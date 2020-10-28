PPT Motivasi Untuk Bekerja

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MOTIVASI UNTUK BEKERJA BAB 8
ANGGOTA KELOMPOK • Lutviah Deanti (1724090176) • Syafira Kayanti (1724090186) • Husna Mitsali (1724090204) • Nabilah Herda...
Motivasi menyangkut kondisi yang bertanggung jawab atas variasi intensitas, ketekunan, kualitas, dan arah perilaku ongolng...
Istilah “insting” berangsur- angsur diganti dengan istilah seperti “kebutuhan”, “motif” dan “dorongan” (Viteles, 1953). Ta...
Antara 1940 dan 1960, perjuangan untuk keunggulan dalam teori motivasi adalah para ahli perilaku dan teori kebutuhan. Pada...
METAFORA “Psikolog dan ekonom perilaku yang mempelajari pengambilan keputusan individu cenderung sampai pada kesimpulan ba...
Dalam buku perintis Viteles (1953) tentang motivasi di tempat kerja, jelas bahwa dia menyamakan motivasi dengan produktivi...
Kita semua mungkin tahu setidaknya ada individu yang kita anggap gila kerja adalah individu yang kecanduan bekerja dan mem...
Akhir-akhir ini, karakteristik kepribadian menjadi lebih penting dalam mempelajari motivasi kerja. Bahwa motivasi juga dap...
Ng, Sorenson, dan Eby (2006) melakukan meta-analisis hubungan antara lokus kontrol dan motivasi. Locus of control (LOC) me...
8.2 Teori Motivasi - Pendekatan Klasik Teori Mekanik Internal: Teori Kebutuhan Maslow Abraham Maslow (1943) mengemukakan b...
LESSON 2 Saturn is composed of hydrogen and helium LESSON 3 Jupiter is the biggest planet of them all LESSON 5 Venus is th...
Berikut merupakan beberapa macam penghargaan: B.F Skinner dalam teori penguatan atau behaviorisme mengusulkan bahwa perila...
Teori Jalur Tujuan : Motivasi kerja formal pertama yang menyarankan bahwa orang mempertimbangkan pilihan sebelum memilih d...
Jika seorang manajer ingin menerapkan teori Vroom, dia akan berkonsentrasi pada tiga hal: 1. Memotivasi karyawan dengan me...
A PICTURE IS WORTH A THOUSAND WORDS Orang-sebagai-ilmuwan populer lainnya diajukan oleh Adams (1965). Seperti dalam teori ...
8.3 Pendekatan Modern untuk Motivasi Kerja 1. Pendekatan person-as-intentional adalah Pendekatan motivasi yang menjamin ba...
4. Faktor penting lainnya adalah Putaran umpan balik (Feedback loop) Hubungan antara pengetahuan tentang hasil dan keadaan...
Mitchell dan rekan (2000) mengidentifikasi sejumlah masalah praktis yang masih perlu ditangani: Haruskah tujuan dikaitkan ...
CONTENTS WEEK 1 WEEK 2 WEEK 3 Mercury is the smallest one Saturn is the ringed one Jupiter is the biggest one Venus has a ...
Mercury Saturn Pengaturan diri sesuai dengan teori kontrol (Vancouver, 2005). Dalam bentuknya yang paling sederhana, swa-r...
Pengalaman Penguasaan Persuasi Sosial Pemodelan Keadaan Fisiologi Penerapan pertimbangan kerja untuk meningkatkan kemajuan...
1. Niat dalam memainkan peran kunci dalam perilaku termotivasi perlu memiliki elemen seperti tujuan 2. Konsep umpan balik ...
CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon, and infographics & images by Fre...
Dimensi dan Item Sampel dari Kuesioner Karakteristik Motivasi 8.4 Masalah Praktis dalam Motivasi Jawaban singkatnya adalah...
Erez (1997) mencatat bahwa di semua budaya, manajer cenderung menggunakan empat jenis praktik motivasi: 1. Distribusi peng...
Istilah "Generasi X" dan "Generasi Y" sering digunakan secara stereotip, yang menggambarkan berbagai karakteristik generas...
Dalam meta-analisis, Stajkovic dan Luthans (2003) menyimpulkan bahwa kombinasi dari uang, umpan balik, dan kekuatan sosial...
Implikasinya adalah bahwa pekerjaan yang telah diperkaya (yaitu diberi peningkatan kapasitas untuk memenuhi kebutuhan ting...
Untuk mengembangkan rencana peningkatan produktivitas yang disebut ProMES, yang merupakan singkatan dari Pengukuran Produk...
PPT Motivasi Untuk Bekerja
PPT Motivasi Untuk Bekerja
PPT Motivasi Untuk Bekerja
PPT Motivasi Untuk Bekerja
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PPT Motivasi Untuk Bekerja

16 views

Published on

Bab 8 Motivasi Untuk Bekerja

Published in: Recruiting & HR
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PPT Motivasi Untuk Bekerja

  1. 1. MOTIVASI UNTUK BEKERJA BAB 8
  2. 2. ANGGOTA KELOMPOK • Lutviah Deanti (1724090176) • Syafira Kayanti (1724090186) • Husna Mitsali (1724090204) • Nabilah Herda Hamid (1724090205) • M. Maulana Malik . H (1724090214) • Firdha Aprivha Dewi (1724090217) • Shafira Amalia (1724090009) • Fadhila Janera (1724090026) • Tetra Silviana (1724090089) • Melsiade Fitri (1724090117) • Mustika Permatasari (1724090127) • Maryam Nabilah Tofani (1724090129)
  3. 3. Motivasi menyangkut kondisi yang bertanggung jawab atas variasi intensitas, ketekunan, kualitas, dan arah perilaku ongolng (Vinacke, 1962). Motivasi pekerja telah menjadi minat utama bagi I-0 psikolog selama seratus tahun (Munsterberg, 1913) (Latham & Budworth, 2007: Latham & Pinder, 2005) telah meninjau sejarah motivasi 100 tahun penelitian dalam psikolog I-0. Munstergberg menyarankan bentuk hiburan berteknologi rendah: mengizinkan anak kucing bermain dengan bola wol dan benang di lantai pabrik. kesimpulan : Motivasi (M) berkaitan dengan kondisi yang bertanggung jawab atas variasi dalam intensitas ketekunan, kualitas, dan arah perilaku yang sedang berlangsung.
  4. 4. Istilah “insting” berangsur- angsur diganti dengan istilah seperti “kebutuhan”, “motif” dan “dorongan” (Viteles, 1953). Tahun 1943, Maslow mengajukan teori kebutuhan yang menggantikan jumlah “naluri” yang tak terbatas dengan seperangkat kebutuhan tertentu. Teori kebutuhan Maslow dikenal luas, perilaku B. F Skinner (1938) menjadi kekuatan yang kuat. Teori motivasi paling awal berlabuh pada gagasan naluri, terutama didorong oleh teori kepribadian psikodinamik, terutama pendekatan freud, Naluri dianggap secara kecenderungan bawaan yang mengarahkan prilaku.
  5. 5. Antara 1940 dan 1960, perjuangan untuk keunggulan dalam teori motivasi adalah para ahli perilaku dan teori kebutuhan. Pada tahun 1960, kemunculan psikologi kognitif telah mengakibatkan perubahan radikal dalam pertempuran untuk “superioritas motivasi”. ● Kecenderungan bawaan naluri yang dianggap perilaku diet ● Membutuhkan kematian intemil yang dianggap inbam dan sebelum waktunya hadir manusia ● Mendorong setara dengan aktif dan bersih ● Pendekatan behavioris ● Pendekatan teori lapangan ● Bidang dinamika kelompok SEJARAHSINGKAT
  6. 6. METAFORA “Psikolog dan ekonom perilaku yang mempelajari pengambilan keputusan individu cenderung sampai pada kesimpulan bahwa individu tidak membuat keputusan berdasarkan prinsip rasional dan normatif. Tidak hanya (mereka) cenderung melanggar prinsip memaksimalkan utilitas yang diharapkan, mereka seringkali juga sangat tidak rasional. Orang Sebagai Ilmuwan yang Mengasumsikan Bahwa Individu Sangat Rasional yang Dicatet Dawes (1988)
  7. 7. Dalam buku perintis Viteles (1953) tentang motivasi di tempat kerja, jelas bahwa dia menyamakan motivasi dengan produktivitas. Dia melihat motivasi sebagai metode yang digunakan seorang untuk "Membangkitkan kerjasama pekerja individu". Dalam survei terhadap pengusaha yang dilakukan pada tahun 1946, 73% mengidentifikasi "ketidakpedulian umum pada pekerja" sebagai alasan utama penurunan produktivitas. Psikologi Industri Organisasi belum secara signifikan mengubah penerimaan umum mereka tentang hubungan di antara konstruksi motivasi, kinerja, dan produktivitas. Arti dan Pentingnya Motivasi di tempat kerja Model yang sangat dasar untuk mempertimbangkan peran motivasi dalam kinerja adalah sebagai berikut: Tanda (x) berarti jika motivasi sama dengan nol, maka kemampuan tidak akan menjadi masalah karena apa pun dikalikan nol hasilnya akan nol. Demikian pula, bahwa peningkatan kemampuan yang sekecil apa pun dapat diperbesar oleh motivasi. Bidang baru yang telah diselidiki oleh para psikolog I-O adalah pengaruh kerja positif lingkungan (Härtell & Ashkanasy, 2011). Google, Southwest Airlines, dan Zappos adalah contoh yang sangat baik dari organisasi dengan lingkungan kerja yang positif sehingga menghasilkan motivasi dan karyawan yang puas serta reputasi sebagai perusahaan terbaik untuk bekerja di AS (Parr, 2012). Kinerja = (Motivasi × Kemampuan) - Kendala Situasional
  8. 8. Kita semua mungkin tahu setidaknya ada individu yang kita anggap gila kerja adalah individu yang kecanduan bekerja dan membayar biaya untuk kecanduan itu dalam penurunan kesehatan fisik dan kesejahteraan mental. Gila kerja mungkin digambarkan karena terlalu termotivasi sehingga menyebabkan kurangnya penekanan pada aspek lain kehidupan. Kita mungkin memikirkan motivasi sebagai sumber daya, jika terlalu banyak dihabiskan di satu area, hanya ada sedikit yang tersisa untuk area lain. Dalam beberapa hal, atasan selalu bersaing dengan kekuatan lain untuk mendapatkan waktu dan perhatian dari karyawan. Beberapa perusahaan mungkin menganggap gila kerja sebagai "kemenangan" karena orang mencurahkan banyak energi untuk bekerja.
  9. 9. Akhir-akhir ini, karakteristik kepribadian menjadi lebih penting dalam mempelajari motivasi kerja. Bahwa motivasi juga dapat mempengaruhi prestasi kerja, mungkin ada hubungan antara kepribadian dan motivasi kerja. Judge dan Ilies (2002) menyelesaikan meta-analisis tentang topik itu. Mereka memeriksa hubungan antara kepribadian Lima Besar dan berbagai indikator motivasi dari beberapa teori motivasi saat ini. Indikator ini termasuk jumlah dan kesulitan tujuan yang ditetapkan oleh individu, keyakinan individu bahwa kerja keras akan menghasilkan penghargaan, dan keyakinan individu akan kemampuannya untuk melakukan tugas atau pekerjaan. Judge dan Ilies menemukan 65 studi dan 105 koefisien korelasi yang dapat dimasukkan dalam meta-analisis. Hasil penelitian menunjukkan bahwa ada hubungan yang kuat dan konsisten antara karakteristik kepribadian dan motivasi kinerja. Individu yang teliti dan stabil secara emosional menetapkan tujuan yang lebih menantang, lebih cenderung percaya bahwa kerja keras akan menghasilkan penghargaan, dan lebih percaya diri dengan kemampuan mereka untuk menyelesaikan tugas atau pekerjaan.
  10. 10. Ng, Sorenson, dan Eby (2006) melakukan meta-analisis hubungan antara lokus kontrol dan motivasi. Locus of control (LOC) mengacu pada sejauh mana seorang individu melihat peristiwa sebagai akibat dari tindakannya sendiri (LOC internal) atau penyebab dari luar (LOC eksternal). Orang dengan LOC internal percaya bahwa mereka dapat mengontrol lingkungan; orang dengan LOC eksternal percaya bahwa mereka bergantung pada belas kasihan lingkungan dengan sedikit kemampuan untuk mempengaruhi hasil. Meta-analisis para peneliti menunjukkan hubungan yang jelas dan positif antara LOC internal dan motivasi kerja. Kanfer dan Ackerman (2004) menyatakan bahwa motivasi dan kinerja akan berubah seiring waktu, baik sebagai kemampuan kognitif maupun perubahan kepribadian di masa dewasa pertengahan dan kemudian.
  11. 11. 8.2 Teori Motivasi - Pendekatan Klasik Teori Mekanik Internal: Teori Kebutuhan Maslow Abraham Maslow (1943) mengemukakan bahwa manusia memiliki seperangkat kebutuhan dasar dan kebutuhan mengekspresikan diri mereka sendiri selama rentang hidup individu sebagai "dorongan" atau penggerak internal. Maslow mengusulkan lima perangkat kebutuhan yang berbeda dan mengaturnya secara hierarkis. 1. Kebutuhan fisiologis. Umumnya disebut sebagai kebutuhan dasar dan dipuaskan oleh hal-hal seperti makan, minum, dan tidur. 2. Kebutuhan keamanan. Mengacu pada kebutuhan yang dimiliki individu untuk bebas dari ancaman terhadap kelangsungan hidup. 3. Kebutuhan Dicintai. Berhubungan dengan faktor interpersonal. Mengacu pada keinginan individu untuk diterima oleh orang lain. 4. kebutuhan harga diri. Kebutuhan ini dikaitkan dengan dihormati untuk pencapaian atau kemampuan akan sesuatu. 5. Kebutuhan aktualisasi diri. Mengacu pada keinginan individu untuk mengembangkan kapasitasnya sepenuhnya.
  12. 12. LESSON 2 Saturn is composed of hydrogen and helium LESSON 3 Jupiter is the biggest planet of them all LESSON 5 Venus is the second planet from the Sun LESSON 4 Despite being red, Mars is a cold place Variasi Teori Maslow Sejak teori kebutuhan lima faktor Maslow diperkenalkan, psikolog telah menyarankan modifikasi. Yang paling terkenal diusulkan oleh Herzberg dan disebut teori dua faktor. Herzberg (1966) menyatakan bahwa sebenarnya ada dua kebutuhan dasar bukan lima seperti yang dikemukakan oleh Maslow, dan bahwa kebutuhan tersebut tidak diatur secara hierarkis sehingga tidak tergantung satu sama lain. Yaitu: 1. Kebutuhan higienis yang mencakup kebutuhan fisik dan kebutuhan keamanan 2. Kebutuhan motivator yang mencakup kebutuhan sosial, harga diri, dan aktualisasi diri Meskipun teori Herzberg menghasilkan lebih banyak penelitian daripada teori dari Maslow.
  13. 13. Berikut merupakan beberapa macam penghargaan: B.F Skinner dalam teori penguatan atau behaviorisme mengusulkan bahwa perilaku bergantung pada tiga elemen sederhana, yaitu : menyajikan sangat baik tinjauan kritis tentang kekuatan dan kekurangan behaviorisme sebagai teori motivasi. Kami tidak berpendapat bahwa teori penguatan adalah "salah" atau tidak efektif. Namun demikian, sebagai teori motivasi kerja yang lengkap, behaviorisme gagal, seperti halnya pendekatan person-as-machine yang gagal mengakui lebih tinggi aktivitas mental yang seperti penalaran dan penilaian. Stimulus Penghargaan Respons Hadiah yang bergantung pada atau bergantung pada respons tertentu. Hadiah yang diberikan hanya untuk beberapa tanggapan yang benar. Teori Mekanik Eksternal: Teori Penguatan Hadiah yang diberikan setiap kali respons yang benar muncul.
  14. 14. Teori Jalur Tujuan : Motivasi kerja formal pertama yang menyarankan bahwa orang mempertimbangkan pilihan sebelum memilih di antara mereka. Teori yang dikemukakan Georgopoulos, Mahoney, dan Jones (1957) Menurut Vroom, teori VIE ini sederhana dalam konsepsi, tetapi menandai perubahan dramatis dalam pemikiran tentang motivasi: pergeseran dari teori orang sebagai mesin menuju ke teori orang sebagai ilmuwan. Teori motivasi yang mengasumsikan bahwa individu secara rasional memperkirakan daya tarik relatif dan ketidaktertarikan penghargaan atau hasil yang berbeda (valensi), probabilitas bahwa kinerja akan mengarah pada hasil atau penghargaan tertentu (perantaraan), dan probabilitas usaha akan mengarah pada kinerja (harapan). Kekuatan preferensi seseorang untuk hasil tertentu. Hubungan yang dirasakan antara kinerja dan pencapaian dari hasil tertentu. Keyakinan individu bahwa perilaku tertentu (usaha, kerja keras) akan menghasilkan kinerja yang lebih tinggi.
  15. 15. Jika seorang manajer ingin menerapkan teori Vroom, dia akan berkonsentrasi pada tiga hal: 1. Memotivasi karyawan dengan menawarkan hasil yang memiliki valensi tinggi. 2. Memperjelas instrumen dengan memberi tahu karyawan bahwa kinerja tinggi dikaitkan dengan hasil yang positif. 3. Memperjelas harapan dengan menjelaskan kepada karyawan bahwa kerja keras akan menghasilkan kinerja yang lebih tinggi. VroomTheory
  16. 16. A PICTURE IS WORTH A THOUSAND WORDS Orang-sebagai-ilmuwan populer lainnya diajukan oleh Adams (1965). Seperti dalam teori VIE Vroom, Adams mengemukakan bahwa manusia adalah kalkulator, tetapi dengan cara yang agak berbeda dari yang dikemukakan oleh Vroom. motivasi yang dikembangkan oleh Adams (1965) menyatakan bahwa individu melihat dunia mereka dalam hal komparatif input dan hasil. Individu membandingkan masukan dan hasil mereka dengan orang lain (rekan kerja) dengan mengembangkan rasio masukan / hasil. Teori tersebut disarankan oleh Festinger (1957) yang diamati ketegangan yang ada ketika individu memegang “kognisi disonan” (pengalaman tidak kompatibel). Pendekatan ini mengasumsikan bahwa individu selalu mencari rasa "keseimbangan" (yaitu, tidak adanya ketegangan) dan bahwa mereka akan mengarahkan perilaku mereka ke arah pengurangan ketegangan yang dihasilkan dari disonan kognisi. * Pembeda antara teori VIE dan teori ekuitas adalah bahwa teori ekuitas mengusulkan rasionalitas berbasis sosial, dan teori VIE tidak secara eksplisit menyebutkan perbandingan apa pun.
  17. 17. 8.3 Pendekatan Modern untuk Motivasi Kerja 1. Pendekatan person-as-intentional adalah Pendekatan motivasi yang menjamin bahwa individu disengaja dalam perilaku mereka. Pendekatan person-as-intentional yang paling representatif adalah teori penetapan tujuan. 2. Teori yang dikemukakan oleh Locke dkk (Locke & Latham, 2002, 2013). di mana konsep umum tentang suatu tujuan disesuaikan dengan motivasi kerja. Dalam pendekatan ini, tujuan dipandang sebagai kekuatan mutivasional, dan individu yang menetapkan tujuan yang spesifik dan sulit tampil lebih baik daripada individu yang hanya mengadopsi tujuan melakukan “yang terbaik” atau “tanpa tujuan” sama sekali. 3. Teori penetapan tujuan mengidentifikasi mekanisme, atau keadaan perantara, yang dengannya tujuan mempengaruhi kinerja. Locke dan rekan (1981) mengusulkan bahwa tujuan memiliki efek "mengarahkan perhatian dan tindakan (arah), memobilisasi pengeluaran energi atau usaha (usaha), memperpanjang usaha dari waktu ke waktu (ketekunan) dan memotivasi individu untuk mengembangkan strategi yang relevan untuk pencapaian tujuan (strategi)”.
  18. 18. 4. Faktor penting lainnya adalah Putaran umpan balik (Feedback loop) Hubungan antara pengetahuan tentang hasil dan keadaan perantara antara komitmen tujuan dan kinerja. Koneksi umpan balik ini membuat teori jauh lebih dinamis dengan menunjukkan bahwa ketika individu mengevaluasi kinerjanya, keadaan antara dapat berubah. 5. Putaran umpan balik ini dikaitkan dengan apa yang kemudian dikenal sebagai teori kontrol. Teori kontrol mengasumsikan bahwa seorang individu membandingkan standar (dalam hal ini tujuan) dengan hasil aktual dan menyesuaikan perilaku untuk membawa hasil sesuai dengan standar.
  19. 19. Mitchell dan rekan (2000) mengidentifikasi sejumlah masalah praktis yang masih perlu ditangani: Haruskah tujuan dikaitkan dengan kuantitas atau kualitas kinerja? kuantitas dan kualitas saling terkait sehingga ketika sasaran kuantitas tinggi ditetapkan, kualitas kinerja menurun. Haruskah tujuan dikaitkan dengan proses atau hasil? Tujuan proses mengacu pada bagaimana pekerjaan dilakukan. Bagaimana tujuan harus ditetapkan? Tiga metode utama untuk menetapkan tujuan adalah menugaskannya, menerima gol,dan menetapkan tujuan mereka sendiri. Seberapa sulitkah gol yang sulit? Kesulitan dapat ditentukan dengan perbandingan dengan kinerja khas individu atau dengan membandingkan kinerja orang lain. Haruskah penghargaan bergantung pada pencapaian tujuan? Jika tujuannya sangat sulit, individu tersebut harus diberi penghargaan untuk pencapaian tujuan parsial; jika tidak, tujuan itu sendiri mungkin menjadi tidak menarik seiring waktu. Kapan tujuan individu harus digunakan dan kapan tujuan kelompok harus digunakan? Jika tugas membutuhkan saling ketergantungan dan kerja sama, maka tujuan kelompok mungkin sesuai, sedangkan jika pekerjaan itu individual, maka tujuan individu mungkin lebih sesuai.
  20. 20. CONTENTS WEEK 1 WEEK 2 WEEK 3 Mercury is the smallest one Saturn is the ringed one Jupiter is the biggest one Venus has a beautiful name Mars is a cold place Neptune is the farthest from us Earth is where we live on Pluto is now a dwarf planet Ceres is in the asteroid belt Beberapa peneliti telah memulai program ambisius untuk memeriksa efek dari penetapan tujuan pada tugas kognitif yang kompleks (Atkins, Wood, & Rutgers, 2002; Wood, George-Falvy, & Debowsky, 2001). Rancangan penelitian ini mencakup beberapa tugas kognitif yang sangat relevan, seperti melakukan pencarian literatur otomatis di Internet dan memeriksa pengaruh bentuk umpan balik terhadap pengambilan keputusan. Selain itu, Locke (2001) mengakui bahwa upaya penelitian harus diarahkan pada variabel integrasi seperti pengetahuan dan keterampilan ke dalam model. Locke dan Latham berhipotesis bahwa tujuan mungkin berasal dari konsep tingkat tinggi seperti nilai atau motif. Mereka mencontohkan seseorang yang memiliki cita-cita menjadi CEO dalam waktu 15 tahun setelah bergabung dengan perusahaan, tujuan yang berasal dari motif ambisi. Tingkat yang lebih tinggi , penjelasan akan menyelidiki dari mana motif atau nilai itu berasal. Teori penetapan tujuan mengusulkan bahwa kebutuhan mempengaruhi motif, motif mempengaruhi tujuan, dan tujuan mempengaruhi kinerja. Dalam beberapa pengertian, teori-teori yang sekarang akan kita pertimbangkan sebenarnya adalah penjelasan tingkat kedua tentang perilaku dalam konteks tujuan dan penetapan tujuan. Dengan satu atau lain cara, semuanya termasuk tujuan
  21. 21. Mercury Saturn Pengaturan diri sesuai dengan teori kontrol (Vancouver, 2005). Dalam bentuknya yang paling sederhana, swa-regulasi berarti bahwa individu-individu mengambil informasi tentang perilaku dan membuat penyesuaian berdasarkan informasi itu. Orang tersebut menerima informasi tentang kinerja, kemampuan, dan ekspektasi organisasi dan, sebagai akibatnya, membuat perubahan dalam perilaku, mengalami emosi yang berbeda, dan bahkan mungkin mengubah citra dirinya (yaitu, mungkin menjadi lebih atau kurang percaya diri pada dirinya untuk mencapai tujuan). Perubahan ini, pada gilirannya, mempengaruhi perilaku selanjutnya (misalnya, strategi, komitmen tujuan). Porath dan Bateman (2006) menyarankan beberapa taktik pengaturan mandiri tertentu yang dapat digunakan seseorang untuk meningkatkan kinerja. menurut teori pengaturan diri, seseorang dapat meningkatkan motivasi kerja dan prestasi kerja dengan terlibat dalam strategi seperti mencari umpan balik dan terlibat dalam perubahan konstruktif. Menurut bandura (1997) Efikasi Diri Adalah keyakinan seseorang untuk mencapai tujuan tertentu sedangkan harga diri Adalah kebanggaan dalam diri sesorang sebagai manusia yang didorong oleh kepuasan, seperti motivasi dan penetapan tujuann konstruksi efikasi dan efikasi diri. Self efficacy berhubungan dengan kepercayan diri pada kemampuan kita sehingga berhasil mengerjakan tugas yang sulit. Dalam perbandingan efek self esteem dengan self efficacy, chen, gully, dan eden (2004) bahwa keyakinan self efficacy lebih erat berkaitan dengan motivasi dan perilaku sementara harga diri lebih erat kaitannya dengan emosi karena self efficacy sangat penting untuk perilaku dan kinerja yang diarahkan pada tujuan.
  22. 22. Pengalaman Penguasaan Persuasi Sosial Pemodelan Keadaan Fisiologi Penerapan pertimbangan kerja untuk meningkatkan kemajuan diri seseorang atau rekan kerja: 1. Memberikan bimbingan atau dukungan teknis atau logistik kepada individu 2. Memberikan teladan yang berhasil 3. Jadilah pemandu sorak” yang ditargetkan yang menekankan pengetahuan dan kemampuan individu ( bukan sekedar mengekspresikan keyakinan bahwa dia berhasil) 4. Ambil langkah langkah atau mencari cara untuk mengurangi stress di lingkungan individu Keempat teori harus menanamkan konsep penilaian diri Wood dan Bandura menyarankan 4 jalan
  23. 23. 1. Niat dalam memainkan peran kunci dalam perilaku termotivasi perlu memiliki elemen seperti tujuan 2. Konsep umpan balik 3. Teori ini mencakup beberapa unsur orang sebagai ilmuan 4. Teori harus mencakup beberapa konsep penilaian diri. Baron (2002,2003) menyatakan bahwa kewirausahaan merupakan bagian yang stabil dari AS ekonomi dan aktivitas kewirausahaan harus menjadi topik yang dipelajari oleh para psikolog I-O aktivitas kewirausahaan di China pertumbuhan luar biasa pada abad21. data penelitian pada precursor dan korelasi aktivitas kewirausahaan relative baru sehingga masih tentative akibatnya tidak ada kesimpulan yang tegas yang kemungkinan, kecuali bahwa jalur penelitian ini cenderung meningkatkan geometris pada decade berikutnya.
  24. 24. CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon, and infographics & images by Freepik. Frese dan rekan-rekannya telah meneliti aktivitas kewirausahaan dalam bisnis kecil di beberapa kebudayaan yang berbeda, termasuk afrika selatan (Frese et al, 2007; Krause, Frese,Friedrich, & Unger, 2005) dan Vietnam (Hiemstra, van der Kooy, & Frese, 2006). Frese dan rekan-rekannya menyarankan bahwa mengajar dan memperkuat perilaku kewirausahaan di antara pemilik bisnis kecil mungkin merupakan salah satu dari banyak langkah yang dapat diambil untuk mengurangi kemiskinan dunia. Frese dan rekan-rekannya (Krause et al., 2005; Rauch & Frese, 2007) telah mengusulkan bahwa kepribadian utama yang mendasari perilaku kewirausahaan adalah orientasi kewirausahaan (EO). Frese dan Fay (2001) lihat EO sebagai kombinasi dari orientasi prestasi, orientasi mengambil resiko, dan inisiatif pribadi (PI). Mereka mendefinisikan inisiatif pribadi sebagai perilaku kerja yang sifatnya mementingkan diri dan pendekatannya yang terus menerus membantu dalam mengatasi kesulitan yang timbul dalam mengejar tujuan Shane, Nicolaou, Cherkas, dan Spector (2010) memeriksa dua anak kembar di Inggris dan Amerika Serrikat untuk menentukan apakah factor - factor genetic turut menentukan hubungan antara kecenderungan untuk menjadi pengusaha dan lima dimensi kepribadian yang besar. Mereka menemukan bahwa gen umum mempengaruhi korelasi antara kecenderungan untuk menjadi pengusaha dan baik di luar dan terbuka untuk dialami. bahwa faktor-faktor genetik yang menjadi penyebab sebagian besar korelasi ini.
  25. 25. Dimensi dan Item Sampel dari Kuesioner Karakteristik Motivasi 8.4 Masalah Praktis dalam Motivasi Jawaban singkatnya adalah ya. Terdapat Indikator motivasi seperti jumlah dan tingkat kesulitan tujuan yang didapatkan oleh individu atau kekuatan akan keyakinan seseorang bahwa dengan kerja keras akan menghasilkan reward. Judge dan Ilies (2002) dan Erez dan Judge (2001) dikatakan bahwa mungkin ada persyaratan sifat tertentu agar intervensi motivasi berhasil, kita dapat berasumsi bahwa tipe kepribadian tertentu dapat termotivasi "secara alami". Hasil ini mungkin menunjukkan bahwa ada perbedaan individu yang menjadi inti dari perilaku motivasi di tempat kerja (Donovan, Bateman, & Heggestad, 2013). Kanfer dan rekan-rekannya (Heggestad & Kanfer, 2001; Kanfer & Ackerman, 2000) telah mengembangkan instrumen yang dikenal sebagai Motivational Trait Questionnaire (MTQ). MTQ mengukur enam dimensi berbeda dari apa yang disebut motivasi "umum". Dimensi ini dinilai dengan 48 item kuesioner. Keinginan untuk belajar — kebutuhan yang ingin dicapai dengan mempelajari keterampilan baru atau memperoleh pengetahuan ("Saya lebih suka aktivitas yang memberikan saya kesempatan untuk mempelajari sesuatu yang baru") Penguasaan — penetapan tujuan pribadi dan peningkatan tugas secara berkelanjutan bahkan ketika tidak diperlukan ("Saya menetapkan standar tinggi untuk diri saya sendiri dan bekerja untuk mencapainya") Sasaran referensi lainnya — kecenderungan untuk membandingkan kinerja dengan kinerja orang lain (“Apakah saya merasa baik atau tidak tentang kinerja saya bergantung pada bagaimana hal itu dibandingkan dengan kinerja orang lain”) Daya saing — fokus pada persaingan dan keinginan untuk bekerja lebih baik daripada rekan kerja ("Saya lebih suka bersaing daripada bekerja sama") Khawatir — kekhawatiran tentang evaluasi kinerja seseorang ("Sebelum memulai proyek penting, saya memikirkan konsekuensi dari kegagalan") Emosionalitas — fokus pada emosi yang dievaluasi dalam konteks kinerja ("Saya bisa tetap tenang dan rileks sebelum saya mengikuti ujian")
  26. 26. Erez (1997) mencatat bahwa di semua budaya, manajer cenderung menggunakan empat jenis praktik motivasi: 1. Distribusi penghargaan yang berbeda — memberi penghargaan kepada karyawan berkinerja tinggi 2. Partisipasi dalam penetapan tujuan dan pengambilan keputusan — memungkinkan bawahan membantu membuat keputusan 3. Desain dan re-desain dalam pekerjaan dan organisasi — memodifikasi penugasan tugas dan pelaporan relasi 4. Intervensi peningkatan kualitas seperti manajemen kualitas total (TQM) atau lingkaran kualitas memfokuskan bawahan pada tujuan tujuan yang strategis Disaat psikologi I-O dalam budaya tertentu dapat memiliki penelitian dan teori untuk mendukung intervensi motivasi tertentu dalam budaya tersebut, nilai intervensi itu akan menurun secara proporsional seiring sifat alamiah multikultural perusahaan dan tenaga kerja.
  27. 27. Istilah "Generasi X" dan "Generasi Y" sering digunakan secara stereotip, yang menggambarkan berbagai karakteristik generasi "lebih muda" secara universal, dengan asumsi semua yang lahir antara tahun 1961 dan 1995 memiliki perilaku dan nilai yang serupa. Pengalaman kerja pada Generasi X telah mempengaruhi nilai kerja mereka dan pada tingkat yang lebih rendah, nilai rekan kerja mereka, generasi Boomer. Meskipun para peneliti tidak memeriksa para pekerja Generasi Y, ada alasan untuk mempercayai bahwa hasil tersebut juga berlaku bagi mereka. Sejak tahun 1980-an, inisiatif perampingan//pengurangan jumlah karyawan telah menjadi gaya hidup. Perampingan/PHK mengirimkan pesan bahwa pekerja dapat dibuang dan kesetiaan pada organisasi itu sia- sia. Karena peristiwa dunia seperti saat 9/11 mengingatkan individu akan kerentanan diri mereka, kita dapat memperkirakan bahwa hubungan antara individu dan pekerjaan akan menjadi semakin lemah. Penelitian tersebut belum mendukung penggunaan intervensi motivasi yang menargetkan generasi tertentu. Selain itu, peneliti di bidang ini perlu mempertimbangkan generasi pekerja baru yang disebut Generasi Z (yang lahir setelah 1995). PRACTICALEXERCISE Generasi X Generasi Y lahir antara 1961 dan 1980 lahir antara 1980 dan 1995 (mereka juga dikenal sebagai Milenial).
  28. 28. Dalam meta-analisis, Stajkovic dan Luthans (2003) menyimpulkan bahwa kombinasi dari uang, umpan balik, dan kekuatan sosial memiliki efek yang sangat kuat pada berbagai perilaku terkait tugas. Markham, Scott, dan McKee (2002) menunjukkan efek yang sama untuk pengakuan publik sebagai penghargaan untuk pengurangan ketidakhadiran. Tampak jelas bahwa, sebagai teknologi untuk mengubah perilaku, teori penguatan dapat membantu. Namun demikian, penjelasan utama mengapa perubahan jangka panjang mungkin terjadi akan membutuhkan model yang lebih kompleks daripada penguatan stimulus-respons. Selain itu, bahkan dalam teknologi, behaviorisme paling mungkin efektif dalam mengembangkan perilaku individu sederhana (misalnya, meningkatkan kehadiran, meningkatkan penjualan individu) daripada perilaku kelompok yang kompleks (misalnya, pengembangan rencana pemasaran berbasis tim untuk produk baru).
  29. 29. Implikasinya adalah bahwa pekerjaan yang telah diperkaya (yaitu diberi peningkatan kapasitas untuk memenuhi kebutuhan tingkat yang lebih tinggi) akan lebih memotivasi setelah diperkaya daripada sebelumnya. Aplikasi selanjutnya bahwa memperkaya pekerjaan adalah sebagai cara untuk meningkatkan motivasi. Hackman dan Oldham (1976) mengembangkan cara menilai pekerjaan berdasarkan potensi mereka untuk memotivasi individu. Potensi motivasi ini (dinilai dengan kuesioner) terkait dengan lima karakteristik pekerjaan: Variasi keterampilan Jumlah keterampilan yang dibutuhkan untuk melakukan tugas atau pekerjaan dengan sukses Identitas Tugas Sejauh mana tugas atau pekerjaan berdiri sendiri, dengan awal, tengah, dan akhir yang jelas; sejauh mana tugas dapat dipahami secara bermakna dalam kaitannya dengan tugas lain Signifikansi Tugas Pentingnya pekerjaan untuk organisasi atau masyarakat secara keseluruhan Otonomi Sejauh mana pekerja individu tersebut dapat mengontrol jadwal, prosedur dan sejenisnya. Umpan balik Tugas Sejauh mana individu mendapatkan informasi langsung dari tugas itu sendiri (sebagai lawan dari supervisor) mengenai tingkat kinerjanya.
  30. 30. Untuk mengembangkan rencana peningkatan produktivitas yang disebut ProMES, yang merupakan singkatan dari Pengukuran Produktivitas dan Sistem Peningkatan/Perbaikan. ProMES dimaksudkan untuk memaksimalkan motivasi terutama melalui sarana kognitif. Sistem ProMES melibatkan pekerja dan manajer dalam membuat rencana rinci untuk peningkatan produktivitas. Dengan kata lain, ini memfokuskan mereka pada "tindakan" produktivitas yang akan memiliki kemungkinan tinggi untuk meningkatkan kinerja unit secara keseluruhan. Ini termasuk membentuk tim tugas dan meminta tim tugas mengidentifikasi tujuan produktivitas yang terperinci dan indikator keberhasilan yang sama mendetailnya dalam memenuhi tujuan tersebut. Kesimpulan berikut diambil: 1. ProMES menghasilkan peningkatan produktivitas yang besar. 2. Efek ini berlangsung selama bertahun-tahun. 3. Dampaknya dapat dilihat di berbagai organisasi dan negara.

×