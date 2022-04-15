Successfully reported this slideshow.

16042022_First India Jaipur.pdf

Apr. 16, 2022
16042022_First India Jaipur.pdf

Apr. 15, 2022
News & Politics

Find Latest India News and Breaking News these days from India on Politics, Business, Entertainment, Technology, Sports, Lifestyle and Coronavirus News in India and the world over that you can't miss.

CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/

#First_India_NewsPaper

Find Latest India News and Breaking News these days from India on Politics, Business, Entertainment, Technology, Sports, Lifestyle and Coronavirus News in India and the world over that you can't miss.For real time update Visit our social media handle.Read First India NewsPaper in your morning replace.Visit First India.

CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/

#First_India_NewsPaper

News & Politics

16042022_First India Jaipur.pdf

  1. 1. JAIPUR l SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 l Pages 12 l 3.00 RNI NO. RAJENG/2019/77764 l Vol 3 l Issue No. 308 Delhi Capitals’ physio Patrick Farhart has tested positive for COVID-19, the Indian Premier League said on Friday. “Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for COVID-19. He is being closely monitored by DC Medical Team at the moment,” officials said. DELHI CAPITALS PHYSIO PATRICK FARHART TESTS COVID POSITIVE CJI NV Ramana has said filling up judicial vacancies is essential for improving access to justice and that he is making efforts to fill up all judicial vacancies at all levels. “With cooperation from all the stakeholders, we could make considerable progress,” he said. FILLING VACANCIES ESSENTIAL FOR IMPROVING ACCESS TO JUSTICE: CJI OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR, AHMEDABAD, LUCKNOW NEW DELHI www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia ANURAG THAKUR IN UNA TODAY ‘IF HARMED, INDIA WILL NOT SPARE’ Union IB Minister Anurag Thakur will be visiting Una in Himachal on Saturday to launch free health camp on completion of 4 years of MP Mobile Health Service, at old bus stand. In a strong message to China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that if harmed, In- dia will not spare anyone. He asserted that India under PM Narendra Modi has emerged as a powerful country. P6 FRIDAY NAMAZ Muslim devotees offer Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramzan at Khairuddin Masjid in Amritsar on Friday. Dua or prayer to Allah during namaz included well-being, world peace. GOOD FRIDAY People belonging to the Christian community perform a play during a procession, on the occasion of Good Friday in Jalandhar. “Ideals of service and brotherhood of Jesus Christ are the guiding light for several people,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion. RONGALI BIHU Youngsters perform a traditional dance inside the premises of Ranghar, during the Rongali Bihu celebrations in Sivasagar city of Assam on Friday. Bohag or Rongali Bihu is one of Assam’s three Bihus, and it is one of the most significant festivals for the Assamese community. Traditional pat or muga silk or cotton mekhela chadors are worn by women on the occasion in colours ranging from vivid red, yellow, green, orange and pink. —PHOTOS BY PTI FAITHFUL FRIDAY OF MONTH India observes BJP AND RSS SHOULD MERGE IN ONE POLITICAL PARTY: GEHLOT First India Bureau Udaipur:Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reached Udaipur on Friday and before leaving for Ratan- purborderfromUdaipur airport, Gehlot targeted BJP and RSS in Udaipur. During this, he appealed toPrimeMinisterNaren- dra Modi to come for- wardtostoptheincidents of violence happening across the country . Ge- hlot said. “PM Narendra Modi should issue a mes- sage to the nation. He should condemn the vio- lence. Why is the PM not condemning.If hespeaks then the violence will stop. The atmosphere will change. The Prime Minister’s speech makes a difference.” Gehlot stressed that Modi had once spoken on the issue, “but don’t know where the pres- sure came from that he stopped speaking on violence. Modi should call upon the people of the nation that violence will not be tolerated and rule of law will prevail in the country .” On RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement of Akhand Bharat, Gehlot saidthatAkhandBharat will be formed when people of every caste, religion will live with love and brotherhood. “If theyreallytalkabout Hindus,thenHindusare also in trouble. Today Dalits are forced to get off horses during wed- dings. Turn to P8 Moscow: Russia’s de- fence ministry warned Friday it will intensify attacksontheUkrainian capital Kyiv in response to strikes on Russian soil, after accusing Ukraine of targeting Russian border towns. “The number and scale of missile strikes against targets in Kyiv willincreaseinresponse to any terrorist attacks or sabotage committed by the Kyiv nationalist regime on Russian terri- tory ,” the ministry said in its daily update. It added that Russian troops hit a “military” factory outside Kyiv us- ing long-range missiles. RUSSIA HITS MILITARY TARGET OUTSIDE KYIV Moscow says more to come RUSSIAN MILITARY’S DAMAGED BLACK SEA FLAGSHIP SINKS WORLD WAR III HAS BEGUN: RUSSIAN TV The flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, a guided-missile cruiser that became a potent target of Ukrainian defiance in the opening days of the war, sank after it was heavily damaged in the latest set- back for Moscow’s invasion. Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the vessel with missiles, while Russia acknowledged a fire aboard the Moskva. Russian state television has declared that World War III has already started after the sinking of its naval vessel Moskva in the Ukraine war. Presenter Olga Skabeyeva made the chilling statement, informing the viewers that “what it’s escalated into can safely be called World War III”. Contractor death case: Congress leaders needn’t become investigators: Bommai Bengaluru: Opposition leaders in the state need not become investiga- tors, prosecutors and judges in the case per- taining to the death of civil contractor San- thosh Patil, Karnataka Chief Minister Basa- varaj Bommai said. “Congress leaders need not become the in- vestigating officer, pros- ecutor and judge in the Santoshsuicidecase.Let them allow for a free and thoroughinvestigation,” Bommai said. He was re- sponding to increasing demands from Opposi- tion leaders to arrest minister KS Eshwarap- pa in the case. “The police should be allowed to do their job. The police will decide what to do and what not to do. Why are Congress leaders anxious? Let the truth come out from the investigation,” he said. See also P5 WILL BE BACK: MIN ESHWARAPPA QUITS TATA REJIGS AIR INDIA BOARD Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa asked his sup- porters not to worry as he “will be back”. In a massive show of strength before his resignation, a huge convoy of cars accompanied him as he drove to the capital Bengaluru to resign. After a meeting with CM Bommai at his residence, Eshwarappa submitted his resignation. Mumbai: Tata Sons has re- jigged the board of Air India moving the airline’s execu- tives who held board posi- tions to senior management roles. It has also appointed a chief commercial officer, and heads of HR, digital and technology, customer experi- ence and ground handling at the airline. Air India starts restoring staff salaries in a phased manner Mumbai: Air India is restoringsalariesof em- ployeesinaphasedman- ner to pre-pandemic lev- els as the aviation sector is recovering with the decline of COVID-19 cases in the country , ac- cording to the airline’s official document on Tuesday . Indian aviation sector was badly hit due to the pandemic-inducedtravel restrictions during the last two years and there- fore, all airlines in India had cut salaries. Air India’s document on Tuesday said pilots’ flying allowance, special payandwidebodyallow- ance were cut by 35 per cent, 40 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively , af- ter onset of pandemic. I reject Musk’s Twitter buying offer: Investor Saudi Prince San Francisco: Tesla chief Elon Musk bid to buy Twitter has set up the billionaire entrepre- neur against one of Twitter’s major share- holders – Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. “I don’t believe that the proposed offer by @ elonmusk ($54.20) comes close to the in- trinsic value of @Twit- ter given its growth prospects,” Prince Talal tweeted tagging a post that claimed the King- dom and he own a 5.2% stake in Twitter. MUSK REACTS... “Interesting. Just two questions, if I may. How much of Twitter does the Kingdom own, directly indirectly? What are the Kingdom’s views on journalistic freedom of speech?” Musk asked in a tweet. CRUCIAL READ NOT SHUTTING SCHOOLS: SISODIA As Covid cases are again on the rise, the Delhi Directorate of Education issued guidelines for students on Friday. “Clos- ing schools would be the last option. Partial closure would be implemented if required,” said Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia. VP NAIDU VISITS AYODHYA, KASHI Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu along with his wife Usha Naidu on Friday arrived in Ayodhya by train wherein they offered prayers at Ram Janma- bhoomi site. They were received by governor Anandiben Patel. Later, Naidu visited Varanasi. PM MODI SAYS MORE DOCS IN NEXT 10 YEARS Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating hospital in Bhuj on Friday, said the country will get a record number of doctors in the next 10 years due to the central government’s policy of establishing at least one medical college in every district. MANJHI CALLS LORD RAM ‘IMAGINARY’ The President of Hindu- stani Awam Morcha and former Bihar CM, Jitan Ram Manjhi speaking at an event to mark Ambedkar Jayanti said, “I don’t be- lieve Ram was a God. Ram was a character created by Tulsidas and Valmiki to spread their message.” P5 13 LOSE LIFE IN 3 SEPARATE MISHAPS Jodhpur/Barmer/Baran: Thirteen people including two school lecturers died in three separate acci- dents in Jodhpur, Barmer and Baran districts on Friday. Six, including two women and a child from Churu, died and three others were injured when a vehicle carrying them rammed into a truck in Jodhpur. CM Ashok Ge- hlot expressed grief over the incident. In Barmer, a school lecturer, his wife son Garvit were killed when a dumper hit their motorcycle. In Baran, 4 of a family, including a government school teacher, his wife, and son, were killed after their car collided head-on with a truck. P7 A Russian sailor salutes on the bow of Missile Cruiser Moskva, left, as crew of Russian patrol ship Pitliviy, right, prepare to moor the vessel in Sevastopol, Crimea on March 30. CM Ashok Gehlot interacting with locals at Dungarpur on Friday.
  2. 2. RAJASTHAN JAIPUR | SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 02 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Abhishek Srivastava Jaipur: Gehlot govt is serious for protection of heritage of Walled City area, which is in- cluded in World Herit- age Sites by UNESCO. Under this exercise, the Town Planning De- partment has prepared draft of Special Area Heritage Plan. A com- mitment has also been given by state govt to UNESCO. Recently, UNESCO team had come to Jaipur and assessed the work done by govern- ment and JMC Heritage in order to save herit- age of area. A draft Spe- cial Area Heritage Plan has been prepared by Town Planning Dept. Special plan to restore Jaipur heritage WORLD HERITAGE SITE lll The Town Planning Department has prepared draft of Special Area Heritage Plan. A commitment has also been given by state govt to UNESCO Party is supreme, no preference in ticket allotment: BL Santosh During his two-day trip to Jaipur, he gave winning mantras for 2023 Assembly polls Aishwary Pradhan Jaipur: BJP National GS BL Santosh gave the winning mantras for 2023 Assembly polls to party members on Fri- day . He said, “organisa- tion is supreme and no one should ever try to pose himself higher than it.” Santosh was on a two-day trip to Raj. He said even PM Nar- endra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath credit- ed their victories to the organisation. He clari- fied that no preferences would be given during ticket distribution. “A few people might get ticked off with this trend and state BJP president Satish Poonia may get more enemies, but let’s not care and everyone should work for the party’s victory. The party is important, not the individual,” he said while ruling out place for factionalism in the party . While addressing the BJP state office-bear- ers, Morcha presidents and general secretaries, Santosh said that state- ments should be made on basis of party line. On Thursday, Santosh went to Satish Poonia’s residence for dinne and met the RSS functionar- ies on Friday . Dr Satish Poonia felicitating BL Santosh at BJP headoffice. —PHOTO BY SANTOSH SHARMA AAP HAS DONE DAMAGE TO CONGRESS BL Santosh clearly told the organisation leaders that in Ra- jasthan, the direct elec- toral contest of BJP is with the Congress party. In the states where the Aam Aadmi Party has strengthened, the ground of Congress is slipping. AAP has done damage not to BJP but to Congress. But there is no dominance of AAP in Rajasthan and BJP is strong here. The organisation, cadre and workers of BJP are fully active here, he said. He was addressing the BJP state office-bearers, Morcha presidents and general secretaries on the last day of his two- day visit to the state before the 2023 polls in Rajasthan. SHO, 5 cops injured as mob attacks them at Kardhani, 12 booked First India Bureau Jaipur: An SHO and five other police person- nel were injured as vil- lagers attacked the po- lice team in Kardhani police station area. Team went there on Thursday afternoon. SHO’s head was injured while another police- man’s hand was broken. Seeing deteriorating situation, additional force was called. SHO Banwarilal Meena reached the spot with team and tried to con- vince the villagers. But villagers surrounded the team and attacked them with sticks, rods and sticks. A case has been registered against more than 12 people. Police team warding off attack by the irate villagers. Organisation is supreme no one should ever try to pose himself higher than it. PM Modi Yogi Adityanath credited victory to organisation. No preference during ticket distribution. BL Santosh, BJP National General Secretary UNESCO team visited Walled City recently. —FILE PHOTO 13-yr-old raped by 2, tries to commit suicide by consuming poison in Churu First India Bureau Churu: A 13-year-old rape victim allegedly tried to commit suicide by consuming poison in Churu. The minor was taken to the govern- ment hospital where she is being treated in a critical condition. On the complaint of the victim’s mother, the Mahila Police Station has lodged a case under POCSO act against two accused, who are real brothers and started in- vestigation. SP Churu is monitoring case in view of its seriousness. SHO Mahila Thana Suman Singh Shekha- wat said that girl was raped by one Shahrukh three months back. On the night of April 13, his brother Sohel tried to abduct the girl from the house. When the family members woke up, he escaped. Her mother alleged that both accused have raped the girl in the last 3 months. Under panic due to the incident of April 13, the girl at- tempted suicide by con- suming poison. RAJ TURNING UNSAFE 60-YEAR-OLD NEIGHBOUR RAPES, IMPREGNATES 15-YEAR-OLD GIRL Kota: A case of rape of a minor came to light in RK Puram area here. Incident came to light when girl’s health deteriorated. She was taken to the hos- pital when it was found that she was 7 months pregnant. The family took her to the police station. The girl was presented before the Child Welfare Committee. Child Welfare Committee member Madhubala Sharma said that a 15-year-old minor living in RK Puram area lives with her parents. Parents work as laborers. A 60-year-old accused man lives in the neigh- borhood of the girl. MLA’s SON IN RAPE ROW: VICTIM FAMILY MEET RAJENDRA RATHORE Jaipur: A girl, who had accused the son of Congress MLA Johri Lal Meena and others of raping her, and her family members met the deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore on Friday seeking help in getting the justice. They said accused have not been ap- prehended yet. Rathore talked to the DGP and warned that BJP will take up the matter and protest on roads if accused are not arrested. Family informed Rathore that police have record- ed statements of victim under section 164 of CrPC but no action has been taken. Rathore said that Gehlot should take cognizance in the matter. WIDOW RAPED FOR FOUR YEARS BY 2 MEN, FIR LODGED Sawai Madhopur: A widow was al- legedly gangraped by 2 accused for 4 years in Sawai Madhopur district. The woman, a mother of two, lodged a case against Manraj and Bablu with Malarna Dungar police station alleging they had been raping her. She said that her husband died 12 years ago and she was living with her in-laws. Four years back, Manraj raped her and filmed an obscene video. He started blackmailing her on the basis of the video and kept on raping her. Meanwhile, a relative of her mother-in-law, Bablu, also raped her. Manraj also took her jewelry, SHO Bharat Singh said. The woman narrated her ordeal to her father af- ter which the duo registered a case. UDH preps to change 90A rules of Land Revenue Act First India Bureau Jaipur: The Urban De- velopment and Hous- ing Department has started exercise to make changes in rules of 90A of the Land Rev- enue Act as per the amendment made in the law. A notification will be issued by the depart- ment in this regard. Amendments in the law have been made in the cut-off date, which will be now December 31 2021. The change in the cut-off date will al- low 7 to 8 lakh people in the state to get leases. On the other hand, a meeting will be held by UDH minister Shanti Dhariwal to review the implementation of the Prashasan Shahron ke Sang campaign. Chang- es in the existing policy and rules will be dis- cussed in the meeting which will be attended by top officials of the UDH and LSG depart- ments. Union govt did lot for Dalits; Cong treats them as vote bank: BJP MP Jaskaur Jaipur (PTI): Congress party treated Dalits merely as its vote bank while the Narendra Modi government worked for their uplift- ment, BJP MP from Dausa Jaskaur Meena said on Friday . She said on Friday Govt of India brought schemes for Dalits in last 8 years electricity reached many houses. “Those who lived in kutcha houses got a pucca house. LPG cylin- ders reached more than 3 lakh Dalit families. 48 crore accounts have been made by the peo- ple of SC-ST,” said Jaskaur addressing the media at BJP headquar- ters on Friday . Govt failed in last four years not able to curb crime, she said. Jaskaur attacked state government in Dr. Archana Sharma sui- cide case, saying she was the doctor who left her home for 15 days and served the people. OPIUM WEIGHING STARTS AMID TIGHT SECURITY Jhalawar: In Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the cultivation of black gold i.e. opium is ready and weighing opium has started amid tight security arrangements. Weighing of opium has also started in Jhalawar, Baran and Kota these days. District Opium Officer Shabina Khan said that the work of weighing opium is going on in Jhal- awar district since April 13. NCB security personnel are deployed in the campus. Shabina Khan informed that 1800 pattas have been issued for the cultivation of opium in Jhalawar. NEWS DIGEST Jaskaur Meena, Ashok Shekhawat Jitendra Meena on Friday. Diya inaugurates roads worth `28.26 Cr in Rajsamand First India Bureau Rajsamand: MP Diya Kumari, who is on a 3-day visit to her con- stituency, attended launch program of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGCY) in Bhim Kumbhal- garh on Friday . On the occasion, MP said reach of villages has increased due to the ambitious rural devel- opment road schemes of the Prime Minister. Along with transpor- tation, there has been a big improvement in the standard of living of the village. On the request of the villagers, the MP also announced Rs 15 Lakh from MP fund for build- ing of community hall in Bharat Singh ji’s Gudha Pardi. Today MP Diya Kumari will meet general pub- lic at 2 pm in BJP office. After Bhagwat Geeta, now govt organises Sundarkand Path on Hanuman Jayanti First India Bureau Jaipur: After conduct- ing Shrimad Bhagwat Katha in March, the Devasthan department will organise Sunder- kand path on the occa- sion of Hanuman Jay- anti on Saturday . The invites were sent out on behalf of Indus- try Devasthan minis- ter Shakuntala Rawat. The invite says that everybody is invited on the occasion of Hanu- man Janmotsav and the Sundarkandpathwillbe read on a musical note. As per the invite, the venue for the pro- gramme is Shri Ram temple situated at Hawa Mahal road from 8 a.m to 11 a.m. HANUMAN JAYANTI PROCESSION STARTS AT 6 PM The Hanuman Jayanti procession will be taken out on Saturday by Shri Hanumant Shobhayatra Committee, Jaipur. The Yatra, being organized continuously for the last 35 years, will start at 6 pm from Sanganeri Gate Hanuman temple and reach Chandpole Hanuman temple after passing through Badi Chaupar, Tripolia Bazaar, Choti Chaupar, Kishanpole Bazaar and Indira Bazaar. Diya Kumari meeting greeting locals at the inauguration event. IPS’ CAR HIT Sand artist Ajay Rawat creates sand art on Lord Hanuman at Pushkar, Ajmer. —PHOTO BY HIMANSHU SHARMA z z z z z z z z z z WHAT’S THE PLAN
  3. 3. RELIGIOUS CONNECT (Above) Governor Kalraj Mishra offering prayers at Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple, Jaipur on Friday. (Below) Governor Mishra met Swami Guruvanand and Mahesh Joshi at Raj Bhavan. Guv Mishra will visit Vrindavan in UP on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti today. From there he will leave for Delhi on a 4-day tour. RAJASTHAN JAIPUR | SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 03 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia First India Bureau Jaipur: In a relief for 25 lakhunemployedpeople of the state, the Anti Cheating law has been come into force in the statefortherecruitment examinations. The gov- ernment has issued the gazette notification of the Rajasthan Public Examination (Measures for the Prevention of Unfair Means in Re- cruitment) Act 2022. The APRO recruit- ment to be held on April 24 will be the first ex- amination to be con- ducted under this law. The state’s biggest REET exam to be held on July 23 and 24 will also be held under the law. All recruitment ex- aminations in the state including RPSC, High Court, SSB, Uni- versities, RBSE, Po- lice Recruitment, PSUs have been taken under the ambit of the amended law. It is worth mention- ing that in the last years, cases of paper leaks and forgerywerereportedin about half a dozen re- cruitments including REIT-2021, SI, JEN. Any person, includ- ing a candidate, who uses unfair means in connivance with the ex- amination agency may face imprisonment for 5 to 10 years. A provision has been made to give a fine ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 10 crore. “The govt wants to conducttherecruitment examinations in the state with transparency . That is why this law was brought and it was also implemented. The gov- ernment will strictly enforce the law,” said Rajendra Yadav, Minis- ter of State for Higher Education. Anti Cheating Act enforced with strictest norms FALLOUT OF PAPER LEAKS! lll APRO recruitment to be held on April 24 will be the first examination under the new RPE Act 2022, REET in July will also be held under this Health Min in action after patients complain to CM Gehlot Vikas Sharma Jaipur: A day after pa- tients’ relatives com- plained to CM Ashok Gehlot about irregu- larities at SMS hospi- tal, Health Min Parsadi L Meena on Friday vis- ited the trauma centres at SMS hospital and as- signed the tasks to staffers there to over- come poor manage- ment. After a complaint from relatives of a pa- tient, two ward boys Arif Khan and Jayalal Meghwalwerearrested on charges of collect- ing money in the name of tying plaster. “If a slip to bring medicine from outside is seen in thepatient’shand,then the unit head will be put on APO. This kind of disorder will no longer be tolerated,” said Meena. He also gave approval to the proposal of doctors to open 20 DDC counters and increase the scope of EDL medicines. First India Bureau Sirohi: After a total of seven children lost their livesduetoamysterious viral infection at Phula- bai Kheda near Sarup- ganj of Sirohi district, a team from Jaipur and Jodhpur was rushed for the survey of the area. Prima facie it has been found that the chil- dren consumed a liquid sweetener produced lo- cally and packed in small plastic packs, called Pepsi in local par- lance. However, its final confirmation will be done after the investiga- tion report comes. The IDSP team from Jaipur in which State Microbiologist Dr. Ruchi and SMS Hospital Senior Professor Micro- biology Dr. Rajni Shar- ma, JMC team, Assis- tant Professor Dr. Arun, Dr. Ratanlal and Dr. Da- laram Servi’s team reached Fulabai Kheda for surveys with local medical officers. First India Bureau Jaipur: Amid the pow- er crisis, consumers may have to pay the in- creased electricity bills in the name of fuel sur- charge as electricity is being purchased at ex- pensive rates through short term tenders. In fact, power pur- chase agreements have been signed by the Chief Engineer of Ra- jasthan Urja Vikas Nig- am by conducting short term tendering. In this, approval has been given to buy electricity for April-May 2022 at the rate of up to Rs 11.15 per unit. Whereas earlier in February 2022, 150 MW power was purchased at the rate of Rs 5.34 to Rs 6.75 per unit only . From March 1 to Au- gust 31, power purchase has been approved by opening separate ten- ders on a monthly basis. Meanwhile, in the months of April and May, 800-800 MW of electricity was demand- ed in view of the acute power shortage. From 1 May to 31 May 2022, an agreement has been made to buy 200 MW power at Rs 10 per unit. Rajasthan Urja Vi- kas Nigam Limited has got this bidding done for all the three power discoms of the state— Jaipur, Jodhpur and Ajmer. First India Bureau Jaipur: After com- plaints emerged about the chaos during the visit of CM Ashok Ge- hlot to the SMS Hospital in the capital on Thurs- day, state BJP president Satish Poonia and Dy LoP Rajendra Rathore said on Friday that CM praises Chiranjeevi health scheme a lot but its condition is that the common man has to buy medicines from outside. “The real pic- ture behind the govern- ment trumpeting about ‘Right to Health’ (RTH) has come to the fore,” said Rathore adding that this shows the de- plorable state of the biggest hospital of the state. PK Agarwal Udaipur: Congress may organize its ‘Chin- tan Shivir’ in Udaipur. trusted sources in the grand old party claim that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has held a discussion in this re- gard with Ajay Maken, Mukul Wasnik and Go- vind Singh Dotasra in this regard. There is already talk of Chintan Shivir be- ing held in Raj. Impor- tant meeting of AICC proposed from May 10 to 15 and on Friday, CM Ashok Gehlot re- viewed the Taj Araval- li hotel regarding the preparations. First India Bureau Jaipur: ‘Good Fri- day’, believed to be the day when Jesus Christ was crucified, was celebrated in the churches in the city . A special prayer meeting was held at the St Thomas Ortho- dox church situated at DCM, Ajmer Road. Leadingtheprayer, Pastor Porthrose Joy said that on this day, Lord Jesus had set an example of the cul- mination of selfless love by sacrificing self. Similar prayers were held at St An- drew’s church in Chandpole in the presence of Pastor Deepak Baristo. First India Bureau Jaipur: Health Min Parsadi L Meena on Friday said that the medical staff includ- ing lab technicians have played an impor- tant role in the corona pandemic. He said that the demands of the Lab Technician class will be taken to the relevant level. Meena was address- ing a programme on the occasion of Lab Technician Day at Su- shruta Auditorium on Friday. He said that the corona is not gone yet, so health workers should be fully alert. Chairman of Ra- jasthan Tourism De- velopment Corpora- tion (RTDC) Dhar- mendra Rathore said that the Rajasthan govrnment is the first state government in the country which has taken a big step like restoration of old pen- sion for the benefit of the employees. He said that in future also the state govt would make all efforts to serve the interests of the employees. NEWS DIGEST MINOR ATTACKS MINOR WITH KNIFE OVER ‘WHO WILL SIT ON HORSE’ ISSUE PATIENTS OPEN THEIR ‘TRAUMAS’ BEFORE CM! COACHING OPERATOR, WOMAN HELD FOR MISBEHAVIOUR WITH POLICE DOG DRAGGED IN AJMER, U.P. OFFICER LODGES COMPLAINT HEARING OF CASE AGAINST MAYOR, 4 COUNCILLORS TODAY Jodhpur: The case of a minor injuring another minor by stabbing him with a knife over a minor issue has been reported in city. There was a dispute over a small thing like sitting on a horse and a 12-year-old attacked the 13-year-old with a knife. Pratapnagar police station says the incident happened in Sadar area. In the injured condition, the innocent has been admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital and is stable. The accused innocent has been detained. Police Commissioner Navjyoti Gogoi himself also kept monitoring the matter. Jaipur: CM Ashok Gehlot’s visit to SMS Trauma Center on Thursday evening, has opened pandora’s box of questions over the negligence that was unearthed during CM Gehlot’s visit. In front of Gehlot, the patients and relatives exposed the chaos and corruption. As soon as Gehlot left the hospital, after getting angry with the complaints, there was panic among all the doctors including the hospital super- intendent Dr. Vinay Malhotra. Feedback was taken from each patient admitted in a hurry while informa- tion was taken from their families about the problems. Jaipur: A coaching operator Omprakash Saini and a fellow woman abused and assaulted the police personnel at the Bajaj Nagar police station. SHO Sheeshram Meena said that an 18-year-old resident of Rewari, Haryana gave a complaint on Tuesday evening that she took admission on 22 November 2021 for NDA coaching at Training Point Defence Academy at Gopalpura Bypass. She refused to do coaching after taking a 2 days demo class but the operator refused to refund Rs 42,000 and talked of deducting 18% GST and 20% registration fee. They misbehaved with her parents also after which a police complaint was filed. Ajmer: A video show- ing cruelty on a street dog went viral after which a case was reg- istered in city. In the video, three men are seen dragging the dog through a rope tied with a scooty. Based on the number of the vehicle, a govt official from UP lodged a case online with Ajmer police. The complain- ant Surabhi Tripathi, an officer in the animal advocacy department, saw the viral video and filed an online case. Jaipur: The revision petition against JMCG Mayor Dr Somya and 4 councillors filed by Commissioner Yagy- amitra S Deo will come up for hearing in the DS court on Saturday. Deo approached the higher court after the ACJM Court-8 had ac- quitted the Mayor of the charges of abetting as- sault on him. The lower court had, though, found the 4 councillors Ajay Singh, Shakarlal, Ramkishore and Paras Kumar as guilty. Parsadi, Rathore hail employees for Covid services Sirohi: Mystery illness claims 7 lives,door-to-doorsurveystarted With power purchase @`11.15/ unit, consumers to face the heat Poonia, Rathore corner govt on free med scheme Consumers may have to pay the increased electricity bills in the name of fuel surcharge Congress likely to hold ‘Chintan Shivir’ in Udaipur GoodFridayobserved! Two ward boys held for collecting money in the name of plasters Parsadi Lal Meena taking feedback from the patients in SMS Hospital’s Trauma Centre on Friday. Vaibhav Galriya and SMS hospital staff accompanied him during the visit. Medical team doing survey on Friday. The team has taken blood samples of children while surveying more than 300 houses. New rates in April-May bills. —FILE PHOTO Devotees remembering Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection in St. Andrew’s Church at Chandpole on Good Friday. PL Meena addressing the gathering on Friday. Dharmendra Rathore, Shriram Meena, Shashikant Sharma, Gajendra Rathore, SMS Superintendent Rajna Solanki and other were present. ‘...will APO the Unit head if a slip to bring outside medicine is found’ Officials prima facie blame liquid in plastic packets Instructions have been given to the offi- cials to rectify whatever complaints have been reported. To listen to the problems of the patients, the duties of medical officers will be put here on rotation basis, so that the patients do not have to suffer. —Parsadi Lal Meena, Health Minister The Raj govt is the first govt in the country which has taken a big step like restoration of old pension for the bene- fit of the employees. —Dharmendra Rathore, RTDC Chairman —PHOTO BY SANTOSH SHARMA
  4. 4. PERSPECTIVE JAIPUR | SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 04 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia l Vol 3 l Issue No. 308 l RNI NO. RAJENG/2019/77764. Printed and published by Anita Hada Sangwan on behalf of First Express Publishers. Printed at Bhaskar Printing Press, D.B. Corp Limited, Shivdaspura, Tonk Road, Jaipur. Published at 304, 3rd Floor, City Mall, Bhagwan Das Road, C-Scheme, Jaipur-302001, Rajasthan. Phone 0141-4920504. Editor-In-Chief: Jagdeesh Chandra. Editor: Anita Hada Sangwan responsible for selection of news under the PRB Act Ashwini Vaishnaw @AshwiniVaishnaw My best wishes and greetings to all on Poila Boishakh, Bihu, Baisakhi, Puthandu, Vishu and Bisu. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia @JM_Scindia Heartiest greetings to every resident of Himachal Pradeh on the state’s 75th Foundation Day. May the state continue to move forward on the path of progress and continue to play its part in nation building with committment. SPIRITUAL SPEAK Detachment from material things is the way to inner peace. —Bhagvad Gita IN-DEPTH ODISHA HC’S CHIEF JUSTICE CALLS LAW DISCRIMINATORY AGAINST THE POOR TOP TWEETS nlawful detentions, getting dispossessed of their properties with no quarter to approach for relief, the poor and the marginalised in India have always found them- selves at the receiving end of the law because of their low status in society . Never mind the party in power and never mind their claims of being pro-poor. Odisha High Court’s Chief Justice S. Muralidhar has given an un- blinkered view of the plight of the poor “as the laws are struc- tured against them”. Delivering a lecture on “Appearing in Court: Challenges In Represent- ing the Marginalised”, Chief Justice Muralidhar said, “There are many barriers to accessing justice that a marginalised per- son faces…The laws are them- selves structured to discrimi- nate against the poor”. Indeed, not only are laws com- plex, the entire legal system is tilted heavily in favour of the rich and powerful leaving the poor at the mercy of untrust- worthy lawyers at times. People from the Scheduled Castes, OBCs and Muslims constitute the bulk of undertrials and con- victs and there’s little hope of a change. U inding an honest politician would be like looking for the proverbial needle in a hay- stack. Karnataka, like many other states, has a long list of corrupt politicians. Heading the list is former Chief Min- ister BS Yediyurappa. Others on the list included his cabi- net colleagues and Bellary mine lord Janardhana Reddy and his aide B. Sriramulu. All of them were probed by the Karnataka Lokayukta in 2012. Yediyurappa is still not off the hook in a land scam case, although the Supreme Court did grant him relief from arrest. The BJP saw nothing wrong in giving tick- ets to Janardhan Reddy and his brothers who, at one point in time, were seen as fountainheads of corruption. The present controversy is over contractor Santosh Pa- til’s suicide because of Kar- nataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa al- legedly made an unreasona- ble demand for “40 percent cut money” to clear his bill of Rs 4 crore. Those in the know of cut money business are aware that if 40 percent was being allegedly demanded by the highest authority in the department, others down the pecking order also expect a cut. Besides Eshwarappa, Santosh Patil also named two associates of the minister. Eshwarappa has offered ar- guments in his defence. The minister has resigned but he has not been arrested. Enforcement Directorate and the CBI, the two independent bodies, are watching the show from afar as Karnataka is an important BJP-ruled state. What is important here is to understand that no po- litical party can absolve itself of corruption charges. A rul- ing party finds facing such charges easier to handle. KARNATAKA’S CORRUPT POLITICAL LEADERS The present controversy is over contractor Santosh Patil’s suicide because of K’taka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa allegedly made an unreasonable demand for “40% cut money” to clear his bill of `4 crore F CONTRACTUAL RECRUITMENT A TRYST WITH NATIONAL SECURITY I agree that jobs creation is the utmost need of the hour. There is also no doubt that the youth should be disciplined and the love and respect for India should reign supreme. Yes, we all want India to become an economic super power but, is it required to disturb the decades old and tested military practices to fulfil short term political gains without caring for the long- term ill effects ast two years saw a massive reduction in soldier strength in Indian Army . Due to the pandemic no rallieswereheld and results of rallies held were not declared thus caus- ing a deficiency of over 1.2 lakh soldiers in a time when we were preparing to meet Chinese might. The nation wondered why recruitment rallies of 15 -18K couldn’t be conducted when N number of political rallies involving over lakhs of citizens, voting by dozens of crores in elec- tions and IPL matches were seen on the block. Was it by a design or default? As an observer of military affairs, I was of the firm opin- ion that policy makers were inclinedtopushinoldscheme of ‘TOUROFDUTY’intoprac- tice albeit, under a new and attractive Jingoism called ‘ AGNIPATHBHARTIYOJNA’. It is believed that the Cen- tral Government is now final- izing the Agni Path Recruit- ment Scheme where in, youth will have the option to be re- cruited into Army for three years and would be known as Agniveer during his service. To a lay man the thought would appear to be noble but actually it is fraught with un- certainties and tremendous harm not only to military’s war potential but also to the morale, discipline, motiva- tion and ethos of units. As it takes 4 - 5 years in a unit ser- vice before a soldier matures. In India, Army has been a volunteer force for all ranks since independence. There is no conscription as the vol- ume of volunteers is ever on an increase. Having conduct- ed this whole process as a recruiter in the Army, I am well aware of the dreams and aspirations of the teeming millions as well as the tough selection process of soldiers before they are put through a rigorous training pro- gramme to harness a very basic military craft which gets developed into a battle- hardened soldier in next few years in a unit. My apprehension is that, as againsttheestablishednorms of recruitment if the propos- al of short-term recruitment comes through, it would not only defeat the efficacy and efficiency of the armed forces but may also have the danger of producing dissatisfied and disgruntled gun trained mer- cenaries who are vulnerable in the absence of meaningful and worthy employment in thealreadysaturatedjobmar- ket. In fact, if ‘ Agniveers’ fail to pick up a job after three years of military tourism, the nation will have weapon trained unemployeds ready for exploitation. Politicians popularly argue that this scheme is to usher in ‘discipline’ and ‘patriotism’ amongst youth. While mili- tary leadership harps upon financial benefits accruing out of this scheme. The two do not appear to be in sync. It is evident that our leadership is willing to accept the chal- lenges even at the peril of National Security . I agree that jobs creation is the utmost need of the hour. There is also no doubt that the youth should be disci- plined and the love and re- spect for India should reign supreme. Yes, we all want India to become an economic super power but, is it re- quired to disturb the decades old and tested military prac- tices to fulfil short term po- litical gains without caring for the long- term ill effects. Will it not be wise to put this template first on other govt services like Railways, CAPF and Para military forces to establish its efficacy and then only subject the defence forces for implementation? If we further analyse the likely draw backs of this pro- posal, it is the myth it spreads about the savings to the na- tion for modernization of the very Army . While the cost of Agniveer is calculated at 85 lakhs against 4-5 crores for a regular soldier, how many Agniveers will be required to replace service span of a regular soldier has not been discussed. It is not quite clear as to why Defence forces are se- lected to be the favourites of the financial authorities for cost cutting measures. But the recent reductions in man power, replacement of regu- lar soldiers, accepting exist- ing short falls in officer cad- re and sale of defence land to generate modernization funds for Army point in a di- rection not very healthy and inspiring. And what do we lose in this myopic vision? Obviously, the growth within the organ- ization, stability, experience skills, motivation and the capacity to succeed in any future war. In other words, lower degree of national se- curity and that too, just for a little saving to the exchequer. THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY THE AUTHOR ARE PERSONAL L COL ANUPAM JAITLY (RETD) The writer is Defence expert, Motivational Speaker Corporate Trainer In fact, if ‘Agniveers’ fail to pick up a job after three years of military tourism, the nation will have weapon trained unemployeds ready for exploitation.Politicians popularly argue that this scheme is to usher in ‘discipline’ and ‘patriotism’ amongst youth Promoted by Siddharth Associates
  6. 6. INDIA JAIPUR | SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 05 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia BJP fact-finding team meets rape victim’s family, criticises WB govt Nadia (ANI): A five- member fact-finding committee constituted by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda vis- ited Hanskhali on Fri- day to look into the al- leged rape and murder of a minor girl. A 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped in Hanskha- li in Nadia district of West Bengal earlier this month. The victim’s family has accused the son of a Trinamool Con- gress (TMC) panchayat leader in the case. Following this, BJP — the Opposition party in the state — formed a committee of party’s women members to en- quire into the incident. The members of the fact-finding committee are BJP’s vice presi- dent and MP Rekha Verma, Uttar Pradesh minister Baby Rani Maurya, Tamil Nadu MLA Vanathi Srini- vasan, who is also BJP womenwinghead,Kush- buSunderandWestBen- galMLASreerupaMitra Choudhury . Meanwhile, a Central Bureau of Investiga- tion (CBI) team also ar- rived in Hanskhali on Thursday and visited the residences of the gang rape victim and the accused in the case. Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted per- mission to the CBI to investigate the alleged rape and murder case. CBI DIG Akhilesh Sin- gh with CBI Joint Direc- tor Ghanshyam Upad- hyay reached the house inGanrapotaBilparaVil- lageof theprimeaccused in which the minor girl wasallegedlygangraped, but found it locked. They then broke the lock and entered the house. BJP ‘fact-finding team’ visit Hanskhali village to inquire into the death of a minor girl, who was allegedly gangraped and murdered, in Nadia on Friday. —PHOTO BY ANI TRIBAL GIRL GANGRAPED IN BENGAL’S BIRBHUM DISTRICT, SAY POLICE Santiniketan (PTI): A tribal girl has been gang-raped in West Bengal’s Birbhum district by at least five men when she was returning home from a village fair, police said on Friday. The incident took place when the minor and her boyfriend were coming back from a Charak Mela at Adityapur in Santiniketan police station area on Thurs- day night, an officer said. Five men beat up the girl’s boyfriend and took her to the banks of a river where they took turns to rape her, he said. Based on a police com- plaint, a case has been registered and investigation is un- derway, the officer said. The girl is undergoing treatment at Bolpur Sub-divisional Hospital, and police is seeking her help to draw sketches of the accused, he said. Bengaluru (PTI): As Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K S Eshwarap- pa is all set to resign, Karnataka BJP strong- man BS Yediyurappa on Friday, standing by his old friend, expressed confidence that he will come out clear from all allegations and return as Minister soon. Eshwarappa, against whom police have booked a case for alleg- edly abetting the sui- cide of contractor San- tosh Patil, will be sub- mitting his resignation to Chief Minister Basa- varaj Bommai today evening. “As a situation has come for him (Esh- warappa) to resign, he is going to resign. If the investigation is com- pleted in two to three months, it will be proved that he has no role (in the case) and that he is innocent, and there will no hurdles for him to be re-induct- ed into the cabinet,” Yediyurappa said. Speaking to reporters here, the former Chief Ministersaid,duetocer- tain unavoidable rea- sons, despite having committed no mistake, a situation has come for Eshwarappa to resign, under certain pressure. DECIDED ON HIS OWN: BOMMAI ON RESIGNATION Bengaluru (PTI): Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivaku- mar on Friday took a pot shot at Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after the latter confirmed that Minister KS Eshwarappa will tender his resigna- tion from his ministerial post on Friday following allegations of corruption. “The protest is not for his resignation (KS Eshwarappa) but against corruption. CM said (Eshwarappa) has not done anything wrong. If he didn’t do anything then why are you accepting his resignation?” said Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar. “No need for the Opposition to become an investigation officer or judge as everything will come out after probe,” the Bommai said. ‘Eshwarappa will become Min again after probe’ BS Yediyurappa New Delhi (PTI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Fri- daysaidthattheBharati- ya Janata Party (BJP) in copying the Kejriwal Model of governance in Himachal Pradesh. Addressing a press conference here, Sisodia saidthatHimachalChief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has announced to provide 150 units of electricity ,waterandbus farefreeinthestate,fear- ing defeat in the view of assembly election in the state in November. He said the BJP is in the power in total 18 states and has opposed the freebies every- where. But as Himachal Pradesh is going to the poll soon, they are copy- ing the Kejriwal model, blamed Sisodia. Delhi Chief Minsiter Kejriwal has done just one roadshow in Mandi and it has created so much fear among them (BJP), Sisodia claimed. He also questioned the BJP as to why it is not making such an- nouncements in other states. Sisodia said that the public of the state knows that the BJP is not in favour of provid- ing free electricity . This announcement is a hoax of BJP, he said. The BJP has spoken half-finished plans out of fear of elections, they have no intention of doing anything free or cheap, said Sisodia. BJP copying Kejriwal model of governance in HP: Sisodia BEFORE CHALLENGING, AAP MUST BUILD A DECENT ORGANISATION IN HIMACHAL: BJP New Delhi: BJP’s Himachal Pradesh in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna on Friday said before challeng- ing anyone, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) must build a decent organisation in the state. “AAP has no pres- ence and stake in Himachal Pradesh. They do not have any organisational structure. AAP tried to build an organisation but collapsed within a short span of time. Before challenging anyone, AAP must build a decent organisation in Himachal Pradesh. AAP does not have ground presence while the strong cadre of BJP is present in each polling booth across Himachal Pradesh. We have no challenge from anyone and AAP is not in the race,” Khanna said. He also said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will be formed for the second consecutive time in the state for its pro-people policy. AMIT SHAH LAUDS JAIRAM GOVT Shimla (PTI): Extending his greeting on Himachal Day to the people of the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Chief Minister Jairam Thakur-led government not only doing development in the state but is also cherishing the culture. Shah took to Twitter to express his views and extended his wishes to the residents of Himachal Pradesh. “I extend my best wishes to all the residents of Devbhoomi on the occasion of Himachal Day,” the Home Minister tweeted in Hindi. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Implement letter of pact reached with farmers: BKU Charuni to Shah Ambala (Agencies): Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Charuni national president Gurnam Sin- gh Charuni wrote a let- ter to Union home min- ister Amit Shah on Fri- day, demanding full im- plementation of the let- ter of agreement reached with farmers during their year-long protest. A similar letter has also been sent to the sec- retaryof theUnionmin- istry of agriculture and farmers’ welfare. In his letter, Charuni said that through the Union ministry of agri- culture and farmers’ welfare’s letter secre- tary (AFW)/2021/Mis/1 dated December 9, 2021, the Centre government and the andolankaris (agitating farmers) reached a written agree- ment. “According to the agreement, points no. 2 and 2A have not been implemented, under which, a consensus was reached to withdraw with immediate effect all the cases related to the Andolan (agitation) but till date, the Centre government has not is- sued any order to imple- mentpointno.2and2A”, said Charuni. Charuni alleged that due to the non-with- drawal of cases, the rail- way police and other agencies are harassing the farmers. “Therefore, it is re- quested that Centre gov- ernment should fully implement all the points reached in an agree- ment to maintain the people’s trust in govern- ment”, said Charuni. “The Centre should also write to concerned state governments to withdraw all the cases still pending against the farmers,” he added. BKU Charuni president Gurnam Singh Charuni (C). Unable to pay bill, T’gana man hangs self in hospital Hyderabad (Agen- cies): Unable to pay hospital bill, a man committed suicide by hanging in a private hospitalinJayashankar Bhupalapally district. Marri Bapu, 46, was un- dergoing treatment af- ter consuming pesti- cide following denial of job to his son as prom- ised by the authorities while acquiring his land for Kakatiya Ther- mal Power Project. ED roped in to track money trail Kolkata (Agencies): TheCBIhasropedinEn- forcement Directorate (ED) in the investigation of theongoingWestBen- gal School Service Com- mission (WBSSC) scam. TheEDwillnowruna parallelinquirybutonly inthefinancialaspectof the scam. CBI sources told media that the deci- sion to rope in ED was takensincethelatterhas better expertise to track the money trail involved in the scam. “Tracking the money trail will give crucial clues relating to the scamandwedonotwant further delay in it. Our senior officers had been holding dialogues with theircounterpartsinED for the last few days and finally the latter has agreed to take up the fi- nancial angle probe in the scam,” a CBI official heresaidonconditionof anonymity . The ED will specially examine the transac- tions involving huge amounts to track the money trail. ❍ WBSSC SCAM Sonia among last Cong leaders to enrol for internal elections New Delhi (PTI): Sonia Gandhi was among the lastleaderswhoenrolled as Congress members digitally ahead of inter- nal elections next month. Over 2.6 crore Congress workers have enrolled digitally and another 3 crore have used paper enrolment system to participate in theexercisethatisbeing carried out for the first time in the party’s 137-year-old history . This exercise comes after a series of defeats in several states and in- ternal calls from leaders and workers for a com- plete overhaul of the party organisation and leadership at all levels. KC Venugopal gives ID card to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. JK: Militants kill BJP sarpanch in Baramulla Srinagar (PTI): Mili- tants shot dead a sar- panch in an orchard at Goush-bugh village of Pattan in north Kash- mir’s Baramulla district on Friday evening. A police official said a sarpanch was shot dead by suspected mili- tants in an orchard at Goush-bugh village. The sarpanch has been identified as Man- zoor Ahmad Bangroo of Goush-bugh and is said to be associated with the BJP. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to nab the attackers, the police official said. AAP Guj chief invites Cong leader Hardik to join party Ahmedabad (ANI): Amid rumours of Guja- rat Congress Working President Hardik Patel quitting the party over infighting in the party, Aam Aadmi Party Guja- rat chief Gopal Italia on Friday invited him to join a “like-minded par- ty” like his and said that Congress would not have a place for the ded- icated people like Patel. Speaking to media, the AAP state chief said, “If Hardik Patel is not liking in Congress, he should join a like- minded party like AAP. Instead of complaining to Congress, wasting his time, he should contrib- ute here.” “I have given my 100 per cent to Congress till now, and will give the same in the coming days,” Patel said. Hardik Patel Don’t believe ‘Ram was a god’, Manjhi triggers row Patna, (Agencies): The Presidentof Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) andformerChief Minis- ter of Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi, has again made a controversial state- ment on Lord Ram. Speaking at an event organised by HAM MLA Praful Kumar Manjhi at Sikandra in Jamui district to mark Ambedkar Jayanti on Thursday, Manjhi said: “I don’t believe Ram was a God. Ram was a character created by Tulsidas and Valmiki to spread their message.” On September 22 last year, Manjhi had sparked a row after call- ing Lord Ram a historic figure who is just a character in a mytho- logical story . At the event in Si- kandra, Manjhi also said: “People who per- form Puja at other’s houses do not become big people. People be- longing to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes should stop puja in their houses. Brah- mins used to eat meat, consume liquor and speak lies. You cannot achieve religious merit ny inviting Brahmins at your houses for puja. In fact, you gain sin that way.” Reacting to Manjhi’s remarks, RJD state unit chief Jagadanand Sin- gh said: “I can’t under- stand why Manjhi re- peatedly makes state- ments on Lord Ram. We worship Lord Ram. He is the creator of the uni- verse. Why do some peo- ple use his name to cre- ate controversy and flare up communal ten- sion in the society? Jitan Ram Manjhi
  7. 7. VIVEK AGNIHOTRI DROPS HINTS FOR‘THE DELHI FILES’ Mumbai: Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on Thursday revealed that he will soon be working on his next feature film, titled “The Delhi Files”. The filmmaker, whose last film “The Kashmir Files” raked in big numbers at the box office but also resulted in a political controversy, shared the news in a post on Twitter. “I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last four years, we worked very hard with utmost honesty sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important. B’DESHI TEEN HELD WHILE SNEAKING TO BUY CHOCOLATE Agartala: A Bangladeshi teen has been arrested and put behind bars for illegally crossing into India to buy chocolate, the BSF said on Friday. Eman Hossain, a resident of a Bangladeshi village close to Shalda River, which marks the international border between the two countries, regularly swam across the water body to buy his favourite Indian chocolate in Tripura’s Sipahijala district. He used to sneak through a hole in the barbed wire fencing to buy chocolate from a shop in Kalamchoura village. INDIA JAIPUR | SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 06 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Patna: Bihar govern- ment has sent a fresh proposal to the Archae- ological Survey of India to get Cyclopean wall, a more than 2,500 years old structure at Rajgir, listed in the UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Cyclopean Wall of Rajgir is a 40 km long wall of stone which en- circled the ancient city of Rajgir to protect it from external enemies and invaders, built be- fore 3rd century BC. “We are leaving no stone unturned to get Cyclopean wall listed in the UNESCO World Heritage Site. We have submitted a fresh pro- posal highlighting the historical significance and features of the Cy- clopean Wall to the ASI following their re- quest”, Additional Sec- retary cum Director (Archaeology), of Bi- har’s Art, Culture and Youth department, Deepak Anand told PTI. Anand said the wall is among the oldest ex- amples of cyclopean masonry in the world and it must be listed in the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also said on several occa- sions that Cyclopean wall must be listed in the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Bihar’s push for UNESCO world heritage tag FOR 2,500-YEAR-OLD WALL lll The Cyclopean Wall of Rajgir is a 40 km long wall of stone which encircled ancient city of Rajgir to protect it from external enemies and invaders Washington (PTI): In a strong message to China, Defence Minis- ter Rajnath Singh has said that if harmed, In- dia will not spare any- one, as he asserted that India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as a powerful country and is headed to be among the top three econo- mies of the world. Singh, in his address to the Indian-American community in San Francisco, also sent a subtle message to the US that New Delhi does not believe in a diplo- macy of “zero-sum game” and its relation- ship with one country cannot be at the expense of the other. The defence minister was here to attend the India US 2+2 ministeri- al in Washington DC. Thereafter, he travelled to Hawaii for meetings at IndoPACOM head- quarters and then to San Francisco. At a reception hosted in his honour by the In- dian Consulate in San Francisco, the Defence Minister told the select gathering about the valour shown by Indi- an soldiers on the bor- der with China. “I cannot say openly what they (Indian sol- diers) did and what de- cisions we (the govern- ment) took. But I can definitely say that a message has gone (to China) that India will not spare anyone, if In- dia is harmed. (Bharat ko agar koi chherega to Bharat chhorega nahi),” he said. The Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese mil- itaries erupted on May 5, 2020, following a vio- lent clash in the Pan- gong lake areas. The face-off escalated after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15, 2020. New Delhi: Indian citi- zens, without transit or regular Schengen visas, are unable to fly to the UK through European Union airlines like Luf- thansa, KLM and Air France as they are stopped at the origin airports in India itself. As the UK is no long- er part of the European Union, it has, post Brex- it, made mandatory of for non-EU citizens to get a transit Schengen visa in order to fly to the UK on transit flights op- erated by its airlines. Schengen visa is a short-term visa that al- lows its holder to travel freely throughout the Schengen area, which covers 26 EU countries or Schengen States without border controls between them. The move took place on January 1 last year. Non-EU citizens can fly to the UK without transitorregularSchen- gen visa only through non-stop flights or by one stop flights only through Gulf countries or Switzerland. The EU rule does not apply for Switzerland as it is not a member of the Union. However, there are several services which fly directly to the Unit- ed Kingdom. After India resumed scheduled internation- al flights, foreign air- lines have started offer- ing one-stop connec- tions between India and the rest of the world. Following the Rus- sia-Ukraine conflict, this one-stop business has also increased sig- nificantly. Beijing: Sun Jian, a 37-year-old master’s degree student in the Chinese city of Yantai, for months staged a solo campaign against his university’s Covid-19 prevention measures, including blistering criticism on social media. The last straw for authorities came on March 27, when Sun walked around his campus carry- ing a placard that read “lift the lockdown on Ludong”. Police detained him and on April 1 Ludong University expelled him, according to a letter from the university seen by Reuters. University officials did not respond to a request for comment. The Chinese public have been largely supportive of the zero-Covid policy. Karnataka: Several parts of Bengaluru faced severe water-logging amidst very heavy rainfall in the city on Thursday. Buses, cars and other vehicles were seen struggling to meander through the cascading water. Homes in some parts of the city were submerged in nearly waist-deep water due to the downpour. People were stranded in city due to water-logged streets and pavements. An emergency operation had to be carried out in some areas by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the fire department. GROWING DEFIANCE OF COVID CURBS IN CHINA BRINGS WAVE OF ARRESTS DELUGE IN BENGALURU, HOMES FLOODED, HEAVY RAIN FORECAST FOR THREE DAYS CRUCIAL READ Body of student killed in Canada likely to reach Delhi today CBSE yet to decide on Class X XII exams for 2022-23 Ghaziabad: The father of the man- agement student in Toronto, who was murdered on April 7, said that the body of Kartik would arrive in Delhi on Saturday . “(Accused) Ed- win has been pro- duced before the court and is being asked to hire a lawyer for the next hearing that is be- ing scheduled on Wednesday,” said Hitesh Vasudev, fatherof deceased. Richard Jona- than Edwin (39), the accused of the murder of Kar- tik Vasudev, 21, was arrested by the Toronto po- lice on Sunday, including Kartik Vasudev’s case. Kartik was a stu- dent from UP’s Ghaziabad, who went to Canada for studies in January . New Delhi: The Cen- tral Board of Secondary Education is yet to de- cide whether the 2022-23 academic session will remain split into two terms for Class 10 and 12 or it will revert to the single board exam pat- tern, officials said on Friday . Bifurcating the aca- demic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus were part of the special assessment scheme for Class 10 and 12 board examinations in 2021-22 announced by the CBSE as a “one time measure” in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. “The decision to con- duct the board exams in two terms was taken in view of the unprece- dented situation, the students had to be as- sessed using assess- ment scheme as no board exams could be conducted,” a senior board official said. MODI DISCUSSES UKRAINE, SCS WITH TOP VIETNAMESE LEADER New Delhi (PTI): Prime Minister Naren- dra Modi on Friday spoke with general sec- retary of the Commu- nist party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong and exchanged views on re- gional and global is- sues, including the on- going crisis in Ukraine and the situation in the South China Sea. In their telephonic conversation, the two leaders expressed satis- faction over the rapid pace of wide-ranging cooperation under the India-Vietnam Compre- hensive Strategic Part- nership which was es- tablished during Modi’s visit to Vietnam in 2016, the PMO said. They complimented each other on the 50th anniversary of the es- tablishment of diplo- matic relations between the two countries. Prime Minister Modi reiterated Vietnam’s importance as an im- portant pillar of India’s Act East Policy and In- do-Pacific Vision, and sought to enhance the scope of the bilateral relationship, besides working for expeditious progress on existing initiatives. The prime minister also requested for great- er facilitation of mar- ket access for India’s pharma and agri-prod- ucts in Vietnam, the statement said. PM Modi highlighted the historical and civili- sation links between the two countries and expressed his happi- ness on India’s involve- ment in restoration of Cham monuments in Vietnam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets while virtually addressing on the special occasion of Himachal Day, in New Delhi on Friday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits the various training sites of US Army Pacific, in Hawaii on Thursday. —FILE PHOTO PM LAUDS HP’S PROGRESS, STRESSES ON DEVELOPMENT New Delhi (PTI): PM Narendra Modi on Friday emphasised on the need for Himachal Pradesh to realise its full potential, and said the State has to be developed with a quick pace in the next 25 years to take it further ahead in fields like tourism, higher education, research, information technol- ogy, bio technology, food processing and natural farming. In an address on the state’s 75th foundation day, he lauded its progress. However, people con- verted challenges into opportunities, and the state now ranks high on various develop- ment indices with its progress in the fields of horticulture, literacy, electrification and water supply. —PHOTO BY ANI Artists perform during an event to celebrate Himachal Divas at Dhalpur in Kullu district on Friday. RAJNATH’SWARNINGTOCHINA If harmed, India will not spare anyone: Def Min to China amid tension Indians can’t fly EU carriers to UK without transit Schengen visa Hawkers cannot insist on leaving goods: SC New Delhi: A hawker has no right to insist that he may be permit- ted to keep his goods and wares at the place of hawking overnight, the Supreme Court has said. A bench of Jus- tices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna said hawk- ers can be permitted to hawk in markets only in accordance with the hawking policy . “The prayer before the high court was that the petitioner, who is a hawker in the Sarojini Nagar Market (Delhi), be permitted to leave his goods and wares at the place of hawking overnight. The said prayer has been rightly rejected by the high court,” the court said. “The petitioner, be- ing a hawker, has no right to insist that he may be permitted to keep his goods and wares at the place where he is hawking overnight,” the bench said. Ram temple will herald new phase for Ayodhya, says Naidu Amid Ukraine war, Russia starts delivery of S-400 missile to India New Delhi (ANI): Re- construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple is not simply a high point in India’s cultural history, it will also herald a new phase in the economy and de- velopment of the an- cient city of Ayodhya and nearby areas, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday . Naidu’s statement came after he along with his spouse Usha Naidu visited the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple site in Ayodhya. “Spiritual tourism is a major employment generator in India and Ayodhya, one of the most ancient cities of the world, which is fast emerging as a pre- ferred destination for national as well as in- ternational devotees,” Naidu further said. “I am pleased to note that to meet the increas- ing requirements of surging tourist inflows, the Central and State governments have started many infra- structural works.” New Delhi: Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, In- dia has received the simulators and other equipment from Mos- cow for the training squadron of the S-400 Triumf missile system. The second squadron of the missile system is a training squadron and includes simula- tors and other training- related equipment only . It does not include mis- siles or launchers, de- fence sources told ANI. Despite the ongoing conflict, defence sup- plies from Moscow are continuing as the Indi- an defence forces have received shipments of overhauled aircraft en- gines and spares. However, there is con- cern about whether this would continue in the near future as a solu- tion for making pay- ment to Russia has not yet been found. Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu with his wife Usha V Naidu as they worship Sarayu, in Ayodhya on Friday. —PHOTO BY ANI Prime Minister reiterated Vietnam’s importance as an important pillar of India’s Act East Policy
  8. 8. NEWS JAIPUR | SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 07 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia First India Bureau Jaipur:  Rajasthan Re- newable Energy Corpo- ration and Tehri Hydro Development Corpora- tion will jointly develop 10,000 MW Mega Re- newable Energy Park in Rajasthan. An MoU was signed in this regard by Sumit Mathur, Direc- tor- Technical on behalf of Renewable Energy Corporation and Sanjay Kher, General Manager- Hybrid Energy Busi- ness on behalf of TH- DCIL, at Rishikesh on Friday. Additional Chief Secretary Sub- odh Agarwal and TH- DCIL CMD Rajiv Vish- noi were also present on the occasion.The imple- mentation and develop- ment of the Renewable Energy Park in Ra- jasthan will be done through a joint venture Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) formed by both the companies. Agarw- al said that it will lead to more rapid develop- ment in the renewable energy sector in the state. He informed that Rajasthan has become the first state to develop more than 10 GW of so- lar energy capacity . 10,000 MW renewable energy park soon RREC-TEHRI HYDRO CORP SIGN MOU Pall of gloom descends as 18 die in separate road mishaps in 24 hours Rajeev Gaur Mukesh Mathrani Jodhpur/Barmer: Six people, including two women and a child, died and three others were injured when a vehicle carrying them rammed into a truck in the dis- trict, police said on Fri- day. The victims were on their way to Nagana temple near Kalyanpu- ra in Barmer to pray to their family Goddess, police said. All victims were resident of Churu district. The deceased were identified as Vijay Singh, Uday Pratap Sin- gh, Manju Kanwar, Praveen Singh, Darpan Singh and Madhukan- war.State govt an- nounced Rs 1 lakh to kin of deceased and Rs 20,000 to injured from CMRF. CM Ashok Ge- hlot, former CM Vasundhara Raje and others expressed grief over the incident. In Barmer, a school leacturer, his wife and their 2-year-old son, were killed when a dumper hit the bike they were riding on. The ill-fated car after the accident in Jodhpur in which six people were killed. People preparing a single pyre to cremate them together in their native village in Jodhpur on Friday. Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Agarwal inaugurating the MoU signing event. THDCIL CMD Rajiv Vishnoi also seen. Vasundhara Raje @VasundharaBJP The death of 6 members of a family and injuries to three people of Khyali village (Churu) in a road accident in Jodhpur is extremely sad. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed souls, recovery of the injured and patience to the bereaved families. Owaisi: BJP says only Hindus were harmed in Karauli New Delhi (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owai- si on Friday claimed that a total of 80 shops were burnt in Karauli violence, out of which 73 belonged to Muslims. He alleged that ac- cording to the Bharati- ya Janata Party (BJP), only Hindus were harmed in Karauli. Taking to Twitter, Owaisi said, “The min- ister of Rajasthan gov- ernmentsaidthatatotal of 80 shops were burnt in Karauli, out of which 73 belonged to Muslims. But according to the BJP, only Hindus were harmed in Karauli.” “Muslims in Karauli were not only targeted by Sangh rioters but they also faced harass- ment by the police and administration of the Gehlot government, “he added.    Earlier the AIMIM’S chief held the Gehlot government accounta- ble for Karauli violence Earlier on Wednes- day, while addressing the media in Jaipur, Owais had said, “It is a failure of the law and order of the Gehlot gov- ernment in Rajasthan. We thought he will learn from the previous incidents. It’s a great loss, targeted violence against the Muslim community needs to be addressed. The govern- ment should take re- sponsibility,” Owaisi had said. Violence broke out in the Karauli district of Rajasthan on April 2 af- ter a stone-pelting inci- dent at a religious pro- cession in which sever- al people were injured. Muslims in Karauli were not only targeted by Sangh rioters but they also faced harassment by the police and administration of the Gehlot government. Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM chief About 10,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities are likely to be created during the construction of renewable energy park projects in the state. Subodh Agarwal, ACS, Energy Accidents claim 7 lives in Baran, Bikaner, Chittorgarh MIN GUDHA RESCUES ACCIDENT VICTIM FROM BURNING CAR SPEEDING CAR CRUSHES VEG VENDOR SLEEPING IN PAVEMENT, OWNER HELD First India Bureau Baran/Bikaner/ Chiottorgarh: Four persons,including three members of a family, were killed af- ter the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck on the Kota Shivpuri national highway on Friday, In Bikaner, two youth died in a road accident happened be- tween Poonarasar and Seruna in Bikan- er while an in- jured is admitted to PBM Hospital in Bi- kaner in critical con- dition, the police said on Friday . In Chiottorgarh, a woman was killed and four other were seri- ously injured when a car going to pick up Chhoti Sadri BCMO collided on Chhoti- Sadri Nimbahera road on NH-56 of Pratapgarh. Jhunjhunu: Minister Rajendra Gudha was going from Sikar to Phalodi. When he reached Jaswantgarh, he saw a collision between a tanker and a car in front of him. Minister Rajendra Gudha immediately stopped his car and ran towards both the accidental vehicles. He saw the car driver trapped in the steering shouting for help. Gudha took out the iron rod from his car with great effort, broke the car steering and pulled the car driver out safely. Kota: In a case of hit and run, a vegetable vendor was crushed under a speeding car while he was sleeping with him family on the pavement in front of MBS Hospital late on Thursday night in Kota. The speeding car trampled upon 3 people of the family in which Dinesh (45) died on the spot. His wife Binu Bai and a child were injured. Dinesh used to run a vegetable cart. Later, police arrested car owner Mahendra Arora. Jaipur:  Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh will take a meeting with the officials in Jaipur and will visit the Center for Excel- lence for Pomegranate in Bassi on Saturday. Singh is scheduled to reach Jaipur by an Indigo flight at 7:25 pm.He will hold night stay in a guest house. On Sat- urday, Singh will hold the meeting with the officials of the Panchayati Raj department at 9 am. Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police Foundation Day will be observed on Saturday at the RPA. Chief Minis- ter Ashok Gehlot will take the salute of the parade. The programme will be held from 8 am to 9:30 am. The personnel will be awarded with the President Medals and the Police Medals. There will be bada khana also in which about 2000 police officers and policemen will have dinner together. On the eve of foundation day, a programme was held at Amar Jawan Jyoti on Friday evening where the Central Band of Police was displayed. UNION MIN GIRIRAJ TO HOLD MEETING WITH OFFICIALS IN JAIPUR TODAY CM GEHLOT TO PARTICIPATE IN RAJ POLICE FOUNDATION DAY TODAY NEWS DIGEST 2 MLAs and 150 others booked over statue row in Dungarpur Punit Chaturvedi Dungarpur: The ongo- ing dispute regarding the installation of the statue of Rana Poonja at the Sadar police sta- tion circle in the Dun- garpur city has intensi- fied. BTP MLA Rajku- mar Roth, Sagwara MLA Ramprasad Din- dor along with their supporters installed the statue of Rana Poonja Bhil. Police have regis- tered a case against both the MLAs and 150 other people. On Thurs- day, BTP MLA Rajku- mar Roth and Sagwara MLA Ramprasad Din- dor reached, where they installed the statue of Rana Poonja Bhil with- out permission of the administration. When MLA Roth and Dindor were installing the Rana Poonja Bhil statue at Sadar police station circle, the police and ad- ministration tried to persuade them, but they did not agree and erected the statue forci- bly at the circle. On Thursday, there was a visit of Governor Kalraj Mishra in Sag- wara, and at the same time, due to Mahavir Jayanti and Dr Bhim- rao Ambedkar Jayanti, it was a holiday . Taking advantage, BTP MLA Rajkumar Roth and Sagwara MLA Ram- prasad Dindor, along with hundreds of their workers, reached the circle near Sadar police station with the statue of Rana Poonja Bhil and got it installed. As soon as the police and administration got to know about it, many of- ficers and policemen reached the spot. Sirohi: SHO, 3 constables sent to lines over liquor row Manoj Chorasiya  Aburoad: SP Dhar- mendra Singh trans- ferred three constables, including RIICO police officer to the police line, while a head constable was suspended. In the case of liquor smug- gling, three constables and one head constable, including the RIICO SHO, were overshad- owed by suspicious con- duct and serious irregu- larities. Due to this, on behalf of SP Dharmen- dra Singh, RIICO SHO Devidan, Constable Swaroop Singh, Mahen- dra Singh and Prakash Kumar were asked to report to police line. Along with this, instruc- tions were issued to be present in Sirohi Police Line with immediate ef- fect. Head constable De- varam posted at Maval post was suspended. Minister Dhariwal urges jain community to unite for a cause Bhanwar S Charan  Kota: UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal, who has launched a cam- paign for unity in Jain community, made a big announcement in a pro- gramme of Porwal Jain Samaj in Kota on Fri- day wherein he ap- pealed to all the sects of Jain society to come on one platform and fur- ther proposed that the ‘Kshamavani Parva’ would be celebrated to- gether and there will be a banquet from his side at Dadabadi Jain tem- ple. Notably, two days back, Dhariwal had ap- pealed to all the sects of the Jain society. In the program of Porwal so- ciety, Dhariwal laid the foundation of the hostel being built in Tagore Nagar. During this, 2000 meters of land worth 90 lakhs was provided by the government to the society at 5% of the re- serve rate for 4.5 lakhs only . The UDH minister was also felicitated on behalf of Porwal socie- ty. Dhariwal later also attended a function or- ganized on the occasion of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti at Adalat Chouraha. Digvijay targets Centre over price rise, unemployment Shubham Jain  Ajmer: Former Mad- hya Pradesh Chief Min- ister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh reached Ajmer on Fri- day on a personal tour. He paid respects at the dargah of Khawaja Garib Nawaz and prayed for peace and prosperity in the coun- try. In a conversation with journalists at the Circuit House, Digvijay Singh made fierce at- tacks on the Modi gov- ernment and the BJP. Taking a dig at the poli- cies of the central gov- ernment, he said that at present the country is running in reverse gear. The rich are moving forward and the poor are getting poorer. Those who had come above the poverty line during the UPA regime, now have gone back to below the poverty line. In such a situation, Congress is concerned about the country and will continue to fight for social harmony and brotherhood, he added. Along with this, MP Digvijay Singh also at- tacked the bulldozer policy and said that in- flation and unemploy- ment have increased so much that the bulldozer will not work on it. BTP MLA Rajkumar Roth, Sagwara MLA Ramprasad Dindor after installing the statute of Rana Poona in Dungarpur. Shanti Dhariwal laid the foundation stone of Porwal Samaj hostel in Kota. Mishaps claim six in Jodhpur, 3 in Barmer
  9. 9. Travel is one of the best ways to learn about life; one may travel physically to other places or through books with your mind. —Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Editor-in-Chief, First India JAIPUR | SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 08 2NDFRONT POSTAL REG NO. JPC/004/2022-24 Ravi Sharma Puneet Chaturvedi Dungarpur: Con- gress’s ‘ Azadi Ki Gaurav Yatra’ entered Ra- jasthan from Ratanpur border on Friday wherein along with CM Ashok Gehlot, Con- gress in-charge Ajay Maken, PCC Chief Go- vind Singh Dotasra, Gu- jarat Congress in- charge Dr. Raghu Shar- ma and office bearers were also present. The Gaurav Yatra, a 1171 km long journey, started from April 6 from Sa- barmati to Delhi of which 707 km distance will be covered from 30 assembly constituen- cies of 6 districts of Ra- jasthan. Firing salvos on Home Minister Amit Shah Jodhpur MP Ga- jendra Singh, CM Ge- hlot termed BJP lead- ers ‘unashamed’ of their actions. “I am the MLA of Jodhpur, I have got a chance to become the CM. Still they tried to topple the govern- ment. Amit Shah, Dhar- mendra Pradhan GS Shekhawat started sab- otaging our party to topple my government. You tell me, is this de- mocracy. Where will you take the country?” Gehlot was speaking at the Azadi Gaurav Yatra of Congress at Ratan- pur border adjacent to Gujarat in Dungarpur district. “Be it Amit Shahji or Modiji, they says some- thing and do something else. There is a huge dif- ference in what they say which is extremely dan- gerous,” the CM said. CM, pointing at Raghu Sharma, said, “You understand that Rahul Gandhi has sent you to Gujarat after thinking. I myself was in charge there for 10 months. Gujarat is a very lovely state.” Meanwhile, Congress state in-charge Ajay Maken saluted the Seva Dal workers. “Democ- racy does not mean only elections. Democracy is rather the strength of constitutional institu- tions. The assessment of 75 years of Independ- ence is necessary. Are we really a democratic country? China and Pa- kistan also have elec- tions. So are they also democratic countries,” Maken questioned. Senior Congress lead- er Mukul Wasnik, i said, “Ashok Gehlot is a soft-spoken, yet strict leader. The work he did for the progress of Ra- jasthan will be the sub- ject of research for economists.” Moreover, PCC Chief Dotasra said, “BJP RSS have made people fight.” SHAH SHEKHAWAT ARE UNASHAMED OF THEIR ACTIONS, FIRES CM GEHLOT CONGRESS’ ‘AZADI KI GAURAV YATRA’ ENTERS RAJASTHAN CM WELCOMES THE PADYATRA HEADED BY SEVA DAL What are you doing? Bringing down govts by buying MLAs through money. If there is a RS poll, they buy an MLA and win a Rajya Sabha seat. The government was elected in Madhya Pradesh, but they brought down the gov- ernment by buying 22 MLAs for 35-35 crores. Where is democracy in this act? —Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, Govind Singh Dotasra, Mukul Wasnik, Dr Raghu Sharma, Arjun Motwadia, Jagdish Thakore and other Congmen participate in the Congress’ Azadi Gaurav Yatra, which was held at Dungarpur on Friday. CM’S FREE TREATMENT SURPRISES 80-YR-OLD, SAYS THIS IS POSSIBLE ONLY IN GEHLOT GOVT! Farmers are Annadaata, I am with them: Birla CM’s JANSUNWAI DURING HIS FIRST VISIT TO UDAIPUR CM: RSS BJP should merge as political party The Tribal chessboard Gehlot’s ‘check-mate’! Rein in communal elements: CM tells PM Modi First India Bureau Jaipur: CM Gehlot on Friday urged PM Nar- endra Modi to ask state governments to take action against el- ements creating nui- sance in the name of religion and make an appeal for peace. His remarks come against the backdrop of inci- dents of communal violence in some states during Ram Na- vami. Voicing concern over increasing inci- dents of communal tension in the country, Gehlot said develop- ment of the country is not possible without peace. “Mahatma Gan- dhi had said that I am proud to be a Hindu but my Hindu religion is neither intolerant nor one that boycotts anyone. We are all Hindus but our reli- gion teaches that we should respect all reli- gions. If we do so by keeping this in mind, then such a situation will not arise,” he said. “I again appeal to hon- ourable PM to give a message to nation to reduce rising commu- nal tension state govts to take action against mischievous elements who are cre- ating nuisance in the name of religion,” he said. First India Bureau Udaipur: The trust and faith of common man in Gehlot government’s ‘caring’ schemes was exemplified on Friday, during CM Ashok Ge- hlot’s visit to Maharana Bhupal Hospital in Udaipur, a Karauli based man, Dr Dharam Singh Meena, said, “Sir, my 80-yr-old father was in coma and when today he gained his senses, he was surprised to see that he was being treat- ed in a posh hospital and so he asked me how did I manage the money for his treatment? I told him, father, this is Ge- hlot government under which free treatment is being provided since 2011-12.” Singh told CM that his father Harigo- vind Meena is illiterate earns livelihood via farming. “You will con- tinue to get blessings of generations for bring- ing this scheme of free treatment.” CM asked Dharam Singh to salute his father. RNT Princi- pal Dr Lakhan Poswal informed about devel- opment of the hospital. Shivendra Parmar Jaipur: A remem- brance meeting of Late Col Kirori Singh Bain- sla was organised at Ma- havir School in the Jaipur on Friday . Gover- nor Kalraj Mishra, Un- ion Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, For- mer Minister Arun Chaturvedi, IPS BL Soni, IPS MN Dinesh, First India’s Jagdeesh Chandra attended the prayer meeting. Speak- ing at the remembrance meeting, Governor Kalraj Mishra said that the struggle that Col Ki- rori Singh Bainsla has done for the society will always be remembered. Meanwhile, Jagdeesh Chandra said that the discipline that the Colo- nel had learned while serving in the Army was followed by him in his personal life as well. “His personality was such that anyone who used to meet him would be really happy,” Chan- dra said. Yogesh Sharma Jaipur: Between the political call of Bhil Pradesh Mukti Mor- cha poll challenge of BTP, CM Ashok Gehlot reached the land of Vagad, Me- war, and Mewal on Friday, intending to give a political mes- sage to the 12 tribal- dominated seats in Banswara, Dungar- pur and Udaipur. The assembly polls in Rajasthan are still far away, but the pro- cess of momentum building has begun. CM Gehlot himself has taken the com- mand of Cong’s poll preparation into his own hands. The visit to Dungarpur gave a political message to tribal-dominated ar- eas of Vagad, Maival, and Udaipur. The presence of the par- ty’s state leadership viz CM Gehlot, in- charge Ajay Maken and PCC Chief GS Dotasra created en- thusiasm among the local Congress lead- ers and workers. There are 4 assem- bly seats of Dungar- pur district among which Chaurasi and Sagwara are with BTP only Dungar- pur seat is with Con- gress; while BJP has won from Aspur. Con- gress MLA from Dun- garpur, Ganesh Ghoghra has been made State President of Youth Congress. Thereafter, come the 5 assembly con- stituencies in Ban- swara from which Congress has MLAs from Bagidaura Banswara, while in- dependent MLA Ramila Khadia from Kushalgarh is sup- porting Congress. Meanwhile, BJP has won from Ghatol and Garhi seats. MLA from Bagidaura Ma- hendrajeet Singh Malviya has been made a Cabinet Min- ister, while Banswara MLA Arjun Bamnia is MoS with inde- pendent charge. Gehlot govt has fo- cussed on these ST- dominated areas as they had a strong Congress stronghold inpast.HaridevJoshi of Banswara had brought this belt on political map credit goes to Congress for making a representa- tive from this area as CM. But with chang- ing times, problems have arisen for Con- gress. BTP had harmed Cong in last polls. Now, Bhil Muk- ti Morcha is also gaining ground thus, CM ’s visit is be- ingseenasameansto strengthen old roots of Congress. SENSITIVE CM@ HOSP: CM Ashok Gehlot interacts with an injured patient at Maharana Bhupal Hospital in Udaipur on Friday. These people were injured during a recent road mishap that took place at Udaipur-Jhadol route. CM directed officials to increase the financial assistance for kin of the deceased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh and for the injured from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000. Governor Kalraj Mishra offers tributes to Late Col Kirori Singh Bainsla during the condolence meet held at Mahavir School situated at C-Scheme in Jaipur on Friday. Jagdeesh Chandra shares his views about Late Gurjar leader Col Kirori Singh Bainsla during the condolence meet. Jagdeesh Chandra along with BL Soni, Dinesh MN, Gyandev Ahuja,Arun Chaturvedi, Pawan Lal Chand, Jai Vijay Bainsla observe a two-minute silence during the meet. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat pays floral tributes to Late Col Kirori Singh Bainsla during the condolence meet.Also seen here is Mukesh Dhadhich. Dr Kirori Singh Bainsla’s daughter, IRS officer, Sunita Bainsla reminisces about her father Late Kirori Bainsla during the prayer meet. —PHOTOS BY SANTOSH SHARMA COL BAINSLA’S STRUGGLE FOR SOCIETY WILL ALWAYS BE REMEMBERED: GOVERNOR MISHRA First India Bureau Kota: Farmers ex- pressed their gratitude to LS Speaker Om Birla for getting Parvan Ma- jor Irrigation Project included in Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchay- ee Yojana. During this, Birla said that farmer is country’s food provider. “We have to remove all the obstacles that come in their way. For this I always stand with the farmers,” he said. Rs 734 crore was also re- leased by the Centre for the project. CM Gehlot, who was on Udaipur tour, held a public hearing at Circuit House. After meeting administrative officers for about 2 hours, CM engaged in ‘jansunwai’ where he heard greiv- ances of masses. He met each person for about 30 minutes took written letters from them. Gehlot said that government is committed to develop- ment of every section, community religion. From P1… There is untouchability . Those who bring them down are Hindus those who get down are also Hindus. RSS should give the message of goodwill and non-vio- lence among all reli- gions. They should launch a drive against un- touchability other so- cial evils only then w i l l A k h a n d Bharat be formed,” the CM said. “Now RSS stays be- hind works for BJP’s win. Thus, RSS BJP should merge come forward as a political party. If polls are held due to polarization, the country will be weak,” he said and stressed for MP CM Shivraj Singh that by running a bulldozer, he is now try- ing to come to the level of Yogi A d i t y - anath. ‘His personality was such that anyone who used to meet him would be really happy,’ Jagdeesh Chandra said
  10. 10. orn and brought up in the sound city of Ra- jasthan, he has been associated with the world of fabrics, hand blocks and screen printing since childhood. Angrish fully knows the market and client’s needs, as well as how to deal with sup- ply and demand. Given his love for history, art and mod- ernism, his collection is main- ly inspired by the idea of fan- tasy resorts and offers a beau- tiful mix of classic vintage touch with modern resort looks for men as well as for women. Keeping in mind that eloquence and elegance are in proportion with each other, Wrickie An- grish has managed to keep the hold of the her- itage of Jaipur with Hand block and yet gives mesmerizing con- temporary styles and silhouettes, which is what makes the An- grish all the more beautiful and makes it stand out from oth- er brands and com- panies. Oozing flair and trend, the time- less clothing created and presented by An- grish is for quintes- sential men and wom- en. When in college, as a student of gradu- ation, his keen inter- est and curiosity in fabrics and business led him to pursue and continue with his family business ie. The ex- porting apparel. Later, in the year 2010, he opened a multi- brand designer studio by the name of W.A.S. (Wrickie An- grish Studio), where he sold the brands of budding design- ers while presenting his own designs, in the studio. B UTTKARSHA SHEKHAR uttkarsha.shekhar@firstindia.co.in www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/ thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 09 JAIPUR, SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 THE OWNER OF THE FAMOUS ‘THE ANGRISH’, WRICKIE ANGRISH IS AN ACE DESIGNER, WHO HAS STUNNED THE AUDIENCE WITH HIS ASTONISHING COLLECTIONS AT FASHION CONNECT, DUBAI, NOW SHARES HIS JOURNEY AS THE DESIGNER WITH CITY FIRST. ELOQUENCE ELOQUENCE and Elegance and Elegance Wrickie Angrish
  11. 11. 10 ETC JAIPUR | SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia AS WE RECENTLY CELEBRATED THE NATIONAL SAFE MOTHERHOOD DAY, ANTARA PROGRAM IS DOING ITS BEST TO PREVENT ADOLESCENT PREGNANCIES AND CURTAIL MORBIDITY! GAME-CHANGER GAME-CHANGER HOW AN INJECTABLE HOW AN INJECTABLE CONTRACEPTIVE IS CONTRACEPTIVE IS PROVING TO BE THE PROVING TO BE THE RAJASTHAN RAJASTHAN IN RURAL IN RURAL CITY FIRST ukhsana is one of the 23 million girls who were married off be- fore the age of 18 and robbed of their agency . Mar- ried off at 16, she says, “I still don’t know how a girl is expected to comprehend the meaning of the word ‘marriage’ as soon as she reaches puberty. I never wanted to marry so early but my parents paid no heed and I was sacrificed to save them from further financial travails. I can’t describe the painful expe- riences I went through.”  She gave birth within a year of her marriage and regardless of the depres- sion that was set in had to take care of a home as well as a malnourished baby girl. Recalls Rukhsana, “I never wanted to be a moth- er so soon but was forced into compliance after be- ing accused of not obeying the elders in the family. I was told that older women are incapable of giving birth to a male child and when I deliv- ered a girl, I was asked to get p r e g n a n t again!”  Rukh- sana was unaware of con- tracep- t i v e c h o i c e s available to her, and her hus- band took no initia- tive to plan their fam- ily. (As the National Family Health Sur- vey (NFHS) re- ports, birth control is often considered to be a female re- sponsibility and 75.4% of married men do not use any method of contra- ception. Hope inter- vened in the form of Dariya, an ASHA worker. She was oriented on client mobilization and follow up under the Udaan project, an initiative of IPE Global which is work- ing as a technical support partner to the Department of Medical, Health Fam- ily Welfare, Rajasthan to roll out Antara injectable contraceptives in 14 high fertility districts.  Dariya successfully counselled Rukhsana and her husband Sibgadulla about the benefits of Anta- ra. Rukshana now says, “I am at peace because I can plan my second baby when I want. I have resolved that my little girl will study hard and will not be forced into an early marriage like I was. I am getting health- ier and I have decided that there will be no more chil- dren till I turn 20.” How- ever, Rukhsana’s story may just be a drop in the ocean in the face of figures by the UN stating that in India more than 50% of married adolescents have already given birth.  Inclusion of creating awareness and counselling on Antara as a new contra- ceptive in a program like Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK) is a game-changer in delaying early pregnan- cy and ensuring well- planned and safe mother- hood. Sachin Kothari, IPE’s Strategy Lead for expand- ing contraception choices for young women, says, “We have embedded a technical support unit within NHM Ra- jasthan to roll out in- jectable contracep- tives. In 2022, we will be reaching the milestone of over 10 lakh doses and this is huge progress for the State of Ra- jasthan.”  According to Dr Nazi- ma, Senior Gynaecologist and National Master Trainer for Antara, it is very rewarding to see women and sometimes couples coming back for a new dosage. “I believe the success of any family plan- ning initiative depends not on coercion but proper communication so that people can make healthier choices on their own. In- jectable contraceptive is preferred as a safe and easy way to plan a family as it pro- vides three months of pro- tection with a single dose. It is a reversible method of con- traception and does not cause infertility and is a wonderful method for post- abortion contra- ception.” Kothari says activation strengthening of health facilities, robust monitor- ing system management of method effects and e- Counselling has increased acceptance of the method and its continuation among clients. He ex- plains, “ To keep a tab on the follow-ups and to re- duce the drop out rates a web and mobile-based ap- plication named Antara- Raj was developed. With the help of AntaraRaj, pe- riodic follow-up messages were sent to clients to avail subsequent doses on the scheduled due date.   Dr Nazima added “As proper delivery of quali- ty services is key to the success of any initiative, we train doctors ANMs on complete technical in- formation on Antara counselling techniques. For client mobilization, ASHA workers were sensi- tized and they are acting as last-mile change mak- ers. IPE Global with the support of SIHFW de- partment has developed e-training modules to en- sure the continuation of the capacity building dur- ing the covid pandemic. Rekha (name changed), a 30-year-old Antara-Udaan beneficiary, reflects upon how the injectable contra- ceptive changed her life. Rekha,aclass6schooldrop- outwasmarriedtoMahesh, who was a class 5 dropout, deliver her first child within a year – a girl. She was constantly tormented for this, causing her to suffer three back-to-back miscarriages af- ter which she fi- nally delivered a baby boy . She re- calls, “I could not even share mypainwithmy husband as he doesnotapprove of modernmeth- ods of contra- ception.”    She visited the nearby sub-centre and the trained ANM counselled her and her husband. The couple agreed for adopting Anta- ra and since then Rekha has taken four doses of Antara. Mahesh says, “I now understand the real purpose behind family planning and I am thank- ful for initiating Antara services at the sub-centre. Whenever I take my wife to the sub-centre for her dos- age, I fall in love with her smiling eyes.”  Dr Anupama, a gynae- cologist and part of the TSU team, says one of the reasons for Antara’s popu- larity is easy to use, highly effective and can be pro- vided to most the clients of reproductive age group and even lactating mothers can use it after 6 weeks of delivery . Few other method effects associated with Antara use can be man- aged easily with effective counselling and reassur- ance. On National Safe Motherhood Day, I recom- mend Antara as a safer way of family planning.   Dr Girish Dwivedi, Pro- ject Director(FW) stated that with the proactive role of Add/Dy.CMHO (FW) technical support of IPE Global, we were able to ini- tiate the Antara services in more than 90% of health facilities and this has im- proved its acceptance and reduction in dropout of clients. R

