Teacher: Fiorella Otarola Pérez
UNIT 4 - ENGLISH "Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe" Private School ADVERBS OF FREQUENCY Los adverbios de frecuencia son palabra...
UNIT 4 - ENGLISH "Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe" Private School ADVERBS OF FREQUENCY NEVER: Nunca SOMETIMES: A veces USUA...
UNIT 4 - ENGLISH "Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe" Private School ADVERBS OF FREQUENCY OFTEN: A menudo FREQUENTLY:Frecuentem...
UNIT 4 - ENGLISH "Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe" Private School ADVERBS OF FREQUENCY Estos adverbios se usan de la siguiente...
UNIT 4 - ENGLISH "Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe" Private School ADVERBS OF FREQUENCY EXAMPLE: I am never tired (Yo nunca est...
Adverbs of frequency 5 to

  1. 1. Teacher: Fiorella Otarola Pérez
  2. 2. UNIT 4 - ENGLISH “Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe” Private School ADVERBS OF FREQUENCY Los adverbios de frecuencia son palabras que expresan cuán seguido hacemos algunas actividades.
  3. 3. UNIT 4 - ENGLISH “Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe” Private School ADVERBS OF FREQUENCY NEVER: Nunca SOMETIMES: A veces USUALLY: Usualmente
  4. 4. UNIT 4 - ENGLISH “Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe” Private School ADVERBS OF FREQUENCY OFTEN: A menudo FREQUENTLY:Frecuentemente SELDOM: Raramente ALWAYS: Siempre
  5. 5. UNIT 4 - ENGLISH “Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe” Private School ADVERBS OF FREQUENCY Estos adverbios se usan de la siguiente manera . EXAMPLE: Mary usually gets up at 7 o’ clock (Mary usualmente se levanta a la 7 en punto) SUBJECT + ADVERB + VERB
  6. 6. UNIT 4 - ENGLISH “Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe” Private School ADVERBS OF FREQUENCY EXAMPLE: I am never tired (Yo nunca estoy cansado) SUBJECT + VERB TO BE + ADVERB

