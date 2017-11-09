The Lotus Games Media Kit

Tom Murphy Creator Dallas Santana Executive Producer Kenji Claudio Producer
Meet the Female Athletes who Have the Star Quality of Cover Models
2018CHINA
Lauren Sieckmann Lauren Sieckmann - AVP Pro Volleyball player and Model
Roxy Louw Pro Surfer, Model & TV Ambassador
Samantha Culiver Team USA Skeleton Rider Former Division 1 NCAA Pole-vaulter Team USA Olympics
Xan Rogers Three-time USA National Masters champ swimming
Football player for LFL- champion 2009-2010 Fitness Model USAF Sgt. Jennifer Dela Rosa
Kaleigh Gilchrist Water Polo 2016 Olympics
Michelle Waterson MMA Fighter, Invicta FC atom weight champion
Legends Women’s Football League Las Vegas Sin LAUREN FOGLE
SierraMercier Triple Gold Medalist US Figure Skating Team/Olympic Contender and Miss  Queen of the Universe Finalist
First Place Freestlye and Breast Stroke -3rd place freestyle USA Junior Olympics Entering Swimming Only AntonellaOliva
The fashion of sports the lifestyle
The Fashion of Sports The Lifestyle of Beauty
Lotus Games 2017 will invite two of these new Olympians to compete!
Lolo Jones Olympic Track Star/Bobsled
Allison Stokke Pole Vault
Melanie Adams Pole Vault
Aly Raisman Gymnastics
Melanie Adams - Pole Vault
Sheila Zadorsky Soccer
Adeline Gray Wrestling
Lauren Sesselman - Soccer
Anastasia Ashley Surfer
Federica Pellegrini Swimmer *Gold Medalist 2008
Natasha Hastings Track and Field
Ashlyn Harris Soccer
The Lotus Games 2015-2016 Palm Springs, CA.
Let the Games Begin! The Lotus Games On Location 2018 10 Star Athletes, 10 Sports, One winner! www.thelotusgames.com Twitt...
The stars of their sports square off in a “modern decathlon” competition. The Lotus Games Athletes supporting the “Health ...
“Keep Our Oceans Beautiful” and Save Endangered Species is the heartbeat of the Lotus Games ● Our footprint will extend to...
THE LOTUS GAMES: CHARTER MANDATE AND BYLAWS 1. Dedicated to the celebration of women athletes, and their inspiration, no m...
The white lotus is the most exotic and erotic flower on earth Growing in water under the sun, it’s elegant and delicate ce...
×