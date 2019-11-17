Successfully reported this slideshow.
Floods. Blizzards. Landslides. Earthquakes. Tornadoes. Hurricanes. Severe weather happens every day across the globe. We s...
Floods. Blizzards. Landslides. Earthquakes. Tornadoes. Hurricanes. Severe weather happens every day across the globe. We see and hear of the devastating consequences whenever we tune into the evening news: property ravaged, communities destroyed, and lives lost. But although these events are unstoppable, you can prepare. In Weather Disasters, veteran authors and disaster survivors Mark and Amy Williams provide vital information on prepping for and surviving every major type of weather disaster. Each chapter is devoted to a different catastrophe, and lists: The science behind the catastrophe Essentials you?ll need to get through it Helpful prepping tips Statistics behind the disaster Resources to reach out to for help What to do in the aftermath No matter who you are or where you live, catastrophe can strike at any time. Be prepared, and pick up Weather Disasters today!.
