06022022 first india new delhi
06022022 first india new delhi
06022022 first india lucknow

Feb. 06, 2022
News & Politics

First India provides exclusive Today's News Headlines from politics, technology, business news,sports, Bollywood news, life style and many more.For your morning update read First India English NewsPaper.Our special coverage are Rajasthan , Gujrat and power corridor of the country national capital Delhi and rest of India .

CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/

#First_India

29012022 first india jaipur
29012022 first india jaipur
FirstIndia1
28012022 first india jaipur
28012022 first india jaipur
FirstIndia1
26012022 first india ahmedabad-min (1)
26012022 first india ahmedabad-min (1)
FirstIndia1
26012022 first india new delhi min
26012022 first india new delhi min
FirstIndia1
26012022 first india jaipur (1)
26012022 first india jaipur (1)
FirstIndia1
26012022 first india lucknow min
26012022 first india lucknow min
FirstIndia1
25012022 first india new delhi
25012022 first india new delhi
FirstIndia1
25012022 first india jaipur
25012022 first india jaipur
FirstIndia1
23012022 first india jaipur
23012022 first india jaipur
FirstIndia1
21012022 first india jaipur
21012022 first india jaipur
FirstIndia1
20012022 first india ahmedabad
20012022 first india ahmedabad
FirstIndia1
18012022 first india jaipur
18012022 first india jaipur
FirstIndia1
17012022 first india lucknow
17012022 first india lucknow
FirstIndia1
17012022 first india ahmedabad
17012022 first india ahmedabad
FirstIndia1
14012022 first india lucknow
14012022 first india lucknow
FirstIndia1
14012022 first india jaipur
14012022 first india jaipur
FirstIndia1
13012022 first india ahmedabad
13012022 first india ahmedabad
FirstIndia1
13012022 first india new delhi
13012022 first india new delhi
FirstIndia1
13012022 first india jaipur
13012022 first india jaipur
FirstIndia1
12012022 first india lucknow
12012022 first india lucknow
FirstIndia1
11012022 first india jaipur
11012022 first india jaipur
FirstIndia1
10012022 first india jaipur
10012022 first india jaipur
FirstIndia1
09012022 first india new delhi
09012022 first india new delhi
FirstIndia1
08012022 first india jaipur
08012022 first india jaipur
FirstIndia1
06012022 first india jaipur
06012022 first india jaipur
FirstIndia1
04012022 first india ahmedabad
04012022 first india ahmedabad
FirstIndia1
04012022 first india lucknow
04012022 first india lucknow
FirstIndia1
04012022 first india jaipur
04012022 first india jaipur
FirstIndia1
First India-Delhi Edition-3rd January 2022
First India-Delhi Edition-3rd January 2022
FirstIndia1
First India-Jaipur Edition-3rd January 2022
First India-Jaipur Edition-3rd January 2022
FirstIndia1
First India-Ahmedabad Edition-3rd January 2022
First India-Ahmedabad Edition-3rd January 2022
FirstIndia1
02012022 first india new delhi
02012022 first india new delhi
FirstIndia1
02012022 first india jaipur
02012022 first india jaipur
FirstIndia1
01012022 first india jaipur
01012022 first india jaipur
FirstIndia1
01012022 first india new delhi
01012022 first india new delhi
FirstIndia1
29122021 first india jaipur
29122021 first india jaipur
FirstIndia1
29122021 first india new delhi
29122021 first india new delhi
FirstIndia1
27122021 first india jaipur
27122021 first india jaipur
FirstIndia1
27122021 first india new delhi
27122021 first india new delhi
FirstIndia1
25122021 first india jaipur
25122021 first india jaipur
FirstIndia1

06022022 first india lucknow

  1. 1. First India Bureau Shamli/Lucknow: Ex- uding confidence of the BJP’s victory in the up- coming assembly elec- tions, CM Yogi Adity- anath on Saturday said that the electoral battle in UP polls this year will be not even 80:20 but 90:10 in favour of BJP. “The people of UP are going to choose a strong- er government of dou- ble engine, and not the spineless government of SP that hides behind the mafia,” he said. CMYogionhisvisitto Shamli today visited the District Hospital and re- viewed the arrange- mentsmadeforCovid-19 management. Later, ad- dressing a public gath- ering, he made a fierce attackontheSamajwadi Party, saying that in to- day’s Uttar Pradesh, there are no more bomb explosions. “Rather, there is now Kanwar Yatra amidst chants of ‘Bum-Bum’,” Yogi said. The CM listed the achievementsof hisgov- ernment at the public gathering. He said that the SP government’s de- velopment work SP was limited to construction of kabristan bounda- ries, so now at the time of polls they should also ask for votes there. “In- frastructural develop- ment like airports, ex- pressways, and giving respect to farmers has never been on the agen- da of SP . Whenever they were in power, they gave shelter to criminals,” the CM said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the ‘Prabhavi Matdaata Samvad’ programme in Shamli on Saturday. —PHOTO BY ANI NOT 80-20, IT IS 90-10 NOW: YOGI Varanasi: Congress candidate Ajay Rai was on Saturday booked for sedition over alleged hate speech against PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, officials said. The former MLA hs also been booked for flouting the model code of conduct and Covid protocols. The FIR was lodged at Phoolpur police station on Saturday evening following a report by the local returning officer of the assembly area.The Congress has fielded Rai from the Pindra seat for the assembly elections in the state. SEDITION CHARGE ON AJAY RAI OVER MODI-YOGI REMARK Not bomb explosions but chants of ‘Bum- Bum’ in UP: CM in Shamli LUCKNOW l SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2022 l Pages 12 l 3.00 RNI NO. UPENG/2020/80229 l Vol 2 l Issue No. 86 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR, AHMEDABAD, LUCKNOW & NEW DELHI SHIMLA FREEZES AT -2.1° c himla recorded its lowest temperature this year with the mercury dropping to -2.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). As the cold intensified in Himachal Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the temperature in Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district dropped to -12.5 degrees Celsius. S LATA MANGESHKAR’S HEALTH VERY CRITICAL Veteran singer Lata Man- geshkar, who was admitted in ICU of a Mumbai hospital since last month, is very critical and shifted back on ventilator. Singer Asha Bho- sle visted her at the hospital. GOVT PLACES ORDER FOR CORBEVAX DOSES The Centre has placed a purchase order with Biologi- cal E for five crore doses of Covid vaccine Corbevax each costing Rs 145 excluding taxes, official sources said on Saturday. GIVEN THE ANGER OF PEOPLE... Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that given the anger among the people of Ut- tar Pradesh (towards the state government), the SP-RLD alliance is going to get 400 out the total 403 Assembly seats in the upcoming elec- tions. Referring to the Hath- ras rape case, Yadav said the victim neither received proper treat- ment, nor a respectful cremation after her death. “Family of the daughter from Hathras wanted justice, they wanted to cremate her respectfully. But what did people of this Govt do? They didn’t let it happen. Had she re- ceived proper treatment at hospital, she would perhaps have been alive today,” he said. SP National President Akhilesh Yadav with RLD chief Jayant. BSP FIELDS KHWAJA SAMSUDDIN AGAINST YOGI IN GORAKHPUR Lucknow: The BSP on Saturday released a list of 54 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, fielding Khwaja Samsud- din against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban con- stituency. In its latest list, the Mayawati-led party has given tickets to seven Muslim candidates. MODI TO ATTEND HYBRID RALLY IN BIJNOR ON MONDAY New Delhi: Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi will be holding a rally that will be hybrid in nature on Monday at about 11:30 am. PM will be physically present in Bijnor. In this rally, the Prime Minister will cover three districts of UP: Bijnor Moradabad and Amroha, thereby, covering 18 assembly constituencies in total. SP-RLD will win 400 seats in UP: Akhilesh AMIT SHAH HAD ON FRIDAY CLAIMED BJP WINNING 300 SEATS IN THE STATE “In the event of administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn,” said government order. IT’SSAFFRON SCARVESV/S HIJABINK’TAKA! Bengaluru: In a bid to put an end to the simmering hijab (head scarf) contro- versy in Karnataka, the state government Saturday directed banning clothes “which disturb equal- ity, integrity and pub- lic order” in schools and colleges. The government has invoked 133 (2) of the Karnataka Educa- tion Act-1983, which states that a uniform style of clothes has to be worn com- pulsorily . MAA SARASWATI DOESN’T DIFFERENTIATE, GIVES EDU TO ALL, SAYS RAHUL New Delhi: On the occasion of Saraswati Puja, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alluding to the decision by the college authorities not to allow wearing the hijab in classroom, tweeted “We are rob- bing the future of the daughters of India by letting students’ hijab come in the way of their education.” Karnataka bans clothes that ‘disturb public law and order’ in education institutions In first poll meet after attack,Owaisi asks SP leaders to join him Baghpat: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday asked Sama- jwadi Party leaders to join hands with him to oust the BJP from power. “I appeal to my broth- ers to vote not only with the sole aim of defeat- ing BJP candidates but vote for ensuring the victory of our people in the fray,” Owaisi said, campaigning for his party candidate Anees in Baghpat’s Asara vil- lage in Chaprauli. Itwashisfirstmeeting after Thursday’s attack on him in western UP . Owaisi said joining hands with him would only be to the benefit of SPleaders,andthatstay- ingwithAkhileshYadav would be their undoing. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi 216-ft ‘Statue of Equality’ inaugurated by PM Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inau- gurated the 216-foot-tall ‘Statue of Equality’, honouring the 11th-cen- tury Hindu saint Ra- manujacharya. “This statue of Ramanu- jacharya ji is a symbol of his knowledge, de- tachment, and ideals,” he said. According to the Prime Minister’s Of- fice, the Statue of Equality commemo- rates Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all as- pects of living includ- ing faith, caste and creed. “Today Ramanu- jacharya ji is giving us the message of equality in the form of a huge Statue of Equality,” said the Prime Minister. The statue has been conceptualised by Jee- yar Swami of Sri Ra- manujacharya Ashram. Telangana CM KCR skips airport welcome  The 216-foot-tall ‘Statue of Equality’, honouring the 11th-century Hindu saint Ramanujacharya is made of ‘panchaloha’, a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc and is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position, in the world.  The statue is mounted on a 54-feet-high base building, named ‘Bhadra Vedi’. The buildings has floors devoted for a Vedic digital library and research centre. (Inset): Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed a ritual at ‘Yagyashala’ during the inauguration of the statue. AFTER CHANNI, NOW KCR SKIPS RECEIVING MODI Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Hyderabad on Saturday on a six-hour visit but Telangana Chief Minister K Chan- drasekhar Rao skipped welcoming him at the airport. This is the second time in two months that PM Modi was not received at the airport by a state Chief Minister. In January, Punjab CM Charanjit Channi skipped the customary airport welcome to PM. STRONG TREMORS FELT IN DELHI, NOIDA, J&K AFTER EARTHQUAKE IN AFGHANISTAN Tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and nearby cities this morning after a mag- nitude 5.7 earthquake with its epicentre in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region was reported. Some residents in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida tweeted the ground shook for at least 20 seconds. People in Delhi also tweeted they felt the tremor. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi on Satur- day called up J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to inquire about the situ- ations in Union Territory following earthquake tremors in the region.
  2. 2. UTTAR PRADESH LUCKNOW | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2022 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia ‘Previous govts thought for themselves, not for society’ First India Bureau Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adity- anath on Saturday slammed previous gov- ernments in the state led by Opposition par- ties for their failure to maintain law and order. The CM charged that the poor law and order previously in the state had forced people to mi- grate from some of the districts. Addressing a ‘Pun- jabi Samman Sam- melan’ in Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister said, “There was chaos in western UP, and traders were forced to flee, while riots were organ- ized. The previous govts thought for themselves; they did not think for society . But now the mi- gration has stopped in the state and the moth- ers and daughters are safe.” He further said the BJP government’s five years’ tenure has changed the whole per- ception of UP. He said that every area in the state has seen progress, including law and order.”Any Gorakhpur resident who went out of the town before 2017 was looked down upon. Our youth was discour- aged by the identity of Gorakhpur/UP, which was negatively por- trayed due to the poor law and order in the state. But BJP govt five years’ tenure changed the whole perception of UP, not only the overall sense of security but in every field,” said Adity- anath. CM had filed his nomination papers on Friday . —ANI First India Bureau Bijnor: A sedition case has been registered against a Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candi- date Neeraj Chaudhary from Bijnor over al- leged pro-Pakistan slo- gans during campaign- ing for the UP Assem- bly polls, police said on Saturday. According to the po- lice, a few days ago, a video of door-to-door campaigning of Neeraj Chaudhary went viral. When contacted, Sta- tion House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali Bi- jnor Radhay Shyam told.“A case of sedition has been registered against RLD candidate from Bijnor assembly constituency Neeraj Chaudhary. When he was undertaking door- to-door campaigning, some people accompa- nying him allegedly raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans. A case has been reg- istered against Neeraj Chaudhary and 20-25 others under various sections of the IPC in- cluding 124-A (sedi- tion) and 295-A (delib- erate and malicious acts, intended to out- rage religious feelings of any class by insult- ing its religion or reli- gious beliefs) and the Epidemic Diseases Act,” he added. Shyam said the case was reg- istered on Thursday and no arrests have been made yet. —ANI CM Yogi Adityanath campaigning in Gorakhpur on Saturday. —PHOTO BY PTI Neeraj Chaudhary ‘UNCLE AND NEPHEW WENT FOR EXTORTION’ While addressing a public meeting in the JJ farms of Shamli, CM Yogi said that the BJP government has done what it has said. He said that the youth did not get jobs in the earlier gov- ernment, both uncle and nephew (Shivpal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav) used to go out for extortion. “In the last five years, the campaign of security, development and respect for all, which the BJP’s double engine government has carried forward by changing the picture and fortune of the state, should not be allowed to stop,” he said First India Bureau Shamli: Recalling the Muzaffarnagar riots during the Akhilesh government, CM Yogi said in Shamli on Sat- urday that youths who were just trying to protect their sisters were killed by the goons of the Samajwa- di Party . “Now these rioters walk around begging for their lives with placards hanging around their necks,” he said of the change brought about by his govt. According to CM Yogi, today there is no more migration from Kairana and Kandhla, and every daughter of western UP can now feel safe. This guaran- tee of security to eve- ry woman has been given by the double- engine govt of BJP, he said. Emphasising on the policy of zero tol- erance against crime and criminals, the CM said that the bull- dozer and develop- ment will go together in the state. “The bull- dozer will automati- cally find the illegal properties and money and run over them,” he said. First India Bureau Baldev: Defence Min- ister Rajnath Singh on Saturday hit out at the Samajwadi Party ac- cusing it of doing “pol- itics of appeasement”, and asserted that “only BJP can do develop- ment” in UP. The minister’s re- marks came while he started his day-long campaigning in the state by addressing a public gathering from the Baldev constituen- cy. “Samajwadi Party does politics of ap- peasement. Politics should be done for the welfare and develop- ment of people not for making govt. Politics should not be based on caste or creed. SP is doing religion and caste-based politics,” Singh said. Noting “what the BJP said, it completed”, the De- fence Minister said, “the development of new India is possible with the development of UP and only BJP can do development in UP”. Singh also reminded that how politicians in independent India did not complete the prom- ises that they made to the public. —ANI First India Bureau Lucknow: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Khadi and Village In- dustries, Navneet Se- hgal on Saturday inau- gurated Sozan Dozi showroom of Awadh Chikankari producer company, run by enter- prising women, at Gandhi Bhawan, Dali- bagh here. Speaking on the occa- sion, Sehgal said that this showroom was a commendable effort to- wards making women entrepreneurs working in the field of Chi- kankari self-reliant. He said that Khadi is the basis of Swadeshi and Modi has been promot- ing Khadi by the slogan of Vocal for Local. To promote Khadi, it has now been linked with Chikankari, he said. DK Srivastava, Managing Director of Sozan Dozi, said that this company has 335 women shareholders, who are also producing chikankari material and selling them throughthisshowroom. He said that the wom- en of the group have been trained in collabo- ration with Ministry of Handicrafts, Textiles, Govt of India, and this showroom will play an important role in pro- viding them a market for their products. The company’s director Shweta Agarwal was also present. CM Yogi speaking in Shamli on Saturday. —PHOTO BY ANI Rajnath Singh in Agra on Saturday. —PHOTO BY PTI RLD’s Neeraj faces sedition charge over poll slogans Yogi says that every area in the state has seen progress, especially law and order, in 5 yrs of tenure BJP’S TEAM UP GOING STRONG Former MLA from Sarojini Nagar seat Sharda Pratap Shukla joined the BJP in the presence of BJP State President Swatantra Dev Singh, the BJP’s Sarojini Nagar candidate Rajeshwar Singh, and Union Minister Kaushal Kishor at the BJP state office in Lucknow on Saturday. SP does appeasement politics: Rajnath ‘INDIA DID BETTER THAN USA’ Aatma Nirbhar Bharat will be the foundation of modern India: Thakur First India Bureau Lucknow: As a part of the Bharatiya Ja- nata Party’s (BJP) programme to in- form the people about the benefits of the Union Budget 2022-23, Union Minis- ter Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that the “construction of Modern India will be on the basis of Aat- ma Nirbhar Bharat”. Promoting the key points of the Union Budget for the devel- opment of Uttar Pradesh, he said,”UP will get Rs 1,46,498 crore in total. In the Swacch Bharat Mis- sion for the rural area, Rs 1,900 crore will be provided. Under Jal Jeevan Mission, the state will be given Rs 12,000 crore. For the construction of dif- ferent Highways and Expressways in UP, Rs 46,627 crore will be allocated to the state.” Thakur was in Lucknow and was explaining the merits of the Union Budget and listing out the amounts al- located to different sectors. ‘‘The big- gest budget of the country has many specialities. There has been an increase of 35 per cent in cap- ital expenditure here would be a con- struction of Modern India’’ —PTI Anurag Thakur speaking to the press in Lucknow Sehgal inaugurates Sozan Dozi chikankari showroom First India Bureau Noida: Hitting out at the syndicate of Sama- jwadi Party-BSP-Con- gress ahead of the as- sembly polls in UP, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said his party’s Modi-Yogi factor has replaced the previous Muslim-Yadav factor which was com- munal and casteist. The Union minister and the Deputy Leader of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha also credited his party for ushering in a golden age in UP, which he said was earlier counted in the BIMARU states, (or sick states, referring to less devel- oped states). He was campaigning for the BJP in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in the western part of the state, where the three assembly constituen- cies of Noida, Jewar and Dadri will go to the polls on February 10. The BJP has defeated the pseudo-secularism and appeasement poli- tics with the determina- tion to development with dignity of all. The MY (Modi-Yogi) factor, which is synonymous with inclusive empow- erment, has replaced the previous MY (Mus- lim-Yadav) factor, which was a symbol of communalism and casteism, Naqvi said. While addressing lo- cals at a ‘Jan Chaupal’ at Haldoni village, he alleged that the SBC’ (SP-BSP-Congress) syn- dicate betrayed the peo- ple of Uttar Pradesh during its more than 60 years’ rule. —ANI Modi-Yogi instead of Muslim-Yadav now: Naqvi ‘GOLDEN AGE IN UP’  Naqvi says the BJP has defeated pseudo- secularism and appeasement politics with the determination to bring devp and dignity for all Naqvi interacting with locals in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Saturday. —PHOTO BY ANI —PHOTO BY SUMIT KUMAR —PHOTO BY SUMIT KUMAR RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary in a tweet said, “Voters have to be careful! This election is #bhachara (brotherhood) versus BJP! In #NewIndia ‘Akif Bhai’ Zindabad is called Pakistan Zindabad’...” Guarantee of security by BJP: CM Yogi
  3. 3. UTTAR PRADESH LUCKNOW | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2022 03 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 15 illiterate candidates, 125 Class 8 passinfirstphasepolls Noida: Among the can- didates in fray for the first phase of UP polls, 125 are educated up till Class 8, while 15 have declared themselves to be illiterate , according to polls reform advoca- cy group ADR. The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) also noted that there are over 70 candi- dates in the fray who are aged above 60 years. The ADR said it had analysed self-sworn af- fidavits of 615 candi- dates across political parties and indepen- dent nominees from the 58 assembly seats in 11 districts of UP where elections are scheduled on February 10. According to their data, 15 candidates are ‘illiterate’, 38 ‘literate’, 10 have passed Class 5, 62 have passed Class 8, 65 have cleared Class 10, and 102 have cleared Class 12. There are 100 ‘gradu- ate’ candidates, 78 ‘grad- uate professionals’, 108 ‘post graduate’, 18 ‘doc- torate’, and seven ‘diplo- ma’ holders, while 12 have not presented their details, the ADR noted. It said 239 (39 per cent) candidates have declared their educa- tional qualifications to be between Class 5 and 12, while 304 (49 per cent) have declared be- ing graduates or above. In terms of age, 214 (35 per cent) have de- clared their age to be between 25 and 40 years, and 328 (53 per cent) are between 41 and 60 years. There are 73 (12 per cent) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 and 80 years, it noted. The 58 constituencies going to polls in the first phase are in the districts of Agra, Aligarh, Bagh- pat, Bulandshahr, Gau- tam Buddh Nagar, Gha- ziabad, Hapur, Mathura, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, and Shamli. —PTI Lucknow: Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday ques- tioned the credibility of agencies like the En- forcement Directorate (ED), the officers of which are opting for vol- untary retirement and joining political parties, and said the Sena will contest on 50 to 60 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. “TheBJPusesofficers of enforcementagencies to raid its political rivals andthengivesthemtick- ets to contest elections,” hesaid,hittingoutatthe saffron party which has announced former ED officer Rajeshwar Singh’s candidature from the Sarojini Nagar constituency in Luc- know. Talking to reporters here, Raut wondered how can anyone trust an agency when one of its officers contests an elec- tion on a BJP ticket. He said teams of the ED are visiting the houses of opposition leaders in Maharashtra, adding that a press con- ference on the issue will be held soon. —PTI Prayagraj: Braving the cold and the corona- virus pandemic, around 4.5 lakh devotees bathed in the icy waters of the Ganga river and at San- gam here till 10 am on Saturday on the occa- sion of Basant Pancha- mi, the fourth major bathing festival of the ongoing Magh Mela. Officialssaiddevotees started thronging the river banks in the early hoursof thedayandalot more followed during the rest of the day . An official said that in view of the large number of devotees turning up for a holy dip on Basant Pancha- mi, eight new lost and found centres have been set up in the fair area. The Magh Mela be- gan on January 14 amid the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic driven by its Omicron variant. Often at such large gatherings, coronavirus norms, including wear- ingfacemasksandmain- tainingsocialdistancing, go for a toss. —PTI Ghaziabad: Two girl students were mowed down by the New Del- hi-Dehradun Janshatab- diExpressinModinagar whentheywerecrossing the tracks, officials said on Saturday . Thegirls,identifiedas Priya, 17, and Shivani, 20, were residents of Nandnagari colony of Modinagar in Ghazia- bad and were returning home after purchasing household goods when the incident occurred at around 4:30 PM. According to officials of Northern Railways, the driver of the train which ran over the girls, when questioned, said that when his train was on the up line, a goods train was on the down line. Onlookers said the girls halted at the cross- ing after noticing the goods train, but failed to see the Janshatabdi. They told the police that the girls could not hear the train whistle due to the loud sound of a DJ, being played in a function near the rail- way crossing. The driver claimed to haveseenthegirlsstand- ing on the tracks and he had honked several times and even applied emergency brakes, but could not stop in time to save the girls, the offi- cials said. —PTI Unnao: Three police personnel were killed and another injured af- ter a truck collided and overturned on a police vehicle in Safipur Kot- wali police station area of the district here on Friday night, officials said. CM Yogi expressed grief over the incident and instructed the dis- trict officials to extend all possible help to the families of the victims. The incident took place at around 9.30 pm. A head constable and two women constables died on the spot while another sustained inju- ries, police said. According to police, the police vehicle was going towards SR Petrol Pump in Safipur from Karaundi when the acci- dent occurred. —PTI Poll reforms advocacy group Association for Democratic Reforms said it had analysed self-sworn affidavits of 615 candidates across political parties and independent nominees from the 58 assembly seats in 11 districts of UP where elections are scheduled on February 10. 615 AFFIDAVITS ANALYSED A BJP rally in progress. —FILE PHOTO Sanjay Raut addresses a press meet in Lucknow on Saturday. CRUCIAL READ MLA RAJA BHAIYA FILES NOMINATION, DECLARES OVER RS 23-CR IN ASSETS Lucknow: Former minister and Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya filed his nomination from Kunda on Saturday for the upcoming assem- bly polls. In his affidavit, Singh has stated that his assets are worth Rs 23,24,71,038. The assets in last 5 years grew less when compared to the 5 years before that. During ‘17 to ‘22, his wealth grew at 1.5 times while in the 5 years before that it had jumped up to 2 times .i.e. (between 2012 to 2017). CASE AGAINST 10, INCLUDING COP, IN ARYAN SUICIDE Kanpur: Police have registered case against 10 persons including accused cop, student and his family members into matter of suicide of Aryan Sharma. Police said Aryan (19), a student of Class 12, had joined coaching and had spat with fellow student Abhinav Mishra. Follow- ing this, Abhinav along with his father Sanjay Mishra, mother Guddan Mishra, and police con- stable Ramesh Yadav thronged the house of Aryan and thrashed him. MAN LYNCHED AS HIS TRACTOR HITS CYCLIST Bhadohi: A 30-year- old man was alleg- edly lynched in Koirauna police station area of Bhadohi on Friday evening, police said. Munshi Gautam, a Dalit, was driving a tractor in an inebriated state when he lost control of the vehicle after going over a speed bump and hit a cyclist in Berwa Paharpur village. As people tried to catch him, he accelerated in a bid to escape but hit a tree and fell on the road, SP Anil Kumar said. (Left) Medical students of KGMU during Basant Panchami celebrations on the campus, in Lucknow on Saturday. (Above) Devotees play with colours as the 40-day- Holi festival starts in Mathura-Vrindavan on day of Basant Panchmi on Saturday. —PHOTO BY SUMIT KUMAR/MORE ON CITY FIRST P12 FESTIVE SPIRIT... COLOUR OF WISDOM 3 UP Police personnel killed after truck topples on car Over 4 lakh devotees bathe at Sangam on Basant Panchami First India Bureau Lucknow: When it comes to elections in UP, most political pun- dits and pollsters often get it wrong. A majority of them have not been able to correctly predict the outcome of Assem- bly and the Lok Sabha polls in the state since 2014. But this has in no way dampened busi- ness for them. On the contrary, busi- ness is booming for as- trologers and pandits as leaders and candidates, cutting across party lines, are consulting them for a favourable time for filing nomina- tions and starting their campaign. Pt Arun Tripathi, a well-known astrologer and numer- ologist, said: “Candi- dates now want to know the auspicious colour of their dress, direction from which they should launch their campaign and even the favourable food items they should consume during the election period to en- sure success.” He said some candi- dates also wanted to know the colour of ve- hicle they should use for campaigning. A large number of candidates are holding ‘puja’ to remove the ill-effects of ‘Rahu kaal’, ‘Pitra dosh’, ‘Mangal dosh’ and ‘Kaal Sarp dosh’ in their horo- scopes.Apriestfromthe Prayagraj Jyotish Sans- thansaid:“Thefirstque- ry is regarding the aus- picioustimefornomina- tions. Even candidates who normally are not known to follow reli- gious practices, are con- sulting us. They want to know the favourable time as per birth ascen- dant and birth sign in the horoscope and are willing to spend huge amounts of money for corrective ‘puja’.” A number of candi- dates are also consulting astrologers about their wives’ horoscopes. “In one case, I found thatthewife’shoroscope had more favourable planetary positions and nowthecandidatemakes surethathiswifeaccom- panies him on his cam- paign,” said Acharya Sandeep, an astrologer in Kanpur. He said while he had told one of his clients that the green colour would bring him luck and he has now taken to wearing green kurtas even though his party colour is not green. The astrologer had asked another client to give up eating fish since Rahu was dangerously positioned in his horo- scope. He has turned vegetarian completely . Priests in Varanasi, Prayagraj and Lucknow alsohavetheirhandsfull with requests for elabo- rate pujas including ‘Rudhrabhishek’ on Mondays, ‘Sunderkand path’ on Tuesdays and ShanipujaonSaturdays. Boom for pundits, astrologers as leaders vie to set up date with fortune POLL STARS  Leaders and candidates, cutting across party lines, are consulting the celestial experts for a favourable time for filing nominations and starting their campaign Raut slams BJP over officers joining party Sadhus after taking a dip in the confluence of Ganga,Yamuna and Saraswati at Sangam in Prayagraj on Saturday. — PHOTO BY ANI The car trapped under the overturned truck. Janshatabdi mows down two girl students Rampur: Five people were killed and another injured in Tanda police station area in Rampur, said the Tanda Sub-Divi- sional Magistrate Rajesh Kumar. The five people travelling in the car died and the condition of the driver is critical and he is admitted to the district hospital, added the SDM. 5 KILLED IN MISHAP SMALLER TIES —PHOTO BY PTI —PHOTO BY PTI
  4. 4. PERSPECTIVE LUCKNOW | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2022 04 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia l Vol 2 l Issue No. 86 l RNI NO. UPENG/2020/80229. Printed and published by Anita Hada Sangwan on behalf of First Express Publishers. Printed at Amar Ujala Ltd. B-5 Amausi Industrial Area Kanpur Road Luc- know. Published at 98, Friend’’s Colony, Raheem Nagar, Dudouli Road, Madiyaon, Lucknow (UP). Editor-In-Chief: Jagdeesh Chandra. Editor: Vishal Srivastav responsible for selection of news under the PRB Act Promoted by First India News International Pvt. Ltd. SPIRITUAL SPEAK Make level paths for your feet,” so that the lame may not be disabled, but rather healed. —Bible IN-DEPTH Amit Shah @AmitShah Anguished to learn about the demise of veteran BJP leader C Janga Reddy Ji. He was one of the two BJP MPs who had won in the 1984 elections. His contribution towards saving the democracy in the 1975 emergency and strengthening BJP can never be forgotten. My condolences. Om Shanti Smriti Z Irani @smritiirani Saraswati Namastubhyam, Varde Kamarupini. Vidyarambham Karishyami always in Siddhidharbhatu. Warm wishes on the festival ‘Basant Panchami’, which is celebrated to commemorate the arrival of spring and worship Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of learning and knowledge. TOP TWEETS STRICTER RULES ARE NEEDED TO REGULATE SOCIAL MEDIA IN INDIA ndia has close to 700 million internet us- ers. The Central gov- ernment had intro- duced new Interme- diary Liability Rules last year to make social media platforms more accountable by ordering them to ensure traceability of end-to-end encrypted messages. With India being among the top three internet markets it is able todictatetermstothesocialcom- panies which countries like the US and UK have not been able to do. In these countries the voices for freedom of individuals are far more assertive than in India. The Central government is now open to the idea of stricter rules to make social media more accountable, provided the oppo- sition parties are willing to come on board. Earlier the op- position has attacked such measures as being in violation of freedom of expression. For the protection of citizens, espe- cially women, the government is in favour of consensus for strict- er accountability. The Bullibai website which attacked the dig- nity of Muslims is what has prompted the government to mull over stricter rules. I ontroversy over hijab is getting bigger in Karna- taka with the BJP and Congress tak- ing up opposing positions on the wearing of headscarves by Muslim women. The row began in early January when six students of Udupi’s Gov- ernment Pre-University Col- lege attended classes don- ning headscarves. This was said to be in violation of col- lege dress code which per- mitted hijab on campus but not inside class rooms. It then spread to a private col- lege at Bhandarkar where school authorities clamped the ban although their pre- scribed dress code allows hi- jab inside classrooms. At an- other govt college in Byndoor area, the college shut its gate on hijab-wearing students after protests by saffron shawl-wearing Hindus. Hijab is a controversial piece of garment in some other countries too. In the US hijab is a right guaranteed as freedom of speech and free- dom of religion by the First Amendment. In January this year, French Senate voted in favour of a ban on wearing of hijab in sports competitions for neutrality , French secular values. Head scarves are also banned in French schools. The Indian Constitution guarantees religious free- dom, which includes wearing hijab, a religious symbol. Many view it as a political statement, while others look at it as an indicator of Islam- ic fundamentalism. If a con- troversial issue like hijab surfaces out of the blue then there has to be a political mo- tive. Ex-Karnataka CM Sid- daramaiah said that prevent- ing students from attending class over hijab is to rob them of their fundamental right while State’s HM Araga is of theviewthat studentsshould wear neither hijab nor saf- fron shawl to college. KARNATAKA GOING FRENCH WAY ON HIJAB Hijab is a controversial piece of garment in some other countries too. In the US hijab is a right guaranteed as freedom of speech and freedom of religion by the First Amendment C Why more Indians should invest in global equities, but do not! necommonquestionthatIfre- quently get asked is if we as Indian residents can invest in global equity markets. As an equity investor whose day job istoallocatecapital,Iamoften surprisedatthisunfamiliarity or lack of awareness. Sure, a numberof fundshaverecently sprung up offering Indians limited exposure to foreign eq- uities but it remains a very small segment of the overall market for investments. Many Indians, however, have taken a strong liking to- wards domestic equities. In- terestrateshaveremainedlow andwouldprobablyremainso for some time. This has creat- ed a dearth of fixed-income investment options. The Indi- an stock market has not disap- pointed and has generated bumper returns for many , with over 25 million new De- mat accounts in 2021. An indi- vidual invested in any domes- tic index fund would have made a return of more than 50% over the past two years. My hunch is that over a long-time horizon, anyone in- vested in Indian markets should do reasonably well. Volatility in the Indian stock market should open up oppor- tunities for skillful investors but this also begs the all-im- portant question - should you putallyoureggsinonebasket or if I may say – should you invest only in Indian stocks? Diversification purely as an end-goal should never be pursued but there are some extraordinarily dominant and highly resilient compa- nies worth investing outside the Indian equity market. In fact, if one were to make a list of the world’s top ten compa- nies not just in terms of mar- ket capitalization but also in the sheer quality of the busi- ness, one would be hard- pressed to find an Indian com- pany on it. Even if one goes beyondthiscursorylist,there are hoards of quality busi- nesseslistedindifferentstock exchanges across the world. Thankfully, quite a few are now opening up to this reali- ty of investing in foreign markets. There is certainly a growing appetite as evi- denced in an increase of 28% in foreign investments (in- cludes both equity and debt) by Indians in 2021. Not just that, SEBI is now seriously considering increasing the overseas investment cap for domestic mutual funds. This should open up more options for those looking at alterna- tives to Indian equities. However, despite the shift in momentum, there remains onlyafractionof Indianswho have warmed up to the possi- bility of investing overseas. As consumers of various American/European compa- nies, Indians happily spend both their precious money and time on many of their products/services. What then is stopping many from invest- ing in stocks outside India? To my mind, there are a number of reasons why this has happened. One, many are just genuinely unaware and consider investing overseas something that is beyond theirreach.Insimplerwords, their financial advisors haven’t done a great job of explaining how easy it is to set up an international bro- kerage account. Second, there is a general skepticism towards foreign markets and people are quick to disregard this option as non-serious. They are fearful of perma- nent loss of capital even though the same individuals may be invested in sub-par companies in India. Third, the Indian state in a way discourages from remit- ting capital abroad beyond a certainlimit.UndertheLiber- alized Remittance Scheme, an individual can only transfer up to $250,000 per year for eq- uity investments. This isn’t exactly prohibitive but for HNIsthisisn’tliberalenough. During those rare massive market dips, this limit proba- bly acts as a major spoilsport. Finally , the taxation for for- eignequitiesisnotjusthighly inefficient but is also exces- sive. STCG tax for foreign eq- uities is charged at par with one’s income tax slab while LTCG tax only kicks in if se- curity is held on to for a mini- mum of two years (at the rate of 20%). In contrast, LTCG tax for domestic equities is charged at 10% and that too for a holding period of one year. This tax discrimination between foreign & domestic equities is difficult to make sense of and should really be doneawaywithforthebenefit of individual investors. Fortunately, the Finance Minister has shown agility and flexibility with regard to the reduction in corporate tax rates. A large number of vot- ers would be thrilled if that same urgency were applied to personal income tax reform. Many more Indians would be more open to investing in the world’s greatest businesses and the process enriching themselvesandtheirfamilies. THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY THE AUTHOR ARE PERSONAL O ARIHANT PANAGARIYA The writer is a graduate of Columbia University & a portfolio manager at Hundred Ten Capital in London Finally, the taxation for foreign equities is not just highly inefficient but is also excessive. STCG tax for foreign equities is charged at par with one’s income tax slab while LTCG tax only kicks in if security is held on to for a minimum of two years (at the rate of 20%). In contrast, LTCG tax for domestic equities is charged at 10% and that too for a holding period of one year. This tax discrimination between foreign & domestic equities is difficult to make sense of and should really be done away with for the benefit of individual investors Many Indians, however, have taken a strong liking towards domestic equities. Interest rates have remained low and would probably remain so for some time. This has created a dearth of fixed-income investment options
  6. 6. INDIA LUCKNOW | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2022 06 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Chandigarh/New Del- hi: Congress on Satur- day denied rumours of a rotational Chief Min- ister arrangement in Punjab. Rahul Gandhi will announce just one name as the chief min- isterial candidate to- morrow, sources said. Amidst the heated contest for the top job in the State, there was earlier a buzz that Gan- dhi would announce two chief ministerial candidates in his big reveal in Ludhiana on Sunday to accommo- date both state Con- gress chief Navjot Sin- gh Sidhu and current chief minister Charan- jit Singh Channi. Notably, this comes a day after Channi’s nephew Bhupendra Singh Honey was ar- rested by the Enforce- ment Directorate (ED) in an illegal sand-min- ing case. A jittery Sidhu has stepped up his attack on his own party as Channi seems to be the frontrunner for the post. The state Con- gress chief had yester- day launched a direct attack at his rival Charanjit Singh Chan- ni and said the party must choose someone “honest and with a clean track record”. Congress has recently givenseveralindications that Channi was fa- voured for the top job. It is also running a public survey through IVR (In- teractive Voice Re- sponse) calls to allow people of the state to choose who they favour for the post. Sources say Channi is leading that survey as well. —PTI Kathmandu: Ice on a glacier near the sum- mit of Mount Everest that took millennia to form has shrunk dra- matically in the last three decades due to climate change, a new study has shown. The South Col forma- tion may already have lost around 55 metres (180 feet) of thickness in the last 25 years, accord- ing to research led by the University of Maine and published this week by Nature. Carbon dating showed the top layer of ice was around 2,000 years old, suggesting that the glacier was thinning more than 80 times faster than the time it took to form, the study said. At that rate, South Col was “probably going to disappear within very few decades”, lead scientist Paul Mayews- ki told National Geo- graphic. “It’s quite a re- markable transition,” he added. The South Col glacier is around 7,900 metres (26,000 feet) above sea level and a kilometre below the peak of the world’s highest moun- tain. Other researchers have shown that Hima- layan glaciers are melt- ing at an accelerating rate. As the glaciers shrink, hundreds of lakes have formed in the foothills of Himala- yan mountains that could burst and un- leash floods. Nepali climber Kami Rita Sherpa, who has climbed Everest a re- cord 25 times since 1994, told media on Saturday he had witnessed chang- es on the mountain firsthand. “We now see rock ex- posed in areas where there used to be snow before. Not just on Ever- est, other mountains are also losing their snow and ice. It is wor- rying,” Mr Sherpa told media. Himalayan glaciers are a critical water source for nearly two billion people living around the mountains and river valleys below. They feed 10 of the world’s most impor- tant river systems and also help supply bil- lions of people with food and energy. —PTI Mt Everest’s highest glacier rapidly losing ice: Study CLIMATE CHANGE NIP AND TUCK BATTLE IN PUNJAB CONG: NO ROTATION OF CM POST, SAY SOURCES Amritsar: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday said that his Punjab model is one to change the lives of the people of the state. Address- ing a press conference, the Punjab Congress chief said, “Did Navjot Singh Sidhu deviate from politics of issues? Did Sidhu deviate from policies? Did Sidhu deviate from budgetary allocations? Did Sidhu open his business or liquor store? My Punjab model is one to change lives of children, youth, and people of the state.” Speaking about the Congress’ plan to announce the Chief Minister candidate, Mr Sidhu said, “Today Punjab has to decide a major thing; CM will be elected if there are 60 MLAs (for the Congress). No- body is talking about the 60 MLAs. Nobody is talking about the roadmap for a government to be formed.” MY PUNJAB MODEL IS TO CHANGE LIVES, SAYS NAVJOT SINGH SIDHU Based on public feedback, CM face announcement likely today Sidhu ups ante against Channi, hints party to pick ‘untainted’ candidate z Sedition case filed against Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate in UP z Manipur Chief Min- ister files nomina- tion from Heingang constituency — seat he never lost since 2002 z SP doing politics of appeasement, only BJP can do development in UP: Rajnath Singh z Won’t vote in elec- tions, if schools don’t reopen, protests Punjab teachers, parents z U’khand: CM Dhami holds door-to-door campaign, de- mands Centre for trains from Tanak- pur to Ayodhya z BJP likely to an- nounce manifesto for Uttarakhand assembly elections on February 6-7: Sources ELECTION BUZZ Chandigarh: Congress MP Manish Tewari has broken his silence on being excluded from the party’s star cam- paigners list for Punjab polls, media reported. Tewari, a sitting MP from Anandpur Sahib took to Twitter after he and other prominent members of the G-23 didn’t find space in the campaign list. “I would have been pleasantly surprised if it would have been the other way around. The rea- sons are also no state secret,” Tewari tweeted. The Congress MP was responding to the news report on the absence of prominent Congress leaders from the star campaigner list and also to former TMC MP Abhijit Mukherjee. New Delhi: Congress party on Saturday released a list of as many as 30 ‘star campaigners’ for the ensuing third phase of UP assembly elections. The list includes names of top party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Mohammed Azharuddin and others. Surprisingly, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh are missing from the list. Mahesh Kumar Ludhiana: BJP on Sat- urday got big boost in Punjab as hundreds joined party in presence of Union Minister Hard- eep Singh Puri and MP Dushyant Gautam dur- ing opening of party’s Punjab spokesperson Gurdeep Singh Gosha’s office in Ludhiana. Gosha had recently joined the party after quittingShiromaniAka- li Dal (SAD). A joining programme washeldatSolitaireCin- ema near Jagraon Bridge where more than 350 youths led by Gosha met Union Min Hardeep Singh Puri, Rajya Sabha Member Gautam Dusht, BJPleadersAnilSareen, BJP District President Pushpinder Singal and joined BJP formally . MP ,DushyantGautam said that the only policy of the Centre is to do good for the people and makePunjabprosperous and peaceful state. Chennai: A meeting of parties, that have repre- sentation in the Tamil Nadu Assembly , on Sat- urday unanimously re- solved to send again a Bill seeking exemption for the state from the Na- tional Eligibility cum Entrance Test’s purview to Governor R N Ravi to get Presidential assent. The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Secretariat, passed a resolution to convene a special sitting of the Assembly and get the Bill adopted again and send it to the Gover- nor to forward it to the central government to get Presidential assent. The main opposition AIADMK,thoughdidnot take part in the meeting declareditssupporttoall legal initiatives aimed at getting the test scrapped in Tamil Nadu. The BJP did not take part in the meeting. —PTI DROPPED FROM CONG CAMPAIGNERS’ LIST, TEWARI SAYS ‘NOT SURPRISED’ UP POLLS: GEHLOT, PILOT AMONG STAR CAMPAIGNERS FOR THIRD PHASE 1 2 New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a whip to all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House on February 8. The official commu- nique, addressed to all BJP Rajya Sabha MPs, stated, “All BJP mem- bers in Rajya Sabha are hereby informed that some very important business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Feb- ruary 8, 2022.” It added, “All mem- bers of BJP in Rajya Sabha are therefore re- quested to be positively present in the House throughout the day on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 and support the government’s stand.” However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament KJAlphons,whosought to amend the Preamble to the Constitution, was on February 4 absent in the Upper House of Par- liament when his turn to introduce the Private Member’s Bill came. The 2022 Budget Ses- sion began earlier on January 31 with Presi- dent Ram Nath Ko- vind’s address to both the Houses of Parlia- ment— Lok Sabha and Rajya sabha. The first part of the Budget Session, which will continue till Febru- ary 11, will have 10 sit- tings. The second part of the session will begin after a month-long re- cess from March 14 and conclude on April 8 in which there will be 19 sittings. —ANI BJP ISSUES WHIP TO ITS RS MPs Asks them to be present on Feb 8 to support govt’s stand BJP gets a big boost in Pb, 350 join saffron party TN: Unanimous anti-NEET bill to be sent again to Guv IN THE COURTYARD ODISHA: JOURNALIST KILLED IN IED EXPLOSION TRIGGERED BY MAOISTS LEGISLATION VALID TILL IT IS DECLARED UNCONSTITUTIONAL BY COURT OF LAW Bhubaneswar: A journalist was alleg- edly killed in an IED explosion triggered by Maoists in Kalahandi’s Madanpur Rampur block, police said on Saturday. The journal- ist was identified as Rohit Biswal, a local scribe working with Odia daily, Dharitri. New Delhi: The SC observed that a law passed by legislature is good law till it is declared as unconsti- tutional by a competent Court or till it is declared as unconstitutional by a competent Court or repealed. The declaration by a Court that a statute is uncon- stitutional obliterates the statute entirely as though it had never been passed, the bench observed. Mumbai: BJP leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis on Friday claimed that 3 per cent of divorces in Mumbai are happening due to traffic jams. “I am saying this as a common citizen. Once I go out, I see several issues including potholes, traffic. Due to traffic, people are unable to give time to their families and 3 per cent of divorces in Mumbai are happening due to it, so I advise the state government to pay more attention to its mistakes,” Fadnavis said. New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday approved a revised protocol for disposing bodies of Parsi Covid-19 victims. This came after the Centre and community members reached an agreement accord- ing to which the “Tower of Silence” will be covered with an iron grid so that birds and animals cannot come into contact with the corpses placed inside. Approving the scheme, the bench lauded the efforts of Senior Advocate Fali S. Nariman and the Solicitor General in reaching the settlement. 3% DIVORCES IN MUMBAI TAKE PLACE DUE TO TRAFFIC: AMRUTA FADNAVIS REVISED PROTOCOL FOR DISPOSAL OF BODIES OF PARSI COVID VICTIMS OK’D Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday completely quashed the specula- tion that he would step down from the post and son Tejashwi Yadav could take over as the next party president. “Those who run such news reports are fools. We will get to know whatever happens,” Lalu Yadav told media persons in New Delhi when asked if Tejashwi Yadav will be made the national president of the party. Patna: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Saturday, 5 February, wrote a letter to the CJI, NV Ramana, and urged him to resume physical hear- ing in the top court as COVID-19 cases in Delhi are plummeting, reported media. The association added that strict adher- ence to COVID protocols should be ensured during physical hearings. The letter said that the DDMA took this decision after considering the bed occupancy at health centers in Delhi. THOSE SPREADING NEWS OF TEJASHWI BECOMING RJD CHIEF ARE FOOLS: LALU SC BAR ASSN URGES CJI TO RESUME PHYSICAL HEARING IN TOP COURT CRUCIAL READS z Rajya Sabha clocks 100 per centc productiv- ity in first week, replies from Prime Minister, Finance Minister next week z Chair cannot decide to take up private bill on amending Pream- ble: Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman z No proposal for National Agricul- ture Disaster Man- agement Scheme: Government SIDELINES Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi with State Cong chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.
  7. 7. NEWS LUCKNOW | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2022 07 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia ARYA NAGAR SEAT WILL RETURN TO BJP: AWASTHI The Arya Nagar seat in Kanpur will see a tough competition between BJP and SP as both the parties are fielding Brahmin faces in the seat. During a candid interview with First India, BJP candidate and senior leader Suresh Awasthi said that in the 2017 assembly elections, BJP had lost to the SP and Congress alliance with a small margin of votes but the seat has always been with BJP and will return to BJP with huge number of votes. He added that the election is about the welfare policies of the Yogi government. The party is going to follow the same and work for the the development of Uttar Pradesh. He further added that the party is not going to follow the lines of caste, religion, etc. but development as its main goal. Suresh Awasthi said that the party will tackle issues like better education, health services, development of small and medium entrepreneurs, and proper development of the entire assembly in the upcoming assembly elections. He also added that he is getting a lot of love, trust, and public support and that he is fully confident and happy that with the immense support of the people of Arya Nagar, he would meet the expectations of everyone’s. —First India Bureau AUTO DRIVER’S FAMILY ATTEMPTS SELF- IMMOLATION The Agra Police, which was surrounded by allegations in the case of the death of an auto driver, is once again under the scanner. The police lathi-charged the family members of the deceased, who were protesting for the justice, along with the people from the locality. Angered by the brutality of the police, the family members attempted self- immolation. Half a dozen people including women have been detained by the police from the spot. Questions are being raised due to the brutality by the police in this case as the police had snatched the dead body and got the post-mortem done. It was also reported that the last rites of the innocent child were performed forcibly without the involvement of the family. According to the information, four days ago, the body of auto driver Bhagwan Singh Rathore, resident of Ghati Azam Khan Road in Hariparvat area of Agra, was left in suspicious condition by an auto driver in the emergency of SN Medical College. The family members of Bhagwan Singh had accused the police of murder. However, the police had also confessed to chasing the deceased during the raid on the information of gambling and told that he had died after falling unconscious. The police had snatched the body after the ruckus of the relatives and sent it for post-mortem and on the second day, the police in a hurry had forcibly performed the last rites. In this case, the locals of the deceased had also announced a boycott of elections in the evening due to no help from any politician. SP City had assured to investigate the whole matter. People were demanding action against the guilty policemen along with job and financial help to the wife of the deceased. —Preeti Nagia NIGAHSAN IS EPICENTRE OF FARMERS’ PROTEST First India Bureau Lucknow: Even as re- sentment continues among the farmers of the Terai region consist- ing of Lakhimpur Khiri and Pilibhit, a debate has ensued among the people over the actual fallout on the electoral prospects of the BJP which has launched a hectic drive to win over the farmers. The Oppo- sitionpartieshavetaken the issue into their poll narrative to target BJP . Nighasan assembly constituency is the epi- center of Sikh farmers’ mobilisationagainstthe BJP. Tikonia where the farmers were killed falls in this constituency . There is a general feel- ing among the people that the incident would have an adverse impact on the electoral fortune of BJP in this constitu- ency however it would have an impact on other constituencies of the district is indeed debat- able. The issue had also divided the Sikh and Hindu communities in the area. The SP, which was routed in the 2017 election, is expecting windfall over the farm- ers’ issue. The BJP had won in Palia, Nighasan, Lakhimpur Khiri, Sri- nagar, and Golgokaran assembly constituen- cies. The overall popula- tion of the Sikh commu- nity in the district is around 1.5 lakh. Accord- ing to information, Sikh leaders have stopped the community members from putting up BJP flags. While the BJP has again fielded sitting MLA from Nighasan Shashank Verma, the SP’s former MLA R S Kushwaha is in the fray . The BSP’s Rafi Usmani and Atal Shukla of Con- gress are in the fray . The polling is in the fourth round on February 23. The farmers of Lakh- impur Khiri, who were victim of violence on October3,haveextended support to SP in the re- gion. Prominent Sikh farmer leader Tejinder Singh Birk, who was badly injured has joined hands with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. First India Bureau Lucknow: The Bahu- jan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday released a list of 54 candidates for the sixth phase of the UP Assembly polls and fielded Khwaja Sham- suddin from Gorakhpur Sadar against CM Yogi. From Kushinagar’s Fa- zilnagar, BSP’s Santosh Tiwari will contest against SP candidate Swami Prasad Maurya. It has fielded Moham- mad Tabish Khan from Menhdawal, Aftab Alam from Khalilabad, Mukeshwar from Kush- inagar, Sivang Singh Sainthwar from Hata, Vijay Kumar from Ram- kola, Manish Pandey from Rudrapur, Ram Sharan Singh Sainth- war from Devaria, Parvez Alam from Pa- thar Deva, Ajay Kushwaha from Bhat- par Rani, Rajesh Bharti from Salempur, Vinay Lal from Barhaj, Praveen Prakash from Belthara, Uma Shan- karsingh from Rasra, Sanjeev Kumar Verma from Sikandarpur, Ka- maldev Singh Yadav from Phephna, Shiva- das from Balia, Malti Rajbhar from Bansdih, Angad from Bairiya. First India Bureau Agra: The gas cylinder of the balloonist ex- ploded making a loud noise of the burst. There was a stampede as soon as the cylinder exploded with the ex- plosion. Two women, two young children in- cluding a youth selling balloons were injured in this accident. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot and ad- mitted the injured to the hospital. Since it was a spring festival, people from all over the country come to Dayal Bagh, and at the time when the accident hap- pened, there was a huge crowd on the road to see the decoration. The ac- cident occurred on Sat- urday evening at 5.30 pm. At the time, when the balloonist was fill- ing gas in the balloon, suddenly the gas cylin- der exploded with a loud bang and a large crowd gathered around it. After the blast, there was a stampede situa- tion. SP City Vikas Ku- mar said that all the people injured in the accident were admitted to SN Medical College for treatment and the children injured in the accident did not suffer any serious injuries but the condition of the bal- loonist was still critical. —REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE —FILE PHOTO Son of farmer killed in Lakhimpur wants to contest against Teni 5 injured as gas cylinder explodes during spring fest celebration Lakhimpur Kheri: The son of a farmer killed in the Lakhim- pur Kheri incident allegedly involving Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son says he has declined the offer of the SP and the Congress to contest in the assem- bly polls and instead has asked them to field him in the 2024 Parliamentary elec- tion against the min- isterhimself.Jagdeep Singh is eldest son of Nachhatar Singh, 1 of the 8 people who were allegedly mowed down in the district during a farmer demonstra- tion. Teni’s son Ash- ish has been declared the main accused in chargesheet filed by Special Investigation (SIT) in the incident that took place on Oc- tober 3 last year. Mishra is in jail in connection with the matter. In the inci- dent that shocked the nation, four farmers, including Nachhatar Singh, were crushed to death under the wheels of a convoy of cars, including the one belonging to the Minister. —PTI Bagpat: Days after the attack on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in poll-bound UP, the Lok Sabha MP said on Satur- day that those who fired bullets on his vehicle were the ones who killed Mahatma Gan- dhi. The AIMIM chief held a poll campaign in the Bagpat district of Uttar Pradesh on Satur- day for his party. Ad- dressing a public meet- ing at Baghpat’s Chhaprauli, Owaisi said, “My car was at- tacked, fired four shots. Those who fired bullets (on his vehicle) were the ones who killed Gandhi. I talk about the rights of the people, hence the bullet was fired. I talk about the stake (of Mus- lims), so the shot was fired. When I talk with- in the ambit of the Con- stitution, the evildoers cannot tolerate it. These idiots think that their bullets will silence my voice. If one Owaisi dies, I bequeath you to produce lakhs of Owai- si.”ReferringtotheCen- tre’s decision to provide him Z category security cover, he said he will not take Z security adding that if the poor get pro- tection, it will be his se- curity . “I do not want security , I want a share. Make Muslims of India and the poor A category citizens,” he said. —ANI —REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Asaduddin Owaisi The incident occured in the Dayalbagh of New Agra police station area of Agra. Suresh Awasthi Nighasan is Muslim-dominated constituency with around 1 lakh Muslim voters, followed by 25000 Kurmi, 30000 Mauryas around 15000 Sikhs Shamsuddin against CM Yogi as BSP reveals fresh list of candidates ELECTION RITUALS Inauguration of BJP Election Office in Sarojini Nagar Vidhan Sabha constituency was concluded with rituals Havan Pujan at Brahmashree Plaza Parag Chauraha, LDA Colony. Candidate Rajeshwar Singh, Deputy CM Dr Dinesh Sharma, Ministers Kaushal Kishore, Mahendra Singh, Brijesh Pathak, BJP Mahanagar President Mukesh Sharma were present. 20 OBCS, 11 DALITS 6 MUSLIMS INCLUDED CRIME BRANCH Barabanki: Miscreants looted cables, wires, drums from an LT construction site situated near the service lane on the Lucknow-Ayodhya highway, after taking the guard captive. A case has been registered and miscreants were being identified with help of CCTV footage. More than 10 miscreants looted articles worth Rs 20 lakh in their minitrucks, initial investigations revealed. Lucknow: STF team arrested a criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head. Over 56 criminal cases are registered against Devendra Pratap Singh alias Gabbar Singh under murder, attempt to murder, loot, dacoity, encroachment charges in Faizabad, Gonda, Sultanpur, Lucknow, and Bahraich districts. A reward of Rs 1 lakh announced on his arrest. LT GODOWN LOOTED WITH GUARD CAPTIVE STF NABS CRIMINAL WITH REWARD OF RS 1 LAKH Gonda: A Dalit girl was raped murdered under the Nawabganj police station area on Friday. Police found that criminal Mahesh Yadav is the culprit a manhunt was launched to nab him a reward of Rs 25K was announced on his arrest. On Saturday, police nabbed Yadav after an encounter but his accomplice managed to flee. SP Santosh Kumar Mishra announced a reward of Rs 50K for the team that arrested Yadav. RAPE ACCUSED HELD AFTER ENCOUNTER Those who killed Gandhi attacked me: Owaisi MOBILISATION AGAINST BJP
  8. 8. COVID-19 UPDATE WORLD 57,45,845 TOTAL DEATHS 31,07,47,081 TOTAL RECOVERED 39,20,27,116 TOTAL CASES INDIA 5,01,143 TOTAL DEATHS 4,02,47,902 TOTAL RECOVERED 13,31,619 ACTIVE CASES 4,20,80,664 TOTAL CASES 7,55,34,190 ACTIVE CASES LUCKNOW | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2022 08 2NDFRONT www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Walking away is not always a sign of giving up, many times it is moving on to do better things, leaving strife behind. —Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Editor-in-Chief, First India Aligarh: Congress gen- eral secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Satur- day said her party does not talk of eliminating haughtiness of people but for providing op- portunities for their employment. The Congress leader made the remark days after UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during an election campaign in awesternUttarPradesh, said that the khoon ki garmi (haughtiness) of Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal lead- ers will end after the state assembly results come in. While talking to a man in Aligarh, Pri- yanka Gandhi quipped, People say someone has been talking of garmi nikalne ki charbi ni- kalne ki’ (eliminating haughtiness). But we (in Congress) are talking of ‘bharti’ (employment). A number of youths who are standing here are jobless. Around 12 lakh posts are lying va- cant in the govern- ment,” she added. The UP Congress later in a tweet in Hin- di, said, “This time vote for those who start ‘bharti’ (recruitments/ employment) and re- ject ‘charbi nikaalne wale’ and ‘garmi ni- kaalne wale’ (people professing to end haughtiness, arro- gance). Priyanka Gan- dhi was in Aligarh to campaign for the party candidates in Iglas and Khair assembly seg- ments of the district. The Congress general secretary also under- took door-to-door contact programmes in Aligarh. —ANI Congfocusonjobs,not‘khoonkigarmi’:PGV AICC gen secy carries out door-to-door drive in Aligarh Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra waves to the people during a roadshow in Aligarh on Saturday. —PHOTO BY ANI Akhilesh Yadav addressing a press conference in Aligarh on Saturday. —PHOTO BY ANI Send us to Delhi, we’ll solve all problems: SP chief First India Bureau Aligarh:Fightingthe UP assembly elec- tions, SP chief Akh- ilesh Yadav on Satur- day asked people to send us to Delhi to have all their prob- lems solved by resort- ing to caste census. Electioneering in Aligarh which goes to the polls on February 10 in the first phase of the seven-phase elec- tion, Yadav made the remark in answer to a query on the issue of reservation. “Send us to Delhi, we will solve all the problems.Wearetalk- ing about caste cen- sus,” said Yadav. On the BJP fate in the elections, Yadav claimedthatpeoplein Aligarh have closed theirdoorsontheBJP and seal its fate with locks, a product the district is known for. “In my first meet- ing in Mau, I had promised that the doors of the BJP (headquartersinLuc- know and other offic- es) will be closed and a latch will be put on it. The people of Ali- garhwillputalockon it,heclaimed.Hesaid the people of Aligarh have decided to seal the BJP fate in the western UP after the SP forged its electoral alliance with the RLD, he claimed. The atmosphere in western UP indicates that the people have made up their minds to uproot the BJP and install the govern- ment of the Samajwa- di Party and its allies, he reiterated. This is because this election is for saving the Con- stitution and the fu- ture of UP , he said. Hapur: Slamming the Opposition parties, BJP chief JP Nadda on Sat- urday said Opposition have limited vision and never cared for the na- tion’s development. Addressing a public meeting at Brahma Devi Balika Vidyalaya in Hapur, Nadda said, “Opposition never cared for nation’s de- velopment. They only cared for their fami- lies’ development. They have limited vi- sion. Today, with PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, no poor person has any shortage of food. This is the difference be- tween BJP and them.” “In the Covid pan- demic, PM has provid- ed ration to 80 crore poor under the Prad- han Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and 15 crore people are getting benefits of the scheme in Uttar Pradesh. —ANI First India Bureau Meerut: Convoy of BJP star campaigner and re- nowned wrestler Babita Phogat was allegedly at- tacked in Sardhana area here while she was cam- paigning for BJP candi- date here. It was report- ed five women were in- jured in attack and vehi- cle of Babita Phogat was attacked in Dabuthava village under Sivalkhas assembly constituency . Police have initiated investigations to nab the culprits while BJP lead- ers alleged attackers were RLD workers. Babita Singh Phogat here said “It reminded me famous lines of Chaudhary Ajit Singh, former RLD chief …Jis gadi par SP ka jhanda, samjhousgadimeinbai- tha gunda (Vehicle car- rying SP flag must have goon in it)”. She alleged that workers of SP-RLD alliance attacked on her and their supporters. FLYING HIGH Union Minister Anurag Thakur flying a kite on the occasion of Basant Panchami, on the terrace of BJP office in Lucknow on Saturday. —PHOTO BY SUMIT KUMAR  CONG’S STAR CAMPAIGNERS’ LIST OUT ‘Oppn never cared for nation’s development’ Babita Phogat faces opposition in Meerut JP Nadda at a public meeting in Moradabad on Saturday. 08 WHY IS SPEAKER UPSET WITH MAHUA? AftertheBJP ,thefire- brand leader of TMC, Mahua Moitra, has now locked horns with LS Speaker Om Birla as well. Mahua was ‘allotted’ 13 min- utes to speak on the President’s address. Speaking in the House on Thursday, it was not even 5 minutes that she spoke when Rama Devi, who was sitting on chair, interrupted Ma- hua - ‘Why are you speaking so angrily?’ Mahua’s flow was dis- turbed. She could not even speak for 10 min- utes that her mic got turned off. Although she did not miss even to reply to Rama. S h e turned to the chair and said - ‘I am angry as such I am speaking so.’ After this Mahua lodged her com- plaint with Birla, but when she did not got any suitable reply from there, she tweeted about this incident - ‘Who is Chair to obstructs my precious time? Whether I speak in anger or with love, it is not your job to decide my tone. Birla said without naming anyone, “Comment should not be made on Chair inside or outside.’ He instructed respected members of House that no member whether in Houseor outsideHouse, should make comments about Chair on social media or in media. Now there is a split in TMC over Mahua as she had already annoyed her party su- premo Mamata by s p e a k i n g a g a i n s t Adani-Ambani and Mamata has also pub- licly scolded Mahua for this. On behalf of TMC, Sudip said in defense of Mahua, ‘The speaker is above the party .’ PUNJAB ELECTIONS ENTANGLED IN DERA POLITICS As assembly polls are round the cor- ner as such attention to deras, their prowess, and circumambulation of politicians around them is very common. First of all, let’s talk about Sachkhand Bal- lan Dera of Jalandhar. When Channi was a mi- nor minister in Cap- tain’s govt, he had taken Sidhu with him to this dera, to get the bless- ings of his Guru Ranjan Das to be- come CM. Guruji said to Channi- ‘My bless- ings are with you, then why don’t you only be- c o m e CM?’ See the coinci- dence, after two months Channi became the CM of the state. As soon as he became the CM, Channi rushed and reached the shelter of his guru. Sachkhand Ballan Dera is a dera of Ramdasi sect, to which Channi himself be- longs. This dera has a significant influence in 8-10 assembly seats of Punjab. It is an impor- tant dera affecting 32% of the Dalit population of Punjab. Harsimrat, Kejriwal, Mann all these leaders are also making rounds of dif- ferent deras everyday . PRIYANKA IN A CHANGED AVATAR! Recently , an incident like Hathras was repeated in Buland- shahr of UP. The media was showing the age of the victim as 21 years old in all the reports, while in the official doc- uments the age of the victim was 17 years. Pri- yanka lashed out at the media on this matter and raised the question that why does the media back down from show- ing the truth these days, since the victim is 17 years old, so this case comesunderthePOCSO Act. A journalist slowly told Priyanka, “Do you want to implicate us in cases?” That is, ‘If you write the truth, you will be in trouble’. BE CAREFUL FROM FEB 8 TO MARCH 18 Mars and Venus are traveling together from February 8 to March 18 so this can be a bit difficult time for the people of Taurus, Pi- sces, Virgo and Scorpio signs. This is prediction of the country’s well- known astrologer Rajesh Hasija, who has made many accurate predictions in the past as well. Hasija, who has worked for more than 2 decades in the top posi- tions of IB and just to pursue this knowledge, he took VRS. Hasija claims that the rise of Taurus in the horoscope of India, being the lord of both the malefic plan- ets Mars and Venus and the visit of 8, 9 house in transit has also brought new indications for the elections to 5 states. It may also have an impact on 2024 polls. DHAMI’S SURPRISE! Recently , the theme song of BJP was launched for the state of Uttarakhand. But the most surprising thing was that PM Modi was seen alone on the stage, but U’khand CM Push- karSinghDhamiwasnot visible anywhere. A press conference was also held by the BJP on this occasion. The pres- ence of Anil Baluni and BJP’s U’khand in- charge Pralhad Joshi was being seen on the stage of the press confer- ence, but even there the CM was not visible any- where. A journalist raised a direct question in this press conference that ‘BJP should count anyfiveachievementsof its 5 years’, on this ques- tion Pralhad Joshi got furious and said - ‘We have not come here to give exams, ask some- thing else’. The journal- ists present were stunned. The press con- ference ended, without counting any achieve- ments. But sensing the exigencies of the situa- tion, the BJP people startedclarifyinginfront of the journalists - ‘Joshi ji is from Karnataka, so he could not understand Hindi properly .’ Anyway , in this ‘theme song’ only Modi govt was praised, the state govt did not get proper at- tention. RPN WAS ANGRY WITH RAHUL’S BEHAVIOUR RPN Singh had actu- ally made up his mind to leave the Con- gress long back. He was in charge of Congress in Jharkhand for a long time. A year ago, he had met Rahul and demand- ed RS seat from Jharkhand for himself, then Rahul was pleased with him and gladly agreed to it. But in the meantime, Jharkhand CM Soren was constant- ly pleading with Rahul about RPN that ‘you should keep an eye on him, they want to desta- bilize coalition govt of Jharkhandandisopenly playing in hands of BJP people’. After several months, Rahul called to meet RPN said, ‘You were sent to J’khand to save party , but there you have brought party to a dismal condition’. RPN had decided that he did notwanttostayinCong. As soon as Swami Pras- ad Maurya left the BJP, theBJPopeneditsdoors for RPN. FIRST INDIA SUNDAY SPECIAL BY TRIDIB RAMAN The author is a journalist and political commentator and views expressed are his personal PUSHKAR S DHAMI PRIYANKA GANDHI MAHUA MOITRA RAHUL GANDHI RPN SINGH LS SPEAKER OM BIRLA —PHOTO BY PTI
  9. 9. ou started modelling at the young age of 13, how did that come about? As a child in school, I used to face a lot of bullying and I de- cided to enter this world to gain confidence. It re- ally helped as winning the local level pag- eant gave me a boost and recogni- tion which helped me bloom and stride for- ward. You are the reigning Miss Teen India Uni- verse, crowned at Miss Teen Diva 2020? What does that mean to you? For me, it is a major responsibility as I will be representing my be- loved nation at the inter- national pageant and it is also a beautiful oppor- tunity to witness my dreams come true. It means a lot to me to be able to achieve this at 19 years of age and I feel that the world is my oys- ter when I look ahead. What are your prepa- rations for represent- ing India at the Miss Teen Universe pageant happening in Dubai from 27th February to 7th March? I am under training with Ritika Ramtri at The Tiara Pageant Training Studio and the grooming and pageant train- ing has al- ready done wonders for me. I am also working closely with the Miss Teen Diva team and National Director Nikhil Anand on all as- pects. Who is your idol? My mother, Renu Pa- reek is my idol. I have learnt all my life skills from her, she is abso- lutely the best and a wonder woman. My fa- ther and sister are my biggest support system. What is your message to young girls who as- pire to be part of the glamour industry? It is a difficult indus- try to be in, be prepared to work hard, have a dis- ciplined life and be con- sistent in your efforts. The benefits are awe- some so keep your focus and stride ahead. You are completing your BBA as you con- tinue to pursue your modelling career. How do you manage to do justice to both? My mother has in- stilled the importance of education in me very strongly and I am com- mitted to both. As far as ‘doing justice’ is con- cerned, there is enough time provided one wants to do something. I keep a specific schedule so that I get time for stud- ies and also for my mod- elling. You have been involved in charitable work also, do throw some light on the same? I have been working for more than a year now on my project of raising awareness on the prevention of sexual assault and bullying. I visit schools and labourer camps for this cause to talk to children and guide them. Also, I work with my grandmother in her organisation, The Honour Till – which is a beautiful concept to in- stil honesty and values in children where they put up unmanned stalls with goods with price tags and a till to en- courage children to pay the correct amount regard- less of a human presence or not. LUCKNOW, SUNDAY FEBRUARY 6, 2022 09 AT HER FEET UNIVERSE UNIVERSE UTTKARSHA SHEKHAR uttkarsha.shekhar@firstindia.co.in Y An ecstatic Wachi after the being crowned the Miss Teen India Universe CITY FIRST IN AN EXCLUSIVE CONVERSATION WITH WACHI PAREEK, THE REIGNING MISS TEEN INDIA UNIVERSE WHO WILL REPRESENT INDIA AT THE MISS TEEN UNIVERSE PAGEANT IN DUBAI, DURING HER VISIT TO THE PINK CITY www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Wachi enjoys reading the First India during her visit to the newspaper office
  10. 10. 10 ETC LUCKNOW | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia F A C E O F T H E D A Y PARI, Model ARIES MAR 21 - APR 20 Sticking to workout routine may benefit you on the health front. Meeting relatives at a marriage or party cannot be ruled out. Support from the family may seem most encouraging for those aiming an academic pursuit. A passion-filled evening is foreseen. LIBRA SEPT 24 - OCTOBER 22 A lot of time may be wasted in socialising, but you will love every moment of it. You will succeed in surmounting the odds to get a stalled job back on the tracks. Something concerning property will work out in your favour. A romantic outing is on the cards and promises much fun and frolic. TAURUS APR 21 - MAY 20 You will manage to ignore distractions and interruptions at work to complete a pending task in time. Job prospects for those freshly out of professional institutes will brighten up soon. Those not in a stable job can expect permanency. Health will be satisfactory, as you remain regular in workouts. SCORPIO OCT 23 - NOVEMBER 22 A rethink is in order for those going in for a heavy investment. Recovering a loaned amount from someone will not pose much difficulty. You will manage to defuse tensions prevailing at home by your tactful ways. A work trip is on the cards for some. You manage to weave magic your lover. GEMINI MAY 21 - JUNE 21 Homemakers will get a chance to implement their ideas. You are likely to be recognised for your efforts on the professional front. Chance of a raise is possible for some. Timely and correct decision will help you in saving a lot of money. You will be able to de-stress yourself completely today. SAGITTARIUS NOV 23 - DEC 22 Spirituality will have a special allure for you. Your innovative ideas on the professional front are likely to be well received. Good health will keep you fit and energetic. You are likely to expand your social circle. You are likely to get immense fulfillment in your current romantic relationship. CANCER JUNE 22 - JULY 23 A major purchase may make a dent in your savings, but will help in keeping up with the flow .Speculation may not be profitable and you can very well burn your fingers. Some of you may get hard pressed to find a good match for someone eligible among the family members. CAPRICORN DEC 23 - JAN 20 Homemakers can exceed budget in doing up their homes. An old friend or a relative is likely to pay you a visit. You succeed in putting an ambitious project on the tracks and cross all hurdles in making it a success. Love beckons and promises to give immense joy and fulfillment. LEO JULY 24 - AUGUST 23 A profitable day for entrepreneurs is envisaged. You may be played upon for spending on someone else’s needs and desires. Homemakers are likely to enjoy the day in the company of neighbors and friends. Fatigue threatens in a long journey, but adequate breaks will keep you going. AQUARIUS JAN 21 - FEB 19 It is one of those days when you will feel satisfied with whatever you do today on the social front. Those seeking love may not get lucky, but persistence will pay! A friend or relative can touch a sensitive nerve and get you all upset. A job switch needs to be considered. VIRGO AUG 24 - SEP 23 Satisfaction is foreseen for the image conscious people trying to achieve perfect figure and physique. Your efforts on the academic front will keep you in contention. You are likely to spend an enjoyable time with a close relation today. Your helping hand to someone in need will be appreciated. PISCES FEB20 - MARCH 20 Financial worries evaporate as new avenues of earning open up. You will put in extra efforts to complete a task entrusted to you. Your academic aspirations may take some time to get realised. A contentious property issue may not show any signs of getting sorted out amicably, so have a backup plan. YOUR DAY Horoscope by Saurabbh Sachdeva Indian Food Legends Folktales How They Shape Our Food Beliefs Culture! tories we grow up with have more influ- ence on us than we can imagine. Stories deeply impact our be- ing and our under- standing of things. This is the reason why chil- dren are more fascinated by stories than anyone else, be- cause to a curious mind of a child, stories give them the power to go beyond worldly boundaries. As kids, most of us grew up with many mythology stories and folktales narrated to us by our elders; sometimes to teach an important lesson, other timestohelpusunderstandour culture and beliefs better. Just take a minute and think about those tales that you have heard— you’ll be amazed to re- alizethatsomanyof themwere rife with references to food. Throughout the narratives of food folktales, fables, po- ems, etc., one common link that emerges is that our ances- tors strongly believed in the sacredness of food and its vir- tues. In fact, across Indian cul- tures, worshipping food is an integral part of any festival as a token of gratitude to nature for helping mortal beings sus- tain life through food. Whether it is through tales of the favourite foods of the Indian deities or the legends around food, such food stories deeply signify and impact our relationship with food. As a matter of fact, they also add to our culinary choices and expe- riences to an extent. Hence, we decided to share some of the food folktales that we have grown up hearing and all of them have morals and a deeper meaning attached to them. THE LEGEND OF DEVI ANNAPURNA So the story goes like this – One day, Lord Shiva while playing a game of dice with Goddess Parvati that he sup- posedly won using unfair means, asserts that everything in the world is a ‘Maya,’ an il- lusion, including food. This upsetParvatiasshewashailed as the goddess of all material things, including food. There- fore, Parvati decides to disap- pear in order to teach Shiva the importance of food to sus- tain life on earth. In her ab- sence, there is widespread chaos in the entire universe. There are no fruits on the trees and no grains left on the land resulting in hunger, famine, and all sort of human terrors started to happen. This made Shiva realize the variety of worldly things, es- pecially food. Parvati then re- appears in her most benevo- lent form as Goddess An- napurna, bringing the sor- rows of people to end and blessing the earth with abun- dance and nourishment in form of food. As Annapurna, she carries a golden bowl of rice in one hand and a golden ladle in the other hand. Moral: For us, this story signifies how important it is to respect the food and more im- portantly where it comes from. Our primary nurturers, the farmers, and our mothers are all avatars of Annapurna and we must always honour them, respect them. WHEN LORD GANESH TAUGHT THE LESSON OF HUMILITY TO KUBER Kuber, the god of wealth wanted to organize a grand feast that would showcase the power of his wealth. Swelled with pride, he visits Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, regarded as the gods of all the gods, to invite them to the feast personally. Parvati then asks Kuber the occasion for hosting such a grand feast and observes Kuber struggle to give a proper reply. Under- standing his intentions, Par- vati politely tells him that they wouldn’t be able to at- tend the feast but promises that their young son, Lord Ganesha would definitely grace the occasion. She sub- tly hints to Kuber that little Ganesha has a voracious ap- petite and seeks assurance that he will be able to feed to him well. Kuber blinded by his riches feels that feeding a young one wouldn’t be difficult and starts the preparations for the feast. On the day of the feast, Kuber welcomes Ganesh and serves him a wide variety of exotic delicacies in gold utensils. To Kuber’s surprise, Ganesh eats all the food served to him and keeps demanding more. Kuber relentlessly tries to arrange food but Ganesh doesn’t have the patience to wait and starts eating everything that he can lay his hands including the gold utensils. Embarrassed for not meeting his promise and realizing his mistake, he runs to Shiva and Parvati to seek help. Shiva then confronts him and tells him that Ganesh isn’t satisfied with the meal be- cause it is served with pride. He gives a small bowl of puffed rice and tells him to serve it to Ganesha with love and humil- ity in his heart. He accepts his mistake and follows his in- struction. As he returns, Ku- ber feeds Ganesh the puffed rice, eating which Ganesh feels full and satisfied. Moral: We should not boast about our wealth and should stay grounded. More importantly, we should never think of ourselves to be supe- rior based on our worldly possessions. THE STORY BEHIND THE CHYWANPRASH FORMULATION Did you know how Chywan- prash, a popular ayurvedic formulation of amla along with many other jadibutis and herbs, known to boost immu- nity came into being? The roots of this age-old ayurvedic jam can be traced back to Charaka Samhita but the origins of Chywanprash are attributed to a legend of two sages restoring the youth and vigour of an old Indian sage named Chywana, hence the name. It is believed that Chyawan was prematurely born due to which he suffered from many healthchallengesthatincluded degeneration of all body tis- sues leading to early aging. Evenafterbeingofferedprotec- tion from a king and an offer to marry a princess from his kingdom, the feeble sage could not marry a young princess as he would not be able to satisfy her. Divine intervention by twins, Ashwini Kumara allevi- ated the sage from his problem. They created a formulation, intaking which Sage Chay- wan’s youth, strength, and vig- our were restored. CONCLUSION There are countless such nar- ratives from mythology, Vedic scriptures, and other telltales that have shaped our beliefs and our connection with food. These stories give soul to the food we consume and link us to our ancestral heritage, attaching a deeper meaning to our existence. However, the younger generations seem to be deprived of these food folk- lores that can be attributed to multiple reasons, leading them to have a more superfi- cial connection with their food. It’s time that we bring back the native folklores alive to help our children develop richer and deeper experiences with food. ABOUT CAULDRON SISTERS Ratika Richa Khetan, two Sis- ters, started Cauldron Sisters in 2015. It started as an exotic food gift hamper business, but their love for food encouraged them to start culinary workshops, food deliveries, and slowly and gradu- ally it turned huge as restaurants and cafes started approaching them for consultancy. S
  11. 11. CHUKKER KA CHUKKER KA CHAKKAR HAI CHAKKAR HAI AS POLO SEASON STARTS IT IS TIME TO SHRUG OFF THE CORONA BLUES AND ENJOY A SAFE DAY IN THE OPEN SUNSHINE, AMID THE GREENERY AND THE CHUKKER OF POLO! CITY FIRST BRINGS YOU SOME FASHION TIPS TO KEEP IN MIND, AFTER ALL POLO IS A GAME OF THE ELITE AND FASHINABLE, SO LOOK YOUR BEST AND CHILL. hat says s u m m e r more than a crochet or lace f r o c k ? Flowy, fit- ted or two-piece sets are perfect for a day of fun in the sun. These two fabrics are hugely trending this season and are some of our favour- ite looks. Just remember to wear appropriate u n d e r g a r m e n t s with these materials as they tend to be see-through, and don’t wear any short hemlines – remem- ber if you would wear it to a night- club, bar or the beach, don’t wear it to the Polo. Dress light. It is spring after all and, unless super lucky, there will not be shade more than your hat. Simply speaking, it’s time to pull out your Tulum- specials: breathable materials like linen, light and/or pastel hues, and loose sil- houettes. Top the look with a hat and you’ve got yourself a typical polo looks for both men and wom- en. We could write a whole book about women’s polo outfits and it still would not be enough. Stem- ming from royal fashion at polo tour- naments, women would normally wear full skirts or dresses panning out to below their knees. This attire some- times came with cor- sets and truly un- comfortable gar- ments. But as wom- en’s rights ad- vanced, women be- gan to wear pants and even shorter options to polo games. Jumpsuits, skirts, and pants are also totally appropriate. For pants, opt for lighter colours. While the Dutches of Cambridge has been seen wearing jeans, depending on the event they could be appropriate as well. Flattering gau- cho pants are quite fun and comfortable too like options. Wearing lighter summer dresses with vivid prints are sure to make you feel confident and com- fortable during the match. For a com- plete cruise-vaca- tion look, choose a w r a p a - r o u n d dress or one with an open back. W ETC www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia LUCKNOW | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2022 11 MITALI DUSAD mitalidusad01@gmail.com For the Jaipur Polo season you can follow the stylish highs set by none other than our beloved Maharani Gayatri Devi and wear crepe or chiffon sarees with the ever-fashionable string of pearls. Just remember it is daytime so keep them light. A polo match in progress Maharani Gayatri Devi and Jackie Kennedy attend a polo match in Jaipur during Kennedy’s visit to India in 1962 Deepika Padukone at Rambagh Polo grounds in October 2015 The Polo players define style even more than the audience A saree, a sleek white sheath, summery dress or jeans is the look teamed with sunglasses and a hat or two Priyanka Chopra and her girl team defines different styles of Polo for us
  12. 12. 12 LUCKNOW | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia CITY BUZZ GET VACCINATED STAY MASKED Allenhouse Public School, Vrindavan Yojna, Lucknow celebrated VASANT UTSAV aka the beginning of Spring with extreme exuberance and gaiety on Saturday, February 5. It began with the lighting of diya by Principal, Abhishek Srivastava and The Chief Guest President of AWHO Society Col. Chauhan, CEO of Wellsun Medicity Ashutosh Soti followed by Saraswati Vandana by the School choir. On this auspicious day of hailing 'Maa Saraswati', the Goddess of Knowledge and Wisdom, a special training had been organized for teachers of Allenhouse and its sister concerns (all group schools). he Institute of Pharmaceuti- cal Sciences, Lucknow Uni- versity, Luc- know, hosted an inter- national webinar on World Cancer Day, Feb- ruary 4, 2022. Vi c e - C h a n c e l l o r Alok Kumar Rai of Lucknow University, Poonam Tandon, Push- pendra Kumar Trip- athi, Director, Insti- tute of Pharmaceu- tical Sciences, Uni- versity of Lucknow, and faculty members kicked off the pro- gramme. Pushpendra Kumar, started the event with greetings and a wel- come speech given by the guests. The lectures were presented by the following individuals: Dr Ajay J. Khopde talked about Nanomedi- cine Formulation for Cancer, explaining how Nanomedicine is more effective and less harmful than traditional medicine. Dr Nitin Chitranshi of Macquarie Medical School, Macquarie Uni- versity, Australia, gave a talk on Multiomics Technology, which will aid in cancer early de- tection. Abhay Singh Chau- han talked about hoe pre-testing is the only method to avoid cancer, which is why cancer screening should be in- cluded in health check- ups. Breast, lungs, co- lon, rectum, and pros- tate cancer are the most frequent malig- nancies, according to Dr Shashank Kumar Singh. Professor Vandana Patrawale, Dr Shrikant Rath, Prof Shashikant Shukla, Dr Ajay Kumar Singh, and Prof Rakesh Chandra were present among other guests. A placement campaign was led by Himanshu Pandey, the Faculty of Engineering's Placement Incharge, Lucknow University on Friday in which Persistent Systems and PCS Management Pvt Ltd employed seven engineering students. Four students were hired as Software Engineer at Persistent Systems, with annual salaries ranging from 4.71 to 09 lakhs. In addition, PCS Management Pvt Ltd hired three students for the post of Software Engineer, with a yearly salary of 3.6 lakhs. On Saturday, medical students at KGMU in Lucknow celebrated Basant Panchami, the spring festival, with jubilant spirits on campus. —PHOTOS BY SUMIT KUMAR Happy Basant Panchami Happy Basant Panchami he adage, ‘what goes around comes around’, fits ostensi- bly when modes in the beauty industry are concerned. Recently, the ‘90 decade has been making heads turn both in reel and real life as makeup trends. The 90s era saw a rise in grunge aesthetic while gloss and liner duo lived rent-free through the decade. The Gen-Z is making statements recreat- ing the iconic 90s makeup with a modern twist. City First asked a few make- up artists and beauty influ- encers how to ace 90s make- up trends today . Viny Verma, Makeup Art- ist and Jewellery Designer said, “Makeup is what people have been doing and loving for ages. I would say the 90s make- up trend has done a comeback but in modern style. People have started loving those soft and subtle looks with heavy winged eyeliner adding some coloured liners in a modern twist that looks fierce and fab- ulous. Overlined lips are in trend, also not making it look bad because of some modern tips and tricks. Brides are also loving this. As a Makeup Art- ist, I've seen people loving and experimenting with it yet they are keeping that 90s makeup vibe.” Apeksha Rathore, freelance makeup artist and beauty blogger said, “Perfected Matte Skin is so ’90s and so in fash- ion now. Dewy skin is also a trend, but this is more classic if you ask us. Brown Lipstick has been back ever since and what makes it so loved by so many is that it looks good on just about every skin tone and is wearable enough for every day . White Eyeshadow was all the rage in the ’90s. A frosted eye look was every- one’s go-to look for red carpets and performances. Maybe be- cause it stood out on stage or because it is a simple one shad- ow look. Either way, it is mak- ing a comeback. Today’s ver- sion of a frosted eye is a lit- tle bit less pastel.” S o u m y a S h a r m a , make-up in- f l u e n c e r said, “In my opinion some of the 90s trends that are making a comeback are -  Dark brown outlined lips - they are making a comeback but with a twist i.e. Bold overlined lips with lots of blinding gloss.  Terracotta-hued orangey bronzer cum blush to add both structure colour to the cheeks leaving the rosy pink cheeks.  Frosted eyeshadow: Frosted eye makeup involves using pale blues to sparkling purples and shimmery whites, cool-toned shades that instantly brighten the eyes. MONICA PRABHAKAR cityfirst@firstindia.co.in 20 years later, the Gen-Z is making statements recreating the 90s makeup with a modern twist. REVIVALOF‘90S REVIVALOF‘90S MAKEUPTRENDS MAKEUPTRENDS Advancing medical field T T CELEBRATINGVASANT UTSAV! SECURING A BETTER FUTURE! Joint Commissioner of Police Piyush Mordia, DCP/ADCP West, and other officers inspected the district Collectorate of Lucknow in the view of the security arrangements for the General Assembly Election-2022. Necessary guidelines were briefed to the force on duty. HAPPY BIRTHDAY! SAFETY FIRST! The birthday of IAS Ranvir Prasad, IAS Anil Kumar Yadav, IPS Ajay Kumar Singh, and IPS Kuntal Kishrore was on Saturday, February 5. We wish them all the best! Viny Verma Apeksha Rathore Soumya Sharma Students displaying their musical talents Faculty members at the school celebration. Alok Kumar Rai, Pushpendra Kumar Tripathi, and Poonam Tandon with other guests Students selected for placement

×