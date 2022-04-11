Successfully reported this slideshow.

Apr. 11, 2022
164970265012042022_ First India New Delhi.pdf

Apr. 11, 2022
News & Politics

Find Latest India News and Breaking News these days from India on Politics, Business, Entertainment, Technology, Sports, Lifestyle and Coronavirus News in India and the world over that you can't miss.For real time update Visit our social media handle.Read First India NewsPaper in your morning replace.Visit First India.

CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/

#First_India_NewsPaper

Find Latest India News and Breaking News these days from India on Politics, Business, Entertainment, Technology, Sports, Lifestyle and Coronavirus News in India and the world over that you can't miss.For real time update Visit our social media handle.Read First India NewsPaper in your morning replace.Visit First India.

CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/

#First_India_NewsPaper

News & Politics

164970265012042022_ First India New Delhi.pdf

  1. 1. PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his 195th birth anniversary First India Bureau New Delhi: Prime Min- isterNarendraModihas paid tribute to the great social reformer, philoso- pher and writer Mahat- ma Jyotiba Phule on his 195th birth anniversary . He said that Mahatma Phule is widely respect- ed as a champion of so- cial justice and source of hope for countless people and worked tire- lessly for social equality , women empowerment and boosting education. ThePMalsosharedhis thoughts on great think- er, Jyotiba Phule through his Mann Ki Baat pro- gramme where Modi had said that Mahatma Phule started schools for girls and raised his voice against female infanti- cide and also carried out campaigns to solve water crisis. In a series of tweets, the the Prime Minister said; “Mahatma Phule is widely respected as a champion of social jus- tice and source of hope for countless people. He was a multifaceted per- sonality who worked tirelessly for social equality, women em- powerment and boost- ing education. Tributes to him on his Jayanti.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi. —FILE PHOTO TRIBUTE TO GREAT SOCIAL REFORMER AMARNATH YATRA 2022 TO BE ‘MUCH BIGGER’ THAN BEFORE Srinagar (PTI): This year’s Amarnath Yatra is expected to be twice in size than before, with the Jammu and Kashmir administration prepar- ing to welcome about 8 lakh pilgrims to the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said on Mon- day. The arrangements for the yatra, to be held after a gap of two years, were discussed at a meeting here chaired by Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry Secretary Apurva Chan- dra. P8 People get themselves registered for Amarnath Yatra 2022 as registrations begin, at Punjab National Bank, in Jammu on Monday. —PHOTO BY ANI NEW DELHI l TUESDAY, APRIL 12, 2022 l Pages 12 l 3.00 RNI TITLE NO. DELENG/2021/19840 l Vol 1 l Issue No. 222 Rescue operations were underway to evacuate the stranded tourists on the rope- way at Tirkut hill near Deoghar district of Jharkhand. The Indian Air Force tweeted that 19 tourists had been rescued by the IAF Mi17 V5 and Cheetah helicopters and Garud commandos. Two persons were killed and dozens were left stranded mid-air after 12 ropeway trollies collided with each other on Sunday afternoon. J’KHAND ROPEWAY MISHAP: IAF CHOPPERS CARRY OUT RESCUE Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday to discuss various matters related to the development of the state. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took Twitter to extend greetings and thanked PM Modi for giving time to meet the UP leadership. CM YOGI, HIS DEPUTIES MEET PM MODI, AMIT SHAH IN DELHI OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR, AHMEDABAD, LUCKNOW NEW DELHI www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/delhi I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia ‘Zero tolerance for violence, refrain from disturbing harmony: JNU to students New Delhi: A day after violence erupted on the campus over serving non-veg food, the Jawa- harlal Nehru adminis- tration warned stu- dents against involving in any activity that might disrupt peace and harmony . On Monday, the Vice- Chancellor, Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, in an official appeal to the stu- dents reiterated its “re- solve for the zero toler- ance towards any form of violence on campus.” Meanwhile, Delhi Po- lice on Monday regis- tered an FIR against unidentified people for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful re- straint, outraging the modesty of women, among others. P2 Telangana’s KCR sows new farm challenge for PM Modi Communal clashes rock Gujarat, MP, J’khand, WB during Ram Navami New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao set up a fresh confron- tation with Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi just months after the central government’s climbdown on new ag- ricultural laws, as he launched a sit-in pro- test in Delhi on Mon- day over a dispute in- volving the purchase of rice from farmers in his state. “If Modi has the guts, let him arrest me... With folded hands, I tell the PM and [Union Food Min- ister] Piyush Goyal. Please buy our food grains. I give you 24 hours, after that, we will take our decision,” said the leader who has been on the war- path with PM Modi for several months. Ram Navami cele- brations on Sunday were marred by violent communal clashes in some parts in four states — Gujarat, Mad- hyaPradesh,Jharkhand and West Bengal. While the number of injured have not been ascer- tained yet, all the areas in the aforesaid states have been kept under strict vigil. In Madhya Pradesh, at least 10 houses were set ablaze and more than two dozen people, including Superinten- dent of Police (SP) Sid- dharthChoudhary ,were injured in clashes that erupted during Ram Na- vami procession in vari- ous areas of Khargone in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, forcing the ad- ministration to impose curfew in some pockets of the city . Islamabad: Shehbaz Shari, the 70-year-old brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the leader of opposition PML-N, has been elected unopposed as the 23rd Prime Minis- ter of Pakistan, suc- ceeding Imran Khan, who was removed by a no-trust vote on Sat- urday . PM-designate She- hbaz Sharif said that good has prevailed over evil as he rub- bished his predeces- sor’s claims of a “for- eign controversy” behind the ongoing political turmoil in the country. “Dra- ma,” Sharif said as he refuted the allega- tions. The Pakistan’s Na- tional Security Com- mittee will be briefed on the controversial letter, he has assured. Meanwhile, Paki- stan’s President, Dr Arif Alvi, fell ill just hours away from swearing in Sharif. According to the president’s official Twitter account. New Delhi: Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi today reiterated India’s neutral stance on the war in Ukraine during his virtual meet with US President Joe Biden, who spoke of India’s contributions to war- torn Ukraine in terms of medicines and relief material. PM Modi also reminded the US Presi- dent of New Delhi’s con- demnation of the Rus- sian aggression against civilians in Ukraine’s Bucha and expressed hope that the “ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine will pave the way for peace”. “I have spoken to the leaders of both Ukraine and Russia many times andurgedthemtodirect- ly talk,” PM Modi said today . “We hope that the ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine will pave the way for peace,” he added. The virtual meet -- which PM Modi said was initiated by US -- co- incides with the maiden India-US 2+2 dialogue under the Biden admin- istration. It also comes amid a fresh tranche of US sanctions against Russia and Washing- ton’s efforts for a strong- er line against Moscow from New Delhi. The US President said, “I want to welcome India’s humanitarian support for the people Ukraine, who are suffer- ing a horrific assault”. CM KCR staged a day-long dharna against the Centre in Delhi, demanding procurement of 15 lakh tonnes of parboiled rice from the state Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf boycotted voting, staged a walkout from Assembly Pak President ‘complains of discomfort’ before swearing-in Shehbaz Sharif as PM, advised rest SHEHBAZ SHARIF ELECTED PAK PM UNOPPOSED 1 2 WON’T SIT WITH ‘THIEVES’: IMRAN KHAN RESIGNS FROM PAK NATIONAL ASSEMBLY Islamabad: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to tender his resignation as a member of the National Assembly ahead of the election for the new prime minister of Pakistan. This develop- ment comes after Imran Khan said that he will not sit in the assemblies with ‘thieves’. “A man who has one corruption case of 16 billion rupees and another corruption case of 8 billion rupees against him...for that person to be selected and elected as the Prime Minister, there can not be a bigger insult to the country. We are resigning from the National Assembly,” Imran Khan was quoted as saying by PTI’s official Twitter account. NAWAZ SHARIF TO RETURN TO PAKISTAN FROM LONDON NEXT MONTH: PARTY LEADER Islamabad: Deposed Paki- stan prime minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to return from London next month after Eid, a senior PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif has said, amid a whirlwind of political developments that have embroiled the country following Imran Khan’s ignominious ouster from power. INDIA TAKES NEUTRAL STANCE ON UKRAINE: PM During Modi-Biden virtual meet, US President declared that two nations are going to continue ‘close consultation on how to manage the destabilising effects of this Russian war’ Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao with BKU’s Rakesh Tikait. A policeman at the site after a communal clash during the Ram Navami procession, in Himmatnagar. (Top) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the India-US virtual summit with US President Joe Biden in New Delhi on Monday. (Above) President Joe Biden India’s External Affairs Minister S jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at White House in Washington on Monday. We want good relations with India but a durable peace can’t be possible without Kashmir’s solution —Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan PM CRUCIAL READ MAMATA HITS BACK OVER GANGRAPE Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, under pressure over the death of a minor girl al- legedly after gangrape, hit back at critics The police has taken action in the case and made an arrest “irrespective of (political) colour,” she asserted. Son of local TMC leader has been held. ED GRILLS KHARGE IN NATIONAL HERALD CASE New Delhi: The Enforce- ment Directorate on Monday questioned senior Congress leader Mallikar- jun Kharge in connection with the National Herald corruption case. Kharge, the leader of the Opposi- tion in Rajya Sabha, is being questioned by the central probe agency in the money laundering case. P3 LANKA PM, IN ADDRESS TO CRISIS-HIT NATION, EXPLAINS WHY MONEY RAN OUT Colombo: Covid lockdown in a weak economy depleted foreign reserves, Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said on Monday, in an effort to explain worsening economic crisis and protests rag- ing in the country. “The President and I are spending every moment to formulate solutions on how to get Sri Lanka out of this current crisis,” he said.
  2. 2. CRUCIAL READ CAPITOL NEW DELHI | TUESDAY, APRIL 12, 2022 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/delhi I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia POLICE BOOK UNKNOWN ABVP MEMBERS JNU CLASH New Delhi (PTI): A day after JNU students clashed allegedly over the serving of non-veg- etarian food in a varsity mess on Ram Navami, Delhi Police on Monday booked unknown ABVP members and the insti- tute’s administration stepped in to curtail the tension by warning stu- dents against disrupt- ing peace and harmony . Two groups clashed attheJawaharlalNehru University’s Kaveri Hostel on Sunday, with police saying six stu- dents were injured in the violence. While security inside the campus is being taken care of by the uni- versity’s guards, Delhi Police has deployed its personnel outside. Several purported videos of the violence surfaced on social me- dia, with one of them showing a student, Akhtarista Ansari, bleeding from the head. Officials have not con- firmed the authenticity of the videos. RSS-affiliate Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday alleged that students from Left- backed outfits wanted to disrupt a Ram Nava- mi puja, and are using diversionary tactics by raising the issue of serving of non-vegetar- ian food. However, the Left-led JNU Students Union (JNUSU) has accused the ABVP of “orches- trating the incident and unleashing violence in the name of food”. Deputy Commission- er of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said that police early Monday morning received a complaint against unknown ABVP members from a group of students who are part of the JNUSU, the Students’ Federa- tion of India (SFI), the Democratic Students Federation (DSF) and the All India Students Association (AISA). Security tightend at JNU to maintain peace: Police New Delhi (PTI): Se- curity has been tight- ened at the Jawahar- lal Nehru University to maintain peace and ensure no untoward incident takes place again, a day after a clash in the campus over non-vegetarian food, police said on Monday . Two groups of stu- dents clashed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Kaveri Hostel on Sunday al- legedly over serving of non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami in the mess, with po- lice saying six stu- dents were injured in the violence. According to police, the security both in- side and outside the campus has been stepped up. Police per- sonnel have been de- ployed only outside the campus till now while the security in- side the campus is be- ing taken care of by the university’s secu- rity guards. “Our personnel have not been de- ployed inside the JNU campus yet be- cause the varsity has not requested for our security yet. How- ever, we are monitor- ing the situation,” a senior police officer said. LEFT-LED JNU STUDENTS UNION HAS ACCUSED ABVP OF “ORCHESTRATING THE INCIDENT AND UNLEASHING VIOLENCE IN THE NAME OF FOOD” Chhatra Rashtriya Janata Dal (CRJD) JNU members stage a protest over the alleged clash with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and Left Unions, outside Vasant Kunj police station in New Delhi —ANI New Delhi (PTI): The RSS-affiliated ABVP on Monday alleged that stu- dents from the Left wanted to disrupt the Ram Navami pooja and are using diversionary tactics by raising the is- sue of non-vegetarian food. Two groups of stu- dents clashed at the JNU’s Kaveri Hostel on Sunday allegedly over serving of non-vegetari- an food on Ram Navami in the mess, with police saying six students were injured in the violence. He claimed that seven days back, there was a General Body Meeting of Kaveri Hostel mess committee where it was unanimously decided that no non-vegetarian food will be cooked in the hostel mess on Sun- day on the occasion of Ram Navami. “Muslim students were also in agreement with the decision. Three days back when the post- er for Ram Navami pooja was shared, students from the Left threatened to throw meat bones to disrupt the pooja,” he said. ‘Left wing wanted to disrupt Ram Navami pooja’ Police personnel stand guard at JNU entrance after a scuffle broke out between two groups on Sunday —FILE PHOTO CLASH OF STUDENTS AT JNU HOSTEL UNFORTUNATE: DELHI HOME MINISTER The clash of students at the JNU’s Kaveri Hostel was an “un- fortunate” incident, Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday. Two groups of students had clashed at the varsity’s Kaveri Hostel here allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food in the mess on Ram Navami on Sunday, with police saying six students were injured in the incident. Asked about the incident by reporters, Jain said, “I am the home minister of Delhi. You should ask this question to the home minister under whom the Delhi Police is.” He, however, added that the incident was “unfortunate”. ‘VIOLENCE AS MEANS OF ‘PUNISHING DIFFERENCE’ HAS NO PLACE IN VARSITY’ The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association has condemned the violence that erupted in the Kaveri hostel mess on Sunday and demanded that the VC intervene in the matter. In a statement issued late Sunday night, the JNUTA said it will ascer- tain the full sequence of events and the factual details and report back to the campus community. “JNUTA expresses its outrage at any effort to impose the food preferences of any group over others. The use of violence as a means of punishing difference has no place within a university community,” read the statement. JNU STUDENTS PROTEST NEAR DELHI POLICE HEADQUARTERS Scores of Jawaharlal Nehru University students affil- iated to the All India Students Association staged a protest near Delhi Police headquarters here on Monday and demanded the arrest of ABVP activists for their al- leged role in the violence at the varsity. Two groups of students had clashed at the university’s Kaveri Hostel here on Sunday allegedly over serving of non-vegetari- an food in the mess on Ram Navami, with police saying six students were injured in the incident. New Delhi (PTI): The Delhi government will launch a month-long anti-open burning cam- paign from Tuesday and a drive to curb road dust pollution from April 15, Environment Minister Gopal Rai. A joint meeting of ex- perts will be held on April 21 to find out a technological solution to the problem of fires at landfill sites, he said at a press conference, divulging Delhi’s ‘Sum- mer Action Plan’ to fight pollution. He said ‘Green Delhi Start-up Scheme’ will be launched to encourage start-ups to find solu- tions to environmental problems like single-use plastic items. The Public Works De- partment will set up a special taskforce to map areas where green belt is required to be devel- oped on the roadside. The government will also develop all the ex- isting parks in the na- tional capital through local resident welfare associations or non-gov- ernment organisations. A financial aid of Rs 2.55 lakh will be given to maintain these parks, the minister said. Rai said a special drive will be launched from April 20 to monitor if industries in Delhi are using cleaner fuels. TWO MEN ARRESTED FOR SELLING ADULTERATED DESI GHEE New Delhi (PTI): Two men were arrested for alleg- edly selling adulterated desi ghee in outer Delhi, police said on Sunday. An- shul Bansal (22) and Arjun Kumar (30) were arrested and 1,259 litres of adulter- ated desi ghee of different brands was seized from them, they said. The ar- rests were made on a complaint of Jitender Singh, SMC Food Ltd and VRS food Ltd marketing intel- ligence officer, regarding cheating and adulteration of desi ghee, police said. The complainant alleged that some people were playing with the health of the public by selling spurious and adulterated desi ghee in outer Delhi. HEATWAVE KEEPS STRANGLEHOLD ON DELHI FOR FOURTH STRAIGHT DAY New Delhi (PTI): Delhi continued to wilt under a heatwave on Sunday, with Safdarjung, the capital’s base weather station, recording a high of 41.8 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal. It was only 0.6 degrees lower than the 42.4 degree high on Saturday, which was the hottest April day in the past five years. The maximum temperature on Monday is expected to hover around 41 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has issued an orange alert. The heat might subside a bit on Tuesday to a high of 40 degrees, which still trig- gers a yellow alert, a notch lower. New Delhi (PTI): Eight fresh cases of dengue have been reported in the last one week in Delhi, taking the tally to 69, according to a civic report released on Monday. Till April 2 this year, 61 cases of dengue were recorded in the city. Eight fresh cases have been reported in the last one week, it said, adding that at least 69 dengue cases have been recorded this year. The city had reported 23 cases in January, 16 in February and 22 in March. Eight cases have been recorded this month till April 9. For the January 1-April 9 period, nine cases were logged last year, six cases in 2020 and seven in 2019, while 12 cases were logged in 2018 and 15 in 2017, the report stated. 69 CASES OF DENGUE THIS YEAR Delhi Govt to launch anti-open burning campaign today: Rai Environment Minister Gopal Rai. —FILE PHOTO Delhi BJP demands dismissal of AAP minister Satyendar Jain New Delhi (PTI): Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar here on Monday demanding the dismissal of AAP minis- ter Satyendar Jain. The Enforcement Di- rectorate had last week said it has attached prop- erties worth Rs 4.81 crore of the family and compa- nies “beneficially owned and controlled” by Jain in connection with a m o n e y - l a u n d e r i n g probe. During the protest, Delhi BJP chief Adesh GuptaclaimedthatChief Minister Arvind Kejri- wal was aware about the “corruption” in which Jain was indulged in and yet maintained silence on the matter. An immediate reac- tion was not available from the AAP over BJP’s allegation. Earlier, the ruling par- ty in Delhi had asserted that Jain was a “very honest man” and the case against him will be dismissed by the court. New Delhi (Agen- cies): The Delhi gov- ernment is planning to launch Rozgar Bazaar 2.0, a platform to con- nect job seekers with job providers by mid-July, said officials in the know of the mat- ter. The initiative is a key part of the Delhi gov- ernment’s ambitious target of creating two million jobs that it outlined in the annual budget for the fiscal 2022-23. The platform will use artificial intelligence to draw up the best job matches and will offer end-to-end employment related information to those looking for jobs in the national capital, said officials. According to docu- ments, the government has prepared detailed timelines for various aspects of this ambitious project and the authorities engaged in the exercise have been directed to ensure the works are completed within the stipulated deadlines. Officials said the ten- der for the online em- ployment platform has already been floated, with April 19 set as the last day for submission of bids. The documents will be evaluated between April 19-22; technical presentation will be made between April 25- 29; the commercial bids will be opened in the first week of May; ap- proval for the project will be granted by mid- May and the work order will be released by May end. Delhi Govt jobs portal to launch in mid-July ROZGAR BAZAAR 2.0 lll The initiative is a key part of the Delhi government’s ambitious target of creating two million jobs that it outlined in the annual budget for the fiscal 2022-23. New Delhi (PTI): The Delhi government is keeping a watchful eye over the COVID-19 situ- ation and there is no reason to worry until a new variant of concern is detected, Health Min- ister Satyendar Jain said on Monday . Interacting with re- porters here, the minis- ter also sought to allay apprehensions over the steady rise in daily cas- es in Delhi and the posi- tivity rate logging be- yond one per cent in the last few days. “The count of daily cases in Delhi is being reported in the range of 100-200. We are keeping an eye on hospital ad- missions, and that is go- ing down,” Jain said. Covid: No reason to worry, says health minister New Delhi (PTI): Hav- ing “gifted” three gar- bage hills to Delhiites, the BJP-led municipal corporation has asked the Centre for land in east Delhi to create an- other dumping yard in the national capital, the AAP said on Sunday. The ruling party said it will not allow another landfill site to come up in the city and threatened to launch a “massive agi- tation” if the civic body goes ahead with its plan. East Delhi Mayor Shy- am Sunder Aggarwal, said the AAP was raising a fuss and its allegations “lack logic”. ‘MCD looking to create another dumping site’
  3. 3. INDIA NEW DELHI | TUESDAY, APRIL 12, 2022 03 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/delhi I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia STABILITY IN NEIGHBOURHOOD IS GOOD FOR US: MUFTI ON PAKISTAN Srinagar (PTI): De- mocracy is gaining roots in Pakistan and political stability in the neighbourhood “is good for us”, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said here on Monday. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said Pakistan should decide whether it wants a new govern- ment or to hold fresh elections so that de- mocracy flourishes there. “(Former Pakistan prime minister Zulfi- kar Ali) Bhutto used to say that India is alive because of the hustle- bustle of its democracy . Today, we are also see- ing the hustle-bustle of democracy in Pakistan and the democracy in that country is gaining roots,” she told report- ers outside her party office here. “It is our neighbour and we want it to be a stable country. They should take a decision soon whether have a new government or fresh elections, what- ever they want — so that the democracy flourishes there in the same way as it is in our country. Stability in our neighbourhood is good for us,” she said. Asked about the seiz- ing of properties of those charged with har- bouring militants, Me- hbooba Mufti said that it was “wrong”. She also called for dialogue and reconcili- ation with the people of Kashmir. Ex-JK Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. AFGHANISTAN WILL REMAIN UNTOUCHED BY PAKISTAN CRISIS, SAY TALIBAN Kabul (Agencies): Taliban has issued a statement saying the political crisis in Pakistan seeing a constant soar, will have no effect on Afghanistan. However, analysts predict an impact is inevitable on Afghanistan’s situation due to changes in Pakistan’s administration. “The Islamic Emirate seeks good economic and political relations between the two countries”, said the deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, Inamullah Samanga- ni. “The current political crisis in Pakistan will not have any particular impact on relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan,” he said in a further statement, reported TOLO News. Meanwhile, political analysts claimed that there will be some impact on Afghanistan’s situation as there will be a major change in the administration in Pa- kistan. In a statement, Tahir Khan, a Pakistani journalist explained “There is a possibility that the consultation between the two sides will increase”. 3 BJP teams to begin K’taka poll prep tour from today Bengaluru (PTI): The BJP has formed three teams, led by senior leaders to travel across Karnataka from Tues- day, to prepare the ground for the state as- sembly elections next year, party strongman and former chief min- ister B S Yediyurappa said on Monday. Making an appeal to end the flare-up of communal issues in the state, he said Hin- dus and Muslims should lead their lives as “children of one mother.” “From April 12 to 24, in three teams, we will be travelling across the state. BJP state presi- dent Nalin Kumar Ka- teel will be in the first team, our national gen- eral secretary (Arun Singh) and I will be to- gether in the second team and Chief Minis- ter Basavaraj Bommai will be in the third team,” Yediyurappa said. Talking to reporters here, he said this tour is aimed at strengthen- ing the party, holding discussions with party workers for drawing up strategies and pre- paring for the polls. “Such tours will con- tinue here...in the first phase we will be travel- ling in three teams,” he added. BJP sources in Delhi said every team will have seven to eight members. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Hate, violence weakening country: Rahul on clashes during Ram Navami New Delhi (Agencies): After reports of vio- lence in many parts of the country during Ram Navami processions, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that hate was weaken- ing the country . In a tweet, he said, “Hate, violence and ex- clusion are weakening our beloved country. The path to progress is paved with the bricks of brotherhood, peace and harmony . Let’s stand to- gether to secure a just, inclusive India.” Communal violence erupted in at least two districts of Madhya Pradesh during the Ram Navami celebra- tions on Sunday . The first incident of violence was reported in Khargone district, where nearly half-a-doz- en police personnel got injured while a similar incident occurred in the Sendhwa town of Barwani district. A similar incident took place in Gujarat’s Sa- barkantha. Rahul Gandhi CONGRESS DISCIPLINARY PANEL ISSUES NOTICES TO KV THOMAS, SUNIL JAKHAR New Delhi: The disciplinary action committee of the Congress on Monday issued show-cause notices to former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar and former Union min- ister KV Thomas for their comments and actions that were not in tune with the party line. Both have been asked to reply to the notices within a week. The A K Antony-headed panel’s move against Thomas comes after the party leadership in Kerala sought action against him. CONG CALLS STATE IN-CHARGES, GENERAL SECYs MEET TO DECIDE ON ‘CHINTAN SHIVIR’ New Delhi: The Congress has called a meeting of the party general secretaries and state in-charges on Tuesday to discuss the issue of the membership drive and proposed ‘Chintan Shivir’ on the poll debacle in five states. The Congress working committee has decided to organise a brainstorming session to derive a forward path for the party. The Chintan Shivir has been neces- sitated since the dissidents have been raising voices against the present functioning of the party, particularly the G-21 have been up against Rahul Gandhi and team. Upset with Akhilesh, Azam Khan may soon walk out of SP Lucknow (Agencies): The Samajwadi Party (SP) may soon face an- other major jolt as spec- ulations about senior party leader Mohd Azam Khan leaving the party and, possibly, forming his own party, gained ground. Azam Khan’s media in charge Fasahat Khan Shanu said, “Chief Min- ister Yogi Adityanath was right when he said that Akhilesh does not want Azam Khan to be out of jail.” Fasahat made the re- mark at a meeting of Khan’ssupportersatthe party office in Rampur, late on Sunday night. As per sources, Azam Khan has been upset over the fact that Akh- ilesh did not visit him in Sitapur jail-except once–whereheislodged since February 2020. Will enter politics if people want: Robert Vadra Indore(PTI): Congress president Sonia Gan- dhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra has said he is ready to enter politics “if people want” and this will allow him to serve them in a major way . Speaking to a local YouTube channel on Sunday after offering prayers at the Ma- hakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Robert Vadra (53),thehusbandof Con- gress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, said he understands politics. “If people wish I should represent them and if I can bring some change for them, then I will definitely take this step,” he said, adding that by doing so, he will be able to serve people “in a major way”. “My charitable works are going on for more than 10 years and will continue in future also. Whether I enter politics or not, works will continue as it is my way of serving people,” he said. CRUCIAL READ ‘WILL TAKE ACTION OVER AL-QAEDA PRAISING STUDENT’ Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that he would consider appropriate action against Karnataka student Muskan Khan, who was recently praised by Al-Qaeda ter- rorist Ayman al-Zawahiri over the hijab row. The row erupted after Zawahiri praised Muskan for raising the slogan ‘Allahu Akbar’ to counter a mob chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. AFRAID THAT KIRIT SOMAIYA, SON WILL FLEE COUNTRY: RAUT Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed that BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya, “who committed a scam” under the pretext of saving the decommissioned aircraft carrier Vikrant, may es- cape from the country and hence, a lookout notice should be issued against them. The Shiv Sena leader has been accusing Somaiyas over funds. TAMIL NADU CM STALIN MOVES RESOLUTION IN TN ASSEMBLY SEEKING REMOVAL OF CUET Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Monday “unanimously” adopted a resolution urging the Union gov- ernment to withdraw the proposal of con- ducting of Common University Entrance Test (CUET). All politicial parties except the BJP supported the resolution moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin. The Assembly resolution said the people of Tamil Nadu felt the CUET would only favour further mushrooming of coaching centres and enforcing such an entrance examination along with regular schooling would lead to mental stress among students. Guwahati: Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla, who is on a five day tour to Assam, inaugurated the 8th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (India Region) Conference at Assam Legislative Assembly in Guwahati on Monday.Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh among others were also present during the occasion. Jagan’s cabinet rejig triggers rebellionin YSRC Amravati (PTI): Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mo- han Reddy will contin- ue to have five deputies along with 20 other ministers in his recon- stituted Cabinet. On Monday , Reddy re- constituted the state cabinet, inducting 13 new faces and re-in- ducting 11 from his first team. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to 25 members of the cabi- net at a public function near the state secretari- at in Amaravati. The reconstitution of the state cabinet, however, triggered a rebellion in the ruling YSR Con- gress on an unprece- dented scale as the par- ty cadre took to the streets and organised protests in many dis- tricts. According to PTI, former home minister M Sucharita, who was denied a second term, submitted her resigna- tion as MLA. She held a meeting with the party workers in Guntur, at the same time the new Cabinet was being in- ducted, and told them she was resigning as a legislator “due to per- sonal reasons.” Sucharita was report- edly upset over not be- ing re-inducted into the cabinet when fellow Dal- its such as T Vanita and others were taken back. Sucharita, however, claimed she was not un- happy over not getting a second chance and maintained she would continue in the party . PTI reported that an- other former minister Balineni Srinivasa Red- dy, who was the first to trigger the rebellion on Sunday, sent a message to the YSRC leadership that he would resign from his MLA post. Ba- lineni’s supporters or- ganised road blockades in Ongole and some otherpartsof Prakasam district, demanding that he be re-inducted into the cabinet. YSRC party chief and Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. Tej Pratap invites Nitish Kumar to re-enter Mahagathbandhan Patna (Agencies): RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s el- der son Tej Pratap Ya- dav has invited Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to re-enter the ‘Maha- gathbandhan’. Taking to Twitter, Tej Pratap has shared a poster with his picture on one side of the frame and “Entry Nitish Cha- cha (Uncle)” written on the other. Tej Pratap’s move comes at a time when the BJP and JD-U are at loggerheads over sev- eral issues, including caste-based census, leadership of NDA in Bihar, liquor ban, law and order situation. Recently, BJP leader and minister Janak Ram had claimed that the BJP is the single largest party in Bihar Assembly with 77 seats while JD-U has only 45 seats. Hence the chief minister should come from the BJP quota. He also advocated for the ban on loudspeakers for Azan (prayers in mosques). Several netizens took a dig at Tej Pratap for the post as few years ago, he had stood out- side Rabri Devi’s resi- dence with a placard reading “No entry for Nitish Chacha.” Notably, Nitish Ku- mar led JD-U contested the Assembly elections with RJD and Congress party in 2015 and formed the govern- ment. Tej Pratap Yadav Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Congress’s Kharge questioned by ED in National Herald case New Delhi (Agencies): Congress leader Mall- ikarjun Kharge was ex- amined on Monday in the National Herald corruption case by the Enforcement Directo- rate. The 79-year-old leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha,a re- lentless BJP critic, was summoned to appear before the officials. His statement will be recorded under the Pre- vention of Money Laun- dering Act (PMLA) as the agency wants to un- derstand some issues in the investigation. The probe in the Na- tional Herald corrup- tion case - linked to the Congress and the Gan- dhis - has been going on for years. There have been accusations of cheating, conspiracy and criminal breach of trust in the acquisition of the Associated Jour- nals Limited or AJL by Young Indian Pvt. Ltd (YI). The National Herald, started by former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, was published by the AJL. The daily was said to be a Con- gress mouthpiece. In 2010, the AJL - dealing with financial challenges - was taken over by a newly-floated company called Young Indian Private Limited (YIL) with Suman Dubey and technocrat Sam Pitroda as direc- tors, both of them Gan- dhi loyalists. Mallikarjun Kharge
  4. 4. l Vol 1 l Issue No. 222 l RNI TITLE NO. DELENG/2021/19840 Printed and published by Anita Hada Sangwan on behalf of First Express Publishers. Printed at Impressions Printing and Packaging Limited, C-21, 22 Sector-59, Noida-201301. Published at G-20, 3rd Floor, 309, Preet Vihar, New Delhi-110092. Phone 011-49846474. Editor-In-Chief: Jagdeesh Chandra. Editor: Sharat K Verma responsible for selection of news under the PRB Act SPIRITUAL SPEAK The Lord is my strength and my shield. My heart trusts him. I was helped, my heart rejoiced, and I thank him with my song. —Bible IN-DEPTH Amit Shah @AmitShah Mahatma Jyotiba Phule ji not only gave the right of respect and equality to women in the society by giving the mantra of women empowerment through education but also created a progressive and prosperous society by organizing the deprived and backward class against the evils. His ideas will always be the center of inspiration of the nation. Dharmendra Pradhan @dpradhanbjp Deeply shocked and disturbed by the selective targeting and continued string of attacks, including hurling of bombs at the residence of Smt. Jayanti and Shri Ramchandra Patra in Dhenkanal. The voice of BJP leaders’ will not be silenced with such acts of terror intimidation. TOP TWEETS IS ELON MUSK’S NO TO JOINING TWITTER’S BOARD END OF STORY? esla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk’s decision to not join Twitter’s board may not be the end of the story . The billionaire, who is the richest person in the world, re- cently sprang a surprise by an- nouncing that he has become Twitter’s largest stakeholder with a 9.2 percent stake. After becoming the social media gi- ant’s biggest shareholder, Musk said he will be joining Twitter’s board of directors as a member but chose not to when the posi- tion was offered to him. Twit- ter’s CEO Parag Agarwal said that Musk was offered a seat but he declined the offer. As soon as Musk’s sharehold- er status became public, he be- gan tweeting his ideas about the social media platform. One of them was to have an edit button to change tweets. His other ideas included banning advertising and the option to pay in crypto- currency . It is now being wondered if Musk will raise his stake in Twitter to gradually buy it off, something which he is fully ca- pable of. T pposition parties in Uttar Pradesh are in a self-de- structive mood. After allegations of Mayawati playing footsie with the BJP , the Bahujan Sa- maj Party came a cropper in the recent state assembly elections. The party is now making an effort at restruc- turing by infusing fresh blood but for now it is as good as finished, a pale shadow of its glorious days. The Sama- jwadi Party which put up a reasonably good perfor- mance finds its age-old Ya- dav-Muslim formula is fall- ing apart. The surprising part is that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has not spoken a word to dismiss suggestions that his party was not doing enough for Muslims. The first criticism came from Shafiqur Rehman Barq, party’sMPfromSambhal,who said that the SP was not work- ingfortheinterestof Muslims. For some reason, Akhilesh Ya- dav did not react to Barq’s re- mark. Now a more serious charge against Akhilesh has been levelled by Azam Khan’s camp. Azam’s close aide Fasa- hat Ali alias Shanu found CM Yogi Adityanath’s statement that Akhilesh Yadav does not want Azam to come out of jail to be “correct”. Akhilesh Yadav has sacri- ficed Azam Khan. We have been made enemies of the BJP. Akhilesh Yadav did not even go to jail to meet Azam Khan,” Fasahat said while giving Muslims credit for the 111 seats won by the SP . If this disenchantment of Muslims spreads, the SP will meet the same fate as the BSP. The older he gets the more he comes across as one still needing mentoring in poli- tics. The uncle he listens to isn’t sagacious either. AKHILESH YADAV IS ALIENATING MUSLIMS The Samajwadi Party which put up a reasonably good performance finds its age-old Yadav-Muslim formula is falling apart. The surprising part is that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has not spoken a word to dismiss suggestions that his party was not doing enough for Muslims O SINO INDIAN RELATIONS POST GALWAN THE PATH AHEAD ndia and China, the 2 ancient civilisations had a rich histo- ry of cultural exchanges and other historical lineage in- cluding spread of Buddhism to China, mutual visits of many scholars, monks and tradeexchangesviaSilkRoad. Post-independence Sino Indi- anrelationsstartedwellonan optimistic note where Nehru and Zhou Enlai articulated a vision governed by the ethics of the 5 Principles of Peaceful Coexistence-Panchsheel.Asit stands today , China and India are the two most populous countriesintheWorld,second and fifth largest economies (Nominal GDPs of $18,013bn / $3312bn)withbalanceof trade tilted towards China. China is almost 2.9 times India’s size with defence spending thrice that of India. In today’s global scenario China has emerged as World Power and India is making big progress as amili- tary and economic power. However,overaperiodof time the Panchsheel between two countries has almost got re- placed by‘Panchshool’ (Irri- tants/Thorns). Border Disputes: India and China share about 3440 km long border separated by mighty Himalayas but not fully delineated. Both nations have fought a war in 1962, bor- der skirmishes in Sikkim in 1967, Sumdorong Chu Valley 1987, Daulat Beg Oldie 2013, Doklam in 2017 and Galwan in 2020. Border dispute re- mains a major irritant and a potential source of conflict between the two neighbours. The Strings of Pearls and Sino Pak Nexus: China has undeclared policy of Strings of ‘Pearls to encircle’ India and has been building ports and naval bases around In- dia’s maritime reaches. India on the other hand has im- proved relations with Chi- nese neighbours. China con- sidersPakistanasall-weather friend and despite Indian ob- jections is constructing Chi- na- Pakistan-Economic-Cor- ridor(CPEC)passingthrough Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. River Water Dispute and Conflicting Economic Inter- ests: Water sharing of Brah- maputra River is a major flashpoint between India and China. China has been build- ings dams after dams in up- per reaches of Brahmaputra also called Tsangpo. Lack of information sharing from China on river waters has ex- posed Indian states to sudden and huge floods. Both the countries are fast growing economies of the World with huge domestic markets and potential in tapping foreign markets. Being competitors in the World market, both have conflict of interests in trade and commerce. Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Indo Pacific Initia- tive: A Chinese initiative to spread its influence in neigh- bourhood in the form of BRI less India and India joining the US policy of free and open Indo- Pacific region with four QUAD nations is a thorn in eye of both countries. The Dalai Lama / Tibet and Arunachal/StapledVisa:Chi- na occupied Tibet in 1950 that led to mass uprising by locals. The 14th Dalai Lama fled to Indiain1959withhisfollowers and took political asylum much against Chinese wishes. Chinabeganthepracticeof is- suingstapledvisastoresidents of Arunachal and JK. On In- dian objection China stopped this practice for residents of JK but continues to do for people living in Arunachal. Galwan Valley Dispute: In Jun 2020, on differing percep- tions on LAC, Indian and Chi- nese troops got engaged in a brawl in Galwan Valley that left casualties on both sides. This border dispute marked an implacable decline in In- dia-China ties. In reality it is not the border technicalities but rising tempers on both sides alongside more robust nationalism in each country that frames the other as an antagonistic power. Russia-Ukraine War: India and China took a similar stance and abstained from votingonaUNSecurityCoun- cil resolution condemning Russia’s assault on Ukraine’s sovereignty . The conflict has given both countries proxim- ity to a common friend Russia and similarities of views on this international conflict. Post Galwan - The Path Ahead: As the snow melts in Himalayas, India will have to make a move of high deter- rence value. The bilateral discussions between India and China post Galwan con- flict need to pick up common grounds and require a recon- ciliatory approach rather than confrontational one. India will have to carefully craft its way to use Russia as moderating influence on Chi- na and US as countervailing partner. India will also have to strengthen its position in Shanghai Cooperation Or- ganisation (SCO), BRICS, Indo Pacific Initiative and other global fora. Bigger stress on “Aatm Nirbhar Bharat” and bal- anced trade and economic relationship with China might lay a solid foundation for future relations, given the size of both economies. The commonality of stand between India and China on Russia- Ukraine war and suc- cessful Modi - Xi Ping sum- mit meetings should be fur- ther explored to build mutual trust and arrive at mutually acceptable solutions to nor- malise bilateral relations.. THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY THE AUTHOR ARE PERSONAL I RAJESH BHUKAR The writer has served JK for over 5 years and is a keen follower of Kashmir socio-political scene India will have to carefully craft its way to use Russia as moderating influence on China and US as countervailing partner. India will also have to strengthen its position in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), BRICS, Indo Pacific Initiative and other global fora. Bigger stress on “Aatm Nirbhar Bharat” and balanced trade and economic relationship with China might lay a solid foundation for future relations, given the size of both economies. The commonality of stand between India and China on Russia- Ukraine war and successful Modi - Xi Ping summit meetings should be further explored to build mutual trust and arrive at mutually acceptable solutions to normalise bilateral relations China is almost 2.9 times India’s size with defence spending thrice that of India. In today’s global scenario China has emerged as World Power and India is making big progress as a military and economic power. However, over a period of time the Panchsheel between two countries has almost got replaced by‘Panchshool’ (Irritants/Thorns) PERSPECTIVE NEW DELHI | TUESDAY, APRIL 12, 2022 04 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/delhi I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia
  5. 5. To Receive Free Newspaper PDF Daily Whatsapp: http://bit.ly/whatsappdelhi Telegram: https://t.me/firstindianewdelhi Click the above link☝ subscribe us on your preferred platform.
  6. 6. INDIA NEW DELHI | TUESDAY, APRIL 12, 2022 05 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/delhi I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia New Delhi (PTI): Expo- sure to air pollution has been linked to 1,00,000 excessprematuredeaths in the Indian cities of Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Surat, Pune and Ahmedabad be- tween 2005 and 2018, ac- cording to a study . The international team of scientists aimed to address data gaps in air quality for 46 cities in Africa, Asia and the Middle East us- ing space-based obser- vations from instru- ments onboard NASA and European Space Agency (ESA) satellites for 2005 to 2018. The study, published last week in the journal Sci- ence Advances, shows rapid degradation in air quality and increas- es in urban exposure to air pollutants which are hazardous to health. The researchers found significant annu- al increases in pollut- ants directly hazardous to health of up to 14 per cent for nitrogen diox- ide (NO2) and up to 8 per cent for fine particles (PM2.5).Theyalsofound increase in the level of up to 12 per cent for am- monia and up to 11 per cent for reactive volatile organic compounds. The team, including researchers from the Harvard University in the US, attributed this rapid degradation in air quality to emerging industries and residen- tial sources like road traffic, waste burning, and widespread use of charcoal and fuelwood. “Open burning of bi- omass for land clear- ance and agricultural waste disposal has in the past overwhelm- ingly dominated air pol- lution in the tropics,” said study lead author Karn Vohra from Uni- versity College London. 1L premature deaths in 8 Indian cities AIR POLLUTION KILLS Man from Bihar’s Buxar released from Pakistan jail after 12 years Patna (Agencies): The Pakistan government has released from its jail a man from Bihar’s Buxar district, 12 years after he accidentally strayed into the neigh- bouring country, a po- lice official said. Chavi Kumar, a na- tive of Khilafat Pur un- der Mufassil police sta- tion in the district, had gone to Punjab as a la- bourer to earn his live- lihood. One night, while returning from an agri- cultural field after work, he lost his way and reached Pakistan. He was arrested by the rangers for illegally entering the territories of Pakistan. “We received a letter from a special branch in the month of December last year regarding him. We immediately went to the village and gathered the information about him and cross checked the details mentioned in the letter. The villagers said that a person had been missing for 12 years. Accordingly, we met Chavi Kumar’s mother who immediate- ly identified him,” said Amit Kumar, SHO of Mufassil police station. “Following the confir- mation, we submitted the report with a special branch which further communicated to exter- nal affairs ministry . ED attaches assets of Indians working to ‘resurrect’ LTTE New Delhi (PTI): The Enforcement Directo- rate on Monday said it has attached assets worth Rs 3.59 crore of four Indians allegedly involved in drugs and arms smuggling as part of a plan to ‘revive’ the banned Sri Lankan ter- ror group LTTE that was militarily defeated by the island nation in 2009. The accused are being probed by the fed- eral agency in a case linked to the seizure of 3,000 kgs of heroin, arms and ammunition from a Sri Lankan boat that was intercepted by the Coast Guard in In- dian waters on March 18 last year. Six plots, a dozen ve- hicles, cash and bank deposits of Suresh Raj A, Satkunam alias Sabeshan, Ramesh A and Soundararajan ali- as Sounder have been provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the agency said. INDIA ADDS NAME TO DESIGNATED TERRORISTS LIST HUGE CACHE OF ARMS RECOVERED IN KOKRAJHAR New Delhi: The Centre on Monday designated Jaish-e-Mohammed’s Mohiuddin Aurang- zeb, involved in the Pulwama terror attack, as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The Home Ministry said Mohiuddin Au- rangzeb Alamgir was designated a terrorist after it was ascertained that he was involved in the terror attack on a CRPF bus in Pulwama in Jammu Kashmir in 2019. Guwahati: The Assam police has recovered huge cache of so- phisticated arms and ammunition in Assam’s Kokrajhar district in a major breakthrough, the police said on Mon- day. Acting on a secret information that some weapons are kept hidden forest areas of Kokrajhar district, and recovered three AK-56, one AK-47, one Sniper Rifle, one M-16 Rifle, one Serili Rifle, four magazines and 130 rounds of AK series. Seoni: A tiger was found dead at Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district, with officials suspecting that it was killed by another feline during a territorial fight. This is the fifth tiger death in the state in a fortnight. A forest patrolling team on Sunday spotted the carcass of the tiger, around two years old, in Kurai range. Following an inspection of the spot, it appears the tiger was killed in a fight with another adult tiger. Ghaziabad: At least 20 cows died after a massive fire took place in Kinauni village near Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram on Monday, officials said. DM of Ghaziabad, Rakesh Kumar Singh, while interacting with the reporters said that prima facie it looked like around 15-20 cows have been charred to death. People present at the site claimed that over 50 cows were charred to death, although the exact number of cows burned in the incident remains unknown. 1 MORE TIGER FOUND DEAD IN MADHYA PRADESH RESERVE; 5TH IN 14 DAYS 20 COWS CHARRED TO DEATH IN DEADLY INFERNO IN GHAZIABAD CRUCIAL READ Lankan parties seek interim Govt with new PM as IMF talks loom Colombo (Agencies): Three parties that re- cently withdrew from Sri Lanka’s ruling coa- lition have proposed forming an interim gov- ernment with a new prime minister replac- ing President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s brother, they said on Monday, as the country’s economic crisis rolls on. Dragged down by debt, the island nation of 22 million people is running short of power, fuel, food and medicines due to a lack of money for imports. It has reached out to the Inter- nationalMonetaryFund (IMF) and countries like India and China for ur- gent financial help. Rajapaksa dissolved his cabinet last week and called for a unity government to help tackle the crisis, as 41 lawmakers walked out of the ruling coalition to become independ- ents in the 225-seat par- liament. Three parties that 16 of those lawmakers be- long to told reporters that they had met the president and the prime minister, Mahinda Ra- japaksa, and that more talks were scheduled for Tuesday. The prime minister is expected to address the nation later on Monday . “The main proposal is to have an all-party committee to make key decisions and the ap- pointment of a new prime minister and a limited Cabinet,” said Udaya Gammanpila, chief of the Jathika Hela Urumaya party . “We want this before a new election. We have to reverse shortages and stabilise the econo- my.” The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), with 14 lawmakers, said the independents would speak with other politi- cal parties to come to a consensus, as the gov- ernment prepares to hold loan discussions with the IMF next week. “Talks with the IMF will need a stable gov- ernment capable of im- plementing clear poli- cies,” SLFP General- Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekera said. “This is necessary to repair the economy and bring relief to the people.” In his address, the prime minister said the government would re- introduce a critical fer- tiliser subsidy to assist farmers who have been hit by crop losses after a ban on chemical ferti- lisers last year. A protestor holds a Sri Lankan national flag in front of the Presidential Secretariat during a protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. —FILE PHOTO Moscow-backed separatists claim control of key port Moscow (Agencies): A Moscow: A pro-Russia rebel leader said Mon- day that separatist forc- es in eastern Ukraine have taken control of the port of the strategic city of Mariupol. “Regarding the port of Mariupol, it is al- ready under our con- trol,” Denis Pushilin, leader of the separa- tists in the breakaway Donetsk region, said in televised remarks. AFP could not inde- pendently verify these claims. Russian troops have for over a month besieged Mariupol on the shores of the Sea of Azov. Thousands of civilians are believed to have died there since the start of Russia’s mili- tary operation in Ukraine. Eduard Basurin, a senior official in the re- bel stronghold of Donetsk, said the re- maining Ukrainian forces in Mariupol were concentrated in the city’s large Azovstal metallurgical plant. Come,‘makeinIndia’:Rajnath exhorts aerospace giants in US Massive forest fire in U’khand’s tehri district New Tehri: A massive fire broke out in the jungles above Tiwar- gaon in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district, destroy- ing forest wealth worth lakhs of rupees, a vil- lage head said on Mon- day . The blaze broke out on Sunday afternoon and engulfed the whole forest by the evening, village head Vinod Rawat said. Some crim- inal elements seem to have set fire to the for- est, he said. The villag- ers informed the au- thorities while they tried to extinguish the fire themselves. Washington: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has met senior execu- tives of American aero- space and defence ma- jors Boeing and Raythe- on and asked them to take advantage of poli- cy initiatives in India to steadily march from ‘Make in India’ towards ‘Make for the World’. Rajnath Singh along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in the US capi- tal yesterday to attend the India-US 2+2 minis- terial dialogue in Wash- ington on Monday — the first under the US President Joe Biden administration. NTAGI chief says‘nothing to panic’ as India confirms‘XE’ New Delhi: New Cov- id-19 variants will keep coming, however, the new variants aren’t causing severe diseases or increasing the num- ber of cases said Chair- man of the Covid-19 working group of India, National Technical Ad- visory Group on Immu- nisation (NTAGI), Dr NK Arora. Dr Arora said,” vari- ants will keep coming but at the moment these aren’t causing se- vere disease or in- crease in the number of cases.” “So, I would like to tell people that these variants will keep on occurring,” he added. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets with the US aerospace and defence majors in Washington on Monday. —PHOTO BY ANI 2 GHAZIABAD SCHOOLS SHUT AS 5 STUDENTS ‘FOUND’ COVID POSITIVE SHANGHAI COVID CASES TOP 26,000 CENTRE: SC FIXES TIME FOR RELIEF EAM S JAISHANKAR TO MEET US TRADE REPRESENTATIVE TODAY NIA COURT TO FRAME CHARGES AGAINST YASIN SC NOTICE TO CENTRE ON TMC LEADER’S PLEA CHOPPER CASE: COURT SUMMONS EX-CHIEF AUDITOR New Delhi: Two schools in Ghaziabad have been shut after five students were claimed to be found infected with Covid-19. The health department officials said that they have set up camps which will test school staff and children for next three days. The officials said that the school in Indirapuram reported two children infected while three were reported from the school in Vaishali. Shanghai: China’s largest Covid outbreak contin- ues to spread despite an extended lockdown of Shanghai’s 25 million people. There were 26,087 new daily infections re- ported in Shanghai. Resi- dents have been locked down for weeks now, with frustration building. New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry in a state- ment on Monday said that the Supreme Court vide its order dated March 24 in the Miscellaneous Applica- tion No. 1805 of 2021 in Writ Petition (C) No. 539 has fixed the a timeline to file claims for the payment of ex-gratia assistance. Washington: India’s External Affairs Minister S Jais- hankar will meet United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai on Tuesday.“Ambassador Tai will meet with India’s Minister of External Affairs Dr Sub- rahmanyam Jaishankar. This meeting is closed press,” US Trade Representative said in a statement on Sunday. New Delhi: A Special NIA Court on April 18 will frame formal charges against Yasin Malik and others in connec- tion with the Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case. Earlier the court had ordered the framing of charges against several separatist leaders under UAPA and IPC. Special NIA Judge Praveen Singh on Monday deferred the framing of formal charges against the accused persons in this case. New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and oth- ers on TMC leader Sushmita Dev’s plea seeking issuance of Aadhaar numbers to persons included in the final supplementary list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam. A three- judge Bench led by Justice UU Lalit asked the Centre, Assam Government and the UIDAI to respond to the peti- tion by May 17. New Delhi: A Special Court on Monday issued summons against former Defence Secretary and former CAG, Shashi Kant Sharma and four IAF retired officials in AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper alleged scam case. Special Judge Arvind Kumar issued summons against all accused named in the chargesheet. The court took cognizance and directed all the accused to appear before it on April 28, 2022. IN THE COURTYARD
  7. 7. BIZ BUZZ NEW DELHI | TUESDAY, APRIL 12, 2022 06 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/delhi I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Promoted by AU Small Finance Bank Adani Green is now India’s 10th most valued company Mumbai (Agencies): Adani Green Ener- gy entered the list of top-10 most valued companies, in terms of market captialisation, in the country on Mon- day after the stock price of the company zoomed 20 per cent to hit a new high of Rs 2,788.70 on the BSE. Adani Green Ener- gy’s m-cap now stands at Rs 4.22 trillion, sur- passing telecom ser- vices major Bharti Air- tel that has a market- cap of Rs 4.16 trillion. With today’s rally, the stock has zoomed 29 per cent in the past two trading days after UAE’s International Holding Company (IHC) agreed to invest Rs 3,850 crore in Adani Green Energy through preferential issue. On Friday, the com- pany’s board approved allotment of up to 20.02 million equity shares at Rs 1,923.25 per share, aggregating up to Rs 3,850 crore, to IHC Cap- ital Holding LLC incor- porated under the Laws of Abu Dhabi, UAE or a subsidiary or an af- filiated special purpose vehicle of IHC Capital Holding LLC for cash consideration by way of a preferential issue on a private placement basis. Adani Green Ener- gy has one of the world’s largest renew- able portfolios, with locked-in growth of 20.4 gigawatts (GW) across operational, un- d e r- c o n s t r u c t i o n , awarded and acquired assets, catering to in- vestment-grade coun- terparties. The company devel- ops, builds, owns, oper- ates and maintains utility-scale grid-con- nected solar and wind farm projects. The company’s key customers are Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), National Thermal Power Corpo- ration (NTPC) and var- ious State Discoms. Adani Green has set a target of achieving 45 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030, 10 per cent of the Govern- ment of India’s 450 GW countrywide renewa- ble energy target. Last month, Adani Green had extended its construction financing framework to $1.64 bil- lion by raising $288 mil- lion facility for its un- der-construction re- newable asset portfolio through definitive agreements signed with group of leading international lenders. ON A HIGH Adani Green Energy’s m-cap now stands at `4.22 trillion, surpassing telecom services major Bharti Airtel Mumbai (Agen- cies): Shares of  ITC hit an over two-year high of Rs 273.10, up nearly 2 per cent on the BSE on Monday in an otherwise weak market. The stock has rallied 6 per cent in the past two ses- sions on expectation of strong earnings due to improved cig- arette volumes. The share price of the cigarettes to fast moving consumer goods major was trading at its highest level since July 2019. In comparison, at 01:11 pm, the SP BSE Sensex was down 0.42 per cent at 59,196 points. Thus far in calendar year 2022, ITC has outper- formed the market by surging 25 per cent, as compared to a 1.6 per cent rise in the SP BSE Sensex. It had hit a record high of Rs 353 on July 3, 2017. ITC is better-placed than peers with im- proving cigarette per- formance and strong earnings visibility. Analysts expect ITC to report a relatively stronger quarter, with improvement in cigarettes and other divisions and lesser margin pressure compared to FMCG peers. Analysts at Emkay Global Finan- cial Services estimate steady cigarette per- formance with sales/ EBIT growth of 9 per cent/10 per cent. FMCG sales growth will be 9 per cent with margins staying flat year-on-year (YoY). “We estimate strong performance in paper and agri with EBIT growth of 11 per cent/38 per cent and EBIT break- even for hotels. Profit after tax growth is lower at 8 per cent due to lower other in- come and higher ef- fective tax rate (ETR),” the broker- age said in a Q4 pre- view. Analyst at ICICI Securities expect cigarette companies to see 7 per cent 10 per cent volume growth, respectively, with volumes sur- passing pre-Covid levels given offices, restaurants, pubs are completely open after lifting of all mobility restrictions. ITC hits over 2-year high ITC hits over 2-year high on strong earnings hope on strong earnings hope Sensex drops 483 pts as yields hit 3-year high Mumbai (Agencies): Benchmarkindiceswere back in the red after a one-day hiatus on Mon- day as tepid global senti- ment and rising bond yieldsdentedtherallyin equities. European and Asian markets traded lower on Monday , mark- ing the beginning of a week with key central bank meetings and US inflation prints. Meanwhile, yields on 10-year government se- curities hit their 3-year high of 7.192 per cent in the money market, re- flecting inflationary concerns and expecta- tions of faster rate hikes by the RBI in months ahead. Against this bac drop, the BSE Sensex index fell 483 points, or 0.8 per cent, to end the day at 58,965. On the NSE, the Nifty50 index closed at 17,683, down 101 points or 0.6 per cent. Both the indices had hit a low of 59,356 and 17,651, re- spectively. More than 20 of the 30 Sensex stocks and 30 of the 50 Nifty counters ended in the negative zone. These included HCL Tech, Infosys, LT, Wipro, SBI Life, Asian Paints, HDFC, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank, falling up to 2.7 per cent. On the upside, Grasim, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, UPL, Cipla, Apollo Hospitals, and BPCL were the top large-cap gainers, adding between 1 and 3 per cent.  In the broader mar- kets, though, the BSE Midcap and SmallCap indices ad- vanced 0.4 per cent each. Among sectors, the Nifty IT and Finan- cial Services indices were the worst hit, fall- ing 1.4 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively. On the flipside, the Nif- ty Oil and Gas, and Re- alty indices gained the most in a weak market, rising up to 1.8 pc. More than 20 of the 30 Sensex stocks and 30 of the 50 Nifty counters ended in the negative zone. These included HCL Tech, Infosys, LT, Wipro, SBI Life, Asian Paints, HDFC, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank, falling up to 2.7 per cent. Crypto exchange Coinbase suspends UPI payments Bengaluru (Agen- cies): Within days of announcing its launch in India with much fan- fare, Coinbase has halt- ed payments via united payments interface (UPI) on its app. The company, how- ever, declined to com- ment on the matter. Last week, the Na- tional Payments Coun- cil of India (NPCI) said it was not aware of any crypto exchanges us- ing the UPI after Coin- base revealed it to be the payment mecha- nism on its platform. “As we enter the In- dian market, we are ac- tively experimenting with a number of pay- ment methods and part- ners to enable our cus- tomers to seamlessly make their crypto pur- chases. One of these methods is UPI, a sim- ple to use and rapid pay- ment system,” a Coin- base spokesperson said in response to the NPCI statement. “We are aware of the recent statement pub- lished by the NPCI re- garding the use of UPI by cryptocurrency ex- changes. We are com- mitted to working with NPCI and other relevant authorities to ensure that we are aligned with local ex- pectations and industry norms,” it added. The company’s India tech hub employs 300 full-time staff and the company plans to hire over 1,000 people in the country this year. India among top priority markets: Oriflame New Delhi (PTI): In- dia is among one of the “priority markets” for the direct selling Swedish beauty brand Oriflame, where it ex- pects to continue its double-digit growth over the next 3-5 years, a top company official has said. The company which sells cosmetic and wellness products in India also expects a double-digit growth in its sales force, adding more direct sellers in the coming years. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Oriflame has witnessed an up- swing in the wellness products business, contributing to around 20 per cent of its India business from the ear- lier 4 per cent, and ex- pects this trend to con- tinue with some minor corrections. “We have an expec- tation to continue the double-digit growth over next 3-5 years and I do not see it as a huge challenge,” Frederic Widell, Vice President Head of South Asia MD, Ori- flame India, told PTI. The company will continue to grow here for the next decades be- cause of the growing population and would continue to invest in India and build the business, he added. “One of the priority markets for Oriflame is India,” he said Widell said though In- dia’s growth slowed down in the last two years of the pandemic, his company managed to make sure that prof- itability is increased. When asked about the ranking of the In- dian market in Ori- flame’s global business, he said: “It’s number one or two.” “It depends. It is be- tween India and Chi- na. Both the markets are neck to neck and are of the almost same size,” Widell said. Besides Indonesia and Turkey, Mexico and Poland are the oth- er leading markets for Oriflame globally . Oriflame Holding AG’s net sales for 2021 were 1,016.5 million euro (over Rs 8,400 crore). Widell refused to share the revenue of the Indian entity, but said the company is having a “very solid growth” in the country. Oriflame had en- tered India in 1995 and was among the first di- rect selling firms here. “We are here for the last 26 years and we are very happy with the progression of our business here,” he said, adding, “now we have a good amount of experi- ence, understand the country and have rele- vant products.” HIGHLIGHT Mumbai (ANI): Share price of India’s largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose on Monday ahead of the earnings announcements. Trading in TCS shares started on a positive note at Rs 3698 against its previous session’s close at Rs 3686.85. At 2.29 pm, TCS was trading 0.45 per cent higher at Rs 3703.50. The scrip surged to a high of Rs 3711.25 and touched a low of Rs 3656.85 in the intra-day. India’s second most valuable firm TCS is scheduled to announce its earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, later in the day. TCS result is keenly watched as it sets the earnings trend of India Inc. New Delhi (Agencies): The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold remained unchanged on Monday at Rs 53,020, while silver (per kg) became costlier by Rs 4,400 to trade at Rs 71,500. Ten gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 48,600. The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai stood at Rs 53,020. Ten gram of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Delhi is trading at Rs 48,600. The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold in Bangalore and Hyderabad is on par with the price of 24-car- at gold in Mumbai and Delhi i.e. Rs 53,020 Mumbai (ANI): The board of directors of FMCG major Ruchi Soya Industries Limited has decided to change the company’s name to ‘Patanjali Foods Limited’. In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Monday, Ruchi Soya Industries Limited said the company’s board of directors have “decided to change the name of the Company to Patanjali Foods Limited or any other name as may be made available by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai subject to all other applicable approval.” The company’s board meeting was held on 10th April. Ruchi Soya Industries Limited is a part of Yoga Guru Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurveda. TCS SHARES RISE AHEAD OF EARNINGS ANNOUNCEMENT GOLD TRADING AT `53,020 PER 10 GM; SILVER SELLING AT `71,500 A KG RUCHI SOYA TO BE RENAMED PATANJALI FOODS LIMITED Bengaluru (PTI): India’s fuel demand rose 4.2% to a three-year peak in March, compared with the year-ago period, data from the Petroleum Planning and Anal- ysis Cell of the oil ministry showed on Monday. Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 19.41 million tonnes, its highest since March 2019. Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 6.2% higher at 2.91 million tonnes from a year earlier. Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 9.9% to 2.48 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 13.2% to 1.11 million tonnes. India’s March fuel demand jumps 4.2 per cent, hits 3-year high
  8. 8. First India Bureau New Delhi: Gujarathas topped Niti Aayog’s State Energy and Cli- mate Index-Round 1 (SECI) among larger states, which is aimed at ranking states and UTs on six parameters-- dis- coms’ performance; ac- cess affordability and reliability of energy; clean energy initiatives; energy efficiency; envi- ronmental sustainabili- ty; and new initiatives. Gujarat was followed by Kerala and Punjab, according to the gov- ernment think tank’s report. States like Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand were placed at the bottom. Among the smaller states, Goa topped the Aayog’s index, followed by Tripura and Ma- nipur.Among union ter- ritories (UTs), Chandi- garh topped the index, followed by Delhi and Daman Diu/Dadra Nagar Haveli (DD and DN). Punjab was the best performer in discom performance parameter among larger states, whileKeralaemergedas top performer in access, affordability and relia- bility category among larger states. Likewise, Haryana was the best performer when it comes to clean energy initiative among larger states, while Ta- mil Nadu emerged as top performer in the en- ergy efficiency category . The index is based on 2019-20 data. Releasing the report, NITI Aayog Vice Chair- man Rajiv Kumar said that this index that com- pares states and UTs across many indicators will encourage them to- wards energy transi- tion, and all the neces- sary steps must be taken to achieve this. Kumar further said there is a need to con- vert the country’s ef- forts towards achieving the ‘Panchamrit’ targets announcedbythePrime Minister at COP-26, Glasgow into a peoples’ movement. NEW DELHI | TUESDAY, APRIL 12, 2022 07 NEWS www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/delhi I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia IS YOGI ALL SET TO JOIN BJP’S HIGH-TABLE? M Tariq Khan Lucknow: After his spectacular win in the UP assembly elections, is UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath all set toascenttothenational political centre stage? Speculations about the Yogi’s induction into the Bharatiya Ja- nataParty’sParliamen- tary Board gained mo- mentum following his impromptu visit to New Delhi on Monday . The parliamentary board is the apex body of the BJP which takes allimportantdecisions, be it finalising policy, choosing candidates in elections or CMs. What has given cre- dence to Yogi Adity- anathjoining the elite 11-member panel is the fact that there are four vacancies on the par- ty’s high-table. Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the six existing members are BJP na- tional chief JP Nadda, Union Defence Minis- ter Rajnath Singh, Un- ion Minister, Nitin Gadkari, Madhya Pradesh chief minster Shivraj Singh Chouhan and party’s organisa- tional general secre- tary B L Santhosh. For quite sometime now the BJP high-command has been on the look out for ‘worthy’ party heavyweights to fill up the four vacancies which have arisen due to the deaths of former Union Ministers Arun Jaitley ,SushmaSwaraj, elevation of Venkaiah Naiduasvice-president and retirement of Thaawarchand Gehlot as leader of the Rajya Sabha. Not all mem- bers get their say in policy or decision-mak- ing but nonetheless be- ing on the board is much coveted. Being a chief minister of an important state that sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha, not to mention the support he enjoys of the top RSS leadership, Adity- anath fits the criteria to the T. CREDENCE TO YOGI NOT SP, BJP FACED TOUGH FIGHT FROM INDEPENDENT CANDIATES UPPER HOUSE POLLS IN UP Gyanendra Kumar Shukla Lucknow: After the an- nouncement of the re- sults of the counting of votes for the MLC elec- tions on Tuesday, the BJP is set to cross the majority mark in the Upper House of the UP Legislature as well. Significantly , the pro- cess of election is going on for three dozen seats of the hundred mem- bers UP Legislative Council. These 36 seats are spread across 35 lo- cal authorities’ constit- uencies. Out of this, BJP candidates have been declared elected unopposed in nine seats. After the voting for the remaining 27 posts, the fate of 95 can- didates has been record- ed in the EVM, about which the announce- ment will be made today . Intherecentassembly polls,theSPhadsucceed- ed in making a clean sweep in Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar, Ghaz- ipur, Shamli and Kaush- ambi. Apart from these, there were many other districts where the SP had performed better in the Panchayat elections held last year. But in all such places, the SP could not seem to compete ef- fectively in the elections fortheseatsof theUpper House. In Azamgarh, Mau, Pratapgarh and Varanasi, the BJP was seen to be getting more challenges from inde- pendents than from the SP .SP’spositioninGhaz- ipur, Ayodhya-Ambed- karnagar, Basti-Sid- dharthnagarwasconsid- ered strong, but this trenddidnotappeartobe sustained when voting for MLC seats was held. In assembly polls, the SP had won all 10 seats in Azamgarh. But in the MLC polls, independent candidateVikrantSingh wasseenfightingstrong- lyagainstBJPcandidate Arun Kant Yadav here. The former is the son of outgoingMLCYashwant Singh, expelled from the BJP. In Ghazipur, SP candidate Bholanath Shukla withdrew his nomination at the last moment, forcing the SP to support independent candidate Madan Singh. Here BJP candidate Vishal Singh Chanchal has the upper hand. From Ayodhya-Ambed- karnagar seat, instead of outgoing MLC and SP candidate Hiralal Yadav, only BJP candidate Dr Hari Om Pandey was seen getting an edge. ELECTION IS GOING ON FOR 3 DOZEN SEATS OF THE HUNDRED MEMBERS UP LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL z z z z MUNICIPAL LEGISLATIVE ELECTIONS First India Bureau Lucknow: After Sama- jwadi Party MP from Sambhal Shafiqur Re- hman Barq openly criti- cised the party and al- leged that it has stopped working for Muslims, voices of dissent have emerged from the office of SP leader Azam Khan, party MLA from Rampur. At a meeting held in Rampur on Sunday, it was said that Azam Khanwassacrificedand Muslims were made en- emies of the BJP . Azam Khan’s media in charge Fasahat Khan Shanu said, “CM Yogi was right when he said that Akhilesh does not want Azam Khan to be out of jail.”Fasahat made the remark at a meeting of Khan’s sup- porters at the party of- fice in Rampur, late on Sunday night. According to sources, AzamKhanhasbeenup- set over the fact that Akhilesh did not visit him in Sitapur jail-ex- cept once-- where he is lodged since February 2020.PragatisheelSama- jwadi Party-Lohia (PSP- L) chief Shivpal Yadav’s rift with Akhilesh and his possible shift to the ruling BJP has strength- enedreportsaboutAzam Khan also quitting SP . AzamKhanfoughtthe 2022 UP Assembly elec- tions and won the Ram- purseatforthe10thtime from behind the bars in Sitapur jail. Fasahat said, “On the indication of Khan, the Muslims not only in Rampur, but also in several districts voted for the SP . But the SP national president did not take the side of Muslims. AfterShivpal,voicesof dissentemergefrom Azam’scampinSP First India Bureau Hyderabad: A group of scientistshavecomputa- tionally designed a hy- brid material which can absorb greenhouse gas methane, converting it to clean Hydrogen and also simulated a process of capturing carbon di- oxide in-situ and con- verting it to high purity hydrogen from non-fuel grade bioethanol. They have also designed a fa- cility that can test such materials and help fur- ther carbon capture re- search at the institute. Given the global warming potential of greenhouse gases, sci- entists are trying to ex- plore innovative meth- ods of absorbing these gases and converting them to useful sub- stances. New materials that can play dual role of absorption as well as conversion is the new challenge area for sci- entist in carbon cap- ture innovation. Responding to the challenge, in a series of researches on carbon capture and utilization scientists from Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Hy- derabad have not only computationally de- signedahybridmaterial that can capture meth- ane and also act as cata- lyst to convert it to high purity hydrogen, but also simulated and de- signed a process for in situ capture of carbon dioxide and its conver- sion to high purity hy- drogen from non-fuel grade bioethanol through a mechanism called the optimized in- tensified chemical loop- ing reforming. The later research has been pub- lished in the Elsevier journal Chemical Engi- neering and Processing. They researchers have also fabricated a facility that can further carbon capture and con- version research at the institute. The facility, a dual operational fixed cum fluidized bed reac- tor system (FBR) can carry out sorption en- hanced steam methane reforming (SESMR) for high purity H2 produc- tion based on the model- ling and preliminary experimental studies. The FBR facility has been successfully com- missioned recently in Jan 2022 at CSIR-IICT, Hyderabad, under a Mission Innovation Pro- ject supported by De- partmentof Scienceand Technology to IICT Hy- derabad. New materials for carbon capture could show new light for global warming CLIMATE CHANGE lll IICT scientists design a hybrid material that can capture methane and also act as catalyst to convert it to high purity hydrogen Shafiqur Rehman Barq New Delhi (PTI): The, an initiative to provide free yoga training on demand in neighbour- hoods has seen over 15,000 enrolments since its launch in De- cember last year, with over 9,500 people avail- ing the service in dif- ferent parts of Delhi everyday. A Delhi govt official said that so far, over 15,200 people from across Delhi have reg- istered for the yoga classes and currently, around 9,500 people are getting trained in yoga everyday. “Initial- ly, there was a lot of buzz when the initia- tive was first launched on Dec 14, 2021. How- ever, the Capital was hit by a Covid-19 wave driven by the Omicron variant and the city re- ported a large number of cases.” ‘15k in Delhi have signed up for yoga programme’ Guj tops NITI’s SECI-Round 1 among larger states Kerala and Punjab round up the top 3 states, with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh Jharkhand languishing at the bottom HC notices to SDMC, DJB over maintenance of ‘Westend Greens’ New Delhi (ANI): The Delhi High Court has is- sued notice to South Delhi Municipal Corpo- ration (SDMC) and Del- hi Jal Board (DJB) on a plea moved by a society Westend Greens, seek- ing directions to take over and maintain the civic amenities and oth- er facilities and other statutory and public services of the colony ‘Westend Greens’, situ- ated in revenue areas of Villages Rajokari, Rang- puri, and Samalka, New Delhi. The bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri last week sought a response and listed the matter for July 25, 2022. The peti- tioner society through Advocates Sumit Gahla- wat and T.S. Thakral has also sought re- straint against the re- spondents from levying property tax unless the said services are per- formed by the respond- ents as well as compen- sation from respond- ents in failing to per- form their statutory duties is given. Advocate Sumit Gahlawat, appearing for the petitioner socie- ty submitted that the society had been in ex- istence for the last three decades and the Corpo- ration had not provided any civic services de- spite the fact that the residents have been pay- ing house/property tax.
  9. 9. Srinagar (PTI): This year’s Amarnath Yatra isexpectedtobetwicein size than before, with the Jammu and Kash- mir administration pre- paringtowelcomeabout 8 lakh pilgrims to the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas, of- ficials said on Monday . The arrangements for theyatra,tobeheldafter a gap of two years, were discussed at a meeting here chaired by Union Information and Broad- casting Ministry Secre- tary Apurva Chandra. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar, divisional com- missioners of Jammu and Kashmir regions, and deputy commis- sioners, participated in the meeting. Talking to reporters here, Chandra said the meeting was informed that this year’s Amar- nath Yatra is expected to be the biggest and best ever. “Expectations are that this year’s yatra will be twice the size than ever before. They expect about 6 lakh to 8 lakh yatris to visit the cave shrine,” the secre- tary said. He said the arrange- ments put in place for the yatra will also be twice the size than the previous years. Be it drinking water, lodging or sanitation, the whole administra- tion is equipped to wel- come such a huge num- ber of pilgrims, he said. Chandra also said that these measures taken by the Union Territory administra- tion will be publicised in every state in differ- ent languages to at- tract the yatris. “We have also sug- gested a one or two-min- ute short-film showcas- ing not only the yatra, but other things about Kashmir, which will be shown across theatres in the country,” he said. NEW DELHI | TUESDAY, APRIL 12, 2022 08 2NDFRONT www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/delhi I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia There is more beauty in an open smile and a happy face than in the world’s most expensive dress. —Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Editor-in-Chief, First India Jagdeesh Chandra was on a one day visit to Srinagar on Monday and visited the renowned Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, the largest in Asia spread over 30 hectares, to enjoy the unique arresting beauty of Tulips in full bloom. The Tulip festival is open till April 30. He also visited the Dal Lake area and interacted with locals, who told him that Kashmir tourism is touching new heights after the abrogation of Article 370 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and life is back to normal in Jammu and Kashmir. PARADISE REVISITED! Amarnath Yatra 2022 to be ‘much bigger’ than before: Officials Amarnath Yatra 2022 to be ‘much bigger’ than before: Officials BJP should accept it cannot provide good edu in Guj: Sisodia First India Bureau Ahmedabad: Delhi Ed- ucation Minister Man- ish Sisodia on Monday saidheiskeentoseeand understand what chang- es and improvements the BJP has brought in Gujarat government schools over the last 27 years of its rule in the state. He also called on the ruling party to ac- cept its failure to pro- vide quality education to students in the state. The Aam Aadmi Par- ty (AAP) leader and Delhi’s deputy CM was talking to reporters while on way to visit a school in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat, ahead of the state As- sembly elections due in December this year. The Arvind Kejriwal- led AAP is keen to dem- onstrate changes in the education sector brought in Delhi and promise the same in Gu- jarat. It is looking to contest all 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat by pre- senting itself as a viable alternative to both the ruling BJP and the op- position Congress. On Monday, after ar- riving at the Ahmedabad airport, Sisodia headed to a school in Bhavnagar, the home district of Gu- jarat Education Minis- ter Jitu Vaghani. Sisodia, who had re- cently challenged Va- ghani for a debate on school education, claimed the AAP gov- ernment in Delhi changed the face of gov- ernment schools after Arvind Kejriwal be- came its chief minister. “After Kejriwal came to power, we changed the face, the picture of government schools in Delhi. The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years. I am keen to see and understand what changes and im- provements the BJP has made in these 27 years of its rule,” he said. Sisodia’svisitcomesa day after Kejriwal in a Twitter post said, “Peo- ple in the BJP are also raising questions on the crumbling education system in Gujarat. Ris- ing above the party line, theyhavestartedraising voices for good educa- tion in Gujarat. The BJP could not provide good education in 27 years. WAR OF WORDS BETWEEN AAP AND BJP 6 CHARRED TO DEATH in Gujarat chemical factory blast First India Bureau Ahmedabad:Sixwork- erswerekilledinablast whichtriggeredafirein a chemical factory in Gujarat’s Bharuch dis- trict on Monday . The incident took place around 3 am at Om Or- ganic manufacturing plant located in Dahej industrial area — a hub of chemical and petro- chemical manufactur- ing units — around 235 km from Ahmedabad. PM Narendra Modi an- nounced an ex gratia of Rs2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs50,000 to those in- jured in the incident. The six victims were working near a reactor, which suddenly blew during the solvent dis- tillation process, in- formed Bharuch Su- perintendent of Police Leena Patil. “Theblastinthereac- tor caused a fire in the factory . All the six per- sons working near the reactordied.Thebodies were later recovered and sent for post-mor- tem examination. The fire was also brought under control by the lo- cal fire department. No one else was injured in the incident,” she said. A team of the indus- trial safety and health department, Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) and fac- tory inspectors rushed to the site and began their probe. The brother of a worker who died in the explosion, Vasant Vasava, told local me- dia persons, “Around 4 am, I was informed by the chemical company about the accident. They told me that my brother is missing and when I reached the fac- tory, I was asked to go to Civil Hospital. Upon my arrival there, I was informed that my brother was one of the five people who died in the accident.” Haryana to upgrade CCTNS for better policing; ranked 1st in Pragati Dashboard First India Bureau Chandigarh: Haryana Governmenthasdecided toupgradetheCrimeand Criminal Tracking Net- work System (CCTNS) to further enhance the ef- fectiveness of policing. Chief Secretary San- jeev Kaushal gave a nod for its upgradation while presiding over the 20th State Apex Committee Meeting of the CCTNS. Additional Chief Secretary(Home) Rajeev Arora and Hary- ana Director General of Police (DGP) PK Agraw- al were also present. It was informed in the meeting that Hary- ana Police has ranked first in the Pragti Dash- board ranking in the country by scoring 100% marks, first time ever in June and it has maintained the position in six of nine months so far. For this, Kaushal lauded the collective ef- forts of the Police De- partment for ensuring smooth functioning of the CCTNS and for maintaining its rank- ing at the first place. ACS Rajeev Arora gave suggestions for im- proving the existing working of the CCTNS so as to ensure trans- parency in the system. Among others pre- sent in the meeting in- cluded ACS (Informa- tion Technology) Anil Malik, MD HARTRON Mandeep Brar, Advisor to the Finance Depart- ment, Sofia Dahiya and other senior officers. Irani to chair West Zonal Conference of States/UTs of in Mumbai today First India Bureau Mumbai: Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani will chair Zonal Con- ference of States and Union Territories and stakeholders of West- ern region in Mumbai onTuesday .Theconfer- ence aims to sensitize State Governments and UT Administra- tions to facilitate prop- er implementation of the Umbrella Schemes of Mission Poshan 2.0, Mission Shakti and Mission Vatsalya over the next 5 years. In order to ensure optimum impact of re- cently launched Mis- sions, the Centre has initiated a series of zonal consultations with state govern- ments in each region of the country . The meeting in Mumbai is the fourth in the series in which Maharashtra, Ra- jasthan, Goa, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu will participate. Chief Secy Sanjeev Kaushal said the police should continue to brush up its skills
  10. 10. NEW DELHI, TUESDAY, APRIL 12, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/delhi I twitter.com/thefirst- india facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 09 atisfaction lies in the effort, not in the at- tainment because without labour, noth- ing prospers. Sapna Bundwal, a beautiful diva who rose to the top through hard work and determination, revealed her success story with City First. Tell us something about yourself. I am a rebel who wants to look good and still stand up for the equality of women. But beneath the makeup and behind my smile I am an 18-year-old girl fighting for my dream life. I consider my- self to be a positive, adapta- ble, artistic, and lifelong learner. Where do you see yourself af- ter the next 20 years? Well! Nothing is in our hands, the future has different shades and we can’t predict it but for now, I see myself 100 times a better confident and empowered woman. I want to make my loved ones proud of myself and I am trying my best for this goal of mine. I want to motivate young girls who want to pursue model- ling as their career. How did your journey be- gin? My true journey to the path of success started with one and only Elite Miss Rajasthan. I am grateful to Gaurav Gaur and the entire team for his support and guidance, he has been a major support system. Miss Elite Rajasthan has giv- en me wings and I want to fly and conquer the world. What were some of the bat- tles you fought and are still fighting in your journey? I started working at a very young age, I was just 16 when I got my first break as a model, It was very magical but chal- lenging, I had to manage my academics. I am still working on myself to improve my tal- ents and prove to my parents my love and enthusiasm for modelling. Talk to us about your achievements? I was in the top 15 Finalists of Elite Miss Rajasthan 2021. And I feel so proud of it as it has made me an independ- ent self earning girl. My mother is my back- bone. She is the one standing behind me in every situ- ation of my life. Whatever I am today is because of her she motivated me at every stage. S VALIANT AND VALIANT AND VIBRANT DIVA! VIBRANT DIVA! UTTKARSHA SHEKHAR uttkarsha.shekhar@firstindia.co.in A VALIANT DIVA, VIBRANT SOUL AND WONDERFUL WOMAN, SAPNA BUNDWAL FROM CHITTORGARH, IN A CANDID CONVERSATION WITH CITY FIRST, SHARES HER MODELLING JOURNEY AND FUTURE PLANS!
  11. 11. hewa is derived from two local dialect terms, ‘Tharna’ – meaning to hammer to get thin foils of gold from a very tiny quantity of the metal, and‘Vada’–meaningsil- ver wire, which in the loop shape forms the resting foundation for the main piece, both of which are crucial parts of the art. While the pioneers of this craft only manufactured chests and boxes, today’s experts have expanded their talent to include photo frames, mirrors, cuff links, brooches, trays, plates, and personal accessories like rings and necklaces that are worn by both men and women. This work is inspired by Mughal miniature paintings with con- ventional design subjects span- ning from mythical genres to more secular ones. In 2002, the Government of India produced a stamp with an awe-inspiring piece of thewa on a plate. Small chunks of gold are pounded into multiple slender sections, about one-tenth of a millimetre thick, and placed on the lac plate like a canvas mat. The metal becomes somewhat embedded in the lac when the plate is warmed. The design is then sketched and carefully carved out on the gold foil using tools such as ‘Hummaney’ (for- cep), ‘Katya’ (cutter), and ‘Tankale’ (to cut out the jaali). Thedesignseithercontainlocal histories of hunting adven- tures inside small vegetation and streams, animals and birds, or they represent the nature of indigenousmythssuchasimages of Radha Krishna, Sri Ram, or Hanumanji. It is critical to regu- larly inspect the lac bed for air bubbles, since these may cause unavoidable denting of the deli- cate gold foil. Master artisans, on the other hand, do not draw but instead immediately penetrate the plan with delicate chisels and sharp tools. However, because of  the intense concentration re- quired, any error or deviation in the process of separating the pat- tern might result in the waste of the entire piece of foil. All of the jail’s leftover pat- tern sheets and cutouts are melt- ed down and made ready for new production. To reduce the pos- sibility of damage, the entire jali is then set out in a silver wire frame known as “vaada.” The silver wire frame utilised in this operation is precisely construct- ed on brass dies and soldered. The entire framed artwork is then laid down on a mica sheet using forceps and very calm and steady hands. The two metals may be readily soldered together after being pinned together over the mica, and the mica can then be removed. The tiny substance so formed is then mounted on a piece of col- oured Belgian glass using a bonding procedure that is a fam- ily secret. The entire com- position, including the Bel- gian glass, is then encased in a solid silver shell known as ‘Chandi ki dibiya.’ The art has remained a well-guarded secret; even the family’s daughters are kept in the dark about the masterstroke meth- od, assuming that they would ulti- mately leave the clan. The boys of the household, on the oth- er hand, are schooled in pattern drawing from the age of ten, so that when they eventually begin to practise the art, the language and ex- pression of these jaali scener- ies unconsciously and readily flow out of their hands, right onto the foil. Every art form in India has a cultural background that may be noticed in the designs of that art form. Its origins may be traced back 400 years when the mon- archsof Pratapgarhgrantedland grants to the families of crafts- men.Itsoriginsmaybetraced back 400 years to when the monarchs of Pratapgarh grantedlandgrantstothe families of the artisans who practised the pro- fession. This type of jewellery is distin- guished by its dis- tinctive and colour- ful patterns. They are adaptable and perfect for a s t y l i s h s t y l e , thanks to their elabo- rate work- manship. T SHUBHANSHI PATHAK cityfirst@firstindia.co.in THEWA THE EXQUISITE THEWA THE EXQUISITE ART OF RAJASTHAN ART OF RAJASTHAN 10 ETC NEW DELHI | TUESDAY, APRIL 12, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/delhi I twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia

