PANKAJ KUMAR IS NEW GUJARAT CHIEF SECRETARY Mukim’s spotless career and controversy-free stint may earn him dividends Rake...
NEWS AHMEDABAD | SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 02
GUJARAT AHMEDABAD | SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 03
PERSPECTIVE AHMEDABAD | SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 04
To Receive Free Newspaper PDF Daily Whatsapp: http://bit.ly/whatsappahm Telegram: https://t.me/firstindiaahmedabad
New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday has decided to reopen schools in a phased manner in na...
INDIA AHMEDABAD | SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 06
TALKING POINT AHMEDABAD | SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 07
AHMEDABAD | SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021
10 ETC AHMEDABAD | SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021
10 ETC AHMEDABAD | SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021
T he much-awaited re- lease, ‘Cruella’, based on the book, The Hun- dred and One Dalma- tians revisits the old tale but in...
‘Ochre’, an exclusive show- room of Rajputi poshaks and sarees was inaugurated in Vaishali Nagar on Friday, Au- gust 27. R...
News & Politics
Aug. 27, 2021
28082021 first india ahmedabad

News & Politics
Aug. 27, 2021
13 views

First India provides exclusive Today's News Headlines from politics, technology, business news,sports, Bollywood news, life style and many more.For your morning update read First India English NewsPaper.Our special coverage are Rajasthan , Gujrat and power corridor of the country national capital Delhi and rest of India .

CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/

#First_India

CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/

#First_India

28082021 first india ahmedabad

  1. 1. PANKAJ KUMAR IS NEW GUJARAT CHIEF SECRETARY Mukim’s spotless career and controversy-free stint may earn him dividends Rakesh Ranjan New Delhi: Pankaj Kumar will be the new chief secretary of Gujarat from next Tuesday when the 1985-batch IAS of- ficer Anil G Mukim completes his ex- tended tenure. Mukim was appoint- ed as CS in November 2019 and was given a six-month extension twice—once in August 2020 and again in Feb- ruary 2021. Key sources had hinted the First India that Kumar appeared to a clear edge over other contenders to be- come Mukim’s succes- sor. Kumar will be the 30th Chief Secretary of Gujarat having a service tenure up to May 2022. Pankaj Kumar, a native of Patna in Bi- har, is currently the Additional Chief Secretary in the state Home Department. The government chose him over two IAS officers from the 1986 batch—Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta, ACS, Industry & Mines and Vipul Mitra, ACS, Panchayat, Ru- ral Housing, and Ru- ral Development. Further, It is widely believed that Guru- prasad Mohapatra’s sudden death made the way for Kumar who previously held key po- sitions in Sardar Saro- var Narmada Nigam Limited, Gujarat Mari- time Board, GSRTC, and the Revenue de- partment. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had, amid ru- mours about Mukim’s further extension ahead of state assem- bly elections, dropped a hint on Wednesday that this was Mukim’s last cabinet meeting and that he would be clearing the deck for his junior. Rupani had indicated that the state was desirous of avail- ing his advice and ser- vices which is seen to hint about the latter’s high credentials in New Delhi. Rupani’s hint is in- terpreted as the confir- mation that Mukim may be retained in some post-retirement official position either in the state or in New Delhi. What that posi- tion could be is a mat- ter of debate. A section of insiders in the state says that Mukim may be made either the head of Gu- jarat Electricity Regu- latory Authority (GERC) or Director of the Gift City (Gujarat). The second position is expected to fall vacant soon. Sources at the Centre believe that Mukim may be made the next Chief Vigi- lance Commissioner or Secretary in the PMO. Normally, govern- ments don’t even re- motely hint about the post-retirement assignment for an of- ficer but Rupani’s words have cleared that Mukim will be rewarded for his spotless career and a controversy-free stint in the Centre and state. Pankaj Kumar Anil G Mukim www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia AHMEDABAD l SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 l Pages 12 l 3.00 RNI NO. GUJENG/2019/79050 l Vol 2 l Issue No. 272 OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR, AHMEDABAD LUCKNOW An international flight made a medical emergency landing at Nagpur airport after the health condition of the pilot deteriorated mid-air. The Biman Bang- ladesh flight was going to Dhaka from Muscat, carrying 126 passengers on board. The Boeing aircraft was near Raipur when it contacted ATC for an emergency landing and was advised to land at the nearest airport, Nagpur. Sensex and Nifty 50 ended Friday’s trading session with gains. SP BSE Sensex ended 0.31% higher at 56,124 while the NSE Nifty 50 closed the day at 16,705, gaining 0.41%. Bank Nifty closed flat with a positive bias at 35,627. Broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices with the Nifty Smallcap 50 gaining 1% and Nifty Midcap 50 up 0.91%. MUSCAT-DHAKA FLIGHT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AT NAGPUR SENSEX ENDS AT 56124, NIFTY CLOSES JUST ABOVE 16700, AFTER HIGHS CORONA CATASTROPHE GUJARAT INDIA 44,658 new cases 496 new fatalities 13 new cases 01 new fatalities Afghanistan on verge of CivilWar DEATH TOLL BLASTS TO 170; MORE ATTACKS ON CARDS As ISIS makes its presence felt in Afghanistan with a bang reducing Taliban to a mere spectator, the prospect of the country becoming a terror nursery with various terror outfits locking horns has ripened Taliban fighters stand guard outside the airport after Thursday’s deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport on Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. —PHOTO BY PTI CRUCIAL READ NARAYAN RANE RESUMES ASHIRWAD YATRA, LASHES OUT AT UDDHAV GOVT Mumbai: Resuming the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Ratna- giri Friday, Union Minister for MSMEs Narayan Rane launched a scathing attack on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for arresting him over his remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Addressing BJP workers at the district office in Ratnagiri, Rane said, “Why arrest me? What have I done? Arresting a central minister using a force of 200-250 people as though ar- resting a robber. Such bravery.” ED ATTACHES ASSETS OVER `5 CR OF NCP LEADER EKNATH KHADSE New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has attached assets worth Rs 5.73 crore of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Eknath Khadse and his family in a money laundering case. The attachment has been done in a case of “criminal miscon- duct by a public servant”. “The attached assets include immovable properties worth Rs 4.86 crore and bank bal- ance of Rs 86.28 lakh,” the agency said in a statement. Kabul: The reported toll of the bombing out- side Kabul’s airport rose sharply on Friday, with Afghan health of- ficials saying that as many as 170 people were killed and at least 200 were wounded, the New York Times re- ported. Health officials’ esti- mate of the number of bombingvictims,which did not include the 13 US service members killed and 15 wounded, was supported by inter- views with hospital of- ficials. The Pentagon said on Friday that a deadly at- tack at the gate to Kabul airport in Afghanistan yesterday was carried out by one suicide bomber, not two. Baghel gets a fresh lease of life till March 31! AFTER OVER 3 HR LONG MEET WITH RAHUL-PRIYANKA Aditi Nagar New Delhi: Dark clouds seem to be hover- ing around Chhattis- garh Congress where, a possibility remains of the ‘transfer of power’ from CM Bhupesh Baghel to Health Minis- ter TS Singhdeo. After being summoned for a second time to New Del- hi for a meeting with former Congress presi- dent Rahul Gandhi, Baghel reached Delhi on Thursday night and finally met Gandhi. However it was not just Rahul at the meet. While state incharge PL Punia accompanied Baghel, Rahul had at his side sister and gen- eral secretary Priyanka Gandhi. During the three and a half hour long, closed door meet- ing, Priyanka left for sometime to meet Sonia and after spending sometime with her mother, she returned and joined the meeting. But the highlight of the day was Baghel’s ad- dress to media where, in a perfect display of political word play, the Chhattisgarh CM hint- ed at not Turn to P6 AMARINDER EFFECT Sidhu’s advisor quits after row over social media posts Chandigarh: Amid raging controversy over his social media posts, Malvinder S Mali, on Friday quit as an advi- sor to Punjab PCC Pres- ident, Navjot Singh Sidhu. Mali posted his resignation on his Face- book page. In his resignation on Friday, Mali levelled al- legations against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, SAD leaders Bikram Singh Majithia and Sukhbir Badal, and said if any physical harm is done to him then these leaders will be responsible. AMID MESS, CONG’S HARISH RAWAT ASKS TO BE RELIEVED FROM PUNJAB ROLE Chandigarh: Citing next year’s assembly elections in Ut- tarakhand, where he is the Congress’s campaign committee chairman, Harish Rawat has sought to be relieved as the in- charge of party affairs in Punjab. He said that to concentrate on the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, it had been on his mind to seek to be relieved of responsibility. P5 I have asked the high command to allow me to take decisions and I will ensure that the Congress prospers in the state for the next two decades —Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab Cong Chief Ladakh’s self-reliant entity amid adverse challenges is exemplary: Om Birla Leh: Appreciating the beauty and serenity of Ladakh and its peace- loving people, Lok Sab- ha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said that the way the Union Territory is emerging as a self-reli- ant entity in the face of adverse geographical and other challenges, is exemplary . His remarks came at the inauguration of the Parliamentary Outreach Programme for the em- powermentof Panchaya- ti Raj Institutions of the Union Territory of Ladakh at the Sindhu Sanskritik Kendra, Leh. TN GUV PUROHIT GETS ADDL CHARGES OF PUNJAB, CHANDIGARH New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit to discharge the functions of Governor of Punjab, in addition to his own duties, until regular arrangements are made. He has also been appointed as Admin- istrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh. DEADLY KABUL ATTACK DEEPENS RECKONING OVER BIDEN’S AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL Washington: Addressing the nation from the White House, Biden bowed his head for a moment of silence before taking questions from journalists pressing him on the bloody twist in the already tragic operation to shut down the 20-year war in Afghanistan. He appeared occasionally close to tears as he spoke of the dead “heroes”. ‘CALIPHATE IN INDIA AMONG ISIS UNIT’S GOALS’ AFGHAN MP DEPORTATION AN ERROR: CENTRE New Delhi: The ISIS unit believed to be behind Thursday’s deadly Kabul bombings have India in their crosshairs with establishing the rule of their caliphate are among lofty ideological goals, sources in Indian intel- ligence community said. New Delhi: The govern- ment has described the deportation of Rangina Kargar, a woman MP from Afghanistan, as ‘an inadvertent error’. The government has now reached out to Rangina to ask her to apply for an emergency visa. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Chief Justice of India NV Ramana turned 64 on Friday. An array of intellectuals and political leaders extended their wishes to the CJI. CJI TURNS 64 Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Congress partys State in- charge P L Punia come out after meeting the party leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday. —PHOTO BY PTI
  2. 2. NEWS AHMEDABAD | SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia First India Bureau Gandhinagar: The three-day executive meeting of the Guja- rat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party will begin on September 01 at Ke- vadiya, officials said on Friday . This will be the first in-person meeting of the execu- tive committee since COVID-19 broke out in Gujarat in March last year. State unit chief CR Patil, who took charge in July 2020, chaired a virtual executive meet- ing two months ago. Those familiar with the development say that seven Union minis- ters including Defence Minister Rajnath Sin- gh, Minister of State for Labour and Employ- ment Bhupender Yadav, as well as the BJP’s Na- tional Joint General Secretary (Western In- dia) V Satish will be among the roughly 400 delegates. Day 01 is slated to be- gin with cultural pro- grammes, while resolu- tions congratulating the state and Centre for successfully handling pandemic and other programmes will be passed on Thursday, af- ter which political reso- lutions will be taken up for discussion. On Sep- tember 03, executive members and delegates- -including state office bearers, members of city and district com- mittees, and office-bear- ers of various cells--will visit the Statue of Unity and other development works taken up by the state government in the area. This will be the first paperless meeting, with Patil deciding to pro- vide tablets loaded with information on Central and state government programmes and achievements as well as the agenda of the meet- ing and resolutions to all participants. V Satish and others will be guiding the state office bearers for the next general elections. Like CR Patil, this will be the first executive meeting for the newly appointed General Sec- retary (organization) Ratnakarji. First India Bureau Ahmedabad: With ad- mission season having begun, reports of “fake admissions” under the Right To Education have surfaced. A num- ber of parents and guardians are facing police charges for pro- viding false income documents to take ad- vantage of the pro- gramme meant to give underprivileged chil- dren a chance to obtain a quality education. The National Stu- dents Union of India has demanded that the government take action against an officer who accepted fake docu- ments in a recent case that came to light at a school in the city’s Sat- ellite area. While the district education office has launched an inves- tigation, NSUI activists on Friday held a protest at the Collectorate and submitted an applica- tion to District Collec- tor Sandip J. Sagale, asking that the errant officer be suspended immediately for accept- ing the forged docu- ments. NSUI’s National Co- ordinator Bhavik Solanki said, “Many parents have taken ad- mission by submitting false proof of income, thus cheating children who really can’t afford it out of a school seat. Injustice is done to oth- er parents. So the au- thorities should sus- pend the officer who accepted the fake docu- ments. This will set an example so that such errors don’t happen in the future. First India Bureau Gandhinagar: When Gujarat’s Chief Secre- tary Anil Mukim re- tires on Tuesday , he will have served the nation and the state for a whop- ping 36 years. Further, the 1985 batch IAS of- ficer also holds the rare distinction of having been given two exten- sions after reaching the age of superannuation last year. While he is yet to decide where he will spend his twilight years, he says he will take with him a number of key memories from his time in service, wherever he goes. Speaking to the me- dia on Friday, Mukim said he is confident that the state will continue to achieve new mile- stones on the develop- ment front and attract investments. He remembered the Vibrant Summits fond- ly and added that mem- ories of handling the post-earthquake crisis in 2001 will stay with him forever. “As a public servant, one always has to be prepared to face chal- lenges,” he said, adding that he had a dependa- ble team to handle cri- ses, including the Kutch earthquake. The COVID-19 pan- demic has tested the en- tire world. It is a chal- lenging time but, with help from voluntary organizations, private hospitals, government hospitals, medical and paramedical staff, the state is handling the cri- sis with minimum hu- man losses, he further said. The outgoing CS also hinted that he might have an assignment waiting for him in Del- hi, but that he has not yet decided where he will be settling. It is to be remem- bered that Mukim served as secretary to Prime Minister Naren- dra Modi, during his tenure as the state’s Chief Minister. As one of the few IAS officers Modi took with him when he moved to Del- hi, Mukim has also been the secretary of various departments. Prior to his appointment as Chief Secretary of Gu- jarat, he was serving as the Union Mines De- partment Secretary. Sources said that Modi had convinced him to return to Gujarat as he needed him in the state. Protesters outside the Ahmedabad Collectorate on Friday. First India Bureau Ahmedabad: Gujarat could see an end to its extended dry spell by the end of the month, assuming the weath- er system forms in time, the India Mete- orological Depart- ment said in a release on Friday. IMD director Mano- rama Mohanty said that the state has so far received an average of 11.25 inches of rain, leaving it in a deficit of 48% as compared to usual. Predicting rains on August 30 and 31, she said that normal to moderate rains are like- ly in South Gujarat. The long hiatus in rainfall has caused fears of a looming wa- ter crisis across the state. About 98 dams in the state only hold 25% of their total capacity. Farmers have already begun to make repre- sentations to the gov- ernment asking that the state declare a drought and begin re- lief work. So, the Gujarat gov- ernment is banking on the IMD’s predic- tion that September could bring good rains to the state, which has received just 51.75% of the season’s rainfall so far. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel look on as BJP state unit president CR Patil addresses the executive committee meeting of the party in June. —FILE PHOTO Handling post-earthquake situation is unforgettable: Mukim Has not decided whether to spend post-retirement years in New Delhi or Gujarat First India Bureau Vadodara: BJP Coun- cillor Hemish Thakkar broke COVID-19 guide- lines during her birth- day celebration, which was attended by other politicians, despite state government re- strictions imposed to prevent the spread of the virus. Thakkar was seen celebrating her birthday with several other guests who also violated social distanc- ing and masking guide- lines in a video shared on social media. Thakkar is seen in the video cutting a cake. Several other politi- cians were also seen without masking and breaking social distanc- ing rules, sources said. It is unclear whether the police will file a complaint against the BJP corporator for vio- lating the guidelines. Thakkar was elected from Vadodara Munici- pal Corporation's elec- tion ward number 6. Defence Minister to attend state BJP executive meeting Three-day series of meetings to start September 01 at Kevadia ‘Fake RTE admissions hurt truly deserving students’ AMIT SHAH ON 3-DAY VISIT Union Minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit to the state, ahead of the state executive meeting. Shah will arrive on Saturday evening, and is likely to leave for Delhi on Tuesday morning after celebrating Janmashtami with his family. He may inaugurate and dedicate public works of this constituency during his two days stay, sources said. Suspend officer who allowed forged documents: NSUI SEPTEMBER MAY BRING RAINS: IMD Most of the state has been seeing clear skies the past few weeks. —FILE PHOTO BJP councillor flouts nCoV guidelines for birthday bash A screengrab of Councillor Thakkar’s birthday celebrations. AMC Councillor Iqbal Shaikh from Gomtipur ward, Councillor Haji Shaikh from Sarkhej ward, Councillor Nirav Bakshi from Dariyapur ward were among those protesting the civic body’s demolition of a temple in Ahmedabad’s Gomtipur area without prior notice during the holy month of Shravan, during an AMC Board Meeting at Tagore Hall in Paldi on Friday. —PHOTO BY HANIF SINDHI IN SOLIDARITY Anil Mukim
  3. 3. GUJARAT AHMEDABAD | SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 03 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia First India Bureau Rajkot/New Delhi: The Income Tax de- partment has detected alleged black income of over Rs300 crore af- ter it raided multiple premises of a promi- nent real estate player based in Rajkot, the CBDT said on Friday . The raids were con- ducted on Tuesday and “unaccounted” Rs6.40 crore cash and jewellery worth Rs1.70 crore were seized from the about 40 premises searched. Twenty-five lockers found during the search- es have been put under restraint, it said. “Overall, the search and seizure operation resulted in the detection of concealed income in excess of Rs300 crore spread over various as- sessmentyears,whichis likely to go up,” the Cen- tral Board of Direct Tax- es(CBDT)saidinastate- ment. The CBDT frames policy for the Income Tax department. “Many incriminating documents, loose sheets, digitalevidences,among others, were seized indi- cating involvement of the group in unaccount- ed transactions. Sub- stantial evidence of transactions outside the regular books of ac- counts, unaccounted cash expenses, cash ad- vances received and in- terest paid in cash, have also been found,” the CBDT claimed. It added that evidence of on-money payments in real estate projects — flats, shops and land deals have also been found. RAJKOT RAID Dept recovered “unaccounted” `6.40 cr cash and jewellery worth `1.70 cr from realty group I-T dept detects `300-cr black money operation CRUCIAL READ GST REGISTRATION UP 20% IN SURAT TEXTILE INDUSTRY Surat: The city’s textile industry seems to be bouncing back from the losses caused by COVID-19, with GST registrations surging 20% in the past three months. Officials say traders operating from home are also registering for GST. “Initially, the government was not keen on giving GST numbers to those who wanted to register from home. But with online businesses booming, the government has allowed this,” city-based CA Arun Narang explained. HIMMATNAGAR TO GET NEW PALIKA BUILDING, FINALLY Himmatnagar: The foundation for the new build- ing of the nagar palika, to be constructed at a cost of Rs6.20 crore was laid by Himmatnagar MLA Rajendras- inh Chavda in the presence of GMDC Director JD Patel, Mayor Yatinben Modi, Nagarpalika offi- cials, and elected members of the palika body. The palika had taken the decision to replace the old building some time ago. Now, the new three-storey building will be constructed by Ahmedabad-based Jyoti Infotech, within 11 months. It will equipped with solar and fire sys- tems and will have underground parking facilities. WOMAN ALLEGES GANG-RAPE BY HUSBAND, HIS FRIENDS Ahmedabad: A woman has filed a complaint al- leging that her husband and his friends raped her numerous times between 2013 and 2019. The Malayalee woman escaped from her husband’s clutches and fled to her native state, where she lodged a complaint, which was then transferred to Vejalpur police station. In her complaint, she said she was confined at various houses in Thaltej, Maninagar and Vejalpur, and raped. Vejalpur police are looking for factory owner Hari Nair and two others, who have been named in the complaint. She told the police that, the first time Nair raped her, she asked her husband for help. However, he joined hands with the offenders. PAROLE VIOLATOR NABBED, SENT BACK TO PRISON Himmatnagar: A convict serving a life sentence at Ahmedabad Central Jail who had violated parole was nabbed by the local crime detec- tion branch. Police sources said Jeetu Dahyabhai Thori, who had been convicted in a 2007 murder case, had been given 14 days parole. However, he then went into hiding in Badoli village near Idar. He has been sent back to jail. LITTLE MIRACLES A child dressed as Lord Krishna distributes masks and hand sanitizer, ahead of Janmashtami, in Rajkot, on Friday. —PHOTO BY RAVI GONDALIYA First India Bureau Ahmedabad: The ex- cess mortality estimat- ed for just 54 of Guja- rat’s 162 municipali- ties exceeds the offi- cial COVID-19 death count for the entire state, researchers said in a study released on Thursday . Thestudyhasestimat- ed 480% (4.8-fold) more deaths than expected in Gujarat during April 2021, when the state’s daily new cases spiked nearlysix-foldfrom2,400 inearlyAprilto14,000by the end of the month. Thisisthehighestper- centage increase in deaths recorded in a sin- gle month anywhere in the world, a rise higher than Ecuador’s 411% spike during April 2020 and Peru’s 345% swell during April 2021. The researchers, who used data from civil death registers, have also estimated that around 16,000 excess deathsoccurredinthe54 municipalities between March 2020 and April 2021. India’s health minis- try , which relies on the states for COVID-19 mor- tality data, had until Thursday recorded 10,080 deaths in Gujarat among a nationwide count of over 436,000. “The vast majority of these excess deaths like- ly represent direct deaths from COVID-19 in the absence of any other known catastro- phe,” the researchers at the Harvard TC Chan School of Public Health, Harvard Medical School, and the Univer- sity of California, Berkeley, said in their study . The researchers ana- lysed civil register data from 54 municipali- ties—across 24 of the state’s 33 districts—tak- ing the deaths between January2019andFebru- ary 2020 as the baseline mortality data and com- paring it to the deaths between March 2020 and April 2021. The registers record a total of 44,568 deaths in the 54 municipalities since March 2020, with the sharpest increase in deaths during the sec- ond wave. This repre- sents around 16,000 ex- cess deaths compared with the baseline count between January 2019 and February 2020. Guj saw world’s highest nCoV deaths in April: Researchers Harvard Med School study estimates 16K excess deaths took place in 54 municipalities April saw Gujarat reeling under the second wave of nCov. —FILE PHOTO Masuma Bharmal Jariwala Rajkot: In prepara- tion for a possible third wave of COV- ID-19, the Rajkot dis- trict administration will set up India’s first inflatable tem- porary convertible hospital. Speaking to First In- dia, Rajkot district col- lector Arun Mahesh Babu said, “The inflat- able temporary con- vertible hospital will be set up next week at the Chaudhary High school ground in col- laboration with an In- do-American founda- tion. The hospital will have 100 beds and will cover an area of 40x50 metres. The inflated hospital dome will be installed on a plat- form.” “The entire hospital will operate as an ex- tension of the existing Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Civil Hospi- tal. This is the first time in India that such a hospital will be estab- lished on a temporary basis,” the collector added. “The hospital is unique in that it can be removed or relocated in a single day. Accord- ing to the specifica- tions, the hospital will also have around 20 ventilators and 50 oxy- gen beds,” he added. Experts predict that COVID-19 cases will skyrocket following the festive season of Satam Atham, which is cele- brated with zeal in the Saurashtra region. The district adminis- tration has also planned to establish COVID designated cen- tres in rural areas for the first time in order to avoid crowding in Civil Hospitals. In addition, the dis- trict administration increased bed capacity from 1,500 to 1,745 and added 1,000 beds in ru- ral areas. The number of oxygen beds will be increased to 2,800 beds based on demand. 3rd wave prep: Rajkot to get first inflatable hosp A sample of the inflatable hospital. —FILE PHOTO BACKGROUND First India Bureau Vadodara: Despite nu- merous challenges, Vadodara’s SSG Hospi- tal has written many success stories during the COVID-19 pandem- ic. Pushpaben Tadvi, a 38-year-old patient whose lungs had been damaged by the virus was discharged from the hospital on Thurs- day . Pushpaben was first admitted to Samaras Hospital on April 30 and waskeptalivebyaventi- lator for around 77 days. She was admitted to Sayaji Hospital on June 11 as the Samaras exten- sionfacilitycloseddueto adecreaseinthenumber of patients. When she was admit- ted to the hospital, her condition was critical because her lungs had been damaged by about 85%, according to Dr OB Belim. He stated that her RT- PCR test came back negative in May , but she was still on a ventilator because her lungs had become nearly ineffec- tive. Hospital officials said, the patient was given antibiotics and in- jections to repair the damaged lungs, and re- habilitate them by pre- venting fibrosis. V’dara nCoV patient recovers from lung damage after 119 days in hospital The patient, her family and her team of doctors. First India Bureau Gandhinagar: Those arriving from Kerala would be allowed to enter Gujarat only after they undergo a thorough check-up for COVID-19 symp- toms, the state gov- ernment said here on Friday. If a person is found to have symptoms, she or he will be quarantined as per the Union govern- ment’s protocol, said deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, who is also the health minister. Kerala’s population is four crore, less than that of Gujarat (6.5 crore). But that state recorded 30,000 COVID-19 cases yesterday , Patel told re- porters.“Keralahasvac- cinated its people well. In spite of that, large number of people are catching infection there,” he added. I have directed the healthdepartmenttoen- sure check-up of all peo- ple coming from Kerala forCOVID-19symptoms. Theymayarrivebytrain or flight or in any other means, they should be checked, Patel stated. He hasalsoaskedofficialsto find out the reason for thesurgeininfectionsin Kerala despite a high vaccination rate, Patel added. Meanwhile, Gujarat saw13newcasesanddis- charged 14 patients in the 24 hours ended 5pm on Friday . Medical check-up must for those arriving from Kerala, State govt says 155 04 MAX CASES IN A’BAD ACTIVE CASES 8,15,140 TOTAL RECOVERED 14 RECOVERED IN A DAY 10,081 TOTAL DEATHS 01 DEATH IN A DAY 8,25,376 TOTAL CASES 13 CASES IN A DAY COVID-19 UPDATE
  4. 4. PERSPECTIVE AHMEDABAD | SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 04 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia l Vol 2 l Issue No. 272 l RNI NO. GUJENG/2019/79050. Printed and published by Anita Hada Sangwan on behalf of First Express Publishers. Printed at Bhaskar Printing Planet Survey No.148P, Changodar- Bavla Highway, Tal. Sanand, Dist. Ahmedabad. Published at D/302 3rd Floor Plot No. 35 Titanium Square, Scheme No. 2, Thaltej Taluka, Ghatlodiya, Ahmedabad. Editor-In-Chief: Jagdeesh Chandra. Editor: Anita Hada Sangwan responsible for selection of news under the PRB Act SPIRITUAL SPEAK The brightness of the sun, which lights up the world, the brightness of the moon and of fire – these are my glory. —Bhagavad Gita IN-DEPTH Ravi Shankar Prasad @rsprasad PM @narendramodi’s ‘Make in India’ is transforming India’s manufacturing. PLI scheme is strengthening India’s exports of mobile phones. India witnessed a massive growth of 250% in mobile phone exports and exported mobile phones worth `4600 crore in April-June FY 2022. Dharmendra Pradhan @dpradhanbjp The renovated complex of the Jallianwala Bagh Smarak and several other development initiatives that have been undertaken at the complex will remind our future generations about the brave men and women who fought oppression, violence and imperialism. #AmrutMahotsav TOP TWEETS PAVING THE WAY FOR DISASTERS IN UTTARAKHAND? he Union Environ- mentMinistry’sclear- ance to seven hydro- electric projects in Uttarakhand seem- ingly proves that it has not learnt anylessonfromthenaturaldisas- ters in the state which have taken a heavy toll on human lives. In 2013 unprecedented rainfall caused floods worse than a tsu- nami in the Rudraprayag district in which more than 5000 people werekilled.Morerecently ,inFeb- ruary 2021 flash floods caused by glacier melting due to global warming left at least 26 dead and over 200 missing. National Ther- mal Power Corporation’s 4x130 MW Tapovan Vishnugad project was almost destroyed. This pro- jectisamongthesevenreportedly clearedbytheministriesof Envi- ronment, Power and Jal Shakti. The mere thought of bubbly, meandering mountain rivers be- ingtamedistroubling.Withglob- al warming, glaciers are melting andmonsoonsareunpredictable. Large-scaledeforestationinUtta- rakhandandlandslidesmakethe Union ministries’ eagerness to press ahead with the hydel pro- jects questionable. It is for the Supreme Court to see if Nature can be toyed with. T abul is in a mess and the US must share the blame for it with Afghan president Ashraf Ghani who fled the capital leaving people at the mercy of the Taliban. The Ameri- can-led Allied troops landed in Kabul in 2001 to finish off al-Qaeda and the regressive Taliban. They decided to stay on until former President Donald Trump announced that the US will withdraw its forces by May 1, 2021. Joe Biden extended the with- drawal deadline to August 31. The Americans had lost the war and no one knows what they achieved from it. On Thursday , the ISIS-Kho- rasan added injury to insult by carrying out twin suicide attacks outside the crowded Kabul airport killing more than 100 Afghan men, women and children. Among the dead were 13 American sol- diers too. The Taliban regime was witness to the mayhem but was yet to respond. White House has promised a repris- al but at the moment they are in a hurry to fly out the re- maining American and allied troops out of the danger zone. President Biden put the blame for the chaotic situa- tion on how the Afghan troops, which were trained and armed by the Western forces, surrendered before the marching Taliban fight- ers without even a semblance of resistance. He may be right about Afghan soldiers meek surrender, but did the Americans correctly assess the threat from the Khorasan faction of the Islamic State? The Khorasan faction is deadlier than the Taliban and now poses a serious threat to India. It is also a se- curity hazard for Russia which has a sizeable Muslim population in Tajikistan. PRESENCE OF ISIS-K IN KABUL IS BAD NEWS President Biden put the blame for the chaotic situation on how the Afghan troops, which were trained and armed by the Western forces, surrendered before the marching Taliban fighters without even a semblance of resistance K DATAFICATION BIG DATA SIMPLIFIED often wonder how my smart watch captures my physical datalikethesleephours,steps walked and calories con- sumed at a click of a button… or how social media is con- stantly optimising my work personal life! Did some re- search and got introduced to the concept of ‘Datafication’ whereweusedigitaltechnolo- gies to discharge knowledge associated with objects - by decoupling them from the as- sociated data. Too much? Let me disentangle it for you. Everybusinessownertoday requiresvaluableinformation andinsightstostayrelevantin this globally competitive mar- ketplace. Whether we need to determine our target audi- ence, or find out what our cli- ent wants…Big Data has be- come a major part of our deci- sion-making process. From online shopping to Music and TV streaming, Big Data has become an impor- tant part of our lives. It helps us process and analyse, thereby making our lives convenient. With major breakthroughs in the health- care and hospitality industry , Big Data is also helping us save money with subscrip- tions, cashbacks and dis- count coupons designed to reduce our bills. Did you know that there are almost 205 billion emails sent every minute around the globe and close to 500,000 tweets and Instagram posts sent out every 60 seconds. So- cial media is an element of Big Data that has seen rapid growth in the past few years alone. Like the cloud and the internet, Big Data has be- come an influential compo- nent of our lives. Here are my thoughts on what you can expect to see in the forthcoming years: Volumes Of Data Will Continue To Increase And Migrate To The Cloud: As per Data Age 2025 report for Seagate, IDC forecasts the global datasphere to reach 175 zettabytes in the coming years, this simply means ap- proximately 130 iPads. In that report, it was also high- lighted that 75% of the world’s population will be interacting with online data every day by 2025. AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform are some of the big names in the industry who have trans- formed the way Big Data is stored and processed. Back in the day, companies needed to run data-intensive apps and physically grow their own data centres. But now, with its pay-as-you-go ser- vices, the cloud infrastruc- ture provides agility, scala- bility, and ease of use. Machine Learning (ML) Will Play A Huge Role: ML will become more sophisti- cated with every passing year. We’ll be able to see beyond self-driving cars, fraud detec- tion devices and retail trends analyses. Experts believe that the computer’s ability to learn from data will improve drastically with the enhance- ment in Artificial Intelli- gence and cognitive services thereby making our ma- chines have deeper personali- sation to read emotions, drive cars, explore the space and treat patients efficiently . Chief DataOfficers(CDO) Scientists Will Be In High Demand: The positions of data scientists and CDOs are relativelynew,buttheneedfor these specialists is going to be very high. Prior to this pan- demic, KPMG surveyed 3,600 CIOs and technology execu- tives from almost 110 coun- triesandfoundoutthat67%of them struggled with skill shortages such as big data/ analytics, security , and AI. To beat the competition, busi- nessestodayarewillingtopay highersalariestosuchtalents. Fast Data And Actiona- ble Data Will Lead The Way: Have you heard of these terms of ‘fast data’ and ‘ac- tionable data’? Big Data typi- cally relies on Hadoop and NoSQL databases to analyse information in a batch mode, but fast data will allow for processing in real-time streams. This will enable data to be analysed promptly , with- in as little as just one millisec- ond. On the other hand, ac- tionable data will plug in the gap between Big Data and Business Value. Hence help- ing businesses make deci- sions and take actions imme- diately when data arrives will be on top of the list. Hope my perspective has made you realise that Big Data in itself is futile with- out analysis, since it is too complicated, multi-struc- tured and capacious. While it enables organisations to store, manage and manipu- late disparate data at the right speed and at the right time, it also makes our pri- vacy vulnerable to hackers and cyberattacks. We need to definitely ad- dress the ‘security skill gap’ that is being caused by a lack of education and training op- portunities, rendering ap- proximately 3.5 million un- filled cybersecurity positions by the end of this year. So adopt the veracity of Big Data, evaluate for your- self and embrace the future by not just accepting it blind- ly, but having a holistic un- derstanding on how to navi- gate securely . THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY THE AUTHOR ARE PERSONAL I From online shopping to Music and TV streaming, Big Data has become an important part of our lives. It helps us process and analyse, thereby making our lives convenient. With major breakthroughs in the healthcare and hospitality industry, Big Data is also helping us save money with subscriptions, cashbacks and discount coupons designed to reduce our bills Adopt the veracity of Big Data, evaluate for yourself and embrace the future by not just accepting it blindly, but having a holistic understanding on how to navigate securely DR DIVYA JAITLY She is a TEDx Speaker, Integrated Communication Specialist, Leadership Mentor, Public Speaking Coach, Image Consultant Renowned TV Anchor in India
  5. 5. To Receive Free Newspaper PDF Daily Whatsapp: http://bit.ly/whatsappahm Telegram: https://t.me/firstindiaahmedabad Click the above link☝ subscribe us on your preferred platform.
  6. 6. New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday has decided to reopen schools in a phased manner in na- tional capital from Sep- tember 1 for classes 9 to 12, amid pandemic. Physical classes for stu- dents of class 6 to class 8 will also begin from Sep- tember 8. The decision was taken aat a meeting of the DDMA held on Friday to discuss the matter and take a final callonreopeningof edu- cational institutes after second wave of Covid-19 created a havoc. —PTI INDIA AHMEDABAD | SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 05 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Friday said the leader of the party’s Punjab unit should act in a manner so that they are not misinterpreted, which in turn may harm the party . Rawat, who is the AICC in-charge of Pun- jab will meet Congress interim President So- nia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday to discuss the ongoing turmoil in the party’s state unit. Briefing mediaper- sons, the Congress vet- eran said, “I will meet Sonia ji and Rahul ji to- morrow to apprise them about all the matter. Punjab leaders should act accordingly so that their actions and state- ments do not get misin- terpreted. It will harm the party, especially Punjab Congress.” Asked about the contro- versial statement made by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sid- hu’s advisor Malwinder Singh Mali, Rawat said, “Whatever the advisor of Sidhu has said is to- tallyunacceptedbyCon- gress. Congress con- demns the statements on Jammu and Kashmir or any sensitive issue that hurt the sentiments of the nation. He has clarified that his statements were his personal opinions not as an advisor.” Mali’s alleged re- marks stating Kashmir as a separate country had created a row of controversy. Mean- while, Rawat met the delegation of the ‘Sidhu group’ of the Congress’ Punjab unit. The dele- gation included four ministers and 3 MLAs on Wednesday . A section of Punjab Cond leaders raised a banner of revolt against Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and said the change should be made in the state if needed. —ANI Punjab Cong leaders should act properly: Rawat CRUCIAL READ DON’T USE MY REMARKS ON PAKISTAN’S NADEEM FOR PROPAGANDA: NEERAJ New Delhi: Neeraj Chopra, who won India’s first-ever athletics gold medal at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics, on Thursday urged people to not “further vested interests and propaganda” after his comments regarding Pakistan’s javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem during finals of quadrennial event were blown out of propor- tion on social media. The 23-year-old bagged India’s second-ever individual Olympic gold medal earlier this month with a throw of 87.58m in the men’s javelin final. NARAVANE VISITS SOUTH COMMAND HQ IN PUNE TO REVIEW OPERATIONAL PREPS Pune: Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday visited Southern Command Headquarters at Pune and reviewed the operational preparedness. He appreciated the assistance provided to civil administration by the Army during the Covid-19 pandemic and recent floods. “General MM Naravane #COAS visited Headquarters #Southern- Command. #COAS reviewed the operational prepared- ness and appreciated the assistance provided to civil administration during the COVID pandemic and recent floods. #IndianArmy #StrongAndCapable,” the Indian Army wrote in a tweet. Didi traps Cong like anglers’ fly... can’t swallow, can’t spit out! Kartikey Dev Singh Jaipur: Congress party is now out of Northeast politics as its old and strong lead- ers have either passed away or have left the party. Howev- er, leaving the party, in North- east, is not a big deal as leaders move about be- tween parties in ac- cordance to who is in pow- er at the Centre. But the real concern of the Cong is that its leaders who went with BJP, no longer want to return to it. Their first choice, at the time of return, is now the Trina- mool Congress (TMC). Many Cong leaders in Tripura are currently pre- paring to join TMC many leaders who left Cong and joined BJP, also want to join TMC. So, now TMC has be- come real Congress in NE Cong party will have to accept this reality. Sush- mita Deb, who was the face of Congress in NE, joined TMC, the very next day Cong made former IPS officer Ajay Kumar in charge of some other states including Tripura. Congress feels that Ajay Kumar can bring succes- sor of erstwhile Tripura royal family ex-Cong leader Pradyot Dev Bur- man back to Cong due to Kumar’s friendship with him. But it is also a fact that Dev Burman has more goodwill with Sush- mita Deb also. So, he is more likely to go with TMC. Now, Cong has neither leader nor in-charge for NE. If at all there is some- one left before high com- mand, it is Gaurav Gogoi, who is doing politics in the name of his father. It is al- ways Gaurav Gogoi who moves around and meets everything in NE and this is also a big reason for Su- shmita Deb’s displeasure. However, after the as- sembly elections in As- sam, 2 MLAs left the party and now Sushmita Deb has parted ways. This month i.e. in August itself, Manipur Cong Prez Go- vind Das Konthujam left Cong joined BJP. Tripu- ra working prez Piyush Biswas has also left party and although Cong lead- ers have persuaded him for some time, but he is also certain to go to TMC. But even though TMC may be ‘defacto’ Cong in NE states, Cong is on the back foot everywhere else too as, in the current state of politics, party is com- pelled to keep Mamata Ba- nerjee in the opposition alliance even though on one hand she is ‘breaking’ the Cong party. She her- self met many Cong lead- ers including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and recently on August 20, on the birth anniversary of late Rajiv Gandhi, So- nia held a virtual meeting of opposition parties, and Mamata Banerjee also at- tended the same. TMC working prez Piyush Bis- was joining TMC is just a matter of time. Mukul Roy, who returned to TMC after leaving BJP, is trying to bring the remaining Congress leaders to Trina- mool in Tripura. Mamata has provided a non-Cong alternative to the leaders who are angry with the BJP in NE. Despite Cong is compelled to maintain rapport with Mamata as Cong is worried that if Mamata forms separate front, it will be direct loss to Cong and BJP. Cong party is now out of NE politics as its old strong leaders have either passed away or have left party; real concern of Cong is that leaders who went with BJP, no longer want to return KHELA HOBE UTTARAKHAND RAINS Bridgecollapses,roadcavesin Bridgecollapses,roadcavesin Dehradun: A road caved in and merged into the river on Fri- day, due to the inces- sant rainfall in Deh- radun. Incessant rain in Dehradun for the last 48 hours has wreaked havoc be- cause of which the Maldevata-Sahasrad- hara link road has been submerged in the river for several meters. According to infor- mation received from the Dehradun district administration, po- lice officials and oth- er officials, this inci- dent has happened in Kheri village. —ANI Very heavy down- pour has caused waterlogging in sev- eral parts of the state, damaging roads and other infrastructure. The weather department has issued a warning, forecasting heavy rain in the state. According to the meteorological department, heavy rain may occur over Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh. MET WARNS U’KHAND CM INSPECTS THE SITE... Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday conducted an on-site inspection of Sahastradhara- Maldevta road, which had caved in as a river sub- merged it following a rise in water level of the river triggered by heavy rains. The Chief Minister directed the District Magistrate Dehradun R Rajesh Kumar to channelize the river and get the damaged part of the road repaired soon. Uttarakhand Police @uttarakhandcops A part of the bridge over Jakhan river at Rani Pokhari on Dehra- dun-Rishikesh road has collapsed due to heavy rain and strong current of water. The public is requested to please not use the above route and use other alterna- tive routes. New Delhi: Deputy Chairman of RS Hari- vansh LS Speaker Om Birla will represent In- dia at Fifth World Con- ference of Speakers of theParliament(5WCSP) scheduled to be held from September 7 8 in Vienna, Austria, said sources on Friday . “The Fifth World Conference of Speakers of the Parliament will be held from 7-8 Septem- ber in Vienna, Austria. LS Speaker Om Birla RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh to represent India,” said a source. The Indian delegation will also include Utpal K Singh, Secretary- General, LS; Dr Ajay Kumar, Joint Secretary, LS Secretariate; and Ra- jeev Dutta, OSD to Speaker of LS. —ANI Singrauli: Suspi- cious of his wife’s “character” a man stitched her private parts in MP’s Sin- grauli district, who suffered injuries. We are fully cooperating with police on case,” company added. Ac- cording to police, ac- cused, 55, used to have arguments with his wife as he sus- pected her of having an extra-marital rela- tionship with a man of the same village. Birla, Harivansh to take part in 5WCSP in Austria SUSPICION:Man stitches private parts of his wife Delhi schools to reopen in phased manner from Sept 1 Mysuru Rape: Min says victim should not have gone at night Afghans arriving in India to get 6-month visa: Foreign Ministry INDIA AT UNSC: ETHIOPIA NEEDS SUPPORT FROM INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY CENTRAL AGENCIES BEING USED TO HARASS POL OPPONENTS: SHIV SENA New Delhi: After the TPLF rebels seized the northern Ethiopian town of Lalibela, included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, India, on Thursday, 26 August, appealed to International community to provide all necessary support to African country during this time of crisis. Speaking at UNSC on Peace Security in Africa, India’s Permanent Rep- resentative to UN, TS Tirumurti said that there is an urgent need to scale up efforts consistent with UN guiding principles for humanitarian assistance. Mumbai: Central agencies like the CBI and ED have become branches of Bharatiya Janata Party and ED is more active in the states where the party is not in power, alleged the Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ on Friday. The editorial claimed the Supreme Court has reprimanded the functioning of the Central agencies. “The Court has already declared that ‘CBI is the parrot of the government cage’. Now it has also expressed doubts about the functioning of the ED and Income Tax Department. The Central agencies are being used to harass political opponents,” it said. New Delhi:IndiaonFri- day said that Afghan na- tionals arriving in the country will get a six- month visa govt will “take it from there” as making long term plans have not been the “best of ideas” under current circumstance. “We were moving to e-Emergency visa sys. It appears that this could have led to some confusion, which led to unfortunate inci- dent of denial of entry to particular Afghan na- tional,”Bagchisaid.—ANI Bengaluru: Echoing the sentiments of Kar- nataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, state tourism minister Anand Singh said the Mysuru gangrape vic- tim should not have ven- tured into an isolated area at night. Karnataka home min- ister Araga Jnanendra had triggered a contro- versyonThursdaywhen he said that the girl should not have gone to such a deserted place. “Around 7-7:30 pm they went there. It is a desert- ed place. They should not have gone, but we can’t stop anyone from going where they went to. It is a deserted place no one usually goes there, ” HM stated. —ANI Be it young lovers or newly- wed couples, they shouldn’t go to such places. We can- not tell everyone not to go. Police can’t be deployed at all such spots. —Anand Singh, Karnataka Tourism Minister Evacuation efforts have involved coordination with many countries. Harish Rawat Om Birla So they (Afghans) are currently coming here under the six-month visa regime. We will take it from there. That’s the cur- rent plan, this is an evolving situation. Making long term plans have not been the best of ideas. —Arindam Bagchi, MEA Spokesperson Offline classes for students of class 6 to 8 will also begin from September 8 Social dis- tancing should be strictly followed and no student will be forced to come to the school. Consent of parents will be essen- tial for students to come. If parents do not permit, then stu- dents will not be forced to come, they will not be considered absent either. —Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister
  7. 7. INDIA AHMEDABAD | SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 06 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Pune: Defence Min Ra- jnath Singh on Friday said if India made tech- nological advances, we could become super- power. He mentioned this when talking to students and research- ers at DRDO, a univer- sity that is considered the Defense Research and Development Org anization (DIAT). Rajnath Sin- gh said PM Modi has promised to lead the country on the path of progress in re- search and innovation. “Several initiatives have been initiated by the Ministry of Defense to advance research and innovation through joint efforts from the military, industry and academia, and it is only through mutual under- standing and sharing of knowledge and best practices. It can hap- pen, “he said.According to Singh, the Min of De- fense has created a plat- form called “iDEX” (in- novation for defense excellence) to attract new talent and increase the importance of secu- rity , so it has experience in the field. We are be- ing informed by mili- tary personnels. —PTI ACHIEVING ADVANCEMENT IN TECH CAN MAKE INDIA SUPERPOWER: RAJNATH Thiruvananthapuram: At a time when the Ker- ala government is draw- ing flak for its alleged failed COVID-19 man- agement in view of high test positivity rate and increased daily cas- es, CM Pinarayi Vijay- an has rejected the crit- icism terming it as un- wanted and suspected it as attempts to under- mine people's support in its fight against cov- id. In an article pub- lished in the latest edi- tion of Chintha week- ly, one of the mouth- piece publications of the ruling CPI(M), he said a section in the so- ciety was making delib- erate attempts to create confusion among peo- ple by criticising the state's disease manage- ment strategies. He alleges that these moves were to trigger sentiments against govt and thus create situa- tion in which the fight viewed lightly . —PTI Kerala Chief Minister rejects criticism against Covid-19 mgmt In MP, 5 siblings orphaned by coronavirus beg for survival “No one died of oxygen shortage”, Pinarayi defends Kerala model Mumbai: The celebra- tion of Ganpati Fest go- ing to be restricted again this year. The Brihanmumbai municipal corporation (BMC) has allowed only 519 mandals to set up Ganpati pandals for Ganeshotsav this year. As many as 1,273 man- dals had approached the civic body for per- mission, whereas be- fore the pandemic over 3,000 mandals would ap- ply before the BMC for permission. The BMC has put strict protocols in place for Ganpati mandals during Ganeshotsav this year, which begins on September 10. For the second year run- ning, Mumbai will cel- ebrate Ganesh festival minus the pomp and show. The pandemic ef- fect is visible on the streets – sales of Gane- sha idols are low. Ganeshotsav 2021: Barely 16% Pandals Get BMC Nod New Delhi: The Delhi High court on Friday said it will hear the privacy policy matter in October. The appeals of Fa- cebook and WhatsApp challenging its single- judge order dismiss- ing their pleas against the probe ordered by the Competition Com- mission of India (CCI) into the instant mes- saging app’s new pri- vacy policy. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh listed the mat- ter for October 11 while extending the time to file replies to the June 4 and 8 no- tices issued by CCI to WhatsApp and Face- book, till then. —PTI HC to hear appeals of FB, WhatsApp in October New Delhi: The SC on Friday told Securi- ties and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) not to take any coercive steps against NDTV pro- moters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy. The court said no action should be taken against the Roys till it heard their pleas on September 3, challenging penalty proceedings related to alleged vio- lation of securities norms by concealing information from shareholders on certain loan agreements. —PTI SC asks Sebi to be firm against NDTV promoters New Delhi: As inves- tigation in the INX me- dia case is still on, the accused Cong leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti cannot be allowed to inspect the seized documents as it may result in tamper- ing of evidence, says the CBI to Delhi HC on Friday . “Mostly the onus has been shifted to the accused. Law also has to progress. Every in- vestigating agency seizes 1000 documents. They rely on it. It is not your property” said the justice Mukta. INX Media! CBI to HC: Can’t allow inspection of seized docs New Delhi: The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Friday told the SC that it is pro- posing to frame rules to curtail strikes by lawyers and to take action against Bar Associations and Ad- vocates who promote such strikes through social media. A Bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice MR Shah was informed by the Bar Council of In- dia’s Chairman Sen- ior Advocate Manan Kumar Mishra that we have a meeting with all bar councils in this regard. —ANI New Delhi: This week, the Delhi High Court upheld the view that the “Right to Privacy” includes the “Right to be For- gotten” and the “Right to be Left Alone”. The court said this in an order passed in response to a suit filed by an un- named Bengali actor. In the plea, Kau- shik maintained that the “Right to be For- gotten” goes in sync with the “Right to Privacy”, which is an integral part of Arti- cle 21 of the Consti- tution, which con- cerns the right to life. New Delhi: India achieved a new mile- stone in its Covid vac- cination drive by ad- ministering over 1 crore doses today, its highest single-day count so far. Prime Minister Naren- dra Modi took to Twit- ter to congratulate the people for making the immunisation exercise a success. “Record vac- cination numbers to- day! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Ku- dos to those getting vac- cinated” he tweeted. —PTI BCI to SC:‘In talks to frame rules for strikes’ Delhi HC on ‘Right to be Forgotten’ 98 lakh Jabs per day: India’s milestone! MAMATA LIKELY TO VISIT NORTH BENGAL IN 1ST WEEK OF SEPTEMBER Kolkata: With the demand for a separate state growing stronger, CM Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit the two districts of North Bengal in the first week of September. Though the Nabanna of- ficials are tight-lipped about her visit, sources in the Chief Minister’s office said that she is likely to go to North Bengal between September 6 and 9. There are also plans for her to visit Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. The CM is likely to hold an adminis- trative meeting at Uttar Kanya. ARUNACHAL TO UNDERTAKE GROUND ASSESSMENT OF BORDER WITH ASSAM Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Home Min Bamang Felix directed the deputy commissioners of 12 districts that share borders with Assam to submit ground assessment report on the inter-state boundary within two months, officials said on Fri- day. Felix issued the directive on Thursday during a meeting of the High Power Ministerial Committee (HPMC) with the district-level committees. —PTI CRUCIAL READ PARALYMPICS: INDIA ASSURED OF 1ST MEDAL AS BHAVINA REACHES TT SEMIS New Delhi: India’s para table tennis player Bhavi- naben Hasmukhbhai Patel assured India of at least a bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Para- lympics by reaching the semi-finals of the wom- en’s event. The Indian player defeated World No. 2 Borislava Peric- Rankovic of Serbia 3-0 in the quarter-finals at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gym- nasium on Friday. Bhavinaben Patel overwhelmed the defending champion Borislava Peric Rankovic. —ANI ‘MAHA GOVT TO FOCUS ON COLLECTING EMPIRICAL DATA FOR OBC QUOTA’ Mumbai: The Maharashtra government should focus on compiling empirical data on OBCs population as part of the SC mandated triple test, so that political reservation for the com- munity can be restored, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said.The Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly was speaking to reporters after taking part in an all-party meeting chaired by CM U Thackeray to find a solution. to the OBC quota crisis. —PTI MAN GETS 20-YEAR JAIL FOR IMPREGNATING MINOR IN TAMILNADU SELF-IMMOLATION OUTSIDE SC: RETIRED IPS OFFICER AMITABH THAKUR ARRESTED Coimbatore: A court here on Friday sentenced a 21-year old man to 20 years in prison for impregnating a minor girl on the promise of mar- rying her here in 2018.The Special POCSO court Judge A S Ravi awarded the sentence to Balasu- bramaniam. According to prosecution, Balasu- braniam of K K Pudur was in love with the girl and had impregnnated the victim after promising marriage. Later, the girl complained of stomach pain, and found out she’s six months pregnant. Lucknow: Retired IPS officer Amitabh Thakur was arrested on Friday for abetment of suicide after a 24-year-old woman who had set herself on fire outside the Supreme Court succumbed to injuries at a Delhi hospital. A Lucknow court magistrate has remanded Thakur to judi- cial custody till September 9. A SIT was formed to probe into the matter submitted its report on Fridaylaimed that Amitabh Thakur took money from Atul Rai for fabricating false evidence maligning her image, inciting her to commit suicide. SINGH RENAMES PUNE'S ASI STADIUM AFTER NEERAJ CHOPRA IN THE COURTYARD KARNATAKA TO START 5 LAKH JABS DAILY FROM SEPT 1 Bengaluru: CM Basavaraj Bommai’s visit to New Delhi to speak to the central leadership about miffed ministers Anand Singh and MTB Nagaraj. Bommai had on Thursday met Union Health Minister M Mandaviya and requested him to supply 5 lakh doses of Covid vaccine per day to the state, to which the Union minister had responded positively.  In other news from Kerala amid the recent rise of coivd cases, sunday lockdown have been reimposed, reason being stated that rise is due to Onam Festival where people seen wearing no masks.  Coivd19 pan- demic outbreak have affected education since last 17 Months in India. Amid this- States boards may have adopted CBSE criteria of evaluation but they are still un- decided on CBSE’s policy of two-board exams in 2022, HIGHLIGHT New Delhi: The Sub- ject Expert Committee (SEC) has recommend- ed Phase 1 clinical tri- als of Reliance’s recom- binant COVID-19 vac- cine candidate. Earlier, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Life Sciences had sought approval for the Phase I trial of its proposed two-dose COVID-19 vaccine. The company has received approval during the meeting of the SEC on Friday. After recom- mendations from SEC, the company is re- quired to get approval from the Drug Control- ler General of India (DCGI), following which the Reliance Life Sciences can commence Phase 1 trials of the COVID-19 vaccine. The trials will be done at 10 sites in India. Bhopal: The govern- ment officials on Friday rescued five minor sib- lings, who were found begging in a village in Bhind district of Mad- hya Pradesh for surviv- al. They were left to fend for themselves af- ter they lost their par- ents to Covid-19. Local administration swung into action after chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan intervened af- ter their video was widely shared on social media platforms. All five children - three girls and two boys - were shifted to a Sishu Grih (a rehab center for children). Bhind district collec- tor Dr Satish Kumar S said that he came to know about the plight of the children two days ago. “We took immedi- ate action. The child welfare committee ap- proached them and shifted them to sishu griha after taking con- sent of their grandfa- ther. We will take care of them and will do the needful in compliance with the recommenda- tions of juvenile justice laws,” he told. Eldest of them is a seven-year-old girl and the youngest one is a 10-month-old boy. Oth- ers are five, three and two years old, the offi- cial said. SEC nod to Phase 1 trials for Reliance’s recombinant vax Defence Minister reiterated that India is on the path of progress under PM Modi’s leadership Baghel gets... bowing down to the pressure and continue to fight for ‘his’ chair. “I have informed them on every aspect. We discussed all politi- cal and developmental aspects of Chhattisgarh and have extended invi- tation, as a CM, to Ra- hul Gandhi to tour the state. He will come next week and inaugurate several projects,” Baghel said. However, it seems that Baghel has been given a leash by the high command as a re- sult of the Assembly election in five states for which Baghel will be instrumental in mo- bilising ‘resources’. Highly placed sources reveal that the transfer of power in Chattisgarh has been stalled till March next year and therefore, Baghel re- turned to his state, hap- pier than he left it on Thursday . FROM PG 1
  8. 8. TALKING POINT AHMEDABAD | SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 07 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia I n an era when rock drummers were larg- er-than-life show- men with big kits and egos to match, Charlie Watts remained the quiet man behind a modest drum set. But Watts wasn’t your typical rock drummer. Part of the Rolling Stones set-up from 1963 until his death on Tues- day, Watts provided the back-beat to their greatest hits by injecting jazz sen- sibilities – and swing – into the Stones’ sound. As a musicologist and co-editor of the Cam- bridge Companion to the Rolling Stones – as well as a fan who has seen the Stones live more than 20 times over the past five decades – I see Watts as be- ing integral to the band’s success. Like Ringo Starr and other drummers who emerged during the 1960s British pop explosion, Watts was influenced by the swing and big band sound that was hugely popular in the U.K. in the 1940s and 1950s. MODEST WITH THE STICKS Watts wasn’t formally trained as a jazz drummer, but jazz musi- cians like Jelly Roll Mor- ton, Charlie Parker and Thelonious Monk were early influences. In a 2012 interview with the New Yorker, he re- called how their records informed his playing style. “I bought a banjo, and I didn’t like the dots on the neck,” Watts said. “So I took the neck off, and at the same time I heard a drummer called Chico Hamilton, who played with Gerry Mulligan, and I wanted to play like that, with brushes. I didn’t have a snare drum, so I put the banjo head on a stand.” Watts’ first group, the Jo Jones All Stars, were a jazz band. And elements of jazz remained through- out his Stones career, pro- viding Watts with a wide stylistic versatility that was critical to the Stones’ forays beyond blues and rock to country, reggae, disco, funk and even punk. There was a modesty in his playing that came from his jazz learning. There are no big rock drum solos. He made sure the attention was never on him or his drumming – his role was keeping the songs going forward, giv- ing them movement. He also didn’t use a big kit – no gongs, no scaffold- ing. He kept a modest one more typically found in jazz quartets and quintets. Likewise, Watts’ occa- sional use of brushes over sticks – such as in “Melo- dy” from 1976’s “Black and Blue” – more explicitly shows his debt to jazz drummers. But he didn’t come in with one style. Watts was trained to adapt, while keeping elements of jazz. You can hear it in the R'n’ B of “(I can’t Get No) Satis- faction,” to the infernal samba-like rhythm of “Sympathy For The Devil” –twosongsinwhichWatts’ contribution is central. And a song like “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” from 1971’s “Sticky Fin- gers” develops from one of Keith Richards’ highest caliber riffs into a long concluding instrumental section, unique in the Stones’ song catalog, of Santana-esque Latin jazz, containing some great syncopated rhythmic shots and tasteful hi-hat playing through which Watts drives the different musical sections. You hear similar ele- ments in “Gimme Shel- ter” and other classic Roll- ing Stones songs – it is perfectly placed drum fills and gestures that make the song and surprise you, always in the background and never dominating. POWERING THE ‘ENGINE ROOM’ So central was Watts to the Stones that when bassist Bill Wyman re- tired from the band after the 1989 “Steel Wheels” tour, it was Watts who was tasked with picking his replacement. He needed a bass player that would fit his style. But his choice of Darryl Jones as Wyman’s replace- ment was not the only key partnership for Watts. He played off the beat, com- plementing Richards’ very syncopated, riff-driv- en guitar style. Watts and Richards set the groove for so many Stones songs, such as “Honky Tonk Women” or “Start Me Up.” If you watched them live, you’d notice Richards looking at Watts at all times – his eyes fixated on the drummer, searching for where the musical ac- cents are, and matching their rhythmic “shots” and off-beats. Wattsdidnotaspiretobe a virtuoso like John Bon- hamof LedZeppelinorThe Who’s Keith Moon – there was no drumming excess. From that initial jazz train- ing, he kept his distance from outward gestures. But for nearly six dec- ades, he was the main oc- cupant, as Richards put it, of the Rolling Stones’ leg- endary “engine room.” HOW CHARLIE WATTS INFUSED ONE OF THE GREATEST ROCK ‘N’ ROLL BANDS WITH A LITTLE JAZZ Behind the Drums Drums VICTOR COELHO Professor of Music, Boston University Charlie Watts: a humble drummer behind a humble kit. —DAILY EXPRESS/HULTON ARCHIVE/GETTY IMAGES Watts’ distance from outward gestures extended to his sartorial choices as well. SOURCE: THECONVERSATION.COM
  9. 9. AHMEDABAD | SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 08 2NDFRONT Guj’s amendments to Co-ops law ultra vires the Constitution: HC HC ALLOWS PETITIONS AGAINST AMENDMENTS IN GUJ SOCIETIES ACT First India Bureau Ahmedabad: In a stinging judgment, the Gujarat High Court has deemed the amendments intro- duced in the Gujarat Cooperative Societies Act as ultra vires the Article 14 of the Con- stitution of India, while allowing all pe- titions challenging it. A division bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice JB Pardiwala was hearing petitions filed by Pravinsinh Mahida and others challenging the Gujarat Cooperative So- cieties (Amendment) Act, 2019, passed by the Gujarat Government. While declaring the amendment ultra vires, the court concluded that the impugned amendment was dis- criminatory as it failed to disclose the object, which could be termed as reasonable or in pub- lic interest. The im- pugned amendment was also manifestly ar- bitrary, the court ob- served. The petitions chal- lenged the amendment in the Act, through which the government sought to permit a vot- er (member of the co- operative societies) to cast his vote across all the constituencies. For this, the State Govern- ment deleted sub sec- tion (1) clause (5) in section 74(c) of the Act of 1961. This effective- ly means that the coop- erative sugar factories have now been deleted from the list of the specified cooperative societies. It is the case of the writ applicants that the intention of delimiting the sugar factories by way of the impugned (Amendment) Act, 2019 is very clear. Since the sugar factories stand deleted from the list of the specified coopera- tive societies, the State Government would no longer be required to hold the elections in ac- cordance with the pro- visions of the Gujarat Specified Cooperative Societies Elections to Committee Rules, 1982 (for short, “the Rules, 1982). The independent gov- ernment officer (Collec- tor) would no longer be conducting the election and the elections may now be held as per the whims and caprice of the respective coopera- tive societies. Gujarat High Court (above); and women supplying milk to cooperative dairy in Gujarat. KEY CONTENTION Surat airport issue puts residents in quandary First India Bureau Surat: Banks are no longer giving loans for buying flats in the 198 buildings that ob- struct the landing and take-off of flights at Vesu area at the city end of runway num- ber 22 of the Surat Airport. The people living in these flats are caught in a Catch-22 situation. They cannot sell their houses, nor are they willing to pay loan on account fearing that they may loss the house. The matter of buildings obstructing flights at Surat air- port is already in the Gujarat High Court. The High Court has asked the Municipal Corporation to sub- mit the compliance report by November 30. It has ordered dem- olition of the obstruc- tive portions of these buildings before De- cember 2. Petitioner Vishwas Bhamburkar submit- ted in the High Court that 27 out of 40 pro- jects are completely illegal, because the Airport Authority of India has said in the affidavit given in the court that the build- ings were not con- structed at the places for which NOCs were given. Some flat owners have approached Vishwas through vid- eo conference. He asked them to lodge an FIR against the builder for keeping them in dark. CREDAI president of Surat Ravijibhai Patel said along with the NOC from the airport, the BUC of the building was also seen. “No one really knows how the mis- take happened. How- ever, in view of the HC order, the loan cannot be obtained from the bank,” Patel said. A plane flying close to tall Surat buildings. —FILE PHOTO Cops expose big racket in money laundering Locals protest bad roads in Ahmedabad First India Bureau Vadodara: The Va- dodara Police are in the process of seek- ing remand of the ac- cused in the alleged money laundering case for religious con- version. The accused are allegedly involved in funding illegal ac- tivities like; religious conversion, helping release of people ar- rested during commu- nal riots and CAA protestors, by getting donations from for- eign countries and through Hawala. “Based on the secret input, we exposed a big racket of money laun- dering and hawala. The accused, Salauddin Jai- nuddin Sheikh, manag- ing trustee of Afmi Charitable Trust of Va- dodara, his associate Mohammad Umar Gau- tam and their accom- plices are allegedly part of a criminal con- spiracy. Starting from 2017 till today, they have accumulated Rs 190,360,449 in the trust’s FCRA account, re- ceived from the UK, USA, UAE and Dubai. They received Rs. 60 crore from hawala from Dubai in the last five years and funding for 103 mosques across the country including Gu- jarat. They have con- tacts in JK, Bharuch and Surat,” said Dr. Samsher Singh, Police commissioner, Va- dodara. Salauddin Sheikh, Mohammad Umar Gautam and other gang members are registered under IPC section 153A (1), 201, 406,465,467,471,120 (b), 114 for producing fake receipts. Police are in process of get- ting remand of the accused for further investigation. First India Bureau Ahmedabad: A video of a newly built road of Ahmedabad break- ing down in five days of reconstruction is doing the rounds on social media. The lo- cals are protesting by sarcastically using BJP’s popular ‘Vikas’ slogan. All the road repairs work is supposed to be undertaken by the offi- cials of Engineering Department of Munici- pal Corporation ahead of the monsoons. How- ever, engineering de- partment officials of the New Maninagar area of Ramol Hathi- jan, Ahmedabad, seemed quite careless about their work. While the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation claims to have largely completed the work, there are pending demands of road repairs in the new Maninagar area. The roads were finally re- paired under the obser- vation of BJP council- lors, which yet again broke down in five days creating hindrance for locals. Before the 2017 elec- tion, the Ahmedabad roads were severely damaged, which gave birth to the popular Gu- jarati slogan ‘Vikas Gando Thayo Che’. Now even after four years, the condition of roads in the state is no better. Angry residents protested by placing placards saying, “Careful while pass- ing through the road, Vikas has gone down the drain” on the dam- aged roads. The term Vikas means develop- ment, which has often been used sarcastical- ly against the “devel- opmental model of the BJP government.” Vadodara Police Commissioner Dr Shamsher Singh. —FILE PHOTO Protest playcard says “Please beware: Development has gone down the drain”. First India Bureau Vadodara: As part of celebrations of 50 years of India’s triumph over Pakistan in the 1971 War, the Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame was received with tre- mendous fervour and military honour by Sta- tion Commander, Va- dodara Military Sta- tion, along with war veterans. Four Victory Flames were lit at the National War Memorial on De- cember 16, 2020 and sent in four cardinal direc- tions of the nation. The aim was to showcase gratitude towards the 1971 war veterans. One of these Victory Flames reached Va- dodara after six days’ stay at Ahmedabad. A ceremonial reception including a wreath lay- ing ceremony was or- ganised at the War Me- morial of ‘Samba Regi- ment’ at Lancer Lines, Vadodara. Brave gunners of the Samba Regiment proved their mettle in Samba Sector on 07 Dec 1971. While being at- tacked heavily, they brought down 11 enemy aircrafts. Thus the unit was awarded with the honorary title of ‘Sam- ba’. Lance Havildar Bal Bahadur and Gunner Bhadreshwar Pathak were posthumously awarded Veer Chakras. During the ceremony , 1971 war veterans, Sen- ior Serving Officers and Jawans of Vadodara Military Station paid tribute to the Victory Flame. A series of events and programmes have been organized as part of the receiving ceremony . War veterans who at- tended the event are; Major General A.D. Nargolwala, Major Sub- odh Desai, Sipahi Kar- am Singh, Squadron Leader Navin M. Dave and Colonel Vinod Fal- nikar. The commander of the Samba Regiment, Brigadier B. S. Poswal received the Victory flame on the first day of assuming office. He ex- pressed his happiness and gratitude. 1971 war victory flames lit in 2020, received in Vadodara with fervour Victory Flames were lit at the National War Memorial, New Delhi, to cel- ebrate India’s victory in the 1971 war Welcoming the Victory Flame in Vadodara. WAITING FOR JANMASHTAMI Women from Krishnamayi played the life of Lord Krishna in a Sufi-classical dance ahead of Janmashtami festival at Vishala in Ahmedabad on Friday evening. —PHOTOS BY HANIF SINDHI —FILE PHOTO The power of information at our fingertips is one of the most beautiful impacts of technology. —Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Editor-in-Chief, First India
  10. 10. www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 09 Fashion Connect Season 10 is a much-awaited event for all the fashion influencers, bloggers, business tycoons, the First India readers and the glamour world! ‘House of 64Facets’, official partner of the Fashion Connect Season 10 is truly the magnificent and purest jewellery with luxury diamond and platinum chain necklaces, handcrafted with high quality and conflict- free rose cut diamonds! ouse of 64Facets’ is the first flagship store of 64Facets, launched in Jaipur, India in October 2019. It is a family-owned and operated ‘global fine jewellery brand’. After suc- cessfully establishing the brand at luxury destina- tions like Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue, the family brought their craft to their hometown, Jaipur. We are focused on creating an intimate experience for lovers of fine jewellery at the house. 64Facets creates exqui- site, yet delicate di- amond and g e m s t o n e s pieces for the modern w o m a n that em- power her to reveal every facet of her true self. Every- thing is done in house - from cutting and polishing rough dia- monds to crafting fine jew- ellery. Their craftsman- ship combines multi-gen- erational expertise in diamonds with cutting- edge technologies result- ing in new looks made with innovative designs, materials and techniques. From conflict-free dia- monds to subtle, delicate fine jewellery, uncover the luxury of 64Facets. Vari- ousserviceslikeReady- to-wear, high-end di- amond and pre- cious stone jewel- lery, specialised ‘bespoke jew- ellery’, styl- ing and gift- ing, wed- ding jew- e l l e r y, men’s jewellery, recreating old jewellery among many others. Their mission is to cre- ate unique light ‘rose- cut’ fine jewellery for the modern woman that em- power her to celebrate every facet of her true self. In collaboration with in- ternationally acclaimed designers, on the ramp, House of 64 Faceta will be showcasing their exclusive ‘one of a kind’ signature pieces and the latest collec- tion. The entire team is thrilled to be onboard and look forward to the magic unfolding! MITALI DUSAD mitalidusad01@gmail.com H REVEAL YOUR FACETS AHMEDABAD, SATURDAY AUGUST 28, 2021
  11. 11. 10 ETC AHMEDABAD | SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia he audition round of the beauty pageant, Elite Miss Ra- jasthan’21 was re- cently held in the blue city, Jodhpur. The event took place at Hotel Radisson. Around 150 aspiring models took over the ramp as they showcased their skills. The chief guests dur- ing the event were Jugal Jaka- had and MD Radisson. Supermodel and actress Akanksha Bhalla, Swati Jan- gid and Riya Sen were among the judging panel during the event. Directors Gaurav Gaur, Maulik Shah, JD Maheshwari, Ajit Soni, Anil Battar, Yasheel Pandel and Ashok Bagla cu- rated the event. Elite Miss Ra- jasthan 2020 Jodhpur City fi- nalists Tanu Choudhary , Sumi- tra Godara, Isha Agarwal and Juhi Sesani along with guests including Harsh Gupta, Styl- ing Partner Manisha Malviya and Gopal Singh Bhati also tested the girls on parameters such as confidence, attitude, communication skills, among others. Rashi Gandhi and Shubdha Panwar were de- clared finalists. The finale of this year’s Elite Miss Rajasthan will be held on October 23 in Jaipur. The Blue The Blue PARADISE PARADISE City First brings to you few more glimpses from the recently held auditions of Elite Miss Rajasthan at Hotel Radisson, Jodhpur! SUSHMITA AIND sushmita.aind@firstindia.co.in T DIRECTORS: Gaurav Gaur, JD Maheshwari, Maulik Shah, Ajit Soni, Anil Battar, Yasheel Pan- del and Ashok Bagla OUTFIT: Label Ekish By Ekta Soni MUA: Classic Makeup Studio by Kunjal Rawal PHOTOGRAPHERS: Sau- rav Gujrati Jodhpur and Mukesh Kiradoo The participants during the audition round of Elite Miss Rajasthan 2021 Subhdha, Anmol, Laveena, Surbhi, Alisha, Varsha, Rashi, Ekta, Sushmita, Muskaan, Lakshita Rathore, Lakshita Panwar Akanksha Bhalla, Gaurav Gaur and Swati Jangid Riya Sen, Sumitra Godara and Tanu Choudhary Dhanshree Rawal, Juhi Sesani and Isha Agarwal Prakash and Swati Jangid Anmol The finalists: Shubdha Panwar and Rashi Gandhi Rashi Gandhi and Shubdha Panwar
  12. 12. T he much-awaited re- lease, ‘Cruella’, based on the book, The Hun- dred and One Dalma- tians revisits the old tale but in a much less expected manner. Es- tella, played by Emma Stone is a person of mischief who dares to become a fashion designer. She witnesses the death of her moth- er or so she thought while the duo is about to flee to London to begin a new life. Estella flees to London and begins a new life where she b e f r i e n d s two friends, Jasper and Horace, and eventually be- comes a thief. The ‘angle’ of the story changes when Estella becomes a part of the team of de- signers hired by Baroness von Hellman. She soon discov- ers that the Baroness was responsi- ble for the death of her mother and that she wasn’t actually her mother, but, the Baroness herself is. Further, she plots the death of Estella, as Cru- ella De Vil takes over and ventures on a new adventure. Emma’s almost close to perfection acting presides over the charm in the film although certain elements lack as the movie takes off the focus from dalmatians to teh tyranny of the charac- ter, Estella. With an a m a z i n g background score, the film still fails to r e a c h upto its e x p e c - tation. K acey Musgraves has announced her new song “Justified,” which will premiere ex- clusively on MTV ahead of the release of her highly anticipated fourth studio album Star-Crossed on September 10. The announce- ment comes after the country singer was added to the lineup for MTV’s 2021 Video Music Awards, which will be held on September 12th. However, Musgraves will be singing the al- bum’s title tune, which was released earlier this week in conjunction with the album’s launch. —Agency Kacey’s new single Black is King hile the 2021 Prime- time Emmy Awards are still a few weeks away, the trophies have already begun rolling out for some of the past year’s big- gest shows. Beyoncé’s Black is King, The Masked Singer, The Simpsons and Love, Death and Robots are among the early winners for this year’s Emmy Awards, as the Television Academy an- nounced juried category honourees in the fields of animation, costume, inter- active programming and motion design. Juried cate- gories are decided by a panel of professionals in the ap- propriate peer groups with the possibility of one, more than one or no entry being awarded an Emmy. There are no nominees but a one-step evalua- tion and voting procedure with open discussions of each piece of work. —Agency ETC www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia AHMEDABAD | SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 11 When Cruella found her Nemesis Farhan’s ladylove TURNS 41 A c t o r Farhan Akhtar has made his girlfriend Shibani Dan- dekar’s birthday special with a sweet message. Taking to In- stagram, he posted a picture, wherein we can see him and Shibani hold- ing each other’s hands while posing for the camera. Shibani has tattooed the name of Farhan on her neck. Sharing a glimpse of the new ink, she took to Instagram Story and posted a picture, in which her face isn’t visible but the word Farhan is written on one side of her neck.”Inked by the best,” she wrote alongside the image. —ANI A ctor Neha Dhupia is celebrat- ed her 41st birthday on Fri- day , and to make her day spe- cial, her husband Angad Bedi penned a heartfelt message for her on Instagram. “Happy birthday to my pillar of strength. You don’t need to be celebrated only on 27th August.. but every day for life!!! May Wahegu- ru give you everything you wished for and soo much more. Keep moving for- ward with your head held high. I have been a small part of your wonderful journey in this life..I wish that we make the coming years memorable together,” he wote. Wishing Neha on her birthday, Angad even posted a beautiful image, wherein Neha can be seen flaunting her baby bump while Angad hugs her from behind. —ANI A ctor-singer Jassie Gill is extremely excited about his upcoming film ‘Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?’, which was shot in Uttar Pradesh. Talking about his shoot- ing experience, Jassie said, “It’s a film based in Uttar Pradesh. It was shot in the director’s hometown Badaun. It was different because in Panga, I was Delhi boy. In Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi, I played a Sard- ar. I knew this film would allow me to explore a different culture and local experiences. We shot through September 2019 till the end of Oc- tober. We shot in real locations, in interiors of the neighbouring vil- lages. —ANI G ujarat-based Swarrnim Startup and Innovation Uni- versity hosted a mega career guidance event for students of classes 10th and 12th to help them and their parents with decision-mak- ing related to further education on August 27. Bollywood Actor Vivek Oberoi, who is also the Founder of the University, and motivational speaker Vivek Bindra will be sharing their insights with the students at the virtual event. The event will be live streamed from the University’s Facebook page. The event shall have counselors to guide students with their queries and doubts regarding ca- reers in several fields. —ANI D iane Kruger and Norman Reedus have reportedly tak- en a big step in their relation- ship. The couple is now en- gaged after four years of dating. Reedus and Kruger also share a two- and-a-half-year-old daughter togeth- er. The couple after making their relationship public in 2017 has now gotten engaged after four years of togetherness. According to Peo- ple, Diane and Norman met on the sets of 2015 film Sky. The duo after confirming their relationship began to spark pregnancy rumours in 2018, especially after Kruger’s appearance at Cannes Film Festival which ap- peared to show her sporting loose-fitting outfits at the event. —Agency S achin Tendulkar and many others in the cricketing fra- ternity remembered legend Donald Bradman on his birth anniversary on Friday. Counted as the greatest Test batsman of all time, no other player from any other gen- eration has been able to match up to his records and achievements in red- ball cricket till date. His legacy lives on more than five decades after he retired from Test cricket. “The folk- lore of Sir Don Bradman’s batting genius is synonymous with excel- lence in sports. You will continue to inspire sports women and men for- ever. Thinking of you, Sir Don on your birth anniversary,” Sachin Ten- dulkar tweeted while sharing a photo with Bradman. —ANI Birthday bells New Project Vivek’s two cents The next step Paying tribute W DIRECTOR Craig Gillespie CAST CREW Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, etc CRUELLA RATING: KAVITA CHAUHAN cityfirst@firstindia.co.in Angad Bedi’s post Jassie Gill Vivek Oberoi Sachin Tendulkar Diane Kruger Norman Reedus Farhan Akhtar’s post Beyonce Kacey Musgraves A still from the movie Shibani Dandekar Shibani Dandekar’s IG story
  13. 13. ‘Ochre’, an exclusive show- room of Rajputi poshaks and sarees was inaugurated in Vaishali Nagar on Friday, Au- gust 27. Rajsamand MP and BJP State General Secretary Diya Kumari and Ladpura (Kota) MLA Kalpana Raje graced the occa- sion with their pres- ence. Store director Deepshikha Dewal on the occasion said, “In our show- room only hand made and own designed Rajputi dresses and saris will be available. We will sell only high-quality Rajputi Garments. Shergarh MLA Meena Kanwar, Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation Councillor and Development Committee President Rakhi Rathod, former Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and Shri- madhopur MLA Deependra Singh Shekhawat, former En- ergy Minister and Bali MLA Pushpendra Singh Ranawat, BJP State Vice President and Raniwada MLA Narayan Singh Dewal, Sanganer MLA Ashok Lahoti, Siwana MLA Hamir Singh Bhayal and many IAS and IPS officers were present on the occasion. They appreci- ated the royal collection and beauty of the attire. 12 AHMEDABAD | SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia CITY BUZZ GET VACCINATED STAY MASKED C lassical dance perfor mance, ‘Bharatnatyam’ directed by BharatnatyamGuru,Ni- kita Mudgal will be pre- sented by Angeekam Dance Institute on August 28 at Jawa- har Kala Kendra (JKK). Bharatanaty- am is an ancient dance whose roots are believed to be in ‘Natya Shastra’. As many as 25 students of the Institute between the ages of 15 years to 25 years will perform on the occasion. Un- derthedirectionof Mud- gal, the dancers of Ang- eekam will perform – Alarippu Kauthuvam, Shabdam and Jatiswar- amKirtanam.—CITYFIRST CLASSICALDANCE@JKK HAPPY B’DAY! The birthday of (from top) IAS Pragya Kewalramani, IAS Ashish Modi and IPS Dr BL Meena was on Friday, August 27. We wish them all the best! THEROYALCOLLECTION MITALI DUSAD mitalidusad01@gmail.com Amid the atmosphere of unrest and violence in Afghanistan, Vipin Kumar Jain of Jaipur expressed his desire to be a peace ambassador on behalf of India in Afghanistan. A memorandum has been sent to the President by the Dausa Collector seeking approval. Parul Institute of Engineering and Technology Diploma studies was recently awarded ‘One District One Green Champion’ for Vadodara District. The award was granted in line with the University’s efforts towards developing the best practices in Sanitation Hygiene, Waste Management, Water Management, Energy Management and Greenery. The award was granted in the presence of R.B. Barad, District Collector. A tribute to the dear departed CITY FIRST I n the memory of late Mukesh, the legend- ary playback singer of Bollywood Hindi films, the Sangeet Ash- ram Sansthan, located in Shastri Nagar, re- verberated with ro- mantic, pensive evergreen songs on Friday . In this melodious evening titled ‘Teri Meri Kahani Hai’, over 20 student artists of the Sangeet Ashram sang the melodies composed by singer Mukesh and paid a tribute to him. The programme ad- hered to all the safety guidelinesasprescribed by the government in lieu of Covid 19. The event commenced with artist Sadhna Raw- al performing the di- vine Tarannum with a captivating rendition of ‘Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein Khyal Aata Hai’. Many other talented artists also sang songs by this legend. cityfirst@firstindia.co.in PRIDE OF RAJASTHAN! I qbal Singh Chahal, BMC Commissioner Mumbai, who is a na- tive of Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, re- ceived the 12th News- makers Achiever’s Award-2021 instituted by Afternoon Media Group from Bhagat Singh Ko- shyari, Governor of Ma- harashtra at Raj Bhavan, MumbaionThursdayfor the ‘Best IAS Officer.’ Chahal became a trail- blazer in handling Coro- na pandemic, a true Co- rona Warrior. —CITY FIRST WHAT’S HAPPENING! RAINA JOINS AS JNU VC CITY FIRST N oted academi- cian, Pro. Roshan Lal Rai- na has joined as thenewVice-chancellor of Jaipur National Uni- versity . Fulbrighter SIS Fellow, Former Pro- fessor Dean IIM Luc- know, Prof Raina has to his credit a rich experi- ence as an educator and researcher. Known for his progressive views, Prof.Raina has a dis- tinct vision of how higher education insti- tutionsmustcontribute to the creation of a vi- brant generation, forti- fied by rich values and exemplary skills. Chancellor, JNU, Dr Sandeep Bakshi welcomed the VC, expressinghishope that the addition of Prof.Rainatotheleague of exemplaryeducators at the University would add fresh momentum and dynamism to the system and help all stakeholders to as- pire higher and take JNU to even more glorious heights. In a welcome speech, Dr Bakshi ex- pressed his greater sense of joy and pride and dreamed to see the University growing, blossoming and reach- ing out in a flamboyant way to make it differ- ent. JNU built itself on an ethos of commit- ment, diligence, perse- verance and compas- sion. cityfirst@firstindia.co.in B’DAY GREETINGS! A GALA EVENT! Dr Neeraj K Pawan celebrated his birthday on Friday, August 27 at Rajasthan Skill Livelihoods Development Corporation office. MD Gawande Pradeep Keshaorao, GM Kartar Singh, Satish Kumar Mehla, Durga Prasad Saini along with various dignitaries wished him on the occasion. Greetings and birthday wishes poured in from colleagues, friends and family across the spectrum. First India’s Fashion Connect Season 10 is organising a pre-event party on Saturday, August 28 at Andaz, New Delhi. With food, music and cocktails galore, the event is set to be a glam affair. —PHOTOS BY SANTOSH SHARMA Nikita Mudgal Glimpse of earlier performance by the students of Angeekam Dance Institute Narayan Singh Dewal, Hameer Singh Bhayal, Pushpendra Singh Ranawat, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Ashok Lahoti, Maan Singh Kanota among others Udita Tanwar (L-R) Idrish Khan, Anjana Gupta, Prajakta Jayaswal Harish Nagauri During the meeting Surendra Singh Ratnoo Ashok Lahoti and Narayan Singh Dewal Diya Kumari and Kalpana Raje during the inauguration. Also seen are Shivangi Dewal, Rakhi Rathod, Narayan Singh Dewal, Hamir Singh Bhayal Pushpendra Singh Ranawat Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari felicitating Iqbal Singh Chahal —PHOTOS BY MUKESH KIRADOO

