15012023_First India Mumbai.pdf

13 slides
First India 13012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
10 views
13 slides
First India Mumbai 11012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
9 views
12 slides
First India 11012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
3 views
12 slides
First India Mumbai 10012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
4 views
12 slides
First India 10012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
7 views
12 slides
09012023_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
6 views
13 slides
First India.pdf
FirstIndia1
4 views
13 slides
06012023_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
25 views
06012023_ First India New Delhi.pdf
FirstIndia1
8 views
06012023_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
8 views
05012023_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
6 views
03012023_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
5 views
03012023_First India Jaipur (1).pdf
FirstIndia1
10 views
02012023_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
7 views
01012023_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
8 views
01012023_First India Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
7 views
01012023_First India New Delhi.pdf
FirstIndia1
9 views
31122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
12 views
29122022_First India New Delhi.pdf
FirstIndia1
6 views
29122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
8 views
28122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
4 views
27122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
3 views
26122022_First India Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
9 views
23122022_First India Jaipur (1).pdf
FirstIndia1
6 views
22122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
10 views
21122022_ First India New Delhi.pdf
FirstIndia1
5 views
21122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
6 views
06012023_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
25 views
15 slides
06012023_ First India New Delhi.pdf
FirstIndia1
8 views
13 slides
06012023_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
8 views
13 slides
05012023_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
6 views
13 slides
03012023_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
5 views
12 slides
03012023_First India Jaipur (1).pdf
FirstIndia1
10 views
12 slides

kumawat ppt.pptx
haaji3
3 views
Type of Political System.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
0 views
wajid khan pt2.pdf
WajidKhanMP
3 views
G-7 Summit and Nations
TanushTM1
7 views
Analysis of Media in Australia
MdAkilKhan2
3 views
65 Reality.pdf
Gerald Furnkranz
7 views
UCS&P: Evolution
Justin Cariaga
4 views
Website 230110 Complaint seeking action in TN dalit youth suicide case DGP an...
sabrangsabrang
28 views
How should Political Positions Holders act Morally.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
3 views
298_ANSANM.pdf
josephnodin1
5.1k views
A Chronicle of Communal Incidents in the Coastal Districts of Karnataka 2022.pdf
sabrangsabrang
158 views
From Globalization to Globalism: The Impact of Populism on Multilateral Insti...
University of Canberra
12 views
Fascism.pptx
ZallanKhan1
2 views
A Twitter Post Made Millions Relive their Childhood (1).pptx
Businessupsideupside
3 views
Rumors are flying- Andrew Tate in hospital.docx
lackshmindhharRohana
7 views
Peace and Security.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
4 views
FINAL QUESTIONAIRE.docx
EdrinRoyCacheroSy
3 views
Russia and its relationship to the West.pptx
KatarinaHunorovaMA
4 views
Copy of Orange and Blue Scrap Book School Newsletter Presentation.pptx
AmanGiri38
3 views
this week in disaster resilience 13 January 2023.pdf
Neil Dufty
7 views
kumawat ppt.pptx
haaji3
3 views
20 slides
Type of Political System.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
0 views
14 slides
wajid khan pt2.pdf
WajidKhanMP
3 views
11 slides
G-7 Summit and Nations
TanushTM1
7 views
27 slides
Analysis of Media in Australia
MdAkilKhan2
3 views
4 slides
65 Reality.pdf
Gerald Furnkranz
7 views
8 slides
15012023_First India Mumbai.pdf

  1. 1. ‘All names are good, but there are more pressing issues’ First India Bureau Mumbai: Off late, a de- mand has been raised repeatedly to change the name of Pune city to Jijau Nagar. NCP leader and MLA Amol Mitkari has said that he will raise the issue in the up- coming session. But the Hindu Federation has opposed Mitkari’s de- mand. The Hindu Fed- eration has taken a stand that it is not ap- propriate to name the city of Pune after Raj- mata Jijau. Now Leader of Opposition Ajit Pa- war has reacted to this demand and stressed that all names are good. “There is no reason to disrespect anyone. Pune city is mini India. At present, there are big is- sues like inflation, un- employment in the state. It is difficult for a political leader like us to talk about it (Renam- ing) because it is an emotional topic. Deci- sion is expected after discussing this question in confidence. Pune is no one’s business any- more. Pune is mini In- dia. We also have to think what the natives of Pune think. If people from outside start giv- ing advice then there will be problem. Rather, everyone should have a sense of harmony. All names are good. Pune’s name has reached every nook and corner of the world. Pimpri Chinch- wad is also considered a part of Pune. However, important issues are be- ing sidelined and the core issues are being diverted. I request that everyone should take a sensible stand,” Ajit Pa- war said. Uddhav heard students within hours, is CM Shinde still asleep, questions Sarode First India Bureau Mumbai: In Pune, stu- dents appearing for competitive exams re- sorted to agitation and staged a sit-in at Alka Talkies Chowk demand- ing the implementation of the State Service Main Exam Pattern from 2025. A large num- ber of students partici- pated in this movement. However, the students were angry over Chief Minister Eknath Shin- de not paying heed to the protest. Advocate Asim Sarode has also commented on CM’s apathy towards the stu- dents and compared it to the effort made by former CM Uddhav Thackeray . Sarode said, “the stu- dents had protested even when Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister. But CM Uddhav came live in three-four hours and the students’ matter was were temporarily resolved. Even now the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister need to play a sensitive role. The system of MPSC has become deaf and dumb. MPSC says that we have a commit- tee of experts. The same experts get 8 to 9 ques- tions wrong. If you challenge them, they say we are experts, you cannot challenge us.” “Kids are not robots. They study intelligent- ly . So no one has right to change exam pattern suddenly . It is violation of rights of students. So they hope that govt re- sponds soon. Haven’t the detectives and crime branch officers given information to the government about the students’ agita- tion,” Sarode ques- tioned. Interestingly, Sarode satirically questioned that if Shinde works till 3 AM, does he continue sleeping throughout the day? RENAMING PUNE TO JIJAU NAGAR WHAT DID AMOL MITKARI DEMAND? NCP leader and MLA Amol Mitkari has demanded to rename Pune city as Jijau Nagar and tweeted in favour saying, “It is the wish of all Shiva devotees of Maharashtra that the name of Pune city should be changed to “Jijau Na- gar”.” Mitkari stressed in his tweet that he will raise this demand before the government in the coming session. HINDU SANGH OPPOSES NAME CHANGE The Hindu Sangh has opposed the renaming of Pune city to Jijau Nagar. “Jijaumata is a name taken with respect by all Hindus and Shiva devotees in the country. However, we are of the opinion that it would not be appropriate to name the city of Pune after her. Even Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj himself did not change the name of the city. Instead, Rajma- ta Jijau’s memorial should be constructed in Lal Ma- hal. This is an old demand of Hindu Sangh,” said Anand Dave, President of the Hindu Sangh. Uddhav Thackeray Eknath Shinde CONGRESS OUSTED FROM NASHIK VIDHAN PARISHAD ELECTION BEFORE POLLS! Had alerted Thorat about Nashik, was assured it would be handled, claims Ajit First India Bureau Mumbai: The political atmosphere in the state has gone several notches up due to the elections being held for the Vidhan Pari- shad, teacher and graduate constituen- cies in the state. Con- gress’ Dr. Sudhir Tambe was nominated in Nashik graduate constituency, but he did not file his applica- tion in time. Originally Congress leader Su- dhir Tambe’s son Satyajit Tambe had filed his application as an independent. Satya- jit Tambe is the neph- ew of Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat. As a result, along with the Congress, Balasaheb Thorat is also in deep trouble. Now Leader of Oppo- sition Ajit Pawar has given a big statement on this issue and claimed that he had al- ready told Balasaheb Thorat that something different is going on in the Nashik graduate constituency. “We were hearing different details for the past two days, that’s why I myself spoke to Balasaheb Thorat and told him that some- thing was amiss. I told him that you should be careful. I had told the whole thing to Balasa- heb Thorat the previ- ous day. But Balasaheb Thorat asked me not worry at all and said that he will fulfill the responsibility of his party properly. I was told that dr. Sudhir Tambe’s application will be filed,” Ajit Pa- war said. Congress MLA Dr. Sudhir Tambe was party’s choice, but he did not file rather his son filed as an independent and is now seeking BJP’s support WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENED? The Nashik graduate constituency was left for the Congress party by other MVA par- ties. Congress MLA Dr. Sudhir Tambe was nominated on this seat. But Dr. Sudhir Tambe did not file his candida- ture despite the party having AB form on the last day of application. However, in Sudhir Tambe’s place, his son - Satyajit Tambe - filed his application as an independent. Even if Satyajit Tambe wins from this seat, he will be an independent MLA. That’s why the Congress has lost this seat even before the elections. For this rea- son, it is being termed as a setback for the Mahavikas Aghadi. WILL BJP SUPPORT SATYAJIT TAMBE? Tambe has expressed his desire that BJP should support him. For this, he will discuss with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fad- navis and State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule. BJP has taken a stand that if Satyajit Tambe seeks support, the saffron party will consider it. That’s why everyone is curious about the future political equations in state. We were hearing different details for the past two days, that’s why I myself spoke to Balasaheb Thorat and told him that something was amiss. I told him that you should be careful. I had told the whole thing to Balasaheb Thorat the previous day. But Balasaheb Thorat asked me not worry at all and said that he will fulfill the responsibility of his party properly. I was told that dr. Sudhir Tambe’s application will be filed. —Ajit Pawar, NCP leader Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat Ajit Pawar MUMBAI l SUNDAY, JANUARY 15, 2023 Pages 12 l 3.00 RNI TITLE NO. MAHENG/ 2022/14652 l Vol 1 l Issue No. 249 CBI RAID, SAYS SISODIA; AGENCY SAYS NO RAID New Delhi: A CBI team visited Delhi CM Manish Sisodia’s office on Saturday to seek some documents related to the the Delhi excise policy case, agency officials said. He claimed that raids were conducted at his office, a claim that the agency denies. FOUR ARRESTED FOR TIGER DEATH Nagpur: Four persons were arrested for alleged involvement in the death of a tiger in Pench Reserve, informed a state Forest Department official on Saturday. They have been sent to the custody for three days by the Judicial Magistrate of First Class (JMFC), Ramtek. P3 EX-IPL CHIEF LALIT MODI HOSPITALISED, PLACED ON OXYGEN SUPPORT IN LONDON London: Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi was admitted to the hospital after a corona infection and pneumonia attack. He has been further placed on external oxygen support as his condition deteriorated. He took Instagram to update about his health condition. WOMAN BLEEDS IN FLIGHT, DIES LATER Indore: An IndiGo flight from Madurai to Delhi was diverted to Indore airport after a 60-year-old passenger’s well being deteriorated mid-air on Saturday night. After the flight landed, the passenger was taken to a hosp where doctors declared her dead. READ Crucial Crucial BHARAT JODO YATRA SUSPENDED FOR 24 HOURS CONGRESS MP DIES DURING YATRA Santokh Singh Chaudhary died after suffering a cardiac arrest during Rahul-led Yatra in Punjab Moni Sharma Ludhiana/New Delhi: Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary died of a heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjabthismorning.He was 76. Santokh Singh Chaudhary, the party’s MP from Jalandhar, col- lapsed during the Con- gress’ mega foot march in Punjab’s Phillaur while he was walking with Rahul Gandhi. The veteran Congress leader was taken to a hospital in Phagwara where he was declared dead on arrival. Rahul Gandhi rushed to the hosp soon after. Rahul Gandhi meets the family member and pays his last respect to party MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in Jalandhar on Saturday. We have lost a gem, his void will be diffi- cult to fill. My heartfelt condolences to his son MLA Vikram Chaudhary, friends and family. —Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leader PM MODI CONDOLES DEMISE OF CONG LEADER MP SINGH IRREPARABLE LOSS: SONIA IN A LETTER TO SANTOKH’S WIFE ‘ARMED FORCES READY TO FACE ANY CHALLENGE’ PM Narendra Modi expressed his condo- lences, saying he will be remembered for his efforts to serve the people of Punjab. “Pained by the passing away of MP Singh Chaudhary Ji. He will be remembered for his efforts to serve the people of Punjab,” Modi said in a tweet. Sonia Gandhi condoled death of party’s Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary. In letter to Kamaljit Kaur, Sonia termed the death of party MP an “irreparable loss”. “I express my heartfelt condolences. I can understand the pain you and your family is going through,” the letter read. Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Saturday said all three services of the armed forces are ready to face any challenge as a formidable instrument of the nation. Nitin Gadkari’s office receives 3 threat calls First India Bureau Nagpur: Union Road Transport and High- ways Minister Nitin Gadkari’s Nagpur of- fice has received three death threat calls on Saturday. Accord- ing to sources, an un- k n o w n p e r s o n called the union minis- ter’s office’s landline number twice and threatened to kill him. The person also threat- ened to blow up the of- fice on the phone. The employees of the office informed the police soon after. More on P2 Two threat calls had come within a span of 10 minutes. Unidentified caller had asked for Rs 100 crores claiming to be member of Dawood gang. We are now verifying the entire episode. Precautions have been taken so far for security and unearthing the racket. —Amitesh Kumar, CP Govt bodies and experts get gag order by NDMA over Joshimath 1 woman dies, several injured in stampede Joshimath (FIB): A day after ISRO publi- cised its assessment that showed Joshimath sank by 5.4 cm in 12 days, NDMA on Satur- day issued a gag order on govt institutions and officials on sharing data on social media and commenting in me- dia on “their own inter- pretations” of the land subsidence episode in Uttarakhand. The gag order to 12 govt institu- tions across came un- der immediate criti- cism from Congress with its President Mal- likarjun Kharge asking PM Modi “not to shoot messenger”. First India Bureau Cuttak: At least one womanwaskilledand20 otherswereinjured,four of them seriously , in a stampede in Odisha’s Cuttack on Saturday , po- lice said. The incident took place as a large number of people con- gregated on Badamba- Gopinathpur bridge on occasionof MakarMela. CM Naveen Patnaik ex- pressed grief over inci- dent and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for next of kin of deceased. 75TH anniversary of the Indian Army will be celebrated today. Every year on January 15, India celebrates its Army Day. It is the day on which Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa (then a Lieutenant General) took over as 1st Commander­ -in-­ Chief of IA from last British Commander-­ in-­ Chief of India. OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR MUMBAI www.firstindia.co.in https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/mumbai twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia instagram.com/thefirstindia INDIAN ARMY DAY
  2. 2. NEWS MUMBAI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 15, 2023 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/mumbai I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Rep of Maha police needs to be restored: Fadnavis First India Bureau Pune: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fad- navisonSaturdayunder- lined the need to restore the “reputation” of state police which he said was “tarnished” by some peopleintherecentpast. Fadnavis, who han- dles the Home portfolio, was speaking on the sideline of a conference of senior police officers on the “Crime and Law and Order” held at the Centre for Police Re- search in Pune city . He said a strategy is being prepared to eradi- cate the drug menace in the state and a drive would be launched. “A conference of sen- ior police officials on crime was organized. The status of crime rate in different units of po- lice, the rate of convic- tion, strategies, and other aspects of polic- ing were discussed and deliberated during the meeting,” he said. Fadnavis said he as- sured police officers that in the new regime, they will not have to face any “wrongdoing” in terms of transfers and postings. “Recently , we effected transfers and postings, and nobody had to face any (allegations) related to corruption. It is ex- pected they (police offic- ers) will perform their further duties transpar- ently,” the Deputy CM said. The Eknath Shinde- BJPgovernmentcameto power in July last year. “The reputation of the Maharashtra police was tarnished by some peo- ple of late. Work should be done to restore that reputation,” he added. Fadnavis said the po- lice department faced challenges such as com- munal and religious ten- sions. “I have directed everyone to bring these tensions down,” he said. On the occasion, he launched Maharashtra Emergency Response Team (MERS). Under MERS, after dialling the dedicated number 112, callers can reach the Maharashtra police using social media plat- forms. “The integration of social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp), email, web portal, and citizen mo- bile app will help citi- zens to reach out to the police even faster and help curb crime with immediate action and minimum response time,” Fadnavis added. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launches Maharashtra Emergency Response Team social media integration project in Pune on Saturday. Recently, we effected transfers and postings, and nobody had to face any (allegations) related to corrup- tion. It is expected they (police officers) will perform their further duties transparently.” —Devendra Fadnavis, Maha Deputy Chief Minister Deputy CM calls for efforts to work on image of dept, transparency to prevent corruption CASE IN POINT Notably, then state Home Minister Anil Desh- mukh of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had faced allegations of ordering Mumbai police to collect money every month from bars and hotels. Following this revelation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case. Deshmukh, currently out on bail, had denied the allegations raised by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Paranjpe slams CM, Thane cops over multiple FIRs Bombay High Court also pulled up Maharashtra police for lodging 11 FIRs over single protest against CM Shinde. —FILE PHOTO Thane (PTI): National- ist Congress Party (NCP) leader and for- mer Lok Sabha MP, Anand Paranjpe, on Sat- urday slammed Chief MinisterEknathShinde and Thane police in con- nection with 11 First Information Reports (FIRs) filed against him over a single protest held in December. His comments come a day after the Bombay High Court pulled up Maharashtra police for registering 11 FIRs in connectionwithonepro- test against the CM. “Po- lice will learn a lesson only when costs are im- posed on them, which they would have to pay fromtheirownsalaries,” noted a division bench. The first FIR was reg- istered at Shrinagar po- lice station in Thane on December 12 following the protest. Later, 10 more cases were filed at different police stations within the Thane Com- missionerate. Addressing a press conference, Paranjpe said he could be killed in an encounter and slammed the Thane po- liceforworkingasa“pri- vate army” of the ruling party . Such kind of treat- ment meted out to poli- ticians was completely unwarranted and the administrative machin- ery was being misused by the ruling dispensa- tion to settle scores, Paranjpe alleged. Security scaled up at Gadkari’s Nagpur residence and office First India Bureau Nagpur: Security was beefed up at Union Min- ister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari’s resi- dence and office in Nag- pur on Saturday. The move came after a man claiming to be a mem- ber of the Dawood Ibra- him gang made threat- ening calls and de- manded Rs100 crore, police said. The caller has been identified and a crime branch team has been sent to track him down in Karnataka, said a police official on Sat- urday night. Three threat calls were re- ceived on the landline number of Gadkari’s public relations office in Khamla area be- tween 11.25 am and 12.30 pm. “The caller told the phone operator that he is a member of the ‘D gang’ and demanded Rs100 crore from Gad- kari. He threatened to harm the minister with a bomb if his de- mand is not met,” said an official. Thecalleralsoshared his mobile number and the address in Karna- taka where he said the money must be sent, he said. “Police have identi- fied the caller who has a criminal past. His phone number has been traced to Karnataka and a crime branch team has been sent to the address shared by him,” the official added. Union minister Nitin Gadkari. Man claiming to be ‘D gang’ member made threat calls, demanded `100 crore IN DEVOTION Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankar on Saturday prayed at the renowned Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. Also seen in the picture are Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. Shiv Sena changing into new, stronger unit: Aaditya Thackeray NEW ERA Thane (PTI): Shiv Sena – Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Aadi- tya Thackeray on Satur- day said there has been a “radical change” in his party which was once known for its ag- gressive ‘sons-of-the- soil’ politics. The former state minister was speaking at a job fair organized by the Shiv Sena faction led by his father Ud- dhav Thackeray in Thane. “There has been a radical change in the Shiv Sena which used to launch agitations for the rights of the sons of the soil....now we organ- ize job fairs to address the issues of the sons of the soil, especially the youth,” said the 32-year- old MLA from Worli. A new and stronger Shiv Sena was in the making as youths were becoming part of it, the Thackeray family scion added. The coalition govern- ment of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena has done nothing for Maharashtra other than dividing people, he said. This “government of gaddars” (traitors) will collapse in the next two months, he claimed. Thane, notably, is the home turf of Chief Minister Shinde, whose rebellion led to the col- lapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vi- kas Aghadi government in June 2022. Shinde then tied up with the BJP to form the govt. Of the 55 Sena MLAs, 40 are with the Shinde camp, while 12 of the party’s 18 MPs have de- serted the Uddhav Thackeray faction. Instead of focussing on unemployment and industries going out of the state, the govern- ment is busy settling political scores, he said, daring it to hold civic body elections in Maha- rashtra. Thackeray also expressed confidence that local MP Rajan Vi- chare, who belongs to Sena (UBT), will win the Lok Sabha election again in 2024. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray —FILE PHOTO Earlier we used to agitate, and now we organize job fairs for ‘sons of soil’ says ex-min Directors of firm booked for forgery of registration docs Mumbai (PTI): A First Information Report (FIR) has been regis- tered against two direc- tors of a company for allegedly using forged documents for its regis- tration, police said on Saturday . Notably, this firm was at the centre of al- legations that it had bagged contracts from the Mumbai civic body through fraudulent means to provide medi- cal facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. A police official said Shiv Sena –Uddhav Bal- asaheb Thackeray lead- er Sanjay Raut’s close aide Sujit Patkar alleg- edly became a partner in the company after six to eight months of its formation. Patkar has not been named in the FIR but the police inves- tigation in the case is on, he said. The case against two directors was registered after a complaint was lodged by an official from the office of the Registrar of Companies (RoC). Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya had alleged the company is among the firms that had used fraudulent means to bag contracts from the Brihanmumbai Munic- ipal Corporation (BMC) as providers of medical facilities during the COVID pandemic. As per the RoC’s com- plaint filed at the Ma- rine Drive police sta- tion on Friday after- noon, the two directors had submitted bogus papers to get the com- pany registered. They have been bookedunderIndianPe- nal Code sections 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheat- ing), and 471 (intending that a document forged shall be used for the purpose of cheating), said the official. Somai- ya had also sought an investigation into the alleged tender scam in the BMC, he added. Incidentally, Raut is already being probed for irregularities in Mumbai’s Patra Chawl redevelopment project. GANGSTER CHHOTA RAJAN POSTER PUT UP AT KABADDI EVENT; 6 BOOKED Mumbai (PTI): Six persons were booked forallegedlyputtingup a poster of jailed gang- ster Chhota Rajan at a kabaddi event in the north Mumbai suburb of Malad, said a police official on Saturday . The six persons, in- cluding a man and his son, have been booked under provisions re- lated to defacement and were let off after questioning, said Dep- uty Commissioner of Police Smita Patil. “However, we are in- quiring into the fund collection carried out by the NGO that had al- legedly put up the birthday greeting post- er. We will take action if we get more details. The poster was re- movedasitdidnothave civic permission,” the DCP said. The tourney ends today . Opposition parties should be united like govt: Raut —PHOTO BY BHUSHAN KOYANDE First India Bureau Mumbai: Shiv Sena – Uddhav Balasaheb ThackerayleaderSanjay Raut on Saturday urged partiesintheOpposition coalition to stay united with a common agenda. His remarks came af- ter Congress leader Dr SudhirTambewithdrew his nomination for the Nashik seat in upcom- ing Assembly polls in favour of his son Satya- jit, who is running as an independent candidate. Speaking with media persons here, Raut said, “Coordination and uni- ty among the opposition parties should be simi- lar to the way a govern- ment is run. Only then, we can move forward.” “I am not blaming anyone. But, there is no coordination between the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the opposition. If leaders maintain coor- dination in the future, such incidents will not happen,” he asserted. Probe to find out role in bagging BMC contracts during COVID-19 pandemic, say cops; Sanjay Raut aide Sujit Patkar also partner in company
  3. 3. MAHARASHTRA MUMBAI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 15, 2023 03 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/mumbai I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia CRUCIAL READ SEVEN BOOKED FOR SELLING BAGS WITH FAKE LOGOS CCTVs TO BE INSTALLED IN CIVIC SCHOOLS 40 LABOURERS INJURED AFTER TEMPO OVERTURNS POLICE ARREST FOUR WITH COUGH SYRUP BOTTLES Thane: Seven shopkeep- ers in Thane district have been booked for allegedly selling bags sporting fake logos of popular inter- national brands, a police official said on Saturday. Bags worth Rs7.73 lakh were seized from the shops in Ulhasnagar, said Maloji Shinde, the public relations officer of Thane city police. They have been charged under In- dian Penal Code Copyright Act and Trade Marks Act, though no one has been arrested as yet. Thane: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation in Thane district has decided to install CCTV cameras in its schools for better security of students and teaching staff, a civic official said on Saturday. There are 52,000 students in 79 primary and 53 secondary schools run by the civic body. To begin with, the corpora- tion will install CCTV cameras in 55 schools, said Mahendra Konde, Public Relations Officer of the municipal body. The surveillance cameras will be installed under the corporation’s “Shikshan Vision” programme aimed at improving the quality of education and all-round development of students, said Konde. Pune: As many as 40 la- borers were injured after the tempo in which they were traveling turned turtle near Mahabalesh- war in Satara district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place around 9 am. “A tempo transporting labourers overturned in a ghat (hill) section between Mahabaleshwar and Tapola. A total of 40 labourers, including a couple of children, sustained injuries,” said Inspector SK Bhagwat of Mahabaleshwar police station. Most of them suffered minor injuries and the two children who sustained fractures were taken to the Satara civil hospital, he added. Mumbai: The police have arrested four persons for allegedly carrying several bottles of cough syrup without valid documents in the Chembur area here, an official said on Saturday. Assistant Police Inspector Kiran Mandre of RCF police station said they intercepted a car on Mahul Road a few days ago and seized cough syrup bottles. This particular brand of cough syrup is often abused for intoxication, he said. The police also found a large quantity of tablets containing narcotic sub- stances in the vehicle. Pune (PTI): A section of students preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commis- sion (MPSC) examina- tions is demanding that the new descriptive pat- tern of question papers be implemented from 2025 instead of this year. Several MPSC aspirants staged a protest to press the demand. Similar protests were also held in Kolhapur, Nagpur and Aurangabad. In June 2022, the MPSC, through which the state government employees are recruit- ed, announced that it would switch to descrip- tive pattern examina- tions from the current objective type. “Our de- mand is that the de- scriptive pattern be im- plemented from 2025 instead of 2023 because students will need some time to prepare for the new syllabus,” said one of the protesting stu- dents on Friday . In July 2022, the MPSC claimed that some `self-proclaimed’ student organizations and coaching institutes were driving a cam- paign to pressurize the commission to imple- ment the new syllabus from 2025 instead of 2023. It would not yield to such pressure, and the `Pre’ and `Main’ ex- ams in 2023 will be con- ducted as per the new pattern and syllabus, it had asserted. Asked about the pro- tests, Maharashtra Dep- uty CM Devendra Fad- navis said the new pat- tern was recommended by the Dalvi Committee formed by the previous government. “Somewhere down the line, we have to imple- ment the syllabus on the lines of the UPSC (Union Public Service Commis- sion). Today, these stu- dents are asking us to implement it from 2025, but in 2025, somebody would demand that it be deferred to 2027. We can- not do this. We have to ensure quality ,” he told. MPSC aspirants oppose intro of new exam pattern from this year PUSHING AGAINST PRESSURE lll Similar protests were held in Kolhapur, Nagpur Aurangabad seeking the descriptive pattern be implemented from 2025 Students say they need time to prepare for new syllabus. HIDDEN AGENDA? Eight victims of bus-truck collision cremated in Thane Thane (PTI): The bod- ies of eight persons who were among those killed in a truck-bus collision near Sinnar have been cremated at Morivali village in Thane dis- trict, a police official said on Saturday . Ten persons includ- ing seven women were killed and at least 22 oth- ers injured after a pri- vate tourist bus on way to the temple town of Shirdi collided with a truck in Nashik district on Friday morning. Most of the bus pas- sengers were workers of a packaging firm and their families from Am- bernath tehsil of Thane district. Eight of the deceased were resi- dents of Morivali near Ambernath. Their bodies arrived in the village around 9 pm on Friday and last rites were performed around 10.30 pm, said In- spector JB Sonawane of the local police station. Hundreds of villag- ers attended the last rites, he said. The other two deceased hailed from Kalyan and Ratna- giri, he said. LIFEGUARD ARRESTED FOR ‘KIDNAP’ OF MED STUDENT First India Bureau Mumbai: A 32-year-old lifeguard has been ar- rested for allegedly kid- napping an MBBS stu- dent from a city college, who has been missing since November 2021, Mumbai police said on Saturday . Sadichha Sane (22), a third-year student of Sir JJ Hospital and Grant Medical College, had been allegedly last seen with the accused. She is yet to be traced. The accused was de- tained by the Crime Branch of Mumbai po- lice on Thursday night from suburban Bandra and arrested on Friday after questioning, said the official. A court sent him in police custody till January 21. Nagpada police had conducted narco-analy- sis and brain-mapping tests on him in August last year, but the reports were inconclusive, said the official. In November 2021, Sane boarded a train at 9.58 am from Virar sta- tion and got off at And- heri as she was to ap- pear for her prelim ex- aminations at 2 pm. Then she boarded an- other train and alighted at Bandra from where she took an auto rick- shaw to Bandra Band- stand, a seaside spot. Her mobile phone lo- cation history indicated that she kept on roam- ing around in the area that afternoon. As per the accused’s account, he was on duty as beach lifeguard at Bandra Bandstand that day. On spotting her alone, he suspected that she might attempt suicide and ap- proached her. She told him that she was not there to end her life. The two then sat on a rock and began to chat. During this nearly three-hour period, he also clicked four selfies with her, the police of- ficial said. When news broke that a woman matching her description had gone missing, he did not report his encounter with her to police, the official said. Only when police ze- roed in on him, he ad- mitted that he had run into her and chatted with her. He has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 363 (kidnapping) and 364 (E) (kidnapping for ran- som) and further inves- tigation is underway, the official added. RETRACING STEPS Sadiccha Sane was last seen with the accused at Bandra Bandstand in November 2021 10 persons including 7 women were killed 22 others injured after pvt bus collided with truck on Friday FIR against principal for barring 8-yr-old to take exam First India Bureau Mumbai: A First Infor- mation Report (FIR) has been registered against the principal and a class teacher of a prominent school in the Dadar area for allegedly not allow- ing an 8-year-old girl to take a unit test over un- paid school fees, police said on Saturday . The father of the Std II student approached the police on Friday with a complaint, he said. The school has produced many cricket- ers who have played in- ternationally . The child was not al- lowed to appear for the unit test which was con- ducted on Wednesday, he said. “She was also made to sit separately from other students in the classroom to humil- iate her,” the official said, quoting the fa- ther’s complaint. The police have regis- tered an FIR under Sec- tion 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. The section provides for punish- ment if any person hav- ing control of a child, assaults, abandons, abuses or wilfully ne- glects him or her. The investigation is on and no arrest has been made, said the official. Thane man cheated of `95,000 with promise of operator job in Azerbaijan Thane(PTI) : A 27-year- old city resident was duped of Rs95,000 by two men who offered him a job in Azerbaijan, police said on Saturday . A case of cheating has been registered at the Kapurbawdi police sta- tion, said an official. The complainant had approached the ac- cused, who operated a recruitment agency, looking for an overseas job in December, he said. They allegedly promised to get him a job as a mobile crane operator in Azerbaijan and asked him to pay Rs95,000 towards vari- ous charges. After the complain- ant paid them, he was given a job offer letter and flight ticket which turned out to be fake. The accused, in the meantime, had shut- tered their office and vanished. Investigation re- vealed that they had cheated around 25 job aspirants in this way of a total of Rs22 lakh, the official said. Further probe was on and no ar- rest has been made in the case yet, he added. Two persons promised him job as a mobile crane operator; asked to pay money towards various charges ‘Will try for permanent market in Mumbai-Thane’ Thane: Bharatiya Ja- nata Party (BJP) MLC Pravin Darekar has said he would follow upwiththeMaharash- tra government for a permanent market in Mumbai or Thane to sell produce from the Konkan region. Speaking at the ‘Malvani Mahotsav’, he accused the previ- ous Maha Vikas Aghadi government under Uddhav Thack- eray of ignoring the Konkan region. “I will follow up with the state government to set up a permanent market in Thane or Mumbai for Konkan produce,” he said. I will follow up with the state govern- ment to set up a per- manent market in Thane or Mumbai for Konkan produce. —Pravin Darekar, BJP MLC Four arrested for tiger death in Pench reserve First India Bureau Nagpur: Four per- sons were arrested for alleged involve- ment in the death of a tiger in Pench Re- serve, informed a state Forest Depart- ment official on Sat- urday . They have been sent to the custody of Forest Department officials for three days by the Judicial Magistrate of First Class (JMFC), Ramtek. The carcass of the tiger was found in Kodu Talav in the Protected Forest compartment num- ber 256 of Silari beat in Paoni unified buff- er range of the re- serve on January 12. An investigation into the case is un- derway. Three persons were arrested for alleged poaching on the same day, while one person was held on Friday evening, said Pench Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Dr Prabhu- nath Shukla. The post mortem was carried out as per National Tiger Conservation Au- thority guidelines, he said in a release. Primarily locat- ed in the s o u t h e r n part of Mad- hyaPradesh, the Pench tiger re- serve is also s p r e a d across 257 square kil- ometres in Maharash- tra.
  4. 4. PERSPECTIVE MUMBAI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 15, 2023 04 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/mumbai I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia l Vol 1 l Issue No.249 l RNI TITLE NO. MAHENG/2022/14652 Printed and published by Anita Hada Sangwan on behalf of First Express Publishers. Printed at Dangat Media Pvt Ltd, No.22, Dighe MIDC, Vishnu Nagar, TTC Industrial Area, Dighe, Navi Mumbai-400701. Published at Plot No. 3 Scheme C of Manglorean Garden Home, CHS Limited, Survey No. 5, 6C (Part) Ville Parle East, Mumbai 400057. Phone 022-46031417. Editor-In-Chief: Dr Jagdeesh Chandra Editor: Kartikey Dev Singh responsible for selection of news under the PRB Act Rajnath Singh @rajnathsingh Dedicated ‘Shaurya Sthal’ in Dehradun Cantonment to the Armed Forces and paid tributes to the fallen soldiers, who sacrificed their lives in service to the nation. Kiren Rijiju @KirenRijiju India’s culture is so vibrant, colourful and rooted in rich tradition. Warm greetings and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogi, Magh Bihu and Uttarayan. May all these harvest festivals bring prosperity and happiness in everyone’s life. SPIRITUAL SPEAK Don’t you know that you yourselves are God’s temple and that God’s Spirit dwells in your midst? —Bible IN-DEPTH INDIA’S INITIATIVE TO CONSOLIDATE ITS POSITION AS WORLD LEADER ndia is consolidating its position as world leader by being the Voice of Global South, which com- prises Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, Pacific islands and Asia minus South Korea, Japan and Israel. The term glob- al South has replaced the earlier term of the third world used for countries with low per capita income and high unemploy- ment. The term, however, does not refer to geographical area although most of these areas are located in the Southern Hemi- sphere. Instead, it is used in eco- nomic terms. As a leadership initiative for Global South, India recently hosted a video summit at which Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed to the crisis facing the world and assured the member countries that their voice “is In- dia’s voice”. In his long-term aim of acting as a bridge be- tween the developing and devel- oped world, the PM gave a man- tra for “re-energising the world” with a call for them to sit togeth- er for a “global agenda of Re- spond, Recognise, Respect and Reform”. TOP TWEETS I he issue of hate speech, which is targeted mostly against minority communities but is also made against those from the majority , keeps crop- ping up every now and then because of inaction against perpetrators. This is what drove the Supreme Court to ask the government why no arrestswerenotmadeagainst the Delhi hate speech case of 2021. The court called hate speeches a menace and held the Centre responsible for not acting promptly . The Centre clarified that comprehensive changes were being planned in the criminal law for speedy justice to all. In the case of Ut- tar Pradesh, the data provid- ed by the state showed a 400 percent increase in hate- speech related crimes with 581 cases being registered in 2021-22, the bench voiced con- cern at the sharp rise over the 147casesregisteredin2020-21. Hate speeches disturb communal harmony and pose a threat to life and prop- erty and must be avoided during the nation’s “Amrit Kaal” in the countdown to 100 years of Independence. In its 75th year of Independence Indian democracy and socie- ty are expected to have grown more mature and risen above narrow ideas that may con- strict development. An all- round progress requires every section of society co- exists harmoniously . The amendments being planned by the government for expeditious action against those spreading hate through provocative speech- es would hopefully be effec- tive. To ensure that the gov- ernment has invited sugges- tions from all states and Un- ion territories, both Houses of Parliament, the Chief Justice of India and chief justices of all high courts, judicial academics, and na- tional law universities. SC CONCERN OVER HATE SPEECHES The issue of hate speech, which is targeted mostly against minority communities but is also made against those from the majority, keeps cropping up every now and then because of inaction against perpetrators T PAK ARMY IS RULING NATION FOR MANY YRS ost countries have armies, but in Pakistan the Army has a country . Had Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Nawabzada Lia- quat Ali Khan lived longer the army may not have played the role it now plays in running andruiningPakistan.Inother words its hardly concealed po- litical clout has made civilian governments subservient. The rot set in with Field Mar- shal Mohammad Ayub Khan, who ruled Pakistan for nearly ten years. Before partition he was a captain in the British Indian Army , posted in Ma- thura. The Army has ruled Paki- stan for nearly forty years. In 1973 almost 90% of the federal budget was allotted for the Army . American aid to Paki- stan runs into hundreds of millionUSDollars.Thereisno accountability . Today Paki- stanisfacingbankruptcy ,hun- ger, wide spread corruption and unemployment. Imran Khan has reduced law and or- der to a specular farce. TheUSA,whichatonetime was chronically pro-Pakistan is less enthusiastic. The only country that has been a long standing friend of Pakistan is the Peoples Republic of Chi- na, however it keeps a close eye on Pakistani terrorists and rabid Islamists. The CIA too is active. ISI and CIA work together. Pakistan can no longer de- pendent on the Islamic world. But it is not looking to India, which is going from strength tostrength.InfouryearsIndia will be the third largest econo- my in the world. Even today it is the fifth largest economy . Pakistan is the creation of oneman-MAJinnah.Tosome extent he was the creation of Congress. For a long time he was ignored by it. Then pam- pered by Gandhiji. Being a brilliant lawyer, with a razor sharp mind he read the Hindu mind set better than the Con- gress understood the Muslim mind. Gandhiji called him Quaid-i-Azam. For Jinnah it was always Mr Gandhi. Jinnah made one secular speech between 1935 and 1947. On 11 August 1947 Pakistan’s Constituent Assembly met in Karachi for the first time and unanimously elected Jinnah to preside. He made an amaz- ing speech. Totally out of character: “Youarefree;youarefreeto go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or to any other place of worship in the state of Pakistan… you may belong to any religion or caste or creed- that has noth- ing to do with the business of the state…. We are starting in the days when there is no dis- crimination, no distinction between one community and another,nodiscriminationbe- tween caste and creed. We are starting with this fundamen- tal principle that we are all citizen and equal citizens of oneState…..Ithinkweshould keep in front of us as our ideal and you will find that in the course of time Hindus would cease to be Hindus and Mus- lims would cease to be Mus- lims,notinthereligioussense, because that is the personal faith of each individual…..” During my two years in Pa- kistanasHeadof Mission,not once did I hear any citizen of Pakistan or any newspaper refer to this speech. I very much doubt if President Zia- ul- Haq ever read it. Except for the Holy Quran he read no other book, as far as I know. In passingImightaddthat,when it came to good manners, I would bracket his name with Chou-En-Lai. The post of the Governor has lost its sheen. The un- seemlyscenesinThiruvanan- thapuram, Chennai and New Delhi are nothing to be proud of. The job of the Governor entails fact and understand- ing.IttakesamanfromMaha- rashtra to become familiar with temperament of a politi- cian.ShriRaviinChennaihas put his foot in his mouth. The first act of a Governor must be to be on good terms with the Chief Minister. If he is older than the Chief Minister he should in an unobtrusive manneradvicetheChief Min- ister, even gently guide him. This can only happen if the luminaries avoid reading on each other’s toes. Shri Ravi flouted well established norms. He edited the text of the speech sent to him after being approved by the Cabi- net. He even avoided calling the state Tamil Nadu. Jairam: Genuine wordsmith in Congress I know Jairam Ramesh well. With Mani Shankar Aiyar out of favour Jairam is the only genuine wordsmith in the Congress Party . The phrase “BharatJodoYatra”ishisgift. Now he has come up with “Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra.” Rahul Gandhi’s letter too has Jairam literary touch. Con- gratulations, Jagat Guru. THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY THE AUTHOR ARE PERSONAL M I know Jairam Ramesh well. With Mani Shankar Aiyar out of favour Jairam is the only genuine wordsmith in the Congress Party. The phrase “Bharat Jodo Yarta” is his gift. Now he has come up with “Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra.” Rahul Gandhi’s letter too has Jairam literary touch. Congratulations, Jagat Guru Pakistan is the creation of one man - MA Jinnah. To some extent he was the creation of Congress. For a long time he was ignored by it. Then pampered by Gandhiji. Being a brilliant lawyer, with a razor sharp mind he read the Hindu mindset better than the Congress understood the Muslim mind K NATWAR SINGH The author is Former Minister of External Affairs of India
  5. 5. To Receive Free Newspaper PDF Daily Whatsapp: Telegram: Click the above link☝ subscribe us on your preferred platform. https://bit.ly/fiwhatsappmumbai https://t.me/thefirstindiamumbai
  6. 6. MUMBAI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 15, 2023 05 INDIA www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/mumbai I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia First India Bureau New Delhi: Former Chief Election Commis- sioner (CEC) Sunil Aro- ra reached Sharad Ya- dav’s residence in Meh- rauli to pay his tribute and offer his condolenc- es to the family . Sunil AroraandSharadYadav shared a close rapport andthelateleader’swife Rekha Yadav remem- bered that her husband always used to speak very highly of Arora. Arora also spoke to Ya- dav’s daughter Sub- hashini Raj Rao and son Shantnu and shared his memories of their be- loved father with them. Later speaking to Bharat24 news channel, Arora said, “He was an organisation in himself. He was much more than anormalhumanbeing.I would say he was an in- stitution. I had the op- portunity of working with as his joint secre- tary him when he was minister of civil avia- tion, and as the CMD of thethenIndianAirlines. We had shared valued relations. He always guided us. His life was valuedriven.Hewasone of the most patriotic po- litical leaders I have met in my life. I never had any political relation with him, neither I am a politician.Withhispass- ing away there has be- come a big vacuum in Indiaandhisagewasnot very old to go. Leaders like him are not made everyday .Hewaselected toLokSabhaseventimes and four times to the Ra- jya Sabha. Even a civil servantdoesn’thavethis long career.” Former CEC says ex-Union Minister was an organisation in himself Ahmedabad (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday offered prayers at Shree Jagannath Temple in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on the occasion of Ma- kar Sankranti. Afterofferingprayers Shah also fed the temple elephants and later went for the kite flying festival at Vejalpur. A prominent festival on the Indian calendar, devotees make offer- ings to the Hindu deity Surya on Makar Sank- ranti. The day marks the first day of the sun’s transit into the Makara, marking the end of the winter solstice and the start of longer days. Observed on January 14 every year, the festi- val is known by various names in different parts of the country such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi. Devotees in sev- eral parts of the coun- try performed rituals at different ghats. In Guja- rat, the festival is cele- brated as Uttarayan. Amit Shah celebrates Uttarayan by offering prayer in Ahmedabad After offering prayers, Union Home Minister feeds temple’s cows and elephants Union Home Minister Amit Shah with his wife Sonal Shah during their visit to Lord Jagannath Temple on Makar Sankranti, in Ahmedabad on Saturday. —PHOTO BY ANI New Delhi (PTI): Con- gress leaders expressed shock and sadness over the sudden demise of party’s Ja- landhar MP Santokh Chaud- hary during the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday . The party suspended the yatra for 24 hours as a mark of respect for the departed leader. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Chaudhary’s pass- ing away is a great blow to the organisation. “Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP, Shri Santokh Singh Chaud- hary. His loss is a great blow to the party and organisation. In this hour of grief, my heart goes out to his family, friends and followers. May his soul rest in peace,” Kharge said on Twitter. The 76-year-old died Saturday morning after suffering a cardiac ar- rest during the march in Phillaur in Jalandhar. Former Congress president Rahul Gan- dhi tweeted pictures of Santokh Singh Chaud- hary walking with him during the yatra Satur- day morning. Cong leaders condole MP Chaudhary’s sudden death New Delhi (PTI): A CBI team descended on the office of Delhi Dep- uty Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sat- urday to seek some re- cords related to the Delhi Excise policy case, according to agen- cy officials. While city govern- ment sources said that the CBI team was con- ducting “searches” at Sisodia’s office at Delhi Secretariat, agency of- ficials maintained that the CBI “visited” the premises to collect doc- uments and no “raid or search” was being car- ried out. Taking to Twitter, Sisodia claimed the agency did not find any- thing against him dur- ing previous raids and this time too it will be the same as he has done nothing wrong. “The CBI has again reached my office today . They are welcome.” “They conducted raids at my house, searched the locker, made enquiries in my village. Nothing was found then and noth- ing will be found now because I have done no wrong. Have worked honestly for the education of Del- hi's children,” Siso- dia said. CBI at office of Manish Sisodia; he says they won’t find anything Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. —FILE PHOTO EXCISE POLICY CASE Hubballi (Agencies): The garland gifted to PM Narendra Modi by a minor boy during his recent road show here has been sent to the Fo- rensic Science Labora- tory (FSL) for testing, police said on Saturday . As per sources, the garland was subjected to detailed analysis at the FSL to ensure that it did not contain any harmful chemical and poisonous substances. However, the tests have confirmed the ab- sence of harmful or suspicious substances in it. A report in this re- gard has been submit- ted to the state police department and the Special Protection Group (SPG). The boy, Kunal Dhon- gadi, had breached se- curity to garland the PM. Later, he had de- scribed PM Modi as god. “He is not an ordi- nary human being. I am his fan and want to meet him” he said. Garland gifted to PM by minor in K’taka sent for FSL test Chennai (ANI): A member of Tamil Na- du’s ruling DMK party has been suspended for publicly abusing and threatening Governor RN Ravi amid an ongo- ing row between the two sides that spiked this week over a speech in the assembly . Speaking at a party gathering, Shivaji Krishnamoor- thy had attacked the for skipping parts of the speech, written for him by the state government as is custom, and dropped references to leaders like BR Ambed- kar and Periyar. DMK leader suspended over abusive speech against Tamil Nadu Guv MDM scheme in WB under GoI’s scanner Kolkata (Agencies): After the Prime Minis- terAwasYojana(PMAY), the implementation of the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) scheme in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ruled West Ben- gal has come under the scanner of the Central government. A field in- spection team from the Union Education Minis- try will be arriving in the state to review the implementation of the MDM scheme. A communication from the Ministry has already been forwarded to the state secretariat on this count, where all cooperation from the district administration for facilitating the field inspection process has been solicited. Washington (PTI): Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna has said that he is weighing a Senate bid in Cali- fornia, sparking speculation among Democrats in sever- al key US states that he may be eyeing to run for the White House in the future, accordingtoamedia report. Those close toKhanna,46,sayhe is keeping his op- tions open ahead of a potential presiden- tial run in 2028 or beyond. But others in his orbit are talk- ing about an even more compressed timeline: running in 2024 if President Joe Biden, 80, decided not to, according to Politico, a political newspapercompany based in Arlington County in the US. Is Indian-US Ro Khanna eyeing White House bid Ro Khanna SHAH IN T’GANA ON JAN 28 FOR BJP’S LOK SABHA PRAVAS CAMPAIGN New Delhi: To improve the party’s performance in weak constituencies for the 2024 general elections, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will embark on a visit to Telangana on January 28 under the party’s Lok Sabha Pravas campaign. Amit Shah will hold a meet- ing with the office bearers of the BJP during his visit, he will meet the party leaders and give guidelines to the party regarding the prepara- tions for the elections. Before Shah’s visit, there will be public meetings of Telangana CM and BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao and PM Narendra Modi, over a gap of two days, in the state. The minor boy, Kunal Dhongadi, had breached security to garland Prime Minister Narendra Modi. —FILE PHOTO TN CM Stalin had accused the Governor of “delivering a speech that was extempore and deviated from approved text.” —FILE PHOTO Dharmendra Pradhan Former Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora with Sharad Yadav’s son Shantanu. KARNATAKA MINISTER BJP MLA ENGAGE IN WAR OF WORDS Bengaluru: Two senior leaders of the ruling BJP in Kar- nataka, a minister and another an MLA have indulged in a war of words by trading charges against each other. BJP Minister Murugesh R Nirani on Saturday warned party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal that his tongue will be cut if he continues to talk “senselessly”. Earlier, MLA Basanagouda Patil had called Minister Nirani a pimp while talking about reservation quota. New Delhi: A delega- tion of Parliament led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will visit Kenya and Tanzania from Jan- uary 16 to 21. The d e l e g a - tion in- cludes MP Chirag Pas- wan, Manoj Kishorbhai Kotak, and S Phangnon Konyak. Secretary Gen- eral of Lok Sabha Utpal Kumar Singh and Joint Secretary Dr Ajay Ku- mar will also be part of delegation. Delegation led by Om Birla to visit Kenya Tanzania Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays floral tribute to the mortal remains of the party MP Santokh Chaudhary. —PHOTO BY ANI Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav cremated in MP village First India Bureau Bhopal:Veteransocialist leaderandformerJanata Dal (U) president Sharad Yadavwascrematedwith full state honours on Sat- urday at his ancestral vil- lageinMadhyaPradesh's Narmadapuram district. Yadav's mortal remains were brought to Bhopal on Saturday . Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present at the air- port to receive the mor- tal remains of the So- cialist leader. An outstanding lead- er, who could still have given a lot to this na- tion, left us. On the be- half of the people of Madhya Pradesh, I am here to offer him my last respects. May his soul rest in peace and may God give strength to his family, supporters and loved ones in this hour of grief, CM Chouhan told mediapersons at Bhopal airport. Former MP CM Dig- vijay Singh, all promi- nent leaders from all political parties attend- ed Yadav's cremation. State honour was given to the deceased leader Sharad Yadav. Nitish Kumar and Madhya Pradesh socialist leader and Sharad Yadav's close associate Raghu Thakur didn't attend the cremation. Yadav had breathed his last on Thursday (January 12) at the For- tis Hospital in Guru- gram where he was rushed after collapsing at his Delhi residence. In a political career spanning nearly five decades, Sharad Yadav servedasaUnionMinis- ter, convenor of the Na- tional Democratic Alli- ance and the president of Janata Dal-United. He was a prominent leader from the socialist block in parallel with other socialist leaders like the late Mulayam Singh Yadav and George Fernandes. Sharad Ya- dav's political career was at its peak during the anti-Congress move- ment in the 1970s. It was his Lok Sabha bypoll win from Jabal- pur in 1974 as the Oppo- sition candidate against the Congress, which boosted the political fight against then PM Indira Gandhi. Mortal remains of former Union Minister Sharad Yadav are brought to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Sharad Yadav was one of the most patriotic leaders: Sunil Arora END OF AN ERA
  7. 7. MUMBAI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 15, 2023 06 INDIA www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/mumbai I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Srinagar (PTI): An avalanche hit a village in Gurez sector of Jam- mu and Kashmir’s Ban- dipora district on Satur- day, but there was no loss of life or damage to property, officials said, An avalanche warn- ing has been issued for 12 districts including Bandipora after moder- ate to heavy snowfall a day before, they said. The avalanche hit Ju- rniyal village of Gurez this afternoon but there was no damage. The SDMA on Satur- day issued a ‘high dan- ger’ avalanche warning for Kupwara district of north Kashmir and a ‘medium danger’ warn- ing for Bandipora, Bara- mulla,Doda,Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ram- ban and Reasi districts. “Avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 me- tres of Kupwara dis- trict in the next 24 hours. Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Ban- dipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kisht- war, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts in the next 24 hours,” SDMA officials said. They said avalanche with a low danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Anantnag, Kulgam, and Rajouri districts in the next 24 hours. First India Bureau New Delhi: Union Min- ister of State (MoS) Dr Jitendra Singh on Sat- urday said that Start- Ups in new emerging technologies are key to India’s future economy . After launching the “Geospatial Hack- athon” this morning here, Dr Singh said, the Hackathon will pro- mote Innovation and StartUps in India’s Geo- spatial ecosystem. He invited the nation’s youth to participate and contribute towards the building of the nation’s geospatial economy . He said, half of our population is under 40 years of age and are very aspirational and that is evident that the Indian Start-Up econo- my crossed a major milestoneasitaddedthe 100th Indian Start-Up to theUnicornclubin2022. Dr Singh said, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is on the cuspof GeospatialRevo- lutionandahealthysyn- ergy among Govern- ment, Industry and Sci- entific Community will tremendously boost up economic output and would help India becom- ing a 10 Trillion Dollar Economy by 2030. The MoS appreciated Ministry of Science and Technology, Survey of India, IIIT Hyderabad and Microsoft India for planning, participating and designing the Geo- spatial Hackathon, which he said will serve as a formal Launchpad to India’s geospatial strategy and policy which envisions mak- ing India a global leader in the geospatial sector in times to come. ...Start-Ups are key to India’s future economy DR JITENDRA SINGH SAYS... New Delhi (PTI): In- dian armed forces is highly professional and counted among the best in the world which is a result of the indomita- ble courage of the veter- ans and their sacrifices, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said on Saturday . Addressing ex-ser- vicemen on the seventh Armed Forces Veterans Day celebrations here, he asserted that in- spired by the contribu- tions of veterans, all the three services of the armed forces are “ready to face any challenge” in a formidable manner. IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Navy Chief Admi- ral R Hari Kumar shared the dais with the Army chief during the celebrations held at the Manekshaw Centre here. A large number of veterans drawn from the three wings of the armed forces had also gathered at the venue. “Today, our armed forces is counted among the best and highly pro- fessional forces in the world. This identity (of the forces) is a result of your sacrifices, indomi- table courage and hard labour. Inspired by it, all the three services of the armed forces, as a for- midable instrument, is ready to face any chal- lenge,” Gen Pande said. The Navy chief, in his address, said the armed forces of today is a product of the efforts, visionary leadership, aspirations and selfless efforts put in by “each one of our veterans”. “Itisanhonourforme to be present here and interact with you all. To- dayisalsoanoccasionto remember and pay hom- age to our valiant war- riors who dedicated theirlivestothenation,” Admiral Kumar said. New Delhi (PTI): A woman, who had ac- cused her co-passenger Shankar Mishra of urinating on her on an Air India flight, on Sat- urday rejected the claims made by him that she seems to have urinated on herself, say- ing these are “complete- ly false and concocted and by their very nature are disparaging and de- rogatory”. Mishra’s counsel, while arguing against a petition seek- ing revision of an order passed by a magisterial court refusing his custo- dial interrogation, on Friday claimed that he did not commit the of- fence, and that she her- self urinated. “The al- legations are complete- ly false and concocted and by their very nature are disparaging and de- rogatory. The said alle- gations are also in com- plete contradiction and a complete volte face of the statements,” her lawyer said. New Delhi (Agen- cies): A man was dragged on a car’s bon- net in the west Delhi area, the police said on Saturday, adding that they suspect it to be a road rage incident but police teams are prob- ing the incident from all angles. Police said that the accused driver has been identified and is being questioned. A case under Section 279 (rash driving), 323 (punishment for volun- tarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrong- ful restraint) and 308 (attempt to commit cul- pable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, said a senior police officer. The video of the inci- dent was also doing rounds on social me- dia. In the video, a man is seen on the bonnet of a moving white Maruti Dzire car. Singhdar (ANI): Sev- eral houses collapsed at Singhdhar in the Joshi- math town of Uttara- khand in the midnight hours of January 2 and 3, sources said. However, no lives were lost in these inci- dents, they added. Ac- cording to sources, cracks at several houses and a nearby temple started widening, to the point where they even- tually collapsed. Harish, a local, said, “It happened on Janu- ary 2. It was around 2.30 am when we were sleep- ing. We heard a noise as the cracks on the walls opened up and big chunks of concrete started falling off.” “We were scared and spent the night under an open sky. We were shifted to a government school nearby the day after,” he said. “Manyimportantdoc- uments and household items were destroyed. But thankfully, no lives werelost.Somehotelsin Manohar Bagh, too, have developed big cracks,” he added. Another local resi- dent, Rishi Devi, said while his residence and many others had devel- oped cracks for some time, the municipality refused to act saying it had no order from the higher authorities. MoS launches “Geospatial Hackathon” to promote Innovation and Start-Ups in India’s Geospatial ecosystem Union MoS Dr Jitendra Singh at the Geospatial Hackathon. Man dragged on car’s bonnet in Delhi for half-a-kilometre Joshimath: Houses, temple collapse in Singhdhar town CAR MOWS DOWN ON-DUTY DELHI COP New Delhi (PTI): A 59-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector was killed on duty after being al- legedly hit by a car in the central part of the city days before his retirement, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday around 8.30 pm. Latoor Singh, who was posted at Chandni Mahal police station in central district, was allegedly hit by a car between Rajghat and Shantivan signals on Ring Road and has died, said Deputy Commis- sioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan. Accord- ing to police, Singh was on duty when the incident happened. DELHI-NCR LIKELY TO WITNESS COLD WAVE FROM JAN 16-18, SAYS IMD New Delhi (PTI): Several places in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are likely witness a cold wave next week with the mini- mum temperature expected to settle around 3 degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday. The minimum temperature in the national capital on Saturday settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, it said. A partly cloudy sky is expected in the city during the day, they said. The humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 88 per cent, the IMD said. Avalanche hits JK’s Gurez, luckily no damage reported On January 2 and 3, our house as well as others collapsed. A nearby temple, too, collapsed. Both my sons are jobless now. —Rishi Devi, A local resident Complainant rejects Mishra’s claim that she had urinated Indian armed forces counted among best, says Gen Pande Army Chief lauds the indomitable courage of armed forces veterans and their sacrifices Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, the Secretary (Ex-Servicemen Welfare) Vijoy Kumar Singh and Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) Air Marshal BR Krishna and veterans at the event of 7th Armed Forces ‘Veterans’ Day organised, in New Delhi on Saturday. —PHOTO BY ANI FORCES VETERANS DAY CELEBRATED IN CHENNAI Chennai: Tambaram Air Force Station celebrated Armed Forces Veterans Day here on Saturday with MoS for Defence Ajay Batt as chief guest. “The veterans are our idols and icons. They should be served, they should be cared for. We are here because of our veterans and they have sacrificed a lot for this country,” MoS Bhatt said. Jammu: Security agencies have effectively controlled violence in JK and are giving a befitting reply to those who are trying to fulfil their “political goals” through proxy war. At a Veter- ans Day rally in Rajouri, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi said the Army Welfare Housing Organization has approved a housing project for the veterans. RAJNATH INAUGURATES SHAURYA STHAL IN U’KHAND WE CONTROLLED VIOLENCE IN JK: TOP ARMY COMMANDER Dehradun: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inaugurated the Shaurya Sthal, a war memorial dedicated to mar- tyred soldiers from Uttarakhand at Cheer Bagh here. Accompa- nied by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, the defence minister laid a wreath at the war memo- rial to pay tribute to the brave soldiers of the state martyred in the service of the nation. CHILD PRISONERS STAB SECURITY STAFF TO DEATH TIGER CAPTURED FROM KERALA’S WAYANAD DISTRICT Chapra (ANI): The inmates of a juvenile prison in Bihar’s Chapra allegedly stabbed a police security personnel to death on Saturday, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Saran Police, Vikas Kumar said. According to the DIG, these two juveniles first took hold of the morning home guard personnel Chandra Bhushan Singh and then stabbed him to death after allegedly thrashing him fiercely. “Child prisoners in a Chapra-based remand home stabbed Chandra Bhushan Singh to death with a knife. When Chandra Bhushan went to take a stock of the condition in the prison room, the children in remand home first fiercely thrashed him and then stabbed him with a knife,” DIG Vikas Kumar said. He further said that two other home guard police personnel were also present at the spot. Wayanad (PTI): The For- est Department officials on Saturday captured a tiger which was suspect- ed to have attacked and killed a farmer at Manan- thavady near here two days ago. The team found the big cat in a plantain farm based on informa- tion provided by the lo- cals and tranquilized the animal after hours long effort, a senior forest official said. “The animal was tranquilized from a place near Kalpetta. It has been shifted to Bath- ery government animal care hospital to monitor its health,” the official told PTI. DRUG PEDDLER HELD WITH `1 LAKH CASH, NARCOTICS TMC WORKER SLAPS MAN COMPLAINING TO MINISTER Srinagar (ANI): The Jammu Kashmir Police have arrested an alleged drug peddler in the Kup- wara district of the valley, officials said on Saturday. Officials said that they had seized 500 grams of narcotics along with over Rs one lakh in cash from the drug peddler who was arrested from the Karnah area of the district. As per a statement from Kashmir police, a search opera- tion was launched based on specific information regarding the presence of narcotics and arms and ammunition in the possession of two brothers Sajid Khan and Majid Khan of Cheterkote Karnah. The operation was accompanied by local Army unit 6 JAK RIF and tracker dog from the 29 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF). Kolkata (Agencies): A man who approached a West Bengal minister with complaints about local civic amenities received a tight slap from a local Tri- namool Congress worker in full public glare in North 24 Parganas district on Saturday. The state Food and Supplies Minister, Rathin Ghosh, was in the Ichapur-Nilganj area of the district as part of Trina- mool’s newly-launched ‘Didir Suraksha Kavach’ exercise, under which ministers, party MLAs and MPs are supposed to make district tours, interact with people and address their grievances. CRUCIAL READ EX-BANK OFFICIAL HELD FOR TRANSFERRING `19 CR FROM CLIENTS’ ACCOUNT INTO OWN New Delhi (PTI): A former assistant vice-president of a bank was arrested for allegedly transferring more than Rs 19 crore from the clients’ accounts into his own fraudulently, police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Nagendra Kumar, they said. The vigilance department of the bank filed a complaint stating that Kumar was their employ- ee and posted at the Barakhamba Road branch, a senior police officer said.
  8. 8. MUMBAI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 15, 2023 07 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/mumbai I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Commodity Price Change % Chg GOLD 56,342 467.00 0.84 (Per 10g) SILVER 69,421 778.00 1.13 (Per 1kg) COMMODITIES Currency Price Change % Chg USDINR 81.33 0.23 0.28 GBPINR 99.4651 0.1545 0.1556 CURRENCIES ‘Customs closely monitoring toy imports’ New Delhi: The CBIC on Saturday said customs de- partment is closely moni- toring import of toys and continuously tackling new- er modus operandi adopted to circumvent the quality control and safety norms. The government, earlier this week said 18,600 toys have been seized in last one month from major retail stores, including those of HamleysandArchies,atair- portsandmallsacrossIndia for lack of BIS quality mark and use of fake licences. In a tweet, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said customs department is en- gaged with both BIS and the DGFT (Directorate General of Foreign Trade) to thwart attempts of cir- cumventing the quality control and safety checks. It said newer modus op- erandi adopted to circum- vent the BIS restrictions by way of imports of parts of toys, staggered import of such parts through dif- ferent ports, and mis- declaration of toys and their parts as entirely dif- ferent items is being “con- tinuously tackled”. “Indi- an Customs has been closely monitoring and addressing the problem of import of toys which do not meet BIS standards,” the CBIC tweeted. NEWER MODUS OPERANDI ADOPTED QUALITY AND SAFETY CHECKS z Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said customs department is engaged with both BIS and the DGFT to thwart attempts of circumventing the quality control and safety checks business BRIEFS Gurugram: Gurugram- based realty developer 4S Developers announced that it will develop mega- luxury residential projects of 2.2 mn sq. ft. by FY2023-24 worth Rs2,500 crores approximately. The projects are located at the strategically acquired land parcels in Gurgaon Sector 59 and South of Guru- gram, Sohna. With these massive projects in the pipeline, 4S Developers is set to transform the real estate sector not just in Gurugram but also in the entire NCR. —ANI 2.2 MILLION SQ FT PROJECT TO COST MORE THAN `2.5K CR New Delhi: The commer- cial real estate market in India, especially NCR, is expected to explode in 2023, with some interest- ing trends that will shape the future for the segment. Delhi-NCR market is now amongst most favoured when it comes to seeing some really positive growth, both in rentals and returns of commercial real estate, including retail and office spaces. Rise In- fraventures, in its latest re- port on Commercial Realty cited that Delhi-NCR Real Estate market is going to witness great appreciation of commercial real estate returns and rentals. —ANI COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TO EXPLODE IN DELHI-NCR IN ’23 Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary pen- alty of Rs30 lakh on Baha- dur Chand Investments for non-compliance with cer- tain provisions of the ‘Core Investment Compa- nies (Reserve Bank) Direc- tions, 2016’ and directions on ‘Information Technolo- gy Framework for the NBFC Sector’. This penalty has been imposed in exer- cise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of the Reserve Bank of In- dia Act, 1934, the central bank said. —ANI INVESTMENT FIRM FACES `30 LAKH PENALTY BY RBI Mumbai: Piramal Pharma on Saturday said that the US Food and Drug Ad- ministration (FDA) con- ducted a pre-approval in- spection (PAI) and good manufacturing practices (GMP) inspection of Pira- mal Pharma’s Sellersville (US) facility from Decem- ber 19 till January 13. At the conclusion of the in- spection, the company said the US FDA issued a Form-483, with two ob- servations. The observa- tions were classified un- der VAI (Voluntary Action Indicated) and do not re- late to data integrity.—ANI US FDA CONDUCTS INSPECTION OF PIRAMAL’S UNIT *Rates till the edition went to print. ‘MFIs to play leading role in India’s eco growth’ Kolkata (PTI): Microfi- nance institutions, which have acted as a financial support system to low-in- come households by offer- ing credit access to six crore borrowers in the last few years, will play a lead- ing role in the growth pro- cess of India, according to a study . From February 2017 to June 2022, the MFI sector underwent several trans- formations in terms of in- clusivity and expansion, said the joint study con- ducted by consultancy ma- jor Price water house Coopers(PwC) and the As- sociation of Microfinance Institutions of India. According to the report, the global market size of the MFI industry is expect- ed to grow by USD122.46 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a compound annual growth rate of 11.61 per cent. Moreover, global devel- opment agencies and sev- eral governments have made concerted efforts to alleviate poverty through micro-credits, it said. From 2017 onwards, the Indian MFI industry embraced the digital route by using online delivery channels, mobile banking and e-wal- lets, paving the way for the sector to adopt digitization at a large scale. The future course of the industry will be deter- mined by the ability of MFIs to forge partnerships, develop new products and investment channels and leverage technology . The challenges that the MFI sector will face are the diverse nature of customer segments such as small farmers, vendors and labourers. “The consumer behav- iourandloanrequirements for different customers may require varied levels of services with financial products and digital litera- cy,” the study said. It also said the depend- ence on physical modes of interaction poses a chal- lenge for MFIs to reach last-mile borrowers, which has been evident during the pandemic when group gatherings could not be held. Only technological integration will be able to assist MFIs in providing services as well as repay- ment collection processes. THE GLOBAL MARKET SIZE z According to the report, the global market size of the MFI industry is expected to grow by USD122.46 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a compound annual growth rate of 11.61 per cent z From 2017 onwards, the Indian MFI industry embraced the digital route by using online delivery channels, mobile banking and e-wallets z Future course of the industry will be determined by the ability of MFIs to forge partnerships, develop new products New Delhi (ANI): Talking about the ongoing investi- gation against alleged cas- es of corruption in the Food Corporation of India (FCI), Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that it's a wake-up call for the organization and assured that no one found involved in corrupt prac- tices will be spared. He said FCI will follow the principle of zero tolerance for corruption. The transformation of FCI should be done on a fast-track mode so that the organization can continue to help the people, the poor and the farmers of the country . This was stated by Goyal while delivering the inaugural address at the 59th Foundation Day of FCI in New Delhi on Satur- day. In his speech, Goyal directed the secretary of the department of food and public distribution to monitor the transforma- tion of FCI and Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) every week and to update him on the status on a fortnightly basis. He said strict action has to be taken against the officers who do not cooper- ate with or delay the trans- formation process, accord- ing to a statement from the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution. Goyal directed the secre- tary to institutionalize a mechanism wherein whis- tle-blowers may be reward- ed. He called out all officers and staff of FCI to report any incident of corruption. Goyal praised the way FCI carried out the world's larg- est food supply chain sys- tem, especially during the pandemic to ensure a seam- less supply of foodgrains under the Pradhan Mantri GaribKalyanAnnaYojana (PMGKAY). He said that de- spite the Covid pandemic, no one slept hungry in the country . He said that India has set a global example in the areas of food security, strengthening the econom- ic scenario, controlling in- flation and others. Goyal mentioned that the rice procurement figures for the year are good and that he looked forward to a ro- bust wheat procurement in the coming season as well. FCI to adopt zero tolerance for corruption, says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal MAJOR TALKING POINTS OF DAY z The transformation of FCI should be done on a fast-track mode so that the organization can continue to help the people z Secretary of the dept of food and public distribution to monitor the transformation of FCI and Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) every week New Delhi (PTI): The country’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported an 18.5 per cent increase in its standalone net profit at `12,259.5 crore for the third quarter ended De- cember 2022. The bank had earned a net profit of `10,342.2 crore in the cor- responding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total income on a stan- dalone basis rose to `51,207.61 crore in the Octo- ber-December quarter of FY23, as against Rs40,651.60 crore in the same period of the previous financial year, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing. On the asset quality side, the bank’s gross non-per- forming assets (NPAs) re- mained flat at 1.23 per cent of gross advances as of December 30, 2022. Net NPAs too were flat at 0.33 per cent as compared to 0.37 per cent at the end of December 2021. Provisions and contin- gencies for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, were `2,806.4 crore as against `2,994 crore for the year-ago quarter, it said. Net interest income (inter- est earned less interest ex- pended) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 grew by 24.6 per cent to `22,987.8 crore from `18.443.5 crore for the quar- ter ended December 31, 2021, it said. Core net inter- est margin was at 4.1 per cent on total assets, and 4.3 per cent based on interest- earning assets. HDFC Bank quarter 3 profit rises 18.5% to `12,260 crore THE STATUS OF NPAs z On the asset quality side, the bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) remained flat at 1.23 per cent of gross advances z Net NPAs too were flat at 0.33% at the end of December 2021 New Delhi (ANI): With the Union Budget for 2023-24 slated to be tabled on February 1, the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), the apex body real estate industry, has put forward its pre-Budget recom- mendations to the government. NAREDCO has suggested the real estate industry could become more produc- tive and thrive, if cer- tain regulations and taxation blocks are eliminated, particular- ly those concerning the deduction of interest for customers looking for a home loan, besides the tax load on develop- ers working on afford- able and rental housing. It also recommended amending or removing certain sections of the Income Tax Act, in- centivising business entities and individual investors looking to invest in capital-intensive sector. REAL ESTATE INDUSTRY SEEKS TAX BREAKS, INFRA STATUS ‘Sri Lanka concludes debt restructuring talks with Japan’ Colombo (PTI): Sri Lan- ka has concluded debt restructuring talks with Japan and will continue to hold such meetings with India this month, President Ranil Wick- remesinghe announced on Saturday, as the cash- strapped country looks to carve a path out of its worst financial crisis. The crisis-hit island nation, which is trying to secure a USD 2.9 billion bridge loan from the In- ternational Monetary Fund (IMF), has been try- ing to get financial assur- ances from its major creditors — China, Japan and India — which is the requisite for Colombo to get the bailout package. The IMF bailout has been put on a halt as Sri Lanka pursues talks with credi- tors to meet the global lender’s condition for the facility . Addressing the trade unionists, the president said that the debt re- structuring talks with China’s Exim bank were held this week and fur- ther dialogue is in pro- gress. “On January 19, the Indian foreign minis- ter is expected to visit and we will continue to have debt restructuring talks with India,” Wick- remesinghe said. Hisremarkshavecome days after Wickremesin- ghe said India’s response to Sri Lanka’s request for debt restructuring is ex- pected by the end of this month. He had earlier said that India and Sri Lanka held “successful” talks on debt restructur- ing and the country will also begin discussions with China. Wi c k r e m e s i n g h e stressed that the only option that the island nation was left with was a bailout package from the IMF. The president said he was looking for- ward to the IMF facility in 3-4 tranches. “I want to lift this country out of the plunge sooner,” he said.
  9. 9. MUMBAI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 15, 2023 08 2NDFRONT www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/mumbai I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Salute to the Indian Army on Indian Army Day. We are proud of our Armed forces and indebted to them always. — Dr Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Editor-in-Chief, First India FARMERS HOLD PROTEST AGAINST MSEDCL AS ‘GROOMS’ First India Bureau Latur: Several farmers dressed up as grooms held a protest march against the Maharash- tra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) in Latur district, said an official on Saturday . The protesters, some on horseback, told re- porters outside the Nilanga office of MSEDCL on Friday that they had paid for distribution transform- ers (called DP in local parlance) in 2018, but were yet to get electric- ity connections. “We just want the MSEDCL to tell us when they will arrange the wedding of our farming issues and electricity,” said one of them, when queried on why wed- ding attire and horses were chosen for the pro- test. “Farmers of 20 vil- lages are facing prob- lems of irrigating crops due to lack of electrici- ty despite paying for DPs. When we go to the power firm’s office to find out about the delay, officials speak rudely to us. So we decided on this kind of protest,” said another protester. The protest was led by local Shiv Sena –Ud- dhav Balasaheb Thack- eray leader Limban Reshme. He urged the state authorities to look into the problems of farmers and come up with a suitable solution. Suicides among farm- ers have increased over the years as they con- tinue to struggle finan- cially . Uneven or excess rainfall, lack of power supply has led to failed crops, which has affect- ed farmers adversely . Demand power supply to irrigate their crops; ride horses during march dressed in wedding attire Farmers seen carrying banners and on horseback during the protest in Latur on Saturday. THE CONTENTION The protesters, some on horseback, told reporters outside the Nilanga office of MSEDCL on Friday that they had paid for distribution trans- formers (called DP) in 2018, but were yet to get electricity connections. “We just want the MSEDCL to tell us when they will arrange the wedding of our farming issues and electricity,” said one of the farmers. Farmers of 20 villages are facing problems of irrigating crops due to lack of electricity despite paying for DPs. When we go to the power firm’s office to find out about the delay, officials speak rudely to us. So we decided on this kind of protest. —A protestor at the march Uorfi’s statement recorded over BJP leader complaint First India Bureau Mumbai: Mumbai po- lice on Saturday record- ed model and social me- dia influencer Uorfi Javed’s statement in connection with a com- plaint filed against her by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chi- tra Wagh. Javed visted Amboli police station to record her statement after po- lice called her for ques- tioning, said a police official. Wagh, chief of Maha- rashtra BJP’s women’s wing, has filed a com- plaint against Javed for dressing ‘improperly’ in public places. No First Information Re- port (FIR) has been reg- istered over Wagh’s complaint yet, the offi- cial added. On Friday, Uorfi had filed a com- plaint against Wagh with the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) for her alleged remarks on the actor’s ‘immodest’ dressing sense. A complaint has been filed against Wagh for making threats and criminal intimidation to harm the actor in the public domain. Her law- yer Nitin Satpute has also requested preven- tive action under the relevant section of the Code of Criminal Pro- cedure (CrPC). The row between Uorfi and Wagh began after the latter filed a complaint against the actor on January 01. On January 04, the BJP women’s wing leader took to Twitter and slammed Uorfi for her dressing sense. Hitting back, the actor took to Instagram and posted a picture of boils on her legs and claimed that she was “allergic to clothes”. BJP Women’s Wing chief Chitra Wagh. —FILE PHOTO Uorfi Javed —ANI PHOTO Couple,2 kids found dead in Pune house Pune (PTI): A couple and their two children were found dead in their house in Pune city , police said on Saturday . They suspect it to be a case of suicide pact. Dipak Thote (55), his wife Indu (45), their son (24), and daughter (17) were found dead in their house in the Kes- havnagar area late Fri- day night, said a police officer from Mundhwa police station. “No suicide note has been found so far. We are probing the suicide angle and according to the preliminary infor- mation, there was some financial loss to the family,” said the police officer. He said the deaths were caused due to con- sumption of a poison- ous substance. Hoax call about ‘terror attack’ sends Pune police into tizzy First India Bureau Pune: Security was tightened at the Pune railway station after the police control room in the city received a call informing about a pos- sible terrorist attack. But it turned out to be a hoax, said an official on Saturday . The caller, who was traced and detained, al- legedly made the call in afitof angerafterhehad a spat with Railway Pro- tection Force (RPF) per- sonnel on a train. The call was received late Friday evening. “Following the call, the security at the Pune railway station was beefed up and a search was conducted but nothing suspicious was found. The man who had made the call was traced in Katraj area,” said the police official. Upon questioning, he told police that he was angry after a heated ex- change with RPF per- sonnel for some reason on a train and decided to make a hoax call. “A case would be reg- istered against the man,” he added. On December 31, 2022, a man was arrest- ed by Mumbai police for allegedly threatening bomb blasts at some places in the city on New Year. He placed the call under the influence of alcohol. Man contacted police after heated exchange with RPF personnel aboard a train at Pune railway station COURTESY MEET Dr Jagdeesh Chandra greeted Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during a courtesy visit at the latter’s residence in New Delhi on Saturday. This year, the budget of Bihar can prove to be the last budget of Nitish Kumar as CM. After this he can become active in Delhi politics can declare RJD leader and Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav as his successor. So, Nitish has decided that ‘in his last budget, he will come up with a big welfare scheme for poor people. It is said that this ‘Revdi scheme’ of Nitish will cost the state exchequer Rs 8,000- 10,000 cr. So, Tejashwi has urged Nitish that ‘in view of the financial condition of the state, he should not take such a big decision which would be difficult to compensate’. Word is that Tejashwi has urged Nitish that ‘before going to Delhi, he should just present the interim budget. So, should this be taken as an order from the future Chief Minister? Mirch Masala FIRST INDIA SUNDAY SPECIAL BY TRIDIB RAMAN The author is a journalist and political commentator and views expressed are his personal ...AND FINALLY Sources say that both Rahul and Priyanka want to contest the CWC elections this time. The session of AICC will be convened at the end of February in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, in which elections are to be held for the Congress Working Committee. It should be noted that the Congress Working Committee consists of 25 members includ- ing the President. 12 members are nominated by the party president, while the remaining 12 members are elected by AICC members through voting. AICC currently has 1450 members. Now there is a discussion going on in the Congress party that ‘if both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contest the election and one of them gets less votes, it will be a loss for the party.’ Therefore, it is being mulled upon that Gandhi should be nominated and elections should be held among the rest of the former presidents. Rahul Gandhi’s security incharge PK Baiju decides who will be seen walking with him in Bharat Jodo Yatra. So, this time when Rahul’s Yatra reached Punjab, Sachin Pilot called Baiju to join the yatra and told him that ‘he has to travel with Rahul for 3-4 hours.’ Byju told Sachin that ‘he will discuss with Rahul and call him at night.’ So Baiju’s call came to Sachin in the night, and Baiju told him that Rahul has said that ‘you are most welcome in the yatra, but we will not discuss political matters, that means the focus of the discussion will be on Bharat Jodo Yatra.’ It should be noted that earlier Pilot had accompanied Rahul on his visit to Rajasthan. After this, Pilot joined Rahul’s visit to Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab, along with Pilot, Congress in-charge of Punjab Harish Chaudhary also participated in this visit. The BJP has played an important role in shaping the Jat versus non-Jat politics in Haryana. By putting the reins of the state on the shoulders of a non-Jat Chief Minister, the BJP has managed to balance all castes in the state. Congress has shown its full faith in Bhupinder Singh Hooda this time, due to which, in a way, the Jats are getting completely mobilized in favour of Congress. But this Jat versus non-Jat politics has made room for a third player in the fray. It is believed that the Aam Aadmi Party may emerge as a third force in Haryana this time. The trend of non-Jat votes is already visible towards AAP. The process of meeting of leaders of NDA allies with the BJP top brass is going on amidst the sounds of a possible reshuffle in the Union Cabinet. Such leaders of BJP are also orbiting the party top whose political career is at an end. They are orbiting Amit Shah’s house just to get another chance. Among those who met the BJP top brass were Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh and Akali Dal leader Harsim- rat Kaur Badal. But the most surpris- ing was the visit of Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary who met BJP National President JP Nadda. Jayant is still a coalition partner of Akhilesh’s party SP. When Rahul passed through UP in the course of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Jayant and his party extended their moral support to Rahul. But his recent meeting with Nadda can create new equations in UP politics. WHAT’S COOKING BETWEEN SHINDE BJP? WHY DID PRIYANKA MEET KHARGE? This time when Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde came to Delhi, he also had a meeting with the BJP top brass. During the conversation, when the issue, that Shinde should now merge his party with BJP, emerged prominently, Shinde wanted to explain to the BJP leaders that ‘if he merges his party with BJP now, most of his MLAs will remain in their old will return to home i.e. Shiv Sena. So, even if he has to merge his party with BJP, it should be before the 2024 general elections.’ The BJP leaders seem to have agreed to Shinde’s proposal. Recently, when Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi reached Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s house to meet her, the speculations gained momentum that Priyanka is being made the party’s General Secretary Organisation, so that she can join the Congress cadre in the positive atmosphere created by Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. If sources are to be believed, Kharge even talked to Sonia about this, but Sonia avoided Kharge’s request saying that ‘if this happens, BJP will get a chance to attack us that Congress is still within the family as since Sonia is not able to come, the son is shining light across the country as a party leader and the daughter is handling the work of the organisa- tion.’ Kharge also understood the point. WHY DID JAYANT MEET NADDA? The Saffron sky of a state is telling a new story of mutual enmity and tussle. A great movement is going on in a state regarding 22-point demands including res- ervation on economic basis, and about 3 lakh people are participating in this move- ment. Most of the demands have been accepted by the CM of the state, but the screw is stuck regarding the arrest under the SC Act. A journalist close to the CM asked him, ‘How did such a huge crowd gather in your house under your rule and you did not even realise it?’ If sources are to be believed, the CM could not stop himself, and feeling pain over it, made it clear that ‘the dreams of a Kshatriya leader sitting in Delhi have become bigger these days, this crowd is sponsored by him.’ The CM did not stop here and said, “Last time he had to leave his seat and go outside the state and contest elections. Let’s see from where will he win this time?” WILL NITISH SAY GOODBYE TO BIHAR POLITICS? NEW CRISIS BEFORE THE CM OF A NORTH INDIAN STATE! WILL RAHUL AND PRIYANKA BOTH CONTEST POLLS? RAHUL TOO FOCUSSED ON BHARAT JODO YATRA
  10. 10. www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/mumbai I twitter.com/ thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 09 akar Sank- ranti marks the first day of the move- ment of the sun into the Makar rashi or the Capricorn zodi- ac sign and marks the end of winter. As we look to warmer days most of us take to the rooftops with fresh zeal to celebrate the day with family and friends, flying kites and partaking in the special sweets and foods relevant to Ma- kar Sankranti. This is the only Indian festi- val celebrated as per the solar cycle, all oth- ers follow the lunar cycle of the Hindu cal- endar. A special day, it is celebrated in some form or the oth- er across In- dia with Ma- harashtra and Rajasthan to- tally devoting the day to kite fly- ing- a tradition now seen pan In- dia. Kites hold a certain charm for all of us and this year turned out more glorious for the kite lovers as there are major beliefs regarding the date of the festival, hence people are thor- oughly enjoying the weekend. There is even a ‘One Sky, One World Kite Fly for Peace’ event held annually world- wide by the World Kite Museum to promote peace and global har- mony . The day witnessed no distance between the people as the kites too met and greet- ed each other, stretched from d i f f e r e n t roofs, they d a n c e d , twisted and turnedandsparred in the open blue sky . And as the sun set, the hues of the sky were lit up with hope as the capti- vating lanterns ‘Akashdeep’ lit up the darkness. So, gear up for anoth- er day of fun, joy , laughter, a day to soak the sun and imbue your very core with the warmth of its blessed rays and leave the dark days behind us. MITALI DUSAD mitalidusad01@gmail.com M MUMBAI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 15, 2023 ‘KaiPo Che’, ‘Wo Kaate’, ‘Charkhi’, ‘Manjha’, ‘Dheel de’, ‘Kheench’, ‘Till ke Laddu’, ‘Feeni’, ‘Paush bade’ and more such words competed with boisterous music under the sunny sky! This year many people across were confused with Jan 14 and 15, hence are expected to take to the rooftops and soar with our kites today too. City First highlights some glimpses! (L-R) Khushi, Kalpana, Sheena, Vinne,Tanya,Varunavi, Soni, Rishika, Himakshi, Soni,Tanu and Rutvi Akanksha Bhalla,Tanu Choudhary, Gaurav Gaur and Ritu Sharma during Sankranti festival A glimpse from the Kite Festival —PHOTOS BY MUKESH KIRADOO AND SUNIL SHARMA

×