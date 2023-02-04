Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

First India 05022023.pdf

Feb. 04, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR & MUMBAI www.firstindia.co.in https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur twitter.com/thefirstindia faceb...
PERSPECTIVE JAIPUR | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2023 02 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter....
MORBI BRIDGE CASE: GUJ COURT REJECTS BAIL PLEAS OF ALL 7 Morbi: A sessions court in Gujarat denied bail to 7 arrested in c...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming SlideShare
First India 04022023.pdf
First India 04022023.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

24012023_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
24012023_First India Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
23012023_First India Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
23012023_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
First India Mumbai 22012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
First India Mumbai 21012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
First India 21012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
First India 20012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
1 of 15 Ad

First India 05022023.pdf

Feb. 04, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

News & Politics

Find Latest India News and Breaking News these days from India on Politics, Business, Entertainment, Technology, Sports, Lifestyle and Coronavirus News in India and the world over that you can't miss.For real time update Visit our social media handle.Read First India NewsPaper in your morning replace.Visit First India.

CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/

#First_India_NewsPaper

Find Latest India News and Breaking News these days from India on Politics, Business, Entertainment, Technology, Sports, Lifestyle and Coronavirus News in India and the world over that you can't miss.For real time update Visit our social media handle.Read First India NewsPaper in your morning replace.Visit First India.

CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/

#First_India_NewsPaper

News & Politics
Advertisement

Recommended

First India 04022023.pdf
FirstIndia1
0 views
15 slides
First India 03022023.pdf
FirstIndia1
3 views
13 slides
First India 02022023.pdf
FirstIndia1
8 views
14 slides
First India 01022023.pdf
FirstIndia1
10 views
13 slides
First India 28012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
12 views
15 slides
26012023_First India Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
13 views
12 slides
26012023_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
5 views
18 slides
25012023_First India Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
6 views
12 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from FirstIndia1 (20)

24012023_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
6 views
24012023_First India Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
5 views
23012023_First India Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
6 views
23012023_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
3 views
First India Mumbai 22012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
7 views
First India Mumbai 21012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
8 views
First India 21012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
6 views
First India 20012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
17 views
First India Mumbai 20012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
21 views
First India 19012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
11 views
First India 17012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
12 views
First India Mumbai 17012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
13 views
First India 16012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
14 views
15012023_First India Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
7 views
15012023_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
12 views
First India 13012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
12 views
First India Mumbai 11012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
17 views
First India 11012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
4 views
First India Mumbai 10012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
5 views
First India 10012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
8 views
24012023_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
6 views
14 slides
24012023_First India Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
5 views
12 slides
23012023_First India Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
6 views
12 slides
23012023_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
3 views
12 slides
First India Mumbai 22012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
7 views
12 slides
First India Mumbai 21012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
8 views
12 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

26546_2021_3_21_38184_Order_14-Sep-2022.pdf
sabrangsabrang
44 views
Why Do Voters Support Unethical and Corrupt Politicians.pdf
WajidKhanMP
0 views
What is political science.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
3 views
Political mindset fixed or growth mindset.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
4 views
Consul Jan 23.pdf
KillianOzzy
4 views
Website 2023 #flushyourmeds
invalid0
0 views
South College degree
jasonwilliam12
7 views
AP Development Programs (2014-19) By TDP Government.pdf
venugopalP19
4 views
War on eukraine
AlphaomegaIlc
3 views
Why Use a Monolithic vs a Modular Blockchain?
InvestingTips
3 views
SC ORDER FEB 03 2023 ISSUES NOTICE IN ANTI CONVERSION LAWS.pdf
sabrangsabrang
0 views
L15-Barbarossa.ppt
FawziSabah
1 view
NCPCR letter on madrassas.pdf
sabrangsabrang
0 views
Budget 2023- Key Points For Taxpayers & Which Income Tax Regime is better.pptx
taxguruedu
7 views
Joint Representation to police commissioner mumbai.pdf
sabrangsabrang
0 views
recession in america
AlphaomegaIlc
2 views
RADIO ONLINE BRAZIL.pdf
RadiolafaietenseWeb
0 views
The Impact of Politics on Poverty (1).pdf
WajidKhanMP
4 views
2023.02.01 blinken TW letter final.pdf
中 央社
590 views
What Is Organic Coffee?
BuyOrganicCoffee
4 views
26546_2021_3_21_38184_Order_14-Sep-2022.pdf
sabrangsabrang
44 views
11 slides
Why Do Voters Support Unethical and Corrupt Politicians.pdf
WajidKhanMP
0 views
7 slides
What is political science.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
3 views
9 slides
Political mindset fixed or growth mindset.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
4 views
7 slides
Consul Jan 23.pdf
KillianOzzy
4 views
48 slides
Website 2023 #flushyourmeds
invalid0
0 views
148 slides
Advertisement

First India 05022023.pdf

  1. 1. OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR & MUMBAI www.firstindia.co.in https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia instagram.com/thefirstindia JAIPUR l SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2023 l Pages 14 l 3.00 l RNI NO. RAJENG/2019/77764 l Vol 4 l Issue No. 240
  2. 2. PERSPECTIVE JAIPUR | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2023 02 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia l Vol 4 l Issue No. 240 l RNI NO. RAJENG/2019/77764. Printed and published by Anita Hada Sangwan on behalf of First Express Publishers. Printed at Bhaskar Printing Press, D.B. Corp Limited, Shivdaspura, Tonk Road, Jaipur. Published at 304, 3rd Floor, City Mall, Bhagwan Das Road, C-Scheme, Jaipur-302001, Rajasthan. Phone 0141-4920504. Editor-In-Chief: Dr Jagdeesh Chandra Editor: Anita Hada Sangwan responsible for selection of news under the PRB Act Jagat Prakash Nadda @JPNadda BJP’s determination to win in Tripura, the holy land of Mother Adishakti Tripurasundari, is being expressed in the enthusiasm of the people. #VijaySankalpJansabha Jyotiraditya M. Scindia @JM_Scindia Inaugurated the new Multi-level Car Parking facility at @aaichnairport with Dr Murugan_MoS, Sh @TThenarasu, Sh TR Baalu & Dr @KanimozhiDMK. The new facility aligns with our “whole of aviation” approach to provide a time-saving, seamless travel experience to passengers. SPIRITUAL SPEAK This one is for all those times you made an excuse for not accomplishing your goals. —Bhagavad Gita IN-DEPTH TO DISCIPLINE A STUDENT, USE OF FORCE MAY BE REQUIRED pare the rod and spoil the child was an accepted adage until corporal punish- ment came to be con- sidered an offence. Sometimes teachers used excess and unjus- tifiable force which physically harmed students and even left a few physically challenged. Wor- ried parents sought legal help to stop corporal punishment of their children in schools but courts have only defended “use of reasonable degree of force” to discipline a child. The Goa High Court is the lat- est to rule that a teacher can use force in school to correct a child so long as it is done without any mala fide intention. The court overturned the conviction of a primary school teacher for beat- ing a student for drinking water of another student after finish- ing her own. Exposing teachers to criminal prosecution for corporal pun- ishment is definitely not a good idea for maintaining discipline in schools. That, however, does not allow short-tempered teach- ers to cross the line of reasona- ble degree to deal with errant pupils. TOP TWEETS S n innocuous-look- ing balloon hover- ing at a height of about 60,000 feet over American missile fields in Montana has led to a diplomatic row be- tween the US and China. It has led to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to abruptly call off his visit to Beijing. The high-level meet- ing was to take place after several years in an attempt to mend ties between the two countries. China reluctantly acknowledged that it was its balloon which had strayed into American airspace but said it was meant for moni- toring weather and offered regret. American officials, including those from the Pen- tagon, insisted that it was meant for surveillance and was equipped with the neces- sary equipment for the pur- pose. Blinken described the intrusion as “a violation of our sovereignty” and called it an “unacceptable as well as an irresponsible action”. The spy balloon marks a new low in the ties between China and the US. It also rais- es the question about a bal- loon’s use for spying when China, like several other countries, has advanced sat- ellites to monitor activities in other countries. Use of bal- loons for surveillance is as old as World War-II. The Japa- nese used balloons to drop incendiary bombs over US targets. The Americans and Russians also used it during Cold War days. The problem with the Chinese balloon is that Americans are hesitant to shoot it down for fear of falling debris causing inju- ries to people. The Chinese incursion is being interpret- ed as a message about the ex- tent Beijing is ready to go to show its strength. Talks, meanwhile, might take place at a later date. USING A BALLOON TO SPY OVER US An innocuous-looking balloon hovering at a height of about 60,000 ft over American missile fields in Montana has led to a diplomatic row between the US and China. It has led to US Secy of State Antony Blinken to abruptly call off his visit to Beijing A WHY EVEN IN THE AGE OF AI, SOME PROBLEMS ARE JUST TOO DIFFICULT mpowered by artificial intel- ligence technologies, comput- ers today can engage in con- vincing conversations with people, compose songs, paint paintings, play chess and go, and diagnose diseases, to name just a few examples of their technological prowess. These successes could be tak- en to indicate that computa- tion has no limits. To see if that’s the case, it’s important to understand what makes a computer powerful. There are two aspects to a computer’s power: the num- ber of operations its hard- ware can execute per second and the efficiency of the algo- rithms it runs. The hardware speed is limited by the laws of physics. Algorithms – basi- cally sets of instructions – are written by humans and trans- lated into a sequence of op- erations that computer hard- ware can execute. Even if a computer’s speed could reach the physical limit, computa- tional hurdles remain due to the limits of algorithms. These hurdles include problems that are impossible for computers to solve and problems that are theoreti- cally solvable but in practice are beyond the capabilities of even the most powerful versions of today’s comput- ers imaginable. Mathemati- cians and computer scien- tists attempt to determine whether a problem is solva- ble by trying them out on an imaginary machine. AN IMAGINARY COMPUTING MACHINE The modern notion of an al- gorithm, known as a Turing machine, was formulated in 1936 by British mathemati- cian Alan Turing. It’s an im- aginary device that imitates how arithmetic calculations are carried out with a pencil on paper. The Turing ma- chine is the template all com- puters today are based on. To accommodate computa- tions that would need more paper if done manually, the supply of imaginary paper in a Turing machine is assumed to be unlimited. This is equivalent to an imaginary limitless ribbon, or “tape,” of squares, each of which is ei- ther blank or contains one symbol. NOT EVERY PROBLEM CAN BE SOLVED Many problems are solvable using a Turing machine and therefore can be solved on a computer, while many others are not. For example, the domino problem, a variation of the tiling problem formu- lated by Chinese American mathematician Hao Wang in 1961, is not solvable. The task is to use a set of dominoes to cover an entire grid and, following the rules of most dominoes games, matching the number of pips on the ends of abutting dominoes. It turns out that there is no algorithm that can start with a set of domi- noes and determine whether or not the set will completely cover the grid. KEEPING PROBLEMS REASONABLE A number of solvable prob- lems can be solved by algo- rithms that halt in a reason- able amount of time. These “polynomial-time algo- rithms” are efficient algo- rithms, meaning it’s practi- cal to use computers to solve instances of them. Thousands of other solv- able problems are not known to have polynomial-time al- gorithms, despite ongoing intensive efforts to find such algorithms. These include the Traveling Salesman Problem. The Traveling Salesman Problem asks whether a set of points with some points directly connected, called a graph, has a path that starts from any point and goes through every other point ex- actly once, and comes back to the original point. Imagine that a salesman wants to find a route that passes all house- holds in a neighborhood ex- actly once and returns to the starting point. THE COST OF KNOWING EXACTLY The best-known algorithms for NP-complete problems are essentially searching for a solution from all possible answers. Traveling Salesman Problem on a graph of a few hundred points would take years to run on a supercom- puter. Such algorithms are inefficient, meaning there are no math shortcuts. Practical algorithms that address these problems in the real world can only offer approximations, though the approximations are improv- ing. Whether there are effi- cient polynomial-time algo- rithms that can solve NP- complete problems is among the seven millennium open problems posted by the Clay Mathematics Institute at the turn of 21st century, each carrying a prize of US$1 mn. NEW COMPUTATION FORM BEYOND TURING Could there be a new form of computation beyond Tu- ring’s framework? In 1982, American physicist Richard Feynman, a Nobel laureate, put forward the idea of com- putation based on quantum mechanics. In 1995, Peter Shor, an American applied mathema- tician, presented a quantum algorithm to factor integers in polynomial time. Mathe- maticians believe that this is unsolvable by polynomial- time algorithms in Turing’s framework. Factoring an in- teger means finding a smaller integer greater than 1 that can divide the integer. For ex- ample, the integer 688,826,081 is divisible by a smaller inte- ger 25,253, because 688,826,081 = 25,253 x 27,277. SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION E Can a full-fledged quantum computer be built to factor integers and solve other problems? Some scientists believe it can be. Several groups of scientists around the world are working to build one, and some have already built small-scale quantum computers. Nevertheless, like all novel technologies invented before, issues with quantum computation are almost certain to arise that would impose new limits LIMITS TO COMPUTING: A COMPUTER SCIENTIST EXPLAINS... Empowered by artificial intelligence technologies, computers today can engage in convincing conversations with people, compose songs, paint paintings, play chess and go, and diagnose diseases, to name just a few examples of their technological prowess
  3. 3. MORBI BRIDGE CASE: GUJ COURT REJECTS BAIL PLEAS OF ALL 7 Morbi: A sessions court in Gujarat denied bail to 7 arrested in connection with the Morbi bridge collapse incident that left 135 people dead in October, last year. Justice PC Joshi rejected bail pleas of 7 accused, including 2 managers of the Oreva Group. READ Crucial Crucial SIT FILES 935-PAGE CHARGESHEET AGAINST FORMER ANDAMAN CS New Delhi: The SIT probing a gangrape case against former Andaman and Nicobar Islands CS Jitendra Narain, has filed a 935-page chargesheet against him and three other accused. The team examined 90 witnesses and scientific, electronic evidence in the case. RAIDS AT CHENNAI FIRM LINKED TO LOSS OF VISION, DEATH IN US Chennai: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and TN’s Drug Controller conducted a late-night raid on Chennai- based Global Pharma Healthcare on Friday after US authorities flagged a possible contamination in a line of eye drops. HM Amit Shah lays foundation stone of IFFCO’s fifth Nano Urea plant, in Deoghar on Saturday. Nishikant Dubey, Deepak Prakash & others are also seen here. ‘SHAHI’ PRAYERS FOR PROSPERITY! Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with his wife Sonal Shah offers prayers to Lord Bholenath, at the Baidyanath Dham, in Deoghar on Saturday. Also seen here are Nishikant Dubey and other priests. The percentage of Adivasis declining in Jharkhand under Hemant Soren govt, says Amit Shah Soren government is the most corrupt in the country, says HM Amit Shah at ‘Vijay Sankalp Rally’ First India Bureau Deoghar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday offered prayers at the Baba Baidyanath Dham tem- ple in Jharkhand's De- oghar. Home minister offered prayers at the temple with his wife, Sonal Shah. Addressing BJP's 'Vi- jay Sankalp Rally' rally here, he said the popula- tion of Adivasis has de- ceased from 35 per cent to 24 per cent due to massive infiltration from across the interna- tional border. He al- leged that infiltrators were grabbing land in the state after marrying tribal women. “The Hemant Soren government is the most corrupt in the country. Resources are being looted using railway wagons and tractors. People will unseat this govt from power in the state,” he said. More on P6 SHAH LAYS FOUNDATION FOR `450 CRORE NANO UREA PLANT Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a `450-crore nano urea plant and township of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) in Jharkhand’s Deoghar. This will be India’s fifth nano urea plant. PM Modi inau- gurated the world’s first nano urea plant in Gujarat last year, according to IFFCO. “Nano urea will benefit farmers and it is already be- ing exported to five countries,” Shah said. BJP will win all the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the State in the elections next year. —Amit Shah, Union Home Minister SHOCKER IN THAR Will Adani’s `60,000 cr solar project MoU in Rajasthanbecancelled? Aditi Nagar New Delhi: The Adani group has suffered mas- sive losses to the tune of 100 billion dollars after the recent Hindenburg report, effectively stall- ing the group's upward trajectory. But even as the battle rages on, to beat the 'propaganda' against the company, and the fight is being fought on technical terms in the report; the markets remain volatile towards Adani group and in such an environ- ment, it now seems that after an 'international strike' on the group, now reins are being pulled for a home grown 'domestic strike'. In what could be termed as a shocking newsfromDelhi,wordin 'selectcircles'inthepolit- ico-businessrealmof the nation is that there is an immense pressure to cancel Adani Group's MoUwithRajasthangov- ernment. In this regard, it is believed that proba- bly a signal is coming from the Congress high command. Few days back, the Gehlot govern- ment had signed a MoU with Adani group worth `60,000 crore for Solar Project in Rajasthan. During the program, Gautam Adani himself gaveaspeechinthepres- ence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to encour- age investors coming from outside the State. Now there is a distur- bance in the industrial sector due to the possi- bility of cancellation of this MoU. However, this aspect can be discussed during Gehlot's visit to Delhi on Sunday . According to the sources connected with the high command, there could possibly be a discussion at the level of Rahul Gandhi. ADANI ENTERPRISES SHELVES $122 MILLION BOND PLAN Adani Enterprises Ltd. has shelved a plan to raise as much as Rs 10 billion ($122 million) via its first-ev- er public sale of bonds following a market rout, accord- ing to people familiar with the matter. The flagship firm of Gautam Adani’s empire had planned the public note issuance for January, working with Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EDEL.NS), AK Capital, JM Financial, and Trust Capital, but activity has now stopped, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Adani Group’s with- drawal of its Follow on Public Offer (FPO) will have no affect on the In- dian economy’s image or macroeconomic funda- mentals, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. THE ADANI GROUP CRISIS WILL HAVE NO IMPACT ON ECONOMY’S IMAGE: FM 30 NOVEMBER 1945 TO 4 FEBRUARY 2023 PADMA BHUSHAN AWARDEE, SINGER JAYARAM DIES Chennai: Days after her fans celebrated the President conferring the Padma Bhushan on noted singer Vani Jayaram, she passed away at her home in Chennai on Saturday. The cause of her death is not yet known. One of immortal voices of South Indian film industry, Vani Jayaram rendered songs in 19 languages. Court releases Sharjeel Imam and 10 others New Delhi (ANI): A court here on Saturday discharged 11 people in- cluding student activ- ists Sharjeel Imam and Asif Iqbal Tanha, who participated in anti- CAA protests, in the 2019 Jamia Nagar case, saying they were made “scapegoats” by police that dissent has to be encouraged, not stifled. Court said investiga- tive agencies need to discern the difference between dissent, which has to be given space, and insurrection that should be quelled. The first time that the civic body is going to spend 52 percent of the budget estimates on capital expenditure and 48 percent on revenue expenditure. Health, education, environment and transparent working are the four pillars of our budget. —Iqbal Singh Chahal, BMC Commissioner ❍ BMC IS THE RICHEST CIVIC BODY IN THE COUNTRY In a 1st , BMC presents `52,619 cr budget, 14.5% more than ’22 First India Bureau Mumbai: The Brihan- mumbai Municipal Cor- poration (BMC), the richest civic body in the country, on Saturday presented `52,619.07 crorebudgetfortheyear 2023-24, with the budget- ary estimates crossing the `50,000 crore-mark for the first time. The budgetary esti- mates this time are 14.52 per cent more than the 2022-23 amount of `45,949 crore. BMC Chief Iqbal Chahal along with other officials presents the corporation’s budget 2023-24 at BMC HQs in Mumbai on Saturday. OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR MUMBAI JAIPUR l SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2023 l Pages 14 l 3.00 l RNI NO. RAJENG/2019/77764 l Vol 4 l Issue No. 240 BJP APPOINTS DHARMENDRA PRADHAN K’TAKA POLL IN-CHARGE New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday appointed Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan its in-charge for upcoming Karnataka assembly polls, a party statement said. TN BJP unit President K Annamalai will be co-incharge for high-stakes polls where both ruling party, Congress have launched intensive public outreach. OPPN PARTIES RUNNING AWAY FROM DISCUSSION IN PARL: THAKUR Jammu: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said govt has nothing to hide on Adani issue and Opposition parties are creating a ruckus in Parl to evade debate on people-friendly budget. Oppn insulted President Droupadi Murmu by stalling a discussion on motion of thanks to President’s address, they apologise to her. P6 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia CM Ashok Gehlot to inaugurate Sculpture Park in Delhi today First India Bureau Jaipur: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will be on Delhi tour today . He will leave for New Delhi from Jaipur at 3 pm by a government aircraft and reach New Delhi in about 1 hour by special flight and will go direct- ly to Bikaner House from New Delhi Air- port. There CM Gehlot will inaugurate the Sculpture Park built at Bikaner House. Significantly, this sculpture park is said to be very special in itself. Due to ill health, Gehlot could not go to Jammu and Kashmir for clos- ing ceremony of Bharat Jodo Yatra. In such a situation, he is likely to meet Ra- hul Gandhi and con- gratulate him for suc- cessfully completing the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He may also meet Ra- jasthan Congress in- charge Sukhjinder Sin- gh Randhawa. During this, discussions can be held with Randhawa re- garding political appts. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot CM Gehlot may also meet Rahul Gandhi, other senior leaders IN A FIRST: SUPREME COURT CELEBRATES 73RD FOUNDATION DAY NO CASE IS BIG OR SMALL, SAYS CJI Moni Sharma New Delhi: Address- ing a gathering to com- memorate the 73rd an- niversary of the Su- preme Court of India on Saturday, CJI DY Chandrachud said, “For the Court, there are no big or small cas- es -every matter is im- portant. Because it is in the seemingly small and routine matters in- volving the grievances of citizens that issues of constitutional and jurisprudential impor- tance emerge. In at- tending to such griev- ances, the Court per- forms a plain constitu- tional duty , obligation, and function.” Chief Justice of Sin- gapore Supreme Court Sundaresh Menon also attended the program anddeliveredalecture on “The Role of the Judiciary in a Changing World”. Jus- tice Menon said, adding that truth decay refers to the “prolifera- tion of misinfor- mation and de- valuation of truth which attacks the justice sys- tem.” CJI DY Chandrachud with Singapore SC CJ Sundaresh Menon, Justices SK Kaul, KM Joseph and Ajay Rastogi on Saturday. Supreme Court of India is the busiest courts of the world and judges here are the most hard working ones. —Sundaresh Menon, Singapore SC Chief Justice TOP COURT GETS 5 NEW JUDGES; ITS TOTAL STRENGTH REACHES 32 NOW 5 judges were appointed to the Supreme Court on Saturday with the Centre clearing the names recommended by the Collegium on December 13 last year. Once they take oath early next week, the strength of the apex court will go up to 32 judges. z RAJASTHAN HC CJ Justice Pankaj Mithal z PATNA HC CJ Justice Sanjay Karol z MANIPUR HC CJ Justice PV Sanjay Kumar z PATNA HC Justice Amanullah z ALLAHABAD HC Justice Manoj Misra NEW ACTING CJs OF RAJASTHAN, PATNA AND MANIPUR HCs z RAJASTHAN HC: Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava z PATNA HC: Chakrad- hari Sharan Singh z MANIPUR HC: MV Muralidaran No judiciary vs Centre tussle,says Kiren Rijiju Prayagraj: Hinting at the recent talks that the judiciary was at loggerheads with the government on the issue of collegium system, Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday clarified that “there is no judiciary versus govt tussle in the country”. “The people who elect the government are supreme, and the entire system is being run as per the Constitution,” said Rijiju while speaking at 150th foundation day of Allahabad High Court Bar Association on Saturday. Kiren Rijiju interacts with Justice Krishna Murari during 150 years of Allahabad HCBA at Prayagraj on Saturday.
  4. 4. RAJASTHAN JAIPUR | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2023 04 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Promoted by Shrey Dream Projects LLP RAJASTHAN JAIPUR | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2023 04 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Subhash Banswara: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday said the convocation ceremony is not the end of education but the gateway to a new life. Addressing the con- vocation ceremony of Govind Guru Tribal University in Ban- swara, Mishra called upon universities to link quality education with fundamental re- search culture. He also laid emphasis on saving tribal traditions and culture. Expressing happiness over the number of girl students being more than the male students receiving degrees at the convoca- tion ceremony, he said this is a pleasant and commendable achieve- ment. Governor Mishra awarded gold medals to 30 toppers and Ph.D de- grees to 11 research scholars at the function. He expressed the need for undertaking research projects which can give modern vision to folk culture and tra- ditions. He called for the creation of employ- ment-oriented courses, skill development and student-centred activi- ties for the all-round development of the stu- dent community . Tribal Area Development Min- ister Arjun Singh Bam- nia said that with the opening of Govind Guru Tribal University, there has been a revolu- tion in the education level in tribal areas. He said the state gov- ernment is working for all-round development in the field of educa- tion and has started several schemes for higher education and asked students to take advantage of them. ‘Convocationisnotendofedubutgatewaytonewlife’ GOVERNOR INTERACTS WITH STUDENTS  Addressing the convocation ceremony, Mishra called upon universities to link quality education with fundamental research culture PAPER LEAK PROBE KOTA MAHOTSAV DAY 3 KIRODI CALLS OFF DHARNA TILL FEB 12 AFTER TALKS WITH GOVT First India Bureau Jaipur: BJP Rajya Sab- ha MP Dr Kirori Lal Meena marched to Jaipur on Saturday against the State gov- ernment. Meena along with his supporters left for Jaipur’s Shaheed Smarak on Saturday and held talks with Min- ister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav and Jaipur Commissioner of Police Anand Srivas- tava. Meena has been on dharna at Bassi on Agra Road for the last 12 days. Rajendra Yadav told the media that amicable talks have been held with the government. “Investigation will be done in a week on their points under the moni- toring of DGP . Whoever is guilty will not be spared. We will get try to make exams more full proof. The state gov- ernment welcomes those who have good suggestions. Going for investigation in CBI is not a solution,” said Ya- dav. Meena said that 4 special paper cases will be investigated under the supervision of DGP . “Government will take some major action in 7 days. Our demand for CBI inquiry will re- main the same. Our pro- test is suspended till February 12. If satisfac- tory action is taken in 7 days, we will not agitate further,” he said. Kirodi Lal Meena in a meeting with MoS Home Rajendra Yadav Commissioner of Police Anand Srivastava on Saturday. MEENA TARGETS POONIA, BJP Bharatpur: A Lok Parivahan passenger bus hit 2 bikes from behind on the Deeg-Kama State Highway. Two girl and 2 male students were injured in the accident. The injured students are Satveer (18), Chanchal (16), Bharti (10), and Sumit (18). Police reached the spot and tried to persuade the crowd to unblock the high- way. However, the angry villagers sat on a dharna on the road. Police had to use force as people got angry and pelted stones at them, in which 10 policemen including ASP Raghuveer Singh also got injured. 4 STUDENTS INJURED AS BUS HITS 2 BIKES; ANGRY VILLAGERS PELT STONES AT POLICE NEWS DIGEST AAP’S MANISH SISODIA TO VISIT JAIPUR ON FEB 7 POLICE ARREST FRAUDSTER FOR `200 CR FRAUD Jaipur: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is gear- ing up for the state assembly elections in Rajasthan. The prepara- tions will take place in the presence of senior AAP leader in Rajasthan and Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia who will arrive in the state capital on February 7. The party will organise road shows of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in Rajasthan in March. The visit of Sisodia may attract some former MLAs and leaders of the BJP to get member- ship of the AAP party in the city on February 7. Jaipur: Jhotwara police have arrested a fraud- ster who forced people to invest in land in Gujarat. The police have arrested Datar Singh of the gang on the charge of swindling Rs 200 crores. Singh, who is the director of Nexa Ev- ergreen Company along with his accomplices, had tricked people into investing in land in Gujarat and cheated about 35 people of Rs 200 crore. The compa- ny has cheated people from many districts of Rajasthan. The accused is in police custody for interrogation. Dera volunteers sweep city areas clean in a drive First India Bureau Jaipur: The devotees of Dera Sacha Sauda Rajasthan created a re- cord on Saturday by giv- ing a unique gift of cleanliness to every vil- lage, city, and division of the entire state in- cluding Jaipur. It was an occasion to celebrate the auspicious Bhandara after 5 years of Param Pita Shah Sat- nam Ji Maharaj. This cleanliness cam- paign was started si- multaneously in the entire state. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh start- ed the campaign from Shah Satnam Ji Ash- ram Barnawa of UP by virtually sweeping and releasing balloons writ- ten with slogans related to the cleanliness cam- paign in the sky. In Jaipur, Bollywood actor and choreographer Vi- kas Saxena, JMCG May- or Somya, Commission- er Mahendra Soni, Re- tired Judge Ram Singh Bhandari, councilor Uttam Sharma swept the roads at Vidyadhar Stadium, Statue Circle, and near Vidhan Sabha. The volunteers also cleaned gutters, drains, sewerage, public and community toilets. CET held amid tight vigilance on day 1 First India Bureau Jaipur: Common Eligibility Test in Rajasthan Senior Secondary Level started on Satur- day. Candidates were allowed en- try into the exami- nation hall after proper scrutiny . The entry gate was closed an hour before the exam. Some candidates, who could not reach on time had to return. To en- sure a fair exami- nation, candidates and invigilators werenotallowedto use mobile phones. Exams are being conducted at 828 centres.Thirty-five centresareinTonk and 183 are in Jaipur. The exam will be conducted today and on Feb- ruary 11 for re- cruitment of For- ester, Hostel Super- intendent, Clerk Grade-2, Junior Assistant, Jama- dar Grade-2 and Constable. A total of 16 lahks 33 thou- sand 631 candi- dateswillappearin the examination. Dotasra announces names of 27 block presidents First India Bureau Jaipur: State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra announced the names of 27 block presi- dents of Rajasthan Congress in the fifth list. A total of 339 block presidents have been appointed. Now, 61 additional presi- dents need to be ap- pointed. The presi- dents of Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal block are yet to be appoint- ed. The posts were running vacant for two-and-a-half years. State in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that the appointment of district presidents will also be done this month. Ajmer Discom gets state’s first hi-tech lab to test smart meters First India Bureau Ajmer: The Ajmer Dis- com has become the first Discom in Ra- jasthan to have a lab for testing smart meters ac- credited by NABL, Gov- ernmentof India.Ajmer Discom’s Managing Di- rector NS Nirvana in- formed that Ajmer Vid- yut Vitran Nigam Lim- ited has now converted its Madar meter lab into a hi-tech lab where ar- rangements have been made for meter testing as per national and in- ternational standards. Nirvana also said that under RDSS, it is pro- posed to install smart meters for all consum- ers in the next 3 years. The Managing Direc- tor added that a proper arrangement has been established for testing various types of meters as per national/inter- national standards in the Hi-Tech Meter Test- ing Lab located at Naka Madar in Ajmer (of Ajmer Discom). Also, an additional meter testing system of 0.02 grade of high quality and accuracy, which is fully automatic, has been established. In this hi-tech lab, testing of all types of meters especially smart meters can be done. SMART METERS IN NEXT THREE YEARS Heritage Walk, adventure activities pull huge crowd First India Bureau Kota: A nature walk was organised at Abhe- da Biological Park on the second day of Kota Mahotsav on Saturday. People enjoyed the boat race and multiple water sports were conducted. In the race, those who came first, second, and thirdgotprizes.Thepho- to exhibition at the Art Gallery and flower exhi- bition at Kishore Sagar Pal drew the maximum attention. The Kota Do- ria Saree Fashion Show was also organised at Seven Wonders. The fa- mous Kabir Cafe Band performed at the cultur- al evening at Maharao Umaid Singh Stadium. Heritage Walk from Mahatma Gandhi School to Garh Palace will be held today along with a dog show. Adven- ture activities will be conducted from 10 to 5 PM. Indian Idol fame Sawai Bhat will also perform at Maharao Ummed Singh Stadium. Governor Kalraj Mishra addressing the convocation ceremony of Govind Guru Tribal University in Banswara, on Saturday. Pooniainvitespeoplefor PMModi’sDausavisit Ashish Mittal Bonli (Sawai Mad- hopur): BJP State President Satish Poo- nia was on the Bonli touronSaturday .Poo- nia was given a grand welcome at various places including Bansda-Bane Singh, Bamboo Pulia, Bam- boo-Torda, in the town. Poonia per- formed Pooja at Devnarayan temple at Bans-Torda and in- vited people for PM Modi’s Feb 12 visit to Dausa. He addressed a meeting organised in the temple prem- ises and reached the municipal headquar- ter Bonli. POONIA SLAMS STATE GOVT FOR CORRUPTION BJP State President Satish Poonia addressing the program in Bauli, Sawai Madhopur. BJP’s Satish Poonia slammed the state government over the paper leak issue. He said that farmers have been cheated in the name of loan waiver, while Rajasthan remains at the number one position in the field of crime. Citing increasing corruption, he called for the formation of BJP government in the upcoming assembly elec- tions. Poonia appealed to reach in large num- bers at Mumbai-Delhi Expressway inauguration program of PM Modi in Dausa on February 12. JMCG Mayor Dr Somya is visible with broom in hand. Volunteers during the cleanliness drive at Statue Circle. Girls visit flower exhibition held at Kishore Sagar Pal on Saturday. Hi-Tech Meter Testing Lab located at Naka Madar in Ajmer. —PHOTO BY SANTOSH SHARMA —PHOTO BY MUKESHS KIRADOO
  5. 5. To Receive Free Newspaper PDF Daily Whatsapp: http://bit.ly/whatsappjpr Telegram: https://t.me/firstindiajaipur Click the above link☝ subscribe us on your preferred platform.
  6. 6. RAJASTHAN JAIPUR | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2023 05 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Abhishek Shrivastava Jaipur: The Jaipur De- velopment Authority has sent a proposal to the state government to share the required amount for the expan- sion of the Jaipur Met- ro Rail route. In the proposal, the interest of the borrowed amount is also pro- posed to be deposited in the account of the state government. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had an- nounced the expansion of Jaipur Metro Rail in the budget 2022-23. Presently, the Jaipur Metro Rail is running between Badi Chaupar to Mansarovar. Under the last budget an- nouncement of the CM, the existing route of Jaipur Metro Rail is to be expanded from both sides of Badi Chaupar and Mansaro- var. A corridor of two to three kilometers in length will be con- structed at both ends of the metro route. The metro corridor from Chandpole to Mansarovar was first constructed under Package One A. Under Package One B, under- ground metro corridor was constructed from Chandpole to Badi Chaupar. According to CM Ge- hlot's budget an- nouncement, the Metro route is to be expanded under Package One C and One D. In Package One C, metro corridor will be constructed from Badi Chaupar to Transport Nagar via Ramganj Chaupar. An underground metro corridor will be built from Badi Chaupar to Ramganj Chaupar and beyond that to the boundary of the wall. JAIPUR METRO ROUTE EXPANSION JDATOSHAREREQUIRED AMOUNT, PROPOSAL SENT TO STATE GOVT Interest of the borrowed amount is also mentioned in proposal: JDA  The length of the underground corridor will be 2.26 km, while the remaining route will be an elevated corridor.  The elevated corridor to be built in a length of 0.59 km will go up to Transport Nagar.  An underground metro station will be built at Ramganj Chaupar elevated metro station at Transport Nagar.  A two kilometer long elevated cor- ridor will be built in Package One D.  This corridor will be built from Mansarovar to Ajmer Road inter- section.  The total cost of expansion of metro route is `1192.32 crore.  Out of this, the total cost of Package One C is `993.51 crore.  While the total cost of Package One D is `204.81 cr.  JDA has sent a proposal to the NCR Region Planning Board to arrange `1192.32 cr.  In this case, JDA will be able to get only `894.24 cr loan from NCRPB.  JDA has sent a proposal to the state govt to give the remaining of `298.08 crore. THE ROUTE EXPANSION HIGHLIGHTS SUSHIL MODI IN JAIPUR TODAY WAQF REMOVES ENCROACHMENT RK SHARMA GETS EXTENSION FROM STATE GOVT AS RVUNL CMD FOR 1YR Jaipur: Former Dy CM of Bihar Sushil Modi will be in Jaipur on Sun- day. He will interact with the media at 1 pm in the state BJP office. There will be a discussion on the Amrit budget at Indralok Auditorium at 4 pm. MPs-MLAs have been asked to give information about the budget to the people. Jaipur: Raj Muslim Waqf Board Chairman Dr Khanu Khan Bud- hwali was seen in ac- tion mode on Saturday. The doors, drains and stairs taken out by the local people on the land of Waqf Board were demolished with the help of the JCB. n the coming days, an Ijtema will be held here. Jaipur: The Energy Department of Rajasthan has issued an order on Saturday and appointed RK Sharma as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam for a period of one year from the date of taking charge. In com- pliance of the order, RK Sharma has taken over the charge of Chairman and Managing Director of RVUNL at Vidyut Bhawan, Jaipur on Saturday afternoon. Sharma said that his main objective will be smooth operation of all the power plants. NEWS DIGEST Labour Bureau to conduct demand-based survey: Ahuja Muslim community stagesprotestagainst Ramdev’s remark Rajeev Gaur and Shivprakash Purohit Jodhpur: The Labour Bureau will conduct a demand-based survey to identify the gaps in skilled manpower in the country, an official has said. ‘’We going to start a demand-based survey. So far, we have been doing a supply- based survey that these types of people are there. But now, the La- bour Bureau is going to conduct a demand- based survey in which selected industries will be asked, through sam- ple survey, what type of skill is required,’’ Arti Ahuja, Secretary of the Union Ministry of La- bour and Employment, said during a press con- ference on the conclud- ing day of the three-day G20 Employment Work- ing Group meeting. She said that indus- tries will be asked about the required skills, shortages, surplus, and whether the available skill is adequate. Inter- national organizations ILO and OECD high- lightedthevarioustypes of imbalances between skills and qualifications in labour market. Mukesh Mathrani Barmer: Muslim com- munity in Barmer have protested the controver- sial remark of Yoga guru Swami Ramdev over his controversial statement. Community members said that Ram- dev had tried to disturb the communal harmony at the border. Commu- nity members have giv- en a memorandum to the district collector in the name of CM. Molana Sikander, Muslim community leader and also district coordinator of AIMIM, while talking to report- ers here in Barmer said that they are condemn- ing this statement. Si- kander said that there is no space for such hostil- ity in our country , espe- cially in this border re- gion where Hindu and Muslims have been showcasing the exam- ple of communal har- mony for decades. He said that with such a controversial state- ment, Ramdev has just tried to disturb the peace and harmony in this bordering region. Labour Secretary Arti Ahuja with Mattu JP Singh Rupesh Thakur during G20 press conference in Jodhpur on Friday. People of Muslim community reached the collectorate on Saturday and handed over the memorandum to ADM. Accused Imlakh in STF’s custody in Kishangarh on Saturday. PM to address Jpr Mahakhel Finale today First India Bureau Jaipur: With the be- ginning of the elec- tion year in Ra- jasthan, the political movement has also intensified. The final match of Jaipur Ma- hakhel will be played at Chitrakoot Stadi- um in Jaipur on Sun- day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate in this through video conferencing at 1 pm. During this, along with state BJP lead- ers and workers, sportspersons and general public will also be present. Ma- hakhel was started in Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency from January 15 by MP Ra- jyavardhan Singh Rathore in which 630 teams participated. U’khand STF arrest mastermind of fake ayurvedicdocs’degree Ajmer(ANI): Uttara- khand Police have ar- rested the mastermind of a fake ayurvedic doc- tors’ gang from Ajmer. Imlakh, a bounty gangster, was nabbed from Kishangarh in AjmerdistrictonThurs- day, the police said on Saturday . According to the police, Imlakh, infa- mous as the biggest edu- cation mafia of Uttar Pradesh, was the mas- termind of the gang of Ayurvedic doctors prac- tising in the state with fakedegreesof Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS). The gang was busted by U’khand STF, last month, and had held 7 in connectionwiththecase. “We have launched a manhunt for Imlakh, mastermind of the bust- ed gang, and had arrest- ed him from Kis- hangarh,” officials said, adding that the master- mind was carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head. As per police, many criminal cases have been registered against Imlakh for pro- viding fake degrees. “He is called the biggest edu- cation mafia of UP ,” po- lice added. Quarrel ends, Nirmal, Arvind hug each other First India Bureau Jaipur: The tussle be- tween RUSU president Nirmal Chaudhary and general secretary Arvind Jajda got over as both of them hugged each other and ex- changed garlands at a meeting at the Jat hos- tel in Jaipur on Satur- day . They said that they had no complaints. Chaudhary said that Jajda had apologized and he had forgotten everything and forgiven him. Jadja, on the other hand,referredtoChaud- hary as his brother and said that they were to- gether during a meeting of the Jat Samaj. Jat community leader Vijay Poonia called Chaud- hary and Jajda to Jawa- har Jat Hostel in Malvi- ya Nagar on Saturday where he talked to both the student leaders. Former MLA Ran- veer Pahalwan, many others of the Jat society were also present. Dacoit Keshav’s brother, aide held Dholpur(FIB): Four days after the dacoit Kes- hav’s arrest, the police has now arrested his two brothers on Saturday . One of them is a prized dacoit with Rs 25,000. The arrested accused are also indicted of con- spiring to kill an MLA. “The arrest of dacoits Shishram Gurjar and Chhotu took place at around 9.30 am on Satur- day morning near Pili Kachhar in the Sone-ka- Gurja area. Since the en- counter with Keshav and hisarrest,thepoliceforce has been conducting a search operation in the entire area.” said police. Dacoit Keshsav’s brother Sheeshram and his aide Chotu alias Gabbar. G20 Employment Working Group meeting concludes SHRINGLA HONOURED WITH LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD BY JPR FOOT Chief Coordinator of India G-20 Presidency and former Foreign Secy Harsh Vardhan Shringla was honoured with the Life Time Achievement Award by Jaipur Foot USA in Jodhpur. Shring- la was given this honour for providing excellent services during the Corona period and for doing remarkable work in various fields. Jaipur Foot USA Chairman Prem Bhandari said that Shringla did an excellent job during the Corona wave. A high teas was also hosted by erstwhile Jodhpur royal Gaj Singh.
  7. 7. PATENT INFRINGEMENT: FIRM TO PAY `2 CR AS DAMAGES FOR CONTEMPT OF COURT JAMIA NAGAR VIOLENCE: 11 DISCHARGED, COURT SAYS BOOKED AS ‘SCAPEGOATS’ New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed a firm to pay Rs 2 crore as damages to pharma giant Pfizer Inc for committing “wilful” and “contumacious” contempt of court by disobeying its order. The court said if the director of the firm, Triveni Interchem Pvt Ltd, fails to pay the amount in two weeks, he shall be taken into custody and detained in a civil prison for two weeks at Tihar jail here. The court, in an interim order, had restrained the firm from making, selling, distributing, advertising, exporting or importing or dealing with any product having compound ‘Palbo- ciclib’ or any pharmaceutically acceptable salt as it would infringe the patent of plaintiff Pfizer. New Delhi: A local court on Saturday discharged 11 people, including student activists Sharjeel Imam and Asif Iqbal Tanha, in the Jamia Nagar violence case, saying as the Delhi Police was unable to apprehend the actual perpetrators, it booked the accused as “scape- goats”. The court, however, ordered framing of charges against one accused, Mohd Ilyas. “Marshalling the facts as brought forth from a perusal of the chargesheet and three supplementary chargesheets, this court cannot but arrive at the conclusion that the police were unable to apprehend the actual perpetrators behind the com- mission of the offence, but surely managed to rope the persons herein as scapegoats,” the court said. CHARGESHEET FILED AGAINST EX-ANDAMAN CHIEF SECY,3 OTHERS IN GANGRAPE CASE New Delhi: The special investigation team probing a gangrape case against former Andaman and Nicobar Islands chief secretary Jitendra Narain, has filed a 935-page chargesheet against him and three other accused. The team examined around 90 witnesses and scientific, electronic, technical and biological evidence, which will be crucial in the case. Narain and former labour commissioner Rishi Raj are the prime accused in the gangrape of a 21-year-old woman. The SIT has filed the chargesheet under 10 sections of the Indian Penal Code, including gangrape, criminal conspiracy, criminal defamation among others against four ac- cused, including Narain. The investigation is still on. INDIA JAIPUR | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2023 06 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia First India Bureau New Delhi: Union En- vironment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday launched the ‘Save Wetlands Cam- paign’ in the presence of Gopa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. This campaign is structured on a “whole of society” approach for wetlands conservation, enabling affirmative actions for wetlands conservation at all levels of the soci- ety and involving all strata of the society . This campaign over next one year will in- clude sensitizing people of the value of wet- lands, increasing the coverage of wetland mi- tras and building citi- zen partnerships for wetlands conservation. Two publications were also released dur- ingtheoccasion,‘India’s 75 Amrit Dharohar- In- dia’s Ramsar Sites Factbook’ and ‘ Manag- ing Climate Risks in Wetlands — A Practi- tioner’s Guide. The factbook is a one-stop resource of information on our 75 Ramsar Sites, including their values, threats they face and management arrange- ments. The practition- er’s Guide on Climate Risk Assessment pro- vides step-wise guid- ance on assessing the site-level climate risks and integration of adap- tation and mitigation responses into the wet- land management plan. Yadav interacted with wetlands managers of states and heard their experiences about achievements and chal- lenges. In his address, the Union Minister highlighted the critical role played by the wet- land ecosystem in secur- ing the ecological, eco- nomic and climate secu- rity . He also mentioned about various green ini- tiatives taken by the Government in the budget 2023 under the leadership of Prime MinisterNarendraModi including Amrit Dharo- har, MISHTI, PM PRAN- AM, Green credit and Green Growth aligned with Mission LiFE. Yadav also highlight- ed the achievements of thecountryinlastabout 9 years under the lead- ership of Prime Minis- ter Narendra Modi dur- ing which country has not only developed eco- nomically but also with ecological balance. The Minister also empha- sised on the importance of strengthening com- munication, education, awareness and partici- pation for conservation of the wetlands. Bhupender Yadav launches ‘Save Wetlands Campaign’ WETLANDS CONSERVATION Promoted by Shree Salasar Oversease Pvt. Ltd. Jammu (PTI): Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Saturday said the government has nothing to hide on the Adani issue and ac- cused opposition par- ties of creating a ruckus in Parliament to evade a debate on the “people- friendly” budget. He alleged that they had insulted President Droupadi Murmu by stalling a discussion on the motion of thanks to the president’s address and demanded that they apologise to her. “We want discussion on President’s address and 2023-24 budget which will guide India from ‘Amrit Kaal to Swarnim Kaal’ and will lay the foundation of New India but the Oppo- sition is running away from discussion,” Thakur told media here. Parliament was ad- journed for the second consecutive day on Fri- day without transact- ing any business after the Opposition stepped up demand for inde- pendent investigation into the allegations of fraud against Gautam Adani’s companies that triggered an unprece- dented stock crash. Responding to query onOpposition’sdemand, Thakur said, “The banks, LIC and RBI have alreadymadetheirstate- ments clear, while the govt has nothing to hide.” “The role of the Oppositionisveryunfor- tunate.Theirresponseto the speech of the presi- dent is condemnable as they repeatedly humili- atedher.Theyshouldim- mediately apologise to her,” he said. Thakur said the Op- position was rendered speechless by the “peo- ple-friendly” budget and instead of having a discussion on it, they are creating a ruckus. New Delhi (PTI): Prime Minister Naren- dra Modi will on Mon- day inaugurate a green- field helicopter produc- tion facility of state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Kar- nataka’s Tumakuru that will initially pro- duce light utility heli- copters (LUHs). The defence ministry billed the 615-acre fac- tory as India’s largest helicopter-manufactur- ing facility and it has been planned as a one- stop solution for the country’s chopper re- quirements. Officials said the HAL plans to produce more than 1,000 heli- copters in the range of three to 15 tonnes, with a total business of more than Rs 4 lakh crore over a period of 20 years. Deoghar (ANI): Union Home Affairs Minister and Cooperation Minis- ter Amit Shah on Satur- day said that with the recently released Union Budget 2023-24, the Cen- tre has made provisions and allocated adequete fund for the registra- tion of over 2 lakh mul- ti-dimensional Primary Agricultural Credit So- cieties (PACS). He said that the PACS have been created to en- sure that there remains no ‘panchayat’ which would lack a dairy or a fishery cooperative so- ciety . “To promote coop- eration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has in- troduced several schemes in the recently released Union Budget 2023-24.. The previous tax of 26 per cent which was used to be levied on cooperation in the field of production, has now been lowered to 15 per cent. We have also con- stituted a Ministry of Cooperation to check which all panchayats lack milk and fisheries society,” Shah said. Amit Shah was ad- dressing a function af- ter laying the founda- tion stone of a nano urea plant of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Co- operative (IFFCO) in Jharkhand’s Deoghar, and said, “After the for- mation of the Ministry of Cooperation, we set up a data bank for Coop- eratives across the country to identify which Panchayats do not have PACs, dairy, or, a Fishery cooperative society . Hence, after five years, there will be no panchayat that does not have a PACS.” New Delhi (PTI): The Enforcement Directo- rate has questioned and recorded the statement of Alankar Sawai, a close aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a Prevention of Money LaunderingAct(PMLA) case in which TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale was recently arrested by the agency in Gujarat, the Enforce- ment Directorate offi- cials said. Sawai was questioned and also confronted with Gokhale in Ahmedabad over three days earlier this week, they said. New Delhi (PTI): The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 21 candidates for the Nagaland assembly polls, fielding its state unit chief K Therie from Dimapur-I. The list was released after a meeting of the Central Election Com- mittee, headed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. “The Central Elec- tion Committee of the Congress has selected the candidates for the ensuing elections to the Legislative assembly of Nagaland,” an official statement said. Among the other can- didates in the party’s first list are S Amento Chisti from Dimapur II (ST), V Lasuh from Di- mapur III (ST), Akavi Zhimomi from Ghaspa- ni-I and Rosy Thomas from Tenning (ST). Chandigarh (PTI): Suspended for her al- leged anti-party activi- ties, Congress’ Patiala MP Preneet Kaur Satur- day said the party is wel- come to take whatever decision it wants but as- serted she always gave her best to the party . The Congress on Fri- day suspended her and also asked her to ex- plain why she should not be expelled for “an- ti-party activities”. Kaur is the wife of former chief minister Amarinder Singh, who joined the BJP after leaving the Congress. “The Congress is wel- come to take whatever decision it wants. I have always given my best to the party and to the peo- ple who have repeatedly elected me. I owe it to them and will continue to serve them, as al- ways. I derive my strength from my peo- ple. Everything else is secondary,” Kaur said on Twitter on Saturday . Meanwhile, PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring accused Preneet of weakening the Congress in Patiala, andsaidsheshouldleave the party on her own. “It would have been better if Preneet Kaur ji quit the party on her own. She left no stone unturned in weakening the Congress in Patia- la,” claimed Warring. The Congress’ disci- plinary panel secretary Tariq Anwar had said the action against Kaur follows complaints against her from the PPCC chief Warring. Union Minister highlights role played by wetland ecosystem in securing the ecological, economic climate security Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. —FILE PHOTO Congress announces first list of 21 candidates for Nagaland polls India’s largest helicopter facility to open in K’taka Adequate funds for over 2 lakh agri societies: HM No panchayat will lack milk dairy, fisheries society in next 5 years: HM Amit Shah with Jharkhand BJP chief Deepak Prakash, MP Nishikant Dubey and others at Vijay Sankalp Maharally, in Deoghar on Saturday. To promote cooperation, Prime Minis- ter Narendra Modi has introduced several schemes in the recently re- leased Union Budget 2023-24. —Amit Shah, Union Home Affairs Minister and Cooperation Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate facility on Monday MARTIN TO DISPLAY F-21 JET, OTHER PLATFORMS AT AERO-INDIA 2023 SOUTH CENTRAL RLY GETS `13,786 CR IN UNION BUDGET PM MODI PRAISES BILL GATES FOR TRYING HIS HANDS TO MAKE ROTI New Delhi: US defence major Lockheed Martin will showcase its F-21 fighter jet, S-92 multi-role helicop- ter, MH-60R Romeo multi-mission chopper and anti- tank weapon Javelin, among others, at the upcoming Aero-India exhibition in Bengaluru. The 14th edition of Aero-India will be held at Bengaluru in Karnataka from February 13 to 17. Almost all leading aerospace companies around the world are expected to attend the event at Air Force Station, Yelahanka. Hyderabad (PTI): South Central Railway on Friday said it was sanctioned a sum of Rs. 13,786.19 crore for year 2023-24 compared to Rs. 8,349.75 crore for year 2022-23, nearly 65 per cent increase over last year's allocation in the Union Budget. A press release from the SCR said Rs 3,374.44 crore was allotted for doubling, third line and bypass line works compared to Rs 1,531 crore last year. New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded Billionaire Bill Gates for trying his hands to make roti. The PM advised him to make millet dishes as well. Gates posted a video on Instagram where he was seen making a roti along with popular blogger Eitan Bernath. Sharing the video on his Instagram story, PM Modi said, “Superb!” He also said that the latest trend in India is millets, which are known to be healthy. “There are many millet dishes too which you can try making,” Modi said. ED grills Rahul Gandhi’s aide in PMLA case Congress welcome to take whatever decision it wants,says MP Preneet Kaur Patiala MP Preneet Kaur comes out of Parliament on Friday. LOGJAM IN PARLIAMENT SHAH ON UNION BUDGET 2023-24 OPPN RUNNING AWAY FROM DISCUSSION: ANURAG THAKUR Anurag Thakur with JK Lt Guv Manoj Sinha in Jammu. SMRITI SLAMS CONG FOR DISRUPTING PARL HOUSES BUDGET 2023 TO PROVIDE JOBS TO YOUTH: MoS RAI Kolkata (PTI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday slammed the Con- gress for disrupting the proceedings in Parliament demanding an independent investi- gation into the allega- tions of fraud against billionaire Gautam Adani’s companies that triggered an unprec- edented stock crash. She alleged it is a reflection of the animosity the party has towards President Droupadi Mur- mmu from the day she took office. New Delhi (ANI): Minister of State (Home) Nityanand Rai on Saturday said that Union Budget 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sithara- man will provide job opportunities to youths in the country with the resolution of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’. MoS Home Nityanand Rai addressed a press conference in Agra on Budget and said that this budget outlines the develop- ment of all sections of the society. IN THE COURTYARD
  8. 8. INDIA JAIPUR | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2023 07 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia JAWAN INJURED IN LANDMINE EXPLOSION IN JK MAN CARRYING BULLETS HELD AT KOLKATA AIRPORT CHHATTISGARH: MAN KILLED IN TIGER ATTACK ACQUITTED IN GANG RAPE CASE, MAN HELD FOR MURDER Jammu: An army soldier was injured on Saturday in a landmine explosion along the LoC in JK’s Poonch. Officials said that the explo- sion took place in Kerni sec- tor of Poonch on Saturday. “The explosion apparently occurred accidentally around 11.15 a.m., today. The injured soldier was airlifted to the command hospital in Udhampur,” they said. Kolkata: A man was ar- rested at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata for carrying four bullets in his hand baggage. The arrest took place late Friday night during routine checking while the man, identified as Mohammad Ghalib, was attempting to board a Ben- galuru-bound Air Asia flight, sources said on Saturday. Korba: A 37-year-old man was killed in an attack by a tiger in Manen- dragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district of Chhattisgarh, forest officials said on Satur- day. The incident took place at Kachod village under Kol- hari circle of Manendragarh Forest Division on Friday evening. The deceased, iden- tified as Budhram Agariya, was a local resident. New Delhi: A man, who was acquitted in the 2012 Chhawla gang-rape and murder case, was arrested along with his associate for allegedly killing an auto-rick- shaw driver in Dwarka. The accused Vinod and his as- sociate Pawan were arrested for stabbing one Anar Singh (44) to death in Dwarka’s Sector-13 area early on January 26, police said. Patna: The Jehanabad Police in Bihar arrested a man, absconding for the last eight months, under POCSO Act on Saturday. The accused, identified as Sanjay Kumar Verma, is husband of Manju Kumari Verma, former JD-U district president. Poonam Chaudhary, the SHO of woman police station, confirmed the development. She said that an FIR was registered in August last year where Sanjay Kumar Verma was co-accused. He was facing the charge of shielding the main accused Sunil Kumar and Bittu Kumar, the police said. FORMER JD(U) LEADER’S HUSBAND ARRESTED UNDER POCSO ACT CRUCIAL READ First India Bureau Jammu: Union Minis- ter Anurag Thakur and the LG of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Saturday launched the third Khelo India Winter Games mascot, theme song and jersey . The Winter Games are scheduled to be held from the 10th to the 14th of this month. Approxi- mately 1500 athletes across the country will participate in the games that will take place in Gulmarg and will be played across nine sports events. Thakur mentioned, “The Winter Games, being hosted hereinGulmarginJam- mu and Kashmir em- bodies the visions of the Honourable Prime Min- isterNarendraModi-on the one hand it has giv- en a chance to the youth of the valley to not just participateintheGames but also to witness an enthralling sporting competition with play- ers from all across the country, in the comfort of their home town and it also acts as a spring- board for talented ath- letes to showcase their sporting prowess.” The Khelo India Win- ter Games started in 2020 and it is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and is organized by the JK Sports Council as well as the Winter Games associa- tion of the JK. Thakur added, “In places like Shopian, where till not so long ago the youth was mis- led into performing acts of stone pelting, taking drugs and indulging in such activities.” Sports Minister Anurag Thakur launches mascot, theme song and jersey 3rd KHELO INDIA WINTER GAMES lll Khelo India Winter Games will be held from 10th to 14th this month at Gulmarg in Jammu Kashmir Anurag Thakur and JK Lt Guv Manoj Sinha at the launch ceremony in Jammu on Saturday. USandIndiaare‘trusted partners’:IndianEnvoy Washington (ANI): The United States and India are looking at each other as trusted partners and their trust is seen in the initiative on Critical and Emerg- ing Technology (iCET), Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu said. Sandhu said, “US and India are looking at each other as trusted partners that trust is being reflected in the iCET. The iCET is a his- toric beginning that provides a platform for both sides to move ahead together in the field of technology . He also said the relation- ship between US and India strengthened af- ter Prime Minister Nar- endra Modi made his first visit to the US in 2014 and after President Joe Biden came into power, the interaction between the two coun- tries and areas of dis- cussion widened. “One of the pillars of the India-US relation- ship has been technol- ogy which includes in- novation startup cul- ture. All that comes to- gether through the ini- tiative on iCET and iCET takes it much further ahead,” he said. He also stated, “The initiative on Critical and Emerging Technol- ogy (iCET) is a unique initiative because this is perhaps the first time that not only the admin- istration but academia the scientific commu- nity have all come to- gether.” Earlier, National Se- curity Advisor Ajit Dov- al made an official visit to Washington from January 30-February 1. He was accompanied by senior government of- ficials and leaders of Indian industry . IndianAmbassadortoUSsaysthistrustisseenintheiCETinitiative Ambassador of India to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Delegates during the first G20 Employment Working Group meeting, in Jodhpur on Saturday. —PHOTO BY ANI INDIA RELIABLE FRIEND OF SRI LANKA: MoS MURALEEDHARAN Colombo: India is always a dependable partner and a reliable friend of Sri Lanka, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Saturday. His re- marks came as he attended Sri Lanka’s 75th Independ- ence Day. Several other foreign dignitaries also at- tended the event. Muraleed- haran said he was happy to represent India at “friendly neighbour” Sri Lanka’s 75th Independence Day celebrations. HILLARY TO PAY RESPECTS TO SEWA FOUNDER IN GUJ TODAY Ahmedabad: Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will be on a two-day visit of Gujarat from Sunday and will par- ticipate in programmes of the Self-Empowered Wom- en's Association (SEWA) founded by social worker and Gandhian Ela Bhatt who died in November last year. Hillary will pay tribute to Bhatt in Ahmedabad and interact with SEWA members on Sunday, while on Monday she will visit Dhrangadhra. Top priority areas discussed in G20 Employment meet New Delhi (Agencies): With all G20 countries showing interest and commitment in con- structively working to- wards the objective of the three priority areas of Addressing Global Skills Gaps, gig and plat- formeconomyandsocial protection and Sustain- able Financing of Social Security set by the Indi- an Presidency , the first G20 Employment Work- ing Group meet conclud- ed on Saturday . The three-day meet- ing of the Indian Presi- dency, led by the Minis- try of Labour and Em- ployment, had the man- date of addressing pri- orities of labour, em- ployment and social is- sues for strong, sustain- able, balanced, and job- rich growth for all. The EWG meetings beganonThursdaywith panel discussion on ‘Ex- ploring Strategies for Global Skills and Quali- fications Harmonisa- tion and developing a Framework for Com- mon Skill Toponomies’. Welcoming the dele- gates at the G20 Em- ployment Working Group in Jodhpur, Un- ion Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat called upon the members of the international com- munity in the opening session of the second day to strive together to make meaningful pro- gress in creating more opportunities for de- cent work and inclusive growth for all people. The 3-day meet of Employment Working Group was held from Feb 2-4 in Jodhpur UP: 12 PPS officers shifted, 1 IAS gets addl charge Dr Ahtesham Siddiqui Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Government has given the additional Labor Department to Principal Secretary PWD-II IAS Ajay Chau- han. This department was running vacant af- ter the retirement of ACS Suresh Chand of the Labor Department. IAS Suresh Chandra re- tired on 31 January . Af- ter which the govern- ment has given the ad- ditional charge of 1998 batch IAS Ajay Chau- han here. On the other hand, after the transfer of 11 IPS officers, 12 PPS of- ficers have been trans- ferred to make better law and order in the government. Ghazi- abad, PPS Mahesh Ty- agi ACP Noida, PPS Navina Shukla DSP Gonda, PPS Santosh Kumar DSP Shravasti, PPS Rajiv Dwivedi DSP Aligarh, PPS Pawan Gautam ACP Noida, PPS Ajit Kumar ACP Ghaziabad, PPS Shahida Nasreen Cir- cle Officer Aligarh, PPS Daddan Prasad DSP Sonbhadra, PPS Satya Prakash Sharma has been made ACP LIU Agra. New Delhi (PTI): A day after its plant was in- spected by Indian drug regulatory bodies over allegations that its eye drop was linked to vi- sion loss in the US, Ta- mil Nadu-based Global Pharma Healthcare has been asked to stop man- ufacturing all ophthal- mic products till the in- quiry is completed, of- ficials said on Saturday . A three-member team each from the Central Drugs Stand- ard Control Organisa- tion (CDSCO) and the State Drug Controller visited the plant in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram, 40 km from Chennai, on Fri- day after the company recalled the eye drop. The teams have also collected samples of eye drop — Artificial Tears — which were exported. The eye drop is not sold in India. TN Pharma firm recalls eyedrops from US market after complaints PFI member held for‘conspiring against govt’ in MP Bhopal (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested a member of the banned PFI outfit from Bhopal for alleg- edly conspiring against the government and in- dulging in unlawful ac- tivities, officials said on Saturday . Officials said the ar- rest was made on Friday in connection with a case registered by the state police’s Special Task Force (STF) last year. The member iden- tified as Wasid Khan, a Sheopur district resi- dentof MadhyaPradesh, absconded in the case registered at STF. “PFI member Wasid Khan (26), a resident of Sheopur, was arrested under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 121A (conspiracy to wage war against govt), 153B (assertions preju- dicial to national inte- gration) and 120B (crim- inal conspiracy) besides the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,” offi- cials said. Khan was associated with the PFI and had been attending the or- ganisation’s various programmes and secret meetings since 2017. “He used to participate in secret meetings of PFI and was in contact with senior officials of the organisation,” the official said. After the arrest, he was produced before the court which sent him to police re- mand till February 8. IAS Ajay Chauhan Blast near Sunny Leone’s fashion show Imphal (PTI): A pow- erful explosion took place on Saturday near the venue of a fashion show event in Imphal which actress Sunny Leone is scheduled to attend on Sunday, an of- ficial said. However, no injuries were reported in the in- cident that took place in Hatta Kangjeibung area of Manipur’s capital. The blast took place 100 metres from the venue at around 6.30am on Saturday . It is not yet clear whether the explosion was caused due to an improvised explosive device or a grenade, he said. No militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the explosion so far. PT Usha cries while complaining about encroachments at her athletics school Thiruvananthapuram: Legendary Indian ath- lete and president of the Indian Olympic Associ- ation PT Usha on Satur- day complained about encroachments at her athletics school at Bal- ussery near Kozhikode. Usha said this was noticed at the 30 acre facility of her school which has several girls who are inmates. “We have seen some constructionthathasbe- gun in our property that was given to us for the school. I have lodged a complaint with CM Pinarayi Vijayan. We havetobeverycarefulas therearegirlsandhence safety and security are a must,” said Usha. After the complaint, the work was stopped. Usha added that this has happened after she recently became a nom- inated member of the Upper House. We have to be very careful as there are girls and hence safety and security are a must. —PT Usha, Legendary Indian athlete and president of the Indian Olympic Association
  9. 9. business BRIEFS New Delhi: The 49th meeting of the GST Coun- cil is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on February 18, 2023, according to a tweet posted by the coun- cil. The GST Council meeting will be chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The 49th GST Council meeting is likely to take up issues relating to taxation on ‘pan masala’ and ‘gutka’ companies, setting up of appellate tribunals, and GST levy on online gam- ing, casino, and horse racing. —ANI 49TH GST COUNCIL MEET TO BE HELD ON FEBRUARY 18 New Delhi: India has been going big on electronic manufacturing for the last few years and in Decem- ber 2022, Apple became the first company from the country to export smart- phones worth USD 1 bil- lion in a month. According to a recent article, Decem- ber was the record month for the industry with mo- bile phone exports of over Rs10,000 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for 2023 is to have mobile phone exports with the segment featuring in the top 10 export category from India, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chan- drasekhar said. —ANI IND MOBILE EXPORTS SET TO ZOOM TO RECORD HIGH New Delhi: Proposed allo- cation of Rs7,000 crore in the 2023-24 budget for phase three of the eCourts Project will enhance judicial institutions and efficiency while ensuring courts reach every citizen, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said Sat- urday. Addressing the 73rd anniversary of establish- ment of the Supreme Court, he said that during the COVID-19 pandemic period, the top court adopt- ed video conferencing of court proceedings to reach out to people. —PTI ‘BUDGET ALLOCATION TO ENHANCE JUDICIAL EFFICIENCY’ Mumbai: Reliance Jio on Saturday launched its True 5G services in Haridwar from Har Ki Pauri, taking the total number of Jio True 5G cities to 226 across the country. The telecom company said starting today, Jio users in Haridwar would be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost. Haridwar becomes the second city in the state after the capital city Deh- radun to get Jio True 5G services, according to a company statement. —ANI NOW JIO LAUNCHES 5G SERVICES IN HARIDWAR New Delhi (ANI): The In- dian government launched PradhanMantriFasalBima Yojana (PMFBY) in 2016 to address the issue of farm- ers’ inability to get crop in- surance due to lack of mon- ey , high premium rates, and capping. The scheme has completed six years of its implementation. The PMFBY is aimed at giving farmers a simple and affordable crop insur- ance option to ensure com- prehensive risk coverage for crops against all natu- ral risks from pre-sowing to post-harvest and provide adequate claim amounts. The demand-driven scheme is available to all. In this scheme, it has be- come easier for the farmer to report crop loss within 72 hours of any incident through Fasal Bima App, Citizens Service Centre, or nearest agriculture officer. During this period, claims of more than Rs1,24,223 crore have been paid to more than 11.73 crore farmer applicants. Farmers had paid a premi- um of about Rs 25,185 crore. That is, the farmers have received almost five times the premium paid (received Rs493 on payment of Rs100 premium) as claims. The most important change had been that in- stead of 50%, the Centre now gives a 90% share in the subsidy for crop insur- ance to farmers of north- eastern states. Indian govt focuses on empowering farmers Next e-auction of FCI wheat under OMSS to be held on Feb 15: Govt New Delhi (PTI): The next e-auction for the sale of FCI wheat to bulk consumers like flour millers under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) will be held on Feb- ruary 15, the Food Ministry said on Saturday . State-run Food Corpora- tion of India (FCI) has been mandated to sell 25 lakh tonnes of wheat from buff- er stock to bulk consumers under the OMSS to contain rising prices of wheat and wheat products in country . The first sale of wheat through e-auction was held on February 1-2. About 9.2 lakh tonnes of wheat was sold from FCI depots in 23 states. The plan was to hold a weekly e-auction every Wednesday . In a statement, the Food Ministry said, “The second sale of wheat through e-auction will be held throughout country on February 15.” ‘Budget’s main focus is growth; Mum should be liking proposals’ Mumbai (PTI): Union Fi- nance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said growth is the main fo- cus of the budget for FY24 presented by her recently . The budget proposals es- tablish both fiscal consoli- dation and growth, espe- cially inclusive growth, Sitharaman said during her maiden interaction with stakeholders outside the national capital since presenting the budget on February 1. “Growth is the main fo- cus. We want to sustain that recovery, sustain that growth,” Sitharaman, ac- companied by the top min- istry officials at the out- reach event, said. She gave credit for ensuring growth to the people of the country , whoabsorbedtherelief and policymeasuresintroduced by the government since the onset of the pandemic to make India the second- fastest growing economy . The finance minister said it was the “express de- sire” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to continue with the elevated public capital expenditure, due to which she has proposed a higher outlay of Rs10 lakh crore under the head. She also thanked the budget-making team for making it possible to de- vote such a high quantum of resources for the task amid the myriad challeng- es like the need for fiscal consolidation. “Mumbai should be liking it (the pro- posals),” Sitharaman said. FINANCE MINISTER SAYS... We want to sustain that recovery, sustain that growth. Mumbai should be liking proposals. —Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister JAIPUR | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2023 08 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Commodity Price Change % Chg GOLD 56,580 1115.00 1.93 (Per 10g) SILVER 67,600 2604.00 3.71 (Per 1kg) COMMODITIES *Rates till the edition went to print. Currency Price Change % Chg USDINR 81.86 0.34 00 GBPINR 100.05 1.39 00 CURRENCIES ast year was filled with unpredicta- ble and tumultu- ous global events whose adverse ef- fects percolated right down to the individual level. The Union Budget of 2023-24 was pro- jected to include a relief for the middle and lower in- come class as well as push for infrastructure and job growth. The Budget has de- livered on most of these expectations. The current government has done a splendid job of ticking all checkboxes by providing benefits to almost everyone be it the rural poor, youth, an average middle class man, senior citizens, corpo- rates as well as startups. Let us look at some of the hits and misses of this budget. HITS BENEFITS FOR THE COMMON MAN The most awaited part of the budget -Direct Taxes- did not disappoint. The middle class happily welcomed the proposal of hiking rebate under section 87A from `5 lakh to `7 lakh in the new tax regime. Under the new tax slabs, individuals en- joy the benefits of lower taxes. For example, an individual with an annual income of `9 lakh will have to pay only `45,000 as opposed to `60,000 currently. Even the ultra rich benefit from the proposal to reduce the highest surcharge rate from 37% to 25%. SAVING SCHEMES Deposit limit for senior citizens’ savings scheme dou- bled from `15 lakh currently to `30 lakh. One type saving scheme for women intro- duced for deposit upto `2 lakh at 7.5% interest rate. HUGE INFRA PUSH The expected capital expendi- ture will be `10 lakh crore, up 33% year over year. Effective government capital expen- ditures will total `13.7 lakh crore, or 4.5% of GDP, which is favorable for the capital goods and infrastructure sector. FISCAL DEFICIT TARGET MAINTAINED Government has maintained prudence and set the deficit target for the current fiscal year to be 5.9%, a reduction of 50 basis points from this year’s target of 6.4%. FOCUS ON RURAL SECTOR There was a major focus on ru- ral development in this budget as the Union Finance Minister announced that the agricultural credit target will be increased to `20 lakh crore with a focus on animal husbandry, dairy, and fisheries. Allocation for PM Awas Yojna increased by a whopping 66% to over `79,000 crore which will en- able the required infrastructure push as well as job creation. MSME SUPPORT While it was expected that the credit guarantee schemes brought in during the pan- demic will be phased out, a revamp of the schemes has been proposed in this budget. With an investment of `9000 crore, a revised credit guaran- tee scheme for MSMEs would go into effect on April 1, 2023. This will allow for an additional `2 lakh crore in collateral-free credit guarantees, which will allow for a 1% reduction in the cost of borrowing. For MSMEs that are still recuperating from the effects of the epidemic, this is wonderful news. For enhancing ease of doing business, more than 39,000 compliances have been reduced, over 3,400 le- gal provisions decriminalized. Green Growth was one of the seven focus areas of the Budget `35,000 crore capital investment was provided towards energy transition and net zero objective. NO BAD NEWS IS GOOD NEWS No change in long term capital tax gain which was expected to increase. MISSES NO CHANGE IN DEDUCTIONS A few expectations which were missed in the Budget were in- crease in Standard Deductions by salaried individuals and increase in deduction level un- der 80C. As the government is pushing to make the New Tax Regime as the default regime, the old tax regime did not see any significant upgrades. BIG BLOW FOR INSURANCE COMPANIES This is a big negative for insurance companies as the incentive of getting deductions on insurance premiums will no longer look attractive. Insurance policies are often bought for tax planning which will reduce in future. Plus curbs on exemp- tions involving high-value insurance policies announced in this budget will also impact large ticket policy sales. The exemption benefit has been a major factor in the insurance industry’s growth in India. Huge chunks of policies are still sold during the tax planning season of January to March. BOOST FOR PLI SCHEME MISSING No new sectors were intro- duced as part of production linked incentives to boost manufacturing which was widely anticipated. IN CONCLUSION The current government has chosen an inclusive approach while present- ing its last Union Budget before the general elec- tions. The focus of the budget was on stabilising macroeconomic factors and providing a strong im- petus to growth and job creation. With a strong emphasis on infrastruc- ture, health, agriculture, and green initiatives, the budget has made bold and forward-looking promises. If executed well, India is unquestionably set up for significant growth and stability, with benefits for all citizens. L able the required infrastructure push as well as job creation. MSME SUPPORT While it was expected that the credit guarantee schemes brought in during the pan- demic will be phased out, a revamp of the schemes has been proposed in this budget. With an investment of `9000 crore, a revised credit guaran- tee scheme for MSMEs would go into effect on April 1, 2023. This will allow for an additional `2 lakh crore in collateral-free credit guarantees, which will allow for a 1% reduction in the cost of borrowing. For MSMEs that are still recuperating from the effects of the epidemic, this is wonderful news. For enhancing ease of doing business, more than 39,000 compliances have been reduced, over 3,400 le- gal provisions decriminalized. HITS MISSES THE 2023 ON FEBRUARY 1, 2023, FINANCE MINISTER NIRMALA SITHARAMAN PRESENTED THE UNION BUDGET 2023-24 TO PARLIAMENT LET US NOW LOOK INTO THE DETAILS OF ANNOUNCEMENTS UNDER BROAD CATEGORIES...  Exemption Rebate increased to `7 lakh from `5 Lakh i.e. there is no tax on income up to `7 Lakh.  Individuals with income of `15.5 lakh and above are eligible for standard deduction of `52,500 in the new tax regime as op- posed to `50,000 in the old regime.  Currently, the highest rate is 42.74% income tax under the new regime. The Budget has proposed to reduce the highest surcharge from 37% to 25% in the new tax regime, thereby reducing the rate to maximum of 39%.  Limit on tax exemption for leave encashment is increased from 3,00,000 to 25,00,000. SAVING SCHEMES  SENIOR CITIZEN SAVINGS SCHEME: Maximum investment limit increased from `15 lakh to `30 lakh.  MAHILA SAMMAN BACHAT PATRA: One-time small savings scheme announced for women which accepts a maximum `2 lakh deposit for two-year period with fixed interest of 7.5%. INFRASTRUCTURE  The capital account expenditure is estimated to be `10 lakh crore forming 3.3% of GDP, an increase of 33% year-over-year.  The outlay for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is being increased by 66% to over `79,000 crore.  50 additional airports, heliports, water aerodromes, and ad- vanced landing zones are proposed to be revitalized.  100 critical transport infrastructure projects for steel, ports, fertilizer, coal, foodgrain sectors have been identified with an investment of `75,000 crore (`15,000 crore from private sources).  Railway outlay budgeted at `2.40 Lakh Crore which is the high- est ever. It is over 9x times that of FY14. Above `30 lakh `12 to `15 lakh `9 to `12 lakh `6 to `9 lakh `3 to `6 lakh 30% 20% 15% 10% 5% 0%`0 to `3 lakh CLEAN ENERGY AND ELECTRIC VEHICLES  This budget provides for `35,000 crore capital investment towards energy transition and net zero objective and energy security. `19,700 crore was allocated to the Na- tional Hydrogen Mission. The objective is to reach hydrogen production ca- pacity of 5 metric million tonnes by 2030. HEALTHCARE OTHER WELFARE SCHEMES  From Jan 1, 2023, PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana is being implemented to supply free food grain to all Antyodaya and priority households for one year.  Health spending has been given an alloca- tion of `88,956 crores, an increase of 2.7% or `2,350 crores from FY23’s allocation of `86,606 crores.  The budget allocates `7,200 crores to the Ayushman Bharat– Prad- han Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PMJAY), an in- crease of `743 crores or 11.5% from FY23 when it received `6,457 crores.  The Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) has re- ceived `11,600 crores in funding, an increase of `1,366 crores or 13.4% from the `10,234 crores provided in FY23.  157 medical colleges that have already been operating since 2014, 157 additional nursing colleges will open. PERSONAL INCOME TAX THE NEW TAX REGIME IS NOW THE DEFAULT TAX REGIME. HOWEVER, CITIZENS CAN CONTINUE TO USE THE OLD ONE TOO. THE PROPOSED NEW INCOME TAX SLAB IS AS BELOW:
  10. 10. NEWS JAIPUR | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2023 09 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Mirch Masala FIRST INDIA SUNDAY SPECIAL BY TRIDIB RAMAN The author is a journalist and political commentator and views expressed are his personal This question is being raised again and again in the corridors of power in Delhi that after the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya — to be completed by the year end — what will be the next agenda for the BJP? An ideologue associated with the Sangh says that neither the Sangh nor the BJP lacks issues. Now ‘Uniform Civil Code’ and ‘Population Control Bill’ are to come, whose threat can be heard anytime after 2024. However, in a written reply in Parliament, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had said the government had requested the 21st Law Commission to undertake an examina- tion of various issues relating to uniform civil code and to make recommendations. “The term of the 21st Law Commission ended on August 31, 2018. As per the information received from the Law Commis- sion, the matter related to uniform civil code may be taken up by the 22nd Law Commission for its consideration,” he had said. The implemen- tation of a uniform civil code was a poll promise made by the ruling BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Speculation has intensified regarding the re-merger of the Janata Parivar, wherein the Janata Dal (U), RJD, JD(S), INLD and the Rashtriya Lok Dal, the lead- ers of the opposition unit, get together to form the old Janata Dal or some coordination can be established between them. When the saffron camp came to know about this, its emissaries became active, its strategists contacted Tejashwi and told him that ‘if he only leaves Nitish’s side, BJP is ready to make him the Chief Minister of the state.’ A clear formula was worked out that RJD, being the largest party, should submit claim to the Governor to form Tejashwi’s gov- ernment. When the time comes to prove ma- jority in the house, BJP will walk out, as it once did when Mulayam’s government was in UP. But sources tell that Tejashwi flatly refused to get trapped in this saf- fron trap. After this, Nitish’s statement also came to the fore that ‘he will not go with BJP till death.’ Nitish also made it clear to Tejashwi that ‘he will leave the Chief Minister’s chair for Tejashwi in July-August and will become active in central politics’. Now it is possible that the central agencies may file several serious cases against Tejashwi in the month of May-June. It is said that these cases are related to the time when Tejashwi Yadav became the deputy CM of the state for the first time. The BJP hopes that Nitish will hardly be able to support Tejashwi on the matter of corruption, and thereafter, the only option before Tejashwi would be court. What the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka mean for the BJP is known from the Union Budget presented in the Parliament on Wednes- day as the irrigation scheme worth Rs 65,000 crore was announced for Karnataka. In any case, the recent opinion polls conducted by the party in Karnataka have raised eyebrows in the BJP leadership. So, to ensure its victory in the upcoming State Assembly elections, party strategists want to forge an electoral alliance with JD(S), a major party in the state. In this regard, when BJP strategists ap- proached HD Deve Gowda, he bluntly said that ‘he can think of post-poll alliance with BJP.’ But the biggest problem before BJP strategists is that Deve Gowda is more or less saying the same thing to Congress. Deve Gowda has an old friendship with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. So, even though Deve Gowda did not go to Kashmir at the conclusion of Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, he did issue a letter in support of Rahul, much to the dismay of the saffron strategists. So, these people have recently approached Ku- maraswamy, son of Deve Gowda, who is said to be more inclined towards BJP than Congress. So, while father Deve Gowda was is- suing letters in support of Rahul, son Kumaraswamy was voicing his mind on a local TV channel that ‘the country does not like Rahul Gandhi’. The latest Union Budget has tried its best to cater to the non-Yadav OBC castes, considering that this current Union Budget will prove to be the last full-time budget before the 2024 general elections. In a way, this is a completely election budget, in which provision has been made for an additional budget of Rs 2 lakh crore for the free ration scheme for the poor. If the claims of reliable sources associated with the central government are to be believed, then the present govern- ment may announce the general elections ahead of time in order to implement the ‘One Nation, One Election’ programme. These elections can be held along with the possible assembly elections of nine States. Keeping this idea in mind, ‘Pradhan Mantri Vishwa- karma Kaushal Samman Yojana’ has been launched in the budget and it is believed that this scheme is going to benefit the non-Yadav OBC castes across the country, especially in UP. In UP alone there are more than 52% OBC castes, even if Yadavs are excluded from this, then this figure remains at 42%, which is a group of more than 140 castes and this group plays an important role in defeating or winning a candidate in elections. In the 2014 general elections also, the OBC castes played the most important role in forming the BJP government. Iltija Mufti, the elder daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, is said to be all set to enter politics. In recent times she has been seen walking in step with Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Fluent in Hindi, English and Urdu languages, Iltija did her school- ing from a boarding school in Shimla, then graduated from Delhi University and went to London’s Warwick University for her post graduation. After returning from there, she worked in a think tank in Delhi, then started working for ‘Gulf News’. After the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, Iltija started making her video blog regularly — ‘Aapki Baat with Iltija.’ Even when asked, she says — ‘No, I don’t want to do politics,’ but no tell for sure what her future plans really are. LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024: BJP ‘JUGGLING’ TO HELP OBC CASTES WILL ILTIJA MUFTI ENTER POLITICS? BJP TO RAISE UCC, POPULATION CONTROL ISSUES TEJASHWI ON SAFFRON TARGET VIA CENTRAL AGENCIES! K’TAKA POLLS: JD(S) KINGMAKER FOR BJP OR CONGRESS? NAGAR NIGAM KOTA SOUTH `605 CRORE BUDGET PASSED AMID HIGH-VOLTAGE DRAMA Bhanwar S Charan Kota: Amid fierce dis- putes, allegations and counter-accusations and uproar between the government and the op- position, the budget of Rs 605 crores of Munici- pal Corporation Kota (South) was passed on Saturday . Two BJP MLAs Madan Dilawar and Sandeep Sharma also reached to attend the budget meeting. How- ever, when Dilawar started alleging dis- crimination in works in North and South Cor- poration wards, the Congress councillors got agitated and a huge ruckus was created. The matter went on in- creasing amidst slogan- eering and dharna. During the board meet- ing, Acting Commis- sioner Ambalal Meena was also targeted by the councillors. A board of Narak Nigam was in- stalled right in front of the first commissioner, and a councillor Le- khraj Yogi presented a lollipop to the officiat- ing commissioner. During this, cases of non-distribution of sports material to councillors also arose along with allegations of corruption. Some councillors tore papers and threw them at the officiating commis- sioner. Later, Leader of Opposition Vivek Raj- vanshi termed the budget as fictitious and paper and alleged that the officials have failed to provide a roadmap for the city’s develop- ment along with the budget. A councillor throws papers at Officiating Commissioner. Councillor Lekhraj Yogi gives lollipop to Officiating Commissioner. HC bids farewell to CJ Mithal Kamal Kant Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court Chief Jus- tice Pankaj Mithal will be the Judge in Su- preme Court. Farewell reference of the Chief Justice took place in the Jaipur bench of the High Court on Saturday . Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal gave an address in Farewell reference. “I have no words to sing the glory of the holy land of Rajasthan. It is mygoodfortunethatRa- jasthan has played an important role in taking me towards the capital DelhiorshouldIsaythat it is Shrinathji’s grace only that they turned my face towards Su- preme Court,” he said. He said that the land of Rajasthan proudly adopted him. “It is an act of justice, it is a di- vine act. It is my good fortune that the Lord chose me for this. For this divine work, the judge has to burn every moment like the sun with diligence, justice, wisdom, and simple na- ture,” he said. The Union Ministry of Law and Justice is- sued a notification on Saturday appointing Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal as a judge in the Supreme Court. Mithal had assumed office in the Rajasthan High Court on October 14, 2022. Before coming to Rajasthan, Mithal was CJ in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. ELEVATED TO SUPREME COURT CJ Pankaj Mithal (L) during the farewell speech on Saturday. Better village infra will stop migration to cities: Birla Poonia not supporting Kirodi shows rift in BJP: PCC chief Dotasra in Sikar Ramesh Sharma Sikar: PCC Chief Go- vind Singh Dotasra tar- geted the BJP during a press conference here on Saturday by saying that Kirodi Lal Meena’s statement that State President Satish Poonia did not support him shows the rift in the BJP and people know this. Dotasra said that the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ campaign will start in Laxmangarh on Sun- day. In the 15 kilometre yatra, people would be told about the public welfare schemes being run by the government. Taking on the Naren- dra Modi government at the Centre, Dotasra said that people are worried due to inflation, consti- tutional institutions are being misused and there is an atmosphere of hatred and fear. “Un- der the campaign, we will go to the people in every village and at the booth level as well. It will be my endeavour to make Shekhawati a di- vision,” he said. Programmes will be held in Bharatpur divi- sion in Kota on Febru- ary 7 and February 8. MP Diya inaugurates medical camp in Bhim CP Joshi gets emotional about‘maa’ in Nathdwara First India Bureau Rajsamand: BJP MP Diya Kumari reached Bhim on a two-day tour of her Lok Sabha con- stituency on Saturday. The MP reached Brar area of Bhim, where she inaugurated a med- ical camp. People thanked her for fulfilling the long- standing demand of the residents of the area for a broad gauge. The MP thanked the Modi government at the cen- tre for fulfilling the dream of broad gauge and assured the work on the broad gauge line would start soon. After the completion of the work in the coming time, the people of the area including busi- nesses, and tourism will also get the benefit of easy travel. “The BJP will take the state far in the di- mension of develop- ment,” the MP said. Ashish Choudhary Rajsamand: Speaker of the Rajasthan Legis- lative Assembly, CP Joshi got emotional on stage during the Matri Pitra Poojan Day pro- gramme at a private school at Nathdwara in Rajsamand district. Re- membering his late mother, the Speaker got emotional. Joshi is on a four-day visit to Nathdwara. Ad- dressing the people at the programme, he said that even if children have studied in Hindi medium schools, he em- phasised on English. “Mother is the first teacher of any child and leads the child to success. Children learn manners from their parents. Time is chang- ing and along with be- ing modern, it is neces- sary that children should also be cul- tured,” he said. First India Bureau Kota: Lok Sabha Speak- er Om Birla has said that to stop migration of people to cities, the infrastructure of the villages will have to be developed and intensi- fying the efforts in this direction, in the coming days, constructions worth about Rs 150 crore will be done in Kota Bundi parliamen- tary constituency . Birla said this during an interaction with me- dia after virtually lay- ing the foundation stone of works approved un- der MADA scheme in Sultanpur and Khair- abad Panchayat Samitis of Kota district. Besides, asphalting workinPanchayatSami- ti Sultanpur is being done at a cost of Rs 7 crore. A playground is beingdevelopedinAaton village, water tank in Bislai, work of cremato- rium in Jhargaon, Bam- bula Rawatan, Khedab- hopal, construction of track and other develop- ment works in play- ground in school of Jal- impura village and Peepalda Biram village. Speaker Om Birla interacts with people at Lok Sabha camp office. Raje to attend Beneshwar Fair in Dungarpur First India Bureau Dungarpur: The main fair will be held at Be- neshwar Dham at Triveni confluence of Som, Mahi and Jakham rivers, on M a g h a Pur nima on Febru- ary 5. Ma- hant’s pal- a n q u i n journey and royal bath will be the centre of at- traction in the fair. For- mer Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will also visit Beneshwar Dham on Sunday . GS Dotasra in a condolence meet in Sikar. —FILE PHOTO Speaker Dr CP Joshi at Matri Pitra Poojan Day programme. MP Diya Kumari during her tour in Bhim on Saturday.

×