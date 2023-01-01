Successfully reported this slideshow.
01012023_First India New Delhi.pdf

Jan. 01, 2023
Ashram flyover closure: Police suggest alternative routes to avoid traffic chaos New Delhi(PTI): The 45-day closure of the...
CAPITOL NEW DELHI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/delhi I twitter.com/the...
CAPITOL NEW DELHI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 03 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/delhi I twitter.com/the...
01012023_First India Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
0 views
12 slides
31122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
4 views
14 slides
29122022_First India New Delhi.pdf
FirstIndia1
5 views
13 slides
29122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
5 views
13 slides
28122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
2 views
13 slides
27122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
3 views
13 slides
26122022_First India Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
7 views
13 slides
01012023_First India New Delhi.pdf

  1. 1. Ashram flyover closure: Police suggest alternative routes to avoid traffic chaos New Delhi(PTI): The 45-day closure of the Ashram Flyover from Sundayfortheconstruc- tion of a connecting road will hit traffic to and from south and southeast Delhi, police said. It also advised people to park only at designat- ed places and plan jour- neys to reach hospitals, ISBTs, railway stations or airports well in ad- vance owing to the clo- sure. The move is likely to impact traffic coming from the Outer Ring Road, both side of the carriageways passing throughAshramchowk, DND flyover, Mathura road and Noida, they said. During this period, both carriageways of the ring road on the un- derside of the flyover will be operational, the Traffic Police said. “From January 1, both carriageways of the Ashram flyover will be closed due to the con- struction of a connect- ing road between the Ashramflyoverandnew DND flyover,” traffic po- lice said in a statement. Traffic Congestion near India Gate, in New Delhi Saturday, as people throng the area for New Year celebrations on its eve. INDIA CELEBRATES! A man takes a selfie in the backdrop of the illuminated India Gate on the eve of New Year 2023, in New Delhi. —PHOTO BY PTI Traders welcome LG’s nod for 24x7 op of restaurants New Delhi (PTI): Trad- ers welcomed LG VK Saxena’s decision to al- low restaurants in 5-star and4-starhotelsinDelhi to operate round-the- clock, saying it will pro- mote the night economy . National Restaurants Association of India treasurer Manpreet Sin- gh said, “We are happy such a step has been an- nounced by the LG. It will help increasing business and promote the night economy .” MORE ON P3 —PHOTO BY PTI ‘BJP to go alone in 2023 K’taka polls’ Moni Sharma Bengaluru: Urging party workers to en- sure that BJP forms a government with two- thirds majority in Kar- nataka, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that the party will go alone in the 2023 assembly polls, and said it will be a direct contest as vot- ing for JD(S) is like casting the ballot for Congress. He also urged people to decide whether they arestandingwithaparty of patriots, referring to the BJP , or with “tukde tukde gang” under the leadership of Congress. “Thereareclearlytwo sides and it is a straight fight this time. Journal- ists say there is a trian- gularfight.Isaidno,itis a straight fight, because voting for JD(S) means voting for Congress. So, is it a straight fight or not?” Shah asked. P5 Amit Shah was speaking at the BJP’s booth presidents and the booth-level agents convention at the Palace Ground in Bengaluru HM Amit Shah with Basavaraj Bommai and Pralhad Joshi during foundation laying of CDTI of BPR D, in Bengaluru on Saturday. ‘DON’T WORRY ABOUT INDIA-CHINA BORDER’ Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that he is never worried about the India-China border as he knows that the ITBP personnel are guarding the borders there and “because of this, no one can occupy even an inch of India’s land.” 9 killed, 32 hurt as SUV rams into bus in Navsari First India Bureau Ahmedabad: As many as nine people were killed and 32 others sus- tained injuries due to a collision between a bus and an SUV in Gujarat’s Navsari in the wee hours of Saturday . Additional district collector Ketan Joshi told that out of the 32 injured, 17 were taken to a hospital in Valsad, 14 were admitted to a hospital in Navsari and another wounded per- son was taken to Surat for treatment. Joshi said 9 bodies were re- covered by police teams and taken for autopsy . PM ANNOUNCES EX GRATIA AID An ex-gratia of `2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased, in- jured will get `50,000.” READ Crucial Crucial TOP STORIES Other Other JOE CONDOLES DEATH OF MODI’S MOTHER Washington: US President Joe Biden has sent his deepest condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the loss of his mother Hiraben who passed away in Gujarat at the age of 100. I CONSIDER BJP MY ‘GURU’, SAYS RAHUL New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he considers the Bharatiya Janata Party as his “guru” (teacher) as the BJP shows him a roadmap and teaches him “what should never be done”. P5 z India has confirmed its first case of Omicron’s XBB.1.5 in Gujarat this December, Insacog data showed on Saturday z Russian man, who had “disappeared” after deaths of two other men in Odisha recently, was found on Saturday z Mumbai court Saturday sent Sheezan Khan, ac- cused in TV actor Tunisha Sharma’s death, to judicial custody for 14 days z The Lakshadweep administration has pro- hibited entry into 17 of the total 36 islands citing national security Former Pope Benedict XVI passes away, funeral on Jan 5 Vatican: Former Pope Benedict, who in 2013 became the first pontiff in 600 years to resign, died on Satur- day aged 95 in a secluded monastery in the Vatican. Bells tolled across Vatican City as news of his death, which followed a rapid decline in his health over Christmas. Vatican said his body would lie in State from Monday in St Peter's Basilica his funeral will be held on morning of January 5. POPE FRANCIS WILL PRESIDE OVER THE FUNERAL Pope Francis will preside over the funeral for former pope Benedict XVI, who has died at the age of 95, on January 5, the Vatican said Saturday. “On Thurs- day January 5, at 9:30 am (0830 GMT) the funeral is expected to take place in Saint Peter’s Square, presided over by the Holy Father,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told journalists at a special brief- ing following the death of the first pontiff to resign in six centuries. OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR, NEW DELHI MUMBAI www.firstindia.co.in https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/delhi twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia instagram.com/thefirstindia NEW DELHI l SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 l Pages 12 l 3.00 RNI TITLE NO. DELENG/2021/19840 l Vol 2 l Issue No. 123 Hello 2023! In order to mark the New Year 2023, people in Australia witnessed dazzling fireworks as they acknowledged New Year with a celebration on Saturday. Dazzling fireworks lightened up the Sydney Harbour Bridge as the sky got painted with different colours. The bridge is well-lit with flashy illuminations all around.
  2. 2. CAPITOL NEW DELHI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/delhi I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia New Delhi(PTI): The Delhi municipal author- ities have begun deco- rating drab public walls in the city, including thoseof garbagedumps, with thematic paintings and murals for the G20 summit and meetings scheduled in 2023. Some of themuralshavecome up in the last few days, including one near Gan- dhi Darshan at Rajghat. “We have started the worktodecoratethecity with artistic murals for the G20 events and the summit later in 2023. Beautiful paintings have been done on pub- lic walls at many loca- tions, and walls of ‘dhalaos’ (dump yards) are also getting adorned withartworktoenhance the look and feel of the city ,” a senior official of the Municipal Corpora- tion of Delhi said. The ‘dhalao’ near Gandhi Darshan was, until a few days ago, a spot passers-by would avoid, but now, it has be- come a “sort of a head turner” complete with fresh bright coloured walls. This mural depicts the famous monuments from various countries which are part of the in- fluential G20 grouping. Humayun’s Tomb, a UNESCO World Herit- age Site, has been por- trayed on one of its walls in bright orange and ochre hues against a blue backdrop and a colourful ‘G20’ logo mounted on top. London’s iconic ‘Big Ben’ rises tall on the edge of the ‘dhalao’ building and the ‘Statue of Liberty’ on another side of the walls, stand- ing next to the celebrat- ed ‘Eiffel Tower’ of Par- is and flanked by St Basil’s Cathedral of Russia. TheBigBenisaworld renowned tower clock, famous for its massive bell and iconic image that is often used to rep- resent London. ‘The Statue of Liber- ty Enlightening the World’ is an iconic mon- ument and veritable symbol of New York City and in many ways, America. Dedicated in 1886, it was a gift of friendship from the peo- ple of France to the US and is recognised as a universal symbol of freedom and democracy . ‘Humayun’s Tomb’, ‘Eiffel Tower’ on walls as MCD decorates city G20 PREPARATIONS Some other major global landmarks painted include the Big Ben, Statue of Liberty Beautiful paintings have been done on public walls and walls of dump yards are also getting adorned with artwork to enhance the look and feel of the city. —Official, MCD Children look at a mural painted by MCD on a wall in New Delhi. New Delhi (Agen- cies): The Public Works Department is planning to install smartsensorsandgeo- tag all streetlight poles with the help of a cen- tralised software, an official said. The main aim be- hind the initiative is the illumination, re- pair and maintenance of all streetlights across all key busy stretches, besides en- suring the safety of women and children, officials added. Officials said the PWD is also replacing old halogen lights with LED lights. The new streetlight poles and LED lights will have the aforemen- tioned features embedded. “We are making a list of all streetlights and poles, after which sensors will be in- stalled in these and will be geo-tagged us- ing a centralised soft- ware system,” an offi- cial explained. Soon, Delhi to have geo-tagged streetlights with smart sensors Dense fog in parts of Delhi, minimum temp at 10.2o C New Delhi (PTI): Delhi witnessed dense fog in parts of the city on Sat- urday, with the mini- mum temperature set- tling at 10.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's aver- age, the India Meteoro- logical Department said. Relative humidity re- corded at 8:30 am was 90 per cent, it said. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius in the national capital. The In- dia Meteorological De- partment (IMD) has pre- dicted partly cloudy skies during the day with dense fog in the morning. Visibility at Palam dropped down to 250 m for a while during 1 am to 2 am and improved again becoming 800 m at 6 am. Visibility was less than 200 m at 5:30 am over Bhatinda, Chandi- garh-50m,Ambala-25m, Bareilly-25 m, Luc- know-25 m, Varanasi-50 m, Patna-25 m, and Gaya-50 m, according to IMD. Delhi's minimum temperaturerosetodou- ble digits for the first time in 15 days on Fri- day, but the respite is predicted to end soon. The IMD said icy winds from the Himala- yas will bring the mini- mum temperature down by three to five degrees Celsius in the plains of northwestIndia. Dense fog is likely to continue over the region during the next four to five days. A fresh cold wave spell is likely to com- mence over northwest India from January 1, it said in a statement. TheSafdarjungobser- vatory, the city's prima- ry weather station, on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 10.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above nor- mal.Itwasalsothehigh- est minimum tempera- ture this month. With the western dis- turbance retreating by Saturday , cold wave and cold day conditions are predicted to wallop parts of Delhi in early January , meteorologists said. The mercury will dropto8degreesCelsius on Saturday and further to 4 degrees Celsius by January 2. Dense fog and cold wave condi- tions are predicted in parts of Delhi from Jan- uary 1 to 5, according to the meteorological de- partment. A cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius below normal and the maximum tem- perature is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal. A severe cold day is when the maxi- mum is 6.5 degrees Cel- sius or more below the normal. According to IMD, ''very dense'' fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is ''dense'', 201 and 500 metres ''moder- ate'', and 501 and 1,000 metres ''shallow''. In the plains, the met office declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius or when the minimum temperature is 10 de- grees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches below the normal. n Visibility at Palam airport drops to 250 m. n Minimum to be 3 degrees soon, says IMD A street in Delhi on a foggy Saturday morning. New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital dipped to “very poor”, as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city reached 369 on Saturday morning. With air quality deteriorating in Delhi, the Commission for Air Quality Management has issued various advisories for the citizens including – work- ing from home, carpooling to work and using public transport Meanwhile, according to India Meteoro- logical Department (IMD) officials, dense fog will make a comeback on Saturday evening and cold weather conditions on Sunday.The Delhi govern- ment has also banned all construction activities to prevent decline of air quality in the national capital. For a third consecutive day, the air quality in the city remained under the very poor category on Saturday as it recorded an AQI of 369, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). CARPOOL, CYCLE OR WORK FROM HOME — ADVISORY FOR DELHI RESIDENTS AS AQI PLUMMETS New Delhi (PTI): The Delhi High Court has disapproved of the de- liberate filing of merit- less pleas in pending civil cases, saying it wastes precious judicial time and prevents the conclusion of the main matter. Justice Chandra Dha- ri Singh said until the bar and the bench come together to fix responsi- bility, the main matters wouldcontinuetolinger on and never see the light of the day . The court's observa- tions came while dis- missing an application by one of the beneficiar- ies seeking the appoint- ment of an administra- tor and removal of the executors, appointed by the testator of the will. “Before parting, though not specifically in the facts of the pre- sent case, this court be- rates as to how a web of complex IAs (interlocu- tory applications) is de- liberately created in the civil suits as well as other petitions pending, only to ensure that the main matter never meets its logical conclu- sion and the precious judicial time is exhaust- ed in adjudicating only the numerous IAs, the court said in an order passed recently . HC disapproves of deliberate filing of meritless pleas Man gets six months in jailforcausingdeathby rashdriving,negligence New Delhi (PTI): A courtherehassentenced a person to six months imprisonment for seri- ously injuring a man while reversing his dumper and then dump- ing him in a field where he was found dead. Ram Kumar, however, was released as he had already undergone six months in detention. The court was hear- ing arguments on the sentencing of Kumar, who hit Lala Ram while reversing his dumper in an alleged rash and neg- ligent manner on March 30, 2015. Kumar on the pretext of taking a severely in- jured Ram to a hospital dumped him in a field. He then washed off blood stains from his ve- hicleandsuppressedthe incident, the prosecu- tion said. In July, the court had convicted Kumar for of- fences under IPC sec- tions 304A (causing deathbynegligence),279 (rashdrivingonapublic way) and 201 (causing disappearance of evi- dence of offence or giv- ing false information to screen offender). It had said the charges against himwereprovedbeyond reasonable doubt. The court noted Ku- mar had inflicted inju- ries on Ram that were sufficient for causing death. Thereafter, for de- stroying evidence and screening himself from legal punishment, he dumped Ram's body, it said. Keeping in view the circumstances of the convict as well as the gravity of the offence in mind, the convict is sen- tenced to simple impris- onment for six months for the offence under section 304A of the IPC, simple imprisonment for six months for the of- fence under 201 of the IPC and simple impris- onment of four months for the offence under section 279 of the IPC, Addl Sessions Judge Shefali Sharma said. New Delhi (PTI): A court here granted bail to a man arrested for al- legedly running an ille- gal visa racket, noting that no one victim had come forward to file a complaint against him. Vacation Judge Shailender Malik grant- edrelief toaccusedNan- da Ballab Joshi, noting that while 32 passports were recovered from him, he was admittedly running a tour and trav- el agency . “It is also not the case of the prosecution that passports recovered from the possession of the accused were fake, rather (they are) found to be genuine. It is also admitted position that none came forward to give the complaint re- garding alleged fake visa having been given or provided by the ac- cused,” the judge said. The judge also noted that the accused was in judicial custody since November 26, 2022 and was no longer required for custodial interroga- tion or investigation. NO COMPENSATION FROM ACCUSED New Delhi (Agencies): In a shocking incident reported from the na- tional capital, a gym owner was shot dead at his office in Preet Vihar area of Delhi on Friday . Thethreeassailantsalso took away the CCTV re- corder with the to pre- venttheiridentification. Police said the ac- cused decamping with the recorder made the case a bit complicated. The deceased has been identified as Mahendra Aggarwal. He was into the business of running a chain of gym and spa centres. He also sold gym equipments. The murder took place when three armed men entered Aggarwal's office around 8pm on Friday and fired indis- criminately at him. A bullet hit the gym own- er's head killing him in- stantly, according to a report. During their escape, the assailants also took awaytheCCTVrecorder from the office. Cops say they are looking for CCTV footage from oth- er areas to identify the accused. 3 men shoot dead gym owner, decamp with CCTV recorder Court upholds 2 yrs jail term for subjecting wife to cruelty New Delhi: A sessions court here upheld the order of a magisterial court awarding two yearsimprisonmenttoa man for subjecting his wife to cruelty . The court was hearing an appeal by Kirori Mal, here after being convict- edunderSection498Aof IPC. There was no evidence on record to disbelieve the wife’s testimony , the court said. “In view of the nature of allegations and the impact of the offence upon respondent no.2 (thewife)aswellasupon society, this court finds that the trial court had rightlysentencedtheap- pellant. Accordingly , the impugned order on sen- tence dated January 8, 2019, does not require any interference,” Addl Sessions Judge Jag- minder Singh said in a recent order. This court be- rates as to how a web of com- plex interlocutory ap- plications is deliberate- ly created in the civil suits as well as other petitions pending. —Justice Chandra Dhar SIngh, Delhi HC judge Bail to man accused of running illegal visa racket The judge said the accused was no longer required for custodial interrogation or investigation —PHOTO BY PTI
  3. 3. CAPITOL NEW DELHI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 03 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/delhi I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia NEW BEGINNINGS People wishing Happy New Year 2023 pose for a picture at a mustard field, in Moradabad, Saturday. —PHOTO BY PTI HOTEL RESTAURANTS, BARS TO OPEN 24X7 New Delhi (Agencies): All restaurants in 5-star and 4-star hotels in Del- hi will now be allowed to operateround-the-clock, according to the new li- censing norms aimed at boosting the national capital's night economy . Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, had in No- vember, set up a high powered committee to ease and facilitate li- cense requirements for restaurants/eateries, and directed it to exam- ine the existing regula- tions and suggest ways of expediting the licens- ing processes. After the submission of the report by the committee, it took sev- eral rounds of meetings to finally concretise the liberalised regulations, officials said. These will now be sent to the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to bring about necessary chang- es in the new applica- tion undertaking and uploaded on the MHA licensing portal. This is expected to be done in the next three weeks, and come January 26, entrepre- neurs in the national capital will be able to avail of this new pro- gressive, business- friendly and liberalised licensing regime in Delhi, an official said. Under the new norms, all restaurants/ eating houses in Five and Four Star Hotels, those within Airport, railway station and ISBT premises will be permitted to operate on a 24X7 basis after pay- ment of necessary fee. In 3-star hotels, they will be allowed to oper- ate till 2 am, and in all other categories, they will be able to operate till 1 am. Additionally , in 5-star and 4-star hotels, the ceiling of only one restaurant getting bar license has been lifted. This will enable such hotels to obtain sepa- rate liquor licenses for more than one restau- rant/bar serving liquor within the hotel prem- ises on payment of li- cense fee. The number of docu- ments required for get- ting licenses has been drastically reduced and 28 documents will no longer be required to be uploaded. 2023 BOOST TO NIGHT LIFE ON DESIGNATED DAYS EASE OF LICENSE The grant of licenses have been made time- bound, with a deemed approved clause being inserted, that will ensure that the license has been approved and granted if the concerned agency/ official does not take any action on the application within the stipulated time frame. An applicant will be able to get his license within a maximum of 49 days, with minimum human interface, instead of the earlier unlimited time frame that resulted in an applicant running from pillar to post and get- ting harassed. The average time for grant of new licenses was three years in Delhi up till now. As many as 2,389 new applications for Eating Hous- es from 2022 and 2121 applications from 2021, are pending as of now. Similarly, 359 applications for Lodging Houses are pending for 2022. New Delhi (PTI): A group of students alleg- edly assaulted a Class 2 student in an NDMC school here in South Delhi's Kidwai Nagar area by tying a nylon- type thread on his pri- vate part, police said on Saturday . An New Delhi Municipal Council offi- cial said that police have taken up the matter and are investigating it. According to police, the matter came to light on Wednesday when the parents of the eight- year-old boy checked on him while he was tak- ing shower. They took the boy to a hospital and informed the police about the incident. In their police complaint, the parents alleged that a nylon-type thread was tied on the private part of their son by his fel- low students in school. Deputy Commission- er of Police Chandan Chowdhary said, We haven't registered a case yet because the child is not able to identify the other children. We are taking a legal opinion on the matter. We will be taking the child along with us to the school to identify the accused in the incident. The offic- er said the students are on a winter holiday . Since the accused are also children, they will have to be produced be- fore the Juvenile Jus- tice Board. Boy, 8, assaulted with thread tied to his private part in south Delhi govt school New Delhi (PTI): To discuss innovative ideas and remove any access barrier, the director of the AIIMS here will meet the medical students and staff of the insti- tute without any ap- pointment between 8 am and 9 am on des- ignated days. With a view to en- courage free flow of thoughts and to re- move any access bar- riers, it has been de- cided to designate 8 am to 9 am as the open meeting time, during which the stu- dents and staff of AIIMS, New Delhi can meet the under- signed (Director) without any appoint- ment, an office mem- orandum issued by Director Dr M Srini- vas said on Saturday . New Delhi: The Delhi government wishes to expand its Specialised Excellence schools in all zones of the capital, however, there is an is- sue of space, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday , during a visit to one of the schools. Sisodia was interact- ing with students of Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence at Surajmal vihar. Dr BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence are choice- based schools for Class 9 to 12 that allow students to specialise in their cho- sen fields of study. Cur- rently, there are 46 schools of specialized excellence in the nation- al capital. Here, we have skill- based learning. We have collaborated with the IB board and This is the first of its kind initiative done by us. Learning is important. We have no pressure of studies here. Students are here to get exposure in all subjects, Sisodia said. We want these spe- cialized schools in all zones but we are facing the problem of space, he added. The minister said that the govern- ment is collecting data on students to move for- ward with its plan to in- crease the number of specialized schools. We have taken data from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and doing a mapping of how many students are from which zone. We have data that when students come to our schools in Class 6. We have data on which schools’ students have their basics clear and which schools we should work from the scratch, he added. Manish Siso- dia, who is also the edu- cation minister of the state, asked the students about their experience in the school. ‘Less space a hindrance in opening more‘specialised’ schools’ “The condition of the child is stated to be normal but he is still under observation,” police said. STUDENTS, STAFF OF AIIMS CAN MEET DIRECTOR WITHOUT APPOINTMENT Ambala (PTI): A youth from Gurugram was killed after a car he was travelling in was hit by a truck on Ambala-Delhi national highway on Saturday, police said. The incident oc- curred near Ambala Cantonment when Deep- ak and his friends Rithik, Chirag Prakash and Tushar were on their way to Shimla for New Year celebration, they said. The vehicle was being driven by Tushar, who got injured in the accident. The injured were rushed to the civil hospital at Ambala Cantonment and stated to be out of danger, police said. Tushar told police that when they reached Ambala Cantonment, a speeding truck hit their vehi- cle and it overturned after the collision. Gurugram youth killed in road accident in Ambala Dy CM Manish Sisodia speaks during a Parents Teacher Meeting at a government school in east Delhi, Saturday. —PHOTO BY PTI WEEKLY SLOTS For the con- venience of all, the weekly slots have been divided. Saturday has been allotted for undergraduate and PhD students, Monday for faculty members, Tuesday for nursing staff, Wednesday for al- lied health profes- sionals, Thursday for outsourced staff, Friday for all other staff and Sat- urday for postgrad- uate students and senior residents.
  4. 4. l Vol 2 l Issue No.123 l RNI TITLE NO. DELENG/2021/19840 Printed and published by Anita Hada Sangwan on behalf of First Express Publishers. Printed at Impressions Printing and Packaging Limited, C-21, 22 Sector-59, Noida-201301. Published at G-20, 3rd Floor, 309, Preet Vihar, New Delhi-110092. Phone 011-49846474. Editor-In-Chief: Dr Jagdeesh Chandra Editor: Anita Hada Sangwan responsible for selection of news under the PRB Act PERSPECTIVE NEW DELHI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 04 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/delhi I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia owdoesoneassess2022?Inmy judgement only by recalling major events. UKRAINE-RUSSIA WAR The Ukraine war began in February 2022, when Presi- dent Vladimir Putin decided toattackUkraine.Hisexpecta- tion was that it would be walk over. He could not have been more wrong. A popular Ukrainian comedian has be- come a war hero. The people of Ukraine have shown amaz- ing bravery , patriotic zeal and iron will. The Russian leader has been merciless, inflicting frightful damage all round. It will take at least a decade to rebuild Ukraine. CLIMATE CHANGE Climate change is all too vis- ible. From Chicago to Flori- da, Vancouver to New York, the land mass is six to ten feet under snow. Thousands of flights have been can- celled. Hundreds of passen- gers are standard at innu- merable airports, with shortage of proper shelter, sleeping space, child care and sanitation. Water taps have frozen, any number of towns and localities are without electricity. In others parts of the world nature’s has inflicted the fury of fires and floods. The flood waters in Western Pakistan took agonising weeks to subside. The damage and destruction was unpretended? In those areas of Pakistan it seldom rains. KYI’S 33 YRS IN PRISON The, almost insane and brutal military regime in Myanmar has given 77 year old Aung San Suu Kyi, a 33 year prison sentence.Thewords,“Human Rights” are not familiar to the military of what was once a civilized Buddhist country . POPULATION 8 BILLION The population of the World touched8billionin2022.Inthe next decade it will cross 9 bil- lion.Thiswillresultinashort- age of almost everything ex- cept human beings and arms. Imagine a China and a India each with 2.5 billion people. This is not a fairy tale but a horrendous possibility . ATROCITIES BY TALIBAN The United Nations is dys- functional. It is helpless in dealing with the atrocities being committed by the Tali- ban in Afghanistan. They misrule a country, while, mentally living in the 18th century . Why does not the Is- lamic world do something, it possess both money and might. Pakistan cannot take effective action because hun- dreds of thousands of Tali- ban live in the Frontier prov- ince of Pakistan. If the Tali- ban rule lasts a decade, a vast number of girls will grow up illiterate. Most unexpectedly the United Kingdom’s Con- servative Party has chosen a non-white as its leader. This was unthinkable even a dec- ade back. UK PM: INDIAN-ORIGIN Rishi Sunak is now Prime Minister. His great grand parents (Indian) migrated from Gujrawala to East Af- rica. His parents settled down in the UK. The rest is history. Good luck, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. QUEEN PASSED AWAY Queen Elizabeth, the longest serving British monarch, passed away on September 8 at Balmoral. She became Queen on the death of her fa- ther, King George VI on 6th February 1952. Queen Eliza- beth II’s regime lasted almost seventy years, seven years more than that of her great, great grand mother, Queen Victoria. G20 PRESIDENCY Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s internal and external image goes up by the month. He was unanimously elected President of G20 in Bali a few weeks back. The G-20 is the richest, most powerful and influential organisation in the world. Shri Modi has his work cut out. BOOK ON AMBEDKAR “Ambedkar: A Life” is a splendid book. Shashi is that rare politician who can actu- ally write. I have read several biographies of Ambedkar. This is arguably the best. Ambedkar is undoubtedly the outstanding intellectual, Indian politics has produced. A hundred years ago the life of an untouchable was like living in hell. How he over- came the cast barrier is de- scribed by the author with, both feeling and genuine sympathy. In many ways I admire Ambedkar. No one could have written our con- stitution in such a masterly way. I find his references to Gandhiji totally unaccepta- ble. Ambedkar never won an election. Without the gener- osity of Gandhi and Nehru he would not have got elected to the Rajya Sabha. Gandhi forgot and forgave. Not Ambedkar. Three person’s did not condole Gandhiji’s assassination. One was Ambedkar. The other two were Churchill and Stalin. Gandhi remains a world fig- ure. Ambedkar’s achieve- ments and fame are confined to India, that is Bharat. Was BR Ambedkar a great man. Yes, but not greater than Gandhiji. THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY THE AUTHOR ARE PERSONAL Narendra Modi @narendramodi Saddened by the passing away of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who devoted his entire life to the Church and the teachings of Lord Christ. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. My thoughts are with the millions around the world who grieve his passing. Anurag Thakur @ianuragthakur Nation grieves with Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji over the tragic demise of his beloved mother. There is nothing as indescribable in God’s creation as the bond between mother child. May her atma attain sadgati! Om shanti. SPIRITUAL SPEAK Neither in this world nor elsewhere is there any happiness in store for him who always doubts. —Bhagavad Gita IN-DEPTH WORLD AWAITS NEW YEAR WITH HOPE AND SOME TREPIDATION ear 2022 will be gone in a few hours time but 2023 will come saddled with the same old fears and hopes. News of another Covid outbreak has been and will con- tinue to be disconcerting. Will the virus be as disruptive in 2023 as it was in 2020 and throw econ- omies and lives out of gear? One can only hazard some guesses and carry on with life hoping nothing dreadful will happen. With peace not on the horizon, the Ukraine war may only turn worse and cause more destruc- tion and disruption in supplies than it has done so far. That’s a challenge the world is most ap- prehensive about. So far India has steered clear of troubled wa- ters with adroitness but will it remain unaffected in 2023 and keep supply chains intact for the benefit of domestic consumers. Inflation and energy prices will determine if 2023 is cheerful or disappointing. Humanity survives on hope, which has helped it get over the worst calamities. TOP TWEETS Y unjab’s Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains de- serves some praise for doing away with names of caste and fraternity given to about 56 government primary schools earlier. Bains said the schools felt that in present times names associated with castes made “them feel uncivilised” and also “promoted segrega- tion in the society on caste lines”. Education in Punjab is imparted on the principle of equality and there is no justification for discrimina- tion in schools’ names based on castes. After the minister’s order, government primary schools in the state are being renamed after a local hero or a known personality. It is a very small step towards ending casteism. Punjab is a Sikh majority state but Scheduled Castes constitute 4.3 percent of SC’s in India. It is the Jat Sikhs who dominate the state’s poli- tics and culture but are only 20 percent of the population whereas Scheduled Castes constitutenearly32percentof the total population of over 30 million. Despite their majori- ty Punjab had its first Dalit chief minister in September 2021 when Charanjit Channi, an SC MLA, was elevated to post.Theedu minister’sclaim of equalityandnodiscrimina- tion in state gets rebutted. And sadly discrimination was stark during Covid when Jat Sikhs reportedly sent food to Dalit homes as they were not allowed to enter gurd- waras for langar or touch ves- sels. Sikhism’s principle of “Sarbat da bhala” (welfare of all) saved Dalit community from starvation during the pandemic. A NAME CHANGE IS HALF A STEP Punjab’s Ed Minister Harjot Singh Bains deserves some praise for doing away with names of caste and fraternity given to about 56 govt primary schools earlier. Bains said the schools felt that in present times names associated with castes made “them feel uncivilised” and also “promoted segregation in the society on caste lines” P 2022 – THE YEAR THAT WAS... H Ambedkar is undoubtedly the outstanding intellectual, Indian politics has produced. A hundred years ago the life of an untouchable was like living in hell. How he over-came the cast barrier is described by the author with, both feeling and genuine sympathy. In many ways I admire Ambedkar. No one could have written our constitution in such a masterly way K NATWAR SINGH The author is Former Minister of External Affairs of India
  6. 6. INDIA NEW DELHI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 05 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/delhi I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia New Delhi (ANI): As 2023 is knocking at the door, the next year is go- ing to be politically cru- cial as several high- stakes political battles are set to take place that are likely to set the tone for 2024 Lok Sabha polls. At least nine states, from the northeast to the west and south to the central part of the country, are due to wit- ness assembly elections in 2023. The coming year also holds signifi- cance for the anti-BJP parties who have been vocal about forming a united opposition for some time now. The election-bound states include Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kar- nataka, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram. Further, if all goes well, the gov- ernment may also hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir next year. In that con- text, the election-bound 2023 can be considered as the semifinal ahead mega battle of 2024. Rajasthan and Chhat- tisgarh are the two states where there is a Congress government. So it is probably not wrong to be said that there is a fight for sur- vival for Congress which got a boost after winning the recently held Himachal polls. In Rajasthan, Con- gress wrested power from the BJP in 2018 by winning 100 seats in the 200-member state As- sembly . The BJP, which got a thumping majori- ty by winning 163 seats in 2013, could manage to get only 73 seats in 2018. The State will again seeadirectfightbetween the BJP and Congress in 2023.Since1990,thepow- er in Rajasthan has been swinging between BJP and Congress. 2023 to set the tone for 2024 Lok Sabha elections POLITICAL BATTLE AHEAD Bengaluru (PTI): Un- ionHomeMinisterAmit ShahonSaturdaylauded the Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP), calling them ‘Himaveer’ (snow bravehearts)andsaidno one can encroach even aninchof ourlandwhen they guard the borders. He said the ITBP per- sonnel guard our bor- ders in harsh conditions and the title of ‘Himaveer’ for them is bigger than Padma Sri and Padma Vibhushan. “We cannot even im- agine how they guard our borders in minus 42 degree Celsius tempera- ture. This can happen only with a strong will- power and supreme de- gree of patriotism. The ITBP works in the odd geographical condi- tions in Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh or Jammu and Kashmir,” Shah said after inaugu- rating the Central De- tective Training Insti- tute of the ITBP here. “People of India call the ITBP soldiers as 'Himaveer.' This title is bigger than the Padma Sri and Padma Vib- hushan civilian awards. While the civilian awards are the govern- ment title, 'Himaveer' is the title given by the people of India,” Shah told the gathering. Among all the central armed police forces, the ITPB works in the most odd weather conditions, he said. “I am always as- sured and never worry at all about the Indo- China border when our ITBP soldiers are pa- trolling or camping be- cause no one there can encroach even an inch of our land,” the Home Minister said. New Delhi (ANI): Con- gress leader Rahul Gan- dhi on Saturday said he considers the BJP as his “guru” (teacher) as it shows him a roadmap and teaches him “what should never be done”. At a press conference, the Wayanad MP said, “I want them (BJP) to at- tack us aggressively, this will help Congress party understand its ideology. I consider them (BJP) as my Guru, they are showing me the way and training me on what is not to be done.” While talking about the Bharat Jodo Yatra which entered New Del- hi on December 24 be- fore taking a nine-day break, he said, “When I started this, I just took it as an ordinary yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Slowly we un- derstood that this yatra has a voice feelings.” “The doors of Bharat Jodo Yatra are open for everyone, we are not go- ing to stop anyone from joining us. Akhilesh ji, Mayawati ji and others want ‘Mohabbat ka Hin- dustan’,” he invited oth- er Opposition parties ahead of 2024 elections. New Delhi (PTI): As- sam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will re- turn to power for a third consecutive term after the 2024 general elec- tion, even though there could be many candi- dates for the post. Himanta Biswa Sar- ma said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) and the country’s only candidate for the post of prime minister is Narendra Modi. “Nar- endra Modi will become the prime minister again with the bless- ings of people,” he told a press conference here. Srinagar (PTI): Basic rights in the country have now become “lux- uries” and “entitle- ments” bestowed upon only those who toe the government's line on political, social and re- ligious matters, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehboo- ba Mufti said on Satur- day. In a letter to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, she also alleged that the trust deficit and growing al- ienation has only wid- ened in Jammu and Kashmir since the abro- gation of Article 370 in 2019. “I write to you with a deep sense of concern and worry about the prevailing situation in the country especially J-K. Your re- cent observations on the inability of lower judiciary to grant bail in ordinary cases in a functioning democracy as ours should have been adopted as a direc- tive rather than just be- ing consigned to a sin- gle column story churned out in newspa- pers,” Mufti said in the letter posted on her Twitter handle. Speaking at the inau- guration of the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Acad- emy on Friday, CJI Chandrachud had said that over 63 lakh cases across the country have been considered to be delayed due to non- availability of counsel and over 14 lakh cases are delayed as they await some kind of doc- ument or record. Patna (PTI): Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Satur- day made it clear that he had “no problems” with the Congress, his ally in the state, push- ing for Rahul Gandhi as Prime Ministerial can- didate for the next gen- eral elections. Talking to media here, the Ja- nata Dal (U) leader also reiterated that he was “not a claimant” for the top post. New Delhi: An advertiser needs to have the freedom to make advertisements containing “generic comparison” with other related products to highlight its own product and mere allusions are not sufficient to make out a case of disparagement, the Delhi High Court has said in a recent order. The court made the observation on a lawsuit by Zydus Wellness Products against Dabur India over commercials for ‘Dabur Glucoplus-C Orange’ as it refused to pass an interim order to restrain alleged “unfair competition” and disparagement in relation to the plaintiff’s ‘Glucon-D Tangy Orange’. ADVERTISER CAN DO GENERIC COMPARISON WITH OTHER PRODUCTS: DELHI HIGH COURT New Delhi: A Delhi court, while dismissing a revision petition against an order of a magisterial court to register an FIR in a case of alleged embezzlement of funds by Municipal Corpora- tion of Delhi (MCD) officials, has requested the Joint Com- missioner of Police concerned to ensure a fair, impartial and expeditious probe. Deprecating the approach of the state gov- ernment to oppose the directions of the magisterial court, the court said “it is incomprehensible as to why the state seems to be so averse to an effort to bring the skeletons behind the closet to see the light of the day.” The court was hearing the revision petition by Kuldeep Singh, a treasurer in MCD, who said that the order of the magisterial court was not sustainable. New Delhi: A Delhi court has denied anticipatory bail to a 28-year-old man accused of cheating an IAS officer online while he was trying to book an appointment at a hospital in November. Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik denied the relief to West Bengal resident Shyam Babu Giri, who was alleged to have cheated the officer posted in the Ministry of Commerce of Rs 33,400. The judge, while noting that “extraordinary relief of antici- patory bail can be granted only in extraordinary circum- stances”, said the details of the modus operandi by which the offence was committed was yet to be ascertained. MCD CASE: REVISION PETITION AGAINST MAGESTERIAL COURT ORDER DISMISSED COURT DENIES ANTICIPATORY BAIL TO MAN WHO CHEATED IAS OFFICER ONLINE WithITBPguardingourborder,no onecangrabaninchofIndia:Shah Calling them ‘Himaveer’, Union HM says they guard country’s borders in harsh conditions At least 9 states, from the N-E to the west and south to the Central India, will witness assembly polls in 2023 Amit Shah inaugurates the ITBP residential and non-residential complexes at Devanahalli, in Bengaluru on Saturday. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai also present. Cricketers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya meet Union HM Amit Shah at his residence, in New Delhi on Saturday. —PHOTO BY ANI SHAH TO LAUNCH JANA BISWAS RATH YATRA IN TRIPURA ON JANUARY 5 Agartala: Focusing upon the upcoming Assembly Election in Tripura, Union Home Min- ister Amit Shah will inaugu- rate Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jana Biswas Rath Yatra in the state. Tripura BJP will start Jana Biswas Rath Yatra programme to strengthen the party support base in the state. 100-DAY STAY WITH FAMILY OR HEADQUARTERS FOR JAWANS DEPUTED ON BORDERS: SHAH CONGRESS PRESIDENT KHARGE LASHES OUT AT BJP, ACCUSES IT OF CHEATING INDIANS Thiruvananthapuruam (Agencies): With a likely cabinet reshuffle by PM Narendra Modi, it is speculated that popular actor Suresh Gopi might get a berth. Gopi, who till April, was a nominated member by BJP to the Rajya Sabha, was keen to get an extension and he wished that the extension comes with a cabi- net berth. Gopi was a candidate at the 2019 Lok Sabha poll from Trissur and also in the 2021 Trissur assembly constituency. SHAH A ‘POLITICAL TRADER’ WHO TAKES IN CORRUPT PEOPLE INTO BJP: SIDDARAMAIAH Bengaluru (PTI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah an- nounced on Saturday that the soldiers deputed in border areas of the country will get to stay with their families or in headquarters for 100 days in a year. Delivering a speech after inauguration and laying the foundation stone of various projects of ITBP and Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, Shah said, “They (soldiers posted in border areas) should have this opportunity to stay with their families or at headquarters for 100 days... We are preparing rosters for this purpose.” “The stress and ten- sion of soldiers will come down. This is a difficult task, I understand. But, I believe from a humanitarian point of view it has to be done,” the Home Minister added. He assured ITPB soldiers that before elections, the govern- ment will make a plan in this regard. “PM Naredra Modi’s govt is dedicated to the welfare of soldiers and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF),” he asserted. New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sat- urday lashed out at the BJP and said that Indians know that the BJP has cheated them. Kharge took to Twitter and reminded PM Narendra Modi of his promises. He said that the BJP could not meet all these promises in 2022. “@narendramodi ji, today is the last day of 2022. You said that by 2022... every farmer’s income will be doubled. Every Indian will have a house. Every house will get 24x7 electricity. This didn’t happen... ... But every Indian knows that BJP has cheated him!” Kharge tweeted in Hindi. Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for calling the Congress corrupt by terming the latter a “political trader” who inducted tainted people in the state BJP. In a series of tweets on Friday night, Siddaramaiah sarcastically “commended” the hypoc- risy of Shah for talking about corrup- tion despite retaining leaders in the Karnataka unit of BJP who are steeped in wrongdoing by charging 40 per cent commission in recruitment, transfer, promotion, allocation of grants, implementation of works and payment of bills. Basic rights in India have become ‘luxuries’ ‘entitlements’: Mufti Mehbooba Mufti I write to you with a deep sense of con- cern and worry about the prevailing situa- tion in the country es- pecially J-K. —Mehbooba Mufti, Former JK CM (in her letter to the Chief Justice of India) I consider them (BJP) as my Guru, they are showing me the way and train- ing me on what is not to be done. —Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader IconsiderBJPmy‘guru’,says Cong leader Rahul Gandhi ModiwillbecomePMagain:HimantaBiswaSarma Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a press conference, in New Delhi, on Saturday. —PHOTO BY PTI New Delhi (ANI): Chhat- tisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in the national capital and expressed deep condolences on the demise of his mother Heeraben Modi, also known as Hiraba Modi, who passed away at the age of 100 on Friday. BAGHEL MEETS PM, CONDOLES HIS MOTHER’S DEMISE New Delhi (FIB): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed delight on meeting Air Marshal PV Iyer (Retitred). The Prime Minister also received a copy of his book. The Prime Minister tweeted: “Delighted to meet Air Marshal PV Iyer (Retd) today. His zest for life is remarkable and so is his passion towards staying fit and healthy. PM MODI MEETS RETIRED AIR MARSHAL PV IYER AS TALKS BEGIN OF UNION CABINET REJIG, KERALA’S SURESH GOPI’S NAME SURFACES PASSING ON BATON! Dr SL Thaosen, IPS takes over additional charge of Director General Border Security Force from Pankaj Kumar Singh, IPS, at BSF Headquarters, in New Delhi on Saturday. “No issue with RaGa as PM candidate” IN THE COURTYARD
  7. 7. INDIA NEW DELHI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 06 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/delhi I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia New Delhi (ANI): The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers on Satur- day said that medicines are being made availa- ble under Pradhan Man- tri Bhartiya Janausha- dhi Pariyojana (PMB- JP), priced 50-90 per cent less than that of brand- ed medicines fulfilling Prime Minister Naren- dra Modi’s vision of en- suring high-quality medicines at affordable prices to all. Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the Department of Phar- maceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fer- tilizers, Government of India in November 2008. The target of opening 3,000 Kendras was achieved in De- cember 2017. Further, a revised target of total 6,000 out- lets was also achieved in March 2020. In this journey, the number of Kendras has now increased to 9,000 from 8,610 in the last fi- nancial year. Ministry of Chemi- cals and Fertilizers in a statement said that the government has deep- ened the reach of PM- BJP with more than 9,000 stores covering 743 out of 766 districts across the country . The Government has set a target to increase the number of Prad- han Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) to 10,000 by March 2024. The product basket of PMBJP comprises 1,759 medicines and 280 surgical devices cover- ing all major therapeu- tic groups such as Car- diovascular, Anti-can- cers, Anit-diabetics, Anti-infectives, Anti- allergic, Gastro-intesti- nal medicines, Nutra- ceuticals, etc. “In addition to this, various nutraceutical products like Protein Powder, Malt-based Food Supplements, etc. and some AYUSH products like Ayurak- sha Kit, Balraksha Kit and Ayush-64 tablet as immunity boosters have been added to the product basket of the Pariyojana,” the Min- istry said. PMBJP providing medicines at affordable prices PM MODI’S VISION New Delhi: Vice Presi- dentJagdeepDhankhar has greeted the nation on the eve of New Year – 2023. In his message, he said, this joyous occa- sion is an opportu- nity to contin- ue our ef- forts with greater vigour ensuring the upward growth trajectory. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the nation that is on rise as never before, is a favored global desti- nation of growth, op- portunity and invest- ments. He has appealed to people to usher in the new year with a resolve to take India to greater heights of progress and prosperity . Vice President Dhankhar greets the nation on New Year’s eve Year 2022 was more peaceful than previous 4 years: JK DGP MissionZeroTerrorisourNewYearresolution,saysJammuKashmirtopcopDilbagSingh Jammu: In his year- ender media conference on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dil- bag Singh said that 2022 was more peaceful as compared to the previ- ous four years. Addressing media- persons here, the DGP said that 56 foreigner terrorists were among 186 killed in 2022. Giving details, Singh said, “One hundred youth joined militancy in the year, 17 were ar- rested, the others were killed and only 18 are now active. We haven’t seen such a lowest local militant recruitment in thepastfouryears.Also, a total of 159 militants/ over ground workers (OGWs) were arrested. Fourteen cops and 17 se- curity force personnel were killed in opera- tions against the mili- tants in the year 2022. “Mission Zero Terror is our New Year resolu- tion. In 2022, we busted 146militantmodules.The law and order situation wasmostpeacefulin2022. A total of 1,350 UAPA casesareunderinvestiga- tion. The SIA and SIUs are doing a great job. “We conducted large scale anti-militancy oper- ations through out the year in which 186 mili- tants,including56foreign- ers, were killed. Majority of theslainmilitantswere affiliated to Lashkar-e- Toiba and Jaish-e-Mo- hammed,” the DGP said. New Delhi (ANI): The Delhi District Cricket Association Director Shyam Sharma said a DDCA team will be at Max Hospital in Dehra- dun to monitor Indian cricketerRishabhPant’s health, who met with an accident on Dec 30, and if needed the batter- wicketkeeper would be airlifted to Delhi for his plastic surgery . While returning from Delhi to Roorkee, Pant’s car collided with the di- vider on the Narsan bor- der of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal on Friday . Sharma said that Pant might be air- lifted to the National Capital for further sur- gery as he suffered mul- tiple injuries. Talking to ANI, Sharma said: “A team of Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) is going to Max Hospital Dehradun to monitor his health, if required we’ll shift him to Delhi and chanc- es are high that we’ll airlift him to Delhi for plastic surgery.” Pant likely to be shifted to Delhi: DDCA Director Transport Ministry team inspecting the car of cricketer Rishabh Pant after it met with an accident, at the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Tourist walk on a snow-covered road on their way to the Gulmarg. —Image for representational purpose only. New Delhi: Delhi Po- lice’s Crime Branch has arrested a man wanted in the cases related to the spurious liquor tragedy in Bihar’s Sa- ran which claimed the lives of 73 people, an of- ficial said on Saturday . The accused has been identified as Ram Babu Mahto, a resident of Doila village in Saran district. According to Ravin- dra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), infor- mation was received by the Inter-State Cell of the Crime Branch that Mahto may be hiding somewhere in Delhi. “On the basis of tech- nical surveillance as well as specific inputs, Mahto was nabbed from Dwarka,” Yadav said. Bihar hooch tragedy’s mastermind arrested in Delhi Indore (PTI): Four members of a family tested positive for coro- navirus in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore dis- trict on Saturday, and their samples have been sent for genome se- quencing, an official said. A 45-year-old man, his wife and their daughters, aged 12 and seven years, living in Agrawal Nagar colony have tested positive for the infection, district surveillance officer Dr Amit Malakar told PTI. “Their samples were sent for testing after they complained of cough and cold,” he said. Family of four tests positive for coronavirus in MP’s Indore Thiruvananthapuram: With four international airports already in op- eration in Kerala, the state government on Saturday gave the nod for land acquisition to build a fifth airport in Kottayam district near the famed Sabarimala temple. The order from the Revenue Department states that 2,570 acres of land will be taken be- tween Erumeli South and Manimala. The Cheruvally rubber es- tate has been selected as the place for the pro- posed airport. Outside of the rubber estate, 307 acres of land will also have to be ac- quired, the order says. The airport will be located 48 kms from the Sabarimala airport and will have a runway of 3,500 metres. The state-run KSIDC has been appointed as the nodal agency for all the preliminary work, including taking over the land. The state govt has all along contested that this land originally be- longed to it. Nod for airport near Sabarimala temple JK:Snowfallbrings smileontourists’faces Assam: Ahead of the EC’s deadline on start- ing the delimitation ex- ercise for assembly and parliamentary seats, the Cabinet decided to merge four districts with existing ones and redraw boundaries in 14 places on 31 Dec. As per details, Biswanath dis- trict will get merged with Sonitpur, Hojai with Nagaon, Bajali with Barpeta and Tam- ulpur with Baksa. Also, the decision comes into effect immediately and notifications have been issued and with this the number of districts in state will now get re- duced from 35 to 31. Ahead of EC’s delimitation deadline,Assam merges 4 dists Srinagar: The pro- longed dry spell in Kashmir was broken as the valley received overnight light to mod- erate snowfall which brought slight relief from the intense cold conditions, even as the flight operations at the Srinagar airport were affected early morning. The snowfall, which was the season’s first in the plains of the valley, however led to the clo- sure of the Srinagar- Leh national highway, the officials said. While the plains of Kashmir received light snowfall, the higher reaches experienced moderate snow. Thiruvananthapuram (PTI): Kerala Gover- nor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday greeted people of the state on the eve of the New Year and wished it ushers in a period of plenty, equity and well- being for everyone. “I earnestly wish that the year 2023 strengthens our har- mony in ideas and en- deavours for Kerala’s development and ush- ers in a period of plen- ty, equity and well-be- ing for everyone in our state,” Khan added. Kerala Guv Arif Mohd Khan extends New Year greetings NEPALESE HELD ON CHARGES OF IMPERSONATION HYDERABAD: 15 INJURED AS BUS GOES OFF ROAD Kolkata: In a joint raid by personnel of the Indian Army and the West Bengal district police, a citizen of Nepal impersonating as an Indian Army colonel, was ar- rested on Saturday from Sukhiapokhri area adjacent to the Indo-Nepal border in Darjeeling district of West Bengal. The ar- rested person has been identified as Man Baha- dur Gurung, a resident of Taratal in Bardiya district of Nepal. Hyderabad: At least 15 passengers were injured when a TSRTC bus rammed into bushes at Rajendra Nagar on the city outskirts on Saturday. According to police, driver of the city bus belonging to TSRTC lost control and as a result the vehicle veered off the road and rammed into roadside bushes be- fore coming to a halt. The accident occurred near Hydershakote in Rangareddy district. Chandigarh: Chandigarh Police on Saturday said they are investigating allegations of rape attempt levelled by an athletics coach against Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, a former Olympian. Former captain of the Indian national hockey team, Sandeep Singh has rubbished the charges as politically motivated. The woman, who participated in the 2016 Rio Olympics, was recruited as a junior coach in the Sports Department in September. Srinagar: A total of 172 terrorists, including 42 foreign- ers, were killed in more than 90 operations carried out by the security forces in Kashmir in 2022. “During year 2022, total 93 successful encounters took place in Kash- mir in which 172 terrorists including 42 foreign terrorists got neutralised,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar wrote on Twitter. Hyderabad: Anjani Kumar, who earlier held post of Director General, ACB, on Saturday assumed office as the new DGP of Telangana. The 1990-batch IPS officer, who took charge at state police headquarters, succeeded M. Mahendar Reddy, who demitted office on reaching superan- nuation. Several senior police officials congratulated Anjani Kumar on the occasion. Mahendar Reddy, who served as the head of state police force for five years, was given farewell by his successor and other senior police officials. HARYANA SPORTS MINISTER FACES ALLEGATIONS OF RAPE ATTEMPT 172 TERRORISTS KILLED IN KASHMIR IN 2022; RECRUITMENT DOWN BY 37%: ADGP SENIOR IPS OFFICER ANJANI KUMAR TAKES OVER AS TELANGANA DGP NEWS DIGEST The nation that is on rise as never be- fore, is a favored global destination of growth, opportunity and investments. —Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice President 19.67% INCREASE IN NIA CASES THIS YR Jammu: A total of 186 terrorists, including 56 Pakistani nationals, were killed and 159 arrested in 2022 which proved to be the most successful in recent years. JK DGP said the police and other security agencies are moving in the right direction to achieve “zero terror” activities in the Union territory. New Delhi: In a state- ment, BSF mentioned, “The troops of the Punjab Frontier have maintained an extremely high level of alertness and vigil. Re- sultantly, BSF has suc- cessfully detected and captured 22 drones and seized 316.988 kgs of heroin, 67 weap- ons, 850 rounds.” 56 PAKISTANIS AMONG KILLED TERRORISTS: DGP BSF CAPTURED 22 DRONES, SEIZED 316 KG HEROIN Arif Mohammed Khan Jagdeep Dhankhar Dilbag Singh
  8. 8. NEW DELHI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 07 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/delhi I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Commodity Price Change % Chg GOLD 55,210.00 205.00 0.37 (Per 10g) SILVER 69,698.00 30.00 0.04 (Per 1kg) COMMODITIES Currency Price Change % Chg USDINR 82.73 0.14 0.16 GBPINR 99.52 0.31 0.31 CURRENCIES Over 98,000 unsold homes in Delhi-NCR at 2022-end New Delhi (PTI): The Del- hi-NCR market has 98,290 unsold housing units at the end of 2022 calendar year and it will take around five years for builders to sell thesestocksatcurrentsales velocity, as per PropTiger. com. In its latest report, housing brokerage firm PropTiger has mentioned that unsold inventory rose 17% in 2022 to 8,49,510 units across eight major cities. Out of these, nearly 8.5 lakh unsold stocks, 80 per cent units are under con- struction, while 20 per cent homes are completed and ready-to-move-in. These cities are -- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Re- gion (MMR), Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hy- derabad, Pune and Ahmedabad. With im- provement in housing sales across 8 cities, the inven- tory overhang -- the esti- mated time builders would take to sell off the existing unsold stock based on the current sales velocity -- has declined to 33 months in 2022, as compared to 42 months during 2021, the consultant said. “Pune, Kolkata and Chennai have the lowest inventory over- hang of 26 months, where- as, Delhi NCR continues to have the highest inventory overhang of 61 months,” PropTiger said. The Delhi-NCR market has been facing this issue of unsold inventories for many years as sales velocity has remainedsubdued.TheNCR market is plagued with the problem of stalled projects as many big developers in- cluding Unitech, Amrapali, Jaypee Infratech, The 3C CompanyandAjnaraGroup. AS PER PROPTIGER REPORTS UNSOLD INVENTORY z Housing brokerage firm PropTiger has mentioned that unsold inventory rose 17% in 2022 to 8,49,510 units across 8 major cities z Out of these, nearly 8.5 lakh unsold stocks, 80% units are under construction, while 20% homes are completed business BRIEFS Mumbai: After years of lackluster performance, the Indian banking sector has been a clear outper- former in 2022 and the credit growth in Q4FY23 is expected to be stronger, said Emkay Global Finan- cial Services Ltd. As per report by Emkay Global, the Indian banking sector performance was led by stronger than-expected credit growth after years of a lackluster performance, sharp margin uptick bene- fiting from the rate cycle and a far stronger balance sheet now. —AGENCIES BANK CREDIT DEVP TO BE STRONGER: EMKAY GLOBAL New Delhi: The global cy- bersecurity market grew 15.9 per cent year on year to $17.8 billion in the third quarter this year, despite deteriorating economic conditions, a report has shown. Palo Alto Net- works was the number one vendor in the quarter, growing 24.9% and in- creasing its market share to 8.4 per cent, up from 7.8 per cent in Q3 2021. Cisco was the second- largest cybersecurity ven- dor, with growth of 16.7 per cent and a flat market share of 6.9 per cent. Net- work security was the largest category, repre- senting $5.1 billion and growing 14.8%. —PTI INT’L CYBERSECURITY MKT GROWS 16% TO REACH $17.8 BN IN Q3 Islamabad: Pakistan’s economic situation is fac- ing “severe headwinds” with inflation being fore- cast to stay high between 21-23% and the cash- strapped country’s fiscal deficit widening by more than 115% in the first four months of the cur- rent fiscal year. Pak’s Ministry of Finance (MoF) said that the economic growth is likely to remain below the budgeted target in FY23 due to devasta- tion caused by floods, as per reports. —PTI PAKISTAN’S ECONOMY FACES SEVERE HEADWINDS New York: The Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual list of the 10 largest chari- table gifts announced by individuals or their foun- dations totaled nearly $9.3 billion in 2022. Topping the list is Bill Gates, who gave $5 billion to the Bill Melinda Gates Founda- tion to back the grantmak- er’s work in global health, development, policy ad- vocacy, U.S. education. Gates, whose net worth is estimated at $104 billion, attracted attention in July when he announced he was giving $20 billion to the foundation. —PTI BILL GATES MADE BIGGEST CHARITABLE DONATION IN 2022 *Rates till the edition went to print. CENTRE TO ROLL OUT NEW INTEGRATED FOOD SECURITY SCHEME New Delhi: The government is set to roll out of center’s new integrated food security Scheme from 1 January 2023, the Min- istry of Con- sumer Affairs, Food Public Distribution said. As per the deci- sion made by cabinet, led by PM Narendra Modi, the new Scheme would provide free food grains to 81.35 crore beneficiaries under NFSA, for the year 2023. It would also ensure effective and uniform implementation of National Food Security Act (NFSA). —AGENCIES GLOBAL CELLULAR IOT MODULE MARKET GROWS ONLY 2% IN Q3 New Delhi: Global cellular internet of things (IoT) module shipments grew by only 2% (on-year) in Q3 2022, as China led the market followed by North America and Europe. According to a re- port by Counterpoint Research, China’s shipments decreased 8 per cent (YoY) in Q3 due to a resurgence of Covid-19 cases. Automotive, router/CPE, PC, in- dustrial and point of sale (POS) were the top five applications in terms of value in Q3. —PTI OTHER STORIES ANANT AMBANI, KARAN ADANI TO BE PART OF MAHA’S ECONOMIC ADVISORY COUNCIL Mumbai: Anant Ambani, the son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Karan Adani, the son of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, have both been nominated as members of Maharash- tra’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC), as per the chief minister’s office (CMO). Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran will preside over the council, which will include 21 members. “The EAC will play a key role in achieving the goal of a $1-tril- lion economy. It will function as a private research body with a focus on issues related to agriculture, banking, engineering and education among others,” Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis earlier said in the legislative council. —AGENCIES 2022 IN REVIEW rom Ratan Tata and Gautam Adani to Falguni Nayar and Kaivalya Vohra, take a look at Indian business leaders who grabbed headlines in the year gone by. RATAN TATA Tata Group started the year 2022 with a bang as it took over Air India and in a historic order, Tata Group- led Air India is reportedly close to placing landmark orders for as many as 500 aircrafts. As per a report, these 500 jets are being bought from both Airbus and Boeing as Air India prepares to transform it- self under the Tata Group. GAUTAM ADANI The richest In- dian and the third richest in the world, Ada- ni left behind Indian billion- aire Mukesh Ambani. Ada- ni grabbed headlines throughout the year for his ventures and deals but his appetite for headlines made him grab not only head- lines but also a media house. NDTV’s takeover remained the highlight of all his ventures. MUKESH AMBANI Mukesh Am- bani chairs and runs $104 bil- lion (revenue) Reliance Indus- tries, which has interests in petrochem- icals, oil and gas, telecom, and retail. Reliance Industries Ltd also announced that it will acquireGermanfirmMetro AG’s wholesale operations in India for Rs 2,850 crore as the conglomerate Ambani seeks to strengthen its dom- inant position in India’s mammoth retail sector. FALGUNI NAYAR Falguni Nayar quit her invest- ment banking job to start Nykaa, a retail- er of beauty products.NayartookNykaa public in November 2021 and became India’s richest self-made female entrepre- neur in 2022. As per the IIFL Wealth Hurun India rich list 2022, Nayar is India’s richest woman with a net worth of Rs 38,700 crores. PIYUSH BANSAL The country was pleasantly s u r p r i s e d when Piyush- appeared in the reality show Shark Tank India. The Lenskart founder be- came a favourite on social media for his sharp busi- ness skills, vision, humble approach, and confidence. ANAND MAHINDRA The Mahindra group owner is a sound busi- nessman and a social media e n t h u s i a s t . Along with running a suc- cessful business, he is fa- mous for his candid tweets and interactions on the micro-blogging platform. Be it an incorrectly spelt ‘Croissant’ or telling people why it’s none of his business who his daugh- ters choose to marry, the billionaire made head- lines for his social media takes and gestures throughout the year. Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, currently stands at the 91st rank in India’s list of the wealthiest people. NAMITA THAPAR Another shark from the Shark Tank India, Na- mita became a h o u s e h o l d name and in- spiration for not only en- trepreneurs but many so- cial media memes for her careful, calculated, and polite approach on the show. A chartered account- ant by profession, Thapar is the executive director of Pune-based Emcure Phar- ma, worth $730 million. GHAZAL ALAGH The 34-year- old’s company Honasa Con- sumer, which hosts the brand Mamaear th, became a unicorn in Janu- ary 2022 after closing a $52 million funding round led by Sequoia Capital India. Valued at $1.2 billion, the company was co-founded by Ghazal and her spouse Varun Alagh. The company doubled its revenue in the last finan- cial year at $121 million through online and in-store sales. Gazal Alagh was also seen at Shark Tank India. LEENA NAIR Leena Nair made the head- lines after she joined the French ultra- luxury lifestyle brand Chanel as Global CEO in January 2022. An alumnus of XLRI Jamshed- pur and Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli in Maharashtra, she became the first woman to become CEO of the iconic and ad- mired company Chanel. Before Chanel, she had a long career at Unilever. PARAG AGARWAL After getting appointed as successor to Twitter co- founder and CEO Jack Dorsey in November 2021, Parag Agarwal again hit the headlines after the Elon Musk-Twitter saga started in 2022. He departed from the company on less than friendly terms, having been reportedly escorted out of the building along with other top executives on the same day that Tesla boss Musk completed the $44 million deal to take over Twitter. JAYSHREE ULLAL Born in Lon- don and raised in Delhi, Jay- shree Ullal was among those who proved their mettle. The president and CEO of Arista Net- works, a computer net- working firm, she got listed on the Forbes list of Amer- ica’s richest self-made women. With a net worth of $1.9 billion, Ullal owns 5% of Arista’s stock. DEVIKA Devika Bul- chandani is an- other addition to Indian talent rocking the stage at the global level. She was ap- pointed as the Global CEO of the advertising, market- ing, and public relations agencyOgilvyinSeptember 2022. She is responsible for all aspects of the creative network’s business across 131 offices in 93 countries. Before being appointed as global CEO, Bulchandani served as Global President and CEO of Ogilvy North America took the helm from Andy who stepped down as Global CEO. BIZ LEADERS WHO MADE HEADLINES F OTHER SUCCESSFUL AND RICHEST BUSINESS WOMEN IN INDIA 2022 z Nita Ambani z Roshini Nadar z Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw z Anu Aga z Rekha Jhunjhunwala z Savitri Jindal z Radha Vembu z Leena Tiwari Global Investors Summit: UP receives investment worth over `1 lakh crore New Delhi: Investors have submitted proposals to the UP State Industrial Devel- opment Authority (UPSI- DA) for the construction of industrial facilities in vari- ous state districts totaling more than Rs 1 lakh crore. The UP government stat- ed in a statement released here that memoranda of intent (MoUs) worth Rs 83,000 crore had been inked regarding these invest- ment proposals. The Global Investors Summit, which will take place in Lucknow from February 10–12, 2023, will see the completion of these MoUs. Chief Executive Of- ficer (CEO), UPSIDA, May- ur Maheshwari said the state government is mak- ing complete efforts to make Uttar Pradesh a tril- lion-dollar economy. To achieve the target, nine teams of senior officials of UPSIDA were constituted. In the first phase, meetings were organised with inves- tors and entrepreneurs in 22 districts of the state. Tata Motors to complete acquisition of Ford India’s manufacturing Plant in Jan 10 New Delhi: The auto major said that the ac- quisition of Ford In- dia’s (FIPL) manufac- turing plant at Sanand, through its subsidiary, Tata Passenger Elec- tric Mobility (TPEML) will be completed on 10 January 2023. On 7 August 2022, Tata Motors said that its subsidiary, TPEML and FIPL had executed a unit transfer agree- ment for the acquisi- tion of FIPL’s manufac- turing plant situated at Sanand, Gujarat. TATA STEEL, TUTR HYPERLOOP TO DEVELOP HYPERLOOP TECH Chennai (ANI): Tata Steel and TuTr Hyperloop have signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) at IIT Ma- dras, to jointly work on the development and deploy- ment of hyperloop tech- nology at scale. The main research areas will focus on key challenges of design and materials selection. Debashish Bhattacharjee, Vice-President, Technology and New Materials Business, Tata Steel, said: “We encour- age and foster homegrown technologies and are com- mitted to drive them towards commercial success.” Musk becomes first person in history to lose $200 billion New Delhi: Elon Musk was the second person ever to amass a personal fortune of more than $200 billion, breaching that threshold in January 2021, months after Jeff Bezos. The Tesla Inc. chief ex- ecutive officer has now achieved a first of his own: becoming the only person in history to erase $200 billion from their net worth. Musk has seen his wealth plummet to $137 billion after Tesla shares tumbled in recent weeks, including an 11% drop on Tuesday, according to the B l o o m b e r g Billionaires Index. Elon Musk’s for- tune peaked at $340 bil- lion on Nov. 4, 202.
  9. 9. NEW DELHI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 08 2NDFRONT www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/delhi I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Greetings on the beginning of 2023. May these coming twelve months bring good health, joy, prosperity and success in your life. —Dr Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Editor-in-Chief, First India he year 2022 was un- doubtedly a roller- coaster ride, as a re- cord number of inci- dents took place that nobody saw coming. So, hon- ouring this rollercoaster year, here are the world’s most talked about crises and iconic moments that made huge headlines. HUMAN RIGHTS IN AFGHANISTAN UNDER TALIBAN RULE The entire world witnessed Af- ghanistan’s military forces and government surrendering to the Taliban without a fight when it took control in August 2021, and since then, the na- tion is still facing one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. The country’s economy has no cash to pay salaries or buy food and women are still protesting against the educa- tion ban and they feel like caged birds. WOMEN TACKLING THE CLIMATE CRISIS Mexican violinist Martha Corzo led and inspired a group of some 17,000 local environ- mental activists, devoted to protecting the remote and beautiful Sierra Gorda. A group of women in Niger inte- grated refugees and migrants in their bid to stave off deser- tification by creating a thriv- ing market garden. A mechan- ical engineer in Kenya had to fight gender discrimination to develop practical and afford- able energy solutions. UKRAINIAN WOMEN IN THE BATTLE FIELD An estimated 57,000 women have served in the Ukrainian armed forces, including on the front lines as first responders and in combat specialties, in- cluding as armored vehicle gunners, infantry command- ers and snipers. ABORTION BAN IN THE UNITED STATES Six months after the US Su- preme Court overturned its 1973 Roe Wade ruling, the state of abortion rights around the country remains unsettled, thanks to the patchwork of lawsuits in state courts ad emergency court orders. JOHNNY DEPP AND AMBER HEARD TRIAL Amber Heard filed a domestic violence restraining order against Depp and brought photographic evidence of the alleged abuse she suffered. Heard's attorney claimed that Depp sexually assaulted her but after heated discussions and debates for weeks, the highly-publicized defamation case ended in May and the verdict was in favour of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. WOMAN REFEREE AT MEN’S WORLD CUP Stéphanie Frappart of France became the first woman lead referee at a men’s World Cup match when she officiated a game between Costa Rica and Germany in Qatar in Decem- ber. This was also the first men’s World Cup game to have an all-woman referee team. ANTI-HIJAB PROTESTS IN AYATOLLAH’S IRAN Since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, Iranian wom- en have poured into the streets to protest their gov- ernment’s decades long op- pression of women. Thou- sands of women then turned to cutting their hair as an act of defiance in a stance against the rules of the hijab being compulsory . 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, who announced his retirement after the Laver Cup in London, poses for a picture with Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic Bollywood actors Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and Indian tennis player Sania Mirza at the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) in 2014. —PHOTO BY ANI OTHER FAMOUS INCIDENTS EVENTS NO ONE EXPECTED BUT STILL HAPPENED THINGS THAT HAPPENED FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 2022 FAMOUS PERSONALITIES WE LOST z Shockingly, former Presi- dent of Japan Shinzo Abe was assassinated while speaking at a public event. The suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, was arrested on the scene and charged with murder. z India lost its own Warren Buffet Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Jhunjhunwala died due to multi- ple organ failure, aged 62. At the time of his death, Jhunjhunwala was the 438th richest person in the world, with a net worth of $5.8 billion, according to Forbes. z India also lost two of its most popular artists - singer Lata Mangeshkar, fondly referred to as India’s Nightingale, and music com- poser Bappi Lahiri aka the ‘disco king’ of the Indian music industry. z The untimely demise of Indian singer KK due to cardiac arrest and death of an Australian crick- eter Andrew Symonds in a car crash left the world shocked. z Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, aged 28, became the victim of a gang war. z Massive floods wreaked havoc in Paki- stan from June to August which killed more than 1,400 people and caused an estimated $30 billion in damage as houses, crops and key infrastruc- ture were swept away. z India assumed the G-20 presidency for the next year. India will host over 200 meetings in over 50 cities. z The world was sent into the throes of another virus – Monkeypox. z Sports legend Roger Federer announced his retirement from tennis, leaving behind millions of heartbroken fans and also rivals – like longtime competitor and friend, Rafael Nadal. WOMEN AT THE FRONTLINES OF INTERNATIONAL PROTESTS IN 2022 T Stories about women and how they drive change are often silenced, but in 2022 they took centerstage and came on the front lines of every crisis and conflict, whether it was Abortion law in the United States, Anti-Hijab protests in Iran, or Education Rights in Afghanistan. Women’s bid to reclaim their rights has earned widespread international support and prompted solidarity protests in India, too. FIRST COMPANY TO REACH STOCK MARKET VALUE OF $3 TRILLION VICTORIA’S SECRET FEATURES MODEL WITH DOWN SYNDROME AN ICE SHELF THE SIZE OF NEW YORK CITY COLLAPSES IN EAST ANTARCTICA z In Janu- ary, Apple’s value briefly hit the $3 trillion mark, mak- ing it the first pub- licly traded company to do so. z Model Sofía Jirau is the first woman with Down syndrome to become a Victoria’s Secret model. z It is the first such collapse in the eastern part of Antarctica since satel- lites started recording activ- ity there in 1979. RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR z The most significant world event of this year. It’s been over 300 days since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the eight-year- old conflict has devastated the country with multiple air strikes, which isolated Russia further from the West and fueled economic insecurity around the world. THE UK SEES 3 PMS IN 2 MONTHS z Rishi Sunak became the UK’s 3rd Prime Minister in less than 2 months — the fifth in 6 years. Sunak made history as the first person of color to become UK PM. He is also the first person of the Hindu faith to sit in that office and may even be the first PM who comes to the job with more wealth than the British royal family. WILL SMITH SLAPS CHRIS ROCK AT THE OSCARS z The 94th Academy Awards had the audience shocked as actors Will Smith and Chris Rock had an unscripted altercation. The Will Smith slap- gate incident was highly condemned but it also highlighted Jada Pinkett Smith’s fight with Alopecia. Those who think that PM Modi keeps a distance from the media, they are in for a surprise. The PM keeps meeting selected journos and takes ‘feedback’ from them. Just like in past, the PM in- vited some selected editors for tea at his home. An enlightened editor wanted to know PM’s opinion about 2024 general elections and told him that ‘24 won’t be easy for you, because you are losing Karnataka’. On this, PM quipped saying, ‘Thankfully you have only Karnataka in your mind, otherwise our condition isn’t good even in MP C’garh. But you can’t consider state elections as a benchmark for LS polls, voting patterns of voters are different in both polls. Congress had won MP, Chhattisgarh Raj in 2018-2019 as- sembly polls as well, but how much did it increase seats of Congress in the 2019 LS polls? Now let everyone play their own game (PM was probably referring to Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra) when the time comes, I will also play my game.’ Mirch Masala FIRST INDIA SUNDAY SPECIAL BY TRIDIB RAMAN The author is a journalist and political commentator and views expressed are his personal ...AND FINALLY The enthusiasm that is being seen all over the country regarding Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and the huge crowd that is gathering in it, has still not brought any tension to BJP. The saffron party’s survey says that ‘his visit may have made Rahul the most acceptable face of the Opposition, but he has not been able to pro- ject himself as an alterna- tive to Modi.’ Sources close to Rahul reveal that ‘ Rahul has also decided in his heart that he will not be the face of the Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Instead, in the elections of 2024, the concept of ‘collective leadership’ will be implemented, which will mainly be formed by bringing together three people, and apart from Rahul, Priyanka can be a face in this. If Sonia will not participate in this race due to her health reasons, then the slot of a third leader remains vacant. Congress has a long list of contenders to fit in this slot, which will also be decided when the time comes. There are many surefire arrows in BJP’s quiver for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, such as the rise of Hindutva, Uniform Civil Code, Ram Mandir, etc., but in the last few elections, including the UP elections, the most success- ful ‘Brahmastra’ of the BJP has been to the ‘Poor - Free ration’. PM Modi himself believes that ‘the poor cannot be fed by just showing the photo of the food, it is necessary to provide them ration to fill their stomach.’ The intelligence report received by the government also indicates that the PM’s ‘free grain scheme’ given to poor has added to PM’s popular- ity. A source close to the PMO claims that the PM has told his core group on several occasions that ‘if the total budget of the Government of India is around Rs 40 lakh crore, then if out of this Rs 2 lakh crore is given as free ration to the poor people, what is wrong with it? After all, we are a ‘welfare state’, it is our responsibility that ‘No one sleeps hungry.’ So, there are indications that the programme of giving free ration to 813.5 million poor Indians will continue at least till 2024 elec- tions. It will remain so, no matter how much the economists break their heads over it. After registering its strong presence in the Gujarat elections, the next target of the Aam Aadmi Party could be Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan. Arvind Kejriwal’s strategy is to build AAP’s mass base in one state year- after -year till 2029. AAP’s focus is more on those states where it can replace Congress. It seems that Kejriwal has imbibed the BJP’s agenda of ‘Con- gress-mukt Bharat’, apparently, somewhere in his campaign, he is also getting the support of saffron beliefs. Senior Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde be- came so emotional on Congress’s Foundation Day, Dec 28, that he announced his retirement from poli- tics on the same day. If sources are to be believed, Shinde was running very upset with Party High Com- mand for some time. Shinde had been hoping for a long time that the Gandhi family would give him an important role in Party. Even two years ago, his name was floated for the post of Congress President, as he was considered very close to Rahul Gandhi. This time also, another Dalit leader Mallikarjun Kharge won the race for President’s post, as the Gandhi family was also looking at the upcom- ing assembly polls in Karnataka. This time, when Rahul’s BJY was leaving Maharashtra, Shinde wanted to take Rahul to Chandrapur get a gigantic statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar unveiled by him. Rahul was also ready for this, but in last minute, Shinde’s op- ponents filled Rahul’s ears the ‘Yatra’ passed by the statue but Rahul didn’t unveil it. Now, on January 26, local leaders of Chandrapur (including BJP leaders) would unveil the statue. Anyway, Shinde wasn’t even invited to Chintan Shivir of Congress, felt that enough is enough and thought it right to sit at home. BITTER RELATIONSHIPS OF KERALA In Kerala, the bitterness between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan is increasing. Recently, on the occasion of Christmas, Governor Khan organised a grand party at Raj Bhavan, where invitation was sent to the CM other prominent State leaders. But neither the CM came to Governor’s party, nor did any leader of the state’s main Opposition Congress party attend. While a special invitation was sent to Congress leader VD Satheesan from the Raj Bhavan, he didn’t turn up, nor did any minister of the Vijayan government attend the Guv’s feast. On the contrary, Vijayan kept his Christmas party at the Mas- cot Hotel, which comes under Kerala Tourism, where Governor was not invited. Leaders of many parties including Congress were involved in this party, which was enough to show the mirror to the Governor, that is, neither the ruling party of the state is liking the unnecessary interference of the Governor in the administration nor the Opposition Congress itself. WHY IS SUSHIL SHINDE RETIRING? Newly appointed President of Bihar Congress Akhilesh Singh has invited Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge to Bihar to flag off the ‘Yatra’ starting from Jan 5 from Digvi- jay Singh’s ‘Nanihal.’ But Kharge hasn’t yet agreed on this. Kharge has sought opinion in this regard from one of his advisors, Rajya Sabha MP Syed Nasir Hussain. After much deliberation, Hussain has come to the opinion that ‘At least in his first visit, the Cong Nat’l Prez shouldn’t visit states like Bihar or UP, as party’s cadre their is extremely weak’, so for Kharge, getting a crowd there will be a tough challenge. Hussain had also sought opinion of local Congress unit of Bihar then he concluded that Kharge shouldn’t visit Bihar. Hussain has con- veyed his opinion to President, and now Kharge has to take the final decision. PM’S ‘CHAIR PE CHARCHA’ WITH JOURNALISTS WILL KHARGE GO TO BIHAR? BJP IS NOT WORRIED ABOUT RAHUL’S YATRA PM COMMITTED TO PROVIDE FOOD TO POOR DESTITUTE
  10. 10. www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/delhi I twitter.com/ thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 09 NEW DELHI, SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 As we enter into the NEWYEAR 2023, let us all think about what can we do to make it better not just for our own selves but also for others.The first thing is to love yourself. It is only when we love and accept ourselves that we will have acceptance and love for others in our hearts. Promise yourself that you will take joy in the little things in the days that unfold- by the sunshine on your face, the breeze in your hair, the smell of coffee, the smile of a child, the beautiful flowers dotting, the roadside- all make our life beautiful and joyful… these simplest of things. Strive to make the minutes better, and the hours, days, weeks, months and the year will automatically open their petals forYOU with peace and prosperity and happiness. A VERY HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM ALL OF US AT FIRST INDIA FOR ALL OUR READERS AND MORE.
  11. 11. 10-11 ETC NEW DELHI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/delhi I twitter.com/ thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia ACTIVITIES FOR A SUCCESSFUL ACTIVITIES FOR A SUCCESSFUL START TO THE START TO THE NEW YEAR NEW YEAR Festivities at home can be amazingly fun, all you need is a few crazy ideas. City First gives you some insights about unique ways to celebrate this New Year’s Eve at your very own home. eginning on New Year’s Day, planning ch a l l e n g e s might arise. There’s pres- sure to get the year off to a good start, and you could worry that if you don’t achieve anything ex- traordinary, it might be a sign of things to come. As it was origi- nally intended, New Year’s Day should be a straightforward occa- sion to pause, consider the positive aspects of the previous year, and make resolutions for even more positive outcomes in the year ahead. Starting the year off right can be a chal- lenge, especially in light of unwarranted social pressure, but it can also be a thought- ful and rewarding ex- perience. We’ve come up with a list of 9 op- tions suitable for eve- rybody in any mental or physical state to al- lay your concern over your New Year’s Day plans. 2023 is yours to keep as long as you do, whether you’re searching for a heal- ing getaway or require a day of hibernation. MRIDULA SHARMA cityfirst@firstindia.co.in B 4 FAMILY-FUN GAME DAY Host a game or party day with friends or family to bring in the new year with joy and fun. Cards Against Humanity or Ta- boo are usually likely to draw a crowd if you’re not sure which games to choose. TAKE A ROAD TRIP Whether you’re travelling alone, with family, or with your significant other, taking the wheel may be freeing. Make a trip plan or just follow the road as it takes you! It is the best an introvert could wish for. PURGE YOUR CLOSET Is there a more therapeutic activity than cleaning out your closet? Never settle for anything less than clothing that accentuates your greatest features. Get rid of outdated clothing to make place for new wardrobe additions that will fit your ever-changing style in the coming year. SPEND TIME PREPARING MEALS OR BAKING Meal planning is the ideal method to get your detox after the holiday excess started. Spend time in bulk sautéing, chopping, and baking, in which you can include enough greens in your diet to help prevent winter colds. SING YOUR HEART OUT WITH KARAOKE Karaoke is undoubtedly one of the best ways to spend New Year’s eve at home. All you need is a record player to set the mood of the night. Gather your friends and family members and spend the eve singing your favourite songs to your heart’s content. HAVE A MOVIE MARATHON Let’s face it: New Year’s Day is the one day of the year when a movie marathon binge is socially acceptable. With the top Netflix programmes of 2020, relax and reflect. ENJOY A PHOTO SESSION WITH QUIRKY PROPS Who like shooting pic- tures? Everyone who is obsessed with Instagram has to take pictures on New Year’s Eve. Props with a New Year’s theme are quite popular right now and are thus simple to find in stores or online. These might also be customised with goals you have in mind, events you know are going to occur for you, or anything else you like. Make 2020 New Year’s Eve a night to remember by striking amusing or exceptionally well-planned stances and taking memorable images. 7 RELISH IN THE “ME TIME” Spending time alone is essential for main- taining good mental health. On New Year’s Eve, you may unwind and splurge. Take a well-deserved break from your busy schedule, and take some peaceful “me time.” The advantag- es of hot chocolate may be enjoyed while reading your favourite book. Remember to get out of your cosy pyjamas. Thanks to the time you spent by yourself on New Year’s Eve, you may start the New Year by giving yourself more love. PLAN A FEEL- GOOD DAY While ringing in the new year might be joyful for some, it can also be challenging for others. It’s possible that life hasn’t gone as planned for you during the past year. Or perhaps the holidays are a particularly trying time for you (very common, by the way). If so, organising a happy New Year’s Day might help you avoid feeling de- pressed or lonely.

×