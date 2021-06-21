22062021 first india lucknow

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MISSION UP 2022 UP BJP’s mega grind starts in Lucknow as top leaders meet First India Bureau Lucknow: BJP’s na- tional gen...
UTTAR PRADESH LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, JUNE 22, 2021
UTTAR PRADESH LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, JUNE 22, 2021
PERSPECTIVE LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, JUNE 22, 2021
To Receive Free Newspaper PDF Daily Whatsapp: https://bit.ly/whatsapplko Telegram: https://t.me/firstindialucknow Click th...
INDIA LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, JUNE 22, 2021
INDIA LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, JUNE 22, 2021
I f the figures of vaccina- tion in Uttar Pradesh are to be believed, the assem- bly elections to be held next year in the...
LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, JUNE 22, 2021 2NDFRONT
ood health and a sound mind rejuvenate the soul. Advocat- ing the same message, the dazzling divas of the First India fami...
ETC LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, JUNE 22, 2021
A aliyah Kashyap on Father’s Day featured her dad, Anurag Kashyap on her You- Tube channel. In the video, Aaliyah can be s...
  1. 1. MISSION UP 2022 UP BJP’s mega grind starts in Lucknow as top leaders meet First India Bureau Lucknow: BJP’s na- tional general secretary (organisation) BL San- thoshandUttarPradesh in-charge Radha Mo- han Singh on Monday held meetings with the top state leaders and RSS office-bearers here to review the party’s programmes in the po- litically crucial state where assembly polls are due next year. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, depu- ty chief ministers Dinesh Sharma and Ke- shav Prasad Maurya, and senior RSS official bearers Dattatreya Hos- abole and Krishna Go- pal were present at a meeting held at the CM’s residence by the central leaders who ar- rived on a two-day visit. “No political discus- sions took place in the meeting. It was more on the organisation, espe- cially the programmes, training and ‘pravaas’ (taking stock of organi- sational matters),” a senior leader, who was privy to the consulta- tions, said. He also said that no discussions were held on the election of zila panchayat chairper- sons or the 2022 assem- bly elections. This is the second visit by the cen- tral leaders this month as the party sets in mo- tion preparations for the crucial assembly polls next year in the shadow of the COV- ID-19 pandemic. During their earlier visit from May 31 to June 2, Radha Mohan Singh had shot down Turn to P6 CM Yogi Adityanath BL Santhosh Radha Mohan Singh UP POLICE GIVES CLEAN CHIT TO CHAMPAT RAI First India Bureau Bijnor: The Bijnor po- lice has junked a noted journalist’s allegation of land grabbing in Na- gina town near here a g a i n s t Shri Ram Janmbhoo- mi Kshetra trust gen- eral secre- tary and Champat Rai. The allegations lev- elled against Rai and his family members have been prima facie found baseless during the preliminary investi- gation, Bijnor Superin- tendent of Police Turn to P6 ‘YOGA RAY OF HOPE IN FIGHT AGAINST COVID’ www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia LUCKNOW l TUESDAY, JUNE 22, 2021 l Pages 12 l 3.00 RNI NO. UPENG/2020/04393 l Vol 1 l Issue No. 191 OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR, AHMEDABAD LUCKNOW Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government will form an economic advisory council comprising Nobel laureate Esther Duflo of the Massachusetts Insti- tute of Technology (MIT), USA, and former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan, to advise Chief Minister MK Stalin. A white paper detailing the true state of Tamil Nadu’s finances will be released in July. Mumbai: Sensex, gained 230.01 points or 0.44% at 52,574.46 on Monday. The Nifty 50 index rose 63.15 points or 0.40% at 15,746.50. The 50-unit index declined 1.17% in the past three sessions. The broader market out- performed the benchmarks. The BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.82 per cent and the Bombay Stock Exchange Small-Cap index gained 0.83 per cent. DUFLO, RAJAN, ARVIND IN TN ECONOMIC COUNCIL SENSEX UP BY 230.01 POINTS AT 52,574.46, NIFTY AT 15,746.50 ‘SOUL’KADHI ON THE BOIL IN MAHA Like the Konkan’s favourite all-meal digestive drink, the political aspirations of Maharashtra leaders are looking for a way out, and oh boy!, they are exploring every direction and alliance before next elections While Shiv Sena sits in the driving seat, the other two tyres of Maha Vikas Aghadi, NCP and Congress have become vocal with BJP eyeing closely 1 2 AFTER CHAT WITH PK, PAWAR CALLS OPPOSITION MEET NEXT MAHA CM FROM CONGRESS, SAYS PRITHVIRAJ HAVE FRIENDS IN BJP, OPPN DOESN’T MEAN ENEMY: SENA Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Sharad Pawar has called a meeting of opposition parties on Tuesday to explore a joint fight against the BJP, not just in the 2024 national election but also in UP polls.Invitations have gone to several parties on behalf of Sharad Pawar and former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, who joined the Trinamool Congress just before the Bengal election. RJD’s Manoj Jha, AAP’s Sanjay Singh, Congress leaders Vivek Tankha and Kapil Sibal and Farooq Abdullah are few of the invitees. Sibal and Jha have reportedly declined. Mumbai: Former chief Minister Prithviraj Chauhan said that next Maharashtra CM will be from Congress. Later, after re- cieving criticism from both Ud- dhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Sunday said that the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alli- ance comprising the Sena, the NCP, and the Congress, was for a period of five years and not a permanent fixture. Meanwhile, raising eyebrows, Prashant Kishor said, “Don’t believe Third or Fourth Front can suc- cessfully challenge BJP”. Mumbai: Amid growing murmurs of the Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena eyeing a patch-up with the BJP, MP Arvind Sawant also denied any move towards a reconciliation with the BJP. The comments from the Parliamentarian from Sindhudurg have come at a time when at least one Shiv Sena MLA has sought a return of his party’s alliance with the BJP. “I, too, have certain friends in the BJP. Political rivalry and ideology are different. Relations continue. We don’t treat opposi- tion as enemies,” Sawant said while brushing off rumours. 7-member NHRC committee to probepost-pollviolenceinBengal New Delhi: TheNation- al Human Rights Com- mission (NHRC) on Monday set up a seven- member committee headed by its member Rajiv Jain to enquire into complaints of post- poll violence in West Bengal hours after the Calcutta High Court re- jected a plea by the Mamata Banerjee gov- ernment to recall its or- der on setting up such a mechanism. The panel will exam- ine all cases of post-poll violence, complaints for whichhavealreadybeen received by NHRC and West Bengal State Legal Services Authority, or which may be received by them in the future. DIDI MOVES SC IN NARADA AFFIDAVIT TMC SLAMS BJP FOR STATEHOOD CENTRE GIVES NEW WARNING TO EX-CS GUV DHANKHAR ON VISIT TO N BENGAL New Delhi: West Bengal government has moved the Supreme Court against the Calcutta HC’s denial to the filing of affidavits on May 17 when CBI arrested four Trinamool Congress leaders in connection with Narada case. Kolkata: CM Mamata dis- missed a statehood move- ment that is building up in Jangalmahal, the forested area in western part of Bengal as irresponsible gameplan of BJP’s claims of fresh statehood call in the state. New Delhi: Alapan Ban- dyopadhyay, West Bengal’s ex-chief secretary has received a central govern- ment letter warning him of “major penalty proceedings” for allegedly “not attending” a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi dur- ing his visit to the state after Cyclone Yaas. Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will embark on a week-long visit to North Bengal from Monday, within a week of a demand by certain BJP MPs for carving out a separate Union Territory for the region. His visit also comes within days of meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Record Monday: Over 80 lakh vaccine doses administered Amit Shah inaugurates 3 bridges, APMC office in Guj Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inau- gurated three bridges in Ahmedabad city and a newly built office build- ing of the Agriculture Produce Market Com- mittee (APMC) at Kalol inGandhinagardistrict. A public programme at the Kalol APMC was cancelled by Shah in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.Hemetpeople and left the place with- out giving a speech after theformalinauguration. Shah inaugurated the Vaishnodevi flyover, Khodiyar Container De- pot flyover and a newly builtrailwayoverbridge at Chattral-Panser road. He posted a tweet say- ing, “Inaugurated Vish- nodevi and Khodiyar Container Turn to P6 Assault on Ghaziabad Muslim man: Twitter India restricts 50 tweets New Delhi: Twitter In- dia has restricted 50 tweets in connection with the alleged assault of an elderly Muslim maninLoni,Ghaziabad. According to Twitter officials, access to tweets pertaining to the video showing the al- leged assault of Abdul Samad Saifi and his beard being cut off have been withheld. In a Facebook live later, Saifi alleged that the accused had offered him an auto ride, taken him to an isolated spot Turn to P6 New Delhi: More than 80 lakh COVID-19 vac- cine doses were admin- istered across the coun- try in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day coveragetillnow,onDay One of centre’s new vac- cination policy roll-out. Data on government’s CoWinwebsiteshoweda total of 80,95,314 vaccine shotswereadministered on Monday till 8:00 PM. Prime Minister Nar- endra Modi said today’s record-breaking Turn to P6 CORONA CATASTROPHE INDIA UTTAR PRADESH 53,449 new cases 1,427 new fatalities 213 new cases 46 new fatalities ARREST PROTECTION FOR RANA AYYUB: HC Mumbai: The Bombay High Court Monday, 21 June, granted protection from arrest for four weeks to journalist Rana Ayyub, in connection with an FIR filed against her for sharing the viral video of an elderly Muslim man being assaulted in Ghaziabad’s Loni. SHAH COMPLIMENTS PM ON JABS New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for the record-breaking vaccination of 80 lakh people against COVID-19 in a single day and said it was another feather in the cap of the country’s inoculation drive against the viral disease. “Another feather in the cap of India’s vac- cination drive. Congratulations PM,’ he tweeted. Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at Shri Vardayini Mata Temple in Gandhinagar on Monday. DAY-1 OF NEW VACCINATION POLICY ROLL-OUT New Delhi: At a time when the whole world is fighting the pandemic, yoga remains a ray of hope,” Modi said. The prime minister noted that there may not have been any major public events in countries around the world and in India for around a year and a half, but the en- thusiasm for Yoga Day has not diminished. P5 CRUCIAL READ CBSE: CLASS 12 OPTIONAL EXAMS‘ANYTIME BETWEEN AUGUST 15 AND SEPTEMBER 15’ New Delhi: T The CBSE informed the Supreme Court on Monday that optional exams for Class 12 students unhap- py with their assessment will be held “anytime between” August 15 and September 15. The CBSE clarified that re- sults after the assessment would be declared by July 31. The Board told the court that Class 12 exams for private/ patrachar/second chance compartment candidates would also be conducted between August 15 and September 15. SC RESERVES VERDICT ON COVID EX GRATIA TO KIN New Delhi: The Supreme Court reserved its verdict on PILs seeking an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of Covid-19 victims. It directed the Centre to simplify the process of grant of death certificates. HC RESERVES ORDER ON FB, WHATSAPP PETITIONS New Delhi: The Delhi High Court reserved its order on pleas by Facebook and WhatsApp challenging the June 4 notice of new privacy policy. Meanwhile, Justice Bhambhani recused from hearing plea of news platforms against new IT Rules.
  UTTAR PRADESH LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, JUNE 22, 2021 02 The move is part of the Yogi Govern- ment’s ongoing drive to accelerate development of the state through ag- riculture and agro- based industries. UP is the largest producer of fruits and vegetables in the country, yet less than 10 per cent of the fruits and vegetables produced in the state was being processed previously due to lack of incentives. According to a horticul- ture department offi- cial, so far 803 applica- tions worth Rs 4,109.74 crore have been re- ceived by the Govern- ment from entrepre- neurs for setting up a wide range of factories including 81 for fruit- vegetable processing, 232 for consumer prod- ucts, 397 for food mill- ing, 3 for herbal process- ing, 35 for milk process- ing, 27 for oilseeds pro- cessing, 15 for pulses processing, 08 for meat processing and 10 for re- ferrer vans. There is also a proposal for estab- lishing a mega food park and agro processing unit. The state govern- ment has already pro- vided land for the pro- posed units to the entre- preneurswhile101units have already started production and con- struction of 38 food pro- cessing factories is un- derway . —FILE PHOTO Urban Devp Minister Ashutosh Tandon performs Yoga Jal Shakti Min Dr Mahendra Singh performs an asana. Lucknow DM Abhishek Prakash in meditation pose ACS (Info) Navneet Sehgal performs Anulom-Vilom. Sr PCS Vidya Shankar Singh performs Shirshasan. Muslims participating in a Yoga session in Varanasi. DM Ayodhya Anuj Kumar Singh. DM Bahraich Dr Dinesh Chandra performs Shirshasana. IG Meerut, IPS Pravin Kumar IPS SN Sabat conducting a Yoga session. CM Yogi joins PM Modi in celebrating INT’L YOGA DAY First India Bureau Lucknow : Describing Yoga as a gift that keeps both mind and body healthy, CM Yogi urged people to make it a part of their lives as he vir- tually joined PM Modi and performed Yoga at his official residence to mark the International Yoga Day on Monday . Yogi spoke on this year’s theme- ‘Yoga for wellness’ and how it can be used to defeat coronavirus. “This time the theme is ‘Yoga for wellness’ and through this, we have to take care for ourselves against coro- navirus. Every Yoga enthusiast should prac- tice the ancient tradi- tion by following COV- ID protocols. On this day, I hope the practice of Yoga proves to be beneficial for every- one,” he added. Speaking about the practice, CM Yogi said that it is not just about ‘asanas’ but also a scientific meth- od to remain fit phys- ically, mentally, and spiritually. Convey- ing his greetings on International Yoga Day, the UP CM said praised Prime Minis- ter Narendra Modi popularising the an- cient practise the world over. “It is due to his (PM’s) efforts that the United Na- tions has given inter- national recognition to this discipline of India and since then it is being celebrated globally,” he said. Yogi Speaks Yogi Speaks CM Yogi said that Industrial units should be kept func- tional during weekly closures. CM Yogi said ar- rangements have been made to provide free medicine kits to children who are symp- tomatic or suspected to be infected with Covid-19 from June 27. Yogi said that 10 to 12L C-vaccine doses will given daily from July 1 and asked officials to prepare ac- cordingly. UP govt intiates flood relief measures First India Bureau Lucknow : As major rivers in the State swelled near or above the danger mark follow- ing heavy downpour, the Uttar Pradesh gov- ernment has put disas- ter management and rescue teams on alerts in flood-prone districts. “Some areas of Bahra- ich, Balrampur, Gora- khpur, Pilibhit, Lakh- impur Kheri, Sid- dharthnagar, Maharaj- ganj, Kushinagar, Sita- pur and Shravasti — are already flood-affected. Twenty-two villages in these 10 districts have been marooned,” said Relief commissioner Ranvir Prasad. Over 42 NDRF, SDRF and PAC teams for search and rescue op- erations in flood-affect- ed areas across 25 dis- tricts including Bareil- ly, Moradabad, Kanpur Nagar, Prayagraj, Hamirpur, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Lucknow, Unnao and others. Besides 13 boats and 58 medical teams have also been deployed while 242 flood relief camps, 222 flood posts and 18 animal relief camps have been set up for relief measures. DOWNFLOW RELIEF PACKS WITH BASIC NECESSITIES CELEBRATINGINTERNATIONAL YOGADAY CM Yogi presides over a Covid review meet at Lok Bhawan on Monday. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, MoS Sandeep Singh, CS RK Tiwari, ACS (Home) Awanish Awasthi, ACS (Panchayati Raj) Manoj Singh. PS to CM Sanjay Prasad, Director ( Info) Shishir and DIG HC Awasthy were also present there. Knp Div Commissioner Raj Shekhar performing Yoga CS RK Tiwari meditates with his wife OSD to CM Abhishek Kaushik in Dhyaan Mudra. CS holds meet on Rurban projects First India Bureau Lucknow : A meet of State Level Empowered Committee was organ- ised under chairman- ship of Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Ti- wari on Monday, where major decisions were taken to expedite work in 16 districts of the state under Rurban Mission. A new cluster has been selected in the Ikauna tehsil in Shravasti wherein a budget of about Rs.100 crore per cluster has been ap- proved where in Rs.30 crore to be given from CGF while remaining amount of Rs.70 crore will be allocated for various departmental schemes. In view of issues faced with regards ap- proved DPR for 19 clus- ters under the CGF, the committee has ap- proved changes in pro- jects worth 199.33 crore and has also instructed that proposed works be completed on time. In the meeting, it was decided to execute pro- jects under Rurban cluster through Rurban and UPSRLM. CS Rajendra Ku- mar Tiwari, also held another meeting on Monday with all the Divisional Commis- sioners and District Magistrates to re- view the progress of preparations for planting 30 crore trees in UP . CS RKTiwari presiding over the meet. ASSEMBLY IN AUG? SHRINES TO STAY OPEN ON SAT, SUN —FILE PHOTO CM Yogi Adityanath in deep meditation.
  UTTAR PRADESH LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, JUNE 22, 2021 03 FIFTEEN ANIMALS, INCLUDING 2 COWS ELECTROCUTED VILLAGE HEAD, BROTHER BOOKED FOR MISBEHAVING WITH HEALTH WORKER TWO VILLAGES OF AGRA’S FATEHABAD BLOCK ATTAIN 100% VACCINATION Lucknow: Sikri village head Rajender and his brother Ranu were booked for allegedly threatening and disrupting the official work of a woman health worker here, the police said on Monday. On the basis of a com- plaint by health worker Rachna Sharma, a case was registered against the accused under IPC sections 189, 353, 427 and 506. Agra: While UP’s rural vaccination pro- gramme was recently hit by wary villagers who refused to get the covid vax shots, two Agra villages are getting the ball rolling here. Bicholi and Rasulpur villages of Taj City’s Fatehabad block have attained 100% vaccination. As many as 859 people have got their jab done in these two villages. Saharanpur: Fifteen animals, includ- ing two cows, died after an electric wire broke and fell on them here, the police said on Monday. The incident took place in Karaudi village on Sunday night, they said. SP (Rural) Atul Sharma said the animals were raised by Sukhbir. Nine sheep, four goats and two cows were electro- cuted in the incident, he said.The vil- lagers demanded that the electricity department replace these wires. CRUCIAL READ 2INATSNETFORFORCIBLYCONVERTING1000+ First India Bureau Lucknow: The‘Buddha Ka Prasad’ or Sid- dharthnagar’s ODOP product Kalanamak Rice will now be avail- able for sale on Flipkart. ACS (MSME) Navneet Sehgal on Monday flagged off the first con- signment of 250 kg of world famous Kalana- mak rice from Sid- dharthnagar for sale on Flipkart. The FPO Ka- pilvastuKisanProducer Company Limited on Flipkarthadreceivedan order to export 250 kg of Kalanamak rice to Sin- gapore. On the occasion, Seh- gal while addressing farmers through virtual mode said partnership of ODOP and Flipkart has come to a new stage. He said that black rice of Siddharthnagar is re- lated to Mahatma Bud- dha. There is a saying that when Mahatma Buddha started leaving Siddharthnagar,hegave a rice to the locals and said that the aroma of this rice will always re- mind people of him. He said that through Flip- kart, Kalanamak rice of Siddharthnagar can be delivered all over the country as-well-as the world. With this initia- tive farmers of Sid- dharthnagar would re- ceive a better price for their produce besides quality would also im- prove. Sehgal said a Com- mon Facility Centre (CFC) was under con- struction at Siddharth- nagar under ODOP scheme which would make available neces- sary facilities includ- ing air-conditioned godown for storage of rice and packaging for marketing on the basis of grading. Janardan Misra Lucknow: UP ATS ar- rested two persons in- volved in force conver- sion at large scale from Jamianagar area of New Delhi with alleged funding from ISI. Addressing media here at police headquar- ter, ADG (Law and Or- der) Prashant Kumar said Mohammad Umar Gautam and Jahangeer Alam Kazmi were ar- rested from Jamia Nagar area of New Del- hi. He said that UP ATS was tracing the leads after two Muslim youth were arrested from Das- na temple with objec- tionable material on June 3. He said large scale funding for the racket wasalsorevealedduring investigations. After in- terrogating the arrested accused, it was con- firmed that they had- convertedover1,000peo- ple to Islam with pretext of jobs, marriage and other interests. Kumar said special- ly-abled children were their easy target and in- formation about con- verting such children at large scale was revealed during investigation. “They confessed to sev- eral attempts of conver- sion including two kids from Rampur district, who were converted to Islam forcefully,” he pointed out. Also, arrested ac- cused and their organi- sationweregettinghuge funds from foreign countries while further investigations were un- derway, the ADG said adding that several girls were forcefully made to marry Muslim men for their conversions. Arrested accused and their connections were active in several other state, especially in southern state, he said. In majority cases par- ents of specially-abled children who were con- verted forcefully were not aware about the sit- uation, he underlined. It was reported that both arrested accused had target of more than 250 conversions annual- ly and documents of over 1,000 persons who were converted were re- covered from their pos- session. They used to hold an annual confer- encewherenewrecruits and alumni were gath- ered to discuss further strategies. TIMETOFLIPCARTFORUP’sBUDDHAKAPRASAD GOING GLOBAL ACS (Information) Navneet Sehgal initiating the sales of Kalanamak rice on Flipkart on Monday. Freedom fighter cremated with state honours First India Bureau Mirzapur: Freedom fighter Ramniranjan Singh (95), of Hasipur village in Mirzapur dis- trict, died on Sunday night at 10 pm resulting in mourning in the area. Singh was the last free- dom fighter of the devel- opment block. He was crematedwithstatehon- ours on Monday . Singh joined the free- dom movement at the age of 13 and got associ- ated with Revolutionary Forum in 1942. He, along with 14 companions, at- tacked a police station with the slogan ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Britishers Quit India’. British gov- ernmentarrested13peo- ple along with him and sent them to jail where he was subjected to se- vere torture. He left be- hindhiswifeKrishnava- ti Devi and sons Suren- dra Singh and Mahen- dra Singh. Last rites of Ramniranjan Singh being performed on Monday. Guv reviews NDUAT, Azadvarsityworking First India Bureau Lucknow: Governor Anandiben Patel re- viewed Acharya Naren- dra Dev University of Agriculture and Tech- nology (NDUAT) Ku- marganj, Ayodhya and Chandrashekhar Azad University of Agricul- ture and Technology, Kanpur from Raj Bha- van on Monday . During thereviewshediscussed in detail the recruit- ment of academic staff, starting academic ses- sion in universities, dis- posal of audit objec- tions, time bound distri- bution of degrees, activ- ities for women uplift, construction works etc. Reviewing the works of Acharya Narendra Dev Agricultural and Technological Universi- ty, the Chancellor said advertisements should be published at the ear- liest as per prescribed format for recruitment on vacant posts. Governor Anandiben Patel at the virtual review on Monday. Accused Jahangeer Alam Kazmi and (R) Mohd Umar Gautam Moradabad: Mo- radabad, Police have arrested two perpetra- tors involved in trad- ing of fake currency near Mudha Pandey area and recovered Rs 7,000 from them. Police sources here said that the arrested accused were identi- fied as Vinod and San- jay. Both had escaped by giving fake notes at a fuelling station after taking fuel from there in Mudha Pandey area. It was reported that they were identified with the help of CCTv cameras installed at the petrol pump. The police have reg- istered the case against the accused on com- plaint of manager of a petrol pump and fur- ther investigations were underway . Earlier, the police had arrested two per- sons from Galshaheed area with fake curren- cy notes of Rs 1.32 lakh, which indicates it was a racket of fake cur- rency targeting people in rural areas. TWO ARRESTED WITH FAKE CURRENCY MAHOBA EMERGES AS FIRST CORONA FREE DIST IN UP Lucknow: With Active Caseload declining to zero, Mahoba emerged as the first corona-free distict as UP reported an all time low 213 fresh cases on Monday. CM Yogi announced a reward for the district which eliminated the disease. “Mahoba’s success must serve as an inspiration for all other districts. It is attributed to the com- bined efforts of all resi- dents of the district in- cluding health workers, frontline workers and the local administra- tion. The district will be rewarded if the current situation is maintained for one more week,” announced the CM in a high-level Covid review meet. Mahoba has been able to bring down the fresh Covid-19 cases from 150 daily to not even a single fresh case of Covid-19 infec- tion for almost a week now. Meanwhile, in an- other negligence of the health department, as 200 new ventilators meant for hospitals were found kept in a store. The ventila- tors could not reach the hospitals, and the Direc- tor General, Health has no knowledge. Descripancies in testing are also coming to the fore. First India Bureau Lucknow: Even as UP set a milestone of jab- bign 6.90 lakh people on Monday, Chief Min- ister Yogi Adityanath inspectedthecovidvac- cination centre at Shy- amaPrasadMukherjee (Civil) Hospital as Cen- tre’s new guidelines to provide free vaccina- tion came into effect. Expressinghisgrati- tude to PM Modi for providing free vac- cines to people above 18, the CM said the campaign starting June 21, which also happens to be the long- est day of the year (summer solstice) will prove to be one of most productive in terms of battling covid. He said the state’s aim is to in- oculate the most num- ber of people before the third wave strikes. “The state govern- ment intends to give 7 lakh jabs per day from today and will increase this number from July 1 and provide vaccine security cover to eve- ry citizen above the age of 18 years by De- cember, 2021,” he said. “Vaccination pro- gramme has started at over 7,600 booths from today . This will prove to be a p ro t e c t ive shield for eve- ry citizen of UP from co- rona infec- tion,” he added. ONSOLSTICE,UPMARKS HIGHESTVACCINATION@6.9L CM Yogi thanks PM Modi for free vaccines, sets higher vax target from July DM FORMORECONTACTTRACING,VACCINATION Lucknow: DM Abhishek Prakash on Monday convened a meeting of the District Health Committee in which discussions were held on covid casesandinvestigation.TheDMsaidcontacttracingmustbeincreased in the areas of Mal, Malihabad and Mohanlalganj. He said more and more people in the district must be vaccinated as vaccination is the only way to prevent spread of corona. The DM directed the officials to increase the target of vaccination to 20,000 per day. 17,04,571 TOTAL CASES 213 CASES IN A DAY 22,224 TOTAL DEATHS 46 DEATHS IN A DAY 4,163 17 MAX CASES IN LKO,VNS ACTIVE CASES 16,78,089 TOTAL RECOVERED 478 RECOVERED IN A DAY COVID-19 UPDATE CM Yogi on a visit to the vaccination centre at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital, in Lucknow, on Monday (R) DM Abhishek Prakash on a visit to Fun Republic Mall.
  PERSPECTIVE LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, JUNE 22, 2021 04
l Vol 1 l Issue No. 191 l RNI NO. UPENG/2020/04393. Printed and published by Anita Hada Sangwan on behalf of First Express Publishers. Printed at Amar Ujala Ltd. B-5 Amausi Industrial Area Kanpur Road Luc- know. Published at 98, Friend''s Colony, Raheem Nagar, Dudouli Road, Madiyaon, Lucknow (UP). Editor-In-Chief: Jagdeesh Chandra. Editor: Anita Hada Sangwan responsible for selection of news under the PRB Act Promoted by First India News International Pvt. Ltd.

SPIRITUAL SPEAK
If your compassion does not include yourself, it is incomplete. —Buddha

IN-DEPTH
Piyush Goyal @PiyushGoyal
The first trial run for double stack container train from Mundra, Gujarat to NCR has been completed successfully. This will lead to improved connectivity with more efficient movement of freight enhance logistics facilitation between ports in Gujarat with other parts of India.

Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank @DrRPNishank
A team of professors and students from IIT-ISM have developed a new Smart Auto-Irrigation and Soil Monitoring System. The system is focused on motivating and engaging underprivileged families of farmers affected by #COVID19 to take up agriculture.

TOP TWEET This will lead to improved connectivity with more efficient movement of freight enhance logistics facilitation between ports in Gujarat with other parts of India. Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank @DrRPNishank A team of professors and students from IIT-ISM have developed a new Smart Auto-Irrigation and Soil Monitoring System. The system is focused on motivating and engaging underprivileged families of farmers affected by #COVID19 to take up agriculture. TOP TWEET WOMEN CRICKETERS CREATE A BUZZ WITH STERLING SHOW ndian women crick- eters usually get overshadowed by their men counter- parts because they can’t bowl at 140-150 kmph and because their matches attract smaller crowds. The gap is nar- rowing and the newer lot of women cricketers are creating quite a buzz. Like Shafali Verma, who is only 17, Sneh Rana, Tan- ya Bhatia, Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar. These players debuted for India in the recent one-off Test against England and ended up cornering glory. Player of the Match Shafali Ver- ma missed her ton on debut by six runs but she hit the most number of sixes in women’s cricket history . She followed up her 94 with an attacking knock of 63 in the second innings. Sneh Rana, whose father died a couple of months before the match, overcame her emotional trauma to play a memorable in- nings of 80 not out. Giving her company was Tanya Bhatia (44). Their doggedness saved the match for India after they were made to follow-on and made them stars. I rashant Kishor, the master poll strategist, has put the Trinamool Congress’ stupen- dous victory in West Bengal behind him. He is back in ac- tion with all his zeal, this time with a more ambitious assignment: a united front of all opposition parties minus the Congress. He has held two meetings with Sharad Pawar, the Nationalist Congress president with the one on Monday lasting three hours. On Tuesday Pawar will hold a meeting of opposition par- ties. The meeting is expected to also include some disen- chanted leaders of the Con- gress. To be co-chaired by former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, the meeting may alter the country’s political sce- nario. Mamata Banerjee, who first broached the idea of bringing together like-mind- ed political parties on one platform to Pawar, will be an important pillar of this front. She was the one who spoke to Pawar about it soon after her victory in assembly elections. As the contours of a possible united front take shape, the possibility of an opposition alliance to take on the BJP is an exciting prospect. What is clear is that the Congress appears to have be- come a pariah for the opposi- tion. Its absence from Tues- day’s meeting is indicative of that. The party’s own house is in disarray and requires a surgical strike before even Punjab slips out of its hands. Many of its leaders are sit- ting on the fence ready to jump to the other side. Acting president Sonia Gandhi has called for a meeting of AICC general-secretaries and par- ty’s presidents in states. Will she be able to steady the boat? It looks difficult. AN OPPOSITION FRONT IS IN THE MAKING Many of its leaders are sitting on the fence ready to jump to the other side. Acting president Sonia Gandhi has called for a meeting of AICC general- secretaries and party’s presidents in states P USA: COVID-19 HATE CRIMES ACT he situation is now normal in the USA, which has suffered the most from Corona’s hav- oc, but this era of epidemic that has brought racism, apartheid and ethnic vio- lence to American culture is unforgettable and utterly condemnable. The pain of the victims of the cruelty of a large section of American citizens suffering from Xeno- phobia has now been record- ed in history . The 150 percent increase in violence against Asians in the year 2020 set the backdrop for the enact- ment of the Covid-19 hate crime law in the USA. Imme- diately after being declared victorious in the presidential elections, Joe Biden said in his address to the nation - “I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify. Who doesn’t see red and blue states, but a United States.... ” Biden held the hope of an equitable Ameri- ca because American com- munity was frustrated by so many internal and external challenges, as well as the Covid-19 transition. But ra- cial hatred and ethnic vio- lence, particularly towards the Asian-American commu- nity (AAPI), continued to be at a peak. In the US 3,795 cases of ra- cial hatred were recorded against the AAPI communi- ty over the past one year fol- lowing the epidemic. 53 per- cent Of which is related to verbal harassment, 18 pct. give up (keeping distance), 12.6 pct. physical assault, 10 pct. civil rights violation and 8 pct. on-line harassment. Significantly, about 65 pct. of the victims of these crimes have been women. The mass shooting of eight Asian-American com- munity men at Atlanta’s three spa centres on 16 March forced Biden to re- think the destroyed social order. Six Asian-origin wom- en were killed in this hei- nous massacre. Preventing the growing violence to- wards the Asian-American, Pacific Islander community was a major challenge before the Biden’s admin, but Biden and Kamala Harris took this challenge on priority and held a high-level meeting with leaders of the Asian- American community in At- lanta on March 19 and Biden announced his full support to the proposed Covid-19 Hate Crime Act, but against the backdrop of violence against the Black Lives Mat- ter by the AAPI community across US a series of wide- spread protests was held. Un- der pressure from these dem- onstrations, the Covid-19 Hate Crime Bill was intro- duced in the Senate on 23 March, which passed by a majority of 95-01 on 24 April after lengthy debate and amendments, followed by the bill in the House of Repre- sentatives on 18 May 364–62 passed by majority. The bill became law after the signing of President Joe Biden on 20 May. Significantly, people of Asian origin currently ac- count for about 6.5 pct. of the US population. The maxi- mum of which is 23 pct. i.e. about 5 million are of Chi- nese origin and 4.5 million are of Indian origin. It goes on to say that Trump had ad- dressed the Covid-19 virus as China virus and Kung flu. This was followed by an un- expected increase in intoler- ance in the US. In this horrific period of Covid, Asian-American doc- tors and nursing workers en- gaged in the treatment and services of the infected with all their heart are also be- coming victims of deadly American discrimination and racist violence. Accord- ing to Indian-origin Boston- based psychiatrist Dr. Chhaya Bhuvneshwar- “we are not safe from apartheid and discrimination against women despite our lives be- ing at stake during the pan- demic. Like other Asians, my colleagues and patients call us inactive, slave, sluggish and carefree. Even our white coats and hospital badges do not discourage this attack. “ A 2020 Indian American At- titudes Survey released on 9th June reveals one in two Indian- Americans report be- ing discriminated against in the past year. The new law constitutes special hate crime preven- tion units, providing train- ing and resources to law en- forcement officers, main- taining records of racial crimes, grants for improve- ment in filing of complaints, and provision of ensuring the protection of the AAPI community students in edu- cational institutions. Special provisions for alternative penalties are made in Sec. 249 of Title 18 of the US Code. Under this provision it has been made to conduct educa- tional classes or community service on a term of super- vised release. At the bill signing ceremo- ny Biden made a poignant appeal to change the hearts of the American people. He said- “Hate can be given no safe harbours America.” In Biden’s poignant appeal, the real truth is hidden that the expected results of the law can’t be achieved without a change in the mindset of the citizens. It is hoped that the results of the Covid-19 Hate Crime Act will prove to be qualitative in the current scenario of the US, which has been dubbed by the di- vided state of America. THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY THE AUTHOR ARE PERSONAL T DR SURESH YADAV The writer is a freelancer and commentator on international affairs The mass shooting of eight Asian-American community men at Atlanta’s three spa centres on March 16 forced Biden to rethink the destroyed social order. Six Asian-origin women were killed in this heinous massacre. Preventing the growing violence towards the Asian-American, Pacific Islander community was a major challenge before the Biden’s admin, but Biden and Kamala Harris took this challenge on priority and held a high-level meeting with leaders of the Asian-American community in Atlanta The new law constitutes special hate crime prevention units, providing training and resources to law enforcement officers, maintaining records of racial crimes, grants for improvement in filing of complaints, and provision of ensuring the protection of the AAPI community students in educational institutions BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S ATTEMPTS TO STRIKE AT THE ROOTS OF RACIAL HATE CRIMES AGAINST ASIAN-AMERICAN AND PACIFIC ISLAND COMMUNITIES (AAPI)
  INDIA LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, JUNE 22, 2021 05 Panchwati Char Rasta, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad-380015 | Ph. : 79-40050660-61 | Fax : 40050662 4th Floor, Plot No. A-2, UDB Corporate, Tower, Near Jawahar Circle, JLN Road, Jaipur – 302017 www.jkcement.com | E-mail : jkc.gujrat@jkcement.com Call us at : 1800-266-4606 vius ?kj dks ekSle dh ut+ju yxus nsa gj ekSle lqj{kk ds fy, flQZ lqij LVªkWx osnj ‘khYM Modi announces launch of M-Yoga app to expand yoga worldwide New Delhi: Giving the mantra of ‘Yoga se sahyog tak’, PM Modi on Monday announced the launch of the M- Yoga app for yoga train- ing videos that will be available worldwide in different languages and said that the applica- tion will play a ‘great role’ in expanding yoga across the globe. While addressing the nation on the occasion of the seventh Interna- tional Yoga Day, PM Modi said, “When India proposed the Interna- tional Yoga Day before the World Health Or- ganisation (WHO), we wanted Yoga to be easi- ly available to the peo- ple around the world.” “In collaboration with WHO, India has taken another impor- tant step. Now there will be M-Yoga app, which will have yoga training videos in dif- ferent languages for people across the world,” the Prime Min- ister said. “The M-Yoga app will be a great example of the fusion of modern technology and ancient science. I believe that the application will play a great role in ex- panding Yoga across the world and will make the ‘One World, One Health’ motto a suc- cess,” he said. —PTI INTERNATIONAL DAY OF YOGA: PM LAUNCHES M-YOGA APP INDIA CELEBRATES 7TH INTERNATIONAL DAY OF YOGA; PRESIDENT, MINISTERS PERFORM YOGA JP NADDA SAYS YOGA IS INDIA’S PRICELESS HERITAGE New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the ‘WHO M-Yoga’ app while addressing on the oc- casion of 7th International Day of Yoga. The app will provide many videos of Yoga training and practice based on common Yoga protocol in many languages. Terming this as a great example of fusion of modern technology and ancient science, PM Modi expressed the hope that app will help in spread- ing Yoga world over and will contribute to the efforts of ‘One World, One Health’. “When India proposed the International Day of Yoga in the United Nations, the spirit behind it was to make this Yoga science accessible to the entire world. Today, India has taken another important step in this direction along with the United Nations and WHO,” PM Modi said. “Now the world is going to get the power of the m-Yoga app. In this app, many videos of Yoga training will be available in different languages of the world based on the common Yoga protocol. It is also a great example of the fusion of modern technology and ancient science. I am sure the m-Yoga app will play a big role in expanding Yoga across the globe and making the efforts of One World, One Health a success,” he added. New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday per- formed Yoga at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of the International Yoga Day and said that Yoga is India’s priceless herit- age to the world. “Yoga enhances the physical, mental and spiritual energy of a person. Yoga is a priceless heritage given by India to the world. I performed yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day,” tweeted Nadda. Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice Presi- dent Venkaiah Naidu, several union ministers and citizens across the country performed Yoga on the occasion today. However, the nation witnessed muted celebrations, and events were held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. New Delhi: As India is celebrating the seventh International Day of Yoga, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, several union ministers and citizens across the country performed Yoga on the occasion today. However, the nation witnessed muted celebrations, and events were held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. President Ram Nath Kovind performed yoga at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Taking on Twitter, the President termed Yoga as ‘India’s great gifts to the world’. “Internation- al Day Of Yoga greetings! Our ancient seers’ vision of bringing mind-body together to achieve holistic health and happiness has benefited millions over millennia. One of India’s great gifts to the world, it can be especially helpful during Covid-19,” President Kovind tweeted with the has tag ‘BeWithYo- gaBeAtHome’. A display screen shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing on the occasion of 7th International Yoga Day, at Red Fort, in New Delhi on Monday. —PHOTO BY ANI Vax most effective protection against COVID-19: Birla New Delhi: LS Speaker Om Birla on Monday as- serted that vaccination is an effective protec- tion against COVID-19, adding that Central and State Governments have expanded the scope of the inoculation drive which will help to curb the pandemic. TheLokSabhaSpeak- er inspected the vacci- nation centres for Mem- bers of Parliament, their families, and per- sonal staff. After the in- spection, he said: “Vac- cination is an effective protection against COVID-19. Central and State Governments have expanded the scope of the vaccina- tion drive which will help to curb COVID-19,” He also appealed to the Members of Parlia- ment to encourage peo- ple in their constituen- cies to make the vax drive a success. Assam Cong MLA Kurmi joins BJP In an important political development, four-time MLA and prominent Assam tea garden leader Rupjyoti Kurmi, who quit the Congress on Friday , joined the ruling BJP on Monday in presence of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. oad. Sarma later in a tweet said: “We welcome Sri Rupjyoti Kurmi to the BJP family . A prominent leader from Tea – Tribe Community 4-term MLA, he has always been working for uplift of poor development of the region.” Class 12 board result by July 31 The CBSE on Monday informed the Supreme Court that the optional examinations for Class 12 students, unsatisfied with its assessment criteria, would be held between August 15 to September 15. The exams would be conducted if the environment is conducive in the backdrop of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Yoga originated in Nepal, PM Oli Nepal caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday claimed that Yoga originated in Nepal, adding that In- dia wasn’t around when Yoga started in the world. “Yoga originated in Nepal, not in India. At the time when Yoga came into existence, there was no existence of India; it was divided into factions,” caretak- er Prime Minister Oli said. Oli made the state- ment while addressing a programme held at his residence Baluwa- tar on the occasion of International Yoga Day . Oli also claimed that In- dian experts have been hiding facts about it. CRUCIAL READ Amritsar: Ahead of the 2022 Punjab As- sembly polls, AAP su- premo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejri- wal on Monday an- nounced that the par- ty’s chief ministerial candidate for Punjab will be from the Sikh community . “Aam Aadmi Party’s CM candidate for Pun- jab will be from the Sikh community. It is the right of the Sikh community. The face of the Chief Minister will be discussed later, but whosoever he will be, Punjab will be proud of that person,” Kejriwal told reporters here. In a boost to the AAP in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections slated for next year, former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh on Monday, “Kunwar Vijay Pratap is not a politician. He was called ‘aam aadmi ka policewala’. We all are here to serve the nation,” said Kejriwal. New Delhi: Amid es- calated infighting in the Punjab Congress, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has arrived in Delhi and is scheduled to meet the party panel on Tuesday. The panel is headed by Leader of Opposi- tion in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Harish Rawat and JP Aggarwal are its members. The meeting gains significance after dis- gruntled leader Navjot Singh Sidhu once again opened front against the Chief Min- ister. Sidhu has report- edly said that he is not a ‘show piece’ to be used in elections. The Congress panel has been authorised to re- solve the issue without alienating any of the factions in the state. AAP CM candidate for Punjab will be from Sikh community: Kejriwal Amid infighting in Punjab, CM Amarinder to meet Cong panel Raut assures MVA stands united forever BJP’s north Bengal leader, 7 others join TMC Mumbai: Assuring that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alli- ance stands united and is committed to complete its 5-year term in the Maharash- tra government, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that the attempts to break the alliance will go in vain. Kolkata: In yet anoth- er jolt to the BJP, the party’s Alipurduar dis- trict president, Ganga Prasad Sharma, joined the TMC on Monday , as senior leader of the state’s ruling party Mukul Roy, who also switched sides two weeks ago, claimed that this was the “be- ginning of the saffron party’s end” in the state. Seven other BJP leaders from the re- gion, too, followed in Sharma’s footsteps and joined the Baner- jee camp. Roy, address- ing a press meet, said the BJP’s rise in the state began with the 2019 polls, when it managed to bag sever- al seats in north, and its downfall, too, will start from here. CM Capt Amarinder Singh
  7. 7. INDIA LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, JUNE 22, 2021 06 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia UP Police... Dharmeer Singh said on Monday.The trust general secretary and VHP international vice president, Rai, and his family members were accused in a Facebook post by noted journalist Vineet Narain of being involved in usurping 20,000 square meters of land of a cow shelter in their home tome Nagi- na.In his Facebook post, Narain has al- leged that Rai, after grabbing the land in collusion with his brothers and other fam- ily members in Nagina has opened a college on it and has got it affili- ated to a university . Narain has addressed his post to Prime Minis- ter Narendra Modi, Ut- tar Pradesh Chief Min- ister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. The journalist has at- tributed his post to an Indonesia-based expa- triate woman, Alka La- hoti, who purportedly told him that the cow shelter in Nagina had been set up by her fa- ther in 1950. Refuting the allegations in the Facebook post as false and baseless , Rai’s brother Sunil Bansal said it’s a politically motivatedchargeaimed at defaming the family ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elec- tions next year. In his complaint, Bansal also said when he called up the mobile phone linked to the Fa- cebook account, the man receiving the call verbally abused him. UP BJP’s... speculation of a leader- ship change in the state and had defended the Yogi Adityanath gov- ernment’s handling of the COVID-19 situa- tion. On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh minister Swa- mi Prasad Maurya said the state’s next chief minister will be decid- ed by the BJP’s central leadership after the as- sembly polls, prompt- ing the Samajwadi Party to suggest that the ruling party is di- vided on the leadership issue. Earlier in the day, the two central leaders met UP BJP chief Swatan- tra Dev Singh and state general secretary Sunil Bansal and discussed various campaigns of the party. The two leaders later headed for the office of the Rashtriya Swayam- sevak Sangh (RSS) in Niralanagar locality in the state capital. Party sources said that at the RSS office, San- thosh and other party leaders met Sangh of- fice bearers, including ‘Kshetra Pracharak’ Anil. They are understood to have held discussions on 2022 UP Assembly elections and the alle- gations of corruption in the purchase of land in Ayodhya by the Ram temple trust, the sourc- es said. However, when asked about the meeting, Swatantra Dev Singh said that it was a cour- tesy call and no par- ticular issue was dis- cussed. A UP BJP spokesper- son said that Santhosh will hold meetings with party office bearers and review COVID- 19-related campaigns and other ‘’seva’’ works. He will also give his guidance for up- coming party cam- paigns and pro- grammes. Record Monday... vaccination numbers are “gladdening.” “The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Con- gratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front- line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vac- cine. Well done India!” PM Modi wrote on Twitter. Assault on... and beaten him up, forc- ing him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. However, po- lice said the accused beat him up because he had sold them a ‘tabeez’ (amulet) that they be- lieved did not work.The action by Twitter comes in the wake of an ongo- ing investigation by UP Police against the social media platform for al- legedly promoting com- munal tension. Amit Shah... depot flyover and Panser railway over bridge, which will make commuting easy and people will benefit from it. I appreciate the work of the Guja- rat government which has completed these developmental works on time under the leadership of Modiji (Prime Minister Nar- endra Modi) in this coronavirus pandemic time.”Later, Shah went to inaugurate the APMC office building at Kalol, which is part of his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constitu- ency. FROM PG 1 Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the central government has decided to increase the pace of vaccination against COVID-19 in July and August. Talking to reporters after visiting a vaccina- tion centre, Shah said with PM Narendra Modi’s decision to pro- vide free vaccine to peo- ple aged 18 and above, “we will fast achieve the goal of inoculating al- most everyone”. “The central govern- ment has decided to in- crease the pace of vac- cination in July and August,” he added. Shah said from Mon- day morning, an impor- tant journey has started in the fight against COVID-19 under the leadership of PM Nar- endra Modi. The PM had taken an important decision that the Centre will provide free of cost vaccination to those aged 18 and above, he said. Centre to increase pace of Covid-19 Vaccination in July-August: Amit Shah Kunal Satyarthi is also Director, DFE, Dehradun Kunal Satyarthi, Principal, CASFOS, Dehradun is assigned with the charge of Director, DFE, Dehra- dun in addition to his existing responsibilities. He is a 1997 batch Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer of Himachal cadre. Ashok Kumar appointed High Commissioner to Zambia Ashok Kumar, presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Djibouti, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Zambia. He is a 1998 batch officer of Indian Foreign Service. Ms Richa Gaharwal gets proforma promotion to CIT grade Ms Richa Gaharwar has been accorded proforma promotion to the grade of Commissioner of Income Tax (CIT). She is an IRS-IT officer. Lt. Gen. Ajay Kumar Suri takes charge Lieutenant General Ajay Kumar Suri assumed the charge of Director General Colonel Comman- dant of Army Aviation on June 21. Chandan Mishra Dwivedi posted as Chief Controller of Accounts, CBITC Mrs. Chandan Mishra Dwivedi is posted as Chief Controller of Accounts, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBITC), New Delhi, follow- ing her promotion to the Senior Administrative Grade. She is a 2001 batch ICAS officer. Central deputation of Satya Prakash Negi extended The central deputation tenure of Satya Prakash Negi, Regional Director, Forest Survey of India, Shimla under the CSS-MoEFCC, is extended for a period of two years beyond July 31, 1998. He is a 1998 batch IFS officer of Jharkhand cadre. POWERGallery By arrangement with: http://whispersinthecorridors.com INDIA’S COVID-19 VACCINATION DRIVE IS WORLD’S LARGEST, FASTEST, SAYS NADDA RAGA SLAMS CENTRE FOR NOT PAYING COMPENSATION TO KIN OF THOSE WHO DIED OF COVID-19 Over 47 lakh doses administered on Day 1: Union Health Ministry Home Minister Amit Shah inspects the COVID-19 vaccination center, in Gandhinagar on Monday. BJP National President JP Nadda, Health Min Harshvardhan visit a vaccination center at RML Hospital, in New Delhi on Monday. New Delhi: More than 47 lakh vaccine doses were administered across the country till Monday afternoon on the first day of the revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination coming into effect, the Union Health Ministry said. India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 28 crore on Sunday with 28,00,36,898 doses being administered through 38,24,408 ses- sions, as per the provi- sional report till 7 AM by the ministry. As per the revised guidelines which came into effect from June 21, vaccine doses provided free of cost by the Centre will be allocated to states and UTs based on crite- ria such as population, disease burden and the progress of vaccination, and all above the age of 18 will be eligible for the free jabs. New Delhi:BJPNation- al President JP Nadda on Monday said that In- dia’s vaccination drive is the largest and the fastest in the world, as the centralised free vac- cination policy began underwhichthegovern- ment will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all Indian citizens above 18 years of age. He stated that India ranks seventh among the top ten nations which produced their COVID-19 own vaccines and conducted their tri- als. “I would like to tell you that Prime Minis- ter Narendra Modi has given two indigenous vaccines to the country within a span of nine months. Among the top ten nations which pro- duced their own vac- cines and conducted their trials, India comes on the seventh posi- tion,” said Nadda. The BJP national president stated that de- spite the oppositions’ misleading and dis- couraging statements about the COVID-19 vac- cines, people are active- ly participating in the drives and getting themselves vaccinated. New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that rumours and fake i n f o r m a t i o n against coronavi- rus vaccines are harming people be- longing to the eco- nomically weaker section of society the most. Speaking to the media, the Minister said, “Peo- ple should be pro- tected from those who are spreading rumours and fake i n f o r m a t i o n against coronavi- rus vaccines, it harms the poor peo- ple the most.” Speaking about the centralised vacci- nation policy , which begins today, he said that everyone should try to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Patna: Union Minis- ter Ravi Shankar Pras- ad on Monday made a “humble appeal” to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been targeting the Centre over its COVID vacci- nation policy, to get himself inoculated against the virus. “The country does not know if Congress lead- er Rahul Gandhi has yet vaccinated himself or not. If you (Rahul Gandhi) have not got the Covid-19 vaccine yet, my humble appeal is that please get your- self vaccinated,” Pras- ad said while speaking to reporters in Patna. Last week, Congress said that party interim chief Sonia Gandhi has taken both doses of the COVID-19 vac- cine. However, Rahul Gandhi could not take the jab as he contract- ed the infection in May. Appeal to Rahul Gandhi to get himself vaccinated: Ravi Shankar Prasad U’khand COVID testing scam: Pvt lab uploading data even after contract ended New Delhi: Recent in- vestigations have re- vealedthatprivateagen- cyaccusedof irregulari- ties in COVID-19 tests during the recently con- cluded Kumbh Mela, continuedtouploaddata on the Indian Council of Medical Research portal even after its agreement with Mela administra- tion concluded, police said Monday . As per police, the pe- riod of the contract for corona investigations signed between the Kumbh Mela Health Of- ficer’s office and the pri- vate agency Max Corpo- rate as well as the two private laboratories Dr Lalchandani Lab and Nalwa Laboratories was valid only till the month of April. As per law, labs should have stopped conducting COVID-19 tests after this period, but during an investiga- tion by special investi- gation team constituted a day after a day after a case was registered against them for alleged fake Covid tests. New Delhi: Replying to Congress leader Ab- hishek Manu Singhvi’s controversial Interna- tional Yoga Day tweet, UnionMinisterPrakash Javadekar on Monday took a swipe at Con- gress for indulging in appeasement politics. Earlier in the day, Sing- hvi said in a tweet, “Chanting ‘Om’ will neither make yoga more powerful nor will the power of yoga be re- ducedbysaying‘ Allah’.” In reply , Javadekar said that by looking at Yoga with religious eyes, Congress is proving it is still involved in ap- peasement politics. Terming the Central government’s decision of not paying the ex-gratia compensation to kin of those who died of COVID-19 as the “cruelty”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the government’s compensation is only a small help for the people and the Modi government is not ready to even do that. “It is impossible to evalu- ate life. The government’s compensation is only a small help, but the Modi government is not ready to even do that,” the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi. “First the lack of treatment during the COV- ID-19 pandemic and then the false figures and on top of that the government’s cruelty,” he said. ‘Congress is doing appeasement politics’ BJP MP SEEKS ACTION AGAINST NUSRAT JAHAN OVER ‘FALSE INFO’ New Delhi: The con- troversy over TMC MP Nusrat Jahan’s “con- tradictory” remarks concerning her mari- talstatushasrefusedto die down with BJP MP Sanghmitra Maurya writing to LS Speaker Om Birla demanding that the matter be re- ferred to the Ethics Committeefordetailed “investigation for her illegal and ethical con- duct”appropriateac- tion taken against her. Maurya described her membership of the House as “non-est”. In a letter to the Speaker on June 19, Sanghmi- traMaurya,whoisBJP MPfromBadauninUt- tar Pradesh, attached the Lok Sabha profile of the Trinamool Con- gress MP where she has mentioned her husband’s name as Nikhil Jain. ‘Anti COVID vaccination propaganda harming poor’ Dehradun: In the backdrop of allegations over irregu- larities in COVID-19 testing in Uttrakhand during the recently-concluded Kumbh, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday issued notices to three firms. According to SIT sources, notice has been issued to Max Corporate Service New Delhi, Nalwa Laboratories Pvt Ltd of Haryana, and Dr Lalchandani Lab for questioning. The SIT has given them four days to appear before it. SIT NOTICE TO THREE FIRMS Nusrat Jahan Rahul Gandhi RS Prasad Prakash Javadekar —PHOTO BY ANI —PHOTO BY ANI AMARNATH YATRA CANCELLED, CHAR DHAM YARTA IN 2 PHASES FROM JULY 1 New Delhi: The Am- arnath Yatra has been cancelled for the second year in a row amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, in view of the evolving COVID-19 situation, registration for Amarnath Yatra was temporarily suspended. The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board had said that the situation is being constantly moni- tored. Meanwhile, Char Dham Yatra will be held in two phases begin- ning July 1, said the Ut- tarakhand government, even as it extended the Covid lockdown in the state till June 29.
  8. 8. I f the figures of vaccina- tion in Uttar Pradesh are to be believed, the assem- bly elections to be held next year in the state could weigh heavily on it. The state has till now vacci- nated merely 10% i.ie. 2.34 crore of its total popu- lation and with 15 crore people in the state being 18 years or more, the state has a huge task in its hand to expedite the vac- cination process. DG Health (Retd) SN Rizvi said that if elections are held with incomplete vaccination, the situation can become un- controllable again. Taking the example of the Panchayat elections, he added that about 7.50 lakh people were infect- ed within a month during the Pan- chayat election period. He fur- ther added that opening of m a r k e t w i t h o u t h a v i n g vaccinated p e o p l e could also spell doom. NEWS LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, JUNE 22, 2021 07 The gang during interrogation revealed that they have carried out theft in many districts of UP including Bihar, Punjab, Haryana. The gang had a tradition of donating one part of the loot to temple in order to get blessings from God. They would target high profile houses, use cars to escape from the scene and most bizarrely would hang their clothes on trees and enter house only in their briefs. The gang would imitate birds to signal to their accomplices and would run away from the house if any occupant of the house woke up mid-heist. The gang was caught after the Katra police and SOG police laid siege for them after receiving information about the gang from an informer. —First India Bureau IPS OFFICER LETS HEART OUT IN TWEETS, DELETES THEM LATER Police officers have been sharing their feelings on social media but 2014 batch IPS officer Gaurav Banswal has been embroiled in controversy after he posted a sarcastic tweet about his deployment. Gaurav Banswal, who was the SP of Hathras tweeted and expressed the pain of not being given any important posting for a year. In his tweet on Friday night, IPS officer Gaurav Banswal wrote “Today I have completed one year in non-cadre post in UP.” He had even tagged Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad which caused even more furor in the police department. The former SP though deleted tweet a few hours after posting it and has even deactivated his Twitter handle. Gaurav Banswal who is also known to be a relative of a former Governor has been posted as SP Crime in DGP Headquarters for almost a year now. ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that the matter has come to notice and that Gaurav Banswal had even informed the officials that his twitter account has been hacked. The ADG said that the entire matter will be investigated and action will be taken according to the facts that come to light. Meanwhile, IPS officer Gaurav has claimed that his Twitter account was hacked on May 12 and that the tweet was not made by him. —First India Bureau Mahant Giri bats for population control law First India Bureau Prayagraj: The Hindu Saints as-well-as the Muslim religious lead- ers have come face to face amidst discus- sions about implemen- tation of Population Control Act in Uttar Pradesh. Maulana Sha- habuddin, the general secretary of Shalajim Ulama-e-Islam, has op- posed the demand the demand of saints for a law to check growing population. Prayagraj, Terming it need of the hour, Akhil Bharaitya Akha- ra Parishad president has supported popula- tion control law and said Saints and seer of country has always in the view to control consistently increas- ing population. Mahant Giri said that it was responsibil- ity of every member of society to control the population which is in- creasing out of con- trol. He said that re- sources on earth and country were limited and nonstop increment in population can be dangerous for the country. He said that for bet- ter development of every individual popu- lation must be con- trolled. He said that Muslims should also contribute in nations development with con- trolling population. Mahant Giri ap- pealed to Prime Minis- ter Narendra Modi to impose population control law at earliest for benefit of country. SAINA, HUSBAND VISIT VRINDAVAN International badminton player Saina Nehwal visited Vrindavan in Mathura, on Monday, along with her husband P Kashyap, the current world no. 31. Saina during her visit, along with her family offered prayers to Banke Bihariji. IIT-Kanpur’s Garv toilet gets UNDP call First India Bureau Kanpur: The Garv toi- lets made at IIT’s Incu- bation Centre have been selected for the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). Only four companies from all over the world have been selected under the Waste Management Program. In this, only pink toilet has been given opportunity in the category of modern toilet. A total of 1900 Garv toilets that save 50 percent water along with eliminating bacte- ria and viruses have been installed at 262 lo- cations across the coun- try . There are 700 pink toilets in these, which have been made keep- ing women in mind. Garv toilet maker Ma- yank will be showcas- ing his product to inves- tors around the world. VACCINATION CHALLENGE BEFORE POLLS Vaccination of 15 crore voters before the election is a big task. Even if 1 crore doses are administered every month, by February-2022, only 5 crore will be able to get double doses. In order to achieve the desired target, 30 million doses will have to be administered every month COVID VACCINE A young girl receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Motilal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. VACCINE AVAILABILITY IS ALSO A BIG CHALLENGE The availability of vaccine is also a big challenge in state and the speed of vaccination had also taken a hit last month due to de- crease in the vaccine stock which meant vaccination centers had to be reduced by half. However, in the month of June due to the high target of 1 crore doses to be administered, number of vaccina- tion centers has been increased to 6569 whose information is available in dash- board.cowin.gov. in portal. Officials said that there is no shortage of vaccine, but the reality is that due to lack of vaccine many of the vaccina- tion centers had to be close in the past. PANCHAYAT ELECTIONS CAUSED MAXIMUM INFECTION SPREAD The figures are witness that the maximum number of infections spread in UP due to panchayat elections. The Panchayat elec- tions were held in the state in 4 phases from April 15 to 29 and by April 4, 6.30 lakh were infected in UP with the number peaking to 14 lakhs after the competition of election. A whooping 7.50 lakhs were infected in just a month, with daily cases in this duration peaking at 30,000 cases a day. The infection also took the life of more than 2,000 employees-officers who were assigned election duty and the Allahabad High Court had also questioned the government in the past that with Corona to stay for a long time, what has the government prepared to tackle it. GOVERNMENT’S EFFORT TO INCREASE VACCINATION z Special vaccination booth for parents z Pink booths for women. z Vaccination camp for teachers. z Vaccination camp for media personnel. z Preparations to set up camp for rickshaw, auto drivers and daily wage earners ACS, Health Amit Mohan Prasad said that till June 15th, 51 lakh vaccine doses against a target of 1 crore dose. He added that the state would achieve the target of administering 1 crore doses by the end of the month and that on average 3.92 lakh doses of vaccine is being administered in the state on the daily basis since the announcement of Mission June. On June 14, maximum dose of more than 4 lakh 33 thousand vaccines has been given in the state on a single day. Till June 15, more than 234,12,988 doses of vaccine have been given in the state of which about 1,95,76,091 were administered first dose and 38,36,897 have been completely vaccinated. ACS, Health said that CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed the expedition of the vac- cination drive in the state. GOVERNMENT WORRIED TOO, TARGET OF ONE CRORE DOSES IN JUNE VACCINATING 1 CRORE PER MONTH COULD PROVE TO BE LESS The state has currently 14.66 crore vot- ers in the state and the state till June 15th has vaccinated only 2.34 crore people. While the vaccination drive has been expedited and the state has targeted vaccinating 1 crore people in a month from the month of June. There is currently approximately 8 months to go for the elections and even if the target of vaccinating 1 crore people a month is achieved, it would be able to vaccinate just 8 crore people in the build up to the elections. The total people would still not exceed 10.50 crore and if people are given 2 doses, the number of people completely vac- cinated would be just 5.25 crore.
  LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, JUNE 22, 2021 08 2NDFRONT On Saturday, a banquet was organised for peo- ple of neighbouring areas. Tight police se- curity arrangements were also made. The ‘baraat’ was re- ceived by Mulayam’s younger brother Abhay Ram Singh Yadav. The ‘jaimaala’ ceremony took place around 1 pm and the cuisine served during the wedding ceremony was strictly vegetarian. It must be recalled, the warring factions within the Yadav clan had given clear indica- tions of their future in Etawah when Akhilesh and his uncle held sep- arate Holi functions. That was the first time when two functions were hosted by the Ya- dav family in their na- tive village Saifai. Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and the entire Yadav clan shed differences to come together to bless the newly weds in Saifai. M Tariq Khan Lucknow: Winds of change are blowing not only in the ruling BJP but in the State’s bu- reaucracy also with talks of a much-awaited administrative reshuf- fle finally taking place in the next couple of weeks, according to sources. Among the most keenly watched appoint- ments would be that of the state’s new DGP af- ter the incumbent HC Awasthy’s tenure comes to an end on June 30. Within the bureaucracy , top slots and vacancies waiting to be filled up include that created by the tarsnfer of ACS Re- nuka Kumar as secre- tary minority affairs, New Delhi. Infrastruc- ture and industrial de- velopment commission- er’s (IIDC) post also does not have a full-time ap- pointee after incumbent Alok Tandon was re- lieved for central depu- tation. Additional chief secretary , planning, Ku- mar Kamlesh is due to retire on June 30, 2021. Other key positions lying vacant include that of social welfare commissioner and that of chairman UP Reve- nue Board. The latter has been lying vacant for over one and a half months after the death of incumbent Deepak Trivedi. A 1985 batch IAS officer of the state cadre, Trivedi died on April 29, 2021 while un- dergoing treatment for Covid. Trivedi, who also held the position of UP IAS Association chair- man, was due to retire on April 30, 2021. Going by the buzz in the bu- reaucratic corridors, Chief Secretary, RK Ti- wari may also see a change in his role to make way for his jun- iors. He is the senior- most IAS officer of the 1985 batch and has a long tenure ahead with retirement due in early in 2023. Any change on the top post may provide an opportunity for some of- ficers of the 1986 and 1987 batches who may otherwise retire before Tiwari’s superannua- tion. With assembly elections just eight months away, this may- be the last major admin- istrative reshuffle of the ruling BJP . UP soon to have top bureaucratic overhaul! RESHUFFLE CS RK Tiwari DGP HC Awasthy 2022 Polls: Cong begins selection of candidates First India Bureau Lucknow: Thepoliti- cal activities have in- tensified in Uttar Pradesh for the as- semblyelectionstobe held next year in the state. The Congress which has not been able to come to power in the state for the last 3 decades has un- der Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi begun prepa- rations for the elec- tions. The Congress has begun the process of selection of candi- dates for all 403 seats in the state and on Monday, Priyanka herself has given the green signal to about 50 leaders in the state and has called them to prepare for the election as their tick- ets have been con- firmed. The Congress General Secretary said that all the lead- ers should keep full focus in their area andhelpthepeopleas much as possible. UP Congress Presi- dent Ajay Lallu said that Priyanka keep in touch with the lead- ers regularly and that there is nothing new in the system. The Congress has set a target of finalizing the list of candidates for more than 200 seats in the state by the month of August for which Lallu has started the process of selection of candi- dates by holding zone wise meetings. First India Bureau Varanasi: Varanasi Di- visional Commissioner Deepak Agarwal has been appointed the first director of the Directo- rate of Religious Affairs (DRA) headquartered in the holy city . “Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Deepak Agarwal has been ap- pointed the first direc- tor of the directorate of religious affairs, head- quartered in Varanasi,” a new agency tweeted. The senior IAS officer’s appointmentastheDRA director comes nearly six months after Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet approved a proposal to set up the directorate. The appointment will pave way for setting up the DRA’s infrastruc- ture besides recruiting staff for the body . Earlier on December 11 last year, the cabinet approvedtheproposalto set up the DRA ‘Dharmarth Karya Vib- hag’ to ease administra- tive functioning in pro- moting religious sites as tourism hubs. The DRA headquar- ters, as per the state cabinet’s decision, would be established with the help of the Kashi Vishwanath Spe- cial Area Development Board (KVSADB). Deepak Agarwal Varanasi Div commissioner is appointed first head of DRA Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra BJP leader Swami Prasad Maurya Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Leadership change buzz rife in state BJP First India Bureau Lucknow: Internal rumblings regarding the chief ministerial candidate for BJP in the 2022 elections in- dicates the party is keeping its options open. Senior BJP leader and UP Labour Minis- ter Swami Prasad Maurya said the next chief minister of the state will be decided by the Central leader- ship after the comple- tion of Assembly elec- tions early next year. “The chief minister will be finalised by the central leadership after the Assembly elections,” Maurya told newspersons in reply to a question at the BJP headquarters here on Sunday . Conflicting signals have continued to emerge from the rul- ing BJP over who would lead the party in the 2022 Assembly elections and who will be the chief ministe- rial candidate. Speaking to newspersons in Etah last week, the BJP’s state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh had said that the next Assembly polls will be contested under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. “Corruption and hooliganism have ended and develop- ment is taking place. We will fight the 2022 elections under the hardworking and hon- est CM Yogi Adity- anath,” Swatantra Dev had stated. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya had earlier said in Bareil- ly that the party’s na- tional leadership will decide under whom the upcoming elec- tions will be fought. When asked if there was any confu- sion in the party over who would lead the party in the coming polls and who would be the chief ministe- rial candidate as seen in the recent state- ments of party lead- ers, BJP spokesman Harishchandra Sriv- astava said, “Swatan- tra Dev is the state unit president and what he has said is im- portant. What Keshav Prasad Maurya and Swami Prasad Mau- rya have said is on the basis of the party’s norms and tradi- tions.” BIKRU CASE: ALL ACCUSED TO FACE NSA, SAYS KANPUR IG First India Bureau Kanpur: The memory of Bikru village of Kan- pur district, notorious for the hooliganism and bullying by history- sheeter Vikas Dubey, is still fresh in the hearts of the people of the vil- lage. Bikru village came into the news after a team of police which hadgonetoconductraid was ambushed by Vikas Dubey and his associ- ates which ultimately led to death of 8 police- men including the CO. While the police have arrested several ac- cused, Vikas Dubey and 6 of his associates have beenkilledinencounter, the police investigation is still going on a year after the incident. Mohit Agarwal, In- spector General of Po- lice, Kanpur Zone, said that preparations have been made for invoking NSA against all the 44-remaining accused in the case. Currently , Shi- vam who was the close aid of Vikas is being prosecuted under the NSAandtheIGsaidthat case under NSA will filed on all the remain- ing criminals. Hearing on June 30 The hearing on the bail application of Khushi Dubey , wife of Amar Dubey who was one of the sharpshooters in the gang of history-sheeter criminal Vikas Dubey has been postponed by the Allahabad High Court to June 30. The bail application was filed in January in which the accused Khushi has claimed innocence in the caseandcitiedillhealthas a reason for her to be granted bail. Kushi’s health who was lodged in Barabanki jail, had sud- denly deteriorated promptingjailauthorities to admit her to hospital. Sumit Awasthi Kanpur: In an attempt to save the police from getting its image ma- ligned or wasting its time by intervening in cases pertaining to land dispute or a dispute be- tweenhusbandandwife, strict guidelines have been issued by Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun, directing the police for not inter- vening directly in such cases. However, in cases where the law and order was expected to get dis- turbed, the police could intervene. As per re- ports, in an initiative to improve image of po- lice, the Police Commis- sioner Asim Arun has issued guidelines for how the police station will work in these cases. He has made it clear in a meeting held with the station in-charges re- cently that no station in- charge will interfere in cases of land dispute and incase a complaint was received by the po- lice, the station in- charge will make a re- port and send that re- port to the DCP office. Guidelines to uphold clean image of khaki Vikas Dubey Asim Arun Music makes the world a little more beautiful, more melancholy, whatever it maybe- music adds to life! —Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Editor-in-Chief, First India The chief minister will be finalised by the central leader- ship after the As- sembly elections. —Swami Prasad Maurya
  LUCKNOW, TUESDAY JUNE 22, 2021
  10 ETC LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, JUNE 22, 2021 The human brain has an area called the hip- pocampus which is associ- ated with memory . Studies indicate that when any- thing which is being heard or thought is noted down on paper the hippocampus remembers better as com- pared to one typed on a tablet or mobile. The hu- man brain also has areas associated with visual im- agination. It has been con- firmed by several studies, a recent one from Japan included, that when a thinker writes with a pen rather than direct typing, his brain imagines much more deeply and vividly as typing on a computer or phone may divert the at- tention like the flow of emotions or thought pro- cess is too fast to type. The best strategy is to write, type and edit. The novel was written by Motihari ( Bihar) born English author Eric Ar- thur Blair, pen-named George Orwell, is a classic case of imagination by the human brain. He wrote his famous novel ‘1984’ when was dying of tuber- culosis during the late 1940s and was able to fin- ish just before his death at the young age of 46 years. When given paper and pen, this dying author used to go into a state of trance, his brain creating a future world which at this point of times looks so real. Among the many things which Orwell’s brain visualised is the to- talitarian rule, propagan- da to influence masses, subversion of reality, love and feelings, loss of inde- pendent thinking and per- sonal identity, political loyalty as a core character, division of people into dif- ferent classes of loyalty, economy and religion etc, control of information and rewriting the his- tory. Could there be a better example of the futuristic imagina- tion of the human brain? Look all around and you shall find what Orwell predicted. You can take note that everything he wrote is evident every- where. The brain also has an area that takes care of lan- guage. When we write, we have to take care of grammar and spell- ing, the formation of proper sentences and proper and powerful com- munication through ap- propriate words. This leads to a lot of brain activ- ity and an alert organ. Typ- ing on phone and tablets is helped by suggestions and auto-fill, thereby, making your brain a bit casual and lethargic. It has been ob- served that those who don’t write frequently have poor word power and are annoy- ingly repetitive. Look at politicians who don’t have speechwriters. The quality of content becomes poor despite powerful oration once they abandon their speechwriter. It is not pos- sible to write without a cer- tain degree of thinking. This process of thinking keeps your neurones and nerve cells active as well as healthy. So, take a paper and pen and start writing even if it is your daily rou- tine otherwise, one day, you might forget your phone number or area code and keep wandering in places which you visited previously but are unable to connect now. Writing may help in the prevention of degenerative brain dis- eases to some extent and helps to live a better quali- ty of overall life. Senile de- mentia is significantly less in people who read and write regularly . F A C E O F T H E D A Y RIDHIMA SHARMA, Model LEO JULY 24 - AUGUST 23 You will put in extra efforts to complete a task entrusted to you. Your academic aspirations may take some time to get realised. A contentious property issue may not show any signs of getting sorted out amicably, so have a backup plan ready. LIBRA SEPT 24 - OCTOBER 22 A long journey may prove to be both tiring and uncomfortable. A major purchase may make a dent in your savings, but will help in keeping up with the Joneses! Speculation may not be profitable and you can very well burn your fingers. ARIES MAR 21 - APR 20 Your dreams of achieving big are likely to be realised soon. Focussing on your career graph at this juncture will be a step that will take you far. A rethink is in order for those going in for a heavy investment. Recovering a loaned amount will not pose much difficulty. SAGITTARIUS NOV 23 - DEC 22 Homemakers will get a chance to implement their ideas. You are likely to be recognised for your efforts on the professional front. Some of you can be invited for guidance or consultancy. Chance of a raise is possible for some. Timely decision will help you in saving a lot of money. GEMINI MAY 21 - JUNE 21 You succeed in putting an ambitious project on the tracks and cross all hurdles in making it a success. Love beckons and promises to give immense joy and fulfillment. Your consistency in performance on the academic front will be noticed by those who matter. AQUARIUS JAN 21 - FEB 19 Satisfaction is foreseen for the image conscious people trying to achieve perfect figure and physique. You will succeed in surmounting the odds to get a stalled job back on the tracks. Your efforts on the academic front will keep you in contention. You are likely to spend an enjoyable time. TAURUS APR 21 - MAY 20 You remaining on the saving mode will help you strengthen your financial front. Those planning to study abroad are likely to get a chance of a lifetime. Your innovative ideas on the professional front are likely to be well received. Spirituality will have a special allure for you. CAPRICORN DEC 23 - JAN 20 A positive outlook will help you throw out the negativity within. Job prospects for those freshly out of professional institutes are set to brighten up soon. You will manage to ignore distractions and interruptions at work to complete a pending task in time. VIRGO AUG 24 - SEP 23 Although money is not a problem, you will have to curb wasteful expenditure. Sticking to workout routine may benefit you on the health front. New opportunities will be seized on the professional front. Meeting relatives at a marriage or party cannot be ruled out. CANCER JUNE 22 - JULY 23 It is one of those days when you will feel satisfied with whatever you do today on the social front! Those seeking love may not get lucky, but persistence will pay! Those in the rat race may find it difficult to pip the rivals at the post. A friend can touch a sensitive nerve. PISCES FEB 20 - MARCH 20 Your energy and dynamism will get you what you aim for today on the academic front. This is the day to play your winning card on the professional front. A lot of time may be wasted in socialising, but you will love every moment of it. A romantic outing is on the cards. SCORPIO OCT 23 - NOVEMBER 22 A profitable day for entrepreneurs is envis- aged. You may be played upon for spending on someone else’s needs and desires. Health matters gain priority and will motivate for achieving total fitness. Homemakers are likely to enjoy the day in the company of neighbors. YOUR DAY Horoscope by Saurabbh Sachdeva A SINGLE STEP TOWARDS A GOOD BRAIN DR RAMAWTAR cityfirst@firstindia.co.in I
  ETC LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, JUNE 22, 2021 11

