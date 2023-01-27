Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

First India 28012023.pdf

Jan. 27, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR & MUMBAI www.firstindia.co.in https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur twitter.com/thefirstindia faceb...
PERSPECTIVE JAIPUR | SATURDAY, JANUARY 28, 2023 02 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitte...
I’M WITNESS, SAYS OMAR ABDULLAH ON SECURITY LAPSE National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Friday alleged that the outer r...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming SlideShare
26012023_First India Mumbai.pdf
26012023_First India Mumbai.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

First India Mumbai 21012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
First India 21012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
First India 20012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
First India Mumbai 20012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
First India 19012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
First India 17012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
First India Mumbai 17012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
First India 16012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
1 of 15 Ad

First India 28012023.pdf

Jan. 27, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

News & Politics

Find Latest India News and Breaking News these days from India on Politics, Business, Entertainment, Technology, Sports, Lifestyle and Coronavirus News in India and the world over that you can't miss.For real time update Visit our social media handle.Read First India NewsPaper in your morning replace.Visit First India.

CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/

#First_India_NewsPaper

Find Latest India News and Breaking News these days from India on Politics, Business, Entertainment, Technology, Sports, Lifestyle and Coronavirus News in India and the world over that you can't miss.For real time update Visit our social media handle.Read First India NewsPaper in your morning replace.Visit First India.

CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/

#First_India_NewsPaper

News & Politics
Advertisement

Recommended

26012023_First India Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
7 views
12 slides
26012023_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
4 views
18 slides
25012023_First India Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
5 views
12 slides
24012023_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
6 views
14 slides
24012023_First India Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
5 views
12 slides
23012023_First India Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
4 views
12 slides
23012023_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
3 views
12 slides
First India Mumbai 22012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
7 views
12 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from FirstIndia1 (20)

First India Mumbai 21012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
7 views
First India 21012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
4 views
First India 20012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
16 views
First India Mumbai 20012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
20 views
First India 19012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
11 views
First India 17012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
11 views
First India Mumbai 17012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
12 views
First India 16012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
12 views
15012023_First India Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
5 views
15012023_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
11 views
First India 13012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
11 views
First India Mumbai 11012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
15 views
First India 11012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
4 views
First India Mumbai 10012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
5 views
First India 10012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
8 views
09012023_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
7 views
First India.pdf
FirstIndia1
5 views
06012023_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
27 views
06012023_ First India New Delhi.pdf
FirstIndia1
10 views
06012023_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
9 views
First India Mumbai 21012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
7 views
12 slides
First India 21012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
4 views
12 slides
First India 20012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
16 views
14 slides
First India Mumbai 20012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
20 views
12 slides
First India 19012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
11 views
13 slides
First India 17012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
11 views
15 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

california Lawmaker.pdf
proclaimerscvcom
3 views
TANZANEW_1.pptx
ssuser41b513
0 views
FEMINISM.pdf
SukritiSharma96
3 views
hosting-candidate-forum-nonprofit-guide-1.pdf
Ruth Reyna
2 views
itiadoh dam
KamalMeshram3
3 views
new map.pptx
AliHusnain805628
3 views
Michael Grimm
Michael Grimm
4 views
1. Three Approaches to Peace Studies.pptx
sadafraja10
5 views
Donald Trump Is Warned By Steve Bannon
proclaimerscvcom
2 views
In November 2022, 10 Million Mail.pdf
proclaimerscvcom
4 views
Fixing the Issues with American Politics.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
3 views
What Is Organic Coffee?
BuyOrganicCoffee
4 views
Best NGO in Bangalore for education
NamrataSinha34
3 views
Josh Alvarado.pdf
ksusentinelcom
0 views
ss.pdf
MacgMagazine
3 views
Are politicians needed.pptx
AdrianCarrasco18
3 views
Why do politicians live on average more than the ordinary population.pdf
WajidKhanMP
4 views
5 Reasons To Study Politics.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
5 views
INTRODUCTION TO PHILOSOPHY.pptx
RajeshwariDasgupta
3 views
NATO and Ukraine allies.pdf
TonyboyChannel
2 views
california Lawmaker.pdf
proclaimerscvcom
3 views
4 slides
TANZANEW_1.pptx
ssuser41b513
0 views
10 slides
FEMINISM.pdf
SukritiSharma96
3 views
23 slides
hosting-candidate-forum-nonprofit-guide-1.pdf
Ruth Reyna
2 views
17 slides
itiadoh dam
KamalMeshram3
3 views
3 slides
new map.pptx
AliHusnain805628
3 views
11 slides
Advertisement

First India 28012023.pdf

  1. 1. OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR & MUMBAI www.firstindia.co.in https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia instagram.com/thefirstindia JAIPUR l SATURDAY, JANUARY 28, 2023 l Pages 14 l 3.00 l RNI NO. RAJENG/2019/77764 l Vol 4 l Issue No. 232 WELCOME! SHASHIKANT SHARMA hagwan Shri Devnarayan Ji is worshipped by the people of Ra- jasthan, and his followers are spread across the length and breadth of the country . He is re- vered especially for his work towards public service, an ideal which PM Narendra Modi holds in highest regard and follows with a pure commitment of ‘seva’ towards his motherland and the people of India. The Prime Minister will attend the event to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Devnarayan, a folk deity revered by the Gurjar community, at Malaseri Dungri vil- lage, Bhilwara in Rajasthan, on Saturday. Modi will offer prayers at the temple, ad- dress a gathering and also plant a sapling. CM Ashok Gehlot has declared a public holiday in Rajasthan today in honour of Shri Devnarayan Ji, keeping in mind the sentiments of the people. Malaseri Dungri, 60 km from Bhilwara, is the birth- place of Lord Devnarayan, who is believed by his devotees to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. PM Narendra Modi is well- known for his spiritual inclination and himself explored spiritualism through his journeys. As he said once, about the experi- ence of his travel to the Himalayas at a young age, “I went wherever God wanted to take me — it was an undecided period of my life but still, gave me so many answers. I sought to understand the world, to under- stand myself. I travelled far and wide, spent time at the Ramakrishna Mission, met sad- hus and saints, stayed with them and began a discovery, inwards...” B Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ceremony commemorating 1,111th ‘Avataran Mahotsav’ of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan Ji in Bhilwara Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  2. 2. PERSPECTIVE JAIPUR | SATURDAY, JANUARY 28, 2023 02 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia l Vol 4 l Issue No. 232 l RNI NO. RAJENG/2019/77764. Printed and published by Anita Hada Sangwan on behalf of First Express Publishers. Printed at Bhaskar Printing Press, D.B. Corp Limited, Shivdaspura, Tonk Road, Jaipur. Published at 304, 3rd Floor, City Mall, Bhagwan Das Road, C-Scheme, Jaipur-302001, Rajasthan. Phone 0141-4920504. Editor-In-Chief: Dr Jagdeesh Chandra Editor: Anita Hada Sangwan responsible for selection of news under the PRB Act SPIRITUAL SPEAK Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the LORD your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. —Bible IN-DEPTH DOCU ON PM MODI RAISES DOUBTS OVER THE BRITISH BROADCASTER he release of a BBC documentary 21 years after Gujarat carnage is complete- ly incomprehensible. Ithascausedsomeunrestamong students in Delhi and Telangana which will subside after some time. Politically, no opposition party stands to gain from this documentary . If the BBC’s inten- tion was to damage Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi’s image it is a big miscalculation. The Brit- ish government as well as that of the United States had denied en- try to Modi in their respective countries when the massacre happened.Modihasnowbrought India to a position of such strength that the western pow- ers dare not get influenced by a documentary’s contents which they must have been aware of all along. The BJP is poised to win a third general election under the leadership of Modi. This crude attempt at tarnishing Modi’s im- age has in fact damaged BBC’s reputation instead. The once famous broadcaster should ask if the documentary has served its intended purpose other than causing a brief strife. Dharmendra Pradhan @dpradhanbjp Better time management skills, ability to deal with criticism & comparison, judicious use of social media, ways to work hard smartly, #ExamWarriors share the many takeaways from PM @ narendramodi ji’s paath-shala today. #ParikshaPeCharcha2023 Nitin Gadkari @nitin_gadkari Industrial development of Phaltan and Satara district as a whole will be emphasized and the pace of sustainable development will increase, western Maharashtra will be connected with Konkan region and transportation will be convenient for fishing and sugar industries.#PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti TOP TWEETS T akistan finds it- self in a financial mess primarily due to the govern- ment’s reluctance to carry out structural eco- nomic reforms and curb wasteful expenditure. It is now out with a begging bowl beseeching the US and Inter- national Monetary Fund for a bailout package as it is unable to pay its international debts. Pakistan is seeking US inter- vention for IMF lending terms to be made easier. With inflation at 25 percent and one dollar being equal to 225 Paki- stani rupees and tough IMF conditions could make it worse for people across the border. Pakistan’s instalment of funding is held up since September 2022 as the IMF is reviewingif thetermsof loan agreement had been met. Theseverityof theproblem gets accentuated by the loom- inggeneralelectionslaterthis year. Shehbaz Sharif has promised harsh measures to revive the economy which may backfire for him and his government in the elections. Some of the measures are up- ward revision of the price of electricity and natural gas, paying 15 percent less salary to MPs, doing away with dis- cretionary spending by MPs andintelligenceagencies,ban on purchase of luxury vehi- cles and foreign travel. These measures, if imple- mented, could mean a vote against the government. Cut- ting discretionary funds of intelligence agencies will have a different repercus- sion for which the Sharif government may not be pre- pared. The medicine is bitter and the dosage large, but to get out of the morass Paki- stan has no alternative as given its precarious situa- tion it can’t even dream of a misadventure against India. If it reins in the fundamen- talists India too can help. PAKISTAN IS IN A DEEP CRISIS Pakistan finds itself in a financial mess primarily due to the govt’s reluctance to carry out structural economic reforms and curb wasteful expenditure. It is now out with a begging bowl beseeching the US and IMF for a bailout package as it is unable to pay its international debts P Promoted by Kedia Real Estate LLP TEAM INDIA STARTS 2023 WITH A BANG... ...Thrashes Lankans and Kiwis in build up to ODI WC here’s an old saying that well begun is half done! Team In- dia has done just that by kick- ing off 2023 in grand style by clean sweeps in the two ODI series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand respectively. The wins have catapulted In- dia to the top of the ODI rankings surpassing Eng- land – and as they are already World No 1 in T20s. The Men in Blue have become the best white-ball team in the world though they haven’t won any ICC trophy for nearly a dec- ade. Later this year, India hosts the 50-over World Cup and any series before that is preparation for the grand event where the entire nation will pray overtime for Rohit & Co to repeat the success of the Dhoni brigade in 2011. While 2022 ended with a bangasIshanKishanbrought uphismaidendoublecentury in the ODI series against Bangladesh, the new year has seen another young Indian - Shubman Gill- becoming a part of the coveted list of batsmen to score double hun- dreds in ODI games. Gill has been in sparkling form and hit three centuries in the six ODI games in 2023 and was chosen the Player of the Se- ries against New Zealand. Besides individual bril- liance, the series wins over the Lankans and the Kiwis have showcased the might of Indian batting. The team has repeatedly knocked up 300 plus scores batting first and fans were thrilled to see the two established superstars Rohit and Virat regain their midas touch too. But the dis- covery of young superstars - Shubhman Gill and Ishan Kishan - is the cherry on In- dian winnings. The team’s at- tacking template has been set by the team management and both the batsmen fit into that mindset comfortably . Shub- man’s phenomenal successes in recent matches has only confirmed his class and pedi- gree as a very special bats- man. With Rishabh Pant oust- ed for a few months due to his road accident, Ishan Kishan is now a vital cog in his ab- sence as a keeper-batsman for the team though many would like to see Sanju Samson also being given a fair run in the team to prove his credentials. So stunning has been the Indian batting display that there is now a strong competi- tion for the number 4 slot be- tween Shreyas Iyer and Sury- amkumar Yadav. KL Rahul recovered some touch which nudged him ahead of Kishan in the middle order as he can be an alternative wicket keep- ertoo.WhileShreyasIyerwas out from the New Zealand se- ries due to injury, Suryaku- mar wasted his chances. With his recent success, he is a huge crowd favourite and to reaffirmthefaiththatthefans have in him, Surya needs to discover a special gear for the ODIs as he seems stuck in playing T20 style even in the longer 50-over format. Though India’s wins look mighty impressive, the bowl- ing remains a bit of a con- cern. Lanka nearly chased down a 350 plus score in one game after having lost the top order cheaply and more re- cently, New Zealand almost came up trumps in the first match of the series and lost by barely 12 runs despite In- dia’s mammoth 350 plus tar- get. At one point, they were 6 wickets down needing 200 plus runs but the fact that they managed to reach so close reflects the weakness of the Indian bowling pack to close out games. It’s not gloom and doom story for the bowling line up, however, as there have been several ticks in the right di- rection too. One bright spot has been the rise of Moham- mad Siraj who was penetra- tive in most spells. His form has taken him to the number 1 position in ODI world rank- ings. Also, the revival of Kul- deep Yadav in the white ball format has been a talking point. He has taken wickets in the crucial middle overs, a huge shortcoming in the last two T20 World Cups where In- dia lost vital games without picking up a single wicket. Kuldeep’s success also points out the importance of wrist spinners in the game. They provide an attacking option for the captain during middle overs to pick up wick- ets. As such, not only Yuzven- dra Chahal, even Ravi Bish- noi needs to be given more chances to prove their mettle. In July 2023, it will be a decade since Team India won any ICC trophy. If excelling in bilateral series and rising to number 1 in the ODI for- mat is any indication, the Men in Blue now look ready to grab ICC glory that has eluded them for many years! THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY THE AUTHOR ARE PERSONAL T It’s not gloom and doom story for the bowling line up, however, as there have been several ticks in the right direction too. One bright spot has been the rise of Mohammad Siraj who was penetrative in most spells. His form has taken him to the number 1 position in ODI world rankings. Also, the revival of Kuldeep Yadav in the white ball format has been a talking point. He has taken wickets in the crucial middle overs, a huge shortcoming in the last two T20 World Cups where India lost vital games without picking up a single wicket Team India has done just that by kicking off 2023 in grand style by clean sweeps in the two ODI series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand respectively. The wins have catapulted India to the top of the ODI rankings surpassing England – and as they are already World No 1 in T20s SIDDHAARTH MAHAN The writer is a specialist on Sports and Cinema who works as an actor in the Hindi film industry
  3. 3. I’M WITNESS, SAYS OMAR ABDULLAH ON SECURITY LAPSE National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Friday alleged that the outer ring of security cordon maintained by Jammu and Kashmir Police “simply vanished” as soon as the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the Kash- mir Valley. HM SHOULD ORDER PROBE OVER LAPSE IN SECURITY: GEHLOT Jaipur: CM Ashok Gehlot said, “The lapse in secu- rity of Rahul Gandhi in J&K is a serious matter. Govt and administration of J&K should make concrete arrangements. We have already lost Indira ji and Rajiv ji. The Home Minister should immediately get an inquiry done as to at what level and why there has been a lapse in the security of Rahul, who has high level security?” WE WERE NOT TOLD ABOUT CROWDS AT BANIHAL: POLICE The J&K Police refuted the allegations of security breach levelled by Rahul Gandhi, as BJY arrived in the Kashmir Valley. Police said only authorised persons as identified by organisers and frisked crowd were allowed towards route. Cong leader Rahul Gandhi with J&K National Conference VP Omar Abdullah during Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Banihal, in Ramban on Friday. KASHMIR LEG OF BHARAT JODO YATRA BJY SCRAPPED OVER ‘SECURITY LAPSES’! Moni Sharma Srinagar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was scrapped on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir with the Congress alleg- ing “very serious secu- rity lapses” as the march entered the Kashmir Valley. Rahul Gandhi was to walk 20 km in Kashmir on Fri- day but had to stop after about a km. As Rahul Gandhi crossed the Banihal Tunnel on his way to Srinagar, a large, unexpected crowd was waiting for him, said Congress leaders. P6 Had to call off my walk...: Rahul Gandhi alleges major security lapse at his Yatra Gandhi was stuck in middle of a crowd and couldn’t move for about 30 minutes Rahul was to walk 11 km in the Kashmir Valley but had to stop after a kilometre Police personnel supposed to manage the crowd were nowhere to be seen. The police arrangement collapsed after we exited the tunnel. My security got uncomfortable, so we had to cancel. I had to call off my walk because I can’t go against my security people. —Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader GO FIRST FINED `10L FOR LEAVING BEHIND OVER 50 PASSENGERS Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday slapped a fine of Rs 10 lakh on India’s Go First airlines for incident where 55 passen- gers were left behind in a coach at Bangalore airport. The incident took place on January 9, 2023. AI CLOSE TO SEALING HISTORIC AIRCRAFT ORDER, SAYS CEO Tata group-owned air carrier Air India will seal a ‘historic’ aicraft deal, said CEO Campbell Wilson while highlighting that the company’s progress has been quite remarkable as it completes one year with the conglomerate. Tata to clear on world’s largest airline deal soon! First India Bureau New Delhi: The Tata group is likely to close out and announce what is expected to be the largest aviation deal in history within the next few weeks - an an- nouncement which will lead to Air India being equipped with some of the newest and most ad- vanced commercial jet- liners. Within a few years, Air India - which now includes Vistara and Air Asia India - will likely have the youngest fleet in the world once the new aircraft arrive in significant numbers. Tatas are close to completing negotia- tions with both Boeing and Airbus for a mix of long,mediumandshort- medium range aircraft. The deal size is likely to be worth billions of dollars, with the airline expected to induct significantly more than a hundred aircraft $400 MILLION TO REFURBISH Air India commit- ted $400 million to refurbish the interiors of its entire wide- body fleet. Air India said these will now incorporate the “latest generation seats and best-in-class inflight en- tertainment systems.” PARIKSHA PE CHARCHA Students are taking my test: PM Modi First India Bureau New Delhi: PM Modi while interacting with students, teachers, and parents during the 6th edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’2023inDelhion Fridaysaid,‘ParikshaPe Charcha’ is my exam too andcroresof studentsof the country are taking my test...I enjoy giving this test.” Full Report on P6 HM: ‘PPC’ BY PM MODI A MASTERCLASS ON SELF-MANAGEMENT HM Amit Shah applaud- ed the sixth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ annual inter- action by PM Modi with students, saying the programme was a “masterclass on self-management”. Morbi: Police file 1,262-page charge-sheet First India Bureau Morbi: The Gujarat po- lice on Friday submit- ted a 1,262-page charge sheet in the Morbi bridge collapse case and named Oreva Group director Jaysukh Patel as prime accused. Rajkot range IGP Ashok Yadav said the charge sheet is filed against 10 accused, of which 9 are arrested while the di- rector is absconding. CELEBRATING 74th REPUBLIC DAY (Top) President Droupadi Murmu, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El –Sisi, PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Sudesh Dhankhar and other dignitaries at Kartavya Path during the 74th Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Left) PM Narendra Modi in conversation with Egyptian Prez Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. AMARINDER LIKELY TO REPLACE KOSHYARI AS MAHA GOVERNOR INDUS WATER TREATY: INDIA ISSUES FRESH NOTICE TO PAKISTAN Mumbai: Amarinder Singh, former Chief Minister of Punjab, is likely to be appointed the new Governor of Maharashtra. The development comes days after incumbent Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressed his desire to step down from the post. New Delhi: India has issued a fresh notice to Pakistan that it intends to modify the existing Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) of September 1960 after Pakistani “intransigence” on its implementation. According to sources, India issued the fresh notice on January 25. SCREENING OF DOCU: SECTION 144 IMPOSED AT DU ARTS FACULTY New Delhi: The Delhi police have imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the Arts Faculty of the Delhi University after the students, and members of Congress-backed NSU) demanded the screening of the controversial BBC docu, several students detained. P6 LAKHIMPUR CASE: ASHISH MISHRA RELEASED FROM JAIL Lakhimpur Kheri: Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra, was released from jail on Friday after the Supreme Court had granted him 8-week interim bail in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. MOHSIN SHAIKH MURDER CASE: ALL ACCUSED ACQUITTED Pune: Pune court on Friday acquitted all 21 accused, including Hindu Rashtra Sena chief Dhananjay Jayram, in murder case of Mohsin Shaikh. Court of addl Sessions judge SB Salunkhe, acquitted all accused in the case. READ Crucial Crucial BHARAT BIOTECH’S NASAL COVID VACCINE iNCOVACC LAUNCHED New Delhi: Bharat Biotech’s nasal Covid vaccine iNCOVACC was launched by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya & Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday. It is the country’s 1st nasal vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. PM Narendra Modi waves to the people at Kartavya Path during the 74th Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi on Thursday. —PHOTO BY ANI First India Bureau Bhilwara: Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi will visit Malaseri Dun- gri in Asind region to- day to attend the 1,111th birth anniversary of Lord Devnarayan. Secu- rity has been tightened in and around Dungri. PM Modi will stay at Malaseri for one-and-a- half-hour and have dar- shan of Lord Devnaray- an. People will not be allowed to enter the temple and surround- ing areas in Malaseri post 8 am today . Only pass holders is- sued by Special Protec- tion Group (SPG) will get entry. Earlier, on Thursday, the Army re- hearsed in the Dungri complex. A helicopter landed on the helipad here. The SPG also tightened the security cordon in Malaseri. Every arrangement was closely examined. Ajmer’s Divisional Commissioner Bhan- warlal Mehra, Range IGP Rupendra Singh, District Collector Ash- ish Modi and SP Adarsh Sidhu have camped at Malaseri.Ameetingwas held with officials, ad- ministrative and police officers on Thursday to review preparations. The PM will be in Malaseri for about one- and-a-half-hour. During this, he will participate in the Purnahuti. The Pandit who will do the Yagya has been allowed to sit for eight minutes with the Prime Minis- ter. According to the PMO, Modi will leave New Delhi at 9.20 am on January 28. Turn to P10 Asind ready to welcome PM Modi today LORD DEVNARAYAN BIRTH ANNIVERSARY GEHLOT’S HOLIDAY ‘MASTERSTROKE’! CM Ashok Gehlot played a masterstroke by declar- ing Devnarayan Jayanti as a public holiday before PM Modi’s visit to Asind today. Devnarayan is the deity of Gurjars who form about 7% of population in State. PM’s visit will impact 40 Assembly seats in a dozen Gurjar-dominated districts. CID PERSONNEL TO KEEP VIGIL Atotal of 3,000 policemen will be deployed for secu- rity. Apart from this, 300 CID person- nel will also keep a vigil. Barricades have been made with bats around the helipad and temple premises. PM LIKELY TO VISIT ALWAR ON FEB 4 PM Modi may visit Alwar. Earlier there was a report of his visit on Jan 25 but now program has been revised to Feb 4. PM Modi may ad- dress a public meeting in Barodamev’s Sheetal where the first phase of Delhi-Mumbai corridor is to be inaugurated. www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR & MUMBAI JAIPUR l SATURDAY, JANUARY 28, 2023 l Pages 14 l 3.00 l RNI NO. RAJENG/2019/77764 l Vol 4 l Issue No. 232 SANIA MIRZA BIDS EMOTIONAL FAREWELL TO GRAND SLAMS Mumbai: In two days, Adani group firms have lost a whopping Rs 4,17,824.79 crore from their market valuation. The market valuation of Adani Total Gas plummeted `1,04,580.93 crore, while that of Adani Transmission eroded by `83,265.95 crore. Melbourne: Sania Mirza will end her career with 6 Grand Slam titles after failing to win Australian Open mixed doubles trophy with compatriot Rohan Bopanna in Melbourne on Friday. Unseeded Bopanna and Sania lost 6-7(2) 2-6 to Brazilian pair in final. NOVAK POUNDS TOMMY PAUL TO REACH 10TH Oz OPEN FINAL Melbourne: Novak Djokovic shrugged off controversy involving his father to reach a record-extending 10th Australian Open final with a 7-5 6-1 6-2 win over outgunned American Tommy Paul on Friday. Djokovic will meet third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday. ADANI LOSES `4.17L CR IN 2 DAYS AS STOCKS PLUNGE BSE SENSEX 59,330.90 874.16 | NSE NIFTY 17,604.35 287.60
  4. 4. RAJASTHAN JAIPUR | SATURDAY, JANUARY 28, 2023 04 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia First India Bureau Jaipur: A unique initia- tive was carried out by the Darshan NGO for hearing-impaired chil- dren. CS Usha Sharma paid a special visit to the children and distributed school bags along with notebooks and other es- sential stationery . Chair- person and former Elec- tion Commissioner Navin Chawla welcomed CS Usha Sharma and briefed her about the so- cialactivitiesof theNGO. During the occasion, CS Sharma also inaugu- ratedthepaintingsgiven by Former PM Manmo- han Singh and appreci- ated the artwork. She also interacted with the specially-abled children and got involved in the fun activities with them. On the occasion, she said, “I am more than grateful to see organisa- tions doing good for the children, who are the fu- ture of our society .” CS distributes school bags to special kids A SPECIAL DAY-OUT Promoted by Shiv Sital Builders Pvt. Ltd. GLIMPSES FROM REPUBLIC DAY CELEBRATION IN CITY Governor Kalraj Mishra, CM Ashok Gehlot extended their wishes on the occasion of Republic Day to the people of the State and country First India Bureau Jaipur: Rajasthan Gov- ernor Kalraj Mishra unfurled the national flag at the state-level Re- public Day function in Jaipur on Thursday . He paid homage to martyrs at the Amar Jawan Jyo- ti before reaching the SMS Stadium. At the stadium, the governor was received by CM Ashok Gehlot, Chief Secy Usha Sharma, Di- rector General of Police Umesh Mishra and oth- er officials. CM Gehlot unfurled the national flag at the CMR. He unfurled the Tiranga in the presence of his staff officers and police personnel at- tached to his residence. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in R-Day function at Keshav Vidhaypeeth Jamdoli, Jaipur described the significance of the three colours of national flag and said people should take a resolution to move ahead and try to fulfil it. He said the top band of saffron colour represents the nature of India, which is the symbol of eternal life. CM Ashok Gehlot paying homage to the martyrs at the Amar Jawan Jyoti on the occasion of Republic Day on Thursday. The 74th Republic Day was celebrated with full enthusiasm at Raj Info Centre on Thursday.Arun Joshi hoisted the flag. Jasram Meena, Laxmikant Gupt along with DIPR and IT dept officials were present. Various cultural performances by folk artists and others were organised at the State level celebraton on Thursday. —PHOTOS BY SANTOSH SHARMA CM Ashok Gehlot unfurling the tricolour at the CMR on Thursday. Governor Kalraj Mishra unfurled the tricolour on R-day at the SMS Stadium following the national anthem, he inspected the parade. RHB Commissioner Pawan Arora during the flag hoisting ceremony on the R-Day at RHB HQs on Thursday. Jaipur: Rajasthan Housing Commissioner Pawan Arora hoisted the flag at the Rajasthan Housing Board Headquarters on Thursday. In a function organized at Divisional Headquarters ‘Awas Bhawan’, Arora said that the country has given us rights and if we start discharging our responsibilities in a better way, then we can do true service for the country. Arora said that in the past, the officers and personnel of the Hous- ing Board have made achievements in different fields because of team work. The Housing Commissioner extended his greetings and best wishes to everyone on Republic Day. Artistes from Sangeet Sansthan sang patriotic songs at the ceremony. All the officers and personnel of the Mandal were present on the occasion. RHB COMMISSIONER PAWAN ARORA HOISTS FLAG AT HOUSING BOARD HQS GS Dotasra addressing the gathering at the Badi Chaupar on Thursday. Vaibhav Gehlot,Jyoti Khandelwal,Munesh Gurjar and others also seen. Satish Poonia, Gulab Chand Kataria, Ghanshyam Tiwari, Bhajan Lal Sharma and other BJP leaders unfurled the flag at Badi Chaupar. Girl abducted, gang-raped by two in Dausa 6 killed in two accidents in Churu, Fatehpur Dausa (FIB): A 20-year- old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang- raped by two men in Dausa, police said. Po- lice informed the ac- cused have been identi- fied as Mahendra and Rajesh. “The incident took place in the Sikan- dra area on Wednesday . The girl was abducted in a car by the two accused and later taken to near- by jungles where she wasgang-rapedbythem. The victim was later thrown on road,” police said. “The family mem- bers went into shock af- ter hearing the horrify- ing incident and later reached the police sta- tion and filed an FIR. The case is being inves- tigated,” police added. Churu/Fatehpur (FIB): Four people were killed in collision of Bolero- container at Ranasar village in Sardarsha- har. Two grooms were injured while their 2 brothers-in-law died. Container driver and one other were also killed. Meanwhile, two brothers were killed af- ter being hit by a speed- ingtruckinFatehpuron Friday . The deceased were identified as Ajay (18) and her cousin brother Kamal (19), resi- dents of Kharinata Ramgarh. The incident took place around 1:30 pm at Fatehpur-Churu Highway, when they were heading towards Dinarpura village. Paper leaks: ‘Youth will give a lesson to Cong govt in polls’ Jaipur (PTI):Theyouth of Rajasthan will teach a lesson to the Congress government in the as- sembly polls if it does not do justice to the un- employed, BJP MP Ki- rodi Meena said on Fri- day . Meena, who has been sitting on a dharna todemandaCBIinquiry into recruitment paper leaks in the state, al- leged the state govern- ment has no intention of catching the “big crocodiles”. The Rajya Sabha MP began a dharna on the outskirts of Jaipur on Tuesday after police stopped a march led by him from Dausa to pro- test paper leaks from en- tering the state capital. The state government shouldlistentothevoice of the youth without any political bias and sincerely address their legitimate demands in a time-bound manner, he said. The government has no intention of catching the “big croco- diles” involved in the paper leaks and there- fore the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should probe the matter, Meena said in a tweet. First India Bureau Jaipur: According to the meteorological de- partment, light rains are expected at several places in Rajasthan in the next 24 hours. Hail- storm has also been pre- dicted at some places. Severe cold condi- tions continue in the arid state where the minimum tempera- ture in Fatehpur (Sikar) was recorded at minus 2.3 degrees Cel- sius last night. The night tempera- ture stood at minus 0.5 degree Celsius in Chu- ru, 1.9 degrees in Bikan- er, 2.7 degrees in Pilani, 2 degrees in Sangaria in Hanumangarh, 2 de- grees in Karauli, 2.8 de- grees in Phalodi in Jodhpur and 3.8 degrees in Tonk’ Vanasthali. Cold wave too, is likely to continue for the next 24 hours. The minimum temperature is likely to increase by 3 to 5 de- grees Celsius due to a western disturbance from January 28. Light rains,hailstorm expected across Rajasthan,predicts IMD Jaipur Foot camp inaugurated in Lebanan’s Capital Beirut First India Bureau Jaipur. The Jaipur Foot artificial limb fitment camp was inaugurated in the Lebanan’s Capital Beirut on the occasion of 74th Republic Day of India, The camp was in- augurated on at the Rafik Hariri University Hospital, Beirut. This camp has been gener- ously sponsored by Min- istryof ExternalAffairs of India under its ‘India for Humanity’ pro- gramme and is being implemented by Bhag- wan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BM- VSS), Jaipur. Maji Ram- adan, Joseph El Helo, Colonel Nadim Kakoun representing Lebanese Armed Forces, Dr. Jihad Saadeh, Dar El Handas- sa, and memebers of El Khalil Foundation, Ro- tary club were present on the occasion. Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Singh Rathore reached the protest site on Friday in support of MP Kirori Lal Meena. City engulfs into fog on Friday morning, view taken from Galta Gate. Mercury logged as low as 5°C. —PHOTO BY SANTOSH SHARMA Officials, visitors inspecting the Jaipur Foot at Beirut on Thursday. (L) Navin Chawla welcoming CS Usha Sharma. (R) Sharma also interacted with the specially-abled children during her visit on Friday. In Sikar’s Fatehpur, mercury dips to -2.3° degrees Celsius
  5. 5. To Receive Free Newspaper PDF Daily Whatsapp: http://bit.ly/whatsappjpr Telegram: https://t.me/firstindiajaipur Click the above link☝ subscribe us on your preferred platform.
  6. 6. First India Bureau Jaipur: The fear of JDA bulldozer razing several illegal en- croachments in the city was witnessed on Friday . As the owner of an illegal liquor facto- ry and warehouse started demolishing the illegal construc- tion on their own after JDA notice. The con- struction made for storage of liquor was removed in Vasundha- ra Colony located on Vatika Road. Moreo- ver, after issuing the notices of encroach- ments on Jan 26, the plan to take action to- day was in place at go- down in Shikarpura. After the issuance of notices, the JDA sought answers till Jan 28. The notices were given on directions of Chief Controller of Enforcement, Raghu- veer Saini. To avoid direct action recov- ery amount, owners started removing ille- gal constructions. First India Bureau Kota: A movie theatre screening Shahrukh Khan-starrerBollywood film ‘Pathaan’ was ran- sacked and looted by miscreants in Kota on Thursday night. Police informed the incident took place at Natraj Cin- ema during the last show on Thursday where the miscreants started creating a ruck- us after they did not get a place to sit in the mov- ie hall despite purchas- ing the tickets. “The movie tickets were sold more than the seating capacity . An argument broke out between the miscreants and theatre staff, following which, the miscreants vandal- ised the theatre premis- es and looted the can- teenandothervaluables goods from the theatre. They also demanded to give their money back,” police said. Similarly , in Jodhpur, The workers of Vishwa Hindu Pari- shad (VHP) on Friday protested against the ‘Pathaan’ movie. RAJASTHAN JAIPUR | SATURDAY, JANUARY 28, 2023 05 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Churu (PTI): Bolly- wood veteran Satish Kaushik on Friday in- augurated a first-of-its- kind inflatable digital theatre in Sardarsha- hartownof Rajasthan’s Churu district. The theatre has been installed by Picture- Time Digiplex. Post the inauguration, a screen- ing of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s spy thrill- er “Pathaan” was held at the theatre. The theatre has been set up in collaboration with Vikas Malu’s Ku- ber Entertainment. In a press release, PictureTime said it will be spreading its presence in Rajasthan and Haryana with more screens in asso- ciation with Kuber En- tertainment. The company is also screening “Pathaan” at its inflatable theatre in Leh, Ladakh, touted as the world’s highest mo- bile theatre. The Hindi film is also being screened in the company’s three other inflatable thea- tres in Asifabad (Telan- gana), Sardarshahar (Rajasthan) and Arunachal Pradesh. Actor Satish Kaushik inaugurates inflatable digital theatre in Churu ALL FOR ENTERTAINMENT Satish Kaushik others at inflatable digital theatre. The miscreants looted eatables from the Canteen vandalised the Natraj Cinema premises. FANS ANNOYED OVER NOT GETTING SEATS MISCREANTS LOOT MOVIE THEATRE INKOTADURING‘PATHAAN’SCREENING The movie tickets were sold more than the seating capacity, the police informed PRAYING FOR PROSPERITY Governor Kalraj Mishra during his visit to the Mehandipur Balaji Temple and Sitaram Temple in Dausa district on Friday, prayed for the prosperity and happiness of the nation as well as the state. Mahant Nareshpuri Maharaj of Mehandipur Balaji Temple assisted him in religious rituals. Guv Mishra also listened to the Bhagwat Katha by Acharya Mridul Krishna Maharaj. Man held for taking ` 1L on name of Addl Dist Collector First India Bureau Bundi: The ACB ar- rested Prabhakar Shar- ma red-handed taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in the name of Additional Dis- trict Collector (Ceiling). ADG ACB Hemant Pri- yadarshy said that a complaint was given by the complainant to the Bundi unit that Prabha- kar Sharma was seek- ing Rs 2 lakh bribe in lieu of releasing the amount for land acqui- sition for construction of a highway . The complaint was verified by ACB Kota SP, Alok Srivastava and DSP Gyanchand of ACB Bundi unit after which the trap was laid on Saturday. First India Bureau Jaipur: CM Ashok Ge- hlot has approved the proposal to declare the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan (Jan 28) as a state holiday in Raj, keeping in mind the faith of masses and the demand of public repre- sentatives. Holding a press conference at Sec- retariat, Devnarayan Board President Joginder Awana said, “ State Govt declared a holiday on Devnarayan Jayanti as this demand was being made by Gur- jar community for a long time.” Awana also expressed gratitude to CM. “A programme will be organised today and PM Modi will partici- pate in birth anniver- sary programme of Lord Devnarayan, the deity of Gurjars in Asind,” he said. First India Bureau Jaipur: Medical Dept has given rights to prin- cipals of Medical Col- leges Superinten- dents of Hospitals to give fund approvals of works at their level in case of emergencies. Principal Secy of Medi- cal Education Dept T Ravi Kant said, “As per Health Min’s direc- tions, purchase, fund approval up to Rs 5 lakh can be done by princi- pals superintendents. They can approve 5% of total annual income of RMRS (maximum Rs 50 lakh) in a year, whose post-work approval will be taken in meeting.” First India Bureau Jaipur: The political appointment of a ‘Netaji’ associated with the business of ‘shakti- vardhak dava’ has caught eyeballs. With the sudden political ap- pointment in Raj, the State Congress was sur- prised as order came from Delhi. This rising Netaji belongs to Jhun- jhunu. A young RS MP got this appointment done. When appoint- ment order was issued, everyone started ask- ing, how did it happen all of a sudden? In fact, earlier the name of a minority MLA was floating for this post, but suddenly Netaji of Jhunjhunu got appoint- ment due to connection of Delhi. Now, he will claim the ticket in place of an existing minister. Govt approves state holiday on Lord Devnarayan Jayanti Fund approval: Rights given to Principal,Supdt ‘Netaji’s’ Political appointment grabs eyeballs Joginder Awana Parsadi Lal Meena Jaipur Int’l Airport will be ‘Silent’ airport from Feb 1 Owner razes illegal liquor factory after notice by JDA Kashiram Choudhary Jaipur: In the continu- ous endeavor to en- hance the passenger experience, Jaipur In- ternational Airport will be a ‘Silent Airport’ from February 1. Pas- sengers will get all im- portant and boarding related updated on dig- ital screens and mes- sages on their respec- tive mobile numbers. Technology based and automated PA systems will also be deployed at airport to provide im- portant update to pas- sengers. However emergency related an- nouncement will con- tinue on public an- nouncement systems. Awareness drive is be- ing held in this regard. New flight operations from Jaipur to Goa have commenced from the Jaipur Airport by the Go First Airline. The new Flight G8- 952 will reach Jaipur from Goa at 12:30 pm. And Flight G8-953 will depart from Jaipur to Goa at 1 pm. The new flight will operate for Goa Mopa Airport. With this, a total of all four flights will be available for Goa from Jaipur Airport. Two flights will run to Dabolim and two flights to the Mopa Airport. In a big action, JDA has dismissed the firm M/s MD Engineers and Contractors from its panel and slapped a heavy penalty of Rs 3.30 cr. The firm was doing work of Civil Lines ROB, however, in middle of the work they showcased their inability to continue the work further. Now, the civil lines project will not be completed in estimated time. JDA had granted tender for the construction of ROB for Rs 36 crore. NEW FLIGHT FROM JAIPUR TO GOA JDA DISMISSES FIRM FROM ITS PANEL, LEVIES HEFTY PENALTY A bulldozer demolishes the factory in Sanganer area.
  7. 7. INDIA JAIPUR | SATURDAY, JANUARY 28, 2023 06 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Promoted by Shree Salasar Oversease Pvt. Ltd. New Delhi: Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi today interacted with students during the 6th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha program at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. On this occasion, the Prime Minister said that Pariksha Pe Char- cha was also his exam as the students take his exam by putting forth various questions be- fore him. Modi said, he always feels delighted by the questions of stu- dents. On a question by the students for giving the stress-free exam and expectations of parents, the Prime Min- ister said, it is not bad on the part of parents to have expectations from children but if they do so due to social status then it is not good. In the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha Programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only gave tips to students for stress management related to upcoming exams but also gave special tips to teachers. This year, over 38 lakh students, teachers and parents registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha, double of what it was in 2022. New Delhi: From April, all government vehicles that have com- pleted 15 years will au- tomatically lose their right to ply on roads as their certificate of reg- istration will expire, ac- cording to a new rule of thecentralgovernment. In an effort to weed out old, polluting and potentially less-safe ve- hicles from Indian roads, Nitin Gadkari- led Ministry of Road Transport and High- ways has already rolled out the vehicle scrap- ping policy. The draft notification of the policy was issued in November. Any vehicle which is 15 or more years old, owned by governments, in the centre or state, Union Territories, pub- lic sector undertakings, municipal bodies or anyorganisationowned or controlled by the gov- ernment, will have to retire, the new rule states. If the registra- tion of such old vehi- cles was renewed before they attained the age of 15, such registration certificates will also au- tomatically be deemed cancelled and they will have to retire after a lapse of 15 years from initial registration. As part of imple- menting the policy, the Central government felt that the government should show the way by scrapping its own old vehicles. Such vehicles, num- bering in the thousands across India, are to be scrapped only through registered vehicle scrapping facilities as mandated in the policy . However, special purpose vehicles owned by governments, like armoured and oth- er specialised vehicles used for operational purposes for defence of the country and for the maintenance of law and order and internal security, have been kept out of the ambit of the new rules. Govt vehicles older than 15 years to be scrapped: Centre TO LOWER CARBON FOOTPRINT ITSMYEXAMINATIONTOO:PMMODI PM GAVE TIPS ON STUDENT-TEACHER BOND, SOCIAL MEDIA DISTRACTIONS MORE Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the students, teachers and parents, during the 6th edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023’, at Talkatora Stadium, in New Delhi on Friday. New Delhi: Delhi Po- lice on Friday detained 24 students from the Delhi University’s Arts Faculty for planning to screen the controver- sial BBC documentary on the 2002 Godhra ri- ots, a senior police offi- cial said. The action comes days after a simi- lar ruckus at Jawahar- lal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Isla- mia over the documen- tary’s screening. Deputy Commission- er of Police (North) Sa- gar Singh Kalsi said, Around 4pm, some 20 people came outside the Arts Faculty gate to screen the banned BBC documentary. As it can cause disturbance of peace and tranquillity in the area, they were asked to disperse from there.” When they did not, they were peace- fully detained. A total of 24 people were de- tained, Kalsi said. Delhi cops detain 24 students from DU Arts Faculty BBC ROW Banihal: National Con- ference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Fri- day joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Banihal, Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the Rahul Gandhi-led march is not being carried out for the image makeover of the Congress leader, but rather to change the situation and atmos- phere of the country . The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir said he does not want to delve into Congress’ stand on the revocation of the spe- cial status of JK. The Yatra is not aimed at improving the image of Rahul Gandhi but for improving the situation in the coun- try, the NC leader told reporters. Omar Abdullah joins Bharat Jodo Yatra, twinning with Rahul Gandhi in white T-shirt Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah during party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Banihal, in Ramban on Friday. —PHOTO BY ANI —REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE CONG’S ‘HAATH SE HAATH JODO’ CAMPAIGN TATA INSTITUTE OF SOCIAL SCIENCES WARNS STUDENTS Police personnel detain members of Bhim Army Student Federation for planning to screen the BBC documentary film ‘India:The Modi Question’, at Delhi University Arts Faculty, in New Delhi, Friday. —PHOTO BY PTI —PHOTO BY ANI PROTESTING AGAINST BAN, STUDENTS SCREENS IT AT UNIV New Delhi: Congress launched ‘Hath se Hath Jodo’ cam- paign, under which it plans to reach out to people and make them aware about the “failures” of the Modi government. Taking to Twitter, the Congress posted: “As we celebrate the biggest festival of democracy today, we announce the launch of the #HaathSeHaathJodo campaign. After the immense love received for #BharatJodoYatra, we are sure that the Haath Se Haath Jodo campaign will also win everybody’s hearts.” Mumbai (ANI): Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on Friday issued an advisory to students over the screening of the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the insti- tute has not permitted any such screening and gather- ings which may disturb the academic environment and jeopardize the peace and harmony in the campuses. New Delhi: Several student in colleges have vowed to screen the movie despite the ban that has been in place. A fresh row erupted down south after students at Madras University (MU) screened the film on their laptops defying the ban that has been in place by the government. They also demanded that the ban should be removed. Mean- while, the BJP has called the movie propaganda and has slammed the makers. ‘Release surgical strike video’: Cong leader backs Digvijaya Singh New Delhi: Amid ongo- ing controversy over Congress leader Digvi- jaya Singh questioning the authenticity of the ‘2019 Surgical Strike’, Cong’s Rashid Alvi came in support of his party colleague asked the Centre to release the surgical strike video. Government says it hasavideo(of asurgical strike) so what is wrong with Digvijaya asking the government to show it? We’re not asking for proof but the govern- ment should show the video it claims it has, said Rashid Alvi. New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said he was waiting for a meeting of like-minded parties for the Lok Sab- ha polls next year once Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is complete. The JD(U) leader, who has the Congress as a junior ally in Bihar, maintained that he viewed the ‘yatra’ as a ‘niji’ (internal) program of that party , but looked forward to a collabora- tion in Lok Sabha of all seven constituents of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance). The CM also said the JD(U) would not like to crackdown on its sulk- ing parliamentary board chief Upendra Kushwaha, whose claim of the party becoming weak he rejected. I am waiting for the yatra to be over and for a meeting of parties (opposed to the BJP) to be convened. There, we shall chalk out the strat- egy for the Lok Sabha polls which is, now, not far away,” Kumar told reporters here. Await meeting of like- minded parties for LS polls: Bihar CM Nitish DELHI MAYOR POLL: SC SETS HEARING DATE 2,967 TIGERS IN INDIA: CENTRE TO SUPREME COURT New Delhi: The SC agreed to list for hear- ing on Feb 3 a plea of AAP mayoral can- didate Shelly Oberoi seeking directions to ensure mayoral election in Delhi in a time-bound manner. A bench took note of the submissions of senior lawyer Singhvi, appear- ing for Oberoi, on early holding of the mayoral poll for MCD. New Delhi: The Centre told the Supreme Court that there are 2,967 tigers in the country spread across 53 tiger reserves, as per a 2018 report. The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by Advo- cate Anupam Tripathi in 2017 seeking to save endangered tigers whose numbers are dwindling across the country. New Delhi (ANI): The Election Commission of India on Friday apprised the Supreme Court that the poll panel would take cogni- sance of the Kerala High Court order suspending the sentence of the Mohammed Faizal and said that there would be no bye-election in Lakshadweep (LD). After hearing the submission made by EC, a bench of justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna disposed of the petition filed by Mohammed Faizal challenging the ECI’s press release announcing bye-elections for the Lakshadweep constituency. New Delhi: The SC Collegium recommended eleva- tion of Justice Jaswant Singh of Orissa HC as Chief Justice of the Tripura HC. An official statement said “the Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on January 25, 2023, on reconsideration and in supersession of its earlier recommendation dat- ed September 28, 2022, has recommended elevation of Justice Jaswant Singh, judge, Orissa HC… as Chief Justice of the Tripura HC”. By its September 28, 2022, decision, the Collegium had recommended elevation of Justice Jaswant as Chief Justice of Orissa HC itself. KERALA HC SUSPENDS FAIZAL’S VERDICT, SAYS NO BY-ELECTIONS IN LD: EC TO SC JUSTICE SINGH’S NAME SENT FOR ELEVATION AS TRIPURA HC CJ NEWS DIGEST New Delhi (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday applaud- ed the sixth edition of ‘Parik- sha Pe Charcha’ annual interaction by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with students, saying the programme was a “masterclass on self-management”. Shah said the interaction will enrich India’s young minds and motivate them to achieve their goals, and that solu- tions to time and stress management and cutting gadget dependency are the new mantras to enhance efficiency. ‘A MASTERCLASS ON SELF -MANAGEMENT’ New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday encouraged the students to believe in their strengths and use electronic gadgets wisely and smartly.People in India spend an average of six hours on screen. This is a matter of concern. Why to be a slave of gadg- ets when God has given us an independent existence and individuality with immense potential? PM Modi said during the sixth edition of the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme in the national capital. New Delhi (ANI): Addressing the issue of cheating during examinations, PM Modi said that time has changed, and one has to face exams at every stage and those who cheat can never pass life. “Students must understand that time has changed, and they will have to face exams at every phase of life…That is why the one who cheats can clear one or two exams but will never be able to pass life,” said PM Modi while addressing Pariksha Pe Charcha. New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi during his interaction with students advised parents against putting undue pressure on children over marks and also gave tips to students on keeping a balance between hard work and smart work. “I urge the parents not to pressurise your children. Also, students should not underestimate their capabilities. If a family’s expectations from its children are due to societal pressure then it’s a problem, he said. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had a witty response when asked about the criticism he faces by the members of various opposition parties. Responding to a student at the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event, the Prime Minister said “criticism is like purification in a de- mocracy”. “The question is out of the syllabus. I have a conviction that criticism is an absolute condition and a Shuddhi Yagna for a prosperous democracy,” PM Modi said. GADGETS NOT SMARTER THAN YOU, USE WISELY: PM MODI ONE WHO CHEATS CAN NEVER PASS LIFE, SAYS PM MODI TO STUDENTS PM MODI URGES PARENTS NOT TO PUT PRESSURE ON CHILDREN ‘OUT OF SYLLABUS’: PM ON OPPOSITION CRITICISM ‘PARIKSHA PE CHARCHA’ PM TO ADDRESS NCC RALLY IN DELHI ON JAN 28 PM MODI’S ‘MANN KI BAAT’ ON JAN 29 New Delhi: Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi will address the annual NCC PM rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi on Saturday. Modi will re- lease a special Day Cover and a commemorative specially minted coin of Rs 75/- denomination, commemorating 75 suc- cessful years of NCC. New Delhi: PM Naren- dra Modi will share his thoughts with the people of the country and abroad in the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on All India Radio at 11 AM on Janu- ary 29. It will be the 97th episode of the monthly radio programme. ‘SOCIETAL PRESSURE A PROBLEM’
  8. 8. INDIA JAIPUR | SATURDAY, JANUARY 28, 2023 07 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia New Delhi (Agencies): The 74th Republic Day parade Thursday at the newly developed Kar- tavyaPath,therevamped Rajpath, in New Delhi witnessed the participa- tion of several women contingents, including those of Central Reserve Police Force, Border Se- curity Force, Delhi Po- lice and Indian Navy . The Indian military showcased only indige- nous equipment and weapon systems to drive home the message of self-reliance in defence. The Army’s British- era 25-pounder guns — which traditionally of- fered the symbolic 21- gun salute — were re- placedbytheindigenous 105-mm Indian Field Guns (IFG) this year. The drive for at- manirbharta or self-suf- ficiency in India’s mili- tary might, as well as thekeyroleof womenin the armed forces were both in the spotlight at India’s 74th Republic Day celebrations held at the newly-renovated and renamed Kartavya Path in the capital. Despite the fog and re- duced visibility , a 50-air- craftgrandairshowwas put up by the Indian Air Force for President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi and oth- ers at the parade. It in- cluded23fighteraircraft, 18 helicopters, and eight transport aircraft along- side a Dakota aircraft. Thecelebrationscom- menced with the hom- age ceremony at the Na- tional War Memorial where PM Modi led the nation in paying tribute to fallen soldiers. New Delhi: Top leaders of the BJP including party chief J P Nadda, Un- ion Home Minister Amit Shah and oth- ers have met here to finalise candidates for the upcoming Tripura assembly elections. The Thurs- day meeting was also attended by Tripura Chief Minister Man- ik Saha, BJP’s state incharge Mahesh Sharma and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Deb. Earlier in the day, BJP’s Tripura unit core group members met at par- ty leader and north- east incharge Sambit Patra’s residence. The BJP is likely to finalise its candi- dates for the Tripura assembly elections on Friday in its cen- tral election commit- tee meeting. The 60-member Tripura assembly will go to polls on February 16. The last date for fill- ing nominations is January 30. Cape Town (Agen- ciess): South Africa has signed an agreement with India to introduce dozens of African chee- tahs to the Asian coun- try over the next dec- ade, its environmental department said on Thursday, after the first were transferred last year from neighbour- ing Namibia. A big cat species simi- lar to the cheetah dis- appeared from India some 70 years ago. In September, eight radio-collared African cheetahs were released at Kuno National Park in central India after a 5,000-mile (8,000 km) journey from Namibia, the first time wild chee- tahs have been moved across continents to be released. “An initial batch of 12 cheetah are scheduled to be flown from South Africa to India in February 2023,” South Africa’s environmental depart- ment said in a state- ment. The big cats will join those introduced from Namibia. “The plan is to trans- locate a further 12 an- nually for the next eight to 10 years,” the department added. The statement said the aim was to “achieve a number of ecological objectives,” including restoring the role of the cheetah within In- dia, where the endan- gered cats used to roam, and “enhancing the livelihood options and economies of the local communities.” Cheetahs were de- clared extinct in India in 1952 and are the only large carnivore in the country to have suf- fered that fate. Accord- ing to a statement from India’s environment ministry, this was a re- sult of overhunting and loss of habitat. SA signs deal with India to relocate dozens of cheetahs A big cat species similar to the cheetah disappeared from India some 70 years ago CHEETAH RE-INTRODUCTION PROGRAMME —REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE New Delhi (PTI): Con- tent red-flagged by PIB Fact Check or govern- ment authorised agen- cy under the draft IT rules will not be appli- cable on TV news chan- nels unless the informa- tion is posted on an on- line platform, Minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chan- drasekhar said. Responding to a PTI question, Chan- drasekhar said the IT rules are limited to on- line platforms only . It will not be applica- ble on TV unless the content is posted on any online platform. The IT rules are limited to on- line intermediaries only, the minister said. The government has invited comments on a proposal to remove any online content, which PIB Fact Check agency or any other authorised agency by the govern- ment object to the con- tent posted online as fake,falseormisleading. The Ministry of Elec- tronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will next month hold discus- sions with stakeholders before the proposal is implemented. The minister said the Meity will invite the Editors Guild and other stakeholders for the consultation. New Delhi: Exuding confidence in India, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said under New Del- hi’s presidency, the G20 will be success- ful in achieving its goal, the External Af- fairs Ministry said. Egyptian Presi- dent, who was the chief guest at the Re- public Day Parade, held discussions with Prime Minister Nar- endra Modi and the two countries decid- ed to work together during India’s Presi- dency and reiterated that the interests and priorities of the Glob- al South be given due attention and focus in key global forums, in- cluding the G20. During his visit from January 24-27, President El-Sisi at- tended India’s 74th Republic Day parade as the chief guest. He was the first Egyp- tian premier to have been invited to the Republic Day parade. During the Repub- lic Day Parade, a mili- tarycontingentof the Egyptian Army marched towards the saluting dais on the Kartavya Path for the first time. The Egyp- tian military contin- gent, led by Colonel Mahmoud Mohamed AbdelFattahElKhar- asawy and consisting of 144 soldiers, repre- sented the main regi- ments of the Egyp- tian armed forces. Top BJP brass meet to finalise candidates for Tripura polls India may get dedicated industrial area in Egypt's Special Economic Zone PM Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP party chief J P Nadda Union Minister Piyush Goyal with the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the India-Egypt Business meet. ‘AN HONOUR’ ‘IT RULES ARE LIMITED TO ONLINE PLATFORMS ONLY’ INDIA’S 74TH REPUBLIC DAY CELEBRATIONS Content flagged by fact check body doesn’t apply to TV news: Minister Colourfulparadeshowcaseswomenpower Minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar. ‘BOYCOTT CULTURE SPOILS ATMOSPHERE: ANURAG THAKUR AMID ‘PATHAAN’ ROW Mumbai: Union Minister Anurag Thakur deplored the “boycott culture” targeting certain films and said such instances vitiate the atmosphere at a time when India is keen to enhance its influence as a soft power. In case someone has a problem with a movie, they should talk to the concerned department which can take up the issue with the filmmakers, he said. The minister’s remarks come at a time when Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Pathaan” is facing boycott calls over one of its songs. Aatmarnirbharta and ‘Nari Shakti’ were the two themes on display at the 74th Republic Day GALLANTRY AWARDS: 2 KIRTI CHAKRA, 7 SHAURYA CHAKRA FOR ARMY MADE IN INDIA ARMS SHOWCASED AT R-DAY PARADE INDIAN-AMERICANS CELEBRATE IN TEXAS ‘HELP ME GET MY WAGES’: SPECIAL INVITEE REQUESTS PM INDIA EXHIBITS CULTURAL DIVERSITY DURING PARADE New Delhi: Two of the six Kirti Chakra awards and sev- en (two posthumously) of the 15 named for Shaurya Chakra went to the Indian Army in the 412 gallantry awards and defence decorations approved by the President on the eve of 74th Republic Day. Major Shubhang and Naik Jitendra Singh from the Army got the Kirti Chakra for their role in counter-terror opera- tions in JK. New Delhi: The Indian military showcased only indigenous equipment and weapon systems to drive home the message of self-re- liance in defence. The Army’s British-era 25-pounder guns — which traditionally offered the symbolic 21-gun salute — were replaced by the indigenous 105-mm Indian Field Guns (IFG). It included 23 fighter aircraft, 18 helicop- ters, and 8 transport aircraft alongside a Dakota aircraft. Houston: Indians in the US state of Texas celebrated the 74th Republic Day with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour at various colourful events organised across Houston. Consul General of India, Aseem Mahajan, at a Facebook live event, hoisted the national flag and addressed the gathering to convey the speech of Indian President Droupadi Murmu, which reaffirmed consti- tutional values that have guided India’s progress. New Delhi: A gardener by profession, Sukh Nandan, was among the special in- vitees to watch this year’s Re- public Day parade. However, when asked what would he have asked the prime minister if given chance, he said, “My last contractor refused to pay wages for 44-day work. I will request PM Modi ji to help me get my wages.” Nandan has been working in the horticul- ture department at the India Gate for the past two months. New Delhi: The 74th Re- public Day parade displayed the military strength and cultural diversity from the revamped Kartavya Path. The parade highlighted India’s military prowess cultural diversity, depict- ing the country’s growing indigenous capabilities, and emergence of a ‘New India’. Another highlight of the show was thrilling motorcy- cle display by the Corps of Signals’ Dare Devils team. The parade witnessed a contingent of a women-armed police battalion of CRPF.The BSF’s camel band and Delhi Police’s band saw women constables participating for the first time. PM Narendra Modi, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President Draupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and other dignitaries at Kartavya Path during the 74th Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi. —PHOTO BY ANI
  9. 9. NEWS JAIPUR | SATURDAY, JANUARY 28, 2023 08 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia jkt-laokn@lh@22@13865 Yogesh Sharma Jaipur: The AAP will contest the assembly elections in Rajasthan with full strength, party leader and MP Sandeep Pathak said here on Friday. Assembly elec- tions in Rajasthan are likely to be held later this year. The party has started a membership drive in Rajasthan, Pathak said. “The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will con- test the Rajasthan elec- tions with full strength. It will be a contest of positive versus nega- tive. Through this, we will bring positive poli- tics,” he said. The party has also re- leased a phone number for the membership drive. The party is strengthening its base in the state ahead of the elections, said Vi- nay Mishra, the AAP’s election in-charge for Rajasthan. AAP TO CONTEST POLLS IN RAJ WITH FULL STRENGTH: SANDEEP PATHAK Party is strengthening its base in State ahead of polls, says Raj in-charge Vinay Mishra First India Bureau Rajsamand: Member of Parliament Diya Ku- mari inaugurated vari- ous buildings construct- ed with the amount sanctioned by MP Fund in Merta assembly con- stituency on Friday . Ad- dressing a ceremony, Diya said that the Modi government at the Cen- tre has made efforts in every area. “New dimensions of development have been established and every section of the society is getting benefited from the schemes of the Cen- tre. On the other hand, the Congress govern- ment of the state has made the state a strong- hold of crime. The graph of crime in the peaceful region is con- tinuously increasing,” she said. Diya Kumari also at- tended the Kesari Devi Higher Secondary School in Merta under the Priksha Pe Charcha program of Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi and interacted with the students, teachers and listened to the program along with the parents. Diya Kumari said that various methods of stress-free examination mentioned by PM Modi through dialogue are useful and helpful for every student. MP Diya inaugurates various devp works First India Bureau Dholpur: In a major drug haul, the CID-CB wing of Rajasthan Po- lice on Friday morning seized 30.6 kgs of canna- bis worth around Rs 6 lakhs and arrested two smugglers from Dhol- pur Railway Station. Police informed the drugs were being smug- gledfromBrahmapurin Bhubaneswar to Ma- danganj of Kishangarh in Ajmer district. “Based on specific in- puts, a team was formed and sent to Dholpur railway station. With the help of GRP police, Govind Kumar Praja- pati (28) and Manoj Vaishnav (28), both resi- dents of Kishangarh, Ajmer were arrested and 30.6 kgs of cannabis were recovered from their possession. A case under NDPS Act has been filed and the ac- cused are being inter- rogated,” said ADG (Crime) Dr Ravi Prakash Meharda. Cops seize 30 kg cannabis at Dholpur Rly Stn, two held Haji Mehboob Dewan Choupdar took over as the chairman of the Rajasthan Madarsa Board at Shiksha Sankul on Friday. On this occasion, he said that he would discuss with the Chief Minister the demand of madrassa para teacher. Along with this, new recruitment of para teacher will be done. Child weighing 6 kg born in Jodhpur First India Bureau Jodhpur: A woman gave birth to a child weighing about 6 kg. It is being claimed by the doctors that this is the first case in itself in the state. The pregnant woman gave birth to a child through normal delivery at the Osian CHC in the district. Although the health of both mother and child is improving. However, looking at the condition of the two, they have been referred to Umaid Hospital in Jodhpur city . The delivery took place on Jan 25 at 6 pm. The doctors told that the woman was brought without any examination. Looking at her con- dition, the delivery was performed. Doc- tors claim that caesar- ean delivery is done in such cases but the nursing team of the hospital carried out a normal delivery. The child was born on Thursday evening and the child weighted about 6 kg, after which it was referred to Jodh- pur city hospital. NEWS DIGEST JDA FOILS ENCROACHER’s ATTEMPT TO SET UP ILLEGAL COLONIES AT 3 PLACES HAJI MEHBOOB CHOUPDAR BECOMES NEW CHIEF OF MADARSA BOARD Jaipur: The JDA’s enforcement squad team foiled attempts to set up illegal colonies. Encroachers action failed at three places. Three illegal colonies were being set up on 22 bighas of agricultural land and all constructions were demolished. Colones were being set up on 6 bighas of land in village Fatehpu- ra tehsil Chaksu, 8 bighas of land in village Titaria tehsil Chaksu. Similarly, a colony was being set up at another place in Fatehpuria. The enforcement squad has acted on these spots on December 10 also. AAP LAUNCHES MEMBERSHIP DRIVE ACROSS RAJASTHAN Jaipur : Moving ahead with their election strategy, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) started the membership drive in the state on Friday. A press conference was organized at the Aam Aadmi Party head- quarters on Friday. Aam Aadmi Party’s General Secretary Sandeep Pathak and in-charge Vinay Mishra held a press conference and announced that there will be no alliance with any party in Rajasthan. AAP will contest the elections alone in the forthcoming state elections. (Top) AAP workers roaring for the victory during membership drive. (Bottom) Aam Aadmi Party’s General Secretary Sandeep Pathak, Rajasthan in-charge Vinay Mishra at AAP HQs in Jaipur on Friday. The new born on the weighing machine. MP Diya Kumari with the locals at inauguration of the classrooms in a Government School in Merta on Friday.
  10. 10. NEWS JAIPUR | SATURDAY, JANUARY 28, 2023 09 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia First India Bureau Bundi: On the occasion of Republic Day , a crick- et match ‘Behatreen Bundi Cricket Cup’ was organised at Chandra Prakash Stadium in Bundi. The friendly match was played be- tween District Admin- istration and Patrakar 11. Sports Minister Ashok Chandana was the captain of Patrakar 11 while District Collec- tor Dr Ravindra Gos- wami was the skipper of the District Adminis- tration team. The dis- trict administration team won the toss and decided to ball. Minis- ter Ashok Chandana and batsman Shubh Da- dhich opened the in- nings and scored a total of 159 in 10 overs for the team. Ashok Chandana scored 81 runs and re- mained not out. First India Bureau Jaipur: In the first such high-level visit, three top Supreme Court judges, including the 2nd Senior judge of the Supreme Court of India Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, will be visiting the open prison in Sanganer to evaluate the workings of a cost- effective and humane prison model, where prisoners reform and stay with their family members and earn their own living. Justice Kaul will be joined by his apex court colleagues, Justice Shripathi Ravindra Bhat and Justice Anir- uddha Bose, as well as former Supreme Court judge, Justice Madan B Lokur, and Chief Jus- tice of the Rajasthan HC, Pankaj Mithal. Three SC judges to visit Sanganer open prison EVALUATING WORKING lll The Judges will highlight key issues affecting India’s prison system and push for urgent and immediate implementation of open prisons across India ‘Chadar’ offered on behalf of Sonia Gandhi at Ajmer dargah Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Govind Singh Dotasra presented the ‘chadar’ at the dargah Shubham Jain Ajmer: A ‘chadar’ was offered at the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moi- nuddin Chisti in Ra- jasthan’s Ajmer dis- trict on behalf of for- mer Congress presi- dent Sonia Gandhi on Friday, a party state- ment said. Rajasthan Congress incharge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, PCC chief Govind Singh Do- tasra presented the ‘chadar’ at the dargah during the ongoing 811th Urs of the saint, it said. Rajasthan Minority Affairs Minister Saleh Mohammad, PCC gen- eral secretary Hakam Ali, Waqf Board chair- man Khanu Khan Bud- hwali, former minister Naseem Akhtar Insaf and many Congress- men were also present on the occasion. People performing Namaz during Urs at Dargah Bazaar in Ajmer Friday. —PHOTOS BY ANAND SHARMA MiscreantsuprootATM with `8L in Ajmer Ajmer (ANI): Some unidentified miscre- ants allegedly uprooted an ATM machine con- taining more than Rs 8 lakh cash, the police said on Friday . According to offi- cials, three masked mis- creants reached the ATM booth of Bank of Baroda in the Sursura area of Rupangarh po- lice station. Rs 8,00,000 cash was present in the ATM ma- chine when it was up- rooted and stolen by the miscreants at around 1:30 am, they said. The incident was cap- tured on the CCTV cam- era, the police team has started the search for the accused. As per the police of- ficials, the incident happened late at night and came to light only in the morning. Rupnagarh police station collecting evidence with the help of the FSL team in Ajmer on Friday. Ashok Chandana presenting a memenro to a journalist at the Behatreen Bundi Cricket Cup on Thursday. JPR: MISCREANTS TEMPER WITH BANK OF MAHARASHTRA ATM RANTHAMBORE TIGRESS GIVES BIRTH TO TRIPLETS Jaipur: Some people tempered with the Bank of Maharashtra ATM and tried to open it near Gaurav Tower in Malviya Nagar. The bank’s deputy manager filed a case at the Jawahar Circle Police station. The miscreants tried to with- draw money by opening ATM, the FIR mentioned. Sawai Madhopur: Tigress T-114 has given birth to triplets in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve. The forest officials spotted the tigress moving along with her three cubs near Zone No. 10 of the park. Officials informed that moni- toring of the tigress and three cubs has been increased and the surveillance has been strengthened. The cubs were given birth on farmland locat- ed in a populated area. Sariska safari rates hiked by ` `15 again Locals protest police inaction over missing elderly Manoj Tank Jhunjhunu: Hundreds of people on Friday gh- eraoed Udaipurwati Po- lice Station in Jhunj- hunuandraisedslogans against the SHO over his inaction in finding an elderly missing per- son. The protestors said that Boduram Saini, a resident of Tonk Chilri village, had gone for a walk on January 19 and did not return home. “Boduram’s son Balveer had filed a missing per- son report on January 20. His family members suspected that some- thing wrong had hap- pened to Boduram and that an FIR should be registered against those who were seen with him last. On Friday, the lo- cals gathered at Nangal Toll Booth and then marched towards police station where they raised slogans against SHO district adminis- tration,” said an official. (L-R) Smita Chakraborty, Justice Madan Bhimrao Lokar (retd), Justice Kalpesh Javeri (retd) and Ajit Singh, IPS (retd) during the media interaction on Friday. First India Bureau Jaipur: The rates for the safari in Sariska see an upward revision. The Gypsy guide fee has been increased by Rs 15 per tourist and will now be charged at Rs 140. The centre guide fee in- creased from Rs 46 to Rs 50 per tourist, while the vehicle fare Gypsy per tourist increased from Rs 485 to Rs 535. Simi- larly, the vehicle fare canter sees a revision from Rs 400 per tourist to Rs 440 per tourist. The Gypsy guide fee in- creased from Rs 200 per vehicle to Rs 300 per ve- hicle in the buffer zone. RAS, BDO file case against each other at Kotwali in Sri Ganganagar Raj HC Advocate Association polls log 80% votes High Court seeks reply on pension to former MLAs First India Bureau Sri Ganganagar: Inthe matter relating to the eviction of Ashok Mee- na’s government resi- dence in Sri Gangana- gar, RAS officer Ashok Meena and Block Devel- opment Officer (BDO) Bhom Singh have filed cases against each other in Kotwali Police Sta- tion.Sourcesinformeda dispute between the two officials erupted two days ago when the RAS officer was forced to evict his government ac- commodation. On Fri- day morning, RAS Ashok Meena filed an FIRagainstBhomSingh and others while later in the day BDO Bhom Sin- gh registered a case against Meena. The po- lice are investigating both cases. First India Bureau Jodhpur: The election process for the Ra- jasthan High Court Ad- vocate Association got over on Friday where 80% of the advocates exercised their fran- chise. A total of four booths were made for the election of the As- sociation. While three booths were set up at the Heritage Building, one was set up at the Ra- jasthan High Court Jhalamand Bhavan. The Chief Electoral Of- ficer said that out of 3591 voters, 3026 voters have exercised their franchise. First India Bureau Jaipur: Inacaserelated to giving monthly pen- sion to former MLAs, the HC sought reply on a PIL. The court directed the Advocate General to get a copy of the peti- tion. The division bench of JusticePankajMithal and Justice Shubha Me- hta gave instructions on the PIL of Milap Chan- dra Dandiya. The hearing of the case is on January 30. Advocates Vimal Chaud- hary and Yogesh Taylor advocated on behalf of the petitioner. According to the PIL, information received under the Right to Infor- mation Act, about Rs 17 cr rupee pension was be- ing given to 508 former MLAs every year. It said that pension was being given to former MLAs by making Raj Legislative Assembly Member Pen- sion Rules, 1977, while there is no provision for pension to former MLAs in Article 195 of the Con- stitution 40th entry of the State List. Patrakar 11 wins Behatreen Bundi Cricket Cup by 101 runs Hundreds of people protesting at Udaipurwati Police Station in Jhunjhunu on Friday. Three masked miscreants reached the ATM booth of Bank of Baroda IIT Jodh develops process for treating textile wastewater Sangeeta Sharma Jodhpur: Researchers at the IIT Jodhpur have developed a two-stage process for treating wastewater from textile textiles back to its use. Both the techniques have several advantages such as separation of each process with re- duced bottlenecks and removal of pollutants. degradation and no sec- ondary pollution. With this unprecedented technology, colored waste water coming out of textile industries can be processed and after treatment this water can also be reused for various purposes. Assistant Professor, Department of Mechan- ical Engineering, IIT Jodhpur, Dr. Ankur Gupta along with his research scholars Gulshan Verma and Prince Kumar Rai and Prof. Karlsruhe Insti- tute of Technology , Ger- many. Jan Gerrit Kor- wink and Dr. Monsur Islam have explored this process of two- stage treatment of tex- tile industry wastewa- ter before discharging it into natural water bodies. The research findings have been pub- lished in the Journal of Materials Science and Engineering. Govind Singh Dotasra, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Imran Pratapgarhi, Shale Mohammad, Hakam Ali, Khanu Khan Budhwali Naseem Akhtar Insaf with Sonia Gandhi’s chadar on Friday. People bowing and performing Namaz at Kayad vishram sthali in Ajmer on Friday. Dr. Ankur Gupta, Gulshan Verma Prince Kumar Rai.
  11. 11. Jaipur (PTI): In an ap- parent rebuttal to his former deputy, Sachin Pilot, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thurs- day said the Congress returned to power in 2018 because of the work done by him in his previous dispensation. As he said this, he set the target of winning 156 seats in the assem- bly election due later this year. Pilot, who has been locked in a power tussle with Gehlot for long, had recently said the return of Congress to power was due to the struggle of the party leaders and workers from 2013 to 2018, when he was the PCC chief. In one of the public programmes, Pilot also spoke about the need for the older lot to make way for the younger generation of leaders. Pilot has repeatedly said that the number of Congress MLAs, which had been reduced to 21 in 2013, was shot up only after the party high command made him the Pradesh Con- gress Committee chief in the state. Gehlot, without nam- ing Pilot, said the 2013 rout was largely be- cause of the 'Modi wave' but within six months of the BJP government in state, people had real- ised their mistake. So an atmosphere was created and that was a big reason for the Congress to come back. Other reasons are al- ways there, such as the party workers' struggle on the streets. But the main reason was that it was in the mind of peo- ple that they had made a mistake by changing the government in 2013, he told reporters after a state Republic Day func- tion at Sawai Man Singh Stadium here. Gehlot said that the BJP has no issues to rake up against his gov- ernment and there is no anti-incumbency feel- ing among the people, who are happy with its schemes and pro- grammes. Our path is clear. When our government came in 1998, there were 156 seats, I was the PCC chief then. I would like to move ahead with 'Mission 156'. We have already started work in that direction, he said. Gehlot said his MLAs supported him and helped him tide over the infight during the po- litical crisis in 2020 that saved his government. Hesaidhefoughthard to save his government and to serve people, and will continue to do so till his last breath. On the Opposition, he said that the BJP has mastered the art of horse trading and top- pling governments, which it has done in oth- er states, but they failed in Rajasthan because of supportof theMLAsand the public to him. State BJP has no real issues to target his gov- ernment with this is why it has been repri- manded by the high command, CM said. In the smallest and biggest things of life, be guided by your heart and act with integrity. —Dr Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Editor-in-Chief, First India JAIPUR | SATURDAY, JANUARY 28, 2023 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 10 2NDFRONT POSTAL REG NO. JPC/004/2022-24 Rajendra Chhabra Jaipur: The 1993 batch Rajasthan cadre IAS of- ficer Alok, who is cur- rently on deputation, has been given a new assignment. He has been appointed as Ad- ditional Secretary in Disaster Management Authority under the Ministry of Home Af- fairs. Till now, he had been serving as Mem- ber (Administration) in the National Highways Authority. Alok has been given this role as his three year stint in Highways Authority has ended. Alok went on Cen- tral deputation in Jan- uary 2020 and this hap- pened after the State Government gave a NOC after much tussle owing to the dearth of senior IAS officials in the State. Prior to go- ing to Delhi, Alok served as Roadways MD and during this, he took several decisions regarding purchase of new buses. Alok had served in the Centre from 2010 to 2014 as well. He still has four years to his retirement and in that time frame, he will be promoted to Secretary level and thus, his chances of returning to Rajasthan are negligible. As of now, in the Centre, there are 5 Raj cadre IAS officers as Secretary, 6 as Addi- tional Secretary and 4 as Joint Secretary. The 1993 batch IAS Sandeep Verma is eagerly await- ing a call from Centre for the post of Addi- tional Secretary . He has worked in the Centre earlier also from Sep- tember 2010 to October 2013. In fact, officials junior to him have now started becoming Ad- ditional Secretary . Sim- ilarly, the 1995 batch IAS officer Praveen Gupta is also awaiting his promotion to Joint Secretary rank, where- as, the 2003 batch IAS have become Joint Sec- retary. The 1994 batch IAS Naresh Pal Gang- war has also fallen be- hind in the race. Raj cadre IAS lagging in central promotions? IN ANTICIPATION... Asind ready... He will reach Dabok air- port at 10.30 am. From there he will leave for Malaseri by helicopter at 10.35 am and reach at 11.25. After darshan of Lord Devnarayan and address to a gathering. He will go back to New Delhi via Udaipur. An estimated 2.5 lakh people will attend the meeting of the Prime Minister. Adequate seat- ing and parking ar- rangements are being made for this. The park- ing area will be 1-3 kilo- metresaway .Busesfrom remote villages will be made to stand about three kilometres away . Villagers will reach the meeting place on foot. The routes consid- ered accessible by the administration include Asind to Malaseri, Kan- walas to Malaseri, Bhilwara to Jetpura to Malaseri, Shambhu- garh - Hatana, Shamb- hugarh-Barsani, Raya- la-Eras-Malaseri and Rupaheli via Bera to reach Malaseri. Asind, Kanwalas and Bankya- rani routes will lead to Malaseri. IAS officer Alok Uttam Goswami Bhinmal: CM of UP Yogi Adityanath ar- rived at Neelkanth Ma- hadev Temple’s Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav in Bhinmal on Friday. Around 4 pm, CM Yogi's helicopter landed on the temporary helipad built behind the Government College. The CM's con- voy left from Khari Road to Lord Varah Shy- am Temple and then to Neelkanth. Union Wa- ter Power Minister Ga- jendra Singh Shekha- wat also accompanied him. Police personnel were stationed every- where the main mar- ket was closed. Addressing public meet, Yogi said that he was fortunate enough to visit the ancient tem- ple. “I express my grati- tude to Union Jal Shak- ti Minister for inviting me at the event, which is being held in Bhin- mal since 11 days. This 1400-year-old Lord Neel- kanth's temple is amaz- ing. Nation is witnessig ‘Amritkal’ a grand Ram temple is also be- ing built. Sanatan Dharma is India’s na- tional religion.” First India Bureau Bhilwara: Union Min- ister Arjun Ram Megh- wal, while addressing a press conference at Circuit House on Fri- day, said that the prep- arations for the arriv- al of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Malaseri have been completed. He said that the PM would ad- dress a public meeting and it was not a politi- cal programme. On the question of not inviting Chief Min- ister Ashok Gehlot to the programme, Megh- wal said that it is a reli- gious programme and if the Chief Minister wanted to come, he was welcome. Modi will visit Mala- seri in Asind today to attend the 1, 111th birth anniversary cel- ebrations of Lord Devnarayan. First India Bureau Jaipur: Congress State incharge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is handling the party’s is- sues on 'Frontfoot'! Sources reveal that Randhawa is now en- gaged in making 'report card' of MLAs and is collecting data of every assembly constituency. Word is that the report of 200 Assembly con- stituencies will be ready in a month and the next Cabinet reshuf- fle-expansion can hap- pen on this basis. Randhawa is engaged in doing something dif- ferent to bring the gov- ernment again and wants to clear the pic- ture of Rajasthan Con- gress before elections. Along with this, he wants to remove the doubts that have raised in the mind of every party worker. Randhawa has real- ised one thing that flag- ship schemes of the Ge- hlot government are extremely good, but to win in the next elec- tions, the party will have to do something different. Work will have to be done on 'So- cial Engineering' for Rajasthan. Randhawa knows that BJP will use full force in Rajasthan as establishing unity in BJP will not be a diffi- cult task for their High Command. First India Bureau Ajmer: Raj in-charge of Congress Sukhjinder S Randhawa said that the one who works will be- come the leader and per- formance of every MLA and Minister will be ob- served. He said that a survey has started in every assembly . “If Con- gress is there then there is leadership. Anything that weakens Congress won’t be tolerated,” he said. “If anyone has a problem, they should talk at party level and not publicly . Modi Govt is only showing off. There is less publicity for Congress. We will campaign more. The promises made by Modi government weren’t fulfilled we will take it to masses,” he said. Refutingfactionalism, State PCC Chief GS Do- tasra said that there is unity in Congress party . “I would like to win 200 out of 200 seats and hav- ing such a goal is not a bad thing,” he said. Randhawa on the 'frontfoot' Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Arjun Ram Meghwal Dr Satish Poonia inspect the venue ahead of PM Modi's visit to village Malaseri Dungri in Bhilwara on Friday. YOU READ IT IN FIRST INDIA ON JAN 21, 2023 Shivendra Parmar Jaipur: The Ra- jasthan Housing Board (RHB) has got a tremendous re- sponse for its up- coming ‘Club 21’ in Pratap Nagar. On the first day of book- ing itself, more than 100 people registered for membership of the Club. The hi-tech Club will come up at Raj Aangan Society in the NRI Colony of Pratap Nagar area. RHB Commissioner Pawan Arora in- formed that 50 peo- ple registered for the Club membership within the first six hours. “The Associ- ate membership will be given for Rs. 3 lakh while Corpo- rate membership will be given for Rs. 5 lakh. Central and State government employees will be given a discount of 20 per cent and Housing Board allot- tees are being given a 10 per cent dis- count. The member- ship will be given on a ‘first come first serve’ basis,” said C o m m i s s i o n e r Pawan Arora. For more details, people can contact Residen- tial Engineer Sub- hash Yadav at 9982221822 and Coor- dination Officer Bharat Bhushan Jain at 9828363615. Congress' 2018 return in Rajasthan because of my previous work: CM Gehlot says that he and Rajasthan are on the target of BJP and this is the reason BJP chief JP Nadda and other leaders repeatedly visit Raj This time there is no resentment among masses, no displeasure with govt, nor is there Modi wave as earlier. I hope people will support me, the CM says CM Ashok Gehlot during the Republic Day celebrations at the CMR on Republic Day. CONGRESS’ HAATH SE HAATH JODO CAMPAIGN BEGINS IN RAJ; WILL REACH OUT TO MASSES BJP’s DREAM TO RETURN TO POWER WILL REMAIN A DREAM, SAYS DHARIWAL IN KOTA Jaipur (PTI): Congress’ 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign in Raj began on Thursday. Under the drive, the party will reach out to people with its message. Party leaders workers took out marches at booth level. The campaign began Friday morning which will continue for next 2 months. Rallies will be taken out at booth level for strengthening party, a state Congress spokesperson said. Party leaders would go door to door, interact with people, know about their problems and also inform about the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Kota: UDH Min Shanti Dhariwal accompanied by local leaders walked on streets in Rampura market leading Cong’s ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ drive in Kota. Congress leader Amit Dhariwal said that enthusiasm in campaign was due to Cong govt’s success- ful plans. Shanti Dhariwal, in an exclusive conversation with First India, said that party’s ‘Mission 156’ in Raj has been accomplished. “BJP’s dream to return to power will remain a dream. After BJY, now ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ Yatra is getting public support.” —Bhanwar S Charan When I speak, I speak after thinking, I do not speak any- thing without thinking. It is a God's gift to me that when I speak, the voice of my heart comes on my tongue. —Ashok Gehlot, CM Nation witnessing ‘Amritkal,’ a grand Ram temple is also being built, says CM Yogi PM visiting to attend religious event, not a political one: Meghwal Anything that weakens Cong, won’t be tolerated: Randhawa UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Neelkanth Mahadev Temple in Jalore on Friday. Also seen is GS Shekhawat others. Sukhjinder S Randhawa GS Dotasra during the state-level reps’ conference on ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan’ in Ajmer on Friday. FROM PG 1 Jpr: RHB gets huge response for ‘Club 21’
  12. 12. www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/ thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 11 JAIPUR, SATURDAY, JANUARY 28, 2023 person, in gener- al, should have enough self-con- fidence that no one can shake, believed by the exquisite beauty Sheena Parashar, who shares her journey in a tête-à-tête with City First. A model should be bold enough to say NO to situ- ations where she feels she’s not okay. She needs to be fierce but very grounded at the same time and second runner- up of Elite Miss Ra- jasthan, Sheena Parashar proved this right. The diva was born in Ajmer and pursuing Masters in English Literature and Psychology. While shar- ing insights about her journey the diva said, “I am a passionate soul and I believe that having lead- ership quality is impor- tant in this field. Since the time I started understand- ing what a fashion model is, I always knew that this is something I want to do in my life. I’ve always felt a special connection with fashion since my child- hood and the day when I finally understood what modelling is, it was then I decided that this is some- thing I have done. Initial- ly, I thought modelling is all about the Rampwalk as a child then gradually I came to know the differ- ent types and aspects of modelling. Yet Ramp modelling re- mains my top favourite among the rest of the types of modelling. The various aspects of this field like social life, expo- sure, your own identity, travelling, and the glam- orous life all of it directly matched my personality. However, there’s some- thing that made me the model I always wanted to be Or kinda my inspira- tion is those Victoria’s Secret models and F-TV fashion models that I used to watch on my TV when I was a child who was just figuring out about this field. Those international models made a huge im- pact on my mind, their style of walking, their height, their body, their attitude, their poses and the way they carry them- selves, I made sure to not let any stone unturned in learning about modelling. I used to observe these models with utter seri- ousness and pas- sion and I used to practice in my house with music and imitate their walk in front of the mirror. I’ve learned every- thing by observing and I’ve created my style now. I’m still growing and learning as a model and I aspire to reach those heights and international plat- forms which inspired me to choose this career. UNSTOPPABLE SHEENA THE RAVISHING BEAUTY SHEENA PARASHAR, ONE OF THE FINALISTS OF ELITE MISS RAJASTHAN SHARES HER INSPIRING JOURNEY WITH CITY FIRST UTTKARSHA SHEKHAR uttkarsha.shekhar@firstindia.co.in A —PHOTOS BY MUKESH KIRADOO
  13. 13. 12 ETC JAIPUR | SATURDAY, JANUARY 28, 2023 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia F A C E O F T H E D A Y AASTHA SIDANA, Model LEO JULY 24 - AUGUST 23 You make sure to make things work your way. Never demotivate someone even if someone is not capable of doing something. You are most wanted by your friends. You can have romantic affair in office and a serious one. You will invest money in clothes and accessories today. LIBRA SEPT 24 - OCTOBER 22 Scrumptious food is what you are craving for today. You always maintain cordial relationship with everyone. You workout daily to keep yourself fit. You may start a side business to earn more. You are not a jealous and you feel happy for others. You are a grounded person. ARIES MAR 21 - APR 20 You care about you lover but somehow hesitate in expressing that care. Don’t make friends for money and status rather make friends who will stick with you forever. On social front, you may have to spend some extra money in buying gifts for someone for some specific occasion. SAGITTARIUS NOV 23 - DEC 22 Spend time talking with likeminded people as it will make you feel good for now. Boisterous behaviour is what everyone needs right now, do whatever you can do to cheer everyone up. You will feel financially comfortable and infant you are in position to invest money in some new venture. GEMINI MAY 21 - JUNE 21 You are a pro in your field and none can beat you. You give tough competi- tion. Many people get inspired by you. You will get special treatment from your dear ones. Take stand where you need to, don’t run in the same direction where everybody else is going. Health remains perfect. AQUARIUS JAN 21 - FEB 19 You need a break from day to tensions and the way to cope up with stress is to meditate. You must create an environment of understanding at home. You will succeed in any sort of examination if you put your heart and soul to it. Promotion can be expected even if other are not. TAURUS APR 21 - MAY 20 You love to live close to your family. Best day to buy gold and silver for investment sake. You are a child at heart and never let this child die. You have a big heart and you always help someone if you can. Video gathering is possible as you miss your social circle. CAPRICORN DEC 23 - JAN 20 You are very generous by nature and also backbone of your family. Today is a favourable day for business. You may postpone your study plans. You are very fortunate to have a great friend circle. Be careful of the words. Your lover may finally say yes to get married to you. VIRGO AUG 24 - SEP 23 Your spouse is someone who can do anything for your happiness. You are opportunist and this will make you successful one day. There may be delays in property posses- sion and it won’t effect you. You are happy spending whole day at home. Help your mothers at home today. CANCER JUNE 22 - JULY 23 Visit a doctor if you have any doubts about your health. Don’t attack stress even if you don’t have any. Let go of things that are not in your control. You want to have your own house and you will work hard to make your dream come true. Try to eat heathy. PISCES FEB20 - MARCH 20 Your spouse may make you spend more than you expected. Fantastic day for investing money in stock market as you can make fortune. You need help on academic front and you should not shy away from asking. You miss your parents a lot and somewhere fear to loose them. SCORPIO OCT 23 - NOVEMBER 22 You will feel amorous towards your wife. This is the best time try some- thing new with life give yourself a new purpose. Work on your limitations, there can be no better time than this. You have more male friends and you may be judged sometimes but don’t care. YOUR DAY Horoscope by Saurabbh Sachdeva he famous novel by Charles Dick- ens about the French Revolution begins with a striking scene that explains why an insurgency had to occur in 18th-century France. In the crowded Parisian lanes where children are play- ing, an aristocrat drives his carriage drawn by four horses. A child is mur- dered. The carriage comes to a sudden stop. Its aristo- cratic occupant looks out casually and asks why the rabble can’t look after their children, before tossing a coin at the dead child’s fa- ther. This scene is re-imag- ined in 21st-century India, when another aristocrat, this time a popular film star, drives his plush lim- ousine onto a crowded Mumbai sidewalk, killing a homeless resident of the great metropolis. This time, he did not even throw a coin. He was a superstar beyond reproach. Privilege is more of a mentality than a notion. It has a basic definition—un- earned advantage, most frequently due to wealth— but it suggests much more. The concept arose in aca- demics and progressive movements, but it is now increasingly used for cul- tural criticism and politics. Indians are no strangers to the exploitation of privi- lege. Such situations are so prevalent that we accept them as the price for our status quo. When Liberals discuss privilege, they pre- sume it does not apply to them. That it would only apply to the super-rich and the exceptionally rich. Is it only the ministers, celebri- ties, and factory owners, the corporate behemoths who exploit their privi- lege? Consider the average city dweller. Does he con- sider himself fortunate? Men are leaders, while women are bossy. Men are capable; women are lovely. Boys will be boys, and women will have to learn to be women. Men are never promot- ed because of their sex; women climb the ladder as they sleep their way to the top. Men may easily choose between family and career, or both, and be laud- ed. Women cannot, without having their capabilities questioned. Do ur- ban men recog- nise it? No. Seeing out- side your privi- lege is diffi- cult, if not im- possible. A fel- low leftist mocked me and told me that a group of af- fluent young boys cannot comprehend the struggles of the average Indian per- son. It is embarrassing. We would oppose it because we believe it under- mines our efforts to understand and help the marginalised. C o n s e r v a t i v e s would despise it as they would rather main- tain their status quo. Yet it stands true; a privi- leged person can never truly under- stand the str ug gles of the mar- ginalised. The Savarnas will never truly comprehend or un- derstand the sufferings of the Dalit. If a privileged urban dweller like me can witness the oppression of caste, a Chamar definitely can. Yet many claim that caste is dead in the cities, or even in the entire coun- try. No matter how awake we want to be, we all have entitlement that we are willing to see and entitle- ment that we can afford to ignore. I am not affected by homophobic remarks hence I can afford to re- main mute. Caste might be dead for some, and a hor- rific reality for others. For many, it might be religion, gender, sexuality, or disa- bilities. Peggy McIntosh writes in her essay- White Privi- lege: Unpacking the Invisi- ble Knapsack, “I think whites are carefully taught not to recognise white priv- ilege, as males are taught not to recognise male privi- lege. So I have begun in an untutored way to ask what it is like to have white priv- ilege. I have come to see white privilege as an invis- ible package of unearned assets that I can count on cashing in each day, but about which I was ‘meant’ to remain oblivious.” We can keep patting ourselves on the back for our efforts, whatever it is that we in- vest. After all, we’re all guilty of fostering our own unique sets of blind spots. ADITYA RAJ MBBS Student at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Director for World Youth Heart Federation T Indians are no strangers to the exploitation of privilege. Such situations are so prevalent that we accept them as the price for our status quo. When Liberals discuss privilege, they presume it does not apply to them

×