01012023_First India Mumbai.pdf

Jan. 01, 2023
0 likes 0 views
WHAT DID AJIT PAWAR SAY? NOW AJIT ‘DISHONORS’ SAMBHAJI, FADNAVIS HITS BACK ‘INSULT’ TO ICONS! Kartikey Dev Singh Mumbai: O...
NEWS MUMBAI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/mumbai I twitter.com/thefirst...
Asalpha flooded after pipeline burst,swift action by civic officials averts tragedy First India Bureau Mumbai: A major mis...
1 of 12

01012023_First India Mumbai.pdf

Jan. 01, 2023
0 likes 0 views

News & Politics

Find Latest India News and Breaking News these days from India on Politics, Business, Entertainment, Technology, Sports, Lifestyle and Coronavirus News in India and the world over that you can't miss.For real time update Visit our social media handle.Read First India NewsPaper in your morning replace.Visit First India.

CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/

#First_India_NewsPaper

News & Politics
23122022_First India Jaipur (1).pdf
FirstIndia1
5 views
22122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
10 views
21122022_ First India New Delhi.pdf
FirstIndia1
5 views
21122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
6 views
18122022_ First India New Delhi.pdf
FirstIndia1
7 views
17122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
13 views
16122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
6 views
15122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
4 views
15122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
5 views
13122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
5 views
13122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
7 views
11122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
5 views
11122022_ First India New Delhi.pdf
FirstIndia1
4 views
10122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
3 views
10122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
6 views
10122022_ First India New Delhi.pdf
FirstIndia1
4 views
08122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
3 views
07122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
4 views
06122022_First India Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
2 views
06122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
4 views
23122022_First India Jaipur (1).pdf
FirstIndia1
5 views
13 slides
22122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
10 views
13 slides
21122022_ First India New Delhi.pdf
FirstIndia1
5 views
13 slides
21122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
6 views
13 slides
18122022_ First India New Delhi.pdf
FirstIndia1
7 views
13 slides
17122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
13 views
15 slides

Chapter3-4 Networks Topologies and Devices.ppt
tahaniali27
3 views
Faceless Assessment And Its Advantage & Disadvantage.pptx
taxguruedu
5 views
POLITICAL CULTURE
SheinaENDIAFE
3 views
Zionism Thing #flushyourmeds
invalid0
7 views
Valuable and Practical Method in Crazy Time Tracker!.docx
cricketjohn
9 views
Kris Kourtis Speaks To The Press and And Fans
Kris Kourtis
7 views
pdfcoffee.com_alain-de-benoist-charles-champetier-manifesto-for-a-european-re...
QuicoZinhoMara
1 view
Audit Documentation and its Importance.pptx
taxguruedu
3 views
GLOBE and MAIL GLOBAL STORY EXCLUSIVE Law of Creation of Energy Demonstration...
Thane Heins
0 views
DOA - BALANCETE 01-01-2022-A-23-12-2022.pdf
Leonardo Concon
154 views
Women in Dialogue.pptx
Jarek8
3 views
Notification of Public Meetings on Hermit-add'l meetings.pdf
SGB Media Group
5 views
Introduction to Journalism PPT.pptx
nafyadboja
3 views
LOCATION REPORT 17-2007.pdf
secure8
4 views
Tony Iavarone Hamilton describe Incidences of Honour-Related Violence in the ...
TonyLavarone
8 views
Money Laundering Activities in India and outside India.pptx
taxguruedu
0 views
kashmir issue.pptx
MeliodasSama29
2 views
geopolitics.ppt
Anjanikumar969647
8 views
Green monetary policy.pptx
Levy Economics Institute
10 views
Thirty To Net Zero Volume 2 Issue 17(2022)
PublicRelations65
5 views
Chapter3-4 Networks Topologies and Devices.ppt
tahaniali27
3 views
24 slides
Faceless Assessment And Its Advantage & Disadvantage.pptx
taxguruedu
5 views
5 slides
POLITICAL CULTURE
SheinaENDIAFE
3 views
65 slides
Zionism Thing #flushyourmeds
invalid0
7 views
40 slides
Valuable and Practical Method in Crazy Time Tracker!.docx
cricketjohn
9 views
6 slides
Kris Kourtis Speaks To The Press and And Fans
Kris Kourtis
7 views
5 slides
01012023_First India Mumbai.pdf

  1. 1. WHAT DID AJIT PAWAR SAY? NOW AJIT ‘DISHONORS’ SAMBHAJI, FADNAVIS HITS BACK ‘INSULT’ TO ICONS! Kartikey Dev Singh Mumbai: On the last day of the winter ses- sion in Nagpur, Nation- alist Congress Party leader and Leader of the Opposition Ajit Pa- war gave away ‘Child Bravery Awards’ in the name of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. On this occasion, he said, “Chhatrapati Samb- haji Maharaj was not a religious leader but a protector of Swaraj. It is wrong to call him Dharamveer.” As a re- sult of the comment, a political ‘ruckus’ en- sued in the state on Sat- urday as Deputy Chief Minister - Devendra Fadnavis - took cogni- zance of Ajit Pawar’s statement and gave him a befitting reply. Fadnavis said, “Chhatrapati Samb- haji Maharaj protected religion and Hindutva. Why did Aurangzeb kill him? Sambhaji Maharaj was asked to convert, but he refused. He sac- rificed his life for Swadesh, Swab- hoomi and Swadhar- ma. His body was l i t e r a l l y cut into p i e c e s . H o w e v e r, Chhatrapa- ti Samb- haji Ma- haraj did not leave Swadharma and Swar- astra. So no matter how hard Ajit Pa- war and his like- minded people try, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Ma- haraj was not only a swaraj rakshak but also a religious hero.” Meanwhile, Fad- navis also took cogni- zance of Sharad Pa- war’s statement on this occasion. “I don’t want to talk about Sharad Pawar’s statement. ED or CBI will talk in that matter. Sharad Pawar should read the court order regarding bail of Anil Deshmukh before preparing his narra- tive and then then try to set the narrative. Then you will realize what the court said,” he said. Pawar had said that super- stition is not encouraged in Maharashtra. “The Chief Minister should announce that Bal Shaurya Puraskar will be given at least on the birth anniversary of Swarajrakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was not a religious hero, he was a swaraj rakshak. He never advocated religion. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj established Hindu Swarajya. But some deliberately mention (Sambhaji) Dharamveer… Dharamveer…. Even when I was in the cabinet, I had made it clear that Sambhaji Maharaj should be referred to as Swaraj Rakshak”, Ajit Pawar said. Devendra Fadnavis ‘BJP to go alone in 2023 K’taka polls’ Moni Sharma Bengaluru: Urging party workers to en- sure that BJP forms a government with two- thirds majority in Kar- nataka, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that the party will go alone in the 2023 assembly polls, and said it will be a direct contest as vot- ing for JD(S) is like casting the ballot for Congress. He also urged people to decide whether they arestandingwithaparty of patriots, referring to the BJP , or with “tukde tukde gang” under the leadership of Congress. “Thereareclearlytwo sides and it is a straight fight this time. Journal- ists say there is a trian- gularfight.Isaidno,itis a straight fight, because voting for JD(S) means voting for Congress. So, is it a straight fight or not?” Shah asked. P5 Amit Shah was speaking at the BJP’s booth presidents and the booth-level agents convention at the Palace Ground in Bengaluru HM Amit Shah with Basavaraj Bommai and Pralhad Joshi during foundation laying of CDTI of BPR D, in Bengaluru on Saturday. ‘DON’T WORRY ABOUT INDIA-CHINA BORDER’ Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that he is never worried about the India-China border as he knows that the ITBP personnel are guarding the borders there and “because of this, no one can occupy even an inch of India’s land.” 9 killed, 32 hurt as SUV rams into bus in Navsari First India Bureau Ahmedabad: As many as nine people were killed and 32 others sus- tained injuries due to a collision between a bus and an SUV in Gujarat’s Navsari in the wee hours of Saturday . Additional district collector Ketan Joshi told that out of the 32 injured, 17 were taken to a hospital in Valsad, 14 were admitted to a hospital in Navsari and another wounded per- son was taken to Surat for treatment. Joshi said 9 bodies were re- covered by police teams and taken for autopsy . PM ANNOUNCES EX GRATIA AID An ex-gratia of `2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased, in- jured will get `50,000.” READ Crucial Crucial TOP STORIES Other Other JOE CONDOLES DEATH OF MODI’S MOTHER Washington: US President Joe Biden has sent his deepest condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the loss of his mother Hiraben who passed away in Gujarat at the age of 100. I CONSIDER BJP MY ‘GURU’, SAYS RAHUL New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he considers the Bharatiya Janata Party as his “guru” (teacher) as the BJP shows him a roadmap and teaches him “what should never be done”. P5 z India has confirmed its first case of Omicron’s XBB.1.5 in Gujarat this December, Insacog data showed on Saturday z Russian man, who had “disappeared” after deaths of two other men in Odisha recently, was found on Saturday z Mumbai court on Sat- urday sent Sheezan Khan, accused in TV actor Tunisha Sharma’s death, to judicial custody for 14 days z The Lakshadweep administration has pro- hibited entry into 17 of the total 36 islands citing national security Former Pope Benedict XVI passes away, funeral on Jan 5 Vatican: Former Pope Benedict, who in 2013 became the first pontiff in 600 years to resign, died on Satur- day aged 95 in a secluded monastery in the Vatican. Bells tolled across Vatican City as news of his death, which followed a rapid decline in his health over Christmas. Vatican said his body would lie in State from Monday in St Peter's Basilica his funeral will be held on morning of January 5. POPE FRANCIS WILL PRESIDE OVER THE FUNERAL Pope Francis will preside over the funeral for former pope Benedict XVI, who has died at the age of 95, on January 5, the Vatican said Saturday. “On Thurs- day January 5, at 9:30 am (0830 GMT) the funeral is expected to take place in Saint Peter’s Square, presided over by the Holy Father,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told journalists at a special brief- ing following the death of the first pontiff to resign in six centuries. OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR, NEW DELHI MUMBAI www.firstindia.co.in https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/mumbai twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia instagram.com/thefirstindia MUMBAI l SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 l Pages 12 l 3.00 RNI TITLE NO. MAHENG/2022/14652 l Vol 1 l Issue No. 235 Hello 2023! In order to mark the New Year 2023, people in Australia witnessed dazzling fireworks as they acknowledged New Year with a celebration on Saturday. Dazzling fireworks lightened up the Sydney Harbour Bridge as the sky got painted with different colours. The bridge is well-lit with flashy illuminations all around.
  2. 2. NEWS MUMBAI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/mumbai I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia ‘AJITPAWARSHOULDRESIGNASLOP’ Tushar Bhosale of Adhyatmik Aghadi said the NCP leader ‘insulted’ Sambhaji Maharaj First India Bureau Nashik: An office- bearer of the Bharati- ya Janata Party’s (BJP) spiritual wing on Sat- urday called for resig- nation of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar from his post as leader of opposition in the state Assembly. He has alleged that Pawar hurt the feelings of people by saying Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was not a “dharmaveer”. Addressing a press conference, BJP’s Ad- hyatmik Aghadi office- bearer Tushar Bhosale said Chhatrapati Samb- haji Maharaj is the pride of the Hindu community. He demanded Pawar either apologize or re- sign from his post. “Speaking in the state Assembly on Fri- day, Ajit Pawar said Sambhaji Maharaj was not ‘dharmveer’ (pro- tector of religion). The post of the leader of the opposition is for pre- senting the people’s views in the House, but Ajit Pawar has hurt the feelings of the people,” said Bhosale. Alleging Pawar has “insulted” Sambhaji Maharaj, Bhosale de- manded the NCP leader either apologize or re- sign as the LoP on mor- al grounds. “Who has given you the right to say that Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was not dharmveer? You do not have the right to apply your family’s thoughts to our great people,” he said. He wondered whether Shiv Sena – Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Ud- dhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thack- eray will condemn Ajit Pawar for his remarks. Chhatrapati Samb- haji Maharaj, the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was captured and tortured to death on orders of Mughal emperor Au- rangzeb in 1689. Bodyfoundbehind ex-BJPMLC’shome Pune (PTI): The de- composed body of a woman was found par- tially buried behind the locked bungalow of a former Bharatiya Ja- nata Party (BJP) legis- lator at a village in Sa- tara district, police said on Saturday. Former MLC Kanta Nalawade’s family members found the body while cleaning the premises of the bungalow, where they stay only occasionally, they said. “The mutilated and decomposed body of a woman was found par- tially buried in the soil at the back side of the bungalow, which was locked. It was found by the members of the family when they ar- rived there on Friday and started cleaning it,” said a police official. The family members immediately informed thepolice,wholaunched an investigation, he said, adding that the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Satara district Su- perintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh said, “We have recovered the decomposed body of a woman from the bunga- low premises. We are checking all possible angles in this matter.” ShindecampworkersattackBJPoffice-bearer First India Bureau Thane: In an incident onFriday ,anoffice-bear- er of the Bharatiya Ja- nata Party (BJP) was al- legedly attacked by for- mer councillors of the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath ShindeatParbwadiarea of Wagle Estate in Thane. A case has been registered by the Wagle Estate police. A BJP party worker from Thane said, “On Thursday, there was an argument between Bala- sahebanchi Shiv Sena and BJP’s Prashant Jad- hav over an illegal ban- nerbeingputupinParb- wadi area of Wagle Es- tate. After intervention of the Wagle Estate po- lice, both parties left the place.” “Later, a mob of 15 to 20 people attacked Jadhav on Friday even- ing. He sustained head injuriesandiscurrently undergoingtreatmentat a hospital,” he added. According to Thane BJP workers, Balasahe- banchi Shiv Sena’s ex- councillor Vikas Repale and Namrata Bhosale carried out the attack. There are rumours of an internal rift be- tween the Shinde fac- tion and the BJP in Thane going around after the incident. 38Kpeopleeligibletovote inteachers’constituency Thane (PTI): A total of 37,719 voters are eli- gible to exercise their franchise to elect a rep- resentative to the Ma- harashtra Legislative Council from the Kon- kan Division Teachers’ constituency, an offi- cial said on Saturday The elections to this constituency will be held on January 30 and the nomination pro- cess will start on Janu- ary 05. The counting of votes will take place on February 02. Of the 78-member state Legislative Coun- cil, there are seven con- stituencies where only teachers meeting a few criteria are allowed to vote. In the Konkan teachers’ constituency, elections have been ne- cessitated as incum- bent Balaram Patil’s term ends in February. The model code of con- duct came into effect in all the districts of the Konkan division on Friday, Thane Collec- tor Ashok Shingare said. There are 18,097 fe- male and 19,622 male voters in the constitu- ency, he said. At 14,683, Thane district will have the most number of voters, while Sind- hudurg has the least number of voters, as only 2,164 are eligible to cast their ballot, the official said. While Palghar has 6,718 eligible voters, Raigad has 10,085 and Ratnagiri 4,069, he said. The administration had appealed to all edu- cational institutions and other agencies to ensure maximum reg- istration of voters, the official added. YouthCongleaderbooked for‘derogatory’postonLad Thane (PTI): Police have registered a case of defamation against an office-bearer of the Youth Congress from Thane city for allegedly posting “derogatory” content against Bharati- ya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Prasad Lad on social media, an official said on Saturday . The case was regis- tered at Naupada police station in Thane based on a complaint lodged by a BJP activist, he said. The complainant Ashish Salaskar is a lo- cal functionary of the BJP in south Mumbai. In the complaint, he alleged that the accused had posted on Facebook some derogatory re- marks against Lad. There were several de- famatory comments against Lad and his mother. Bhambri, Ramanathan win at Maha Tata Open Pune (PTI): India’s Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramana- than started their cam- paign at the Tata Open Maharashtra with con- trasting victories in the singles qualifying opening round here on Saturday. While Bhambri domi- nated Diego Hidalgo 6-2 6-2 in a lopsided match, Chennai-based Ram- anathan, who entered the draw as a wildcard, registered a sensational come-from-behind 2-6 7-5 6-2 win against Otto Virtanen. South Asia’s only ATP 250 event is being conducted by the Ma- harashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) in associa- tion with the Maha- rashtra government. Meanwhile, other three Indians in action —Prajnesh Gunne- swaran, Sidharth Raw- at and Aditya Balsekar —suffered defeats in their respective match- es in the tournament. Baramati (PTI): Na- tionalist Congress Par- ty (NCP) President, Sharad Pawar, on Satur- day said if 2023 witness- es a good monsoon, it will be a “great” year for the country , as it will help the agriculture sector thrive and drive up the economy . He also noted that In- dia can become an im- portant country in terms of export. Pawar was talking to media persons in his hometown in Pune dis- trict on New Year’s eve. “As many as 50 to 60% of the people in our country are dependent on agriculture. If we get favourable rainfall, it will be a great year for all of us. The purchas- ing power of people will rise if agriculture flour- ishes. I pray that the farmers of the country would be happy in the coming year,” he said. Once farmers are happy , other businesses will also witness “great” days, said the former Union agriculture minister.“On a global stage, India can become an important country in terms of exports. There- fore, there should be new reforms in indus- tries and trade. No mat- ter who remains in pow- er today , everyone has to put aside political differ- encesandcometogether to strengthen the econo- my ,” he said. On the national politi- cal scene, Pawar said, “Opposition parties were not allowed to speak during the Winter Session. There was cha- os in the House.” He also said that the opposition will come to- getherforadiscussionat the end of January be- fore the Budget Session. ‘2023 will be great, if country gets good rainfall’ GOOD TIDINGS! Sharad Pawar emphasizes on importance of the agriculture sector in India on New Year’s eve NCP chief Sharad Pawar MAN THREATENS TO BLOW UP RSS HQ IN NAGPUR Nagpur: Security was beefed up at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters at Nagpur on Saturday after an unidenti- fied caller threatened to blow it up with a bomb. “A phone call was received at the Police Control Room at 1 pm. A man threatened to blow up the RSS headquar- ters in Mahal area with a bomb,” said DCP, Zone III, Gorakh Bhamre. A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a dog squad were summoned and conducted a thorough checking of the premises. But nothing suspicious was found, he said. 14K+ APPLY FOR 194 POLICE POSTS IN GONDIA DIST Gondia: A total of 14,676 persons have applied for 194 police posts in Gondia district, an of- ficial said on Saturday. These posts comprise 172 for constables, for which 13,635 applica- tions have come in, and 22 for drivers, for which 1,041persons have ap- plied. Hall tickets have been issued and the schedule for physical and ground tests has been prepared. The entire recruitment process is expected to be com- pleted by February, said Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pingale. CRUCIAL READ 2ND INCIDENT IN DISTRICT: TIGRESS MAULS ELDERLY WOMAN TO DEATH IN CHANDRAPUR Chandrapur: A 60-year-old woman was mauled to death by a tigress in Chandrapur district on Saturday evening, said a sen- ior forest officer. The incident occurred in Tohegaon village in the Brahmpuri circle, 127 km away from the Chandrapur district headquarters, when the victim Seeta Salame was work- ing in a farm. Chief Conservator of Forest, Chandrapur circle, Prakash Lonkar said the same tigress had killed a woman under the Nagbhid forest range, some 3 km away from the spot of the Saturday incident. District police have launched probe to ascertain woman’s identity Pawar (in picture) allegedly said that Sambhaji was not a ‘dharmaveer’. —FILE PHOTO Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri —FILE PHOTO MORALLY UNSOUND? CHANELLING ‘SINGHAM’ As Mumbaikars stepped out on New Year’s eve in large numbers, Mumbai police personnel were spotted keeping a check on festivities. From patrolling the streets, checking vehicles in traffic to administering breath analyzers to revellers, cops were on their toes to ensure safety of all citizens on Saturday. —PHOTOS BY PTI
  3. 3. Asalpha flooded after pipeline burst,swift action by civic officials averts tragedy First India Bureau Mumbai: A major mis- hap was averted on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when a pipeline laid in the Asalpha area of Ghatkopar burst out. Within a matter of min- utes, the area was near- ly submerged with a huge amount of water that leaked from the 72- inch pipeline. Ward staff and other officials rushed to the spot as soon as the inci- dent was reported. One team rushed to close the valve at Powai, while the other staff team reached the leakage site and the work was taken up by staff officials im- mediately . The force of the wa- ter was so strong that water flew up to 10 ft high at the burst point. The waves of water quickly entered the houses and shops in the surrounding area. Due to this, the entire be- longings of the house were washed away leav- ing furniture damaged. There was complete chaos in the flooded ar- eas due to this sudden turn of events, which led to residents getting scared. Some immedi- ately turned off the electricity while some took the support of the attic to save their lives. MAHARASHTRA MUMBAI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 03 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/mumbai I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Couple killed, daughter survives road mishap First India Bureau Thane: A couple going to Shirdi from Mumbai on a two-wheeler was killed after a container truck hit them in the Thane district, al- though their three-year- old daughter survived the accident, police said on Saturday . The victims, Manoj Joshi, 34, and his 30-year-old wife Manasi died in the accident that occurred on Friday in Bhiwandi taluka on the Mumbai-Nashik high- way . The deceased were from Bhandup, a sub- urb of Mumbai, they said. “The couple and their daughter were go- ing to Shirdi to take dar- shan of Saibaba. When they reached Yevai vil- lage, a speeding con- tainer knocked them down and ran over them, killing them on the spot. Their three- year-old daughter had a miraculous escape. She is safe, but she was sent to a hospital for medical care,” an official said. The bodies of the de- ceased were sent to a government hospital in Bhiwandi for post- mortem, he said. The police have arrested the driver of the con- tainer and registered a case against him, he added. AS FRUIT SUPPLY DIPS, ORANGES RETAIL AT `100 Navi Mumbai: A rise in prices of fruits, espe- cially oranges, has been recorded at the Agriculture Produce Market Commit- tee’s (APMC) fruit market. According to local traders, the reason for inflation is unsteady supply. Oranges which were available be- tween Rs40 to Rs80 per kg are now available at mini- mum Rs60 to Rs70 per kg. “There is a huge demand for Nagpur oranges. The Nagpur oranges are juicy and sweet in taste in con- trast to the foreign variety. The price of oranges has increased up to Rs100 per kg,” added the trader. NIGERIAN MAN HELD WITH COCAINE WORTH `6.53 LAKH Thane: A Nigerian man was arrested allegedly with cocaine worth Rs6.53 lakh in Thane district, a police official said on Sat- urday. He was held on a tip off on Friday from Mira Road by a team of Crime Branch Unit V (Wagle Estate), Senior Inspector Vikas Bodke said. “He was nabbed with 16 grams of cocaine on information received in the question- ing of three Nigerian nationals who were held on December 24 with 60 grams of cocaine and 70 grams of mephedrone cumulatively worth Rs27 lakh,” he said. TWO BOOKED FOR DEMANDING BRIBE Thane: Police have regis- tered a case against two persons, including a peon working with a government office in Thane district, for allegedly separately demanding a bribe from a man for getting an order in his favour, the Anti-Corrup- tion Bureau (ACB) said. The peon works at the tehsildar office in Shahapur. He de- manded Rs2.5 lakh for ar- ranging a favourable order. Another accused, a private person, also demanded Rs3 lakh from him for the same purpose, the ACB said. MAN MURDERS COLLEAGUE, GETS IMPRISONMENT Thane: A court in Thane district sentenced a 28-year- old labourer to imprison- ment for life for bludgeon- ing a colleague to death and injuring two others. Principal district and ses- sions judge Abhay J Mantri found the accused guilty of charges under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and imposed a fine of Rs3,000. Additional Public Prosecutor AP Ladwanjari informed the court that the accused and the victims worked as sweepers. SENIOR CITIZEN JUMPS TO DEATH FROM SIXTH FLOOR FLAT IN THANE DISTRICT Thane: A 75-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping to death from his flat on the sixth floor of a housing complex in Thane city, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Gaikwad Pada locality in Ulhasnagar town on Friday afternoon, an official said. Amarjit Bacchandas Bedi al- legedly jumped from his apartment on the sixth floor and was found in a pool of blood by residents and the security guard, he said. The man was rushed to a government hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said. CRUCIAL READ Seven-hectare wetland secured from extinction FIrst India Bureau Navi Mumbai: City en- vironmentalists have claimed that they have succeeded in securing nearly a seven hectare wetland, which was fac- ing extinction due to landfill. It was part of a 10-hectare wetland at Sector 36 and a portion of which was already reclaimed by CIDCO for creating a housing soci- ety called Valley Ship. As truckloads of the soil were being dumped on the banks of the wetland, environmen- talists raised an alarm and an alert was sent to the Union Ministry of Environment, For- est and Climate Change (MOEFCC), the State Chief Minis- ter and the High Court- appointed Wetlands Committee, by Nat- Connect Foundation. “With collective ac- tion, CIDCO Executive Engineer Girish Raghuvanshi inspect- ed the area with envi- ronmentalists and as- sured that the pond would be protected,” claimed NatConnect Director BN Kumar. The landfill would be confined to an already plotted area by CIDCO, Raghuvamshi assured the green activists. Jyoti Nadkarni of Kharghar Wetlands and Hill forum pointed out that the debris would endanger the waterbody while being levelled. Raghuvanshiinstructed his Deputy EE Amit Chavan to ensure that the landfill work does not affect the wetland in any way . The officials also agreed to the suggestion to barricade the wetland to prevent any further encroachment. Nadkar- ni said, CIDCO must put up sign boards to pre- vent debris and garbage being dumped into the wetlands at Sectors 16, 17, 25 and 27 as well. Activist Nareshchan- dra Singh asked CIDCO to have the waterbody cleaned as a vast stretch of weeds is af- fecting its health. LANDFILL ‘PREVENTION’ Green groups and CIDCO officials at Kharghar wetland. Cop ‘molests’ IITB student in Navi Mumbai, arrested Teen was waiting to board the 4.08 am local back to campus with classmate Mumbai (PTI): A po- lice constable has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 19-year-old woman student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bom- bay in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday . The incident took place on Palm Beach Road in Sanpada in the early hours of Friday . As per the woman’s complaint, she arrived in Sanpada area from the IIT campus in Powai in Mumbai late Thursday night to meet a male classmate. After strolling on Palm Beach Road, they decided to return to the IITcampusbytakingthe first local train of the day at 4.08 am. To kill time, they started roam- ing in the area till they could board the train. A police team in a pa- trolling vehicle ques- tioned them at around 3 am and left when they showed their ID cards and explained why they were there. A few minutes later, a constable arrived on a two-wheeler and started questioningthem,stated the complaint. Heallegedlyaskedthe male student to sit on themotorcycleandleave the woman behind, but the latter refused. When he asked the woman to sit on the two- wheeler and she too de- clined, the police consta- ble allegedly molested herandtriedtoforceher to accept the ride. A car driver on the road stopped his vehi- cle and came to their rescue. The constable was then taken to San- pada police station where the woman lodged a complaint. After she and her friend returned to the IIT, a First Information Reportundersection354 (assault or criminal force to woman with in- tent to outrage her mod- esty) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the constable. The FIR was trans- ferred to Sanpada po- lice station following which the constable was arrested. WHAT HAPPENED Man held for bomb threat in Mumbai on New Year’s eve Mumbai (PTI): A man was arrested from Mumbai for allegedly threatening bomb blasts at some places in the megapolis includ- ing on New Year’s eve, police said on Saturday . The accused, Naren- dra Kavale, was arrest- ed from Dharavi in cen- tral Mumbai after he called up the police con- trol room between 8.56 pm and 9.20 pm on Fri- day, said an official. Kavale had allegedly told the control room that blasts will occur at three to four places in the city on Friday night and Saturday . “He told the police control room that one Azhar Hussain has left from Azamgarh in Ut- tar Pradesh with three- four weapons and RDX (to carry out blasts),” said the official. He said prima facie Kavale made the call under the influence of alcohol. Incident occurred at 3 am in Sanpada area on Saturday. Mumbai’s Asalpha flooded after pipeline burst, civic officials swiftly take action to control leakage. Mumbaikars gathered in huge numbers at various locations across the city on Saturday to say goodbye to 2022. People from all walks of life were seen enjoying the colder weather at Marine Drive, Girgaon Chowpatty, Gateway of India and beaches. A view of the Girgaon Chowpatty area in Mumbai in the backdrop of the Arabian Sea. —PHOTO BY BHUSHAN KOYANDE A group of people enjoy the final sunset of the year 2022 on a Mumbai beach. —PTI PHOTO ANI People gather at Marine Drive to celebrate New Year’s eve. —PHOTO BY BHUSHAN KOYANDE The Gateway of India illuminated in lights of the Tricolour for New Year festivities. —PHOTO BY BHUSHAN KOYANDE A MIRACULOUS ESCAPE BIDDING ADIEU TO 2022! BIDDING ADIEU TO 2022!
  4. 4. PERSPECTIVE MUMBAI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 04 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/mumbai I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia owdoesoneassess2022?Inmy judgement only by recalling major events. UKRAINE-RUSSIA WAR The Ukraine war began in February 2022, when Presi- dent Vladimir Putin decided toattackUkraine.Hisexpecta- tion was that it would be walk over. He could not have been more wrong. A popular Ukrainian comedian has be- come a war hero. The people of Ukraine have shown amaz- ing bravery , patriotic zeal and iron will. The Russian leader has been merciless, inflicting frightful damage all round. It will take at least a decade to rebuild Ukraine. CLIMATE CHANGE Climate change is all too vis- ible. From Chicago to Flori- da, Vancouver to New York, the land mass is six to ten feet under snow. Thousands of flights have been can- celled. Hundreds of passen- gers are standard at innu- merable airports, with shortage of proper shelter, sleeping space, child care and sanitation. Water taps have frozen, any number of towns and localities are without electricity. In others parts of the world nature’s has inflicted the fury of fires and floods. The flood waters in Western Pakistan took agonising weeks to subside. The damage and destruction was unpretended? In those areas of Pakistan it seldom rains. KYI’S 33 YRS IN PRISON The, almost insane and brutal military regime in Myanmar has given 77 year old Aung San Suu Kyi, a 33 year prison sentence.Thewords,“Human Rights” are not familiar to the military of what was once a civilized Buddhist country . POPULATION 8 BILLION The population of the World touched8billionin2022.Inthe next decade it will cross 9 bil- lion.Thiswillresultinashort- age of almost everything ex- cept human beings and arms. Imagine a China and a India each with 2.5 billion people. This is not a fairy tale but a horrendous possibility . ATROCITIES BY TALIBAN The United Nations is dys- functional. It is helpless in dealing with the atrocities being committed by the Tali- ban in Afghanistan. They misrule a country, while, mentally living in the 18th century . Why does not the Is- lamic world do something, it possess both money and might. Pakistan cannot take effective action because hun- dreds of thousands of Tali- ban live in the Frontier prov- ince of Pakistan. If the Tali- ban rule lasts a decade, a vast number of girls will grow up illiterate. Most unexpectedly the United Kingdom’s Con- servative Party has chosen a non-white as its leader. This was unthinkable even a dec- ade back. UK PM: INDIAN-ORIGIN Rishi Sunak is now Prime Minister. His great grand parents (Indian) migrated from Gujrawala to East Af- rica. His parents settled down in the UK. The rest is history. Good luck, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. QUEEN PASSED AWAY Queen Elizabeth, the longest serving British monarch, passed away on September 8 at Balmoral. She became Queen on the death of her fa- ther, King George VI on 6th February 1952. Queen Eliza- beth II’s regime lasted almost seventy years, seven years more than that of her great, great grand mother, Queen Victoria. G20 PRESIDENCY Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s internal and external image goes up by the month. He was unanimously elected President of G20 in Bali a few weeks back. The G-20 is the richest, most powerful and influential organisation in the world. Shri Modi has his work cut out. BOOK ON AMBEDKAR “Ambedkar: A Life” is a splendid book. Shashi is that rare politician who can actu- ally write. I have read several biographies of Ambedkar. This is arguably the best. Ambedkar is undoubtedly the outstanding intellectual, Indian politics has produced. A hundred years ago the life of an untouchable was like living in hell. How he over- came the cast barrier is de- scribed by the author with, both feeling and genuine sympathy. In many ways I admire Ambedkar. No one could have written our con- stitution in such a masterly way. I find his references to Gandhiji totally unaccepta- ble. Ambedkar never won an election. Without the gener- osity of Gandhi and Nehru he would not have got elected to the Rajya Sabha. Gandhi forgot and forgave. Not Ambedkar. Three person’s did not condole Gandhiji’s assassination. One was Ambedkar. The other two were Churchill and Stalin. Gandhi remains a world fig- ure. Ambedkar’s achieve- ments and fame are confined to India, that is Bharat. Was BR Ambedkar a great man. Yes, but not greater than Gandhiji. THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY THE AUTHOR ARE PERSONAL l Vol 1 l Issue No. 235 l RNI TITLE NO. MAHENG/2022/14652 Printed and published by Anita Hada Sangwan on behalf of First Express Publishers. Printed at Dangat Media Pvt Ltd, No.22, Dighe MIDC, Vishnu Nagar, TTC Industrial Area, Dighe, Navi Mumbai-400701. Published at Plot No. 3 Scheme C of Manglorean Garden Home, CHS Limited, Survey No. 5, 6C (Part) Ville Parle East, Mumbai 400057. Phone 022-46031417. Editor-In-Chief: Dr Jagdeesh Chandra Editor: Kartikey Dev Singh responsible for selection of news under the PRB Act Narendra Modi @narendramodi Saddened by the passing away of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who devoted his entire life to the Church and the teachings of Lord Christ. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. My thoughts are with the millions around the world who grieve his passing. Anurag Thakur @ianuragthakur Nation grieves with Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji over the tragic demise of his beloved mother. There is nothing as indescribable in God’s creation as the bond between mother child. May her atma attain sadgati! Om shanti. SPIRITUAL SPEAK Neither in this world nor elsewhere is there any happiness in store for him who always doubts. —Bhagavad Gita IN-DEPTH WORLD AWAITS NEW YEAR WITH HOPE AND SOME TREPIDATION ear 2022 will be gone in a few hours time but 2023 will come saddled with the same old fears and hopes. News of another Covid outbreak has been and will con- tinue to be disconcerting. Will the virus be as disruptive in 2023 as it was in 2020 and throw econ- omies and lives out of gear? One can only hazard some guesses and carry on with life hoping nothing dreadful will happen. With peace not on the horizon, the Ukraine war may only turn worse and cause more destruc- tion and disruption in supplies than it has done so far. That’s a challenge the world is most ap- prehensive about. So far India has steered clear of troubled wa- ters with adroitness but will it remain unaffected in 2023 and keep supply chains intact for the benefit of domestic consumers. Inflation and energy prices will determine if 2023 is cheerful or disappointing. Humanity survives on hope, which has helped it get over the worst calamities. TOP TWEETS Y unjab’s Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains de- servessomepraise for doing away with names of caste and fra- ternity given to about 56 gov- ernment primary schools ear- lier. Bains said the schools felt that in present times names associated with castes made “them feel uncivilised” and also“promotedsegregationin the society on caste lines”. Education in Punjab is im- parted on the principle of equality and there is no justi- fication for discrimination in schools’ names based on castes. After the minister’s or- der, government primary schools in the state are being renamed after a local hero or a known personality . It is a very small step towards end- ing casteism. Punjab is a Sikh majority state but Scheduled Castes constitute 4.3 percent of SC’s in India. It is the Jat Sikhs who dominate the state’s poli- tics and culture but are only 20 percent of the population whereas Scheduled Castes constitutenearly32percentof the total population of over 30 million. Despite their majori- ty Punjab had its first Dalit chief minister in September 2021 when Charanjit Channi, an SC MLA, was elevated to post.Theedu minister’sclaim of equalityandnodiscrimina- tion in state gets rebutted. And sadly discrimination was stark during Covid when Jat Sikhs reportedly sent food to Dalit homes as they were not allowed to enter gurd- waras for langar or touch ves- sels. Sikhism’s principle of “Sarbat da bhala” (welfare of all) saved Dalit community from starvation during the pandemic. A NAME CHANGE IS HALF A STEP Punjab’s Ed Minister Harjot Singh Bains deserves some praise for doing away with names of caste and fraternity given to about 56 govt primary schools earlier. Bains said the schools felt that in present times names associated with castes made “them feel uncivilised” and also “promoted segregation in the society on caste lines” P 2022 – THE YEAR THAT WAS... H Ambedkar is undoubtedly the outstanding intellectual, Indian politics has produced. A hundred years ago the life of an untouchable was like living in hell. How he over-came the cast barrier is described by the author with, both feeling and genuine sympathy. In many ways I admire Ambedkar. No one could have written our constitution in such a masterly way K NATWAR SINGH The author is Former Minister of External Affairs of India
  6. 6. MUMBAI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 05 INDIA www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/mumbai I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia New Delhi (ANI): As 2023 is knocking at the door, the next year is go- ing to be politically cru- cial as several high- stakes political battles are set to take place that are likely to set the tone for 2024 Lok Sabha polls. At least nine states, from the northeast to the west and south to the central part of the country, are due to wit- ness assembly elections in 2023. The coming year also holds signifi- cance for the anti-BJP parties who have been vocal about forming a united opposition for some time now. The election-bound states include Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kar- nataka, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram. Further, if all goes well, the gov- ernment may also hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir next year. In that con- text, the election-bound 2023 can be considered as the semifinal ahead mega battle of 2024. Rajasthan and Chhat- tisgarh are the two states where there is a Congress government. So it is probably not wrong to be said that there is a fight for sur- vival for Congress which got a boost after winning the recently held Himachal polls. In Rajasthan, Con- gress wrested power from the BJP in 2018 by winning 100 seats in the 200-member state As- sembly . The BJP, which got a thumping majori- ty by winning 163 seats in 2013, could manage to get only 73 seats in 2018. The State will again seeadirectfightbetween the BJP and Congress in 2023.Since1990,thepow- er in Rajasthan has been swinging between BJP and Congress. 2023 to set the tone for 2024 Lok Sabha elections POLITICAL BATTLE AHEAD Bengaluru (PTI): Un- ionHomeMinisterAmit ShahonSaturdaylauded the Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP), calling them ‘Himaveer’ (snow bravehearts)andsaidno one can encroach even aninchof ourlandwhen they guard the borders. He said the ITBP per- sonnel guard our bor- ders in harsh conditions and the title of ‘Himaveer’ for them is bigger than Padma Sri and Padma Vibhushan. “We cannot even im- agine how they guard our borders in minus 42 degree Celsius tempera- ture. This can happen only with a strong will- power and supreme de- gree of patriotism. The ITBP works in the odd geographical condi- tions in Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh or Jammu and Kashmir,” Shah said after inaugu- rating the Central De- tective Training Insti- tute of the ITBP here. “People of India call the ITBP soldiers as 'Himaveer.' This title is bigger than the Padma Sri and Padma Vib- hushan civilian awards. While the civilian awards are the govern- ment title, 'Himaveer' is the title given by the people of India,” Shah told the gathering. Among all the central armed police forces, the ITPB works in the most odd weather conditions, he said. “I am always as- sured and never worry at all about the Indo- China border when our ITBP soldiers are pa- trolling or camping be- cause no one there can encroach even an inch of our land,” the Home Minister said. New Delhi (ANI): Con- gress leader Rahul Gan- dhi on Saturday said he considers the BJP as his “guru” (teacher) as it shows him a roadmap and teaches him “what should never be done”. At a press conference, the Wayanad MP said, “I want them (BJP) to at- tack us aggressively, this will help Congress party understand its ideology. I consider them (BJP) as my Guru, they are showing me the way and training me on what is not to be done.” While talking about the Bharat Jodo Yatra which entered New Del- hi on December 24 be- fore taking a nine-day break, he said, “When I started this, I just took it as an ordinary yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Slowly we un- derstood that this yatra has a voice feelings.” “The doors of Bharat Jodo Yatra are open for everyone, we are not go- ing to stop anyone from joining us. Akhilesh ji, Mayawati ji and others want ‘Mohabbat ka Hin- dustan’,” he invited oth- er Opposition parties ahead of 2024 elections. New Delhi (PTI): As- sam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will re- turn to power for a third consecutive term after the 2024 general elec- tion, even though there could be many candi- dates for the post. Himanta Biswa Sar- ma said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) and the country’s only candidate for the post of prime minister is Narendra Modi. “Nar- endra Modi will become the prime minister again with the bless- ings of people,” he told a press conference here. Srinagar (PTI): Basic rights in the country have now become “lux- uries” and “entitle- ments” bestowed upon only those who toe the government's line on political, social and re- ligious matters, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehboo- ba Mufti said on Satur- day. In a letter to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, she also alleged that the trust deficit and growing al- ienation has only wid- ened in Jammu and Kashmir since the abro- gation of Article 370 in 2019. “I write to you with a deep sense of concern and worry about the prevailing situation in the country especially J-K. Your re- cent observations on the inability of lower judiciary to grant bail in ordinary cases in a functioning democracy as ours should have been adopted as a direc- tive rather than just be- ing consigned to a sin- gle column story churned out in newspa- pers,” Mufti said in the letter posted on her Twitter handle. Speaking at the inau- guration of the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Acad- emy on Friday, CJI Chandrachud had said that over 63 lakh cases across the country have been considered to be delayed due to non- availability of counsel and over 14 lakh cases are delayed as they await some kind of doc- ument or record. Patna (PTI): Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Satur- day made it clear that he had “no problems” with the Congress, his ally in the state, push- ing for Rahul Gandhi as Prime Ministerial can- didate for the next gen- eral elections. Talking to media here, the Ja- nata Dal (U) leader also reiterated that he was “not a claimant” for the top post. New Delhi: An advertiser needs to have the freedom to make advertisements containing “generic comparison” with other related products to highlight its own product and mere allusions are not sufficient to make out a case of disparagement, the Delhi High Court has said in a recent order. The court made the observation on a lawsuit by Zydus Wellness Products against Dabur India over commercials for ‘Dabur Glucoplus-C Orange’ as it refused to pass an interim order to restrain alleged “unfair competition” and disparagement in relation to the plaintiff’s ‘Glucon-D Tangy Orange’. ADVERTISER CAN DO GENERIC COMPARISON WITH OTHER PRODUCTS: DELHI HIGH COURT New Delhi: A court here has sentenced a person to six months imprisonment for seriously injuring a man while reversing his dumper and then dumping him in a field where he was found dead. Ram Kumar, however, was released as he had already undergone six months in detention. The court was hearing arguments on the sentencing of Kumar, who hit Lala Ram while reversing his dumper in an alleged rash and negligent manner at a construction site on March 30, 2015. Kumar on the pretext of taking a severely injured Ram to a hospital dumped him in a field. He then washed off blood stains from his vehicle and suppressed the incident, the pros- ecution said, adding that Ram’s body was found the next day. New Delhi: A Delhi court has denied anticipatory bail to a 28-year-old man accused of cheating an IAS officer online while he was trying to book an appointment at a hospital in November. Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik denied the relief to West Bengal resident Shyam Babu Giri, who was alleged to have cheated the officer posted in the Ministry of Commerce of Rs 33,400. The judge, while noting that “extraordinary relief of antici- patory bail can be granted only in extraordinary circum- stances”, said the details of the modus operandi by which the offence was committed was yet to be ascertained. MAN GETS 6 MONTHS JAIL FOR CAUSING DEATH BY RASH DRIVING, NEGLIGENCE COURT DENIES ANTICIPATORY BAIL TO MAN WHO CHEATED IAS OFFICER ONLINE WithITBPguardingourborder,no onecangrabaninchofIndia:Shah Calling them ‘Himaveer’, Union HM says they guard country’s borders in harsh conditions At least 9 states, from the N-E to the west and south to the Central India, will witness assembly polls in 2023 Amit Shah inaugurates the ITBP residential and non-residential complexes at Devanahalli, in Bengaluru on Saturday. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai also present. Cricketers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya meet Union HM Amit Shah at his residence, in New Delhi on Saturday. —PHOTO BY ANI SHAH TO LAUNCH JANA BISWAS RATH YATRA IN TRIPURA ON JANUARY 5 Agartala: Focusing upon the upcoming Assembly Election in Tripura, Union Home Min- ister Amit Shah will inaugu- rate Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jana Biswas Rath Yatra in the state. Tripura BJP will start Jana Biswas Rath Yatra programme to strengthen the party support base in the state. 100-DAY STAY WITH FAMILY OR HEADQUARTERS FOR JAWANS DEPUTED ON BORDERS: SHAH CONGRESS PRESIDENT KHARGE LASHES OUT AT BJP, ACCUSES IT OF CHEATING INDIANS Thiruvananthapuruam (Agencies): With a likely cabinet reshuffle by PM Narendra Modi, it is speculated that popular actor Suresh Gopi might get a berth. Gopi, who till April, was a nominated member by BJP to the Rajya Sabha, was keen to get an extension and he wished that the extension comes with a cabi- net berth. Gopi was a candidate at the 2019 Lok Sabha poll from Trissur and also in the 2021 Trissur assembly constituency. SHAH A ‘POLITICAL TRADER’ WHO TAKES IN CORRUPT PEOPLE INTO BJP: SIDDARAMAIAH Bengaluru (PTI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah an- nounced on Saturday that the soldiers deputed in border areas of the country will get to stay with their families or in headquarters for 100 days in a year. Delivering a speech after inauguration and laying the foundation stone of various projects of ITBP and Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, Shah said, “They (soldiers posted in border areas) should have this opportunity to stay with their families or at headquarters for 100 days... We are preparing rosters for this purpose.” “The stress and ten- sion of soldiers will come down. This is a difficult task, I understand. But, I believe from a humanitarian point of view it has to be done,” the Home Minister added. He assured ITPB soldiers that before elections, the govern- ment will make a plan in this regard. “PM Naredra Modi’s govt is dedicated to the welfare of soldiers and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF),” he asserted. New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sat- urday lashed out at the BJP and said that Indians know that the BJP has cheated them. Kharge took to Twitter and reminded PM Narendra Modi of his promises. He said that the BJP could not meet all these promises in 2022. “@narendramodi ji, today is the last day of 2022. You said that by 2022... every farmer’s income will be doubled. Every Indian will have a house. Every house will get 24x7 electricity. This didn’t happen... ... But every Indian knows that BJP has cheated him!” Kharge tweeted in Hindi. Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for calling the Congress corrupt by terming the latter a “political trader” who inducted tainted people in the state BJP. In a series of tweets on Friday night, Siddaramaiah sarcastically “commended” the hypoc- risy of Shah for talking about corrup- tion despite retaining leaders in the Karnataka unit of BJP who are steeped in wrongdoing by charging 40 per cent commission in recruitment, transfer, promotion, allocation of grants, implementation of works and payment of bills. Basic rights in India have become ‘luxuries’ ‘entitlements’: Mufti Mehbooba Mufti I write to you with a deep sense of con- cern and worry about the prevailing situa- tion in the country es- pecially J-K. —Mehbooba Mufti, Former JK CM (in her letter to the Chief Justice of India) I consider them (BJP) as my Guru, they are showing me the way and train- ing me on what is not to be done. —Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader IconsiderBJPmy‘guru’,says Cong leader Rahul Gandhi ModiwillbecomePMagain:HimantaBiswaSarma Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a press conference, in New Delhi, on Saturday. —PHOTO BY PTI New Delhi (ANI): Chhat- tisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in the national capital and expressed deep condolences on the demise of his mother Heeraben Modi, also known as Hiraba Modi, who passed away at the age of 100 on Friday. BAGHEL MEETS PM, CONDOLES HIS MOTHER’S DEMISE New Delhi (FIB): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed delight on meeting Air Marshal PV Iyer (Retitred). The Prime Minister also received a copy of his book. The Prime Minister tweeted: “Delighted to meet Air Marshal PV Iyer (Retd) today. His zest for life is remarkable and so is his passion towards staying fit and healthy. PM MODI MEETS RETIRED AIR MARSHAL PV IYER AS TALKS BEGIN OF UNION CABINET REJIG, KERALA’S SURESH GOPI’S NAME SURFACES PASSING ON BATON! Dr SL Thaosen, IPS takes over additional charge of Director General Border Security Force from Pankaj Kumar Singh, IPS, at BSF Headquarters, in New Delhi on Saturday. “No issue with RaGa as PM candidate” IN THE COURTYARD
  7. 7. MUMBAI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 06 INDIA www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/mumbai I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia New Delhi (ANI): The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers on Satur- day said that medicines are being made availa- ble under Pradhan Man- tri Bhartiya Janausha- dhi Pariyojana (PMB- JP), priced 50-90 per cent less than that of brand- ed medicines fulfilling Prime Minister Naren- dra Modi’s vision of en- suring high-quality medicines at affordable prices to all. Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the Department of Phar- maceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fer- tilizers, Government of India in November 2008. The target of opening 3,000 Kendras was achieved in De- cember 2017. Further, a revised target of total 6,000 out- lets was also achieved in March 2020. In this journey, the number of Kendras has now increased to 9,000 from 8,610 in the last fi- nancial year. Ministry of Chemi- cals and Fertilizers in a statement said that the government has deep- ened the reach of PM- BJP with more than 9,000 stores covering 743 out of 766 districts across the country . The Government has set a target to increase the number of Prad- han Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) to 10,000 by March 2024. The product basket of PMBJP comprises 1,759 medicines and 280 surgical devices cover- ing all major therapeu- tic groups such as Car- diovascular, Anti-can- cers, Anit-diabetics, Anti-infectives, Anti- allergic, Gastro-intesti- nal medicines, Nutra- ceuticals, etc. “In addition to this, various nutraceutical products like Protein Powder, Malt-based Food Supplements, etc. and some AYUSH products like Ayurak- sha Kit, Balraksha Kit and Ayush-64 tablet as immunity boosters have been added to the product basket of the Pariyojana,” the Min- istry said. PMBJP providing medicines at affordable prices PM MODI’S VISION New Delhi: Vice Presi- dentJagdeepDhankhar has greeted the nation on the eve of New Year – 2023. In his message, he said, this joyous occa- sion is an opportu- nity to contin- ue our ef- forts with greater vigour ensuring the upward growth trajectory. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the nation that is on rise as never before, is a favored global desti- nation of growth, op- portunity and invest- ments. He has appealed to people to usher in the new year with a resolve to take India to greater heights of progress and prosperity . Vice President Dhankhar greets the nation on New Year’s eve Year 2022 was more peaceful than previous 4 years: JK DGP Mission Zero Terror is our New Year resolution, says Jammu Kashmir top cop Dilbag Singh Jammu: In his year- ender media conference on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dil- bag Singh said that 2022 was more peaceful as compared to the previ- ous four years. Addressing media- persons here, the DGP said that 56 foreigner terrorists were among 186 killed in 2022. Giving details, Singh said, “One hundred youth joined militancy in the year, 17 were ar- rested, the others were killed and only 18 are now active. We haven’t seen such a lowest local militant recruitment in thepastfouryears.Also, a total of 159 militants/ over ground workers (OGWs) were arrested. Fourteen cops and 17 se- curity force personnel were killed in opera- tions against the mili- tants in the year 2022. “Mission Zero Terror is our New Year resolu- tion. In 2022, we busted 146militantmodules.The law and order situation wasmostpeacefulin2022. A total of 1,350 UAPA casesareunderinvestiga- tion. The SIA and SIUs are doing a great job. “We conducted large scale anti-militancy oper- ations through out the year in which 186 mili- tants,including56foreign- ers, were killed. Majority of theslainmilitantswere affiliated to Lashkar-e- Toiba and Jaish-e-Mo- hammed,” the DGP said. New Delhi (ANI): The Delhi District Cricket Association Director Shyam Sharma said a DDCA team will be at Max Hospital in Dehra- dun to monitor Indian cricketerRishabhPant’s health, who met with an accident on Dec 30, and if needed the batter- wicketkeeper would be airlifted to Delhi for his plastic surgery . While returning from Delhi to Roorkee, Pant’s car collided with the di- vider on the Narsan bor- der of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal on Friday . Sharma said that Pant might be air- lifted to the National Capital for further sur- gery as he suffered mul- tiple injuries. Talking to ANI, Sharma said: “A team of Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) is going to Max Hospital Dehradun to monitor his health, if required we’ll shift him to Delhi and chanc- es are high that we’ll airlift him to Delhi for plastic surgery.” Pant likely to be shifted to Delhi: DDCA Director Transport Ministry team inspecting the car of cricketer Rishabh Pant after it met with an accident, at the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Tourist walk on a snow-covered road on their way to the Gulmarg. —Image for representational purpose only. New Delhi: Delhi Po- lice’s Crime Branch has arrested a man wanted in the cases related to the spurious liquor tragedy in Bihar’s Sa- ran which claimed the lives of 73 people, an of- ficial said on Saturday . The accused has been identified as Ram Babu Mahto, a resident of Doila village in Saran district. According to Ravin- dra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), infor- mation was received by the Inter-State Cell of the Crime Branch that Mahto may be hiding somewhere in Delhi. “On the basis of tech- nical surveillance as well as specific inputs, Mahto was nabbed from Dwarka,” Yadav said. Bihar hooch tragedy’s mastermind arrested in Delhi Indore (PTI): Four members of a family tested positive for coro- navirus in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore dis- trict on Saturday, and their samples have been sent for genome se- quencing, an official said. A 45-year-old man, his wife and their daughters, aged 12 and seven years, living in Agrawal Nagar colony have tested positive for the infection, district surveillance officer Dr Amit Malakar told PTI. “Their samples were sent for testing after they complained of cough and cold,” he said. Family of four tests positive for coronavirus in MP’s Indore Thiruvananthapuram: With four international airports already in op- eration in Kerala, the state government on Saturday gave the nod for land acquisition to build a fifth airport in Kottayam district near the famed Sabarimala temple. The order from the Revenue Department states that 2,570 acres of land will be taken be- tween Erumeli South and Manimala. The Cheruvally rubber es- tate has been selected as the place for the pro- posed airport. Outside of the rubber estate, 307 acres of land will also have to be ac- quired, the order says. The airport will be located 48 kms from the Sabarimala airport and will have a runway of 3,500 metres. The state-run KSIDC has been appointed as the nodal agency for all the preliminary work, including taking over the land. The state govt has all along contested that this land originally be- longed to it. Nod for airport near Sabarimala temple JK:Snowfallbrings smileontourists’faces Assam: Ahead of the EC’s deadline on start- ing the delimitation ex- ercise for assembly and parliamentary seats, the Cabinet decided to merge four districts with existing ones and redraw boundaries in 14 places on 31 Dec. As per details, Biswanath dis- trict will get merged with Sonitpur, Hojai with Nagaon, Bajali with Barpeta and Tam- ulpur with Baksa. Also, the decision comes into effect immediately and notifications have been issued and with this the number of districts in state will now get re- duced from 35 to 31. Ahead of EC’s delimitation deadline,Assam merges 4 dists Srinagar: The pro- longed dry spell in Kashmir was broken as the valley received overnight light to mod- erate snowfall which brought slight relief from the intense cold conditions, even as the flight operations at the Srinagar airport were affected early morning. The snowfall, which was the season’s first in the plains of the valley, however led to the clo- sure of the Srinagar- Leh national highway, the officials said. While the plains of Kashmir received light snowfall, the higher reaches experienced moderate snow. Thiruvananthapuram (PTI): Kerala Gover- nor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday greeted people of the state on the eve of the New Year and wished it ushers in a period of plenty, equity and well- being for everyone. “I earnestly wish that the year 2023 strengthens our har- mony in ideas and en- deavours for Kerala’s development and ush- ers in a period of plen- ty, equity and well-be- ing for everyone in our state,” Khan added. Kerala Guv Arif Mohd Khan extends New Year greetings NEPALESE HELD ON CHARGES OF IMPERSONATION HYDERABAD: 15 INJURED AS BUS GOES OFF ROAD Kolkata: In a joint raid by personnel of the Indian Army and the West Bengal district police, a citizen of Nepal impersonating as an Indian Army colonel, was ar- rested on Saturday from Sukhiapokhri area adjacent to the Indo-Nepal border in Darjeeling district of West Bengal. The ar- rested person has been identified as Man Baha- dur Gurung, a resident of Taratal in Bardiya district of Nepal. Hyderabad: At least 15 passengers were injured when a TSRTC bus rammed into bushes at Rajendra Nagar on the city outskirts on Saturday. According to police, driver of the city bus belonging to TSRTC lost control and as a result the vehicle veered off the road and rammed into roadside bushes be- fore coming to a halt. The accident occurred near Hydershakote in Rangareddy district. Chandigarh: Chandigarh Police on Saturday said they are investigating allegations of rape attempt levelled by an athletics coach against Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, a former Olympian. Former captain of the Indian national hockey team, Sandeep Singh has rubbished the charges as politically motivated. The woman, who participated in the 2016 Rio Olympics, was recruited as a junior coach in the Sports Department in September. Srinagar: A total of 172 terrorists, including 42 foreign- ers, were killed in more than 90 operations carried out by the security forces in Kashmir in 2022. “During year 2022, total 93 successful encounters took place in Kash- mir in which 172 terrorists including 42 foreign terrorists got neutralised,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar wrote on Twitter. Hyderabad: Anjani Kumar, who earlier held post of Director General, ACB, on Saturday assumed office as the new DGP of Telangana. The 1990-batch IPS officer, who took charge at state police headquarters, succeeded M. Mahendar Reddy, who demitted office on reaching superan- nuation. Several senior police officials congratulated Anjani Kumar on the occasion. Mahendar Reddy, who served as the head of state police force for five years, was given farewell by his successor and other senior police officials. HARYANA SPORTS MINISTER FACES ALLEGATIONS OF RAPE ATTEMPT 172 TERRORISTS KILLED IN KASHMIR IN 2022; RECRUITMENT DOWN BY 37%: ADGP SENIOR IPS OFFICER ANJANI KUMAR TAKES OVER AS TELANGANA DGP NEWS DIGEST The nation that is on rise as never be- fore, is a favored global destination of growth, opportunity and investments. —Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice President 19.67% INCREASE IN NIA CASES THIS YR Jammu: A total of 186 terrorists, including 56 Pakistani nationals, were killed and 159 arrested in 2022 which proved to be the most successful in recent years. JK DGP said the police and other security agencies are moving in the right direction to achieve “zero terror” activities in the Union territory. New Delhi: In a state- ment, BSF mentioned, “The troops of the Punjab Frontier have maintained an extremely high level of alertness and vigil. Re- sultantly, BSF has suc- cessfully detected and captured 22 drones and seized 316.988 kgs of heroin, 67 weap- ons, 850 rounds.” 56 PAKISTANIS AMONG KILLED TERRORISTS: DGP BSF CAPTURED 22 DRONES, SEIZED 316 KG HEROIN Arif Mohammed Khan Jagdeep Dhankhar Dilbag Singh
  8. 8. MUMBAI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 07 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/mumbai I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Commodity Price Change % Chg GOLD 55,210.00 205.00 0.37 (Per 10g) SILVER 69,698.00 30.00 0.04 (Per 1kg) COMMODITIES Currency Price Change % Chg USDINR 82.73 0.14 0.16 GBPINR 99.52 0.31 0.31 CURRENCIES Over 98,000 unsold homes in Delhi-NCR at 2022-end New Delhi (PTI): The Del- hi-NCR market has 98,290 unsold housing units at the end of 2022 calendar year and it will take around five years for builders to sell thesestocksatcurrentsales velocity, as per PropTiger. com. In its latest report, housing brokerage firm PropTiger has mentioned that unsold inventory rose 17% in 2022 to 8,49,510 units across eight major cities. Out of these, nearly 8.5 lakh unsold stocks, 80 per cent units are under con- struction, while 20 per cent homes are completed and ready-to-move-in. These cities are -- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Re- gion (MMR), Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hy- derabad, Pune and Ahmedabad. With im- provement in housing sales across 8 cities, the inven- tory overhang -- the esti- mated time builders would take to sell off the existing unsold stock based on the current sales velocity -- has declined to 33 months in 2022, as compared to 42 months during 2021, the consultant said. “Pune, Kolkata and Chennai have the lowest inventory over- hang of 26 months, where- as, Delhi NCR continues to have the highest inventory overhang of 61 months,” PropTiger said. The Delhi-NCR market has been facing this issue of unsold inventories for many years as sales velocity has remainedsubdued.TheNCR market is plagued with the problem of stalled projects as many big developers in- cluding Unitech, Amrapali, Jaypee Infratech, The 3C CompanyandAjnaraGroup. AS PER PROPTIGER REPORTS UNSOLD INVENTORY z Housing brokerage firm PropTiger has mentioned that unsold inventory rose 17% in 2022 to 8,49,510 units across 8 major cities z Out of these, nearly 8.5 lakh unsold stocks, 80% units are under construction, while 20% homes are completed business BRIEFS Mumbai: After years of lackluster performance, the Indian banking sector has been a clear outper- former in 2022 and the credit growth in Q4FY23 is expected to be stronger, said Emkay Global Finan- cial Services Ltd. As per report by Emkay Global, the Indian banking sector performance was led by stronger than-expected credit growth after years of a lackluster performance, sharp margin uptick bene- fiting from the rate cycle and a far stronger balance sheet now. —AGENCIES BANK CREDIT DEVP TO BE STRONGER: EMKAY GLOBAL New Delhi: The global cy- bersecurity market grew 15.9 per cent year on year to $17.8 billion in the third quarter this year, despite deteriorating economic conditions, a report has shown. Palo Alto Net- works was the number one vendor in the quarter, growing 24.9% and in- creasing its market share to 8.4 per cent, up from 7.8 per cent in Q3 2021. Cisco was the second- largest cybersecurity ven- dor, with growth of 16.7 per cent and a flat market share of 6.9 per cent. Net- work security was the largest category, repre- senting $5.1 billion and growing 14.8%. —PTI INT’L CYBERSECURITY MKT GROWS 16% TO REACH $17.8 BN IN Q3 Islamabad: Pakistan’s economic situation is fac- ing “severe headwinds” with inflation being fore- cast to stay high between 21-23% and the cash- strapped country’s fiscal deficit widening by more than 115% in the first four months of the cur- rent fiscal year. Pak’s Ministry of Finance (MoF) said that the economic growth is likely to remain below the budgeted target in FY23 due to devasta- tion caused by floods, as per reports. —PTI PAKISTAN’S ECONOMY FACES SEVERE HEADWINDS New York: The Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual list of the 10 largest chari- table gifts announced by individuals or their foun- dations totaled nearly $9.3 billion in 2022. Topping the list is Bill Gates, who gave $5 billion to the Bill Melinda Gates Founda- tion to back the grantmak- er’s work in global health, development, policy ad- vocacy, U.S. education. Gates, whose net worth is estimated at $104 billion, attracted attention in July when he announced he was giving $20 billion to the foundation. —PTI BILL GATES MADE BIGGEST CHARITABLE DONATION IN 2022 *Rates till the edition went to print. CENTRE TO ROLL OUT NEW INTEGRATED FOOD SECURITY SCHEME New Delhi: The government is set to roll out of center’s new integrated food security Scheme from 1 January 2023, the Min- istry of Con- sumer Affairs, Food Public Distribution said. As per the deci- sion made by cabinet, led by PM Narendra Modi, the new Scheme would provide free food grains to 81.35 crore beneficiaries under NFSA, for the year 2023. It would also ensure effective and uniform implementation of National Food Security Act (NFSA). —AGENCIES GLOBAL CELLULAR IOT MODULE MARKET GROWS ONLY 2% IN Q3 New Delhi: Global cellular internet of things (IoT) module shipments grew by only 2% (on-year) in Q3 2022, as China led the market followed by North America and Europe. According to a re- port by Counterpoint Research, China’s shipments decreased 8 per cent (YoY) in Q3 due to a resurgence of Covid-19 cases. Automotive, router/CPE, PC, in- dustrial and point of sale (POS) were the top five applications in terms of value in Q3. —PTI OTHER STORIES ANANT AMBANI, KARAN ADANI TO BE PART OF MAHA’S ECONOMIC ADVISORY COUNCIL Mumbai: Anant Ambani, the son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Karan Adani, the son of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, have both been nominated as members of Maharash- tra’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC), as per the chief minister’s office (CMO). Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran will preside over the council, which will include 21 members. “The EAC will play a key role in achieving the goal of a $1-tril- lion economy. It will function as a private research body with a focus on issues related to agriculture, banking, engineering and education among others,” Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis earlier said in the legislative council. —AGENCIES 2022 IN REVIEW rom Ratan Tata and Gautam Adani to Falguni Nayar and Kaivalya Vohra, take a look at Indian business leaders who grabbed headlines in the year gone by. RATAN TATA Tata Group started the year 2022 with a bang as it took over Air India and in a historic order, Tata Group- led Air India is reportedly close to placing landmark orders for as many as 500 aircrafts. As per a report, these 500 jets are being bought from both Airbus and Boeing as Air India prepares to transform it- self under the Tata Group. GAUTAM ADANI The richest In- dian and the third richest in the world, Ada- ni left behind Indian billion- aire Mukesh Ambani. Ada- ni grabbed headlines throughout the year for his ventures and deals but his appetite for headlines made him grab not only head- lines but also a media house. NDTV’s takeover remained the highlight of all his ventures. MUKESH AMBANI Mukesh Am- bani chairs and runs $104 bil- lion (revenue) Reliance Indus- tries, which has interests in petrochem- icals, oil and gas, telecom, and retail. Reliance Industries Ltd also announced that it will acquireGermanfirmMetro AG’s wholesale operations in India for Rs 2,850 crore as the conglomerate Ambani seeks to strengthen its dom- inant position in India’s mammoth retail sector. FALGUNI NAYAR Falguni Nayar quit her invest- ment banking job to start Nykaa, a retail- er of beauty products.NayartookNykaa public in November 2021 and became India’s richest self-made female entrepre- neur in 2022. As per the IIFL Wealth Hurun India rich list 2022, Nayar is India’s richest woman with a net worth of Rs 38,700 crores. PIYUSH BANSAL The country was pleasantly s u r p r i s e d when Piyush- appeared in the reality show Shark Tank India. The Lenskart founder be- came a favourite on social media for his sharp busi- ness skills, vision, humble approach, and confidence. ANAND MAHINDRA The Mahindra group owner is a sound busi- nessman and a social media e n t h u s i a s t . Along with running a suc- cessful business, he is fa- mous for his candid tweets and interactions on the micro-blogging platform. Be it an incorrectly spelt ‘Croissant’ or telling people why it’s none of his business who his daugh- ters choose to marry, the billionaire made head- lines for his social media takes and gestures throughout the year. Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, currently stands at the 91st rank in India’s list of the wealthiest people. NAMITA THAPAR Another shark from the Shark Tank India, Na- mita became a h o u s e h o l d name and in- spiration for not only en- trepreneurs but many so- cial media memes for her careful, calculated, and polite approach on the show. A chartered account- ant by profession, Thapar is the executive director of Pune-based Emcure Phar- ma, worth $730 million. GHAZAL ALAGH The 34-year- old’s company Honasa Con- sumer, which hosts the brand Mamaear th, became a unicorn in Janu- ary 2022 after closing a $52 million funding round led by Sequoia Capital India. Valued at $1.2 billion, the company was co-founded by Ghazal and her spouse Varun Alagh. The company doubled its revenue in the last finan- cial year at $121 million through online and in-store sales. Gazal Alagh was also seen at Shark Tank India. LEENA NAIR Leena Nair made the head- lines after she joined the French ultra- luxury lifestyle brand Chanel as Global CEO in January 2022. An alumnus of XLRI Jamshed- pur and Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli in Maharashtra, she became the first woman to become CEO of the iconic and ad- mired company Chanel. Before Chanel, she had a long career at Unilever. PARAG AGARWAL After getting appointed as successor to Twitter co- founder and CEO Jack Dorsey in November 2021, Parag Agarwal again hit the headlines after the Elon Musk-Twitter saga started in 2022. He departed from the company on less than friendly terms, having been reportedly escorted out of the building along with other top executives on the same day that Tesla boss Musk completed the $44 million deal to take over Twitter. JAYSHREE ULLAL Born in Lon- don and raised in Delhi, Jay- shree Ullal was among those who proved their mettle. The president and CEO of Arista Net- works, a computer net- working firm, she got listed on the Forbes list of Amer- ica’s richest self-made women. With a net worth of $1.9 billion, Ullal owns 5% of Arista’s stock. DEVIKA Devika Bul- chandani is an- other addition to Indian talent rocking the stage at the global level. She was ap- pointed as the Global CEO of the advertising, market- ing, and public relations agencyOgilvyinSeptember 2022. She is responsible for all aspects of the creative network’s business across 131 offices in 93 countries. Before being appointed as global CEO, Bulchandani served as Global President and CEO of Ogilvy North America took the helm from Andy who stepped down as Global CEO. BIZ LEADERS WHO MADE HEADLINES F OTHER SUCCESSFUL AND RICHEST BUSINESS WOMEN IN INDIA 2022 z Nita Ambani z Roshini Nadar z Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw z Anu Aga z Rekha Jhunjhunwala z Savitri Jindal z Radha Vembu z Leena Tiwari Global Investors Summit: UP receives investment worth over `1 lakh crore New Delhi: Investors have submitted proposals to the UP State Industrial Devel- opment Authority (UPSI- DA) for the construction of industrial facilities in vari- ous state districts totaling more than Rs 1 lakh crore. The UP government stat- ed in a statement released here that memoranda of intent (MoUs) worth Rs 83,000 crore had been inked regarding these invest- ment proposals. The Global Investors Summit, which will take place in Lucknow from February 10–12, 2023, will see the completion of these MoUs. Chief Executive Of- ficer (CEO), UPSIDA, May- ur Maheshwari said the state government is mak- ing complete efforts to make Uttar Pradesh a tril- lion-dollar economy. To achieve the target, nine teams of senior officials of UPSIDA were constituted. In the first phase, meetings were organised with inves- tors and entrepreneurs in 22 districts of the state. Tata Motors to complete acquisition of Ford India’s manufacturing Plant in Jan 10 New Delhi: The auto major said that the ac- quisition of Ford In- dia’s (FIPL) manufac- turing plant at Sanand, through its subsidiary, Tata Passenger Elec- tric Mobility (TPEML) will be completed on 10 January 2023. On 7 August 2022, Tata Motors said that its subsidiary, TPEML and FIPL had executed a unit transfer agree- ment for the acquisi- tion of FIPL’s manufac- turing plant situated at Sanand, Gujarat. TATA STEEL, TUTR HYPERLOOP TO DEVELOP HYPERLOOP TECH Chennai (ANI): Tata Steel and TuTr Hyperloop have signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) at IIT Ma- dras, to jointly work on the development and deploy- ment of hyperloop tech- nology at scale. The main research areas will focus on key challenges of design and materials selection. Debashish Bhattacharjee, Vice-President, Technology and New Materials Business, Tata Steel, said: “We encour- age and foster homegrown technologies and are com- mitted to drive them towards commercial success.” Musk becomes first person in history to lose $200 billion New Delhi: Elon Musk was the second person ever to amass a personal fortune of more than $200 billion, breaching that threshold in January 2021, months after Jeff Bezos. The Tesla Inc. chief ex- ecutive officer has now achieved a first of his own: becoming the only person in history to erase $200 billion from their net worth. Musk has seen his wealth plummet to $137 billion after Tesla shares tumbled in recent weeks, including an 11% drop on Tuesday, according to the B l o o m b e r g Billionaires Index. Elon Musk’s for- tune peaked at $340 bil- lion on Nov. 4, 202.
  9. 9. Aurangabad (PTI): State Agriculture Min- ister Abdul Sattar on Saturday claimed that a leader from his own party was among those who instigated allega- tions of corruption against him. Talking to Marathi news channel, Sattar, who did not name any- one, said he had com- plained to Chief Minis- ter Eknath Shinde about the issue. The minister, who be- longs to the Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena, was targeted by the opposition during the just-concluded Win- ter Session of the state legislature. It came af- ter the Bombay High Court stayed his deci- sion in a land dispute. “I am also being held responsible for deci- sions which were not taken during my ten- ure.... A person from my own party is behind the allegations along with opposition people and other ‘well-wishers’ of mine,” Sattar said. Confidential talks held at the chief minis- ter’s residence were leaked and he had re- quested Shinde to look into this matter, he said. “Some people are sur- prised that a member of the minority commu- nity has got such an im- portant portfolio. They think they may get my ministry if I am gone. But I would not name anyone,” Sattar further said. On the allegation that he passed an illegal or- der in a land dispute, he said, “I have given land (titles) to 19 families who were starving. They had proof of pos- session, and even other evidence was verified.” The Bombay High Court recently issued a notice to Sattar for ‘reg- ularizing’ private pos- session of land reserved for public ‘gairan’ (graz- ing) in Washim district in the face of a civil court order. MUMBAI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 08 2NDFRONT www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epapers/mumbai I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Mumbai (PTI): On New Year’s eve, the Na- tionalist Congress Par- ty (NCP) on Saturday said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed to deliver on its promises in 2022. A statement by NCP Spokesperson, Mahesh Tapase, questioned if the Union government had a roadmap for the development and re- payment of debt. Should the nation ex- pect new ‘jumlas’ (poll rhetoric) in 2023, Ta- pase asked. Incidentally, general elections are scheduled to be held in 2024. “Now that we have only a few hours left of 2022, it is time the na- tion revisits the prom- ises made by the BJP government. GDP stands at 6.5% against 10% as promised for 2022. Farmers’ income has not doubled nor 100% irrigation achieved,” said the NCP leader. Eradication of mal- nutrition, 24x7 electric- ity, 100% broadband connectivity in all gram panchayats along with digital literacy for all as well as a USD 5 trillion economy were some of the promises made by Modi’s govern- ment, he claimed. “The government has written off Rs10 lakh crore of bank loans and these were not majorly the credits taken by farmers and small trad- ers. SMEs scheme for non-collateral credit is only on paper as banks refuse to entertain pro- posals,” he alleged. The Central govern- ment’s borrowing in eight years of Bharati- ya Janata Party (BJP) rule has touched Rs80 lakh crore, the rupee stood at 82 to the US dol- lar, while two lakh per- sons had renounced Indian citizenship and migrated in 2022, said Tapase further. Modi govt failed to keep promises in 2022: NCP Asks if more ‘jumlas’ in store for 2023, roadmap for development and repayment of nation’s debt PROMISES UNFULFILLED? “Now that we have only a few hours left of 2022, it is time the nation revisits the promises made by the BJP govern- ment. GDP stands at 6.5% against 10% as promised for 2022. Farmers’ income has not doubled nor 100% irrigation achieved,” said Tapase. Eradica- tion of malnutrition, 24x7 electricity, 100% broadband connectivi- ty in all gram panchay- ats along with digital literacy for all as well as a USD 5 trillion economy were some of the promises made by Modi’s government, he claimed. The government has written off Rs10 lakh crore of bank loans and these were not majorly the credits taken by farmers and small traders. SMEs scheme for non-collateral credit is only on paper as banks refuse to entertain proposals. —Mahesh Tapase, Nationalist Congress Party Spokesperson Thane (PTI): Navi Mumbai's metro rail line number one will soon begin operations as a trial from Central Park and Belapur sta- tions has been success- fully completed, an of- ficial of state-run plan- ning authority City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) said on Saturday . The trial on the 5.96- km stretch between the two stations was con- ducted on Friday in the presence of Sanjay Mukherjee, Chairman- Managing Director of CIDCO and Brijesh Dix- it, MD of Maha Metro, an entity of the state and Union govern- ments tasked with engi- neering assistance to commission the line. “A trial run was held earlier between Central Park and Pendhar and now we have completed the trial from Central Park to Belapur. Opera- tions of metro line num- ber one will commence soon,” Mukherjee said. Line number one is from Pendhar to Be- lapur and is 11km-long. This is one of the four elevated Metro rail routes being developed. ‘Colleague behind corruption allegations’ SUSPICION Sattar claims confidential talks at CM Shinde’s residence leaked, has informed latter about the same Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar —FILE PHOTO WINTRY NEW YEAR! A man seen passing through a field enveloped with smog in Aarey Colony of Goregaon in Mumbai. According to the weatherman, cold weather is likely to persist in the city for the next two to three days. The minimum temperature may drop to 15-16 degrees Celsius post New Year festivities. —PHOTO BY BHUSHAN KOYANDE ‘Trial done, Metro rail line no. 1 to start soon’ Those who think that PM Modi keeps a distance from the media, they are in for a surprise. The PM keeps meeting selected journos and takes ‘feedback’ from them. Just like in past, the PM in- vited some selected editors for tea at his home. An enlightened editor wanted to know PM’s opinion about 2024 general elections and told him that ‘24 won’t be easy for you, because you are losing Karnataka’. On this, PM quipped saying, ‘Thankfully you have only Karnataka in your mind, otherwise our condition isn’t good even in MP C’garh. But you can’t consider state elections as a benchmark for LS polls, voting patterns of voters are different in both polls. Congress had won MP, Chhattisgarh Raj in 2018-2019 as- sembly polls as well, but how much did it increase seats of Congress in the 2019 LS polls? Now let everyone play their own game (PM was probably referring to Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra) when the time comes, I will also play my game.’ Mirch Masala FIRST INDIA SUNDAY SPECIAL BY TRIDIB RAMAN The author is a journalist and political commentator and views expressed are his personal ...AND FINALLY The enthusiasm that is being seen all over the country regarding Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and the huge crowd that is gathering in it, has still not brought any tension to BJP. The saffron party’s survey says that ‘his visit may have made Rahul the most acceptable face of the Opposition, but he has not been able to pro- ject himself as an alterna- tive to Modi.’ Sources close to Rahul reveal that ‘ Rahul has also decided in his heart that he will not be the face of the Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Instead, in the elections of 2024, the concept of ‘collective leadership’ will be implemented, which will mainly be formed by bringing together three people, and apart from Rahul, Priyanka can be a face in this. If Sonia will not participate in this race due to her health reasons, then the slot of a third leader remains vacant. Congress has a long list of contenders to fit in this slot, which will also be decided when the time comes. There are many surefire arrows in BJP’s quiver for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, such as the rise of Hindutva, Uniform Civil Code, Ram Mandir, etc., but in the last few elections, including the UP elections, the most success- ful ‘Brahmastra’ of the BJP has been to the ‘Poor - Free ration’. PM Modi himself believes that ‘the poor cannot be fed by just showing the photo of the food, it is necessary to provide them ration to fill their stomach.’ The intelligence report received by the government also indicates that the PM’s ‘free grain scheme’ given to poor has added to PM’s popular- ity. A source close to the PMO claims that the PM has told his core group on several occasions that ‘if the total budget of the Government of India is around Rs 40 lakh crore, then if out of this Rs 2 lakh crore is given as free ration to the poor people, what is wrong with it? After all, we are a ‘welfare state’, it is our responsibility that ‘No one sleeps hungry.’ So, there are indications that the programme of giving free ration to 813.5 million poor Indians will continue at least till 2024 elec- tions. It will remain so, no matter how much the economists break their heads over it. After registering its strong presence in the Gujarat elections, the next target of the Aam Aadmi Party could be Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan. Arvind Kejriwal’s strategy is to build AAP’s mass base in one state year- after -year till 2029. AAP’s focus is more on those states where it can replace Congress. It seems that Kejriwal has imbibed the BJP’s agenda of ‘Con- gress-mukt Bharat’, apparently, somewhere in his campaign, he is also getting the support of saffron beliefs. Senior Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde be- came so emotional on Congress’s Foundation Day, Dec 28, that he announced his retirement from poli- tics on the same day. If sources are to be believed, Shinde was running very upset with Party High Com- mand for some time. Shinde had been hoping for a long time that the Gandhi family would give him an important role in Party. Even two years ago, his name was floated for the post of Congress President, as he was considered very close to Rahul Gandhi. This time also, another Dalit leader Mallikarjun Kharge won the race for President’s post, as the Gandhi family was also looking at the upcom- ing assembly polls in Karnataka. This time, when Rahul’s BJY was leaving Maharashtra, Shinde wanted to take Rahul to Chandrapur get a gigantic statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar unveiled by him. Rahul was also ready for this, but in last minute, Shinde’s op- ponents filled Rahul’s ears the ‘Yatra’ passed by the statue but Rahul didn’t unveil it. Now, on January 26, local leaders of Chandrapur (including BJP leaders) would unveil the statue. Anyway, Shinde wasn’t even invited to Chintan Shivir of Congress, felt that enough is enough and thought it right to sit at home. BITTER RELATIONSHIPS OF KERALA In Kerala, the bitterness between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan is increasing. Recently, on the occasion of Christmas, Governor Khan organised a grand party at Raj Bhavan, where invitation was sent to the CM other prominent State leaders. But neither the CM came to Governor’s party, nor did any leader of the state’s main Opposition Congress party attend. While a special invitation was sent to Congress leader VD Satheesan from the Raj Bhavan, he didn’t turn up, nor did any minister of the Vijayan government attend the Guv’s feast. On the contrary, Vijayan kept his Christmas party at the Mas- cot Hotel, which comes under Kerala Tourism, where Governor was not invited. Leaders of many parties including Congress were involved in this party, which was enough to show the mirror to the Governor, that is, neither the ruling party of the state is liking the unnecessary interference of the Governor in the administration nor the Opposition Congress itself. WHY IS SUSHIL SHINDE RETIRING? Newly appointed President of Bihar Congress Akhilesh Singh has invited Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge to Bihar to flag off the ‘Yatra’ starting from Jan 5 from Digvi- jay Singh’s ‘Nanihal.’ But Kharge hasn’t yet agreed on this. Kharge has sought opinion in this regard from one of his advisors, Rajya Sabha MP Syed Nasir Hussain. After much deliberation, Hussain has come to the opinion that ‘At least in his first visit, the Cong Nat’l Prez shouldn’t visit states like Bihar or UP, as party’s cadre their is extremely weak’, so for Kharge, getting a crowd there will be a tough challenge. Hussain had also sought opinion of local Congress unit of Bihar then he concluded that Kharge shouldn’t visit Bihar. Hussain has con- veyed his opinion to President, and now Kharge has to take the final decision. PM’S ‘CHAIR PE CHARCHA’ WITH JOURNALISTS WILL KHARGE GO TO BIHAR? BJP IS NOT WORRIED ABOUT RAHUL’S YATRA PM COMMITTED TO PROVIDE FOOD TO POOR DESTITUTE Greetings on the beginning of 2023. May these coming twelve months bring good health, joy, prosperity and success in your life. —Dr Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Editor-in-Chief, First India
  10. 10. www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/mumbai I twitter.com/ thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 09 MUMBAI, SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 As we enter into the NEWYEAR 2023, let us all think about what can we do to make it better not just for our own selves but also for others.The first thing is to love yourself. It is only when we love and accept ourselves that we will have acceptance and love for others in our hearts. Promise yourself that you will take joy in the little things in the days that unfold- by the sunshine on your face, the breeze in your hair, the smell of coffee, the smile of a child, the beautiful flowers dotting, the roadside- all make our life beautiful and joyful… these simplest of things. Strive to make the minutes better, and the hours, days, weeks, months and the year will automatically open their petals forYOU with peace and prosperity and happiness. A VERY HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM ALL OF US AT FIRST INDIA FOR ALL OUR READERS AND MORE.
  11. 11. 10-11 ETC MUMBAI | SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/mumbai I twitter.com/ thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia ACTIVITIES FOR A SUCCESSFUL ACTIVITIES FOR A SUCCESSFUL START TO THE START TO THE NEW YEAR NEW YEAR Festivities at home can be amazingly fun, all you need is a few crazy ideas. City First gives you some insights about unique ways to celebrate this New Year’s Eve at your very own home. eginning on New Year’s Day, planning ch a l l e n g e s might arise. There’s pres- sure to get the year off to a good start, and you could worry that if you don’t achieve anything ex- traordinary, it might be a sign of things to come. As it was origi- nally intended, New Year’s Day should be a straightforward occa- sion to pause, consider the positive aspects of the previous year, and make resolutions for even more positive outcomes in the year ahead. Starting the year off right can be a chal- lenge, especially in light of unwarranted social pressure, but it can also be a thought- ful and rewarding ex- perience. We’ve come up with a list of 9 op- tions suitable for eve- rybody in any mental or physical state to al- lay your concern over your New Year’s Day plans. 2023 is yours to keep as long as you do, whether you’re searching for a heal- ing getaway or require a day of hibernation. MRIDULA SHARMA cityfirst@firstindia.co.in B 4 FAMILY-FUN GAME DAY Host a game or party day with friends or family to bring in the new year with joy and fun. Cards Against Humanity or Ta- boo are usually likely to draw a crowd if you’re not sure which games to choose. TAKE A ROAD TRIP Whether you’re travelling alone, with family, or with your significant other, taking the wheel may be freeing. Make a trip plan or just follow the road as it takes you! It is the best an introvert could wish for. PURGE YOUR CLOSET Is there a more therapeutic activity than cleaning out your closet? Never settle for anything less than clothing that accentuates your greatest features. Get rid of outdated clothing to make place for new wardrobe additions that will fit your ever-changing style in the coming year. SPEND TIME PREPARING MEALS OR BAKING Meal planning is the ideal method to get your detox after the holiday excess started. Spend time in bulk sautéing, chopping, and baking, in which you can include enough greens in your diet to help prevent winter colds. SING YOUR HEART OUT WITH KARAOKE Karaoke is undoubtedly one of the best ways to spend New Year’s eve at home. All you need is a record player to set the mood of the night. Gather your friends and family members and spend the eve singing your favourite songs to your heart’s content. HAVE A MOVIE MARATHON Let’s face it: New Year’s Day is the one day of the year when a movie marathon binge is socially acceptable. With the top Netflix programmes of 2020, relax and reflect. ENJOY A PHOTO SESSION WITH QUIRKY PROPS Who like shooting pic- tures? Everyone who is obsessed with Instagram has to take pictures on New Year’s Eve. Props with a New Year’s theme are quite popular right now and are thus simple to find in stores or online. These might also be customised with goals you have in mind, events you know are going to occur for you, or anything else you like. Make 2020 New Year’s Eve a night to remember by striking amusing or exceptionally well-planned stances and taking memorable images. 7 RELISH IN THE “ME TIME” Spending time alone is essential for main- taining good mental health. On New Year’s Eve, you may unwind and splurge. Take a well-deserved break from your busy schedule, and take some peaceful “me time.” The advantag- es of hot chocolate may be enjoyed while reading your favourite book. Remember to get out of your cosy pyjamas. Thanks to the time you spent by yourself on New Year’s Eve, you may start the New Year by giving yourself more love. PLAN A FEEL- GOOD DAY While ringing in the new year might be joyful for some, it can also be challenging for others. It’s possible that life hasn’t gone as planned for you during the past year. Or perhaps the holidays are a particularly trying time for you (very common, by the way). If so, organising a happy New Year’s Day might help you avoid feeling de- pressed or lonely.

×