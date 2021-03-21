Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services in UAE www.hlbhamt.com
BUSINESS ENTITIES ARE ALWAYS CHALLENGED TO REDUCE COSTS, AVAIL THE BEST SERVICES AND ADD MAXIMUM VALUE FROM THEIR EXPENDIT...
OUR SERVICES INCLUDE ACCOUNTS PAYABLE WORKFLOW SETUP, PAYABLES VENDOR MANAGEMENT, EMPLOYEE EXPENSE PROCESSING AND PROJECT ...
Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services in UAE • UNDERSTANDING THE BUSINESS PROCESS AND INTERNAL CONTROLS • ESTABLISHING THE...
HLB HAMT TAKES CARE OF ACCOUNTS PAYABLE PROCESS OF CLIENTS IN DUBAI, UAE. WE OFFER SERVICES IN UAE AND THE REST OF THE WOR...
CONTACT US HLB HAMT LEVEL 18, CITY TOWER-2, SHEIKH ZAYED ROAD PO BOX 32665 DUBAI – UNITED ARAB EMIRATES. TEL: +971 4 327 7...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Accounts payable outsourcing services in UAE

17 views

Published on

HLB HAMT offers the best of Accounts payable outsourcing services around UAE that offer completely flexible and innovative accounts payable solutions. Contact Us to know more

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Accounts payable outsourcing services in UAE

  1. 1. Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services in UAE www.hlbhamt.com
  2. 2. BUSINESS ENTITIES ARE ALWAYS CHALLENGED TO REDUCE COSTS, AVAIL THE BEST SERVICES AND ADD MAXIMUM VALUE FROM THEIR EXPENDITURES. HLB HAMT OFFERS COMPLETELY FLEXIBLE AND INNOVATIVE ACCOUNTS PAYABLE OUTSOURCING SERVICES. THIS ENABLES OUR CLIENTS TO TRANSFORM THEIR COMPLEX ACCOUNTS PAYABLE PROCESSES TO AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM.
  3. 3. OUR SERVICES INCLUDE ACCOUNTS PAYABLE WORKFLOW SETUP, PAYABLES VENDOR MANAGEMENT, EMPLOYEE EXPENSE PROCESSING AND PROJECT (CONSTRUCTION)COST MANAGEMENT AND ACCOUNTING. OUTSOURCING ACCOUNTS PAYABLES COMES WITH NUMEROUS BENEFITS SUCH AS REDUCED PROCESSING COSTS, IMPROVED MANAGEMENT ON WORKING CAPITAL AND PAYABLES, REMOVAL OF DUPLICATE PAYMENTS, IMPROVED FINANCIAL CONTROL, REDUCED INVOICE DISCREPANCIES AND MANAGEMENT OF DISPUTES AND STRENGTHENING VENDOR RELATIONS.
  4. 4. Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services in UAE • UNDERSTANDING THE BUSINESS PROCESS AND INTERNAL CONTROLS • ESTABLISHING THE WORK FLOWS AND SEPARATION • INVOICE INTAKES AND FILE MANAGEMENT (DIGITAL /HARDCOPY) • INVOICE PROCESSING (VALIDATION AND APPROVAL) • INVOICE PAYMENT (CHEQUE/ELECTRONIC) • RECONCILIATIONS AND RECORDS MANAGEMENT • MONTH/YEAR END FINANCIAL/ANALYTICS REPORTS • VENDOR MAINTENANCE SUPPORT
  5. 5. HLB HAMT TAKES CARE OF ACCOUNTS PAYABLE PROCESS OF CLIENTS IN DUBAI, UAE. WE OFFER SERVICES IN UAE AND THE REST OF THE WORLD THROUGH HLB INTERNATIONAL’S MEMBER FIRMS.
  6. 6. CONTACT US HLB HAMT LEVEL 18, CITY TOWER-2, SHEIKH ZAYED ROAD PO BOX 32665 DUBAI – UNITED ARAB EMIRATES. TEL: +971 4 327 7775 E-MAIL: dubai@hlbhamt.com www.hlbhamt.com/

×