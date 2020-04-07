F kavanagh digital_learningobject_taxonomy

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Introduction to Taxonomic Concepts Dr. Fiona Kavanagh Lecturer, AFMB Programme Please View As a SlideShow & Click the Arrow Below to Continue
  2. 2. Taxonomy Fact Sheet Click on each picture to learn more about that topic. Use the Home Button in the top left-hand side of each section to return to this slide. Taxonomic Characters The Linnaean System Cladograms & Phylogenetic Trees Dichotomous Key Interactive Key Test your new knowledge using this Revision Quiz Learn how to make your own Identification Key using this step-by-step video
  3. 3. Taxonomic Characters When taxonomists are identifying and classifying organisms, they make use of what are called taxonomic characters. Simply put, taxonomic characters are distinctive features of an organism, features you would use if someone asked you to describe an organism to them, for example: does it have gills, possesses feathers or it is only found in freshwater environments? Characters serve two purposes. Firstly, they are used to arrange organisms into groups having common characters e.g. all fish have gills. Secondly, they are also used to distinguish between organisms based on unique characters. For example. we can distinguish between the two main groups of fish depending on whether they have a bony skeleton or a cartilaginous skeleton. There are two types of characters: Morphological and Genetic Morphological • Traditionally used characters • Based on general morphology or shape • Examples include, bird feathers, reptile scales, specialist structures, skeletal features, appendage specialisation etc. Internal morphology e.g. skull shape Genetic • Useful for separating morphologically similar organisms • Mitochondrial DNA is the most commonly used type as it is stable long-term • Nuclear DNA can also be used in some cases
  4. 4. The Linnaean System The Linnaean System was created in the 1700’s by a Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus who is often referred to as the Father of Taxonomy. Linnaeus popularised binomial nomenclature which is the system of a two part species name consisting of the genus and a unique species name. For example, the binomial name for humans is Homo sapiens. Species names are always written in italics. Linnaeus also created a hierarchical system for classifying and ranking organisms. In the Linnaean system, organisms are grouped according to shared characteristics into a series of categories ranging from Domains at the top to species at the bottom as seen in the diagram on the right. All members of the same species have a large number of Taxonomic Characters in common, they are all very similar to one another. The number of share characteristics decreases as you move up the classification system towards domains.
  5. 5. Cladograms and Phylogenetic Trees Cladograms show the degree of relatedness between taxa. Phylogenetic trees also show relatedness but infer evolutionary relationships. Taxa are mapped onto trees using Taxonomic Characters. The cladogram below is a simple example of a tree showing how Taxonomic Characters can unite some taxa and separate others If we look at the simple cladogram on the right, the placement of the character of “Vertebral column” it’s placement at this point on the tree tells us that every branch on the tree above this possesses this character, while every branch below does not. In other words, the lancelet does not have a vertebral column while the lamprey, tuna, salamander, turtle and leopard do. The character of jaws is placed above the two branches of lamprey and lancelet. This tells us that these two groups do not possess jaws, but the remaining 4 groups, the tuna, salamander, turtle and leopard all do. Taxa that are beside each other on the tree are more closely related to one another than those that are farther away. In this example, leopards are more closely related to turtles than any other group, and are most distantly related to the lancelet.
  6. 6. Dichotomous Keys Dichotomous keys are those that consist of a series of steps that allow the user to identify an organism. They are called dichotomous keys is because the word dichotomous means divided in two parts and each step of the key has two parts or choices to it. At each step, each choice consists of a description of taxonomic characters. The user picks the set of characters that best describes their specimen and follows the instructions to the next step. At the next step, repeat this process, again pick the set of characters that best describes your specimen and follow the instructions. Keep repeating this process until you reach a step where you are given a species name. At this point you have successfully identified your specimen.
  7. 7. Interactive Keys Interactive Keys have become more popular in recent years. Most interactive keys that are available can be downloaded directly from the internet but require the use of specialist software. Interactive keys differ from dichotomous keys in that characters are presented in a list rather than as a series of steps. The user can select the characters for identification in any order they choose. In many cases more than one value can be entered for a feature where the user is uncertain. Taxa are eliminated based on the characters chosen until just one taxon remains. A big advantage of interactive keys is that an error tolerance can be set so that taxa are not eliminated based on one character only. This makes these keys ideal for novices.
  8. 8. How to Create an Identification Key
  9. 9. Quiz: Click the Correct Answer To Hear This Sound 1. Taxonomic Characters can be used to divide and unite taxa 2. Nuclear DNA is the most commonly used type of Genetic Character 3. The highest rank in the Linnaean system is: 4. The first part of a species name refers to what? TRUE TRUE SPECIESKINGDOM FAMILYORDER GENUS DOMAIN FALSE FALSE
  10. 10. 5. Members of the same species share the highest number of Taxonomic Characters 6. Which type of tree displays evolutionary information? 7. The word Dichotomous means: 8. Interactive Keys must be used in a particular order. FALSETRUE PHYLOGENETICCLADOGRAM 2 BRANCHES1 BRANCH 3 BRANCHES Quiz: Click the Correct Answer To Hear This Sound FALSETRUE
  11. 11. THANK YOU FOR COMPLETING THIS ACTIVITY ON TAXONOMY AND SYSTEMATICS

