Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

06012023_First India_Mumbai.pdf

Jan. 05, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
First India Bureau Pune: Deputy CM De- vendra Fadnavis on Thursday sought to al- lay Opposition appre- hension about state...
NEWS MUMBAI | FRIDAY, JANUARY 6, 2023 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/mumbai I twitter.com/thefirst...
Nagpur (PTI): Padma Shri awardee Rahibai Popere has said that every village in the country must have a seed bank and the a...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming SlideShare
06012023_First India Jaipur.pdf
06012023_First India Jaipur.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

01012023_First India New Delhi.pdf
FirstIndia1
31122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
29122022_First India New Delhi.pdf
FirstIndia1
29122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
28122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
27122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
26122022_First India Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
23122022_First India Jaipur (1).pdf
FirstIndia1
1 of 13 Ad

06012023_First India_Mumbai.pdf

Jan. 05, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

News & Politics

Find Latest India News and Breaking News these days from India on Politics, Business, Entertainment, Technology, Sports, Lifestyle and Coronavirus News in India and the world over that you can't miss.For real time update Visit our social media handle.Read First India NewsPaper in your morning replace.Visit First India.

CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/

#First_India_NewsPaper

Find Latest India News and Breaking News these days from India on Politics, Business, Entertainment, Technology, Sports, Lifestyle and Coronavirus News in India and the world over that you can't miss.For real time update Visit our social media handle.Read First India NewsPaper in your morning replace.Visit First India.

CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/

#First_India_NewsPaper

News & Politics
Advertisement

Recommended

06012023_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
0 views
15 slides
06012023_ First India New Delhi.pdf
FirstIndia1
0 views
13 slides
05012023_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
3 views
13 slides
03012023_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
5 views
12 slides
03012023_First India Jaipur (1).pdf
FirstIndia1
7 views
12 slides
02012023_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
6 views
13 slides
01012023_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
6 views
12 slides
01012023_First India Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
6 views
12 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from FirstIndia1 (20)

01012023_First India New Delhi.pdf
FirstIndia1
8 views
31122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
10 views
29122022_First India New Delhi.pdf
FirstIndia1
5 views
29122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
8 views
28122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
3 views
27122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
3 views
26122022_First India Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
8 views
23122022_First India Jaipur (1).pdf
FirstIndia1
6 views
22122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
10 views
21122022_ First India New Delhi.pdf
FirstIndia1
5 views
21122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
6 views
18122022_ First India New Delhi.pdf
FirstIndia1
7 views
17122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
13 views
16122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
6 views
15122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
4 views
15122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
6 views
13122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
5 views
13122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
7 views
11122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
5 views
11122022_ First India New Delhi.pdf
FirstIndia1
4 views
01012023_First India New Delhi.pdf
FirstIndia1
8 views
12 slides
31122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
10 views
14 slides
29122022_First India New Delhi.pdf
FirstIndia1
5 views
13 slides
29122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
8 views
13 slides
28122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
3 views
13 slides
27122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
3 views
13 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

4 Suggestions for Corporations to Take on Political Lobbying.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
3 views
Gauhati HC order assam-bulldozer-452201.pdf
sabrangsabrang
0 views
HOW TO STRENGTHEN DEMOCRACY THREATENED BY NEO-FASCISM IN BRAZIL.pdf
Faga1939
8 views
Kepgub DKI tentang Beasiswa Anak Nakes
shirizkiku
22 views
Paulo Pimenta: Communication will be expanded, free and accessible, in the Br...
Ricardo Weg
10 views
Types of Companies under Companies Act, 2013 in India.pptx
taxguruedu
3 views
Strategical Method that Can Be Very Helpful In Crazy Time Tracker!.docx
cricketjohn
3 views
Are Politically Motivated Investment Decisions Wise?
InvestingTips
5 views
Why Is Money Important In Politics.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
4 views
Public administration
Reena409232
1 view
Michael Grimm
Michael Grimm
4 views
9.-Science-Writing-seminar-Mam-Melinda.pptx
MaritesLomibao1
2 views
Cultura Notizia.pptx
FirstSardegna Reporter
0 views
GLOBE and MAIL GLOBAL STORY EXCLUSIVE Law of Creation of Energy Demonstration...
Thane Heins
53 views
Have No Fear, Hashem Is Here.pdf
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
3 views
Abraham Lincoln's letter to his son's teacher.pptx
JackStephenG
4 views
What is W20
ShreyaKhurana18
5 views
Lula walked up the ramp
Ricardo Weg
17 views
On Bashing Manu Smriti Or Flogging A Dead Horse Riding A Blind Ass.pdf
BS Murthy
3 views
4 Suggestions for Corporations to Take on Political Lobbying.pdf
WajidKhanMP
7 views
4 Suggestions for Corporations to Take on Political Lobbying.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
3 views
9 slides
Gauhati HC order assam-bulldozer-452201.pdf
sabrangsabrang
0 views
2 slides
HOW TO STRENGTHEN DEMOCRACY THREATENED BY NEO-FASCISM IN BRAZIL.pdf
Faga1939
8 views
3 slides
Kepgub DKI tentang Beasiswa Anak Nakes
shirizkiku
22 views
11 slides
Paulo Pimenta: Communication will be expanded, free and accessible, in the Br...
Ricardo Weg
10 views
4 slides
Types of Companies under Companies Act, 2013 in India.pptx
taxguruedu
3 views
9 slides
Advertisement

06012023_First India_Mumbai.pdf

  1. 1. First India Bureau Pune: Deputy CM De- vendra Fadnavis on Thursday sought to al- lay Opposition appre- hension about state- based industries mov- ing elsewhere and said it is natural for those holding investor sum- mits to visit Mumbai as it is India’s financial capital. Speaking to report- ers here, Fadnavis said those who want to at- tract industries to their states or hold an industrial summit have no alternative but to come to Mumbai and that reflects the strength of Maharash- tra. Fadnavis said indus- tries operating in Ma- harashtra are not mov- ing out of the state. Asked about Opposi- tion fear that UP chief minister is in Mumbai to “take away” busi- nesses from Maharash- tra, he said no one takes away anyone’s business. So far as industries from Maharashtra are concerned, no one can take them away, Fad- navis said. “Every state has its own strength and as per natural advantag- es, businesses tend to go there. For example, Gujarat and Rajasthan have big desert land and that is why there is ample land available for solar panels and that is why green hy- drogen projects go there, so there is no need to worry ,” he said. Everyone should feel proud that Mumbai is the financial capital of the country and that one has to come to the city to seek invest- ment, said the Deputy CM. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Those seeking investment have to come here, that is our strength: Fadnavis Govt working to reduce number of permissions to help industries: Shinde First India Bureau Aurangabad: The Ma- harashtra government is trying to cut down the number of permis- sions required for in- dustries and ease pro- cesses to help them thrive in the state, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thurs- day after virtually in- augurating the Maha- rashtra Advantage Expo 2023’ organised by Marathwada Asso- ciation for Small Scale Industries and Agri- culture. “Figures for indus- trial production of last year are out and pro- duction has gone up. Government is trying to find a way out by lis- tening to their (indus- tries’) problems. The state has recently ap- proved investments of Rs 70,000 crore,” said the CM. Referring to the first six months of his gov- ernment that he formed after breaking away from the Shiv Sena and teaming up with the BJP, Shinde said, “Our government has passed well in the mid-term exams. The government will take the state to the number one position in the coming years. The gov- ernment is taking deci- sions for every region of the state. It is not like the previous one that took decisions only for the areas of heavyweight leaders.” He said the govern- ment is also planning to set up industrial zones in Latur and Os- manabad of Marath- wada. Yogiends‘Mumbaimarathon’withMaha-investments Sandeep Shukla Mumbai: UttarPradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who came to the country’s finan- cial capital - Mumbai - to invite Indian industry for the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Sum- mit, has returned to UP with an investment of more than ₹ 5 lakh crore. Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani has proposed big invest- ments in electronics manufacturing and green energy sector, in- cluding providing 5G internet connectivity acrossUPandproviding better health services to villages in Uttar Pradeshwiththehelpof artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, Adani Group proposed to set up a skill development center with a capacity of 10,000 youths in Noi- da along ith a medical college on PPP mode. Overtwodozenindus- trialists including Reli- ance, Tata Sons, Adani, Godrej, Birla, Piramal, Vedanta,Parle,Hinduja, Lodha and Ramki met the Chief Minister dur- ing his two-day visit to Mumbai. In special meetings with industry leaders in between mar- athon events, the Chief Minister exhorted the industry to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s $5 trillion vision. During the meeting with the Chief Minister, Karan Adani of Adani Group discussed the ac- tion plan for major in- vestment in the ware- housing and logistics sector with several pro- posals for investment worth lakhs of crores in the next 05 years, even setting up cement units at 07 different places. Discussion took place. Karan Adani praised Chief Minister Yogi’s industrial policies for expansion of Lucknow airport. Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Man- galam Birla sought the government’s support for setting up a conven- tion center in Noida and said that this conven- tion center would be one of the largest conven- tion centers in the world. Ajay Piramal of Pira- mal Enterprises said that the company is con- stantly striving to dis- charge its social respon- sibilities. “We will launch a special cam- paign in Varanasi by joiningthePrimeMinis- ter’s resolve for a TB- free India,” he said. He expressed his interest to the Chief Minister re- garding large invest- ments for the develop- ment of Pharma Park. During the special meeting, Darshan Hi- ranandani, head of the Hiranandani Group, while signing MoUs for new projects, discussed plans for semiconductor investment with the helpof foreignpartners, while Tata Sons Chair- man N Chandrasekaran discussed the cultural and spiritual impor- tance of Uttar Pradesh. 5,00,000 CRORE! Ambanis, Adanis, Tatas, Birlas etc on board for UP’s development! Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets with Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, in Mumbai on Thursday. Boss of oil to telecom behemoth, discussed investments in State, which UP CM has pitched as a central cog in growth machine, which will make India a $5 tn economy. Ambani and Yogi had a fruitful conversation, to scale up RIL’s invest- ments in India’s larg- est State. Jio has also planned to set up a $950 mn data centre in UP. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde CAN’T UPROOT 1,000s OVERNIGHT... l Supreme Court stays the Uttarakhand High Court’s Haldwani demolition order l More than 50,000 people faced prospect of being left homeless post the HC order First India Bureau New Delhi: Thousands of people who faced the prospect of being left homeless in middle of harsh winter won major reprieve from SC on Thursday as it paused eviction drive on rail- way land in U’khand’s Haldwani. “There can- not be uprooting of 50,000peopleovernight... It’s a human issue, some workable solution needs to be found,” SC said, as it stopped U’khand HC order that had cleared eviction of 4,000 homes. Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi flashes victory sign after the SC’s order on the Haldwani eviction case, in New Delhi on Thursday. MAJOR RELIEF FOR 50,000+ RESIDENTS SC said, “It may not be cor- rect to say that paramilitary forces have to be deployed to remove people who have been living there for dec- ades.” SC also stopped any construction in the area and sought responses from the railways and the Uttarakhand government. The case will be heard again next month. The judgment of SC will protect human rights. We all were worried about dem- olition rendering 52,000 people home- less. SC stayed the demolition. In 2016, we took steps regarding the rehabilitation of the people. —Harish Rawat, former U’khand CM This collaboration will greatly benefit space tech startups in their analysis and processing of vast amounts of satellite data for various applications. Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub is a useful platform for bringing together startups and providers of technology solutions to support the national space technology ecosystem. —S Somanath, Chairman, ISRO Space-tech startups in India are playing a significant role in advanc- ing the country’s space capabilities with the power of technol- ogy. Through our technol- ogy tools, platforms and mentorship opportunities, we are deeply committed to empowering space-tech startups in the country to drive cutting edge innovation and accelerate scientific discovery. —Anant Maheshwari, Prez, Microsoft India State government would proceed according to SC’s order which stayed a December 20 direction given by Uttarakhand HC directing eviction of thousands of families occupying railway land in Haldwani district within a week. —Pushkar Singh Dhami, U’khand CM Moni Sharma New Delhi: PM Naren- dra Modi said JJM is a major development pa- rameter of a State to provide water to every household. Addressing the 1st All India Annual State Ministers’ Confer- ence on Water via video message on Thursday, PM said in our constitu- tional system, water comes under control of States and their efforts for water conservation will go a long way in achieving the collective goals of the country . Modi called for coor- dinatedeffortsbyMinis- tries of Environment & Water and said by mak- ing Namami Gange Mis- sion a template, other states can also start sim- ilar campaigns for con- servation of rivers. P6 PM Narendra Modi emphasises on the need for States’ efforts for the water conservation Water Resources Ministers from all States take part in All-India Annual Conference on Water Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressing 1st All India Annual State Ministers’ Conference on in Bhopal on Thursday. Also present here are Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Prahlad Singh Patel, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other leaders. MICROSOFT CEO CALLS ON MODI, PLEDGES FULL SUPPORT TO “DIGITAL INDIA VISION” ISRO AND MICROSOFT COLLABORATE TO SUPPORT SPACE-TECH STARTUPS IN INDIA New Delhi: Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, who is on a four-day visit to India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and pledged the company’s support in helping the country realise the Digital India vision. He described his meeting with PM Modi as “insightful”, and lauded the govt’s deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth driven by digital transformation. Bengaluru: The ISRO and Microsoft on Thursday signed a MoU to help space tech startups and in turn boost the growth of space technology in the coun- try. “MoU seeks to empower space tech start-ups across country with technology tools and platforms, go-to-market sup- port and mentoring to help them scale and become enterprise ready,” Microsoft official said in a statement. THROUGH THIS TIE-UP... l The space-tech startups identified by ISRO will be onboarded onto the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub platform l The founders in India will have free ac- cess to the tech tools, and resources they need to build and run their business l They will get all sort of tech support to build and scale on Azure, best-in-class developer and productivity tools l Pact will strengthen vision of harnessing potential of tech innova- tors and entrepreneurs WaterVision@2047! BSE SENSEX 60,353.27 304.18 | NSE NIFTY 17,992.15 50.80 MUMBAI l FRIDAY, JANUARY 6, 2023 l Pages 12 l 3.00 RNI TITLE NO. MAHENG/2022/14652 l Vol 1 l Issue No. 240 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/mumbai I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR, NEW DELHI MUMBAI 316 DAYS AFTER INVASION, PUTIN SAYS READY FOR TALKS WITH KYIV New Delhi: Tremors were felt in New Delhi and other areas of the National Capital Region (NCR) after an earthquake measuring 5.9 magnitude struck Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan late on Thursday. Epicentre was located 79 km south of Fayzabad in Afghanistan, the National Centre for Seismology tweeted. Moscow: President Vladimir Putin confirmed about Russia’s openness to serious dialogue on condition of Kyiv, told Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan he was open to speak if Kyiv accepts territories occupied by Moscow as Russian, Kremlin said Thursday. B’LURU-CHENNAI EXPRESSWAY TO BE READY NEXT YEAR: GADKARI Bengaluru: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, announced that the Bengaluru to Chennai Expressway will be completed by March 2024, with cost of `17,000 crore. The 285.3 km four-lane project will help save lot of travel time. 5.9 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE TREMORS FELT IN DELHI INDIA AND FRANCE HOLD 36TH ROUND OF INDO- FRENCH STRATEGIC TALK First India Bureau New Delhi: National Se- curity Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday held the 36th round of the Indo-French Strate- gic Dialogue with his Frenchcounterpart,Em- manuel Bonne. Bonne’s visit was 1st major diplo- matic visit of the new year, and according to a statementfromEmbassy of France in India, both participants agreed to intensifyefforts“towards strategic autonomy”. “2 sides held discus- sions on a variety of is- sues, including current global security situa- tion in the context of Ukraine war, counter- terrorism etc. During the day, Bonne also met PM Modi NSA Ajit Doval with Emmanuel Bonne in Delhi on Thursday. FRANCE’S RAFALE JETS FOR INDIAN NAVY SOON! French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation’s Rafale- M has emerged as the front- runner to bag a mega contract from Indian Navy for 27 fighters. Sources in Navy had submitted a detailed report to ministry on performance of Super Hornets and Rafale-M. We expect to mature Rafale-M deal during French Prez Em- manuel Macron’s likely India trip in early 2023.
  2. 2. NEWS MUMBAI | FRIDAY, JANUARY 6, 2023 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/mumbai I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Dhoot’s plea against arrest rejected in ICICI fraud case Held by CBI on Dec 23, Kochhars’ demand for home food, bed also turned down First India Bureau Mumbai: A special court here on Thurs- day rejected Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot’s plea claiming his arrest by the Cen- tral Bureau of Investi- gation in the alleged loan fraud involving former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar was illegal. The CBI court also rejected applications of Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deep- ak Kochhar requesting home food, beds, mat- tresses and chairs. The court directed jail authorities to pro- vide them diet food in consultation with the medical officer. The Kochhars were arrested by the CBI on December 23, while Dhoot was arrested three days later. All three are currently in judicial custody. Dhoot had chal- lenged his arrest claiming it was illegal and sought immediate release from the case. His lawyer SS Ladda, along with advocate Viral Babar, argued that Dhoot was arrest- ed only because the in- vestigating officer came under pressure after the Kochhar cou- ple’s arrest. During the first re- mand hearing of the Kochhars their lawyer questioned why Dhoot had not been arrested yet, the Videocon group founder’s lawyer pointed out. The Kochhars were afraid that Dhoot might become an ap- prover, advocate Ladda said. The Kocchars’ law- yer made sure it was recorded in the re- mand order that Dhoot had not been arrested, which put pressure on the investigating of- ficer leading to Dhoot’s arrest, he claimed. Special Judge MR Purwar, however, didn’t find merit in the arguments and reject- ed Dhoot’s plea. The CBI had named Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar as well as Venugopal Dhoot along with Nupower Renewables (NRL) managed by Deepak Kochhar, Su- preme Energy, Video- con International Elec- tronics Ltd and Video- con Industries Limited as accused in the FIR registered in 2019 un- der Indian Penal Code sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corrup- tion Act. Metal plate crushes woman to death First India Bureau Thane: Sunita Kamble, a 37-year-old scrap col- lector, was crushed to death when a heavy metal plate fell on her at the site of a Metro con- structionworkinThane city on Thursday morn- ing, civic officials said. Kamble had crossed a barricade and entered a pit dug for a pillar at the construction site, locat- ed near a mall on the Eastern Express High- way, when a metal plate from the girder above fell on her, Thane Mu- nicipal Corporation’s regional disaster man- agement cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said. Local firemen and a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot and attempted to rescue her, but to no avail. Kamble had died on the spot. The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mor- tem, Sawant said. Po- lice are investigating the incident further, officials said. Breach in Bhatsa canal wall destroys 25ha crops First India Bureau Thane: A breach in the wallof leftbankcanalof theBhatsadaminThane district has left rice and vegetable crops on 20-25 hectares destroyed, a revenue official said here on Thursday . Water gushed into fields of 50-60 farmers of Avre village following the breach at around 5 am and damaged the crops, said Sahapur Tehsildar Nileema Suryavanshi citing an initialsurveycarriedout by revenue department. “Water did not enter village.Theissueof com- pensation to affected farmersisbeingtakenup on priority ,” official said. Former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar leave a CBI court in December. —FILE PHOTOS Venugopal Dhoot.—FILE PHOTO THE CASE Case filed as rail track blocked over train delay First India Bureau Gondia: Railway po- lice have registered a case against 14 uni- dentified agitators af- ter a group of com- muters staged a pro- test on a rail track over late running of trains in Gondia city, an official said. After the Shalimar/ Okha Superfast Ex- press arrived here late by about six hours on Wednesday even- ing, a group of angry commuters then jumped on to the tracks on platform no. 3 where the train ar- rived and raised slo- gans against the rail administration for the delays, he said. Personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Gov- ernment Railway Po- lice reached the spot and asked the pro- testers to clear the way for the train, the official said. The train got fur- ther delayed by more than 30 minutes be- cause of the protest, he said. Later, the protesters cleared the track and the train left for Nag- pur, the official said. RPF Inspector VK Tiwari said trains were getting late here because of the ongo- ing work on a third rail line. He said the RPF has registered a case against 14 uni- dentified protesters under relevant provi- sions. The protesters should raise their voice in a lawful man- ner, he added. Passengers blocked a railway track in protest in Gondia on Wednesday evening. —PHOTO BY PTI RPF Inspector VK Tiwari said trains were running late due to ongoing work on a third rail line, and added that protesters should raise their voice in a lawful manner CRUCIAL READ Thane: The love interest of a married woman and his friend have been arrested for allegedly killing her and dumping the body in a forest in Thane district, the police said on Thursday. According to a release by the Thane rural police, the body of a woman identified as Rupali J.(27) was found in a jungle at Goveli near Kaly- an on December 27. The body had 35 stab wounds. After an investigation, police found that she was in love with 32-year-old man from Pune. Mumbai: A 41-year-old woman died after she fell into an open sewer pipe inside a high-rise society at Bandra East. The fire brigade and police rushed to the scene and after an hour-long operation, Her body was recovered from the drainage line. The deceased, identified as Nipurna Shrivas- tava was living with her nine-year-old daughter. Police said she sat near the opening of the sewer pipeline and was continuously talking on the phone. She suddenly fell in, probably after losing her balance. LOVER,HIS FRIEND HELD FOR KILLING MARRIED WOMAN; BODY FOUND IN JUNGLE WOMAN FALLS INTO OPEN MANHOLE IN BANDRA BUILDING, DIES OF SUFFOCATION KAVHA WINS GOVT’S TEHSIL- LEVEL CONTEST Latur: Kavha village has secured first position in a ‘beautiful village’ contest organized by the state government, local officials said on Thursday. The village got a cash prize of Rs10 lakh for coming first in the ‘RR Patil Sundar Gram Puraskar Yojana 2021-22’, they said. Zilla Parishad CEO Abhinav Goyal, Block Development Officer Tukaram Bhalke made contributions in the win, they added. ‘MAHA NOW HAS MORE THAN 9.02 CR VOTERS’ Mumbai: Maharashtra has more than 9.02 crore voters as per the special summary revision of electoral rolls that was published on Thursday, a senior official said. The draft publication of the electoral roll was done on November 9, 2022 and it had 8,98,42,301 voters. As many as 9,21,453 voters were added after the draft publication, of which 4,77,953 were deleted, official said. FIRE DESTROYS FOUR GODOWNS IN BHIWANDI Thane: A fire destroyed four godowns in Bhiwandi of Thane district on Thurs- day morning, a civic official said. Thane Municipal Cor- poration’s regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said the godowns located in a single-storey structure in Owle village, stocked with travel bags were complete- ly destroyed in the fire. “No one was injured in the blaze that started around 8.30 am, though the goods were gutted,” he said. WOMAN MOLESTED IN MUMBAI LOCAL Palghar: A woman commuter was allegedly molested by a 27-year- old man in a local train in Palghar district, railway police said on Thursday. The woman was travelling in a second-class com- partment of the suburban train which was on way to Virar in Palghar from Dadar in neighbouring Mumbai. The accused, Rafique Mohammad Isaq Shaikh, allegedly flashed the woman and touched her inappropriately. SRA project case: Issue reaches senior cop’s office First India Bureau Mumbai: The case re- lating to the confronta- tion between two groups involved in the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project has now reached the As- sistant Commissioner of Police (Bhoiwada di- vision) after both the parties levelled allega- tions of partiality on the police. The SRA project was launched in Dhobi Ghat, Worli in 2012 and Om Omega Shelters was appointed as its de- veloper. The rehabilita- tion building has been partially completed, but the SRA has issued a stop work notice for the commercial building to the builder after some of the residents alleged non-payment of rent by the developer. The residents eligible for rehabilitation have formed a society named Shiv Ganesh and Shiv Sainath Housing Socie- ty. Meanwhile, another faction has formed Dho- bi Ghat Om Duttaji Na- gar Kruti Samiti to fight with the builder. Members of the regis- tered housing society and that of Kruti Sami- ti often engage in alter- cations. Notably, the incident being investigated started on December 18 when Anjali Patekar, daughter of Shiv Ganesh Housing Socie- ty Chairman Lav Patekar, and her sister Manisha Singh went to meet members of Kruti Samiti alleging that their signatures were forged by the group. Their conversation got heated up and seven people including Var- laxmi Bhatkar, Mahesh Chetipalli, Ramesh Chetipalli and others assaulted Patekar, as per the complaint. Manisha’s husband Mahendra said, “Anjali was beaten up badly and had to be hospital- ized for a week. Howev- er, the cops registered a case of rioting and vol- untarily causing hurt.” Palghar: Four persons were arrested in Maha- rashtra’s Palghar dis- trict for allegedly sell- ing a two-year-old boy for Rs2.35 lakh by tak- ing advantage of the poverty of his parents, a police official said on Thursday . Crime Branch Unit III SeniorInspectorPramod Badakh said a couple and five others, includ- ing two women, reached out to the parents of the child on December 27 and took him away . “They told the par- ents they would take proper care of the child and also promised them the opportunity to meet him once in a while. They then sold the child for Rs2.35 lakh. When his mother came to know about it, she filed a complaint with Virar police,” Badakh said. We have arrested four persons, including a man based in Valsad in Gujarat who had bought the child, while efforts were on to nab the oth- ers, Badakh informed. The investigation is un- derway in the case reg- istered under provi- sions of the Indian Pe- nal Code and Juvenile Justice Act, he added. “The child was reunited with his parents on Thursday,” Badakh said. Recently, two women were arrested for alleg- edly trying to sell a new- born girl for Rs4.5 lakh in the central suburb of Sion. The Social Service (SS) branch of the Mumbai police appre- hended Julia Fernandez (35) and Shabana Shai- kh (30) while they were trying to sell the 15-day- old infant at a nursing home in the Gandhi Market area of Sion on Four held in Palghar for selling toddler for `2.35 lakh ‘BABIES ON SALE’ They’d told the parents they would take care of him, and also promised to have them meet him some times INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY Rescuers bring out the body of the woman who was crushed to death in Thane on Thursday. —PHOTO BY PTI
  3. 3. Nagpur (PTI): Padma Shri awardee Rahibai Popere has said that every village in the country must have a seed bank and the aim should be to have “chemical-free” food in every home. Popere, a resident of Kombhalne village in Ahmednagar’s Akola tehsil, has been widely acknowledged for her role in traditional farming using indige- nous seeds. Affectionally called “seed mother” by sup- porters, she was speaking on Wednes- day at the inaugural function of the Wom- en Science Congress, which is part of the Indian Science Con- gress underway here since Tuesday. “We have forgotten nature and that is why nature has forgotten us and rains have now be- come untimely. We are not sowing crops as per nature. We are cultivat- ing unseasonal crops. We have changed and that is why nature has changed,” she said. Pitching for natural farming, she said, “Every village should have a Rahibai Popere and a seed bank. Every food plate in every home must be chemi- cal free.” MAHARASHTRA MUMBAI | FRIDAY, JANUARY 6, 2023 03 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/mumbai I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia ‘STATES HAVE TO STEP UP RD EFFORTS’ First India Bureau Nagpur: State govern- ments will have to en- sure funding for re- search and develop- ment for the country to remain competitive in the sector, Principal Scientific Adviser Ajay Kumar Sood said, add- ing that India has only 255 researchers per mil- lion people. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the scientific commu- nity to link research to economic growth, Sood said the share of state governments in the na- tional research and de- velopment expenditure was just 6.4%. The Central govern- ment’s share was 45.4%, while industry contributed 36.8% of the Rs45,000 crore spent by India on research and development, he said on the sidelines of the Indian Science Con- gress here. Sood said that India ranked 75th on the Glob- al Knowledge Index 2020 (GKI) of 138 countries and had a GKI score of 44.4, which was on the lower side of the global average of 46.7. Department of Sci- ence and Technology Secretary S Chan- drasekhar urged state universities to initiate reform to encourage students to be ready to contribute to the nation- al science programme. “For sustainable re- search in our labs, we need the best quality students. A student who can sustain all the pressure and all the stress and survive in the lab as long as he can deliver the goods. Those have to come from the state universi- ties,” he said. Share of state govts in nat’l RD spend just 6.4%, industry contributed 36.8% of the `45K cr expenditure NOT GREAT Aquanauts to go 500m under the sea this year First India Bureau Nagpur: It is common- ly known that we know much less about our oceans than we do about outer space. However, that might change soon, with In- dia planning to send three explorers to a depth of 500m under the sea in the indige- nously built vessel Samudrayaan this year, an official said. Engineers at the Na- tional Institute of Ocean Technology in Chennai have already designed the steel sphere that will house the aquanauts for their journey, he said. The plan had origi- nally been to send Samudrayaan to a depth of 6km. Howev- er, a sphere made of steel--which can with- stand oceanic pres- sures up to a depth of 500m--will crumple as it cruises deeper, mak- ing titanium as the metal of choice. As it is difficult to procure the titanium which is re- quired to ensure the vessel is capable of withstanding pressure at those depths, the 6km voyage has been put on hold, the official said on the sidelines of the Indian Science Congress here. “These are exclusive technologies and no country is ready to part with it. The Ukraine conflict has further ag- gravated the situa- tion,” the official said without elaborating. India has also set its eyes on achieving hu- man spaceflight by the end of next year. Original plan was to send Samudrayaan to a depth of 6km, but steel can only withstand oceanic pressures up to a depth of 500m ‘Every village needs a seed bank, every home chemical-free food’ Rahibai Popere addresses a session at the 108th Indian Science Congress. —PHOTO BY PTI Padma Shri awardee Rahibai Popere is acknowledged for her role in boosting traditional farming using indigenous seeds ‘Doorstep’travel:75accidents,20deathsin3yrs First India Bureau Mumbai: The ease of commute local trains provide in the city brings as much danger to the lives of people packed tightly in them. Mostly, the passengers stand close to the gates of the train which leads to mishappenings and many of them meet with ill fate with the poles installed on the way . According to the Loh- marg Police, a total of 75 passengers have had accidents in 2020, 2021 and 2022. There has been an increase in these accidents in three years. Out of these, 20 passengers have died and 55 passengers have been injured. Out of a total 75 accidents, a maximum 47 accidents have occurred in the Mumbai section of the Central Railway . In the last three years, 75 of such pas- sengers standing close to the gate met with an accident and nearly 20 have lost their lives. To- day, 40 lakh passengers are traveling on the Central Railway Subur- ban line every day . Even when the local trains are not crowded, some passengers still stand near the gate and per- form dangerous stunts. Mumbai: In a first, the Central Railway division has added a feather in its cap by generating record revenue of Rs349.99 crore by selling scrap between the pe- riod of FY 2022-23 (April-December). This is said to be the highest ever figure recorded by the railways. The achievement comes as a result of the continuous efforts for the ‘Zero Scrap Mission’ to make all stations, sections, installations, depots, workshops, sheds, and workplaces covering all railway locations/divi- sions scrap free. This scrap revenue is 4.79% more compared to the revenue of Rs333.98 crore achieved during the corresponding period of FY 2021-22. The disposal of scrap has not only helped in generating revenue but also to keep the premises clean and environment friendly. CENTRAL RLY GENERATES RECORD `350 CR IN SCRAP REVENUE Mostly, the passengers stand close to the gates of the train which leads to mishappenings and many of them meet with ill fate with the poles installed on the way. Tata Open Maharashtra not going anywhere else: Dy CM First India Bureau Mumbai: The state gov- ernment on Thursday pledged its support fot the prestigious Tata Open Maharashtra for another five more years, boostingIndia’schances of retaining its only ATP 250 tournament. South Asia’s only ATP 250 event, owned by IMG, came to Pune in 2018 and became the Tata Open Maharashtra from the Chennai Open. The state government had committed to pro- vide support for half a decade at that time and on Thursday it extended the support for a further five-year period. “Maharastrawillnev- er allow this ATP 250 go anywhere else,” Deven- dra Fadnavis said at the Balewadi stadium on the fourth day of the competition. A reque st was made that from the next year onwards India should host ATP 500 event, in which the more higher-ranked players compete, to which Fad- navis smiled. The ATP 250 tourna- ment costs about Rs15 crore to host, a major chunk of which is con- tributedbythestategov- ernment. Itremainstobeseenif auto major Tata Motors, the title sponsors of the $713,495 event, continue to support it. Officials of the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Associa- tion are not yet sure if the arrangement will continue or not. Frontline health workers ‘burnt out’ due to COVID-19: Expert First India Bureau Nagpur: Several doc- tors and nurses who served as frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic experienced tremen- dous stress, oth- er mental health prob- lems and felt “burnt out”, an expert has said while stressing on the need to address theirhealthconcerns. There were many incidents globally which saw doctors and nurses attempt- ingorcommittingsui- cide due to depression during the pandemic, DrVithyalakshmiSel- varaj, psychiatrist and chief medical of- ficer of the Omaha Insomnia and Psychi- atric Services, Ne- braska, USA, said on the sidelines of the Indian Science Con- gress here. Dr Selvaraj who gave a presentation on “Long-term conse- quencesof COVID-19” said depression, anxi- ety and sleeplessness havebecomecommon not just in India, but across the world, and there was need to “destigmatize” men- tal illness and in- crease awareness to prevent negative out- comes of such disor- ders. She said a study of 662 adults in India found that more than 80% of respondents were preoccupied with COVID-19-relat- ed thoughts, 37.8% reported paranoia about being infected, 36.4% reported stress and 12.5% reported sleep disturbances. “Healthcare work- ers were burnt out as they did not have the trainingof whattodo, how to treat (patients) and how to take care of themselves,” Dr Selvaraj said, adding that they were afraid of inadvertently ex- posing their family members to COVID-19 due to their work. Providing mental health care to front- line workers is neces- sary as doctors and nurses face tremen- dous stress which can lead to several issues like depression, anxi- ety and suicidal ten- dencies, she said. “It should start from home and you need to take care of each other at home,” she said. 80% of respondents in a study cited the need for mental health services; depression anxiety rising due to factors like social isolation high use of social media
  4. 4. PERSPECTIVE MUMBAI | FRIDAY, JANUARY 6, 2023 04 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/mumbai I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia l Vol 1 l Issue No. 240 l RNI TITLE NO. MAHENG/2022/14652 Printed and published by Anita Hada Sangwan on behalf of First Express Publishers. Printed at Dangat Media Pvt Ltd, No.22, Dighe MIDC, Vishnu Nagar, TTC Industrial Area, Dighe, Navi Mumbai-400701. Published at Plot No. 3 Scheme C of Manglorean Garden Home, CHS Limited, Survey No. 5, 6C (Part) Ville Parle East, Mumbai 400057. Phone 022-46031417. Editor-In-Chief: Dr Jagdeesh Chandra Editor: Kartikey Dev Singh responsible for selection of news under the PRB Act SPIRITUAL SPEAK One who sees inaction in action, and action in inaction, is intelligent among men. —Bhagavad Gita IN-DEPTH Dharmendra Pradhan @dpradhanbjp #ModiHaiToMumkinHai. Delivering on promises, #5G services have been inaugurated in Odisha ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. Soon, every school and panchayat in Odisha will have high-speed internet connectivity though #5G services and #BharatNet optical fiber network. Kiren Rijiju @KirenRijiju You are very dedicated immensely talented star Hima Das! You made India proud on many occasions. PM @narendramodi Ji has always given total commitment for sports and fully supported all our athletes who represent the nation bring huge laurels for our Country India. TOP TWEETS NO FURTHER CURB ON FREE SPEECH BUT NETAS NEED TO AVOID HATE SPEECH he Supreme Court’s Constitution bench has ruled against any further restrictions on the freedom of speech and expression of public servants as those contained in Article 19 (2) are “exhaustive”. The bench comprising Justices S Abdul Nazeer, AS Bopanna, BR Gavai, V Ramasubramanian and BV Nagarathna gave a majority verdict. Although Justice Naga- rathna concurred with the ma- jority view, Justice Nagarathna pointed out that certain kinds of speech like hate speech directly strike at the principles of equal- ity and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution’s preamble. She explained that all citizens owe certain fundamental duties underArticle51(A).Theseduties include promoting harmony and brotherhood among people. She held that public servants need to be more responsible and re- strained. It is this part of her judgment which requires politi- cians who are prone to making hate speeches to take a serious note of. Restraining a minister or partyworkerfromspreadinghate is the responsibility of a chief minister or a party president. T uman greed is too overpowering to protect the envi- ronment. Cease- less exploitative ways like felling of trees and unchecked construction, de- spite warnings by experts and environmentalists, have been taking a toll in Uttara- khand where the making of a major disaster can be seen in the town of Joshimath in Chamoli district. The red flags raised by well-meaning and concerned citizens were brazenly ignored in the past and are likely to be ignored again by politicians and peo- ple who are driven only by their short-term objectives. The town is the door to Badri- nath and Hemkund Sahib shrines, the Valley of Flow- ers and ski resort of Auli. The first warning was is- suedbyapanelof MCMishra, then Commissioner of Garh- wal division, about 50 years ago when the state was part of Uttar Pradesh. The panel had cautioned against blast- ing to remove boulders by blasting and felling of trees. In 2021 another committee warnedthatJoshimathwould sink on continued excava- tions. Another committee formed in August said in its report that “Joshimath is built on an unstable founda- tion, thick cover of landslide material, which can give way in case of heavy rain, trem- ors,unregulatedconstruction or more footfall”. Yet despite a hollow natural underground foundation, work on the all-weather road andhydropowerplantscontin- ues.Resorts,hotelsandhouses havecomeupunchecked.With rising number of tourists and pilgrims,footfallshavealsoin- creased exponentially in re- cent years. Situation has dete- rioratedinrecentmonthsafter reportsof apuncturedaquifer leaking water. DANGER SIGNS IN JOSHIMATH Committee formed in August said in its report that “Joshimath is built on an unstable foundation, thick cover of landslide material, which can give way in case of heavy rain, tremors, unregulated construction or more footfall” H THE DYNAMIC MILLENNIALS ery recently I was addressing a group of mid-size company owners and senior HR execu- tives. The attrition of employ- ees and the availability of trained manpower emerged as the main heartburn of all. To many employers, millen- nials (born between 1981-96) remained a mystery who walk into offices expecting high pay, perquisites and re- warding work ethics without blinking an eye lid. Yet, it was felt that there is no guarantee that they will not leave in a couple of years for reasons best known to them. While the old school man- agement and corporate lead- ers describe this generation as self-entitled and even at times crazy and lazy, its not the correct reflection of the youth. We need to acknowl- edge that today, millennials make up 46% of India’s work- force, and the numbers will grow every year as Baby Boomers (born before 1946- 64) and Gen X (born between 1965-80) continue to retire. My survey and understand- ing of the youth confirm that contrary to the stereotype belief, Millennials don’t pre- fer to hop jobs every few years. The reality, if I may say , is that GenY/ millennials want to grow, learn, and be- come leaders in the very or- ganization they join. An acclaimed book ‘What Millennials Want from Work’ gives a strange revelation emphasising that while 69% are satisfied with their job, 76% say they prefer working for their current organiza- tion. My interactions have revealed that Millennials consider that the people they work with are an incredibly important part of their work experience as they add a sig- nificant value to their role as team members, superiors, mentors, and friends in the workplace. Therefore, the need to create an environ- ment conducive enough to retain this work force. So,thegurumantraistocre- ate a friendly healthy organi- zational culture which im- pedes the bottlenecks and es- cape routes like a bad boss, of- ficepolitics,orastuffyculture. Overload of work and under- paidsituationsbestbeavoided. Remember that Millennials are looking to “level up” to a better situation, even if they are generally satisfied with their current organization. Keeping the above in mind, employers need to examine what makes Gen Y tick. For one,materialismissecondary to gaining experience; and two, passion is a must for in- volvement. Actually , the para- digms of work have shifted the goal post since this age group has joined the industry . They care in equal terms about purpose and the money and the employers who have recognized this change are the ones who are successfully operating businesses in cur- rent environment. Therefore, as a corporate coach, mentor or trainer as you may call me, I would sug- gest a few guiding principles to attract and then retain these work horses for a profit- able operation of industries. First and foremost, its time to forget the traditional 9-to-5 schedule of shift unless you need run of the mill work. That old time-sheet way of life will only encourage clock watchers and not output gen- erators. Secondly, I would suggest increased use of social media in selection and understand- ing the candidates. Since mil- lennials roam on the social media most of their time, companies in need of them need job listings on Linked- In, Facebook, or Twitter. Not only will candidates see the listings, but applying for jobs is also influenced on the rec- ommendations of peers and family . They indeed trust so- cial media reviews for not only great places to eat and dance, but for great places to join for work as well. My next recommendation will be to promote diversity and inclusion in identities like gender, ethnicity, colour, cast and disability. This shows that companies value uniqueness in their employ- ees, a quality, Gen Y work- force is looking for. Pandemic in last two years have made all companies re- alize that flexibility of com- munication allows people to work from the cosy environ- ment of their homes. Millen- nialshavelikedandpreferred this style of work. The double income single child syn- drome allows them opportu- nities of flexi work hours and to bring up their child at home thus, cutting down on unnecessary expenditure of baby sitters and travel time. Therefore, leaders of our industry must present a di- verse and inclusive environ- ment which is collaborative not competitive. Foster a spir- itintheirteamsthatpromotes mutual respect and a right work life balance a lucrative magnet for the young corpo- rate work force. Organiza- tions that create a conducive work culture will not only be able to retain them for a futur- istic sustainable growth but also help them become intrin- sic factor in their global rise. THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY THE AUTHOR ARE PERSONAL V Therefore, leaders of our industry must present a diverse and inclusive environment which is collaborative not competitive. Foster a spirit in their teams that promotes mutual respect and a right work life balance a lucrative magnet for the young corporate work force. Organizations that create a conducive work culture will not only be able to retain them for a futuristic sustainable growth but also help them become intrinsic factor in their global rise An acclaimed book ‘What Millennials Want from Work’ gives a strange revelation emphasising that while 69% are satisfied with their job, 76% say they prefer working for their current organization. My interactions have revealed that Millennials consider that the people they work with are an incredibly important part of their work experience as they add a significant value to their role as the team members, superiors, mentors, and friends in workplace COL ANUPAM JAITLY (RETD) The writer is Defence expert, Motivational Speaker Corporate Trainer
  5. 5. To Receive Free Newspaper PDF Daily Whatsapp: Telegram: Click the above link☝ subscribe us on your preferred platform. https://bit.ly/fiwhatsappmumbai https://t.me/thefirstindiamumbai
  6. 6. MUMBAI | FRIDAY, JANUARY 6, 2023 05 INDIA www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/mumbai I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia “Media notices my T-shirt, but ignores poors in torn clothes” Baghpat (PTI): Con- gress leader Rahul Gan- dhi said on late Wednes- day that his being in a T-shirt during the Bharat Jodo Yatra was not the real issue, while slamming media for “not noticing” people in torn clothes walking along with him. Addressing a ‘nuk- kad sabha’ (street cor- ner meeting) at Baraut on Baghpat-Shamli bor- der during the march, Gandhi also said the purpose of the yatra is to remove hatred and violence being spread in the country and to draw people’s attention towards price rise and unemployment. Amid talk raging about his wearing T- shirt in the winter dur- ing the yatra, he said the media is highlight- ing his attire but taking “no notice of the poor farmers and labourers walking along with him in torn clothes”. “My being in T-shirt is not a real question, the real question is why are the farmers, poor labourers of the coun- try and their children are in torn clothes, T- shirts and without sweaters,” he said. The former Congress chief said that despite covering a distance of more than 3,000 kms on foot in 110 days, he is neither feeling tired nor shivering in cold in T- shirt. “The aim of the yatra is to remove hatred and violence which is being spread in the country . BJP policy is to create fear among youths, farmers, and labourers throughnoteban,wrong GST. We do the politics of removing fear as we know that fear and ha- tred will not benefit the country ,” Gandhi said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, in Shamli on Thursday. —PHOTO BY PTI Why is Rahul becoming an ascetic in a T-shirt? Mahesh Sharma New Delhi: The leader of the Congress party is callingRahulGandhian ascetic and it is being said on the basis that he is traveling wearing a T- shirt even in cold weath- er. On Tuesday , he start- ed the second leg of the journey from Delhi. When his journey start- ed in the morning, the temperature in Delhi was around five degrees celsius and there was a cold wave. But Rahul was in a t-shirt. He went to worship at the Hanu- man temple and from thereproceededtowards Uttar Pradesh. So now the million dollar ques- tion is: Has Rahul actu- allybecomeanasceticor istheCongress’PRteam trying to project him as one? The Congress lead- er himself is making an issue of his wearing a T-shirt and on this basis is calling him an ascetic with strict self-control but when Rahul is being asked about this he is sayingwhatdisturbance can a t-shirt cause? While the t-shirt has not caused any distur- bance to anyone, but the Congress or Rahul should reveal as to why he is not feeling cold? Af- ter all, until last year, he did feel cold during win- ters and this can be proved from the point that he has quite expen- sivejacketsetc.whichhe kept wearing. So what happened this year? It is also interesting that more than a hundred ‘Bharat Yatris’ are walk- ing with him, many of whom are of younger to Rahul but they all feel cold. Then it seems that Rahulhasgrownabeard to give the yatra a politi- cal purpose as well as spiritualizingit,wearing a half t-shirt to convey the message that the yatra is a form of sadha- na for him. The party spokesperson are trying to project him as an as- cetic, a ‘Rashtra-Mitra’ and even Bhagwan Ram andtheremainingissues are dealth with by the party’smediamanagers. BJY RESUMES ITS JOURNEY IN UP Shamli: Led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed its journey around 6 am on Thursday after halting for the night at Ailum village here, with scores of people carrying the Tricolour marching through the hinterland, despite biting cold. “BJY NOT AN EVENT BUT A MOVEMENT” Shamli: The Bharat Jodo Yatra is a medium to fight the “divisive” ideology of the BJP and the RSS, and it is not an event but a movement that will continue, Congress general secretary in- charge of communication Jairam Ramesh said on Thursday. YATRA SHOWS CONG IS STRONG: KHURSHID Bagpat: Senior Con- gress leader and former External Affairs minister Salman Khurshid on Wednesday said the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ has shown that the party continues to have a strong footing in the state despite recent electoral reverses. As BJY resumes, Rahul Gandhi says media does not ask why are farmers, labourers not in sweaters BJP wiped out terrorism, developed Tripura: Shah First India Bureau Dharmanagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday as- serted that the BJP-led government in Tripura has wiped out terror- ism and brought all- round development to the northeastern state. Addressing a public rally here, Shah also said the immense love and faith shown by people towards PM Modi clearly indicate that BJP will again form government in Tripura. He said a target has been fixed to provide 4.25 lakh piped water connections in the northeastern state and an investment of Rs 10,000 crore lined up for infrastructure build- ing. Shah exuded confi- dence that the saffron party will win the as- sembly elections with two-thirds majority , and appealed to the people to vote in favour of the ‘lotus’ for overall devel- opment of the state. Recalling the 2018 as- sembly polls, Shah said he had raised the slogan Chalo Paltai’ (Let’s Bring Change) to bring an end to the “Commu- nists’ misrule”. Shah was in Tripura to flag off BJP rath yatras aimed at highlighting the state govt’s achieve- ments ahead of the up- coming assembly polls. HM Amit Shah with Tripura CM Manik Saha and former State CM Biplab Kumar Deb during the flagging off ceremony of BJP ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’, at Dharmanagar, in North Tripura on Thursday. BJP’S NATIONAL EXECUTIVE MEET ON JANUARY 16-17 New Delhi: The two-day national executive meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled on January 16- 17 at the NDMC convention centre here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other senior leaders will attend the meeting. Discus- sion on the forthcoming elections, resolutions, review report from last meeting, are the main agendas of this executive meeting. BJP PLANS ‘GAO-GAO CHALO, GHAR-GHAR CHALO’ CAMPAIGN New Delhi: As the count- down for the Lok Sabha elections due next year began with the start of 2023, the BJP has stepped up its prepa- rations to reach out to all sec- tions of society. The party’s OBC Morcha has decided to launch the ‘Gaon-Gaon Chalo, Ghar-Ghar Chalo’ program in March-April. The OBC Morcha has started putting in efforts to reach out to the voters of the nine states. U’khand CM Dhami to visit Joshimath, vows necessary action Khatima:Inthewakeof landsubsidenceinJoshi- math and cracks devel- oping in m a n y houses in the town, U t t a r a - khand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that necessary actions would be taken to save the peo- pleof thedistrict.Dhami would be visiting Joshi- math soon to take stock of thesituationandiniti- ate necessary actions. It comes in the backdrop of reportsof hugecracks thathaveappearedinthe houses of the area. PRE-EMPTING Did Akhilesh foil Cong’s ploy to expose him? Shamsher Singh New Delhi: It is a mat- ter of great surprise and speculation as to why a letter was written on be- half of the Congress party inviting the oppo- sition parties of Uttar Pradesh to join the yatra? Whose idea was this? Usually in Con- gress, first a ‘behind the curtain’ talk is held in suchcases,however,this timeitseemsthatthelet- ter was written without anydiscussionandnews about it was leaked in the media before the let- terwasevendelivered.It is also surprising that the allied parties of the UPA joined the yatra without the formal in- vite being received!. There was no need to write letters to DMK, Shiv Sena, NCP, JMM, Goa Forward Party etc. That’s why the question is, where did the idea of calling non-UPA parties come from? And if so, then why wasnt such a letter forwarded to the Aam Aadmi Party? ItseemsthatCongress wrote letters to Sama- jwadi Party and Bahu- jan Samaj Party for po- litical reasons under well thought out plan. Congress knew that these two parties would notjointheyatra.Butby invitingthemtojoin,the intention of the Con- gress was to expose both of them. It has been learnt that Akhilesh Ya- dav was very upset on this news. For the first time when he was asked about this by the jour- nalists, he said emphati- cally , “if you have a copy of the invitation, give it to me.” Apparently he had not received an invi- tation till that time and before that the news was leaked in the media. Then in displeasure, he also said that Congress and BJP are the same. However, later when he received the formal in- vite, he sent a four-lined greeting message. But he understood that the Congress was smart. Akhilesh Yadav Kuldeep Pathania elected HP Speaker Dharamshala (ANI): Senior Congress leader and five-time MLA, Kul- deep Singh Pathania, has been unanimously elected as Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly by voice vote on Thursday . Chief Minister Sukh- vinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of Opposi- tion Jai Ram Thakur escorted Pathania to the Speaker’s chair fol- lowing his election. The election of Pathania, the member from Bhatiyyat in Chamba district, was a foregone conclusion as he was the only candi- date in the fray . A five-term legislator and an advocate by pro- fession, he was elected an MLA for the first time on the Congress ticket in 1985. The Congress leader was elected to Vidhan Sabha in 1985, 1993, 2003, 2007 and 2022. He was elected as an Inde- pendent in 1993 and 2003. Kuldeep Singh Pathania after being elected Speaker with Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur. Nat’l conference of Chief Secys begins in Delhi New Delhi: Ahead of the Union Budget, a three-day national con- ference of chief secre- taries from all states to deliberate on economy and jobs and inclusive human development be- gan here on Thursday . PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair the meeting on Friday and Saturday, his office has said. The conference is broadly based on two themes — economy and jobs and inclusive hu- man development. IN THE COURTYARD CJI CHANDRACHUD RECUSES FROM CONTEMPT PLEA AGAINST KUNAL KAMRA New Delhi: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thurs- day recused himself from hearing a batch of pleas seeking contempt action against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his alleged scandalous tweets against the judiciary. A bench headed by the CJI took up the petitions and said, “We will place this matter before a bench to which I (CJI) am not a part of because the comments (tweets) were made on the order, which I have passed.” The bench also comprising Justice PS Narasimha then listed the matter after two weeks and the CJI, in his administrative capacity will now assign the case to another bench. K’TAKA PSI RECRUITMENT SCAM: COURT GIVES BAIL TO DIVYA HAGARGI, 25 OTHERS Bengaluru: The Kalaburagi Session Court on Thursday granted bail to alleged kingpin BJP leader Divya Hagargi and 25 others in connection with the sen- sational PSI recruitment scam. Judge KB Patil gave the order granting bail to Hagargi and also to other main accused Manjunath Melakundi and Deputy Superintendent of Police Mallikarjuna and others. The court has granted bail to 36 accused in the case till date. Those who got the bail on Thurs- day included eight candidates, five examination invigilators and three policemen. The Karnataka govt had announced re-exams for 545 PSI posts after the scam came to light. CALCUTTA HIGH COURT UPHOLDS DISMISSAL OF 59 GOVT TEACHERS Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday upheld the dismissal from service of 59 primary teachers in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools for hav- ing obtained appointment through illegal means, taking the total of such persons who lost their jobs to 252. Justice Abhijit Gan- gopadhyay had ordered the removal from service of a total of 269 primary teachers in an earlier order. INTERIM RELIEF FROM ARREST TO WOMAN DIRECTOR Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest to a woman director accused of forcing a young TV actor to act in an adult movie. Justice Viju Abra- ham granted the interim relief to the director on her plea seeking anticipatory bail in the case based on the complain by the actor. The court listed the matter for hearing on January 16 to give time to the complainant to file his objections. Nitish Kumar hints to start country-wide yatra to unite Oppn Patna (Agencies): Bi- har Chief Minister Nit- ish Kumar on Thursday hinted to start a coun- try-wide yatra after the budget session of Bihar Vidhan Sabha (Legisla- tive Assembly) this year to unite Opposition par- ties for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Interacting with me- diapersons on day one of his ‘Samadhan Yatra’ in Garua Badi village in West Champaran, he said: “We have started the Samadhan Yatra to review the development programmes of the state government. I want to assess the situ- ation. If there are any issues in implementa- tion of the development programmes, they will be resolved.” On RJD vice presi- dent Shivanand Ti- wari’s suggestion to postpone Samadhan Yatra due to the ex- tremely cold weather in the state, Nitish Kumar said chilly weather will not affect the Yatra as he had done many yatras when he was Un- ion Minister. Nitish Kumar SUSHIL MODI TAKES JIBE AT BIHAR CM’S PROPOSED YATRA Patna: After Nitish Kumar announced to launch a nationwide Yatra, BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi has claimed that the Bihar govt was purchasing a jet and a helicopter worth Rs 350 crore for this yatra. “Nitish Kumar wishes to roam wherever in the country but he will fail in his efforts to unite Opposition parties,” Modi claimed.
  7. 7. MUMBAI | FRIDAY, JANUARY 6, 2023 06 INDIA www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/mumbai I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia First India Bureau New Delhi: Significant push is being given to women empowerment in the defence forces whether in combat roles or medical servic- es, President Droupadi Murmu said on Thurs- day, calling for more number of women offic- ers in the Military Engi- neer Services (MES). Addressing officer trainees of the MES, who had called on the president at the Rash- trapati Bhavan, she said as young officers in the field of construction, they have the prime duty to care of the envi- ronment also. “We must move towards increased use of renewable ener- gy for sustainable devel- opment,” Murmu said. The president asked them to use informa- tion and communica- tion technologies to im- prove the service deliv- ery mechanism and move towards more ef- ficient governance. “Our soldiers are al- ways ready to lay down their lives for the coun- try and countrymen. You should feel privi- leged to provide service and support to the brave sons and daughters of the motherland,” she said. The officer trainees present were from the Indian Defence Service of Engineers, architect cadre and surveyor cad- re of the MES. “I would also like to emphasise the need for more number of wom- en officers in MES. In recent times, we have seen increase in partici- pation of women in our armed forces. Whether in combat roles or med- ical services of defence forces, a significant push is being given to women empowerment. This positive change would be hopefully vis- ible in military engi- neer services also,” Murmu said. Use cutting-edge technologies in projects: Murmu PRESIDENT’S PLEA President Droupadi Murmu with MES trainees in New Delhi. New Delhi (ANI): Un- ion Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that during its G20 Presiden- cy, India will focus on health emergencies pre- vention preparedness and response through One Health and AMR. “India’s G20 Presidency health priorities will be focussed on — health emergencies preven- tion preparedness and response,” he said. UsingaOneHealthap- proach, it helps design, implement and monitor programmes, policies and research on antimi- crobialresistance(AMR) surveillance to provide evidence and advance inter-sectoral collabora- tion between public health, animal and envi- ronmental health sec- tors to achieve better public health outcomes. India to focus on health emergency preparedness, says Mandaviya DONKEYS HAVE A FIELD DAY! Donkeys are on display for buyers at an annual donkey fair in Jejuri near Pune district in Maharashtra on Thursday. The fair is being held annually on Paush Poornima (full moon of Paush month) at ancient Khandoba temple in Jejuri. Manohar International Airport: Goa commences operations First India Bureau Panaji: Goa’s newly de- veloped Manohar Inter- national Airport, Mopa started its operations on Thursday. An event held at the airport saw the first passenger flight arrival and depar- ture at the Manohar In- ternational Airport. Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh joined the event virtually . Union MoS Shripad Naik and Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant were presentonthisoccasion. J’khand: Sand mafia attacks police Ranchi (Agencies): The sand mafia at- tacked police officers when they tried to pre- vent the illegal mining of sand from Barakar river in Hazaribagh dis- trict of Jharkhand. BDO-CO Prem Chand Sinha, ASI Ram Mahato and the police force were assaulted and at- tempted to be run over with a tractor. A police officer’s gun was snatched and thrown into the river, which was later recov- ered. In connection with the incident, Sinha lodged an FIR against 100 unidentified people involved in illegal sand mining and seven named accused in the Chauparan police sta- tion. Sinha alleged that the attackers snatched his gold chain, ring and Rs 4,000. He was also threatened he would be killed if he attempted to thwart sand mining. The accused who were named include Dwarika Mahato, San- jay Yadav, Vicky Yadav, Vinod Yadav, Mahendra Saav, Ravindra Rana and Indradev Yadav. Four such attacks on the police by the sand mafia have come to light in the state within the last two months. On December 24, a Hyva truck carrying sand illegally tried to run over a police party . Bengaluru (Agen- cies): Six persons were killed and 16 injured after an overloaded goods rickshaw they were travelling in rammed into a roadside tree near Vithal temple near Chinchanur vil- lage in Karnataka’s Ramdurg taluk in the early hours on Thurs- day, police said. As many as 23 people including women and children from Hu- lakund village in Ram- durg taluk hired a goods rickshaw to Yellamma temple in Savadatti ta- luk and started the journey at around 12am on Thursday. As the rickshaw was full, a few people sat on the seat beside the driver, who lost control on the vehi- cle, which rammed into the tree at around 1am. Hanumawwa Maga- di, 25, Deepa Harijan, 31, Savita Mundas, 17, Supriya Harijan, 11, and Yallappa Bannur, 42 were succumbed on the spot while Indraw- wa Siddametri, 42, died on the way to hospital. All the 16 others trav- elled in the vehicle were injured and they have been admitted to a government hospital at Gokak. 6 devotees killed, 16 hurt as goods rickshaw rams into tree in K’taka Water Vision@2047: Ministers’ conference begins in Bhopal First India Bureau Bhopal: The 1st All In- dia Annual States’ Min- isters Conference on “Water Vision@2047” began today in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The two days conference be- gan with the auspicious ‘Jal Kalash’ ceremony by the Chief Guest and Dignitaries. Delivering the Key- note address, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajen- dra Singh Shekhawat lauded the commitment of Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh to- wards water conserva- tion and for the unwa- veringeffortsputbyhim and the entire State gov- ernment in hosting this conference in Bhopal. He said “India has be- come a leader in the field of Water and Sani- tation under the guid- ance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”. Wel- comingtheparticipants, the Union Minister said that Indian economy hascontinueditsgrowth trajectory despite COV- ID pandemic and it is estimated that by 2027, India will become the third largest economy in the world ahead of Germany and Japan. The Union Minister said, “there is a direct correlationbetweeneco- nomic growth and the consumption of elec- tricity and water. PM has given a clear road- map for becoming a 3 to 5 trillion dollar econo- my and further a 10 tril- lion dollar economy .” Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at the conference. Centre stays all eco-tourism activities at Sammed Shikharji First India Bureau New Delhi: Amid pro- testsbytheJaincommu- nity against Jharkhand govt’s decision to turn Sammed Shikharji Par- vat Kshetra an eco-tour- ismdestination,theCen- tral govt on Thursday stayed all such activities and directed the State government to immedi- atelytakeallstepsneces- sary to ensure the same. It came after Union Minister Bhupender Ya- dav held a meeting with representatives of Jain Community to discuss the issue and its solu- tion. According to the Ministry of Environ- ment, Forest and Cli- mate Change, the Union Minister specifically mentioned in the meet- ing that this Ministry recognizes the estab- lishedfactthat“Sammed Shikharji Parvat Kshet- ra is a sacred Jain reli- gious place not only for the Jain community but for the entire country .” CONG BLAMES BJP OF ‘COMMERCIALISING’ CENTRES OF JAINISM Union Minister Bhupender Yadav New Delhi (PTI): The Congress on Thursday said the BJP wants to “commercialise” the pilgrimage centres of Jainism in the country, accusing it of hurting the sentiments of the community. The Congress also demanded that the notification issued by Jharkhand government for acquiring the sacred mountain of Sammed Shikharji which was done by the previous Raghubar Das-led BJP government be with- drawn immediately. G20 PRESIDENCY Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. —PHOTO BY ANI 11 OMICRON SUB-VARIANTS FOUND DURING TESTING OF INT’L FLYERS New Delhi (PTI): Eleven Omicron sub-variants were found among the 124 international travel- lers who tested positive for COVID-19 between December 24 and Janu- ary 3 and the presence of all these variants was earlier reported in India, officials said on Thurs- day. They said 19,227 international travellers were tested in the said period, 124 of them were found Covid posi- tive and put in isolation. The sources said of the 124 positive samples, the genome-sequencing results of 40 were received, of which XBB was found in 14 samples and BF 7.4.1 in one sample.Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged citizens not to panic unnecessarily but remain alert, follow the directives issued by the government. BEDS RUN OUT AT BEIJING HOSPITALS AS COVID BRINGS MORE INFECTED PEOPLE Beijing: Patients, most of them elderly, were on stretchers in hallways and taking oxygen while sitting in wheelchairs as COVID-19 surges in China’s capital Beijing. The Chuiyangliu hospital in the city’s east was packed with newly ar- rived patients on Thursday. By morning beds had run out, even as ambulances continued to bring more patients. Medical staff rushed to take information and triage the most urgent cases.The surge in ill peo- ple needing hospital care follows China abandonment of its most severe pandem- ic restrictions last month after nearly three years of lockdowns, travels bans and school closures. AI flight ‘urinator’ will be arrested soon: Cops New Delhi (ANI): DelhiPoliceonThurs- day said that the man who allegedly urinat- ed on an elderly wom- an co-passenger on- board an Air India flight was a resident of Mumbai and will be arrested soon. “The accused is a resident of Mumbai, but his possible loca- tion is in some other state and the police team has reached there. We will arrest the accused at the ear- liest,” said Delhi Po- lice. On Wednesday , Delhi Police said that ithasformedteamsto nab the man who al- legedlyurinatedonan elderly co-passenger onboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi in Novem- ber last year. MAN ALLEGEDLY MASTURBATES IN FRONT OF GIRL ON DELHI BUS, CRIES WHEN CAUGHT Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man masturbated in front of a girl in a DTC bus in Rohini area in the national capital, a DTC marshal alleged in a video. Reports suggest that the incident took place on Tues- day.When the accused was caught after the girl raised an alarm, he started crying. DGCA ISSUES SHOW CAUSE NOTICES TO AIRLINE OFFICIALS Mumbai (PTI): Holding that Air India’s conduct appeared to be “un- professional”, aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday issued notices to the officials and crew of the New York-Delhi flight, asking why action should not be taken against them for “der- eliction” of duty while handling the November 26 ‘urination’ incident. An inebriated man had allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger. ANOTHER MID-AIR ‘PEEING’ INCIDENT ON AIR INDIA FLIGHT New Delhi (PTI): After the November 26 incident on a New York- Delhi Air India flight, another episode of a “drunk” male passenger allegedly “urinating” on a blanket of a female passenger was reported on the Paris-Delhi sector but penal action was not pressed after the passenger gave a written apology, officials said on Thursday.This incident happened on December 6 on Air India flight 142. President Droupadi Murmu calls for more number of women officers in the Military Engineer Services —PHOTO BY VIJAYKUMAR HARISHCHANDRE
  8. 8. MUMBAI | FRIDAY, JANUARY 6, 2023 07 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/mumbaiI twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Commodity Price Change % Chg GOLD 55,994.00 201.00 0.35 (Per 10g) SILVER 69,286.00 1475.00 2.12 (Per 1kg) COMMODITIES Currency Price Change % Chg USDINR 82.50 0.32 0.38 GBPINR 99.31 0.56 0.56 CURRENCIES India Inc likely to get cautious about hiring in Q1-2023 New Delhi (PTI): Corpo- rate India is indicating cautious hiring in the March quarter of 2023 as concerns rise over possible recession and steady infla- tion, a survey said. According to the Man- powerGroup Employment Outlook Survey, based on interviews with nearly 3,030 public and private em- ployers, hiring intentions will decrease in the quarter both on year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter basis. During the quarter, 48% employers expect to in- crease their staffing levels, 16% anticipate a decrease in hiring intent and 34% do not anticipate any change in hiring, resulting in a net employment outlook of 32%. When compared to the same period last year (January-March 2022), hir- ing sentiments have weak- ened by 17 percentage points and by 22 percentage points when compared to the previous quarter. “Employers are cautious due to the impending reces- sion and deepening global slowdown which also cre- ated a stir in the IT sector during the previous quar- ter,” Sandeep Gulati, Man- aging Director, Manpower- Group India said. Citing reports, Gulati said 33% of Indian CEOs have implemented a hiring freeze. “India may be im- pacted in the short term but in a country with the GDP net growth of 7%, the market is expected to see a balanced approach with growth in the tech sector and startups,” he said. ON IMPENDING RECESSION, GLOBAL SLOWDOWN MAJOR FINDINGS z Hiring intentions will decrease in the March quarter of 2023 both on year-on-year and quarter-on- quarter basis z During the quarter, 48% employers expect to up their staffing levels, 16% anticipate a decrease in hiring and 34% don’t anticipate any change business BRIEFS New Delhi: State-owned Convergence Energy Ser- vices Ltd (CESL) on Thursday said it has float- ed a tender for 4,675 electric buses worth `5,000 crore. This is the second tender under the National Electric Bus Pro- gramme (NEBP), a com- pany statement said. Also, this is the third ten- der for electric buses fol- lowing the ‘Grand Chal- lenge’ tender of 5,450 e- buses that catalyzed this business and a recently concluded tender for 6,465 e-buses. —PTI CESL FLOATS TENDER FOR 4,675 ELECTRIC BUSES New Delhi: Global tech- nology brand Xiaomi on Thursday launched the Redmi Note 12 series, which includes Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G, and Note 12 5G, for con- sumers in India. Redmi Note 12 5G starts at `17,999, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G at `24,999, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G at `29,999, and all will be available from the compa- ny’s official website and online and offline stores. The 12 Pro+ 5G comes equipped with the 200-megapixel pro-grade HPX Sensor combined with Xiaomi’s super opti- cal image stabilisation (OIS). —FIB XIAOMI LAUNCHES REDMI NOTE 12 SERIES IN INDIA New Delhi: Godrej Con- sumer Products Ltd (GCPL) expects a double- digit sales growth in the domestic market for the December 2022 quarter. This is backed by low sin- gle-digit volume growth said the Godrej Group’s FMCG arm in its quarterly update for the third quar- ter of FY23. “There has also been a sequential im- provement from high sin- gle-digit sales growth and mid-single-digit volume decline in the previous quarter,” it said. —PTI GCPL AIMS DOUBLE DIGIT DOMESTIC SALES GROWTH New Delhi: Sundarara- man Ramamurthy has as- sumed charge as Manag- ing Director and Chief Ex- ecutive Officer of leading stock exchange BSE. In a regulatory filing last year, BSE said that markets regulator Sebi has ap- proved the appointment of Ramamurthy as its Managing Director Chief Executive Officer. “Sundararaman Rama- murthy has assumed charge as Managing Di- rector and Chief Executive Officer of BSE,” the ex- change said in a release on Wednesday. —PTI RAMAMURTHY TAKES CHARGE AS MD, CEO OF BSE *Rates till the edition went to print. COAL DISPATCH TO DIFFERENT SECTORS RISES 5% IN DEC 2022 New Delhi: The dispatch of coal to different sectors was at 78.91 million tonnes (MT) in December, registering a rise of 5.28%. The coal dis- patch in Dec 2021 was 74.95 MT. “During Dec 2022, CIL (Coal India), SCCL (Singareni Collieries Company Ltd) and captive mines/others registered a growth of 3.57%, 17.89% and 8.85% by despatching 62.72 MT, 6.72 MT and 9.46 MT (of coal) respectively,” as per the provisional figures of coal ministry. The dispatch of coal to the power sector increased by 4.26% to 65.65 MT during the last month. —PTI RBI ALLOWS 6 ENTITIES TO TEST FINTECH PRODUCTS Gurugram: Six entities, includ- ing HSBC and Creditwatch, have been allowed to test their fintech products to prevent and mitigate financial fraud as part of the fourth cohort under the Reserve Bank of India’s regu- latory sandbox scheme. Regu- latory sandbox refers to the live testing of new products or services in a controlled/ test regulatory environment for which the regulators may permit certain relaxations. The Reserve Bank announced the opening of the fourth cohort under the regulatory sandbox in June 2022 for the preven- tion and mitigation of financial fraud. —PTI INDIA INC BEATS US FIRMS IN OFFICE LEASING: CBRE New Delhi: Indian companies have overtaken American firms in gross leas- ing of office space for the first time, with almost a 50% share in the total demand, according to CBRE India. In its report released on Thursday, CBRE said that the gross leas- ing of office space rose 40% in 2022 to 56.6 million square feet across nine major cities from 40.5 million square feet in the previous year. Out of the total absorption of office space in 2022, 27.73 million square feet area was leased by domestic firms while 20.37 million square feet by Ameri- can companies, according to CBRE. —PTI POLICY TO MAKE ADOPTION OF IST MUST ON ANVIL, SAYS GOVT New Delhi: The government is planning to come out with a comprehensive policy for mandatory adoption of IST nation- wide, a senior consumer affairs ministry official said. The purpose is to ensure syn- chronization of all networks and computers to IST and adoption of IST by Telecom Service Providers, ISP, power grids, banks, stock exchange, etc, the official said. Pres- ently, IST is not being adopted mandatorily by all telecom and internet service providers. They are utilising the servers synchronised to other sources such as GNSS. —PTI HAMDARD SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH MET CITY TO BUILD FOOD PARK CLUSTER IN JHAJJAR Gurugram: Model Economic Township Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Thursday said that it is developing a Greenfield Smart city near Gurugram and announced the signing of a definitive agreement with Hamdard Group for setting up a world-class manufacturing facility at the city. According to an official release, Hamdard is developing its Hamdard Food Park Cluster (HFPC) to manufacture some of its core food categories on approximately 10 acres of land at MET City. —ANI OTHER STORIES India’s GDP growth to dip to 5.5 per cent in FY24: HSBC New Delhi (FIB): India’s economy is expected to grow 5.5% in the next fi- nancial year, a notch below the expected potential rate of 6%, as growth momen- tum in the country was slowing gradually, an econ- omist at HSBC said. The Indian economy is expected to grow by 6.8% in the current financial year. “While both exports and imports have slowed over the last few months, the for- merhasslowedmoresharp- ly than the latter, indicating a sharper fall in the global growth momentum,” Pran- jul Bhandari, chief India and Indonesia economist at HSBC said. Economists at the bro- kerage expect domestic de- mand to remain stronger as compared to global de- mand, the note said, adding that demand for goods— higher than services de- mand during the pandemic —has fallen in recent months. “Urban demand has far outstripped rural demand over 2022, but is also mod- erating since mid-2022, led primarily by goods,” the note added. Rural demand, which has been weak throughout 2022, could tick higher though due to strong sowing during the winter season and moder- ating rural inflation. TOP TALKING POINTS z The Indian economy grew 8.7% in year ended March 2022, and is expected to grow by 6.8 per cent in the current financial year z A Reserve Bank of India survey of professional forecasters released in December 2022 had pegged growth at 6 per cent in 2023/24 Capital infusion in Vodafone Idea under discussion: Min Bhubaneswar (PTI): Debt-ridden telecom firm Vodafone Idea has various requirements, including infusion of capital, and dis- cussions on this front are going on, telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. VIL, reeling under debt burden of over `2 lakh crore, has opted for con- verting about `16,000 crore of interest liability payable to the government into eq- uity, which will amount to around a 33% stake in the company while promoters’ holding will come down to 50% from 74.99%. ‘Vodafone (Idea) has many requirements. It has a particular requirement of capital. How much capi- tal, who will infuse? All those things are under dis- cussion at this point of time,” Vaishnaw said. VIL has offered a stake to the government at a par value of `10 per share. JIO, AIRTEL 5G SERVICES LAUNCHED IN BHUBANESWAR Bhubaneswar (PTI): Telecom operators Jio and Bharti Airtel on Thursday started their 5G ser- vices in the Odisha state capital. Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the centre has sanctioned a total of `5,600 crore for telecom services in Odisha in the 2022-23 and 5,000 mobile towers will be installed across the state for world class communication facilities. He had committed to start 5G services in the state before January 26. BSNL TO START 5G SERVICES IN 2024 Bhubaneswar (PTI): State-owned BSNL will start 5G services in 2024, Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday. BSNL has shortlisted a TCS and C-DOT led consortium for rolling out 4G network, which will be upgraded to 5G in about a year of placing the order under the contract. “BSNL will start 5G services in 2024,” Vaishnaw said. Domestic air passenger traffic grows 15% in Dec Mumbai (PTI): Domestic air passenger traffic grew 15% year-on-year to around 129 lakh in December 2022 but remained 1% lower than the December 2019, Icra said on Thursday . In the April-December period of the current fiscal, domestic passenger traffic is estimated at around 986 lakh, registering around 63% y-o-y growth and lower by approximately 9% com- pared to April-December 2019, it said. At the same time, the airlines deployed slightly higher capacity (less than 1%) in the previ- ous month over the year- ago period, Icra said, add- ing that it, however, was lower by around 7% than the pre-COVID levels. Markets settle lower for 2nd day Mumbai (PTI): Equity benchmarks ended lower for the second straight ses- sion on Thursday, dragged down by banking and fi- nance counters and contin- uous foreign fund outflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 304.18 points or 0.50% lower at 60,353.27 af- ter it failed to hold on to initial gains. During the day, it fell 607.61 points or 1% to 60,049.84. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 50.80 points or 0.28% to end at 17,992.15. From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance tanked 7.21%. The other major laggards were Bajaj Fin- serv, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Titan, Power Grid, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Bharti Airtel. ITC, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Mahindra Mahin- dra, Nestle and Larsen Toubro were the major winners. RUPEE GAINS 32 PAISE TO CLOSE AT 82.50 AGAINST US DOLLAR Mumbai (PTI): The rupee gained 32 paise to close at 82.50 (pro- visional) against the US dollar on Thursday, supported by a weaker greenback overseas. At the inter- bank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.75 and touched an intra-day high of 82.50 and a low of 82.80 against the greenback. It finally ended at 82.50, registering a rise of 32 paise over its previous close. Total vehicle retail sales jump 15% in 2022: FADA New Delhi (PTI): Retail sales of overall vehicles in India grew by 15.28% to 2,11,20,441 units in 2022 led by record sales of passen- ger vehicles and tractors, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Thursday . In 2021, total retail sales of vehicles in India were at 1,83,21,760 units, FADA said in a statement. Two-wheelers retail sales stood at 1,53,88,062 units last year, a growth of 13.37% from 2021 when sales stood at 1,35,73,682 units. Passenger vehicles (PV) retail sales were at 34,31,497 units in 2022, as against 29,49,182 units in 2021, up 16.35%, it added. FADA President Manish Raj Singhania said, “For CY2022, while total vehicle retails grew by 15% year- on-year.” HOUSING SALES AT DECADAL HIGH IN 2022 New Delhi (PTI): Sales of residential apartments, which rose 68% in 2022, are likely to sustain this year on likely moderation in in- flation and better price deals from builders, ac- cording to JLL India. In a statement, JLL India on Thursday said that the sale of apartments grew 68% to 2,15,666 units in 2022 from 1,28,064 units in the previous year across seven major cities—Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hy- derabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune. Mumbai includes Mum- bai city, Mumbai suburbs, Thane city and Navi Mum- bai. The annual sales of 2,15,666 units recorded in 2022, the highest in over a decade, next to the peak seen in 2010 at 2,16,762 units, it added. On the outlook, JLL In- dia said, “Sales momentum is likely to sustain in 2023 on the expectations of moderating inflation sup- porting a reversal in repo rate hikes”.
  9. 9. MUMBAI | FRIDAY, JANUARY 6, 2023 08 2NDFRONT www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/mumbai I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Awhadhasforgottenbasicgeography:Bawankule First India Bureau Mumbai: NCP MLA Ji- tendra Awhad has tar- getted BJP state presi- dent Chandrashekhar Bawankule by tweeting his picture. While a new discussion has started due to Awhad’s tweet, Bawankule has given an explanationaboutitdur- ing a press conference held in Vasai. Actually , Bawankule had referred to the Mughal emperor as ‘ Aurangzeb ji’. Awhad tweeted a pho- to of Bawankule and wrote, “Bawankule ji blowing flowers on Au- rangzeb ji’s grave.” Bawankule was accom- panied by BJP National President JP Nadda and other leaders. Respond- ing to the tweet, Bawankule said, “Jiten- dra Awhad posted that I visited ‘ Aurangzeb ji’s’ grave. JP Nadda and I alsowenttotheholydar- gah in Chandrapur. The Muslim families were also present with us.” “You have compared visiting the holy shrine with Aurangzeb’s tomb. If we were against reli- gion, Abdul Kalam would not have been made President during the time of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Religion is pure. We are against terrorist ideology. You have disrespected the sentiments of the Mus- lim community,” com- mented Bawankule. Bawankule also ex- plained the mention of ‘Aurangzeb ji’ and said, “If you listen to my full speech, you will under- stand. While the press conference was going on in Marathi, a ques- tion came in Hindi. Awhad said that imme- diate action should be taken against those who say ‘Radhe Radhe’. I said what was in Jiten- dra Awhad’s mind. We can never respect Au- rangzeb even if we lose our lives.” Comparing visit to holy shrine with Aurangzeb’s tomb: BJP state unit takes a dig at Awhad after tweet Bawankule has forgotten insult to Shivaji, Savitri Bai: Sawant First India Bureau Mumbai: NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad has re- acted to the opposition leader Ajit Pawar’s statement about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Awhad said that Aurangzeb was not cruel. Now, a new contro- versy has started be- cause BJP’s Maha- rashtra state presi- dent Chandrashekhar Bawankule referred to Aurangzeb respectful- ly as ‘Aurangzeb ji’ during a discussion. Criticizing the BJP and Bawankule for this, Arvind Sawant, MP of the Thackeray group, said: “Tell them to come to their senses soon. They do not re- member the insults to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule. Now, it boomer- angs back on them. Go now, Sambhajinagar is waiting for you. Go there, bow down and say, ‘Aurangzeb ji, mai aya hoon’. Sawant also target- ted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Shinde group. “I don’t think there will be any damage. Some people have the opposite wisdom of de- struction. Balasaheb Thackeray taught us self-respect. Babasa- heb Ambedkar also taught us the same. It’s okay if you don’t be- come a fighter for a while, but don’t be- come a salesman. Now what to talk about peo- ple who are sold?” Sawant added. Glad that UP is in your focus: CM Yogi addresses film fraternity in Mumbai Awanish Vidyarthi Mumbai/Lucknow: Welcoming the film fra- ternity to the state of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adity- anath on Thursday , said that the contribution of Indian cinema in giving a new direction to soci- ety is invaluable. Addressing the film fraternity in Mumbai, the UP CM said, “I am delighted to witness the interest of the cinema fraternity in Uttar Pradesh. UP received Special Mention Award as Most Film Friendly Stateatthe64thNational Film Festival and Most Film Friendly State at the 68th Film Festival in 2020 due to your efforts. The state also received an award in the Interna- tional Film Festival in Goa (2021) and in Mum- bai in 2022 as well.” He continued: “All of youhavebeenwitnessto the changes in UP in the last five to six years. UP , which was facing an identity crisis, is telling a new story of develop- ment today .” He also added that an the Jewar International Airport is being built nearFilmCitytoaidbet- ter connectivity . Shinde believes he should have control over Thane: Awhad First India Bureau Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party MLA Jitendra Awhad has criticized the govern- ment in the state, say- ing it in a shambles. He has also said it is impossible to tell who will file a case against them and who will be picked up in the mid- dle of the night. Awhad was speak- ing during the Agri Koli Festival organ- ized at Nerul in Navi Mumbai. Speaking on the occasion, he also criticized Chief Min- ister Eknath Shinde. He said, “At present, the situation in the state is bad. You can- not ask what is your crime. A few days ago, two crimes were regis- tered against me with- in 72 hours. I have now vowed not to touch anyone except my wife.” Awhad further add- ed, “Eknath Shinde is not the CM but the Viceroy of Maharash- tra. These viceroys are who do not want to listen to anyone even when they have the law in their hands. The CM thinks that the whole of Thane should be in his hands.” Fresh controversy erupts after BJP state unit chief Bawankule refers to Aurangzeb as ‘Aurangzeb ji’ First India Bureau Mumbai: Maharash- tra’s Opposition alli- ance, the Maha Vikas Aghadi on Thursday trained its guns on Ut- tar Pradesh Chief Min- ister Yogi Adityanath over his visit to Mum- bai to attract invest- ment in his state, saying there will be objection if he “snatches away” industries from the western state. The UP CM on Thurs- day held a roadshow in the city, inviting indus- trialists and entrepre- neurs to visit the north- ern state during the three-day ‘UP Global Investor Summit’ to be held in Lucknow on February 10-12. The Bharatiya Ja- nata Party (BJP) lead- er is travelling to eight states to promote the summit, covering big cities including Mum- bai, Bengaluru and Chennai. His roadshow in the financial capital sparked a war of words between the Opposi- tion and the ruling BJP in Maharashtra. The MVA—consist- ing of the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thacker- ay—advised the saffron leader to avoid politics during his visit. Sanjay Raut, a key leader of the Udhhav- led Sena, asked about the need to hold a road- show in Mumbai. “I had said yesterday if he has come to meet industrialists for the progress of his state, then there is no objec- tion. But there will be objection if industries are snatched away from us (Maharash- tra),” Raut said while talking to reporters. Maharashtra Con- gress spokesperson Atul Londhe said the biggest hurdle in at- tracting investment in UP is the “atmosphere” created by Adityanath in the state, where the BJP retained power in the 2022 Assembly polls. Investment in UP will be possible only if he works on improving the law and order situation in the country’s most populous state, he said. Countering the Oppo- sition attack, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis asserted no one can take away businesses from Maharashtra. “Whoever can say whatever they want, but Mumbai remains the financial capital of the country . No one can take away anyone’s in- dustries,” he said. Oppn warns UP CM against ‘snatching’ Maha industries We support Sena-Vanchit Aghadi alliance: Owaisi First India Bureau Mumbai: Vanchit Ba- hujan Aghadi and Ud- dhav Thackeray group have almost formed an alliance, VBA president Prakash Ambedkar, has said. Now, only the for- mal announcement is pending, which will give rise to a new politi- cal equation. Meanwhile, Asadud- din Owaisi, who was a VBA ally has reacted to this alliance while in- teracting with the me- dia in Nashik. “Ever since the BJP came to power, minori- ties, Dalits, and tribal communities have been suffering. Mob lynch- ings are taking place. Their houses are being demolished. If Prakash Ambedkar is in alliance with Uddhav Thacker- ay, it is entirely their decision. When we were with them, our aim was to develop the under- privileged community. If we want educational, economic and social empowerment for the underprivileged, it is necessary to first em- power them politically. Now if Ambedkar has gone with Uddhav Thackeray, what can I say?” he asked. On the issue of love jihad, he added: “Love and Jihad can never go together. Love is a com- pletely different con- cept. Taking up the sword and killing any- one is considered Ji- had. In India, a person who has completed 18 years of age has the right to marry as per his or her choice. If a person chooses their own partner and gets married, no one should object to it. In the states where love jihad was enacted, the court has said that all those laws are unconstitutional.” Meanwhile, com- menting on the new al- liance, Ambedkar said, “We are in talks with the Uddhav-led group over facing the upcom- ing municipal elec- tions together. Negoti- ators from both parties have reached a consen- sus,” he said. TAKING CHARGE Palghar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adi- tyanath visited Mumbai to “give” and not to “take away” anything, Maharashtra BJP chief Chan- drashekhar Bawankule said on Thursday. Earlier in the day, opposition partieshad criticized the UP CM’s visit to Mumbai, raising fears that he aimed to “snatch away” industries. “Yogi-ji is a Vidwan (learned man) and he will surely give something to the state. He has not come to take industries or Bollywood away,” Bawankule said. ADITYANATH CAME TO GIVE, NOT TO TAKE AWAY IND: MAHA BJP CHIEF ‘We want educational, economic and social empowerment for the underprivileged’ IPS officer Deven Bharti takes charge as 'special commissioner of Mumbai police' on Thursday. —PHOTO BY SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT No one can come between two adults;‘Love Jihad’ law not constitutional:AIMIM’s Owaisi First India Bureau Mumbai: Commenting on the so-called Love Jihadlaw,AIMIMChief Asaduddin Owaisi blamed the BJP for playing politics over it. “The Love Jihad law is unconstitutional. There is no need to give communal colour to everything. Farmers are in trouble, the youth of Maharashtra have ques- tions, but the BJP will not talk about that,” Owai- si told re- porters in Nashik. “ T h e S u p r e m e Court has stayed the law in Mad- hya Pradesh. Many peo- ple in the BJP who talk about ‘love jihad’ have married outside the re- ligion. Inflation has in- creased by 6%, unem- ployment is at 8%. We have the highest unem- ployment in the world. Petrol-diesel prices have increased,” Owai- si said. “If someone is pay- ing people to convert, the Supreme Court has already given a verdict against it 25 years ago. But who are you to prevent someone from willingly conver ting? People should be allowed to do what they want. It is their legal right,” he added. Risks help us to make the leap from mediocrity to greatness. Go deep and listen to the inner voice within you, Trust it and then leap! —Dr Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Editor-in-Chief, First India UP CM Yogi Adityanath met with film directors and producers of Bollywood, in Mumbai on Thursday. —PHOTO BY ANI
  10. 10. www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/mumbai I twitter.com/ thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 09 MUMBAI, FRIDAY, JANUARY 6, 2023 TheAllureof ronze is a gor- geous tint with various features that is well-known for its distinctive tone and natural characteristics. Bronze is a hue that stands on its own. It is most commonly linked with strength, stability, and support. It is in- credibly grounded and requires minimal aid. Bronze, if it were a person, would surely have a big head on its shoulders. This is why many colours try to be more bronze-like. Bronze is self- lessly supportive. It’s always looking for opportunities to lift others up, which is why this as- tonishing hue is held in such high regard. Bronze is selflessly supportive. It’s always looking for opportunities to lift others up, which is why this dazzling hue is held in such high regard. The state of Ebla was organ- ised as a redistributive system during the Early Bronze Age: commodities were gathered by the central authority from its own farms and communities. The things gathered were subse- quentlydistributedtothewealthy and governmental personnel. Textual records from these trans- actions, which indicate the sorts and amount of collected prod- ucts, have been researched by ar- chaeologists. Depending on posi- tion, men and women wear different clothes. A robe or cloak, a skirt, and a multi- coloured kilt folded three times were typical outfits for males of greater status. Lower-status men wore a type of kilt made of lower- quality fabric. A high-ranking woman would often wear an outer garment that covered her entire body from shoulders to feet. Women of lesser rank wore a long robe that was fastened with a toggle pin. They were also dressed in stole. A person’s attire quali- fied them. Similarly to how gold-encrusted jewellery and weaponry commu- nicated wealth and rank, some kinds of clothing were considered pres- tige products. Bronze is a beautiful colour that is both welcoming and appealing. Bronze is a loyal and social hue, so you’ll always feel accepted when you’re surrounded by it. City First brings to you some dazzling outfits in the most appealing colour of all time! B UTTKARSHA SHEKHAR uttkarsha.shekhar@firstindia.co.in

×