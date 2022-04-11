Successfully reported this slideshow.

164970191512042022_First India_Ahmedabad.pdf

Apr. 11, 2022
164970191512042022_First India_Ahmedabad.pdf

Apr. 11, 2022
News & Politics

Find Latest India News and Breaking News these days from India on Politics, Business, Entertainment, Technology, Sports, Lifestyle and Coronavirus News in India and the world over that you can't miss.

CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/

#First_India_NewsPaper

Find Latest India News and Breaking News these days from India on Politics, Business, Entertainment, Technology, Sports, Lifestyle and Coronavirus News in India and the world over that you can't miss.For real time update Visit our social media handle.Read First India NewsPaper in your morning replace.Visit First India.

CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/

#First_India_NewsPaper

News & Politics

  1. 1. Guj tops NITI Aayog’s SECI-Round 1 among larger states First India Bureau New Delhi: Gujarat has topped Niti Aayog’s State Energy and Cli- mate Index-Round 1 (SECI) among larger states, which is aimed at ranking states and Union territories (UTs) on six parameters-- dis- coms’ performance; ac- cess affordability and reliability of energy; clean energy initia- tives; energy efficiency; environmental sustain- ability; and new initia- tives. Gujarat was followed by Kerala and Punjab, according to the gov- ernment think tank’s report. States like Chhattisgarh, Madhya PradeshandJharkhand were placed at the bot- tom. Among the smaller states, Goa topped the Aayog’s index, followed by Tripura and Ma- nipur. Among union territo- ries (UTs), Chandigarh topped the index, fol- lowed by Delhi and Da- man & Diu/Dadra & Nagar Haveli (D&D and D&N). Punjab was the best performer in discom performance parame- ter among larger states, while Kerala emerged as top performer in ac- cess, affordability and reliability category among larger states. Likewise, Haryana was the best performer when it comes to clean energy initiative among larger states, while Tamil Nadu emerged as top per- former in the energy efficiency category . The index is based on 2019-20 data. Releasing the report, NITI Aayog Vice Chair- man Rajiv Kumar said that this index that compares states and UTs across many indi- cators will encourage them towards energy transition, and all the necessary steps must be taken to achieve this. Kumar further said there is a need to con- vert the country’s ef- forts towards achieving the ‘Panchamrit’ tar- gets announced by the Prime Minister at COP- 26, Glasgow into a peo- ples’ movement. NITI Aayog member VK Saraswat said, “Synergy and partner- ship among the centre and the states will be critical for achieving energy and climate-re- lated goals and making the country self-reliant in the energy sector.” Turn to P2 The index can be used by states, UTs to analyze potential challenges and efficiently manage their energy resources. Kerala and Punjab round up the top 3 states, with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh Jharkhand languishing at the bottom AHMEDABAD l TUESDAY, APRIL 12, 2022 l Pages 12 l 3.00 RNI NO. GUJENG/2019/79050 l Vol 3 l Issue No. 136 Rescue operations were underway to evacuate the stranded tourists on the rope- way at Tirkut hill near Deoghar district of Jharkhand. The Indian Air Force tweeted that 19 tourists had been rescued by the IAF Mi17 V5 and Cheetah helicopters and Garud commandos. Two persons were killed and dozens were left stranded mid-air after 12 ropeway trollies collided with each other on Sunday afternoon. J’KHAND ROPEWAY MISHAP: IAF CHOPPERS CARRY OUT RESCUE Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday to discuss various matters related to the development of the state. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took Twitter to extend greetings and thanked PM Modi for giving time to meet the UP leadership. CM YOGI, HIS DEPUTIES MEET PM MODI, AMIT SHAH IN DELHI OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR, AHMEDABAD, LUCKNOW NEW DELHI www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/ahmedabad I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia CRUCIAL READ MAMATA HITS BACK OVER GANGRAPE Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, under pressure over the death of a minor girl al- legedly after gangrape, hit back at critics The police has taken action in the case and made an arrest “irrespective of (political) colour,” she asserted. Son of local TMC leader has been held. ED GRILLS KHARGE IN NATIONAL HERALD CASE New Delhi: The Enforce- ment Directorate on Monday questioned senior Congress leader Mallikar- jun Kharge in connection with the National Herald corruption case. Kharge, the leader of the Opposi- tion in Rajya Sabha, is being questioned by the central probe agency in the money laundering case. P5 LANKA PM, IN ADDRESS TO CRISIS-HIT NATION, EXPLAINS WHY MONEY RAN OUT Colombo: Covid lockdown in a weak economy depleted foreign reserves, Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said on Monday, in an effort to explain worsening economic crisis and protests rag- ing in the country. “The President and I are spending every moment to formulate solutions on how to get Sri Lanka out of this current crisis,” he said. ‘Zero tolerance for violence, refrain from disturbing harmony: JNU to students New Delhi: A day after violence erupted on the campus over serving non-veg food, the Jawa- harlal Nehru adminis- tration warned stu- dents against involving in any activity that might disrupt peace and harmony . On Monday, the Vice- Chancellor, Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, in an official appeal to the stu- dents reiterated its “re- solve for the zero toler- ance towards any form of violence on campus.” Meanwhile, Delhi Po- lice on Monday regis- tered an FIR against unidentified people for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful re- straint, outraging the modesty of women, among others. Telangana’s KCR sows new farm challenge for PM Modi Communal clashes rock Gujarat, MP, J’khand, WB during Ram Navami New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao set up a fresh confron- tation with Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi just months after the central government’s climbdown on new ag- ricultural laws, as he launched a sit-in pro- test in Delhi on Mon- day over a dispute in- volving the purchase of rice from farmers in his state. “If Modi has the guts, let him arrest me... With folded hands, I tell the PM and [Union Food Min- ister] Piyush Goyal. Please buy our food grains. I give you 24 hours, after that, we will take our decision,” said the leader who has been on the war- path with PM Modi for several months. Ram Navami cele- brations on Sunday were marred by violent communal clashes in some parts in four states — Gujarat, Mad- hyaPradesh,Jharkhand and West Bengal. While the number of injured have not been ascer- tained yet, all the areas in the aforesaid states have been kept under strict vigil. In Madhya Pradesh, at least 10 houses were set ablaze and more than two dozen people, including Superinten- dent of Police (SP) Sid- dharthChoudhary ,were injured in clashes that erupted during Ram Na- vami procession in vari- ous areas of Khargone in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, forcing the ad- ministration to impose curfew in some pockets of the city . More on P3 Islamabad: Shehbaz Shari, the 70-year-old brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the leader of opposition PML-N, has been elected unopposed as the 23rd Prime Minis- ter of Pakistan, suc- ceeding Imran Khan, who was removed by a no-trust vote on Sat- urday . PM-designate She- hbaz Sharif said that good has prevailed over evil as he rub- bished his predeces- sor’s claims of a “for- eign controversy” behind the ongoing political turmoil in the country. “Dra- ma,” Sharif said as he refuted the allega- tions. The Pakistan’s Na- tional Security Com- mittee will be briefed on the controversial letter, he has assured. Meanwhile, Paki- stan’s President, Dr Arif Alvi, fell ill just hours away from swearing in Sharif. According to the president’s official Twitter account. New Delhi: Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi today reiterated India’s neutral stance on the war in Ukraine during his virtual meet with US President Joe Biden, who spoke of India’s contributions to war- torn Ukraine in terms of medicines and relief material. PM Modi also reminded the US Presi- dent of New Delhi’s con- demnation of the Rus- sian aggression against civilians in Ukraine’s Bucha and expressed hope that the “ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine will pave the way for peace”. “I have spoken to the leaders of both Ukraine and Russia many times andurgedthemtodirect- ly talk,” PM Modi said today . “We hope that the ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine will pave the way for peace,” he added. The virtual meet -- which PM Modi said was initiated by US -- co- incides with the maiden India-US 2+2 dialogue under the Biden admin- istration. It also comes amid a fresh tranche of US sanctions against Russia and Washing- ton’s efforts for a strong- er line against Moscow from New Delhi. The US President said, “I want to welcome India’s humanitarian support for the people Ukraine, who are suffer- ing a horrific assault”. CM KCR staged a day-long dharna against the Centre in Delhi, demanding procurement of 15 lakh tonnes of parboiled rice from the state Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf boycotted voting, staged a walkout from Assembly Pak President ‘complains of discomfort’ before swearing-in Shehbaz Sharif as PM, advised rest SHEHBAZ SHARIF ELECTED PAK PM UNOPPOSED 1 2 WON’T SIT WITH ‘THIEVES’: IMRAN KHAN RESIGNS FROM PAK NATIONAL ASSEMBLY Islamabad: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to tender his resignation as a member of the National Assembly ahead of the election for the new prime minister of Pakistan. This develop- ment comes after Imran Khan said that he will not sit in the assemblies with ‘thieves’. “A man who has one corruption case of 16 billion rupees and another corruption case of 8 billion rupees against him...for that person to be selected and elected as the Prime Minister, there can not be a bigger insult to the country. We are resigning from the National Assembly,” Imran Khan was quoted as saying by PTI’s official Twitter account. NAWAZ SHARIF TO RETURN TO PAKISTAN FROM LONDON NEXT MONTH: PARTY LEADER Islamabad: Deposed Paki- stan prime minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to return from London next month after Eid, a senior PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif has said, amid a whirlwind of political developments that have embroiled the country following Imran Khan’s ignominious ouster from power. INDIA TAKES NEUTRAL STANCE ON UKRAINE: PM During Modi-Biden virtual meet, US President declared that two nations are going to continue ‘close consultation on how to manage the destabilising effects of this Russian war’ Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao with BKU’s Rakesh Tikait. A policeman at the site after a communal clash during the Ram Navami procession, in Himmatnagar. (Top) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the India-US virtual summit with US President Joe Biden in New Delhi on Monday. (Above) President Joe Biden India’s External Affairs Minister S jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at White House in Washington on Monday. We want good relations with India but a durable peace can’t be possible without Kashmir’s solution —Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan PM
  2. 2. First India Bureau Ahmedabad: The Gu- jarat High Court has is- sued contempt notice to a Bapunagar police in- spector, two women sub-inspectors and a constable in connection with the physical as- sault and arrest case of a female advocate. All four respondents have been directed to file a response with the court by April 24, when the matter has been kept for further hearing. During the hearing, the court orally called out the police personnel on their behaviour. “How can the police be- have in this manner with an advocate?”, re- marked the bench. Petitioner’s advocate Rajesh Goswami had submitted before the court that as the female advocate’s brother had been arrested by the po- lice under the Gujarat Prohibition Act, she had gone to visit him at Bapunagar police sta- tion. After a heated ar- gument and scuffle be- tween her and police officers present there, she was placed under arrest. Goswami further stated, “For assaulting police, the maximum punishment is seven years. For bail, police officers do not need to produce the accused be- fore the court. And yet, they did not exercise that power and instead produced the woman before a court in 24 hours.” Incidentally, when the woman was pro- duced before the court, fellow law practitioners at the metro court had attacked a Bapunagar woman PSI and police personnel in protest to her arrest. When the advocate was produced before the additional chief metro- politan magistrate, she had complained about police atrocity, and had been sent to Civil Hospi- tal for medical examina- tion. First India Bureau Rajkot: In a meeting held on Monday , office- bearers of the Rajkot districtpanchayatstand- ing committee slammed panchayat officials for failing to pay property tax on homes, offices to the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC). It directed responsible of- ficers to pay the due amount of Rs19 lakh with interest, from their own pockets. The standing commit- tee had met in the after- noon to approve 16 pro- posed projects. During theproceedings,officials learned that taxes of the district panchayat office and the panchayat presi- dent’s bungalow-- situat- ed in Rajkot city-- had not been paid. They also discovered that water tax had remained un- paid for the past two years and the total due amount had touched Rs19 lakh. Ordering re- sponsible officers to pre- sent an explanation for the oversight, the board members asked them to pay the dues at the earli- est. They also insisted thattheypaytheinterest on the principal amount from their own pockets. Thecommitteeapproved 16 developmental pro- jects by allocating Rs2,41,33,459, with most of them to do with irri- gation and road and building departments. It also disapproved of the panchayat’s new build- ing design tender as a bidder put in one which was 77% lower than the estimated design cost of Rs30 lakh. NEWS AHMEDABAD | TUESDAY, APRIL 12, 2022 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/ahmedabad I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia First India Bureau Ahmedabad: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said he is keen to see and un- derstand what changes and im- provements the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has brought in Gujarat government schools over the last 27 years of its rule in the state. He also called on the ruling party to accept its failure to provide quality education to stu- dents in the state. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi’s deputy chief minister was talking to reporters while on way to visit a school in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat, ahead of the state As- sembly elections due in December this year. The Arvind Kejri- wal-led AAP is keen to demonstrate changes in the education sector brought in Delhi and promise the same in Gujarat. It is looking to contest all 182 Assem- bly seats in Gujarat by presenting itself as a viable alternative to both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress. On Monday, after ar- riving at the Ahmedabad airport, Sisodia headed to a school in Bhavnagar, the home district of Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani. Sisodia, who had re- cently challenged Va- ghani for a debate on school education, claimed the AAP gov- ernment in Delhi changed the face of government schools af- ter Arvind Kejriwal became its chief min- ister. “After Kejriwal came to power, we changed the face, the picture of government schools in Delhi. The BJP has been in power in Guja- rat for 27 years. I am keen to see and under- stand what changes and improvements the BJP has made in these 27 years of its rule,” he said. Sisodia’s visit comes a day after Kejriwal in a Twitter post said, “People in the BJP are also raising questions on the crumbling edu- cation system in Guja- rat. Rising above the party line, they have started raising voices for good education in Gujarat. The BJP could not provide good edu- cation in 27 years. The AAP government will provide good educa- tion in Gujarat, like it has done in Delhi, by taking along the peo- ple of Gujarat and all the parties.” Notably, Vaghani had a few days back said at a public func- tion that those who do not like schools in Gu- jarat should collect their children’s school- leaving certificates and go to whichever state they find better. A debate has been raging between the AAP and BJP over the status of government schools in Delhi and Gujarat. Sisodia had invited Vaghani to vis- it a school of his choice in Delhi, to which the latter did not respond. Rajkot district panchayat. —FILE PHOTO Members of Nagar Prathmik Shikshan Samiti protesting in Vadodara. First India Bureau Vadodara: Class IV employees working at the city’s Nagar Prath- mik Shikshan Samiti (NPSS) went on strike on Monday over their non-permanent status and no access to pen- sion benefits. According to demon- strators, employees did not receive a pension or other benefits after re- tirement because of their non-permanent status. The state Congress party has also ex- pressed its support for the workers. After working on probation for several years, the organization seeks to ensure that all 570 employees are granted permanent sta- tus. Currently, 190 workers work for NPSS in schools and offices. But, over 380 employ- ees have already re- tired and many have died. In 2019, a labor court had ruled in favour of NPSS employees and the organization opted to grant permanent sta- tus to employees. How- ever, the order is yet to be put into action. Rutvij Joshi, Presi- dent of the Vadodara Congress, and Ami Ra- vat, Leader of Opposi- tion at the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), have both ex- pressed their support for the protesting em- ployees. They request- ed that the topic be brought up at the cor- poration’s general meeting as soon as pos- sible and that a deci- sion be made. They threatened to continue their fight for justice with the employees. BJP SHOULD ACCEPT IT CANNOT PROVIDE GOOD EDUCATION IN GUJARAT: SISODIA CLAIMS THE RULING PARTY IS MOCKING PEOPLE OF THE STATE AS HE VISITS GOVERNMENT SCHOOLS ON MONDAY Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia speaking with a teacher at a Bhavnagar school. With Guj AAP leaders Isudan Gadhvi (left) and Gopal Italia (right) at party office in Ahmedabad. —PHOTO BY HANIF SINDHI NPSS Class IV employees go on strike over benefits Having worked on probation for several years, they have demanded permanent status, pension, other benefits ON SUPERVISION Sanjiv Mittal, Financial Advisor (Defence Services) at the Ministry of Defence in New Delhi, visited the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) regional headquarters at Gandhinagar on Monday. He was received by Inspector General AK Harbola,TM, Commander, Coast Guard Region (North West). During the visit, the financial advisor was briefed on various operational and infrastructural aspects of the region. He will also visit the district headquarters at Porbandar and Okha, besides a few outline stations to review projects and interact with ICG officials. Rajkot panchayat orders officers to pay int on property tax AMC TO GIVE 10% REBATE ON ADVANCE PAYMENT Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has decided to give a 10% rebate if property owners pay their taxes in advance. If a property owner makes the payment online, he will get a one percent rebate. Corporation has also decided that property owners of areas recently merged into the city limit, will get a 50% discount on the difference of the last prop- erty tax they paid to village panchayat/ nagar palika and with the municipal corporation’s new bill. Guj tops... He added that after ex- tensive discussions with stakeholders, several key parameters have been iden- tified to track and rank the performance of the states in this report. The report said the state governments need to prioritize policies to facilitate inclusive growth by providing affordable, acces- sible, reliable, and sustain- able energy to the citizens. Energy being the center- piece of any development process, the government needs to ensure access to sustainable and clean energy sources through various schemes, it added. FROM PG 1 GujHCissuescontemptnoticeto4policepersonnel Asks Bapunagar PI, two women PSIs and a constable to submit response to assault case of female advocate
  3. 3. GUJARAT AHMEDABAD | TUESDAY, APRIL 12, 2022 03 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/ahmedabad I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia First India Bureau Ahmedabad: In an ef- fort to facilitate devo- tees, the trust of Camp Hanuman Tem- ple in the city has be- gun the process to relocate it to the Sa- barmati Riverfront. In the project, an ex- change of spaces be- tween the Indian Army cantonment— where the temple is currently located-- and the trust has been pro- posed. An official plan has been submitted to the Army which has also forwarded it to the state government for approval. However, as the temple is situated inside the Army can- tonment premises, its relocation will only be approved after secur- ing permission from the central govern- ment, Ahmedabad Mu- nicipal Corporation (AMC), Indian Army and the state. The temple’s trust has demanded that the Army be given space near the River- front for the reloca- tion. Currently, devo- tees looking to go and visit the temple have to seek permis- sion to enter the can- tonment due to secu- rity reasons. If the temple is moved to the Riverfront, thou- sands of devotees will be able to visit the place easily. Parthiv Adhyaru, temple’s sub-trustee, says, “The gates are sometimes closed by the Army for security reasons. At such times, devotees cannot go and visit the temple. Once it is relocated, devotees will be able to enter the temple premises with- out any qualms. The proposal will only go ahead if requisite per- missions are received from the government and the Army as well as AMC.” A meeting of trus- tees is slated to be held after Hanuman Jayanti (April 16), where the relocation will be dis- cussed. Also, distribu- tion of prasad among devotees will be re- sumed on the day, which had been stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he added. Interestingly, the present site of the Camp Hanuman Tem- ple belongs to its trust and is situated in the Army’s can- tonment area in Ahmedabad. Camp Hanuman Temple to be relocated for devotees NEW SITE lll Process to shift it to the Sabarmati Riverfront begins; state, Centre, AMC and Army’s permissions required Gujarat sees 35 new cases, but no more patients on ventilator Class VII student killed by speeding water tanker at Metoda GIDC in Rajkot First India Bureau Rajkot: A15-year-old girl was killed when a water tanker hit her bi- cycle near Gujarat In- dustrial Development Corporation (GIDC) Metoda on Monday . The driver was reportedly speeding and caused her to fall on the road hard. Rajkot police have charged him with reck- less driving. Saloni Prajapati, a Class VII student, and her younger brother Vishal, a Class VI stu- dent, were riding home to Metoda village from school on Monday after- noon. When they reachedneartheGIDC’s Shrinathji polyplast factory, a tractor haul- ing a water tank collid- ed with Saloni’s bicycle, forcing it to crash onto the road. She died on the spot after suffering significant head inju- ries. People on the side of the road raced to help the kids. They consoled Vishal and, with his as- sistance, contacted their father and in- formed him of the inci- dent. They also in- formed the Lodhika police, who are current- ly investigating the in- cident. SMC to spend `667 cr on basic amenities for merged areas First India Bureau Gandhinagar: Guja- rat reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours ended 5 pm on Monday, an of- ficial of the state health department said. With this, the state’s total case tally has risen to 12,24,082 since the beginning of the pandemic. With no fresh deaths due to the virus, the death toll remains steady at 10,942. The state capital alone accounted for as many as 18 of the day’s new cases, with the ru- ral areas of Gandhina- gar witnessing one more. Ahmedabad fol- lowed, with nine new cases, while Vadodara had four, and Jamna- gar, Kutch, and Mehsana recorded one each, to close out the district-wise list. There are now 148 ac- tive cases in Gujarat, where a total of 12,12,992 persons have recovered from COV- ID-19, including 16 who were discharged from hospitals around the state on Monday. In a slice of good news amid the rising numbers, Gujarat has no patients in a critical condition, possibly for the first time since the pandemic hit. The recovery rate has taken a hit, to land at 99.09%—a marginal dip from the 99.10% registered for the past two to three weeks, the state said in a release. As many as 37,995 persons received vac- cine doses throughout the day, the official said. First India Bureau Surat: The Surat Mu- nicipal Corporation (SMC) will spend Rs667 crore on the construc- tion of basic amenities for over three lakh citi- zens in the newly merged areas under its jurisdiction. In return, the civic body will earn around Rs103 crore in property taxes from more than 1.50 lakh properties. SMC’s area has ex- panded from 326.52 sq km to 474.18 sq km after inclusion of 27 villages that were demarcated earlier. The corporation has made a draft plan of how it will spend the funds for development in the areas. Around Rs132 crore has been al- located to the drainage network, Rs250 crore to roads, Rs20 crore to street lights, and Rs265 crore to the water sup- ply network. Apart from these, SMC will also construct a civic centre, a bridge, a bay bridge, garden, library , commit- tee school and fire sta- tion in these areas. As for taxes, SMC had given full tax exemp- tion in the year 2019-20. It then waived user charges in 2021-22 and levied only general tax. Thus, after the corpora- tion waived tax on prop- erties for two consecu- tive years, no deduc- tions can be expected this year. ONE DAY AT A TIME Enthusiasts participated in a run to create awareness about fitness and healthy living in Shela area of Ahmedabad on Monday. —PHOTO BY HANIF SINDHI 39heldforviolenceinKhambhat,H’nagar First India Bureau Ahmedabad: Police have arrested nine peo- ple for their alleged in- volvement in violence andstone-peltingduring a procession on Ram Na- vami at Khambat in Anand district on April 10.Meanwhile,Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 has been im- posed in Himmatnagar townof Sabarkanthafol- lowing a similar inci- dent there. Officials said onMondaythattheyhad also apprehended 30 per- sons for the unrest. Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi called a meet- ing of top police officials in Gandhinagar late Sunday night over these incidents and gave nec- essary orders. One person was killed in the clashes in Khamb- hat town on Sunday . Nine people allegedly involved in the violence and stone-pelting have been arrested so far, ac- cording to Anand’s Su- perintendent of Police Ajit Rajian. “The situation in Khambhattownisunder control. We have already arrested nine suspects and started further in- vestigation,” he said. As per police sources, those arrested include some local maulvis (priests). In similar violence in Himmatnagar town of Sabarkantha district, stonepeltingandclashes were reported between two communities on the occasion of Ram Nava- mi on Sunday . Sabarkantha Collec- tor Hitesh Koya in an order issued on Sunday eveningimposedSection 144 of CrPC, which pro- hibitsgatheringof more than five people, in some sensitive areas of the town, including Chhaparia area where arson took place. The prohibitory or- ders will remain in force till April 13. Personnel of the Rap- id Action Force, local police and the State Re- serve Police conducted a march in Chhaparia area. Meanwhile, members of the All India Majlis-e- Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party includ- ing Gujarat Deputy Chief Shamshad Pa- than, Jamalpur council- lor Mustakh Khadiwala, Ahmedabad city Presi- dent Sharif Khan Doo- dhwala, among others visited Himmatnagar in the wake of communal clashes on Sunday . They claimed that anti-social elements belonging to VishwaHinduParishad, Bajrang Dal started fires in mosques and pelted stones on people’s homes. Stone-pelting occurred on Ram Navami (April 10); police companies deployed Sec 144 imposed The situation in Khambhat and in the Anand district at large is completely un- der control. Police deployment has been increased. It is too early to tell whether it was a conspiracy or a pre-planned attack, but the police will investigate all aspects. — V Chandrashekhar, Inspector General (Ahmedabad Range) One company each of the State Reserve Po- lice and Rapid Action Force has been de- ployed in Himmatnagar town. Police are on alert across the district. One constable is seriously injured apart from the other eight to nine police of- ficers who sustained injuries during the clash. — Abhay Chudasama, Inspector General (Gandhinagar Range) As per eyewitnesses, even as the procession moved peacefully, stones were pelted on it. The incident was tragic. I have been telling people that those who disturb the peace will be dealt with strictly. —Rajendrasinh Chavda, Himmatnagar MLA The situation in Himmatnagar and Khambhat has been reviewed. Three cases of rioting have been registered--one in Himmatnagar and two in Khambhat. DIG-level officers have also been sent to Khambhat. A case of murder will also be registered for the dead man in Khambhat. Police are also keeping an eye on social media for any miscreants. —Ashish Bhatia, Director General of Police (DGP) Fire dept official dousing flames after unrest in Khambhat. An injured youth in Khambhat. Rapid Action Force (RAF) company patrolling in Himmatnagar. Most walk-in testing centres are lying unused. —FILE PHOTO destroyed bicycle.
  Vol 3 l Issue No. 136 l RNI NO. GUJENG/2019/79050. Printed and published by Anita Hada Sangwan on behalf of First Express Publishers. Editor-In-Chief: Jagdeesh Chandra. Editor: Haresh Jhala I was helped, my heart rejoiced, and I thank him with my song. —Bible IN-DEPTH Amit Shah @AmitShah Mahatma Jyotiba Phule ji not only gave the right of respect and equality to women in the society by giving the mantra of women empowerment through education but also created a progressive and prosperous society by organizing the deprived and backward class against the evils. His ideas will always be the center of inspiration of the nation. Dharmendra Pradhan @dpradhanbjp Deeply shocked and disturbed by the selective targeting and continued string of attacks, including hurling of bombs at the residence of Smt. Jayanti and Shri Ramchandra Patra in Dhenkanal. The voice of BJP leaders’ will not be silenced with such acts of terror intimidation. TOP TWEETS IS ELON MUSK’S NO TO JOINING TWITTER’S BOARD END OF STORY? esla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk’s decision to not join Twitter’s board may not be the end of the story . The billionaire, who is the richest person in the world, re- cently sprang a surprise by an- nouncing that he has become Twitter’s largest stakeholder with a 9.2 percent stake. After becoming the social media gi- ant’s biggest shareholder, Musk said he will be joining Twitter’s board of directors as a member but chose not to when the posi- tion was offered to him. Twit- ter’s CEO Parag Agarwal said that Musk was offered a seat but he declined the offer. As soon as Musk’s sharehold- er status became public, he be- gan tweeting his ideas about the social media platform. One of them was to have an edit button to change tweets. His other ideas included banning advertising and the option to pay in crypto- currency . It is now being wondered if Musk will raise his stake in Twitter to gradually buy it off, something which he is fully ca- pable of. T pposition parties in Uttar Pradesh are in a self-de- structive mood. After allegations of Mayawati playing footsie with the BJP , the Bahujan Sa- maj Party came a cropper in the recent state assembly elections. The party is now making an effort at restruc- turing by infusing fresh blood but for now it is as good as finished, a pale shadow of its glorious days. The Sama- jwadi Party which put up a reasonably good perfor- mance finds its age-old Ya- dav-Muslim formula is fall- ing apart. The surprising part is that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has not spoken a word to dismiss suggestions that his party was not doing enough for Muslims. The first criticism came from Shafiqur Rehman Barq, party’sMPfromSambhal,who said that the SP was not work- ingfortheinterestof Muslims. For some reason, Akhilesh Ya- dav did not react to Barq’s re- mark. Now a more serious charge against Akhilesh has been levelled by Azam Khan’s camp. Azam’s close aide Fasa- hat Ali alias Shanu found CM Yogi Adityanath’s statement that Akhilesh Yadav does not want Azam to come out of jail to be “correct”. Akhilesh Yadav has sacri- ficed Azam Khan. We have been made enemies of the BJP. Akhilesh Yadav did not even go to jail to meet Azam Khan,” Fasahat said while giving Muslims credit for the 111 seats won by the SP . If this disenchantment of Muslims spreads, the SP will meet the same fate as the BSP. The older he gets the more he comes across as one still needing mentoring in poli- tics. The uncle he listens to isn’t sagacious either. AKHILESH YADAV IS ALIENATING MUSLIMS The Samajwadi Party which put up a reasonably good performance finds its age-old Yadav-Muslim formula is falling apart. The surprising part is that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has not spoken a word to dismiss suggestions that his party was not doing enough for Muslims O SINO INDIAN RELATIONS POST GALWAN THE PATH AHEAD ndia and China, the 2 ancient civilisations had a rich histo- ry of cultural exchanges and other historical lineage in- cluding spread of Buddhism to China, mutual visits of many scholars, monks and tradeexchangesviaSilkRoad. Post-independence Sino Indi- anrelationsstartedwellonan optimistic note where Nehru and Zhou Enlai articulated a vision governed by the ethics of the 5 Principles of Peaceful Coexistence-Panchsheel.Asit stands today , China and India are the two most populous countriesintheWorld,second and fifth largest economies (Nominal GDPs of $18,013bn / $3312bn)withbalanceof trade tilted towards China. China is almost 2.9 times India’s size with defence spending thrice that of India. In today’s global scenario China has emerged as World Power and India is making big progress asamili- tary and economic power. However,overaperiodof time the Panchsheel between two countries has almost got re- placed by‘Panchshool’ (Irri- tants/Thorns). Border Disputes: India and China share about 3440 km long border separated by mighty Himalayas but not fully delineated. Both nations have fought a war in 1962, bor- der skirmishes in Sikkim in 1967, Sumdorong Chu Valley 1987, Daulat Beg Oldie 2013, Doklam in 2017 and Galwan in 2020. Border dispute re- mains a major irritant and a potential source of conflict between the two neighbours. The Strings of Pearls and Sino Pak Nexus: China has undeclared policy of Strings of ‘Pearls to encircle’ India and has been building ports and naval bases around In- dia’s maritime reaches. India on the other hand has im- proved relations with Chi- nese neighbours. China con- sidersPakistanasall-weather friend and despite Indian ob- jections is constructing Chi- na- Pakistan-Economic-Cor- ridor(CPEC)passingthrough Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. River Water Dispute and Conflicting Economic Inter- ests: Water sharing of Brah- maputra River is a major flashpoint between India and China. China has been build- ings dams after dams in up- per reaches of Brahmaputra also called Tsangpo. Lack of information sharing from China on river waters has ex- posed Indian states to sudden and huge floods. Both the countries are fast growing economies of the World with huge domestic markets and potential in tapping foreign markets. Being competitors in the World market, both have conflict of interests in trade and commerce. Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Indo Pacific Initia- tive: A Chinese initiative to spread its influence in neigh- bourhood in the form of BRI less India and India joining the US policy of free and open Indo- Pacific region with four QUAD nations is a thorn in eye of both countries. The Dalai Lama / Tibet and Arunachal/StapledVisa:Chi- na occupied Tibet in 1950 that led to mass uprising by locals. The 14th Dalai Lama fled to Indiain1959withhisfollowers and took political asylum much against Chinese wishes. Chinabeganthepracticeof is- suingstapledvisastoresidents of Arunachal and JK. On In- dian objection China stopped this practice for residents of JK but continues to do for people living in Arunachal. Galwan Valley Dispute: In Jun 2020, on differing percep- tions on LAC, Indian and Chi- nese troops got engaged in a brawl in Galwan Valley that left casualties on both sides. This border dispute marked an implacable decline in In- dia-China ties. In reality it is not the border technicalities but rising tempers on both sides alongside more robust nationalism in each country that frames the other as an antagonistic power. Russia-Ukraine War: India and China took a similar stance and abstained from votingonaUNSecurityCoun- cil resolution condemning Russia’s assault on Ukraine’s sovereignty . The conflict has given both countries proxim- ity to a common friend Russia and similarities of views on this international conflict. Post Galwan - The Path Ahead: As the snow melts in Himalayas, India will have to make a move of high deter- rence value. The bilateral discussions between India and China post Galwan con- flict need to pick up common grounds and require a recon- ciliatory approach rather than confrontational one. India will have to carefully craft its way to use Russia as moderating influence on Chi- na and US as countervailing partner. India will also have to strengthen its position in Shanghai Cooperation Or- ganisation (SCO), BRICS, Indo Pacific Initiative and other global fora. Bigger stress on “Aatm Nirbhar Bharat” and bal- anced trade and economic relationship with China might lay a solid foundation for future relations, given the size of both economies. The commonality of stand between India and China on Russia- Ukraine war and suc- cessful Modi - Xi Ping sum- mit meetings should be fur- ther explored to build mutual trust and arrive at mutually acceptable solutions to nor- malise bilateral relations.. THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY THE AUTHOR ARE PERSONAL I RAJESH BHUKAR The writer has served JK for over 5 years and is a keen follower of Kashmir socio-political scene India will have to carefully craft its way to use Russia as moderating influence on China and US as countervailing partner. India will also have to strengthen its position in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), BRICS, Indo Pacific Initiative and other global fora. Bigger stress on “Aatm Nirbhar Bharat” and balanced trade and economic relationship with China might lay a solid foundation for future relations, given the size of both economies. The commonality of stand between India and China on Russia- Ukraine war and successful Modi - Xi Ping summit meetings should be further explored to build mutual trust and arrive at mutually acceptable solutions to normalise bilateral relations China is almost 2.9 times India’s size with defence spending thrice that of India. In today’s global scenario China has emerged as World Power and India is making big progress as a military and economic power. However, over a period of time the Panchsheel between two countries has almost got replaced by‘Panchshool’ (Irritants/Thorns)
  6. 6. INDIA AHMEDABAD | TUESDAY, APRIL 12, 2022 05 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/ahmedabad I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia STABILITY IN NEIGHBOURHOOD IS GOOD FOR US: MUFTI ON PAKISTAN Srinagar (PTI): De- mocracy is gaining roots in Pakistan and political stability in the neighbourhood “is good for us”, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said here on Monday. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said Pakistan should decide whether it wants a new govern- ment or to hold fresh elections so that de- mocracy flourishes there. “(Former Pakistan prime minister Zulfi- kar Ali) Bhutto used to say that India is alive because of the hustle- bustle of its democracy . Today, we are also see- ing the hustle-bustle of democracy in Pakistan and the democracy in that country is gaining roots,” she told report- ers outside her party office here. “It is our neighbour and we want it to be a stable country. They should take a decision soon whether have a new government or fresh elections, what- ever they want — so that the democracy flourishes there in the same way as it is in our country. Stability in our neighbourhood is good for us,” she said. Asked about the seiz- ing of properties of those charged with har- bouring militants, Me- hbooba Mufti said that it was “wrong”. She also called for dialogue and reconcili- ation with the people of Kashmir. Ex-JK Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. AFGHANISTAN WILL REMAIN UNTOUCHED BY PAKISTAN CRISIS, SAY TALIBAN Kabul (Agencies): Taliban has issued a statement saying the political crisis in Pakistan seeing a constant soar, will have no effect on Afghanistan. However, analysts predict an impact is inevitable on Afghanistan’s situation due to changes in Pakistan’s administration. “The Islamic Emirate seeks good economic and political relations between the two countries”, said the deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, Inamullah Samanga- ni. “The current political crisis in Pakistan will not have any particular impact on relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan,” he said in a further statement, reported TOLO News. Meanwhile, political analysts claimed that there will be some impact on Afghanistan’s situation as there will be a major change in the administration in Pa- kistan. In a statement, Tahir Khan, a Pakistani journalist explained “There is a possibility that the consultation between the two sides will increase”. 3 BJP teams to begin K’taka poll prep tour from today Bengaluru (PTI): The BJP has formed three teams, led by senior leaders to travel across Karnataka from Tues- day, to prepare the ground for the state as- sembly elections next year, party strongman and former chief min- ister B S Yediyurappa said on Monday. Making an appeal to end the flare-up of communal issues in the state, he said Hin- dus and Muslims should lead their lives as “children of one mother.” “From April 12 to 24, in three teams, we will be travelling across the state. BJP state presi- dent Nalin Kumar Ka- teel will be in the first team, our national gen- eral secretary (Arun Singh) and I will be to- gether in the second team and Chief Minis- ter Basavaraj Bommai will be in the third team,” Yediyurappa said. Talking to reporters here, he said this tour is aimed at strengthen- ing the party, holding discussions with party workers for drawing up strategies and pre- paring for the polls. “Such tours will con- tinue here...in the first phase we will be travel- ling in three teams,” he added. BJP sources in Delhi said every team will have seven to eight members. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Hate, violence weakening country: Rahul on clashes during Ram Navami New Delhi (Agencies): After reports of vio- lence in many parts of the country during Ram Navami processions, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that hate was weaken- ing the country . In a tweet, he said, “Hate, violence and ex- clusion are weakening our beloved country. The path to progress is paved with the bricks of brotherhood, peace and harmony . Let’s stand to- gether to secure a just, inclusive India.” Communal violence erupted in at least two districts of Madhya Pradesh during the Ram Navami celebra- tions on Sunday . The first incident of violence was reported in Khargone district, where nearly half-a-doz- en police personnel got injured while a similar incident occurred in the Sendhwa town of Barwani district. A similar incident took place in Gujarat’s Sa- barkantha. Rahul Gandhi CONGRESS DISCIPLINARY PANEL ISSUES NOTICES TO KV THOMAS, SUNIL JAKHAR New Delhi: The disciplinary action committee of the Congress on Monday issued show-cause notices to former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar and former Union min- ister KV Thomas for their comments and actions that were not in tune with the party line. Both have been asked to reply to the notices within a week. The A K Antony-headed panel’s move against Thomas comes after the party leadership in Kerala sought action against him. CONG CALLS STATE IN-CHARGES, GENERAL SECYs MEET TO DECIDE ON ‘CHINTAN SHIVIR’ New Delhi: The Congress has called a meeting of the party general secretaries and state in-charges on Tuesday to discuss the issue of the membership drive and proposed ‘Chintan Shivir’ on the poll debacle in five states. The Congress working committee has decided to organise a brainstorming session to derive a forward path for the party. The Chintan Shivir has been neces- sitated since the dissidents have been raising voices against the present functioning of the party, particularly the G-21 have been up against Rahul Gandhi and team. Upset with Akhilesh, Azam Khan may soon walk out of SP Lucknow (Agencies): The Samajwadi Party (SP) may soon face an- other major jolt as spec- ulations about senior party leader Mohd Azam Khan leaving the party and, possibly, forming his own party, gained ground. Azam Khan’s media in charge Fasahat Khan Shanu said, “Chief Min- ister Yogi Adityanath was right when he said that Akhilesh does not want Azam Khan to be out of jail.” Fasahat made the re- mark at a meeting of Khan’ssupportersatthe party office in Rampur, late on Sunday night. As per sources, Azam Khan has been upset over the fact that Akh- ilesh did not visit him in Sitapur jail-except once–whereheislodged since February 2020. Will enter politics if people want: Robert Vadra Indore(PTI): Congress president Sonia Gan- dhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra has said he is ready to enter politics “if people want” and this will allow him to serve them in a major way . Speaking to a local YouTube channel on Sunday after offering prayers at the Ma- hakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Robert Vadra (53),thehusbandof Con- gress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, said he understands politics. “If people wish I should represent them and if I can bring some change for them, then I will definitely take this step,” he said, adding that by doing so, he will be able to serve people “in a major way”. “My charitable works are going on for more than 10 years and will continue in future also. Whether I enter politics or not, works will continue as it is my way of serving people,” he said. CRUCIAL READ ‘WILL TAKE ACTION OVER AL-QAEDA PRAISING STUDENT’ Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that he would consider appropriate action against Karnataka student Muskan Khan, who was recently praised by Al-Qaeda ter- rorist Ayman al-Zawahiri over the hijab row. The row erupted after Zawahiri praised Muskan for raising the slogan ‘Allahu Akbar’ to counter a mob chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. AFRAID THAT KIRIT SOMAIYA, SON WILL FLEE COUNTRY: RAUT Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed that BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya, “who committed a scam” under the pretext of saving the decommissioned aircraft carrier Vikrant, may es- cape from the country and hence, a lookout notice should be issued against them. The Shiv Sena leader has been accusing Somaiyas over funds. TAMIL NADU CM STALIN MOVES RESOLUTION IN TN ASSEMBLY SEEKING REMOVAL OF CUET Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Monday “unanimously” adopted a resolution urging the Union gov- ernment to withdraw the proposal of con- ducting of Common University Entrance Test (CUET). All politicial parties except the BJP supported the resolution moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin. The Assembly resolution said the people of Tamil Nadu felt the CUET would only favour further mushrooming of coaching centres and enforcing such an entrance examination along with regular schooling would lead to mental stress among students. Guwahati: Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla, who is on a five day tour to Assam, inaugurated the 8th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (India Region) Conference at Assam Legislative Assembly in Guwahati on Monday.Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh among others were also present during the occasion. Jagan’s cabinet rejig triggers rebellionin YSRC Amravati (PTI): Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mo- han Reddy will contin- ue to have five deputies along with 20 other ministers in his recon- stituted Cabinet. On Monday , Reddy re- constituted the state cabinet, inducting 13 new faces and re-in- ducting 11 from his first team. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to 25 members of the cabi- net at a public function near the state secretari- at in Amaravati. The reconstitution of the state cabinet, however, triggered a rebellion in the ruling YSR Con- gress on an unprece- dented scale as the par- ty cadre took to the streets and organised protests in many dis- tricts. According to PTI, former home minister M Sucharita, who was denied a second term, submitted her resigna- tion as MLA. She held a meeting with the party workers in Guntur, at the same time the new Cabinet was being in- ducted, and told them she was resigning as a legislator “due to per- sonal reasons.” Sucharita was report- edly upset over not be- ing re-inducted into the cabinet when fellow Dal- its such as T Vanita and others were taken back. Sucharita, however, claimed she was not un- happy over not getting a second chance and maintained she would continue in the party . PTI reported that an- other former minister Balineni Srinivasa Red- dy, who was the first to trigger the rebellion on Sunday, sent a message to the YSRC leadership that he would resign from his MLA post. Ba- lineni’s supporters or- ganised road blockades in Ongole and some otherpartsof Prakasam district, demanding that he be re-inducted into the cabinet. YSRC party chief and Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. Tej Pratap invites Nitish Kumar to re-enter Mahagathbandhan Patna (Agencies): RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s el- der son Tej Pratap Ya- dav has invited Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to re-enter the ‘Maha- gathbandhan’. Taking to Twitter, Tej Pratap has shared a poster with his picture on one side of the frame and “Entry Nitish Cha- cha (Uncle)” written on the other. Tej Pratap’s move comes at a time when the BJP and JD-U are at loggerheads over sev- eral issues, including caste-based census, leadership of NDA in Bihar, liquor ban, law and order situation. Recently, BJP leader and minister Janak Ram had claimed that the BJP is the single largest party in Bihar Assembly with 77 seats while JD-U has only 45 seats. Hence the chief minister should come from the BJP quota. He also advocated for the ban on loudspeakers for Azan (prayers in mosques). Several netizens took a dig at Tej Pratap for the post as few years ago, he had stood out- side Rabri Devi’s resi- dence with a placard reading “No entry for Nitish Chacha.” Notably, Nitish Ku- mar led JD-U contested the Assembly elections with RJD and Congress party in 2015 and formed the govern- ment. Tej Pratap Yadav Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Congress’s Kharge questioned by ED in National Herald case New Delhi (Agencies): Congress leader Mall- ikarjun Kharge was ex- amined on Monday in the National Herald corruption case by the Enforcement Directo- rate. The 79-year-old leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha,a re- lentless BJP critic, was summoned to appear before the officials. His statement will be recorded under the Pre- vention of Money Laun- dering Act (PMLA) as the agency wants to un- derstand some issues in the investigation. The probe in the Na- tional Herald corrup- tion case - linked to the Congress and the Gan- dhis - has been going on for years. There have been accusations of cheating, conspiracy and criminal breach of trust in the acquisition of the Associated Jour- nals Limited or AJL by Young Indian Pvt. Ltd (YI). The National Herald, started by former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, was published by the AJL. The daily was said to be a Con- gress mouthpiece. In 2010, the AJL - dealing with financial challenges - was taken over by a newly-floated company called Young Indian Private Limited (YIL) with Suman Dubey and technocrat Sam Pitroda as direc- tors, both of them Gan- dhi loyalists. Mallikarjun Kharge
  7. 7. BIZ BUZZ AHMEDABAD | TUESDAY, APRIL 12, 2022 07 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/ahmedabad I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Promoted by AU Small Finance Bank Adani Green is now India’s 10th most valued company Mumbai (Agencies): Adani Green Ener- gy entered the list of top-10 most valued companies, in terms of market captialisation, in the country on Mon- day after the stock price of the company zoomed 20 per cent to hit a new high of Rs 2,788.70 on the BSE. Adani Green Ener- gy’s m-cap now stands at Rs 4.22 trillion, sur- passing telecom ser- vices major Bharti Air- tel that has a market- cap of Rs 4.16 trillion. With today’s rally, the stock has zoomed 29 per cent in the past two trading days after UAE’s International Holding Company (IHC) agreed to invest Rs 3,850 crore in Adani Green Energy through preferential issue. On Friday, the com- pany’s board approved allotment of up to 20.02 million equity shares at Rs 1,923.25 per share, aggregating up to Rs 3,850 crore, to IHC Cap- ital Holding LLC incor- porated under the Laws of Abu Dhabi, UAE or a subsidiary or an af- filiated special purpose vehicle of IHC Capital Holding LLC for cash consideration by way of a preferential issue on a private placement basis. Adani Green Ener- gy has one of the world’s largest renew- able portfolios, with locked-in growth of 20.4 gigawatts (GW) across operational, un- d e r- c o n s t r u c t i o n , awarded and acquired assets, catering to in- vestment-grade coun- terparties. The company devel- ops, builds, owns, oper- ates and maintains utility-scale grid-con- nected solar and wind farm projects. The company’s key customers are Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), National Thermal Power Corpo- ration (NTPC) and var- ious State Discoms. Adani Green has set a target of achieving 45 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030, 10 per cent of the Govern- ment of India’s 450 GW countrywide renewa- ble energy target. Last month, Adani Green had extended its construction financing framework to $1.64 bil- lion by raising $288 mil- lion facility for its un- der-construction re- newable asset portfolio through definitive agreements signed with group of leading international lenders. ON A HIGH Adani Green Energy’s m-cap now stands at `4.22 trillion, surpassing telecom services major Bharti Airtel Mumbai (Agen- cies): Shares of  ITC hit an over two-year high of Rs 273.10, up nearly 2 per cent on the BSE on Monday in an otherwise weak market. The stock has rallied 6 per cent in the past two ses- sions on expectation of strong earnings due to improved cig- arette volumes. The share price of the cigarettes to fast moving consumer goods major was trading at its highest level since July 2019. In comparison, at 01:11 pm, the SP BSE Sensex was down 0.42 per cent at 59,196 points. Thus far in calendar year 2022, ITC has outper- formed the market by surging 25 per cent, as compared to a 1.6 per cent rise in the SP BSE Sensex. It had hit a record high of Rs 353 on July 3, 2017. ITC is better-placed than peers with im- proving cigarette per- formance and strong earnings visibility. Analysts expect ITC to report a relatively stronger quarter, with improvement in cigarettes and other divisions and lesser margin pressure compared to FMCG peers. Analysts at Emkay Global Finan- cial Services estimate steady cigarette per- formance with sales/ EBIT growth of 9 per cent/10 per cent. FMCG sales growth will be 9 per cent with margins staying flat year-on-year (YoY). “We estimate strong performance in paper and agri with EBIT growth of 11 per cent/38 per cent and EBIT break- even for hotels. Profit after tax growth is lower at 8 per cent due to lower other in- come and higher ef- fective tax rate (ETR),” the broker- age said in a Q4 pre- view. Analyst at ICICI Securities expect cigarette companies to see 7 per cent 10 per cent volume growth, respectively, with volumes sur- passing pre-Covid levels given offices, restaurants, pubs are completely open after lifting of all mobility restrictions. ITC hits over 2-year high ITC hits over 2-year high on strong earnings hope on strong earnings hope Sensex drops 483 pts as yields hit 3-year high Mumbai (Agencies): Benchmarkindiceswere back in the red after a one-day hiatus on Mon- day as tepid global senti- ment and rising bond yieldsdentedtherallyin equities. European and Asian markets traded lower on Monday , mark- ing the beginning of a week with key central bank meetings and US inflation prints. Meanwhile, yields on 10-year government se- curities hit their 3-year high of 7.192 per cent in the money market, re- flecting inflationary concerns and expecta- tions of faster rate hikes by the RBI in months ahead. Against this bac drop, the BSE Sensex index fell 483 points, or 0.8 per cent, to end the day at 58,965. On the NSE, the Nifty50 index closed at 17,683, down 101 points or 0.6 per cent. Both the indices had hit a low of 59,356 and 17,651, re- spectively. More than 20 of the 30 Sensex stocks and 30 of the 50 Nifty counters ended in the negative zone. These included HCL Tech, Infosys, LT, Wipro, SBI Life, Asian Paints, HDFC, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank, falling up to 2.7 per cent. On the upside, Grasim, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, UPL, Cipla, Apollo Hospitals, and BPCL were the top large-cap gainers, adding between 1 and 3 per cent.  In the broader mar- kets, though, the BSE Midcap and SmallCap indices ad- vanced 0.4 per cent each. Among sectors, the Nifty IT and Finan- cial Services indices were the worst hit, fall- ing 1.4 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively. On the flipside, the Nif- ty Oil and Gas, and Re- alty indices gained the most in a weak market, rising up to 1.8 pc. More than 20 of the 30 Sensex stocks and 30 of the 50 Nifty counters ended in the negative zone. These included HCL Tech, Infosys, LT, Wipro, SBI Life, Asian Paints, HDFC, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank, falling up to 2.7 per cent. Crypto exchange Coinbase suspends UPI payments Bengaluru (Agen- cies): Within days of announcing its launch in India with much fan- fare, Coinbase has halt- ed payments via united payments interface (UPI) on its app. The company, how- ever, declined to com- ment on the matter. Last week, the Na- tional Payments Coun- cil of India (NPCI) said it was not aware of any crypto exchanges us- ing the UPI after Coin- base revealed it to be the payment mecha- nism on its platform. “As we enter the In- dian market, we are ac- tively experimenting with a number of pay- ment methods and part- ners to enable our cus- tomers to seamlessly make their crypto pur- chases. One of these methods is UPI, a sim- ple to use and rapid pay- ment system,” a Coin- base spokesperson said in response to the NPCI statement. “We are aware of the recent statement pub- lished by the NPCI re- garding the use of UPI by cryptocurrency ex- changes. We are com- mitted to working with NPCI and other relevant authorities to ensure that we are aligned with local ex- pectations and industry norms,” it added. The company’s India tech hub employs 300 full-time staff and the company plans to hire over 1,000 people in the country this year. India among top priority markets: Oriflame New Delhi (PTI): In- dia is among one of the “priority markets” for the direct selling Swedish beauty brand Oriflame, where it ex- pects to continue its double-digit growth over the next 3-5 years, a top company official has said. The company which sells cosmetic and wellness products in India also expects a double-digit growth in its sales force, adding more direct sellers in the coming years. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Oriflame has witnessed an up- swing in the wellness products business, contributing to around 20 per cent of its India business from the ear- lier 4 per cent, and ex- pects this trend to con- tinue with some minor corrections. “We have an expec- tation to continue the double-digit growth over next 3-5 years and I do not see it as a huge challenge,” Frederic Widell, Vice President Head of South Asia MD, Ori- flame India, told PTI. The company will continue to grow here for the next decades be- cause of the growing population and would continue to invest in India and build the business, he added. “One of the priority markets for Oriflame is India,” he said Widell said though In- dia’s growth slowed down in the last two years of the pandemic, his company managed to make sure that prof- itability is increased. When asked about the ranking of the In- dian market in Ori- flame’s global business, he said: “It’s number one or two.” “It depends. It is be- tween India and Chi- na. Both the markets are neck to neck and are of the almost same size,” Widell said. Besides Indonesia and Turkey, Mexico and Poland are the oth- er leading markets for Oriflame globally . Oriflame Holding AG’s net sales for 2021 were 1,016.5 million euro (over Rs 8,400 crore). Widell refused to share the revenue of the Indian entity, but said the company is having a “very solid growth” in the country. Oriflame had en- tered India in 1995 and was among the first di- rect selling firms here. “We are here for the last 26 years and we are very happy with the progression of our business here,” he said, adding, “now we have a good amount of experi- ence, understand the country and have rele- vant products.” HIGHLIGHT Mumbai (ANI): Share price of India’s largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose on Monday ahead of the earnings announcements. Trading in TCS shares started on a positive note at Rs 3698 against its previous session’s close at Rs 3686.85. At 2.29 pm, TCS was trading 0.45 per cent higher at Rs 3703.50. The scrip surged to a high of Rs 3711.25 and touched a low of Rs 3656.85 in the intra-day. India’s second most valuable firm TCS is scheduled to announce its earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, later in the day. TCS result is keenly watched as it sets the earnings trend of India Inc. New Delhi (Agencies): The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold remained unchanged on Monday at Rs 53,020, while silver (per kg) became costlier by Rs 4,400 to trade at Rs 71,500. Ten gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 48,600. The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai stood at Rs 53,020. Ten gram of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Delhi is trading at Rs 48,600. The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold in Bangalore and Hyderabad is on par with the price of 24-car- at gold in Mumbai and Delhi i.e. Rs 53,020 Mumbai (ANI): The board of directors of FMCG major Ruchi Soya Industries Limited has decided to change the company’s name to ‘Patanjali Foods Limited’. In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Monday, Ruchi Soya Industries Limited said the company’s board of directors have “decided to change the name of the Company to Patanjali Foods Limited or any other name as may be made available by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai subject to all other applicable approval.” The company’s board meeting was held on 10th April. Ruchi Soya Industries Limited is a part of Yoga Guru Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurveda. TCS SHARES RISE AHEAD OF EARNINGS ANNOUNCEMENT GOLD TRADING AT `53,020 PER 10 GM; SILVER SELLING AT `71,500 A KG RUCHI SOYA TO BE RENAMED PATANJALI FOODS LIMITED Bengaluru (PTI): India’s fuel demand rose 4.2% to a three-year peak in March, compared with the year-ago period, data from the Petroleum Planning and Anal- ysis Cell of the oil ministry showed on Monday. Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 19.41 million tonnes, its highest since March 2019. Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 6.2% higher at 2.91 million tonnes from a year earlier. Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 9.9% to 2.48 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 13.2% to 1.11 million tonnes. India’s March fuel demand jumps 4.2 per cent, hits 3-year high
  8. 8. There is more beauty in an open smile and a happy face than in the world’s most expensive dress. —Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Editor-in-Chief, First India AHMEDABAD | TUESDAY, APRIL 12, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/ahmedabad I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 08 2NDFRONT 6 CHARRED TO DEATH IN DAHEJ CHEMICAL FACTORY EXPLOSION VICTIMS WERE WORKING NEAR A REACTOR WHICH BLEW DURING SOLVENT DISTILLATION First India Bureau Ahmedabad: Six work- ers were killed in a blast which triggered a fire in a chemical factory in Gujarat’s Bharuch dis- trict on Monday. The incident took place around 3 am at Om Or- ganic manufacturing plant located in Dahej industrial area-- a hub of chemical and petro- chemical manufactur- ing units-- around 235 km from Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Naren- dra Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs50,000 to those injured in the incident. The six victims were working near a reactor, which suddenly blew during the solvent dis- tillation process, in- formed Bharuch Super- intendent of Police Leena Patil. “The blast in the re- actor caused a fire in the factory. All the six persons working near the reactor died. The bodies were later recov- ered and sent for post- mortem examination. The fire was also brought under control by the local fire depart- ment. No one else was injuredintheincident,” she said. A team of the indus- trial safety and health department, Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) and factory in- spectors rushed to the site and began their probe. The brother of a worker who died in the explosion, Vasant Vasa- va, told local media per- sons, “Around 4 am, I was informed by the chemical company about the accident. They told me that my brother is missing and when I reached the fac- tory, I was asked to go to Civil Hospital. Upon my arrival there, I was in- formed that my brother was one of the five peo- ple who died in the ac- cident.” Meanwhile, in Surat, a fire broke out at SML Films Limited in Hazi- ra’s Ichhapore area on Monday afternoon. The fire department was in- formed and fire-tenders reached the spot to con- trol the blaze. They were hampered by the quantity of polyester in the unit, said an offi- cial. Cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but a preliminary re- port states that it start- ed in the boiler. A probe by industrial safety health dept, GPCB has been initiated into the incident. Screenshot of PM Modi’s tweet. FIRE IN V’DARA WOOD FACTORY SMC TEAM ATTACKED BY BOOTLEGGER’S FAMILY First India Bureau Vadodara: In a shocking incident, a team of the State Monitoring Cell (SMC) were allegedly attacked by the rela- tives and supporters of a local bootlegger. The incident oc- curred after the team arrested three per- sons with IMFL in Vadodara’s Sama po- lice jurisdiction. The incident on Sunday resulted in injuries to members of the team. Police in Vadodara have filed a case against eight people and are inves- tigating the matter. After receiving in- formation that a bootlegger Dheeraj Pandey was selling liquor near Urmi school, the SMC team arrived at the loca- tion and recovered illegal liquor. They immediately arrest- ed Dilip Damor, one of his associates and the third one escaped in the bushes nearby . To ensure a law and order situation the SMC team informed the Sama police sta- tion to send back-up. But suddenly, a group of people led by Damor’s wife and daughter ambushed the SMC team and stole the seized IMFL bottles from the SMC team. Both the ac- cused were also tak- en away by the group. The crowd used iron pipes, stones and sticks to damage the official’s car and help Damor escape. “Members of the SMC were injured af- ter arresting a local bootlegger. When our crew arrived at the location, no one was found throughout the search. We’ve opened a case and are looking into it fur- ther,” said PI NH Brahmbhatt of Sama police station. The police have ar- rested Dilip Damor, Dheeraj Pandey, Ra- hul Marwadi, Bhaila- lbhai Mali, Manjula Dilip Damor and Ru- shika Dilip Damor. First India Bureau Surat: The govern- ment has decided to re- construct the dilapi- dated structure of the New Civil Hospital by spending Rs150 crore. The entire amount will be paid in parts through the years. For this financial year, the government has decid- ed to sanction Rs25 crore for the initial structure renovation and planning. The esti- mated time for the pro- ject to be completed is five years. At present, around 800 people are undergo- ing treatment at NCH. The new structure will provide more facilities for indoor patients. Three blocks will be made, in the first phase, and patients in these blocks will be shifted to a kidney hospital. In the second phase, the work on the other two build- ings will be taken up. The purpose of the new building is to re- place the old, dilapidat- ed building and give more space to the in- creasing number of in- door patients. At pre- sent, 4,000 people come daily to the OPD (outpa- tient department). Facilities such as more space in each ward, OPD wards will be linked with each other, ICU and NICU will be connected, the oxygen supply will be enhanced and will be sound in technology, and relatives will have drinking water, sanita- tion and bathroom fa- cilities while waiting in the waiting area— will be provided to the patients. Govt to rebuild part of NCH with `150 cr The New Civil Hospital in Surat. —FILE PHOTO First India Bureau Ahmedabad: The Gu- jarat HC has direct- ed the police to pro- vide protection, for an initial period of four months, to an interfaith couple who wants to get married against the wishes of the wom- an’s parents. The division bench of Justices Sonia Go- kani and Mauna Bhatt, in the order passed last week, said the woman appeared before the court and expressed her wish to marry a man who is of a different faith. She said they were not desirous of changing each other’s faith. Her mother had moved a habeas corpus seeking her custody af- ter raising apprehen- sion about her being kidnapped. The couple also plans to move an ap- plication for mar- riage under the Spe- cial Marriage Act, 1954, said the court. HC orders protection for interfaith couple Head cashier of Vastral RTO booked for swindling `1.83 cr First India Bureau Ahmedabad: The head cashier of the Vastral Re- gional Transport Office (RTO) in A’bad was booked for allegedly si- phoning off Rs1.83 crore be- tween January 2019 and Febru- ary 2022, said a police official on Monday . Of the total sum, the accused MN Prajapati re- turned Rs94.14 lakh. He was to re- turn the remain- ing Rs89.02 crore but stopped after March 11. So, he was suspended last month, and a police complaint waslodgedagainst him, said Inspec- tor CR Rana of Ra- mol police station. “A case under IPC section 309, which deals with criminal breach of trust by public servants, was reg- istered against Prajapati on Sun- day on the com- plaint received by Assistant Regional Transport Officer KD Parmar. No ar- rest has been made as yet,” said Rana. As per the com- plaint, Prajapati collected taxes from vehicle own- ers in the jurisdic- tion of Vastral RTO. The New Civil Hospital in Surat will be rebuilt with funds to the tune of Rs150 crore. The entire amount will be divided in five years, the estimated time for the project to get over. First India Bureau Ahmedabad: From a cool lemonade to a fresh lime soda/water, rising mercury levels always make you run for that glass of rejuve- nating drink. But this time the proverb, “If life gives you lemons, make a lemonade”, has turned into, “If life gives you lemons, SELL IT!” Lemon prices in the retail market have touched an all-time high of Rs320 per kg. Wholesale traders from Ahmedabad market said normally 1,000 bags (one bag each of 50 kg) per day arrive in Ja- malpur. But since the onset of summer, the supply of lemon has dropped to 100 bags a day, leading to a huge shortage in the market. In the off-season, lem- ons would cost between Rs80 to 100 per kg in the wholesale market, which has now touched Rs220 to Rs250. The joke fest with lemon as the hero doing the round of social me- dia includes: “Brother is thinking that instead of filing an IPO he should have stocked lemon, it surely would have booked huge profits”, “Mere Paas Gaadi Hai, Bangla hai, Paisa Hai, tere paas kya hai... Mere Paas Nimbu hai.” “A lady to a vegetable vendor, what is the price of one lemon, veg- etable vendor: Rs 15 for one lemon, lady: wait a minute I am bringing my cooker, can you squeeze the lemon juice worth Rs3 in it!” Lemon price hike triggers jokes, memes online —FILE PHOTO All six accused are arrested by the police. Jagdeesh Chandra was on a one-day visit to Srinagar on Monday and visited the renowned Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, the largest in Asia spread over 30 hectares, to enjoy the unique arresting beauty of Tulips in full bloom. The Tulip festival is open till April 30. He also visited the Dal Lake area and interacted with locals, who told him that Kashmir tourism is touching new heights after the abrogation of Article 370 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and life is back to normal in Jammu and Kashmir. PARADISE REVISITED!
  9. 9. AHMEDABAD | TUESDAY, APRIL 12, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/ahmedabad I twitter.com/ thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 09 atisfaction lies in the effort, not in the at- tainment because without labour, noth- ing prospers. Sapna Bundwal, a beautiful diva who rose to the top through hard work and determination, revealed her success story with City First. Tell us something about yourself. I am a rebel who wants to look good and still stand up for the equality of women. But beneath the makeup and behind my smile I am an 18-year-old girl fighting for my dream life. I consider my- self to be a positive, adapta- ble, artistic, and lifelong learner. Where do you see yourself af- ter the next 20 years? Well! Nothing is in our hands, the future has different shades and we can’t predict it but for now, I see myself 100 times a better confident and empowered woman. I want to make my loved ones proud of myself and I am trying my best for this goal of mine. I want to motivate young girls who want to pursue model- ling as their career. How did your journey be- gin? My true journey to the path of success started with one and only Elite Miss Rajasthan. I am grateful to Gaurav Gaur and the entire team for his support and guidance, he has been a major support system. Miss Elite Rajasthan has giv- en me wings and I want to fly and conquer the world. What were some of the bat- tles you fought and are still fighting in your journey? I started working at a very young age, I was just 16 when I got my first break as a model, It was very magical but chal- lenging, I had to manage my academics. I am still working on myself to improve my tal- ents and prove to my parents my love and enthusiasm for modelling. Talk to us about your achievements? I was in the top 15 Finalists of Elite Miss Rajasthan 2021. And I feel so proud of it as it has made me an independ- ent self earning girl. My mother is my back- bone. She is the one standing behind me in every situ- ation of my life. Whatever I am today is because of her she motivated me at every stage. S VALIANT AND VALIANT AND VIBRANT DIVA! VIBRANT DIVA! UTTKARSHA SHEKHAR uttkarsha.shekhar@firstindia.co.in A VALIANT DIVA, VIBRANT SOUL AND WONDERFUL WOMAN, SAPNA BUNDWAL FROM CHITTORGARH, IN A CANDID CONVERSATION WITH CITY FIRST, SHARES HER MODELLING JOURNEY AND FUTURE PLANS!
  10. 10. hewa is derived from two local dialect terms, ‘Tharna’ – meaning to hammer to get thin foils of gold from a very tiny quantity of the metal, and‘Vada’–meaningsil- ver wire, which in the loop shape forms the resting foundation for the main piece, both of which are crucial parts of the art. While the pioneers of this craft only manufactured chests and boxes, today’s experts have expanded their talent to include photo frames, mirrors, cuff links, brooches, trays, plates, and personal accessories like rings and necklaces that are worn by both men and women. This work is inspired by Mughal miniature paintings with con- ventional design subjects span- ning from mythical genres to more secular ones. In 2002, the Government of India produced a stamp with an awe-inspiring piece of thewa on a plate. Small chunks of gold are pounded into multiple slender sections, about one-tenth of a millimetre thick, and placed on the lac plate like a canvas mat. The metal becomes somewhat embedded in the lac when the plate is warmed. The design is then sketched and carefully carved out on the gold foil using tools such as ‘Hummaney’ (for- cep), ‘Katya’ (cutter), and ‘Tankale’ (to cut out the jaali). Thedesignseithercontainlocal histories of hunting adven- tures inside small vegetation and streams, animals and birds, or they represent the nature of indigenousmythssuchasimages of Radha Krishna, Sri Ram, or Hanumanji. It is critical to regu- larly inspect the lac bed for air bubbles, since these may cause unavoidable denting of the deli- cate gold foil. Master artisans, on the other hand, do not draw but instead immediately penetrate the plan with delicate chisels and sharp tools. However, because of  the intense concentration re- quired, any error or deviation in the process of separating the pat- tern might result in the waste of the entire piece of foil. All of the jail’s leftover pat- tern sheets and cutouts are melt- ed down and made ready for new production. To reduce the pos- sibility of damage, the entire jali is then set out in a silver wire frame known as “vaada.” The silver wire frame utilised in this operation is precisely construct- ed on brass dies and soldered. The entire framed artwork is then laid down on a mica sheet using forceps and very calm and steady hands. The two metals may be readily soldered together after being pinned together over the mica, and the mica can then be removed. The tiny substance so formed is then mounted on a piece of col- oured Belgian glass using a bonding procedure that is a fam- ily secret. The entire com- position, including the Bel- gian glass, is then encased in a solid silver shell known as ‘Chandi ki dibiya.’ The art has remained a well-guarded secret; even the family’s daughters are kept in the dark about the masterstroke meth- od, assuming that they would ulti- mately leave the clan. The boys of the household, on the oth- er hand, are schooled in pattern drawing from the age of ten, so that when they eventually begin to practise the art, the language and ex- pression of these jaali scener- ies unconsciously and readily flow out of their hands, right onto the foil. Every art form in India has a cultural background that may be noticed in the designs of that art form. Its origins may be traced back 400 years when the mon- archsof Pratapgarhgrantedland grants to the families of crafts- men.Itsoriginsmaybetraced back 400 years to when the monarchs of Pratapgarh grantedlandgrantstothe families of the artisans who practised the pro- fession. This type of jewellery is distin- guished by its dis- tinctive and colour- ful patterns. They are adaptable and perfect for a s t y l i s h s t y l e , thanks to their elabo- rate work- manship. 10 ETC AHMEDABAD | TUESDAY, APRIL 12, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/ahmedabad I twitter.com/thefirst- india I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia T SHUBHANSHI PATHAK cityfirst@firstindia.co.in THEWA THE EXQUISITE THEWA THE EXQUISITE ART OF RAJASTHAN ART OF RAJASTHAN
  11. 11. ETC www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/ahmedabad I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia AHMEDABAD | TUESDAY, APRIL 12, 2022 11 P ratik Gan- dhi has been a name that doesn’t need an introduction. The actor has success- fully carved a niche for himself with his perfor- mance in se- ries like Scam 1992 etc. and now, is once again making head- lines as the makers of his upcoming movie Phule have unveiled the first look of the movie featuring the actor opposite Pa- tralekhaa. Pratik and Patralekhaa will be seen play- ing the role of social activists and reformers Mahatma Jy- otirao Govin- drao Phule and Savitrib- ai Phule re- spectively in the movie. —Agency J enner was missing from the LAs premiere of her family’s new Hulu series The Kardashians on Thursday night. The 26-year-old supermodelwasunabletoattend the event due to her health. Kendall‘triedreallyhardtobe there and support the family but was really sick.’ Fortu- nately , other Kardashians were present. —Agency T he last time Jada Pinkett Smith attended a public event, it became a massive talking point as her husband Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on the Oscars 2022 stage for making a joke about her. After weeks since the incident, Jada stepped out for the first time to attend the opening of the Rhimes Perform- ing Arts Center in LA. The actress was seen posing on the red carpet for the event. —Agency FANS REACT en Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged. The pair, who was a media hit in the early 2000s and revived their relationship in 2021, is ready to marry after Lopez announced their engagement on Fri- day night. The couple has received a lot of love over the last year, and that love has shown up in the after- math of the revelation. L o p e z revealed the news as well as the engage- ment ring in her On the JLo news- letter. She emotionally showed off the new bling in a short emo- tional video, and the story quickly circulat- ed on social media. ——Agency B JADA ATTENDS PUBLIC EVENT BIG B’S REUNION A mitabh Bachchan has been having a busy schedule these days. Reportedly he has been shooting for his upcoming Sooraj Barjatya film Oonchai in Delhi. It is always a visual treat for the fans to look at two actors from yesteryear reuniting. Something similar happened on the sets of Oonchai. Big B reunited with his Major Saab co-star Nafisa Ali only to send all their fans on a nostalgic trip. For the unversed, the two played a married couple in Major Saab which also starred Ajay Devgn. —Agency SPOTTED!! A ctor Sunny Deol was spotted at Jaipur airport on Monday. The actor came here for the shoot of his upcoming film. Deol plans to stay in the city for around one month. —PHOTO BY MUKESH KIRADOO P ranitha Subhash took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of love-filled pics with her husband Nithin to announce her pregnancy . Yes! the actress, who took the plunge with Nthin in 2021, is expecting her first child. She termed this news as a special gift on her husband’s birthday . Sharing the pregnancy news with adorable pics, Pranith wrote, For my husband’s 34th bday , the angels above have a present for us.” —Agency Pregnancy announcement S ara, on the other hand, was clicked as she exited her Pilate class. Sara Ali Khan was also seen warmly greeting the paparazzi. She quickly waved to the paps and did her iconic Na- maste pose before she sat in the car and left for home. One can see the Love Aaj Kal actress donning an all-black outfit. Along with it, she also wore a black mask to protect herself from the COVID-19. —Agency T he week has begun on a sorrowful note. Noted actor and award- winning screenwriter Shiv Kumar Subramaniam passed away on Sunday night. The 2 States actor, who was known for his standout onscreen presence, starred in several Hindi film. The exact details of his demise are not yet known. —Agency 2 STATES ACTOR PASSES AWAY Jenner skips premiere SARA GREETS PAPARAZZI K im Kardashian is indeed making a name for herself in her law career as well. The SKIMS founder may be already a big name in the entertainment in- dustry but she is also now making everyone around her proud by giving her best in her law journey . Recently , Kim revealed on her Instagram Stories on Saturday that her essay was chosen as a model answer after it obtained the highest score. —Agency KIM’S MODEL ANSWER A nushka Shar- ma is gearing up to make a solid return tothemovies.Forthe unversed,theactress has already started prepping for Chak- da Xpress in which she will be seen bringing to life Jhulan Goswa- mi’s cricketing avatar. Based on the life of the fast bowler, the sports biopic is a first for Anushka. Meanwhile, direc- tor Prosit Roy and producer Karnesh Sharma are sure to not hold back. —Agency CHAKDA XPRESS SHOOT LOOK OF PHULE UNVEILED Jada Pinkett Smith Kim Kardashian Jennifer Lopez Patralekhaa Pranitha Subhash Anushka Sharma Ananya Panday Sara Ali Khan Kendall Jenner Nafisa Ali Shiv Kumar Sunny Deol T he Stu- dent Of T h e Year 2 actress was seen making her way to her Yoga class, and the Atrangi Re star was seen exiting her Pilates class. Ananya Panday was seen keeping it casual in a grey sleeveless tank top paired with yoga pants and flats. Ananya Panday will be seen next in Zoya Akhtar’s film, Kho Gaye Hum Ka- han which will also feature Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Next, she will fea- ture in Puri Jag- annadh’s pan- India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. —Agency ANANYA’S YOGA CLASS
  12. 12. City First D warka's biggest Baisakhi cele- bration took place on Sunday at Pacific D21 Mall in New Delhi. The festi- val of Baisakhi is cel- ebrated to mark the onset of spring in In- dia. The time of Bai- sakhi usually signi- fies the end of the harvest season and is an occasion of tre- mendous joy and fes- tivity for farmers. The occasion was cel- ebrated with Daler Mehndi's energetic music. Mehndi gave a stunning live perfor- mance which was rel- ished by the audience. People enjoyed the magical music at the festival with Mehn- di's superhit songs and power-packed voice. The celebrations are concentrated in the states of Punjab and Haryana. In other parts of India, Bai- sakhi is known by di- verse names - Po- helaBoishakh in West Bengal, Bohag Bihu in Assam, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Bihu in Uttarakhand, Uga- di in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, PooramVishu in Kerala and Ma- h a V i s h u v a Sankranti in Odis- ha. 12 AHMEDABAD | TUESDAY, APRIL 12, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/ahmedabad I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia CITY BUZZ GET VACCINATED STAY MASKED Tell us something about yourself? I am Itee Chopra born and brought up in Delhi. I completed my BBA in 2017 MBA in 2020. I have been work- ing with an Influencer marketing Media company since 2019 as the head of marketing operations. Why did you choose fashion blogging as a profession? I started working with a media company as an influencer spe- cialist in 2019. My job required me to talk to influencers regarding brand collaborations content creation. This motivated me to be- come a blogger since I always loved styling fashion. I received a good response for my content. I started get- ting invites from popu- lar brands high pres- tige events. What challenges did you face in this in- dustry? One of the major challenges was to cre- ate content that is rele- vant to my audience. I don't have any team or photographer to shoot for me. I shoot edit everything on my own. Multitasking has been a big challenge but I never gave up. We would like to know about your achievements.? I think my greatest achievement is balanc- ing my profession and blogging. I make sure that neither my work nor my own time gets affected by either of them. It was such a proud moment for me when I got promoted and simultaneously got featured amongst the top 15 influencers in Delhi for my content. People recognise me which again makes me feel super proud and thankful. Where do you see yourself after 5 years from now? I see myself as an independent person associ- ating with big- ger brands. I want to see my- self as a more re- sponsible person. I want to influence people with my con- tent. Life is your mes- sage to the world so it should be positive. I want to spread posi- tivity . LIFE IS YOUR MESSAGE TO THE WORLD Honest suggestions increase the quality of content that one creates. City First spoke to Itee Chopra to know about her journey. DHANUSHREE VYAS cityfirst@firstindia.co.in City First M any dignitaries, including Dr S a n d e e p Marwah,founderof Noi- da Film City , BR Saini, director, Saraswati Mu- sicCollege,SeemaVohra Biswas, Prithvi Haldea, founder chairman of IbaadatFoundation,San- jay Malik, were present in the musical tribute to lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi on Saturday in Delhi. It was organised jointly by Jaswant Sin- gh Malhotra, Founder President, Philharmon- ic Singer Federation and Amarjit Singh Koh- li, Founder of Sakha Cultural Society. Songs were sung by artists of different age groups. Veteran playback sing- er Sudha Malhotra said on phone, Sukanya Rawat and Chander Parkash are both are excellent singers. City First T he second trailer launch of the movie RUNWAY 34 took place on Mon- day at PVR Plaza, Con- naught Place in Delhi. The special guests of the occasion were ac- tors Ajay Devgan and Rakul Preet. They in- teracted with the peo- ple who were present in the program. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh. It is scheduled to be theatrically re- leased on April 29. City First N idhi Jain of Gallery Ragi- ni organised the opening of the exhibition, Con- versations in my own language at Bikaner House in Delhi on Sunday. It is an exhibition of contemporary ver- nacular Indian art. The opening was at- tended by many dig- nitaries. Jayashri Burman, Ina Puri, Pratibha Prahlad, Kusum Ansal, Suchit Sahni, San- jay Das, Shobha Jolly and Pranati Panda were the guests. The opening was followed by an art walk. SHUBHANSHI PATHAK T he Art of India 2022’ festival, the country’s biggest art exposition com- menced on Monday at the Helipad Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar Ahmedabad. The exhi- bition will display the works of the pioneers such as Rabindranath Tagore, MF Husain Nandalal Bose, and M V Dhurandhar, stalwarts such as F N Souza, Krishen Khanna, Sakti Burman, Akbar Padam- see, as well as modern- day shapers of art movements like Anish Kapoor, Arpana Caur, Bose Krishnamachari, Sujata Bajaj, Paresh Maity, Jayasri Burman and many more. Offer- ing a fascinating in- sight into the social, intellectual, and histor- ical frameworks on which art pins its vi- sions, 'The Art of India' fest welcomes passion- ate Indian art connois- seurs to come and ap- preciate the grandees of the field. —cityfirstdel@gmail.com 2nd Trailer Launch Of RUNWAY 34 Conversations in my own language BAISAKHI CELEBRATIONS: MUSIC ON BOARD THE ART OF INDIA 2022 A Tribute To Sahir Ludhianvi Itee Chopra Nidhi Jain, Saloni Mehta, Kusum Ansal and Shobha Jolly Ina Puri Pratibha Prahlad Sushma Bahl with Nidhi Jain Daler Mehndi During the program Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh —PHOTOS BY MANOJ KESHARWANI —PHOTOS BY MANOJ KESHARWANI —PHOTOS BY SHAZID CHAUHAN

