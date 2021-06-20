Tecnología educativas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TECNOLOGÍA EDUCATIVA Integrantes: Fiorella Gianninoto Módulo: Informática aplicada a la educación. UAA - Año 2021
  1. 1. TECNOLOGÍA EDUCATIVA Integrantes: Fiorella Gianninoto Módulo: Informática aplicada a la educación. UAA - Año 2021
  2. 2. Concepto de Tecnología Educativa La tecnología educativa es un sistema de interacción entre el profesor y los alumnos basado en un concepto específico definido por una finalidad, objetivos, principios, contenido, métodos y medios de enseñanza. El término tecnología viene de la palabra griega y significa habilidad o destreza. La tecnología se entiende literalmente como la ciencia del dominio.
  3. 3. La formación y el desarrollo de tecnologías educativas se deben a las siguientes razones: 1. El surgimiento de la necesidad de emplear de la manera más completa y profunda posible las características psicológicas y personales de los estudiantes en el proceso de enseñanza. 1. Conciencia gradual de la necesidad de sustituir las formas ineficaces de enseñanza por otras modernas, pertinentes y eficaces. 1. La necesidad de diseñar el proceso educativo, así como las formas de interacción entre el estudiante y el profesor, capaces de proporcionar y garantizar altos resultados de aprendizaje.
  4. 4. Características de las tecnologías educativas Conceptual. Proporciona soporte para un concepto científico específico, que más tarde servirá como base para la tecnología. Integridad. Está dirigido a la interrelación de todos los componentes estructurales de la tecnología educativa, dándole las cualidades específicas necesarias. El control. Sugiere la posibilidad de diagnosticar el establecimiento de objetivos y monitorear el proceso educativo y, si es necesario, corregirlo. Reproducción. Ofrece la posibilidad de utilizar esta tecnología por diferentes profesores, debido a su replicabilidad. Eficiencia. Su objetivo es lograr las metas de la educación, de acuerdo con las normas educativas. Prevé la reducción de los costos (pérdidas) económicos y de tiempo.
  5. 5. La tecnología educativa en su estructura está representada por una serie de componentes interconectados representados por: ● El marco conceptual. ● La parte básica (contenido), que define los objetivos y el contenido del aprendizaje. ● La parte procesal, representada por el proceso educativo directamente organizado, los métodos, formas y medios de trabajo del profesor.
  6. 6. Del aprendizaje basada en problema 03 ● es la construcción del proceso de aprendizaje de tal manera que los estudiantes se enfrentan constantemente a problemas de aprendizaje De aprendizaje modular 02 ● se basa en la idea de un enfoque centrado en la persona y basado en la personalidad del alumno. Orientadas a las personas 01 ● Los elementos del aprendizaje se presentan en forma de tareas de varios niveles. ● La gran importancia del diálogo en el proceso de aprendizaje. ● Los métodos lúdicos de aprendizaje. Del aprendizaje lúdico 04 ● El propósito principal de esta tecnología es estimular la actividad cognitiva de los estudiantes, desarrollando el interés por el conocimiento. De formación informática 05 ● La tecnología se aplica a través de computadoras y otros medios multimedia Del aprendizaje lúdico 06 ● Entrenamiento programado, ● El aprendizaje a distancia TIPOS DE TECNOLOGÍAS EDUCATIVAS
  7. 7. Importancia Las Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación (TIC) ya son una parte irreemplazable y fundamental en la vida cotidiana de las personas. Hoy se encuentran presentes en prácticamente todo lo que nos rodea, desde nuestro trabajo hasta nuestras actividades diarias, y se ha convertido en una herramienta que facilita y agiliza los procesos empresariales, educativos y sociales. Las posibilidades que nos otorgan las TIC son infinitas. Entre sus impactos positivos están mejorar los procesos educativos y facilitar las actividades de recreación de los alumnos, logrando apoyar procesos de aprendizaje.
  8. 8. Fuente de Información CEUP - Magazine. Todo lo que debes saber de tecnologías educativas. link: https://www.ceupe.com/blog/todo-lo-que-debes-saber-de-tecnologia-educativa.html

