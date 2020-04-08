Camel analysis i

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Dosen Pengampu : ABDUL SALAM, M.M
  2. 2. BAB I PENDAHULUAN 1. Latar Belakang Karena banyaknya resiko yang terjadi didalam perbankan. Maka perlu ada upaya untuk mengurangi ataupun mencegah resiko itu merugikan perusahaan perbankan. Pada kali ini kami akan membahas Analisis CAMEL pada salah satu bank di Indonesia yaitu Bank.
  3. 3. Rumusan Masalah dan Tujuan Penelitian Rumusan Masalah 1. Apa itu Analisis Camel? 2. Bagaimana kinerja Bank Mandiri pada tahun 2018-2019? 3. Bagaimana analisis camel pada Bank Mandiri? Tujuan Penelitian 1. Untuk mengetahui apa itu analisis camel. 2. Untuk mengetahui kinerja bank mandiri tahun 2018-2019. 3. Untuk mengetahui analisis camel pada Bank Mandiri.
  4. 4. CAPITAL, ASSET QUALITY, MANAGEMENT, EARNING, LIQUIDITY Analisis CAMEL digunakan untuk menganalisis dan mengevaluasi kinerja keuangan bank umum di Indonesia. Analisis CAMEL diatur dalam Peraturan Bank Indonesia Nomor 6/10/PBI/2004 perihal sistem penilaian Tingkat Kesehatan Bank Umum dan Peraturan Bank Indonesia Nomor 9/1/PBI/2007 Tentang Sistem Penilaian Tingkat Kesehatan Bank Umum Berdasarkan Prinsip Syariah.
  5. 5. CAPITAL CAR = (Modal / Aktiva Tertimbang menurut risiko) x 100% CAR yang diperoleh dengan membandingkan modal sendiri dengan aktiva tertimbang menurut resiko yang dihitung dari bank yang bersangkutan. CAR ini digunakan untuk mengetahui seberapa besar jumlah aktiva yang memiliki resiko yang dibiayai oleh modal selain dana bank. ASSET QUALITY Penilaian terhadap kualitas aset dilakukan melalui dua faktor, yaitu: 1. Kualitas aktiva produktif (KAP) 2. Penanganan kredit bermasalah KAP = (Aktiva produktif yang diklasifikasikan / Total aktiva produktif) x 100% NPL = Kualitas produktif bermasalah / aktiva produktif
  6. 6. • Management Kualitas manajemen dapat dilihat dari kualitas manusianya dalam bekerja, juga dapat dilihat dari pendidikan serta pengalaman karyawannya dalam menangani berbagai kasus yang terjadi. Menurut Payamta dan Mas’ud (2001) penilaian atas aspek management dapat diproksikan dengan NPM. Semakin besar NPM, maka akan semakin baik karena menunjukkan kinerja bank yang baik pula. NPM = (Laba bersih / Pendapatan operasional) x 100% Earning Rasio keuangan yang digunakan untuk mengukur earning bank adalah: a. Return On Asset (ROA) ROA diartikan sebagai perbandingan antara laba sebelum pajak yang disetahunkan pada bank dengan total aktiva bank dan rasio yang menunjukkan kemampuan dari modal yang diinvestasikan dalam keseluruhan aktiva untuk menghasilkan keuntungan. ROA = Laba bersih / Total aktiva x 100% b. Return On Equity (ROE) ROE menunjukkan efisiensi penggunaan modal sendiri dengan mengukur laba setelah pajak yang disetahunkan dibandingkan dengan modal inti. Semakin besar ROE maka semakin besar pula tingkat keuntungan yang dica pai bank dalam pengembalian saham dari total modal sendiri ROE = (Laba sebelum pajak / Modal sendiri) x 100%
  7. 7. c. BOPO Digunakan untuk mengukur kemampuan manajemen lembaga keuangan dalam mengendalikan biaya operasional terhadap pendapatan operasional. Semakin kecil rasio ini berarti semakin efisien biaya operasional yang dikeluarkan lembaga keuangan yang bersangkutan sehingga kemungkinan suatu lembaga keuangan dalam kondisi bermasalah semakin kecil. BOPO = (Total beban operasional / Total pendapatan operasional) x 100% b. NIM Rasio ini digunakan untuk mengukur kemampuan manajemen bank dalam mengelola aktiva produktifnya untuk menghasilkan pendapatan bunga bersih. Pendapatan bunga bersih diperoleh dari pendapatan bunga dikurangi beban bunga. Semakin besar rasio ini maka meningkatnya pendapatan bunga atas aktiva produktif yang dikelola bank. NIM = (Pendapatan bungan bersih / Aktiva produktif) x 100% Liquidity Indikator yang digunakan adalah Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR). LDR digunakan untuk menilai likuiditas suatu bank dengan cara membagi jumlah kredit yang diberikan oleh bank terhadap dana pihak ketiga. LDR = Total utang / (Total deposit + ekuitas) x 100%
  8. 8. TAHUN 2018 TAHUN 2019 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk mencatatkan pertumbuhan laba sebesar 21,2 persen menjadi Rp 25 triliun di akhir 2018. Direktur Keuangan Bank Mandiri Panji Irawan mengatakan, kenaikan tersebut didorong oleh pertumbuhan pendapatan bunga bersih (net interest income/NII) sebesar 5,28 persen menjadi Rp 57,3 triliun di 2018 dari Rp 51,9 triliun di 2017. Faktor penopang lainnya adalah pendapatan atas jasa (fee based income) juga meningkat siginifikan sebesar 20,1 persen atau Rp 4,7 triliun menjadi Rp 28,4 triliun. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk. (BMRI) membukukan laba bersih Rp27,5 triliun pada tahun 2019. Laba bersih ini tumbuh 9,9% dari Rp25 triliun tahun 2018. Pertumbuhan laba Bank Mandiri ditopang oleh pertumbuhan kredit konsolidasi sebesar 10,7% secara tahunan (year on year/yoy) mencapai Rp907,5 triliun pada 2018. Dari pertumbuhan kredit tersebut, perseroan berhasil mencatat pendapatan bunga bersih sebesar Rp59,4 triliun, naik 8,8% (yoy) dibanding tahun sebelumnya. Adapun pertumbuhan kredit Bank Mandiri mengalami penurunan dari 12,4% pada tahun 2018, menjadi 10,7% di 2019.
  9. 9. Analisis CAMEL pada Bank Mandiri. 1. Capital CAR = (Modal / Aktiva Tertimbang menurut risiko) x 100% = 22,5% (Bank dikategorikan sehat) 2. Asset KAP = (Aktiva produktif yang diklasifikasikan / Total aktiva produktif) x 100% = 1,65% Berada dikisaran 0,00% - 10,35%, jadi Bank dikategorikan sehat 3. Management NPM = (Laba bersih / Pendapatan operasional) x 100% = 28.455.592 / 87.738.089 x 100% = 0,32% (Bank kurang sehat) 4. Earning ROA = Laba bersih / Total aktiva x 100% = 28.455.592 / 1.318.246.335 x 100% = 0,022 (Bank tidak sehat) 5. Liquidity LDR = Total utang / (Total deposit + ekuitas) x 100% = 1.025.749.580 / (278.176.006 + 209.034.525) x 100% = 1.025.749.580 / 487.210.531 x 100% = 2,1053 x 100% = 210,53% (Bank tidak sehat)

