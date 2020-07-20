Mi portafolio Fotográfico

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LA EVOLUCI�N CREATIVA DE MIS PROYECTOS FOTOGR�FICOS Autora:Fern�ndez Arirama Fiorella Se puede mostrar carga de expresi�n ...
  1. 1. LA EVOLUCI�N CREATIVA DE MIS PROYECTOS FOTOGR�FICOS Autora:Fern�ndez Arirama Fiorella Se puede mostrar carga de expresi�n en una fotograf�a, desde las temperaturas que elijes, hasta el movimiento que capturas de un momento fijo, la c�mara es tu receptor de acontecimientos, mostrar un mensaje netamente sacado de la realidad, de lo que has presenciado , te hace querer compartirlo. Durante el estudio de la fotograf�a he podido fortalecer la importancia de los elementos que forman parte de una fotograf�a como la luz, sombra, enfoque, etc; para capturar momentos inolvidables. En mi proceso de aprendizaje, la fotograf�a que realic� a tenido un mejoramiento notable aplicando diversos tipos de t�cnicas, diferenciar los diversos conceptos de un retrato o de un paisaje, entre otros para dar a conocer mi estilo y el peque�o comienzo de mis pasos fotogr�ficos .

