause Implement countermeasures Report in Daily Meeting Create / improve standards & deploy horizontally Train people Check through go and sees same day same day same day same day next day next day next day next day
  22. 22. Sadao Nomura describes many other aspects of Dantotsu that really hit home 1. SADAO NOMURA 22 Visual Management
  23. 23. Sadao Nomura describes many other aspects of Dantotsu that really hit home 1. SADAO NOMURA 23 Visual Management Standardization
  24. 24. Sadao Nomura describes many other aspects of Dantotsu that really hit home 1. SADAO NOMURA 24 Visual Management Standardization Training programs
  25. 25. Sadao Nomura describes many other aspects of Dantotsu that really hit home 1. SADAO NOMURA 25 Visual Management Standardization Training program Weak Point Management
  26. 26. Sadao Nomura describes many other aspects of Dantotsu that really hit home 1. SADAO NOMURA 26 Visual Management Standardization Training program Weak Point Management Change Point Management
  27. 27. Sadao Nomura describes many other aspects of Dantotsu that really hit home 1. SADAO NOMURA 27 Visual Management Standardization Training program Weak Point Management Change Point Management Worker environnement (2S / 5S)
  28. 28. Sadao Nomura describes many other aspects of Dantotsu that really hit home 1. SADAO NOMURA 28 Visual Management Standardization Training program Weak Point Management Change Point Management Worker environnement (2S / 5S) Rituals
  29. 29. DOES IT MEAN ANYTHING IN TECH?
  30. 30. 2. Quality and flows in the digital world 30
  31. 31. Although we don’t ship vehicles, we can set ourselves similar targets 2. QUALITY & FLOWS IN THE DIGITAL WORLD -50% -50% -50% -88% Defects
  32. 32. Although we don’t ship vehicles, we can set ourselves similar targets 2. QUALITY & FLOWS IN THE DIGITAL WORLD -50% -50% -50% -88% Defects / lines of code
  33. 33. Although we don’t ship vehicles, we can set ourselves similar targets 2. QUALITY & FLOWS IN THE DIGITAL WORLD -50% -50% -50% -88% Defects / function points
  34. 34. Although we don’t ship vehicles, we can set ourselves similar targets 2. QUALITY & FLOWS IN THE DIGITAL WORLD -50% -50% -50% -88% Defects / number of days sold
  35. 35. Although we don’t ship vehicles, we can set ourselves similar targets 2. QUALITY & FLOWS IN THE DIGITAL WORLD -50% -50% -50% -88% Change Failure Rate (% of deployments introducing an incident)
  36. 36. Although we don’t ship vehicles, we can set ourselves similar targets 2. QUALITY & FLOWS IN THE DIGITAL WORLD -50% -50% -50% -88% Defects / number of deployments
  37. 37. Types A to D defects can also be defined within the development flow 2. QUALITY & FLOWS IN THE DIGITAL WORLD
  38. 38. However, handling defects rarely is as ambitious as the “8-steps” procedure 38 Check defect Analyze severity Prioritize ﬁx Fix defect Write a postmortem (optional) Strengthen inspection (optional) 2. QUALITY & FLOWS IN THE DIGITAL WORLD
  39. 39. However, handling defects rarely is as ambitious as the “8-steps” procedure 39 Check defect Analyze severity Prioritize ﬁx Fix defect Write a postmortem (optional) Strengthen inspection (optional) 2. QUALITY & FLOWS IN THE DIGITAL WORLD first day first day first day up to weeks even later… even later…
  40. 40. Mapping Dantotsu practices to tech is enlightening : Visual Management 2. QUALITY & FLOWS IN THE DIGITAL WORLD
  41. 41. Mapping Dantotsu practices to tech is enlightening : Standardized Work 2. QUALITY & FLOWS IN THE DIGITAL WORLD
  42. 42. Mapping Dantotsu practices to tech is enlightening : Training Programs 2. QUALITY & FLOWS IN THE DIGITAL WORLD Tutorials Katas Pair/mob programming Code review
  43. 43. Mapping Dantotsu practices to tech is enlightening : Weak Point Management 2. QUALITY & FLOWS IN THE DIGITAL WORLD
  44. 44. Mapping Dantotsu practices to tech is enlightening : Working Environment 2. QUALITY & FLOWS IN THE DIGITAL WORLD Lint / Codestyle Directory Structure Developer Portal Knowledge System
  45. 45. Mapping Dantotsu practices to tech is enlightening 2. QUALITY & FLOWS IN THE DIGITAL WORLD
  46. 46. 3. Experiments @ Sipios & Ocus
  47. 47. 47 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus
  48. 48. Ocus delivers photos at scale 48 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus Client I want to receive the photos I order within the SLA time I want to receive photos that abide to my quality guidelines Order photos Receive photos
  49. 49. Ocus delivers photos at scale 49 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus Client Ocus platform Photographers App Back-office App Web API Photo editing provider Community team Operations team 35% workload linked to 🐛 Photographer
  50. 50. The first challenge - reducing the stock of bugs and learn from them 50 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus + Frustration from other teams
  51. 51. The method before June 1st - a PO centric vision of quality 51 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus Product owner Tech team Bug reporter Types C + D
  52. 52. The method before June 1st - quick fixes 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus Input image, uploaded Expected output Actual output API Process 52
  53. 53. The method before June 1st - quick fixes 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus Input image, uploaded Expected output Actual output API Process 53
  54. 54. The method before June 1st - quick fixes 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus Input image, uploaded Expected output Actual output API Process “Wrong” color profile 54
  55. 55. The method before June 1st - quick fixes 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus 55 “Thank you for your time. Please stop sending bad input because we won’t deal with it.”
  56. 56. Organizing for quality - starting June 1st 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus 56
  57. 57. Organizing for quality - starting June 1st 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus 57 + 40% of my time
  58. 58. The method after June 1st - we kept the same flow 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus 58
  59. 59. But we changed our intention 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus 59 Tech lead + team Bug reporter Tech leads Engineering manager Individual contributors CTO Quality team - Repair & learn Weekly QRQC* session - Share *Quick Response Quality Control. Guides the 8-step procedure Tech team Product team Other team leads Co-founders & CTO
  60. 60. We keep QRQC sessions fun and engaging 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus 60
  61. 61. We keep QRQC sessions fun and engaging 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus 61
  62. 62. We keep QRQC sessions fun and engaging 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus 62
  63. 63. We keep QRQC sessions fun and engaging 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus 63
  64. 64. Let’s walk through 1 QRQC - describing the problem 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus 64
  65. 65. Let’s walk through 1 QRQC - describing the solution 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus 65
  66. 66. Let’s walk through 1 QRQC - describing the thought process & leadership actions 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus 66
  67. 67. We changed the way we work 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus huMan Machine Material Methods Reorganize teams around components Prefer direct conversations with other teams' members Define a help chain used when people get stuck Clarify that quality comes above everything else Train some frontend team devs on API code and database structure Developers must not compromise their testing standards for extra speed Train developers to the basics of how a camera works and the standard metadata formats for photos Standardize the help chain on problems between Ocus and their photo editor provider Clarify where the tech team's involvement stops for complex company-wide problems Standardize & train on how to investigate email delivery issues in Mailchimp Train backend developer on how to add alerting on Datadog Backend team pays attention to Sentry timeouts alerts on front end Write guide on performant bug investigation Clarify database access for debugging flow Remove an unused feature (partial delivery) Document complex workflows as training material for internal teams who depend on them Document the technical workflow with an outside photo editing provider Use a quality checklist before specifying each ticket Standardize event logging and display for important domain objects Standardize how the tech team reacts to missions blocked due to technical errors with outside providers and inform the operational teams Ensure in the backend code that serialized objects are plain arrays Improve Hubspot data contract check in the backend export code Standardize backend performance criteria and add datadog alerting Clarify company-wide where bugs should go, and that other requests go into a shared #ask-engineering channel Photo editing provider reinforced their error reporting to us Improve bug reporting form to gather more useful information Add alerting on important Datadog database monitoring Revive an important alerting channel on major frontend issues Improve gitlab triage workflow rules Revamp IDE setup standard Setup typescript on Nuxt projets Report a bug in Webkit
  68. 68. The first challenge: reduce the stock of bugs and learn from it 68 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus Start of the radical quality activity QA team comes to help to identify stale tickets in the backlog
  69. 69. The first challenge: reduce the stock of bugs and learn from it 69 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus Start of the radical quality activity Side requests occurrences keep decreasing and find their way to our bug workflow
  70. 70. The first challenge: reduce the stock of bugs and learn from it 70 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus Start of the radical quality activity Emergency in the company. All backend developers are called to help for 3 weeks. Plus holidays.
  71. 71. The first challenge: reduce the stock of bugs and learn from it 71 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus Start of the radical quality activity We restart the activity properly. We also start Weak Point Management on a specific problem with our editing partner
  72. 72. However, I encountered several difficulties… All the way switch from a shallow understanding of the problem to deep changes that help the business 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus 72
  73. 73. However, I encountered several difficulties… All the way All about people switch from a shallow understanding of the problem to deep changes that help the business move from Gitlab centered communication to favor real discussions 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus 73
  74. 74. However, I encountered several difficulties… All the way All about people Keep the rhythm switch from a shallow understanding of the problem to deep changes that help the business move from Gitlab centered communication to favor real discussions the Engineering Manager needs support for Dantotsu to stick 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus 74
  75. 75. However, I encountered several difficulties… All the way All about people Keep the rhythm Get faster switch from a shallow understanding of the problem to deep changes that help the business move from Gitlab centered communication to favor real discussions the Engineering Manager needs support for Dantotsu to stick some defects still take much more than a day to fix 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus 75
  76. 76. And we’ve got results 🚀 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus 76 New bugs this quarter Solved in 1 business day Q1 2022 135 24.4% Q2 2022 74 18.9% Q3 2022 69 24.6% Q4 2022 (until 01/10) 10 50.0% 35 QRQCs
  77. 77. 77 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus
  78. 78. In 2019, we started working with Bpifrance with a single team… 78 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus not even enough people for 2 Pizzas 🍕
  79. 79. … 3 years later, over 100 people from Theodo Group are involved 79 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus
  80. 80. We had great successes… 80 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus 5 days to build PGE
  81. 81. We had great successes… 81 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus Average NPS 67 5 days to build PGE
  82. 82. We had great successes… 82 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus Average NPS 67 5 days to build PGE Conway’s Law fought against
  83. 83. … but scale eventually got to us! 🐞 83 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus
  84. 84. … but scale eventually got to us! 🐞 84 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus Features are being shipped : it’s satisfying. However, bugs are being shipped as well. It startles the people we work with. On automated tests, I’ve been talking about it for 2 years : my frustration couldn’t be any worse. I can’t wrap my head around it.
  85. 85. I watch a Michael Balle video and get a book recommendation for my holidays 85 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus
  86. 86. I watch a Michael Balle video and get a book recommendation for my holidays 86 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus me, reading Dantotsu in the Atlas mountains in Morocco…
  87. 87. I watch a Michael Balle video and get a book recommendation for my holidays 87 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus … also super tired because I didn’t know what a trekk was 🚶
  88. 88. When I get back, I’m very excited and start building visual management right away 88 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus physical visual management KPI for all defects (A to D) analysis for each defect code printed
  89. 89. I also start investigating defects regularly with teams : the Problem 89 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus the defect from the user’s point of view the impact for our customer the cost of the defect
  90. 90. I also start investigating defects regularly with teams : the “Parts” 90 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus a view of the specification given to the developer who introduced the defect
  91. 91. I also start investigating defects regularly with teams : the “Parts” 91 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus the merge request which introduced the defect with the problematic line highlighted and an analysis how the defect was fixed
  92. 92. I also start investigating defects regularly with teams : the process 92 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus understanding who checked what
  93. 93. I also start investigating defects regularly with teams : causes 93 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus finding the root cause from the perspective of a supplier mistake finding the root cause from the perspective of our own mistake
  94. 94. I also start investigating defects regularly with teams : causes & countermeasures 94 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus summarizing why the defect was first introduced and what we can improve summarizing why the defect wasn’t detected earlier and how we can improve
  95. 95. From this first phase, great things start happening ! 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus 95 We build as a team an IT system to monitor bugs Defects are seen as interesting investigations rather than source of blame
  96. 96. However, we face several setbacks… Remote Trouble hard to use physical visual management since Covid… 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus 96
  97. 97. However, we face several setbacks… Remote Trouble Stock First hard to use physical visual management since Covid… focusing on “in” is difficult before tackling the stock 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus 97
  98. 98. However, we face several setbacks… Remote Trouble Stock First Archeology hard to use physical visual management since Covid… focusing on “in” is difficult before tackling the stock some bugs are hard to investigate when introduced several months ago 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus 98
  99. 99. However, we face several setbacks… Remote Trouble Stock First Archeology Touch Time hard to use physical visual management since Covid… focusing on “in” is difficult before tackling the stock some bugs are hard to investigate when introduced several months ago Deep analysis take ~2 hours to produce by someone trained 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus 99
  100. 100. However, we face several setbacks… Remote Trouble Stock First Archeology Touch Time Conditions hard to use physical visual management since Covid… focusing on “in” is difficult before tackling the stock some bugs are hard to investigate when introduced several months ago Deep analysis take ~2 hours to produce by someone trained Teamwork or delivery tend to be main causes according to techs 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus 100
  101. 101. However, we face several setbacks… Remote Trouble Stock First Archeology Touch Time Conditions hard to use physical visual management since Covid… focusing on “in” is difficult before tackling the stock some bugs are hard to investigate when introduced several months ago Deep analysis take ~2 hours to produce by someone trained Teamwork or delivery tend to be main causes according to techs 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus 101 I’m also a limiting factor…
  102. 102. We design a lighter Dantotsu system tackling those setbacks 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus 102 Full remote friendly Quick investigation Generates “tech” learnings Takes limited time Progressive diffusion Digital defect analysis template 1 defect / day Focus on “tech” causes Shorter format 1 team at a time Discard “old” defects Critical Performances “Features”
  103. 103. The new format fits in a single slide :) 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus 103
  104. 104. Thibault leads the pilot team of this new Dantotsu Program with great success 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus 104
  105. 105. His team achieves a 81% decrease in defects in production in less than a year 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus 105
  106. 106. At Sipios level however, we don’t see a significant trend but aim at 88% in 3 years 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus 106
  107. 107. I have also detected our “weak points” and we are building a training academy! 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus 107
  108. 108. 3. EXPERIMENTS @ Sipios & Ocus 108 I have also detected our “weak points” and we are building a training academy!
  109. 109. 109 Conclusion Top management buy-in
  110. 110. 110 Conclusion Top management buy-in Train on Problem Solving
  111. 111. 111 Conclusion Top management buy-in Train on Problem Solving Focus on tech learnings
  112. 112. 112 Conclusion Top management buy-in Measure & set targets Train on Problem Solving Focus on tech learnings
  113. 113. 113 A template to get your started : the Ocus version
  114. 114. 114 A template to get your started : the Sipios version
  115. 115. Thank you ! 115 Woody Rousseau CTO & Cofounder @ Sipios @WoodyRousseau /in/woodyrousseau Flavian Hautbois Interim CTO @Ocus until November Upcoming “Build to Sell” co-author @flavianhautbois /in/ﬂavianhautbois https://buildtosell.org

