OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR, NEW DELHI & MUMBAI www.firstindia.co.in https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur twitter.com/thefirst...
owdoesoneassess2022?Inmy judgement only by recalling major events. UKRAINE-RUSSIA WAR The Ukraine war began in February 20...
'BJP to go alone in 2023 K'taka polls' Moni Sharma Bengaluru: Urging party workers to en- sure that BJP forms a government...
1 of 12

01012023_First India Jaipur.pdf

Jan. 01, 2023
Find Latest India News and Breaking News these days from India on Politics, Business, Entertainment, Technology, Sports, Lifestyle and Coronavirus News in India and the world over that you can't miss.For real time update Visit our social media handle.Read First India NewsPaper in your morning replace.Visit First India.

CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/

#First_India_NewsPaper

01012023_First India New Delhi.pdf
FirstIndia1
0 views
12 slides
31122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
4 views
14 slides
29122022_First India New Delhi.pdf
FirstIndia1
5 views
13 slides
29122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
5 views
13 slides
28122022_First India Jaipur.pdf
FirstIndia1
2 views
13 slides
27122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
3 views
13 slides
26122022_First India Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
7 views
13 slides
01012023_First India Jaipur.pdf

  1. 1. OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR, NEW DELHI & MUMBAI www.firstindia.co.in https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia instagram.com/thefirstindia JAIPUR l SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 l Pages 12 l 3.00 l RNI NO. RAJENG/2019/77764 l Vol 4 l Issue No. 206 CHIEF MINISTER ASHOK GEHLOT ADITI NAGAR ith the turn of the New Year, the elec- toral bugle has also been sounded in the State as merely ten months later, Rajasthan will go to polls and elect its new State govern- ment. However, perhaps for the first time in the last two decades, there are chances that the current dispensation would get repeated, and if it happens, it would be akin to creating history in a State where with each passing election, ruling party moves out of power. However, to bring Congress to power, Chief Minister Ashok Ge- hlot has already prepared a blue- print and for the past few months, he has been executing the set plan, step by step, in this direction. Be it his public centric policies, his handling of the State bureaucracy to work effectively in the direction of providing good governance to the public, and countering the propaganda of the Opposition leaders, Chief Minister Ashok Ge- hlot has ensured that his govern- ment towers over every hurdle and challenge it faces. And sure enough, Gehlot’s ‘mas- termind’ handling of all sensitive affairs and aspects concerned with governance and politics has resonated with the people of the State as well and if sources are to be believed, there is an undercur- rent in favour of the Gehlot gov- ernment that could trump the Op- position’s plans it might have set for the election. With the popularity of his 5 major game changer schemes i.e. Old Pension Scheme, Chi- ranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, Indira Rasoi Yojana, Urban Employment Guarantee and Kisan Urja Mitra Yojana; and a divided BJP house, Ge- hlot is upbeat and confident to make a grand comeback in De- cember 2023. According to sources, this election will be fought on ‘brand Ashok Gehlot’ and votes will be demanded on the good governance of Gehlot government. With the New Year, it seems, that the new Sun will write a new ‘history’ in the state, where the state might finally get a leader that has ruled it ‘four times’! W READY TO REPEAT… 2023 ELECTION MAY BE A REFERENDUM ON GEHLOT’S POPULARITY 2023 Welcome
  2. 2. owdoesoneassess2022?Inmy judgement only by recalling major events. UKRAINE-RUSSIA WAR The Ukraine war began in February 2022, when Presi- dent Vladimir Putin decided toattackUkraine.Hisexpecta- tion was that it would be walk over. He could not have been more wrong. A popular Ukrainian comedian has be- come a war hero. The people of Ukraine have shown amaz- ing bravery , patriotic zeal and iron will. The Russian leader has been merciless, inflicting frightful damage all round. It will take at least a decade to rebuild Ukraine. CLIMATE CHANGE Climate change is all too vis- ible. From Chicago to Flori- da, Vancouver to New York, the land mass is six to ten feet under snow. Thousands of flights have been can- celled. Hundreds of passen- gers are standard at innu- merable airports, with shortage of proper shelter, sleeping space, child care and sanitation. Water taps have frozen, any number of towns and localities are without electricity. In others parts of the world nature’s has inflicted the fury of fires and floods. The flood waters in Western Pakistan took agonising weeks to subside. The damage and destruction was unpretended? In those areas of Pakistan it seldom rains. KYI’S 33 YRS IN PRISON The, almost insane and brutal military regime in Myanmar has given 77 year old Aung San Suu Kyi, a 33 year prison sentence.Thewords,“Human Rights” are not familiar to the military of what was once a civilized Buddhist country . POPULATION 8 BILLION The population of the World touched8billionin2022.Inthe next decade it will cross 9 bil- lion.Thiswillresultinashort- age of almost everything ex- cept human beings and arms. Imagine a China and a India each with 2.5 billion people. This is not a fairy tale but a horrendous possibility . ATROCITIES BY TALIBAN The United Nations is dys- functional. It is helpless in dealing with the atrocities being committed by the Tali- ban in Afghanistan. They misrule a country, while, mentally living in the 18th century . Why does not the Is- lamic world do something, it possess both money and might. Pakistan cannot take effective action because hun- dreds of thousands of Tali- ban live in the Frontier prov- ince of Pakistan. If the Tali- ban rule lasts a decade, a vast number of girls will grow up illiterate. Most unexpectedly the United Kingdom’s Con- servative Party has chosen a non-white as its leader. This was unthinkable even a dec- ade back. UK PM: INDIAN-ORIGIN Rishi Sunak is now Prime Minister. His great grand parents (Indian) migrated from Gujrawala to East Af- rica. His parents settled down in the UK. The rest is history. Good luck, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. QUEEN PASSED AWAY Queen Elizabeth, the longest serving British monarch, passed away on September 8 at Balmoral. She became Queen on the death of her fa- ther, King George VI on 6th February 1952. Queen Eliza- beth II’s regime lasted almost seventy years, seven years more than that of her great, great grand mother, Queen Victoria. G20 PRESIDENCY Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s internal and external image goes up by the month. He was unanimously elected President of G20 in Bali a few weeks back. The G-20 is the richest, most powerful and influential organisation in the world. Shri Modi has his work cut out. BOOK ON AMBEDKAR “Ambedkar: A Life” is a splendid book. Shashi is that rare politician who can actu- ally write. I have read several biographies of Ambedkar. This is arguably the best. Ambedkar is undoubtedly the outstanding intellectual, Indian politics has produced. A hundred years ago the life of an untouchable was like living in hell. How he over- came the cast barrier is de- scribed by the author with, both feeling and genuine sympathy. In many ways I admire Ambedkar. No one could have written our con- stitution in such a masterly way. I find his references to Gandhiji totally unaccepta- ble. Ambedkar never won an election. Without the gener- osity of Gandhi and Nehru he would not have got elected to the Rajya Sabha. Gandhi forgot and forgave. Not Ambedkar. Three person’s did not condole Gandhiji’s assassination. One was Ambedkar. The other two were Churchill and Stalin. Gandhi remains a world fig- ure. Ambedkar’s achieve- ments and fame are confined to India, that is Bharat. Was BR Ambedkar a great man. Yes, but not greater than Gandhiji. THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY THE AUTHOR ARE PERSONAL PERSPECTIVE JAIPUR | SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 02 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Vol 4 Issue No. 206 RNI NO. RAJENG/2019/77764. Printed and published by Anita Hada Sangwan on behalf of First Express Publishers. Printed at Bhaskar Printing Press, D.B. Corp Limited, Shivdaspura, Tonk Road, Jaipur. Published at 304, 3rd Floor, City Mall, Bhagwan Das Road, C-Scheme, Jaipur-302001, Rajasthan. Phone 0141-4920504. Editor-In-Chief: Dr Jagdeesh Chandra Editor: Anita Hada Sangwan responsible for selection of news under the PRB Act Narendra Modi @narendramodi Saddened by the passing away of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who devoted his entire life to the Church and the teachings of Lord Christ. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. My thoughts are with the millions around the world who grieve his passing. Anurag Thakur @ianuragthakur Nation grieves with Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji over the tragic demise of his beloved mother. There is nothing as indescribable in God’s creation as the bond between mother child. May her atma attain sadgati! Om shanti. SPIRITUAL SPEAK Neither in this world nor elsewhere is there any happiness in store for him who always doubts. —Bhagavad Gita IN-DEPTH WORLD AWAITS NEW YEAR WITH HOPE AND SOME TREPIDATION ear 2022 will be gone in a few hours time but 2023 will come saddled with the same old fears and hopes. News of another Covid outbreak has been and will con- tinue to be disconcerting. Will the virus be as disruptive in 2023 as it was in 2020 and throw econ- omies and lives out of gear? One can only hazard some guesses and carry on with life hoping nothing dreadful will happen. With peace not on the horizon, the Ukraine war may only turn worse and cause more destruc- tion and disruption in supplies than it has done so far. That’s a challenge the world is most ap- prehensive about. So far India has steered clear of troubled wa- ters with adroitness but will it remain unaffected in 2023 and keep supply chains intact for the benefit of domestic consumers. Inflation and energy prices will determine if 2023 is cheerful or disappointing. Humanity survives on hope, which has helped it get over the worst calamities. TOP TWEETS Y unjab’s Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains de- servessomepraise for doing away with names of caste and fra- ternity given to about 56 gov- ernment primary schools ear- lier. Bains said the schools felt that in present times names associated with castes made “them feel uncivilised” and also“promotedsegregationin the society on caste lines”. Education in Punjab is im- parted on the principle of equality and there is no justi- fication for discrimination in schools’ names based on castes. After the minister’s or- der, government primary schools in the state are being renamed after a local hero or a known personality . It is a very small step towards end- ing casteism. Punjab is a Sikh majority state but Scheduled Castes constitute 4.3 percent of SC’s in India. It is the Jat Sikhs who dominate the state’s poli- tics and culture but are only 20 percent of the population whereas Scheduled Castes constitutenearly32percentof the total population of over 30 million. Despite their majori- ty Punjab had its first Dalit chief minister in September 2021 when Charanjit Channi, an SC MLA, was elevated to post.Theedu minister’sclaim of equalityandnodiscrimina- tion in state gets rebutted. And sadly discrimination was stark during Covid when Jat Sikhs reportedly sent food to Dalit homes as they were not allowed to enter gurd- waras for langar or touch ves- sels. Sikhism’s principle of “Sarbat da bhala” (welfare of all) saved Dalit community from starvation during the pandemic. A NAME CHANGE IS HALF A STEP Punjab’s Ed Minister Harjot Singh Bains deserves some praise for doing away with names of caste and fraternity given to about 56 govt primary schools earlier. Bains said the schools felt that in present times names associated with castes made “them feel uncivilised” and also “promoted segregation in the society on caste lines” P 2022 – THE YEAR THAT WAS... H Ambedkar is undoubtedly the outstanding intellectual, Indian politics has produced. A hundred years ago the life of an untouchable was like living in hell. How he over-came the cast barrier is described by the author with, both feeling and genuine sympathy. In many ways I admire Ambedkar. No one could have written our constitution in such a masterly way K NATWAR SINGH The author is Former Minister of External Affairs of India
  3. 3. ‘BJP to go alone in 2023 K’taka polls’ Moni Sharma Bengaluru: Urging party workers to en- sure that BJP forms a government with two- thirds majority in Kar- nataka, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that the party will go alone in the 2023 assembly polls, and said it will be a direct contest as vot- ing for JD(S) is like casting the ballot for Congress. He also urged people to decide whether they arestandingwithaparty of patriots, referring to the BJP , or with “tukde tukde gang” under the leadership of Congress. “Thereareclearlytwo sides and it is a straight fight this time. Journal- ists say there is a trian- gularfight.Isaidno,itis a straight fight, because voting for JD(S) means voting for Congress. So, is it a straight fight or not?” Shah asked. P6 Amit Shah was speaking at the BJP’s booth presidents and the booth-level agents convention at the Palace Ground in Bengaluru HM Amit Shah with Basavaraj Bommai and Pralhad Joshi during foundation laying of CDTI of BPR D, in Bengaluru on Saturday. ‘DON’T WORRY ABOUT INDIA-CHINA BORDER’ Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that he is never worried about the India-China border as he knows that the ITBP personnel are guarding the borders there and “because of this, no one can occupy even an inch of India’s land.” State government promotes 127 IAS, IPS and IFS officers Dr Rituraj Sharma Jaipur: Rajasthan govt has promoted 127 offic- ers of IAS, IPS and IFS. According to an order issued by the State’s De- partment of Personnel on Saturday, promotion that includes over 50 IAS will be applicable from Jan 1, 2023. Senior IAS Tanmay Kumar, Akhil Arora, Aparna Arora, Shikhar Agarw- al and Sandeep Verma have been promoted to Chief Secy pay scale. P8 9 killed, 32 hurt as SUV rams into bus in Navsari First India Bureau Ahmedabad: As many as nine people were killed and 32 others sus- tained injuries due to a collision between a bus and an SUV in Gujarat’s Navsari in the wee hours of Saturday . Additional district collector Ketan Joshi told that out of the 32 injured, 17 were taken to a hospital in Valsad, 14 were admitted to a hospital in Navsari and another wounded per- son was taken to Surat for treatment. Joshi said 9 bodies were re- covered by police teams and taken for autopsy . PM ANNOUNCES EX GRATIA AID An ex-gratia of `2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased, in- jured will get `50,000.” READ Crucial Crucial TOP STORIES Other Other JOE CONDOLES DEATH OF MODI’S MOTHER Washington: US President Joe Biden has sent his deepest condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the loss of his mother Hiraben who passed away in Gujarat at the age of 100. I CONSIDER BJP MY ‘GURU’, SAYS RAHUL New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he considers the Bharatiya Janata Party as his “guru” (teacher) as the BJP shows him a roadmap and teaches him “what should never be done”. P6  India has confirmed its first case of Omicron’s XBB.1.5 in Gujarat this December, Insacog data showed on Saturday  Russian man, who had “disappeared” after deaths of two other men in Odisha recently, was found on Saturday  Mumbai court Saturday sent Sheezan Khan, ac- cused in TV actor Tunisha Sharma’s death, to judicial custody for 14 days  The Lakshadweep administration has pro- hibited entry into 17 of the total 36 islands citing national security Former Pope Benedict XVI passes away, funeral on Jan 5 Vatican: Former Pope Benedict, who in 2013 became the first pontiff in 600 years to resign, died on Satur- day aged 95 in a secluded monastery in the Vatican. Bells tolled across Vatican City as news of his death, which followed a rapid decline in his health over Christmas. Vatican said his body would lie in State from Monday in St Peter's Basilica his funeral will be held on morning of January 5. POPE FRANCIS WILL PRESIDE OVER THE FUNERAL Pope Francis will preside over the funeral for former pope Benedict XVI, who has died at the age of 95, on January 5, the Vatican said Saturday. “On Thurs- day January 5, at 9:30 am (0830 GMT) the funeral is expected to take place in Saint Peter’s Square, presided over by the Holy Father,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told journalists at a special brief- ing following the death of the first pontiff to resign in six centuries. OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR, NEW DELHI MUMBAI www.firstindia.co.in https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia instagram.com/thefirstindia JAIPUR l SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 l Pages 12 l 3.00 l RNI NO. RAJENG/2019/77764 l Vol 4 l Issue No. 206 Hello 2023! In order to mark the New Year 2023, people in Australia witnessed dazzling fireworks as they acknowledged New Year with a celebration on Saturday. Dazzling fireworks lightened up the Sydney Harbour Bridge as the sky got painted with different colours. The bridge is well-lit with flashy illuminations all around. CM distributes blankets to needy Naresh Sharma Jaipur: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot distrib- uted blankets to the needy people at CMR on Saturday on occasion of New Year. Gehlot spoke intimately to the needy people who came to the CMR inquired about their well-being ben- efits being received from schemes being run by State government. Everyone expressed satisfaction over the im- plementation of public welfare schemes. In his New Year message, Ge- hlot congratulated peo- ple of State and wished for the happiness and prosperity with concept of all-round devp and healthy Rajasthan. CM’s Advisor Babulal Nagar said that State govtisrunningschemes for welfare of poor. Take a resolution to make healthy and progressive Rajasthan on New Year, says Gehlot Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot distributes blankets to needy people on the occasion of New Year 2023 at the CMR on Saturday. BL SONI RETIRES! ACB DG Bhagwan Lal Soni retired here on Saturday and was bid farewell at the ACB Headquarters in which all the officers were present. Soni also briefed the media and gave details about the action taken in one year. More on P8
  4. 4. First India Bureau Jaipur: The Pink city has witnessed record- breaking tourist arriv- als in one week, making it a golden week for the stakeholders of tour- ism trade. It’s after covid pan- demic that Jaipur is once again attracting tourists and tourism stakeholders are calling it the golden period. In the last six days, 2,52 872 tourists arrived Jaipur. From December 24 to 29, on an average, more than 42,000 tour- ists arrived daily . Maximum of 70, 834 tourists visited Amer in 6 days while 53, 825 tourists visited Hawa Mahal. A total of 46, 639 tour- ists visited Jantar Man- tar, the number of tour- ist visiting Nahargarh was 42,120 while the footfall at Albert hall was of 36,698 tourists. 1411 tourists visited Isarlat, 1329 tourists went to Sisodia Rani Bagh and 114 tourists visited Vidyadha ka Bagh. In Nahargarh Biological Park, more than 17,000 tourists have visited. Hundreds of tour- ists have also reached Jhalana Leopard Re- serve, Amagarh Leop- ard Reserve and Lion Safari and Elephant Safari. The Palace on Wheels operated by the Tourism Corpora- tion has also witnessed a spectacular influx of tourists. Director of the de- partment of archaeol- ogy Dr Mahendra Khadgawat was busy monitoring the arrival of tourists in the mon- uments. Mercurydropsinpartsof Raj, cold wave predicted RAJASTHAN JAIPUR | SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 04 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia First India Bureau Kota: Lok Sabha Speak- er Om Birla on Satur- day informed about Swanidhi and Mudra Yojana to street vendors from Surajpole Gate to Sabzi Mandi area. Dur- ing this, Birla also met Kishan Lal, who repairs shoes and slippers near Surajpole gate. When Birla told him about the Swanidhi scheme, Kis- hanlal said that he had nothing to deposit, so he never thought of tak- ing a loan. Till date no one has given info about any such scheme in which loan is available with- out guarantee. While filling the ap- plication on the spot, he told that he would now bring new shoes and slippers and sell them along with repairing shoes and slippers. Sim- ilarly, Speaker Birla in- spired street vendors to make themselves self- sufficient through loans by visiting stalls and shops. “We have to ensure their role in na- tion building by mak- ing street vendor capa- ble and self-reliant,” said Om Birla. BirlainspiresstreetvendorsinKota SELF-RELIANCE TOURISTSTHRONGTOPINK CITY TO CELEBRATE 2023 In last 6 days, 2,52 872 tourists arrived Jaipur. Max of 70, 834 in Amer Tourists lineup at Jantar Mantar. —PHOTO BY SANTOSH SHARMA Commuters make their way during foggy morning on Ajmer-Jpr highway. Jaipur (PTI): The min- imum temperature dropped by two to four degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours in parts of Rajasthan, a MeT de- partment spokesperson said. The lowest mini- mumtemperatureinthe state was recorded at Phalodiat4.4degreeCel- sius on Friday night. According to the MeT department, dense fog was witnessed in some parts of Bikaner, Jaipur and Bharatpur divi- sions on Saturday and the minimum tempera- ture has dropped by two to four degrees Celsius at most places. The minimum tem- perature is likely to drop by two to three de- gree Celsius in the next 48 hrs cold wave is likely to be witnessed in state, they said. TOURIST COUNT 2,52,872 9635 `5,23,450 6922 `4,88,140 TOTAL TOURISTS AMER ON DEC 31 TOTAL INCOME JANTAR MANTAR TOTAL INCOME Dense fog reduces visibility near Ajmer-Jpr toll plaza. LED bulb circuit taken out from boy’s chest at SMS Hospital First India Bureau Jaipur: An LED bulb circuit was removed from a child’s chest in SMS hospital on Satur- day. An endoscopic op- eration was performed and bulb circuit was taken out. Dr Vikas Ro- hilla of ENT Depart- ment informed that 13-year-old Deepak, a resident of Bamanwas, was suffering from a cough for last 2 months. “Family members of boy had come to JK Lon hospital for treatment. During investigation, it was revealed that child’s lungs were filled with water. Following which, he underwent operation,” said Dr Vi- kas Rohilla. However, the boy did not get re- lief and had cough. Boy being treated at JK Lon hospital. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inquiring the well-being of a street vendor in Kota on Saturday. 17-year-old girl raped by classmate and blackmailed First India Bureau Jaipur: A case of a classmate raping a mi- nor student has come to light in the city . The ac- cused classmate raped the minor after taking her to a friend’s house on the pretext of meet- ing him. The accused took obscene photos of the victim on mobile, blackmailed her and threatened to make them viral. Victim’s mother has lodged an FIR at Pratap Nagar police station. According to the police, a woman resident of Ja- gatpura has lodged the report. As per the com- plaint, her daughter studies in the school and allegedly the ac- cused also studies in the same class as her minor daughter. Being in the same class, both used to have conversa- tions. The accused classmate forcibly raped the victim. Vande Bharat trains to run in NWR soon,budget of `204.8 cr for Jaipur First India Bureau Jaipur: Under Make in India project, the much- awaited Vande Bharat trains will soon run on North-Western Railway (NWR) routes. There will be 5 Vande Bharat trains operational in NWR. For the mainte- nance of Vande Bharat coaches in Hanuman- garh Rs 32 cr have been approved, while Rs 141.5 crore have been ap- proved for train mainte- nance upkeep at Bha- gat ki Kothi. Jodhpur depot will become a technology partner model for the maintenance facilities of trains. An integrated coach terminal will be built in Khatipura of Jaipur with a budget of Rs 204.8 crores. The maintenance work of trains will also take place at Khatipura. There has been electri- fication of 869 kilome- tre railway track routes on the North Western Railway in year 2022. This completes the electrification work of all rail routes on Jaipur and Ajmer divisions. By December 2023, the elec- trification work in the entire NWR will be completed. At present, 89 pairs of passenger trains continues. Vande Bharat train. —FILE PHOTO Newborn abandoned near school, declared dead First India Bureau Kota: In an inhu- mane incident an unknown person left a newborn be- hind the shops built in front of JK Lon Hospital in the city . It is being told that the newborn has been lying there since Friday. Even the police did not get any information about it. The police came to know about the matter on the in- quiry by the media. After this, the po- lice reached spot. The newborn was then taken to the hospital, where the duty doctor de- clared the newborn dead. The dead body was then shifted to the MBS mortuary. There is a govern- ment school in front of the hospital. The school is closed due to winter vacations. Taking advantage of this, unknown person left the new- born near school boundary. Local people come to this place to relieve. 19.58 lakh cases disposed under PSKS, civil bodies earn `1,443 cr First India Bureau Jaipur: A total of 19.58 lakh cases were dis- posed of under Pra- shasan Shehron Ke Sangh till 2022. As per records till Dec 26, the civic bodies including development authori- ties, UTIs, Municipal Corporations, Munici- pal Councils and Nagar Palikas earned a reve- nue of Rs 1443 crores. Progress report of Prashasan Shehron Ke Sangh has been sent to UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal. As per the report, 5,09,733 cases were re- lated to issue of land deeds, 86,781 cases were related to name trans- fer, 11,667 cases were related to sub-division of plots, 1842 cases were related to the land allot- ment (Khacha Bhumi) and 1,81, 746 cases were related to Indira Gan- dhiCreditCardScheme. Alwar/Hanumangarh: Three people died in a colli- sion between two bikes in Rajgarh on Saturday. One bike rider died on the spot, two other injured died during treatment in a hospital, the police said. The dead bodies were kept in the mortuary of Rajgarh CHC. On information, the police reached the spot. The accident happened at Alwar-Karauli road Stand incident near Lapala village. Meanwhile, 3 people were killed in truck-car collision while 3 others were injured and admitted to Pallu Hospital. The condi- tion of the three injured is said to be serious. The accident happened near Bisrasar of Pallu. Pali: In view of the 18th National Scouts Jamboree being organized at Nimli, Rohat, Chief Minister’s Ad- visor Niranjan Arya has reviewed the preparations by holding a meeting of officials of various departments at the venue. A meeting was organized to review the preparations for the 18th National Scout Jamboree at Nimli, Rohat from January 4. Apart from Udaipur District Collector, Chief Government Secretaries of various departments were also present. President Draupadi Murmu will inaugurate the event on Jan 4. 6 DIE IN TWO SEPARATE ACCIDENTS IN IN RAJGARH AND HANUMANGARH NIRANJAN ARYA REVIEWS PREPS OF 18TH NATIONAL SCOUTS JAMBOREE ON JAN 4 NEWS DIGEST Balloon seller’s hand cut after cylinder explodes Dhariwal inaugurates Northern Bypass road First India Bureau Kota: A 50-year-old bal- loon seller lost his hand after a hydrogen gas cylinder exploded while filling air in ballons in Kota on Saturday. The incident occurred in Chavni Ramchandrapu- ra area at 11:30 am. “Victim Hansraj Sahu works as balloon seller and sells different shapes and sizes of bal- loon. On Saturday morning, he was filling air in the balloons from the cylinder outside the house when the cylin- der suddenly exploded. Hansraj jumped into air upto four feet and his hand got severed. Hand was split into pieces and dropped at a dis- tance of 10 feet. Explo- sion led to panic in area. Hansraj was rushed to MBS hosp,” police said. First India Bureau Kota: UDH minister Shanti Dhariwal was on tour of Kota and on Sat- urday, participated in several programs in the city. Dhariwal inaugu- rated the Northern By- passroadfromBhadana which was constructed with a budget of more than Rs 8 crores. At the same time, 199 families of Balmiki and Odiya settlements, who have been occupying railway land for years, have also been rehabilitated. Dhariwal said by bringing rehabilitation schemes for poor, hous- es are being made avail- able to them. Dhariwal also handed over allot- ment letters to people of Balmiki and Odia Basti. Plots are being made available to fami- lies of both settlements. — FILE PHOTO CJ PANKAJ MITTAL PRAYS AT SALASAR BALAJI ARTISTS ENTHRAL TOURISTS AT SHARAD MAHOTSAV Churu: CJ of Raj HC Pankaj Mittal reached Salasar on Saturday and prayed at temple. Hanuman Seva Samiti president Yashodanan- dan Pujari welcomed Mittal informed him about history of temple. VP Manoj Pujari, Ajay Pujari, Kamal Pujari, Mithanlal Pujari, Ramjilal Pujari, Manish Pujari, Bablu Pujari also welcomed him. Mount Abu: Various programs have been organized in three-day Sharad Mahotsav in Mount Abu. Various competitions and performances by folk artists enthralled every- one in the festival on Saturday too. Tourists from different parts of the country enjoyed this festival and also praised the state government and CM Gehlot. —PHOTOS BY HIMANSHU SHARMA
  6. 6. RAJASTHAN JAIPUR | SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 05 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Additional`15crOK’dforelderlypilgrims Women guards in regal attire to be part of BSF camel contingent R-DAY CELEBRATIONS Jodhpur(ANI): In 2023, the famed BSF Camel Contingent, which has been a part of the Repub- lic Day celebrations since 1976, will witness the BSF’s first-ever wom- en contingent in regal attire riding camels along with their male counterparts. Designed by celebrat- ed designer Raghaven- dra Rathore, the uni- forms for the Mahila Praharis represent the many treasured craft forms of India, fash- ioned in different parts of the country, and as- sembled in-house at the Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur studio. The uniform of Mahila Praharis for the BSF Camel Contingent brand incorporates sartorial and cultural elements of Rajasthan’s history in its designs. While designing the outfit for BSF women, the functionality, privilege, and honour of wearing one of the National Forc- es’ Uniforms has been re- flected, which resonates with the iconic RRJ Jodh- puri Bandhgala that is stately, classic and ele- gance personified. The textured fabric with hand-crafted zardozi work done for the various trims from Banaras is done in the 400 years-old Danka technique. First India Bureau Jaipur: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has ap- proved an additional amount of Rs 15 crore for Senior Citizen Pil- grimage Scheme-2022. This amount will be paid to the Indian Rail- way Catering and Tour- ism Corporation (IRCTC) and will be used for rail travel to be operated till December, 2022 and January , 2023. In the budget 2022-23, the number of passen- gers was increased from 10,000 to 20,000 under the ‘Senior Citizen Pil- grimage Scheme’. Out of the total amount of Rs 10 crore allocated for the said scheme, Rs 9.64 crore has been spent. TheSeniorCitizenPil- grimageSchemeisbeing operated by the Dev- asthan Department of the State Government. Rail travel was done in the year 2013 under this scheme. After this, air travel was also in- cluded in the year 2016. `24.87 CR FOR SUPER SPECIALTY SERVICES IN SIX MEDICAL COLLEGES 5% INCREASE IN HONORARIUM OF CONTRACT WORKERS UNDER MGNREGA `9.79 CR APPROVED FOR RLY UNDERPASS AT MAHU KALAN GANGAPUR’S VILLAGE Jaipur: The State Govern- ment is committed to provide high-level medical facilities in the State. In this series, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved an additional budget provision of Rs 24.87 crore for super specialty ser- vices in 6 medical colleges of the State. With the decision of the Chief Minister, various medical equipment will be purchased for the medical colleges of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Bikaner and Udaipur. With this, super spe- cialty medical services will be available to the common man in his own city. It is notewor- thy that the announcement was made by the CM for the expansion and strengthening of medical services in the budget of the year 2022-23. Accordingly, this approval has been given. Apart from this, Gehlot is continuously taking important decisions for the creation of new posts. Jaipur: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal to increase the honorarium of contract work- ers working in the State by 5 per cent under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employ- ment Guarantee Scheme. This increase has been done from November 1, 2022. This will put an additional financial burden of Rs 4.10 crore on the state government. In the budget of 2022-23, Gehlot had announced to increase the honorarium of the honorarium employees working in various departments of the state (whose hono- rarium does not have a provision to increase every year). Jaipur: CM Ashok Gehlot approved a financial provision of Rs 9.79 crore for the construction of railway underpass at Mahu Kalan in Gangapur City that will benefit the residents of about 40 villages located around the Gangapur City area. The distance from Gangapur City to Mahunkla will be reduced by 3 km. Also, the distance be- tween Gangapur City to Karauli District will also be reduced. It is worth mentioning that a demand was made for the construction of the underpass by the general public and the local public representatives. BSF CARRIES OUT SEARCH OPERATION IN BORDERING AREAS OF BIKANER Khajuwala (Bikaner): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday carried out a search operation in the border area of Khajuwala town of Bikaner district. The search operation was carried out to stop illegal arms and drugs coming from across the border. An anti- drone exercise was also carried out by BSF in the bordering areas of the district. Notably, the BSF had recovered 2kgs of narcotic drug heroin three days ago in the Khajuwala area. —PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE The State Govt will pay the amount to IRCTC. —FILE PHOTO Doc accused of molestation now Dy Superintendent of SMS Hospital Son‘harassed’ by cops: Widow mother seeks nod to end life Mobile phones recovered from packet thrown inside Jaipur jail Crucial works done in 2022 to strengthen North- Western Railway First India Bureau Jaipur: Dr SS Ranawat, who was put on Await- ing Posting Orders (APO) last year fol- lowing al- legations of molest- ing a wom- an, was again re-instat- ed by the Government on Saturday. Dr SS Ranawat has now been posted as Deputy Super- intendent of SMS Hos- pital. He was removed from the post of Super- intendent of Jaipuriya Hospital after being found guilty in the pre- liminary inquiry. Nota- bly, Dr Ranawat’s name had also surfaced in the lifeline scam of SMS Hospital. Kota (PTI): Distressed over her son’s alleged harassment by two po- licemen, a widow here has sought permission for euthanasia from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Chief Minis- ter Ashok Gehlot. Kanwaljeet Meena, in her 40s, has alleged that her son Bharat Meena (24) was being harassed by two cops at Railway Colony police station, identified as Shivraj Goswami and Ashok Singh. The woman claimed that she met Birla, who is the MP from Kota- Bundi constituency, on Wednesday at his camp office and submitted a memorandum to him. She said he assured her of a fair investiga- tion after hearing about her ordeal. Kanwaljeet also sub- mitted the memoran- dum to the chief minis- ter through the addi- tional district collector. The woman, in her memorandum, said her son was arrested in a murder case in 2018 and claimed that he was ac- quitted by a court in June this year. First India Bureau Jaipur: A packet was thrown inside the Jaipur Central Jail on Friday after- noon. After hearing the sound, the jail guardcarriedoutthe searchandrecovered mobile phones from the packet. The jail administration says that the packet was thrown to make mo- bile phone available to the inmates. A re- port has been lodged by the jail guard at Lalkothi police sta- tion.Policeisinvesti- gating which detain- ee was trying to take the mobile. There were 2 mobile (key- pad), batteries and SIM in the packet. Police is also on the lookout for the mis- creantwhothrewthe packet inside the jail. Kashiram Choudhary Jaipur: Important works have been done in the di- rection of strengthening the infrastructure on North-Western Railway. In 2022, gauge conversion of 171 kilometre metre gauge railway track was done. Along with this, the work of doubling of 77 kilometre railway track has been completed. Redevelopment of sta- tions has been initiated by the Railways to devel- op world class facilities at the stations. Jaipur Junction, Gandhinagar, Ajmer, Udaipur City, Abu Road, Jodhpur, Jaisalm- er, Pali Marwar and Bi- kaner stations of North Western Railway will be reconstructed. New multi-storey buildings will be con- structed at these sta- tions. Separate entry and exit areas will be made in the main entry station building. HAPPY NEW YEAR ENTERING 2023 ENTERING 2023 From the view of the fresh sky and the last sunrise of 2022 to people performing yoga in a park, a very Happy New Year to all —PHOTOS BY SANTOSH SHARMA
  7. 7. INDIA JAIPUR | SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 06 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia New Delhi (ANI): As 2023 is knocking at the door, the next year is go- ing to be politically cru- cial as several high- stakes political battles are set to take place that are likely to set the tone for 2024 Lok Sabha polls. At least nine states, from the northeast to the west and south to the central part of the country, are due to wit- ness assembly elections in 2023. The coming year also holds signifi- cance for the anti-BJP parties who have been vocal about forming a united opposition for some time now. The election-bound states include Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kar- nataka, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram. Further, if all goes well, the gov- ernment may also hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir next year. In that con- text, the election-bound 2023 can be considered as the semifinal ahead mega battle of 2024. Rajasthan and Chhat- tisgarh are the two states where there is a Congress government. So it is probably not wrong to be said that there is a fight for sur- vival for Congress which got a boost after winning the recently held Himachal polls. In Rajasthan, Con- gress wrested power from the BJP in 2018 by winning 100 seats in the 200-member state As- sembly . The BJP, which got a thumping majori- ty by winning 163 seats in 2013, could manage to get only 73 seats in 2018. The State will again seeadirectfightbetween the BJP and Congress in 2023.Since1990,thepow- er in Rajasthan has been swinging between BJP and Congress. 2023 to set the tone for 2024 Lok Sabha elections POLITICAL BATTLE AHEAD Bengaluru (PTI): Un- ionHomeMinisterAmit ShahonSaturdaylauded the Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP), calling them ‘Himaveer’ (snow bravehearts)andsaidno one can encroach even aninchof ourlandwhen they guard the borders. He said the ITBP per- sonnel guard our bor- ders in harsh conditions and the title of ‘Himaveer’ for them is bigger than Padma Sri and Padma Vibhushan. “We cannot even im- agine how they guard our borders in minus 42 degree Celsius tempera- ture. This can happen only with a strong will- power and supreme de- gree of patriotism. The ITBP works in the odd geographical condi- tions in Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh or Jammu and Kashmir,” Shah said after inaugu- rating the Central De- tective Training Insti- tute of the ITBP here. “People of India call the ITBP soldiers as 'Himaveer.' This title is bigger than the Padma Sri and Padma Vib- hushan civilian awards. While the civilian awards are the govern- ment title, 'Himaveer' is the title given by the people of India,” Shah told the gathering. Among all the central armed police forces, the ITPB works in the most odd weather conditions, he said. “I am always as- sured and never worry at all about the Indo- China border when our ITBP soldiers are pa- trolling or camping be- cause no one there can encroach even an inch of our land,” the Home Minister said. New Delhi (ANI): Con- gress leader Rahul Gan- dhi on Saturday said he considers the BJP as his “guru” (teacher) as it shows him a roadmap and teaches him “what should never be done”. At a press conference, the Wayanad MP said, “I want them (BJP) to at- tack us aggressively, this will help Congress party understand its ideology. I consider them (BJP) as my Guru, they are showing me the way and training me on what is not to be done.” While talking about the Bharat Jodo Yatra which entered New Del- hi on December 24 be- fore taking a nine-day break, he said, “When I started this, I just took it as an ordinary yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Slowly we un- derstood that this yatra has a voice feelings.” “The doors of Bharat Jodo Yatra are open for everyone, we are not go- ing to stop anyone from joining us. Akhilesh ji, Mayawati ji and others want ‘Mohabbat ka Hin- dustan’,” he invited oth- er Opposition parties ahead of 2024 elections. New Delhi (PTI): As- sam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will re- turn to power for a third consecutive term after the 2024 general elec- tion, even though there could be many candi- dates for the post. Himanta Biswa Sar- ma said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) and the country’s only candidate for the post of prime minister is Narendra Modi. “Nar- endra Modi will become the prime minister again with the bless- ings of people,” he told a press conference here. Srinagar (PTI): Basic rights in the country have now become “lux- uries” and “entitle- ments” bestowed upon only those who toe the government's line on political, social and re- ligious matters, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehboo- ba Mufti said on Satur- day. In a letter to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, she also alleged that the trust deficit and growing al- ienation has only wid- ened in Jammu and Kashmir since the abro- gation of Article 370 in 2019. “I write to you with a deep sense of concern and worry about the prevailing situation in the country especially J-K. Your re- cent observations on the inability of lower judiciary to grant bail in ordinary cases in a functioning democracy as ours should have been adopted as a direc- tive rather than just be- ing consigned to a sin- gle column story churned out in newspa- pers,” Mufti said in the letter posted on her Twitter handle. Speaking at the inau- guration of the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Acad- emy on Friday, CJI Chandrachud had said that over 63 lakh cases across the country have been considered to be delayed due to non- availability of counsel and over 14 lakh cases are delayed as they await some kind of doc- ument or record. Patna (PTI): Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Satur- day made it clear that he had “no problems” with the Congress, his ally in the state, push- ing for Rahul Gandhi as Prime Ministerial can- didate for the next gen- eral elections. Talking to media here, the Ja- nata Dal (U) leader also reiterated that he was “not a claimant” for the top post. New Delhi: An advertiser needs to have the freedom to make advertisements containing “generic comparison” with other related products to highlight its own product and mere allusions are not sufficient to make out a case of disparagement, the Delhi High Court has said in a recent order. The court made the observation on a lawsuit by Zydus Wellness Products against Dabur India over commercials for ‘Dabur Glucoplus-C Orange’ as it refused to pass an interim order to restrain alleged “unfair competition” and disparagement in relation to the plaintiff’s ‘Glucon-D Tangy Orange’. ADVERTISER CAN DO GENERIC COMPARISON WITH OTHER PRODUCTS: DELHI HIGH COURT New Delhi: A court here has sentenced a person to six months imprisonment for seriously injuring a man while reversing his dumper and then dumping him in a field where he was found dead. Ram Kumar, however, was released as he had already undergone six months in detention. The court was hearing arguments on the sentencing of Kumar, who hit Lala Ram while reversing his dumper in an alleged rash and negligent manner at a construction site on March 30, 2015. Kumar on the pretext of taking a severely injured Ram to a hospital dumped him in a field. He then washed off blood stains from his vehicle and suppressed the incident, the pros- ecution said, adding that Ram’s body was found the next day. New Delhi: A Delhi court has denied anticipatory bail to a 28-year-old man accused of cheating an IAS officer online while he was trying to book an appointment at a hospital in November. Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik denied the relief to West Bengal resident Shyam Babu Giri, who was alleged to have cheated the officer posted in the Ministry of Commerce of Rs 33,400. The judge, while noting that “extraordinary relief of antici- patory bail can be granted only in extraordinary circum- stances”, said the details of the modus operandi by which the offence was committed was yet to be ascertained. MAN GETS 6 MONTHS JAIL FOR CAUSING DEATH BY RASH DRIVING, NEGLIGENCE COURT DENIES ANTICIPATORY BAIL TO MAN WHO CHEATED IAS OFFICER ONLINE WithITBPguardingourborder,no onecangrabaninchofIndia:Shah Calling them ‘Himaveer’, Union HM says they guard country’s borders in harsh conditions At least 9 states, from the N-E to the west and south to the Central India, will witness assembly polls in 2023 Amit Shah inaugurates the ITBP residential and non-residential complexes at Devanahalli, in Bengaluru on Saturday. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai also present. Cricketers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya meet Union HM Amit Shah at his residence, in New Delhi on Saturday. —PHOTO BY ANI SHAH TO LAUNCH JANA BISWAS RATH YATRA IN TRIPURA ON JANUARY 5 Agartala: Focusing upon the upcoming Assembly Election in Tripura, Union Home Min- ister Amit Shah will inaugu- rate Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jana Biswas Rath Yatra in the state. Tripura BJP will start Jana Biswas Rath Yatra programme to strengthen the party support base in the state. 100-DAY STAY WITH FAMILY OR HEADQUARTERS FOR JAWANS DEPUTED ON BORDERS: SHAH CONGRESS PRESIDENT KHARGE LASHES OUT AT BJP, ACCUSES IT OF CHEATING INDIANS Thiruvananthapuruam (Agencies): With a likely cabinet reshuffle by PM Narendra Modi, it is speculated that popular actor Suresh Gopi might get a berth. Gopi, who till April, was a nominated member by BJP to the Rajya Sabha, was keen to get an extension and he wished that the extension comes with a cabi- net berth. Gopi was a candidate at the 2019 Lok Sabha poll from Trissur and also in the 2021 Trissur assembly constituency. SHAH A ‘POLITICAL TRADER’ WHO TAKES IN CORRUPT PEOPLE INTO BJP: SIDDARAMAIAH Bengaluru (PTI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah an- nounced on Saturday that the soldiers deputed in border areas of the country will get to stay with their families or in headquarters for 100 days in a year. Delivering a speech after inauguration and laying the foundation stone of various projects of ITBP and Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, Shah said, “They (soldiers posted in border areas) should have this opportunity to stay with their families or at headquarters for 100 days... We are preparing rosters for this purpose.” “The stress and ten- sion of soldiers will come down. This is a difficult task, I understand. But, I believe from a humanitarian point of view it has to be done,” the Home Minister added. He assured ITPB soldiers that before elections, the govern- ment will make a plan in this regard. “PM Naredra Modi’s govt is dedicated to the welfare of soldiers and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF),” he asserted. New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sat- urday lashed out at the BJP and said that Indians know that the BJP has cheated them. Kharge took to Twitter and reminded PM Narendra Modi of his promises. He said that the BJP could not meet all these promises in 2022. “@narendramodi ji, today is the last day of 2022. You said that by 2022... every farmer’s income will be doubled. Every Indian will have a house. Every house will get 24x7 electricity. This didn’t happen... ... But every Indian knows that BJP has cheated him!” Kharge tweeted in Hindi. Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for calling the Congress corrupt by terming the latter a “political trader” who inducted tainted people in the state BJP. In a series of tweets on Friday night, Siddaramaiah sarcastically “commended” the hypoc- risy of Shah for talking about corrup- tion despite retaining leaders in the Karnataka unit of BJP who are steeped in wrongdoing by charging 40 per cent commission in recruitment, transfer, promotion, allocation of grants, implementation of works and payment of bills. Basic rights in India have become ‘luxuries’ ‘entitlements’: Mufti Mehbooba Mufti I write to you with a deep sense of con- cern and worry about the prevailing situa- tion in the country es- pecially J-K. —Mehbooba Mufti, Former JK CM (in her letter to the Chief Justice of India) I consider them (BJP) as my Guru, they are showing me the way and train- ing me on what is not to be done. —Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader IconsiderBJPmy‘guru’,says Cong leader Rahul Gandhi ModiwillbecomePMagain:HimantaBiswaSarma Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a press conference, in New Delhi, on Saturday. —PHOTO BY PTI New Delhi (ANI): Chhat- tisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in the national capital and expressed deep condolences on the demise of his mother Heeraben Modi, also known as Hiraba Modi, who passed away at the age of 100 on Friday. BAGHEL MEETS PM, CONDOLES HIS MOTHER’S DEMISE New Delhi (FIB): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed delight on meeting Air Marshal PV Iyer (Retitred). The Prime Minister also received a copy of his book. The Prime Minister tweeted: “Delighted to meet Air Marshal PV Iyer (Retd) today. His zest for life is remarkable and so is his passion towards staying fit and healthy. PM MODI MEETS RETIRED AIR MARSHAL PV IYER AS TALKS BEGIN OF UNION CABINET REJIG, KERALA’S SURESH GOPI’S NAME SURFACES PASSING ON BATON! Dr SL Thaosen, IPS takes over additional charge of Director General Border Security Force from Pankaj Kumar Singh, IPS, at BSF Headquarters, in New Delhi on Saturday. “No issue with RaGa as PM candidate” IN THE COURTYARD
  8. 8. INDIA JAIPUR | SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 07 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/ thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia New Delhi (ANI): The Chemicals Fertiliz- ers Ministry on Satur- day said that medi- cines are being made available under Prad- han Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyo- jana (PMBJP), priced 50-90 per cent less than that of branded medi- cines fulfilling PM Narendra Modi’s vi- sion of ensuring high- quality medicines at affordable prices to all. PMBJP was launched by the De- partment of Pharma- ceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Ferti- lizers, Government of India in November 2008. The target of opening 3,000 Kendras was achieved in De- cember 2017. Further, a revised target of total 6,000 outlets was also achieved in March 2020. In this journey, the number of Kendras has now increased to 9,000 from 8,610 in the last financial year. Ministry of Chemi- cals and Fertilizers in a statement said that the government has deepened the reach of PMBJP with more than 9,000 stores covering 743 out of 766 districts across the country . The Government has set a target to in- crease the number of Pradhan Mantri Bhar- tiya Janaushadhi Ken- dras (PMBJKs) to 10,000 by March 2024. The product basket of PMBJP comprises 1,759 medicines and 280 surgical devices cover- ing all major therapeu- tic groups such as Car- diovascular, Anti-can- cers, Anit-diabetics, Anti-infectives, Anti- allergic, Gastro-intesti- nal medicines, Nutra- ceuticals, etc. PMBJP providing medicines at affordable prices: Union Ministry PM MODI’S VISION Image for representational purpose only. Thiruvananthapuram: With four international airports already in op- eration in Kerala, the state government on Saturday gave the nod for land acquisition to build a fifth airport in Kottayam district near the famed Sabarimala temple. The order from the Revenue Depart- ment states that 2,570 acres of land will be taken between Erumeli South and Manimala. The Cheruvally rubber estate has been selected as the place for the pro- posed airport. Outside of the rubber estate, 307 acres of land will also have to be ac- quired, the order says. The airport will be located 48 kms from the Sabarimala airport. New Delhi (Agen- cies): Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a man want- ed in the cases relat- ed to the spurious liquor tragedy in Bi- har’s Saran which claimed the lives of 73 people, an official said on Saturday . The accused has been identified as Ram Babu Mahto, a resi- dent of Doila village in Saran district. According to Ravindra Singh Ya- dav, the Special Com- missioner of Police (Crime), information was received by the Inter-State Cell of the Crime Branch that Mahto may be hiding somewhere in the national capital. Kerala govt’s nod for acquisition of land for airport Bihar hooch: Mastermind held in Delhi 2022 was peaceful than previous 4 yrs: JK DGP Mission Zero Terror is our New Year resolution: JK top cop Dilbag Singh Jammu (Agencies): In his year-ender me- dia conference on Sat- urday , JK DGP Dilbag Singh said that 2022 was more peaceful as compared to the previ- ous four years. Addressing media- persons here, the DGP said that 56 foreigner terrorists were among 186 killed in 2022. Giving details, Singh said, “One hundred youth joined militancy in the year, 17 were ar- rested, the others were killed and only 18 are now active. We haven’t seen such a lowest local militant recruitment in the past four years. Also, a total of 159 mil- itants/over ground workers (OGWs) were arrested. Fourteen cops and 17 security force personnel were killed in operations against the militants in the year 2022. “Mission Zero Ter- ror is our New Year resolution. In 2022, we busted 146 militant modules. The law and order situation was most peaceful in 2022. A total of 1,350 UAPA cas- es are under investiga- tion. The SIA and SIUs are doing a great job. “We conducted large scale anti-militancy operations through out the year in which 186 militants, including 56 foreigners, were killed. Majority of the slain militants were affiliat- ed to Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Moham- med,” he said. The DGP said that a large number of youth whohadtrodthewrong path were brought back, but the numbers can’t be shared. 172 TERRORISTS KILLED IN JK IN 2022 Dilbag Singh पत्र संख्या-8 बी/रयाज/04/34/2020/FC दिनांक : 06th June, 2022 सेवया में, शयासन सचिव (वन) चसचवल सचिवयाल्, रयाजस्यान शयासन, ज्पुर, रयाजस्यान। (Online Proposal No: FP/RJ/TRANS/40778/2019) चवष् : Diversion of 11.8905 ha of forest land in favour of Ajmer Vidhyut Vitran Nigam Limited for construction of 33 KV GSS, Tehsil- Rawatbhata, District- Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. सन्दर्भः शयासन सचिव, रयाजस्यान कया पत्रयांक-प.1(57)वन/2020, ज्पुर, च्दनयांक 31.07.2020. महोिय, उपरोक्त दिषयक संिदममि्त पत्र का आशय ग्रहण करने का कष्ट करें दिसके द्ारा प्रश्नग्त प्रकरण में का (संरक्षण) अदिदनयम, 1980 की िारा (2) के अन्तगमि्त भार्त सरकार की सिीकृद्त मांगी गयी थी। प्रकरण के परीक्षणोपयन्त और आरईसी की पंचम बैठक दिनांक 30.05.2022 में दनणमिय के आिार पर केनद्र सरकार उपरोक्त दिषयांदक्त पररयोिना हे्तु 11.8905 हे0 िनभूदम के प्रतयाि्तमिन एिं 944 िृक्षषों के पा्तन की सैद्ानद्तक सिीकृद्त (In-principle/Stage-I) दनम्नदिदि्त श्ततों पर प्रिान कर्ती है :- A: Conditions which needs to be complied prior to handing over of forest land by the State Forest Department: 1. The cost of compensatory afforestation at the prevailing wage rates as per compensatory afforestation scheme and the cost of survey, demarcation and erection of permanent pillars if required on the CA land shall be deposited in advance with the Forest Department by the project authority. The CA will be maintained for 10 years. The scheme may include appropriate provision for anticipated cost increase for works scheduled for subsequent years. 2. The State Government shall charge the Net Present Value (NPV) for the 11.8905 ha forest area to be diverted under this proposal from the User Agency as per the orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India dated 30/10/2002, 01/08/2003, 28/03/2008, 24/04/2008 and 09/05/2008 in 1A No. 566 in WP (C) No. 202/1995 and as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry vide letters No. 5-1/1998-FC (Pt.II) dated 18/09/2003, as well as letter No. 5-2/2006-FC dated 03/10/2006 and 5-3/2007-FC dated 05/02/2009 and revision of NPV vide Ministry letter No. 5-3/2011-FC(Vol-1) dated 06.01.2022 in this regard. 3. Additional amount of the NPV of the diverted forest land, if any, becoming due after finalization of the same by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India on receipt of the report from the Expert Committee, shall be charged by the State Government from the User Agency. The User Agency shall furnish an undertaking to this effect. 4. The complete compliance of the FRA, 2006 shall be ensured by way of prescribed certificate from the concerned District Collector. 5. The boundary of the diverted forest land shall be suitably demarcated on ground at the project cost, as per the direction of concerned Divisional Forest Officer. 6. The KML file of the area to be diverted and the CA areas shall be uploaded on the e-Green watch portal with all requisite details, before issuing working permission towards linear projects or submitting compliance report for seeking Stage-II approval, as the case may be. 7. All the funds received from the user agency under the project shall be transferred/ deposited to CAMPA fund only through e-portal. B: Conditions which needs to be strictly complied on field after handing over of forest land to the User Agency by the State Forest Department but the compliance in form of undertaking shall be submitted prior to Stage-II approval: 1. Legal status of the forest land shall remain unchanged. 2. Forest land will be handed over to the User Agency only after required non-forest land for the project is handed over to the User Agency. 3. Compensatory afforestation shall be taken up by the Forest Department over 23.90 ha de-graded forest land. Block/ Compartment/ S.No. Umarcha-B of Borav Range. Village - Malipura, Tehsil- Rawatbhata, District- Chittorgarh at the cost of the user agency. As far as possible, a mixture of local indigenous species shall be planted and mono-culture of any species may be avoided. 4. User agency shall restrict the felling of trees to minimum numbers in the diverted forest land and the trees shall be felled under the strict supervision of the State Forest Department and cost of felling of trees shall be deposited by the User Agency with the State Forest Department. 5. The User Agency shall provide bird deflectors at its cost as per guidelines of WII. 6. No damage to the flora and fauna of the adjoining area shall be caused. 7. The User Agency shall comply with the guidelines for laying transmission lines through forest areas issued by Ministry vide letter no. 7-25/2012-FC dated 05/05/2014 19/11/2014. 8. The User Agency shall comply with the guideline for laying transmission lines through forest areas issued by Ministry vide Chapter 10 of FCA, 1980 Handbook 2019. 9. The User Agency shall comply with the Hon’ble NGT order for transmission line dated 07.03.2012. 10. The layout plan of the proposal shall not be changed without prior approval of Central Government. 11. No labour camp shall be established on the forest land. 12. Sufficient firewood, preferably the alternate fuel, shall be provided by the User Agency to the labourer after purchasing the same from the State Forest Department or the Forest Development Corporation or any other legal source of alternate fuel. 13. The boundary of the diverted forest land shall be suitably demarcated on ground at the project cost, as per the directions of the concerned Divisional Forest Officer. 14. No additional or new path will be constructed inside the forest area for transportation of construction materials for execution of the project work. 15. The period of diversion under this approval shall be co-terminus with the period of lease to be granted in favour of the user agency or the project life, whichever is less. 16. The forest land shall not be used for any purpose other than that specified in the project proposal. 17. The forest land proposed to be diverted shall under no circumstances be transferred to any other agencies, department or person without prior approval of Govt. of India. 18. The User Agency shall submit the annual self-compliance report in respect of the above stated conditions to the State Government and Integrated Regional Office, Jaipur by the end of March every year. 19. The User Agency shall comply with all the provisions of the all Acts, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, Hon’ble Court Order (s) and NGT Order (s) pertaining to this project, if any, for the time being in force, as applicable to the project. 20. Violation of any of these conditions will amount to violation of Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 and action would be taken as per the MoEFCC Guideline F. No. 11- 42/2017-FC dt 29/01/2018. 21. Any other condition that the Ministry of Environment, Forests Climate Change may stipulate from time to time in the interest of conservation, protection and development of forests wildlife. 22. The compliance report shall be uploaded on e-portal (https://parivesh.nic.in/). After receipt of compliance report on fulfillment of all of the above conditions from the State Government, proposal will be considered for Final/Stage-II approval under Section- 2 of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. The User Agency shall take up the work as per the guidelines in force and after ensuring that all necessary clearances for the entire stretch are in place. Working permission, if any issued, shall be intimated to IRO, Jaipur. Transfer of forest land shall not be effected till Final/Stage-ll approval is granted by the Central Government in this regard. Further, it may also be noted that this In-principle / Stage-I approval shall be valid for a period of 5 years from the date of issue of this letter. In the event of non-compliance of the above conditions, this In-principle approval shall be revoked after five (05) years. भििीय (श्रवण कुमयार वमया्) उप महादनरीक्षक/ क्षेत्रीय अदिकारी सतयमेििय्ते रयारत सरकयार GOVERNMENT OF INDIA प्या्वरण, वन एवं जलवया्ु पररवत्न मंत्रयाल् MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT, FOREST CLIMATE CHANGE एकीकृत क्ेत्री् कया्या्ल्, ज्पुर / Integrated Regional Office, Jaipur ए 218 बी 216 ‘अरणय भिन’ झािाना संसथादनक क्षेत्र, ियपुर -३०२००४ / A-218 B-216, “ARANYA BHAWAN”, Jhalana Institutional Area, Jaipur-302004 ्दूररयाष /Tel No: 0141-2713858, 2713786, Email: iro.jaipur-mefcc@gov.in New Delhi (ANI): The Delhi District Cricket Association Director Shyam Sharma said a DDCA team will be at Max HospitalinDehradun to monitor Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s health, who met with an accident onDec30,andif need- ed the batter-wicket- keeper would be air- lifted to Delhi for his plastic surgery . While returning from Delhi to Roor- kee, Pant’s car collid- ed with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Ham- madpur Jhal on Fri- day . Sharma said that Pant might be airlift- ed to Delhi for further surgeryashesuffered multiple injuries. Sharma said: “A team of DDCA is go- ing to Max Hospital Dehradun to moni- tor his health, if re- quired we’ll shift him to Delhi and chances are high that we’ll airlift him to Delhi.” Pant likely to be shifted to Delhi: DDCA Director Transport Ministry team inspecting the car of cricketer Rishabh Pant after it met with an accident, at the Delhi- Dehradun highway. 14 cops and 17 se- curity personnel were killed in 2022, which is the lowest ever. Civil- ian casualties were also less. —Dilbag Singh, JK Director General of Police
  9. 9. First India Bureau Jaipur: The issue of resignation of MLAs resulted in an interest- ing episode on Saturday as it was the last day of taking back the resigna- tions. The Congress leadership had taken a decision in this regard on Friday as a reply is to be presented in the court on January 2, 2023. Cong MLAs, who went out of Jaipur or even the country to cel- ebrate the New Year had to face problems. Somehow they reached Jaipur. According to the rules, the process of withdrawing the resig- nation can only be done by the sitting MLA ap- pearing in person be- fore the Speaker. Mean- while, Minister Mahesh Joshi said, “CM Gehlot will present the next State budget. I will withdraw his resigna- tion.” Interestingly, after the incident at Mahesh Joshi’s residence, the same blunder happened at Shanti Dhariwal’s residence as well. MLAs were phoned to send resignation letter as perhaps the responsi- bility was given to an employee. In such a sit- uation, the staff called up a few MLAs, who did not submit their resig- nations on September 25, 2022. When the Minister’s staff said that the MLA has to withdraw their resignation, it caused a confusion among MLAs, who retorted, “If I have not submitted resignation to anyone, then from whom do I take it back?” First India Bureau Jaipur: The 91 Con- gress MLAs who sub- mitted their resigna- tions to Speaker CP Joshi on Sept 25 have withdrawn their resig- nations. BJP State Pres- ident Satish Poonia said that crime unemploy- ment rates in Raj were at their peak for last 4 years of Congress-led regime. Alongside, the ‘game of the throne’ has also troubled public a lot, the tussle for CM tarnished Raj politics. Taking a jibe at Sachin Pilot Congress he said that it has never happened that a Dy CM of any party had to be sacked. On resignation withdrawal, Rajendra Rathore said, “The Speaker can voluntari- ly resign, but there is no mention of taking the resignation back. Con- gress is an expert in taking U-turns this is their true nature.” Greetings on the beginning of 2023. May these coming twelve months bring good health, joy, prosperity and success in your life. —Dr Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Editor-in-Chief, First India JAIPUR | SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 08 2NDFRONT POSTAL REG NO. JPC/004/2022-24 Navin Sharma Jaipur: Director Gen- eral of ACB, BL Soni retired on Saturday. While addressing a press conference, BL Soni said that ACB started a helpline on suggestion of public and a lot of corrupt of- ficials were trapped based on plaints of peo- ple. “Some of the com- plainants didn’t even know the address of ACB HQs. The ACB ran a drive and took action in a number of matters. I am very happy that not even a single officer of my team was sus- pended. All of them worked as a team and took it as a challenge,” said outgoing ACB DG BL Soni. “This year, we trapped influential peo- ple involved in corrup- tion. Toll free number 1064 also reported a largenumberof plaints. However, the Bureau is suffering from lack of staff. Of 60 sanctioned posts of ASP , only 28 are filled,” added Soni. Dr Rituraj Sharma Jaipur. Rajasthan govt has gifted promotion to IAS IPS officers on New Year’s eve. Along with this, Forest Ser- vice officers have also been promoted. Under orders issued by DoP, IAS Akhil Arora, Ar- pana Arora along with Shikhar Agarwal and Sandeep Verma have been promoted from the post of Principal Secys to the post of Addition- al Chief Secretary (ACS). Similarly, Bhavani Singh Detha and Vikas Sitaram Bhale have been promoted as Prin- cipal Secretary. IAS Pratibha Singh, Vish- wamohan Sharma, Ma- hendra Parakh, Hridesh Sharma, So- han Lal Sharma, Anu- prena Singh Kuntal and Shakti Singh Rathore have also been promot- ed. IPS Rajeev Sharma has been given the pay scale of DG. Besides these, Vipin Pandey, Alok Kumar P Ramji have been promoted from IG to ADG in pay scale. Ajaypal Lamba, Dr Vishnukant, Param Jyoti, Satyendra Singh, Ashok K Gupta and Sawai Singh Godara have been promoted to IG in pay scale. Shweta Dhankhar, Preeti Jain, Ajay Singh, Yogesh Yadav, Kunwar Rashtradeep, Kalyan- mal Meena, Anil Kumar II, Pradeep Mohan Sharma, Deepak Bhar- gava, Sunil Kumar Vishnoi, Manish Aggar- wal II, Shivraj Meena and Dr Rameshwar Singh were given pay scale of DIG. Many IPS have been promoted. ACB held corrupt officials based on peoples’ complaints: BL Soni State Govt promotes 127 AIS officers Those who think that PM Modi keeps a distance from the media, they are in for a surprise. The PM keeps meeting selected journos and takes ‘feedback’ from them. Just like in past, the PM in- vited some selected editors for tea at his home. An enlightened editor wanted to know PM’s opinion about 2024 general elections and told him that ‘24 won’t be easy for you, because you are losing Karnataka’. On this, PM quipped saying, ‘Thankfully you have only Karnataka in your mind, otherwise our condition isn’t good even in MP C’garh. But you can’t consider state elections as a benchmark for LS polls, voting patterns of voters are different in both polls. Congress had won MP, Chhattisgarh Raj in 2018-2019 as- sembly polls as well, but how much did it increase seats of Congress in the 2019 LS polls? Now let everyone play their own game (PM was probably referring to Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra) when the time comes, I will also play my game.’ Mirch Masala FIRST INDIA SUNDAY SPECIAL BY TRIDIB RAMAN The author is a journalist and political commentator and views expressed are his personal ...AND FINALLY The enthusiasm that is being seen all over the country regarding Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and the huge crowd that is gathering in it, has still not brought any tension to BJP. The saffron party’s survey says that ‘his visit may have made Rahul the most acceptable face of the Opposition, but he has not been able to pro- ject himself as an alterna- tive to Modi.’ Sources close to Rahul reveal that ‘ Rahul has also decided in his heart that he will not be the face of the Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Instead, in the elections of 2024, the concept of ‘collective leadership’ will be implemented, which will mainly be formed by bringing together three people, and apart from Rahul, Priyanka can be a face in this. If Sonia will not participate in this race due to her health reasons, then the slot of a third leader remains vacant. Congress has a long list of contenders to fit in this slot, which will also be decided when the time comes. There are many surefire arrows in BJP’s quiver for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, such as the rise of Hindutva, Uniform Civil Code, Ram Mandir, etc., but in the last few elections, including the UP elections, the most success- ful ‘Brahmastra’ of the BJP has been to the ‘Poor - Free ration’. PM Modi himself believes that ‘the poor cannot be fed by just showing the photo of the food, it is necessary to provide them ration to fill their stomach.’ The intelligence report received by the government also indicates that the PM’s ‘free grain scheme’ given to poor has added to PM’s popular- ity. A source close to the PMO claims that the PM has told his core group on several occasions that ‘if the total budget of the Government of India is around Rs 40 lakh crore, then if out of this Rs 2 lakh crore is given as free ration to the poor people, what is wrong with it? After all, we are a ‘welfare state’, it is our responsibility that ‘No one sleeps hungry.’ So, there are indications that the programme of giving free ration to 813.5 million poor Indians will continue at least till 2024 elec- tions. It will remain so, no matter how much the economists break their heads over it. After registering its strong presence in the Gujarat elections, the next target of the Aam Aadmi Party could be Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan. Arvind Kejriwal’s strategy is to build AAP’s mass base in one state year- after -year till 2029. AAP’s focus is more on those states where it can replace Congress. It seems that Kejriwal has imbibed the BJP’s agenda of ‘Con- gress-mukt Bharat’, apparently, somewhere in his campaign, he is also getting the support of saffron beliefs. Senior Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde be- came so emotional on Congress’s Foundation Day, Dec 28, that he announced his retirement from poli- tics on the same day. If sources are to be believed, Shinde was running very upset with Party High Com- mand for some time. Shinde had been hoping for a long time that the Gandhi family would give him an important role in Party. Even two years ago, his name was floated for the post of Congress President, as he was considered very close to Rahul Gandhi. This time also, another Dalit leader Mallikarjun Kharge won the race for President’s post, as the Gandhi family was also looking at the upcom- ing assembly polls in Karnataka. This time, when Rahul’s BJY was leaving Maharashtra, Shinde wanted to take Rahul to Chandrapur get a gigantic statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar unveiled by him. Rahul was also ready for this, but in last minute, Shinde’s op- ponents filled Rahul’s ears the ‘Yatra’ passed by the statue but Rahul didn’t unveil it. Now, on January 26, local leaders of Chandrapur (including BJP leaders) would unveil the statue. Anyway, Shinde wasn’t even invited to Chintan Shivir of Congress, felt that enough is enough and thought it right to sit at home. BITTER RELATIONSHIPS OF KERALA In Kerala, the bitterness between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan is increasing. Recently, on the occasion of Christmas, Governor Khan organised a grand party at Raj Bhavan, where invitation was sent to the CM other prominent State leaders. But neither the CM came to Governor’s party, nor did any leader of the state’s main Opposition Congress party attend. While a special invitation was sent to Congress leader VD Satheesan from the Raj Bhavan, he didn’t turn up, nor did any minister of the Vijayan government attend the Guv’s feast. On the contrary, Vijayan kept his Christmas party at the Mas- cot Hotel, which comes under Kerala Tourism, where Governor was not invited. Leaders of many parties including Congress were involved in this party, which was enough to show the mirror to the Governor, that is, neither the ruling party of the state is liking the unnecessary interference of the Governor in the administration nor the Opposition Congress itself. WHY IS SUSHIL SHINDE RETIRING? Newly appointed President of Bihar Congress Akhilesh Singh has invited Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge to Bihar to flag off the ‘Yatra’ starting from Jan 5 from Digvi- jay Singh’s ‘Nanihal.’ But Kharge hasn’t yet agreed on this. Kharge has sought opinion in this regard from one of his advisors, Rajya Sabha MP Syed Nasir Hussain. After much deliberation, Hussain has come to the opinion that ‘At least in his first visit, the Cong Nat’l Prez shouldn’t visit states like Bihar or UP, as party’s cadre their is extremely weak’, so for Kharge, getting a crowd there will be a tough challenge. Hussain had also sought opinion of local Congress unit of Bihar then he concluded that Kharge shouldn’t visit Bihar. Hussain has con- veyed his opinion to President, and now Kharge has to take the final decision. PM’S ‘CHAIR PE CHARCHA’ WITH JOURNALISTS WILL KHARGE GO TO BIHAR? BJP IS NOT WORRIED ABOUT RAHUL’S YATRA PM COMMITTED TO PROVIDE FOOD TO POOR DESTITUTE Dr Mahesh Joshi, Mahendra Choudhary, Sanyam Lodha, Shanti Dhariwal hand over the resignations to the Speaker after political drama at Dhariwal’s residence on September 25, 2022. —FILE PHOTO ILL-INFORMEDSTAFFCREATES ‘PANIC’AMONGCONGMLAs The tussle for CM has tarnished Rajasthan’s politics: Poonia Process of resignation withdrawal can only be done by sitting MLA appearing in person before the Speaker Jaipur: As per ACB report statistics, a total of 511 cases were registered under Prevention of Corruption Act. Of these 511 cases, 465 cases of trap, 19 cases of misuse of office 27 cases of disproportionate assets are included. Out of the total of 465 cases of trap, 67 cases were registered against gazetted officers and 398 cases were against non-gazetted employees. A total of 493 accused were arrested, In 2022, the con- viction rate was 51.17%. 2022:ACB files 511 cases, conviction rate at 51.17% Retired IAS RC Rungta passes away at 85 BL Soni takes the guard of honour during the farewell ceremony organised on his retirement at ACB Headquarters in Jaipur. Dinesh MN felicitates BL Soni during the latter’s farewell ceremony held on his retirement at ACB Headquarters. Orders were passed in 625 cases on the reports filed by investigating officers. Final decisions, including charge- sheet and FRs, were filed in courts in a total of 610 cases. Similarly, a total of 233 cases were disposed of by ACB courts in 2022. Out of these, the accused was punished with imprisonment and a fine in 109 cases. A total of 132 public servants and 12 pri- vate persons (brokers) were punished by the courts. DECISION ON 278 COMPLAINTS  Gehlot government gave the gift of promotion to more than 100 All India Service officers and promotion posting was given to most officers.  56 IAS promoted in various pay scales  41 IPS promoted in various pay scales  1 ADG promoted to DG rank  3 IPS promoted from Inspector General to Additional Director General pay scale  6 IPS promoted from Deputy Inspector General to Inspector General pay scale  13 officers promoted to Deputy Inspec- tor General Pay Scale from IPS Selec- tion Pay Scale  9 IPS promoted to Selection Pay Number from Junior Administrative Pay Number  3 IPS promoted from Junior Adminis- trative Pay Scale to Senior Pay No.  6 IPS promoted from Junior to Senior Administrative Pay Scale  Promotion of IPS Ajay Singh kept sub- ject to the decision of the judicial case  IAS Dr Pratibha Singh - Commissioner - Panchayati Raj, Rajasthan Jaipur  IAS Vishwa Mohan Sharma - Special Secretary, Revenue Department Jaipur  IAS Mahendra K Parakh – Commission- er Industries, Commerce and Corporate  IAS Hridesh Kumar Sharma - Director and ex-officio Spl Secy, Local Bodies  IAS Sohan Lal Sharma - Special Secre- tary, Chief Minister, Rajasthan  IAS Anuprerna Singh Kuntal - Commis- sioner, Child Empowerment Department, ex-officio Special Secretary  IAS Shakti Singh Rathore - Managing Director, State Finance Corporation and Special Secretary, Industry-Commerce 13 RAJ IAS OFFICERS PROMOTED STATE BUREAUCRATS PROMOTED  3 IAS have been promoted from Super Time Pay Scale to Above Super Time Pay Scale. Bhawani S Detha Vikas Sitaram Bhale became Principal Secys; while Mugdha Sinha, posted at Centre has been promoted to Above Super Time Pay Scale. Jaipur: 8 IFS officials of 2005 batch were promoted to the post of CCF. These include Khyati Mathur, Chandaram Meena, Anup KR, Roop Narayan Meena, Amar Singh Gothwal, Ramkaran Kherwa, Mahesh Chandra Gupta Hanuma- na Ram. 5 officials of 2009 batch were promoted to CF including Harini V, Shashi Shankar, Sunil, T Mohanraj and Balaji Curry. 4 IFS officials of 2019 batch were promoted as DCF including Arun Kumar D, Manas Singh, Maria Shine and P Bala Murugan. 17 IFS PROMOTED First India Bureau Jaipur: Retired IAS RC Rungta passed away on Saturdayattheageof 85. Heheldmanyimportant positions during his ten- ure. Rungta held impor- tant responsibilities as Dy Commissioner Sales Tax, Social Welfare, Col- lector Bikaner, Director of Agriculture Market- ing Director of Social welfare. Rungta was originally a resident of Bagar village in Jhunj- hunu. He was playing roleinmanysocialwork and philanthropy . He was Executive Director of Ansal Township in Raj after retirement.
  10. 10. www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/ thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 09 JAIPUR, SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 As we enter into the NEWYEAR 2023, let us all think about what can we do to make it better not just for our own selves but also for others.The first thing is to love yourself. It is only when we love and accept ourselves that we will have acceptance and love for others in our hearts. Promise yourself that you will take joy in the little things in the days that unfold- by the sunshine on your face, the breeze in your hair, the smell of coffee, the smile of a child, the beautiful flowers dotting, the roadside- all make our life beautiful and joyful… these simplest of things. Strive to make the minutes better, and the hours, days, weeks, months and the year will automatically open their petals forYOU with peace and prosperity and happiness. A VERY HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM ALL OF US AT FIRST INDIA FOR ALL OUR READERS AND MORE.
  11. 11. 10-11 ETC JAIPUR | SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/ thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia ACTIVITIES FOR A SUCCESSFUL ACTIVITIES FOR A SUCCESSFUL START TO THE START TO THE NEW YEAR NEW YEAR Festivities at home can be amazingly fun, all you need is a few crazy ideas. City First gives you some insights about unique ways to celebrate this New Year’s Eve at your very own home. eginning on New Year’s Day, planning ch a l l e n g e s might arise. There’s pres- sure to get the year off to a good start, and you could worry that if you don’t achieve anything ex- traordinary, it might be a sign of things to come. As it was origi- nally intended, New Year’s Day should be a straightforward occa- sion to pause, consider the positive aspects of the previous year, and make resolutions for even more positive outcomes in the year ahead. Starting the year off right can be a chal- lenge, especially in light of unwarranted social pressure, but it can also be a thought- ful and rewarding ex- perience. We’ve come up with a list of 9 op- tions suitable for eve- rybody in any mental or physical state to al- lay your concern over your New Year’s Day plans. 2023 is yours to keep as long as you do, whether you’re searching for a heal- ing getaway or require a day of hibernation. MRIDULA SHARMA cityfirst@firstindia.co.in B 4 FAMILY-FUN GAME DAY Host a game or party day with friends or family to bring in the new year with joy and fun. Cards Against Humanity or Ta- boo are usually likely to draw a crowd if you’re not sure which games to choose. TAKE A ROAD TRIP Whether you’re travelling alone, with family, or with your significant other, taking the wheel may be freeing. Make a trip plan or just follow the road as it takes you! It is the best an introvert could wish for. PURGE YOUR CLOSET Is there a more therapeutic activity than cleaning out your closet? Never settle for anything less than clothing that accentuates your greatest features. Get rid of outdated clothing to make place for new wardrobe additions that will fit your ever-changing style in the coming year. SPEND TIME PREPARING MEALS OR BAKING Meal planning is the ideal method to get your detox after the holiday excess started. Spend time in bulk sautéing, chopping, and baking, in which you can include enough greens in your diet to help prevent winter colds. SING YOUR HEART OUT WITH KARAOKE Karaoke is undoubtedly one of the best ways to spend New Year’s eve at home. All you need is a record player to set the mood of the night. Gather your friends and family members and spend the eve singing your favourite songs to your heart’s content. HAVE A MOVIE MARATHON Let’s face it: New Year’s Day is the one day of the year when a movie marathon binge is socially acceptable. With the top Netflix programmes of 2020, relax and reflect. ENJOY A PHOTO SESSION WITH QUIRKY PROPS Who like shooting pic- tures? Everyone who is obsessed with Instagram has to take pictures on New Year’s Eve. Props with a New Year’s theme are quite popular right now and are thus simple to find in stores or online. These might also be customised with goals you have in mind, events you know are going to occur for you, or anything else you like. Make 2020 New Year’s Eve a night to remember by striking amusing or exceptionally well-planned stances and taking memorable images. 7 RELISH IN THE “ME TIME” Spending time alone is essential for main- taining good mental health. On New Year’s Eve, you may unwind and splurge. Take a well-deserved break from your busy schedule, and take some peaceful “me time.” The advantag- es of hot chocolate may be enjoyed while reading your favourite book. Remember to get out of your cosy pyjamas. Thanks to the time you spent by yourself on New Year’s Eve, you may start the New Year by giving yourself more love. PLAN A FEEL- GOOD DAY While ringing in the new year might be joyful for some, it can also be challenging for others. It’s possible that life hasn’t gone as planned for you during the past year. Or perhaps the holidays are a particularly trying time for you (very common, by the way). If so, organising a happy New Year’s Day might help you avoid feeling de- pressed or lonely.
  12. 12. CITY FIRST T he Satyanubhuti an- nualfunctionof MPS tookplaceatitsprem- ises on Saturday . The event was held in the glori- ous presence of the es- teemedmembersof ECMS, Chairman Kedar Mal Bhala, Vice Chairman Bajrang Lal Baheti, General Secretary Edu- cation Madhu Sudan Biha- ni, Hon. Secretary CA Amit Gattani, Treasurer CA Anil Kumar Sharda, Building Secretary Sumit Kabra, School Principal Ashok Vaid,Parents.Staff andStu- dents. The Chief Guest of the day was Lalit Mahesh- wari (Retd IPS). The day started with the auspicious lighting of a lamp. The vi- sion of ECMS and MPS was presentedbyGen.Secretary of Education and Hon. Sec- retary MPS, JN in which they expressed their keen desireof creatingadynam- ic environment to bring out the best of every student in a holistic manner. They said that along with learning, ECMS focuses on the complete de- velopment of a child, creat- ing a strong foundation for themtoemergeaswiselead- ers rooted in their ethnicity and culture. School Princi- pal read out the annual re- portof theschoolenumerat- ing the achievements of the MPsites. He extended his heartfelt thanks to the par- ents who have shown un- flinchingfaithintheinstitu- tion. In the Award Ceremo- ny , Awards and Certificates were conferred on the stu- dents under multifarious categories. Then there was the time of unveiling the Annual School Magazine, “ ARCHWAY” which was the greatest attraction of the day . cityfirst@firstindia.co.in 12 JAIPUR | SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia CITY BUZZ GET VACCINATED STAY MASKED CRAZE OF NEW YEAR! he world is set to ring in 2023 with crazy celebrations and parties, fear of more infections to come and hopes for an end to the coro- navirus pandemic were again the bittersweet cocktails with which the world said good riddance to 2022 and ushered in 2023. City First brings to you glimpses of the enchanting festival shared by our avid readers from Pink City! UTTKARSHA SHEKHAR uttkarsha.shekhar@firstindia.co.in T The objective of a new year is not, that we should always welcome a New Year with a grand bash but we should welcome it with a fresh mind and open hearts. On this day, many people remember last year’s achieve- ments and failures and look forward to the promise of a new year, of a new beginning. And to mark the same, I will celebrate my new start with my mains. I along with my cousins will conquer the world in the early morning while trekking the little hills be- cause ‘Everyone wants to live on top of the mountain, but all the happiness and growth occurs while you are climbing it’.   —ABHILASHA GARG 2022 has been a busy year for me (in a good way) and I’m nothing but grateful for everything. I’m going to be spending my New Year’s at home cuddled up in my bed wearing fuzzy socks and ending the year on a good note by reading a good book. And of course with my tea!  —ISHA SINGH I am going out with my family to Ab- solute Barbecue. There we are going out for dinner and relish tasty savoury with light music. This is my plan to welcome 2023 with tempting food and serve my taste buds awesome food. —ARTI MUTNEJA I am on a small vacation at Bhandardara with my family for celebrating New Year. Before we welcome 2023, we are having fun at this scenic location in Maha- rashtra. We also enjoyed boating on Lake Arthur. —ANKITA GUPTA GREETINGS! The grand retirement ceremony of Vimala Kiradoo, RBI Staff was held at RBI Staff Colony, Community Hall, Gandhi Nagar, Jaipur on Saturday. Jagdeesh Chandra reached to congratulate her and wished her all the best for the future. Vimala Kiradoo is the mother of Mukesh Kiradoo of the First India family. — PHOTO BY SANTOSH SHARMA CITY FIRST A shok Chandna, Minister of State for Sports and Youth Af- fairs and Public Rela- tions, was honored with the honor of ‘Leader of the Decade’ by the glob- al organisation ‘Women Economic Forum’ at a pro- gram organised in New Delhi on Friday . Ashok Chandna, an or- ganisation working for the upliftment and em- powerment of women globally , was given this honor for the programs being run by the Ra- jasthan government for the upliftment and em- powerment of girls and womenunderhisleader- ship. MinisterAshokChan- dna addresses the ses- sion on “Power of Net- working: Towards a More Fair and Equal World” on the second dayof thethree-day“ An- nual WEF-2022, Bridge the Gap: Agenda for G-20” event at Hotel JW Marriott, New Delhi While saying that for equitable and in- clusive development of the country and the world, it is very impor- tant to ensure the par- ticipation of women in all fields. Chandna said that many important programs are being run bytheRajasthangovern- mentforgirlchildeduca- tion, security and par- ticipation in all areas of the society . cityfirst@firstindia.co.in LEADER OF THE DECADE BEGINNING OF NEW LIFE CITY FIRST S omeshwar Ma- hadevan, a sing- er gives insights about his new song ‘Happy New Year’. He said it is a song for the youth and ebullient! I have tried to put zeal, verve and vigour with soothing music and a relevant message! The song is in the backdrop of two wonderful youths who see each other in a club and go into a dream world of their own, tapping on the beat of New Year - A begin- ning of not just the new year but also a be- ginning of new love and a new life ahead! The rap written by mealsotellsaboutMaa aur pyo di blessings paao which depicts our culture of celebrating the new year with the family and parents which should be more important than any- thing and no beer, no wine,nochampagneor lager as youth are more attracted to bad habits and clubs. I urge everyone to play this number during their New Year celebrations and implement the same. Big Thank you andAVeryHappyNew YeartoEveryone!Sing- er recently completed his shooting in Jaipur. cityfirst@firstindia.co.in ADAYTOCELEBRATE DURING THE DAY Like every year, this year also I.C.D.I. Help Foundation distributed blankets and warm clothes to the needy and underprivileged families living on the road in the bitter cold recently. The distribution was done with the aim to provide warmth and to help people and their families fighting winter this bone-chilling cold. An initiative by I.C.D.I Help Foundation works for the betterment of the lives of people. Annual Sports Meet was organised by Jaipur School Vidyadhar Nagar on Friday. During the occasion, Director NK Sharma welcomed the students, teachers and parents and distributed the Awards to the Winners. Someshwar Mahadevan Jagdeesh Chandra congratulates Vimla Kiradoo.Also seen are Rajkumari Kiradoo, Mukesh Kiradoo, Suhani Kiradoo, Laxminarayan Joshi Chandrakala Joshi and Uma Joshi O, my dear, Happy new year, Nobody is superior If thoughts are clear Life reflects like a mirror So, have good behaviour O my Brother , Happy New year , Restrict your tear , Fight for your better , Everyone comes near , If your action is clear O my partner, Happy new year, Try to become an editor If Problems come near Put your life in gear As No one is your saver. O my friend, Happy new year, Relation is superior Thanks for being a support- er, Can achieve the rare As nature is the best player O my mentor, Happy new year, Human Rights Acts like Nature, We should do our best better, So Human life becomes bigger and Brighter Always TREAT EQUAL AND TRY AND BE FAIR Poem by JUSTICE GK VYAS (Chairperson, Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission. JAIPUR) HAPPY NEW YEAR Someshwar Mahadevan and Muskan Kamdaar

