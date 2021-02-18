Successfully reported this slideshow.
Clarion York

Overview of Clarion York

Clarion York

  1. 1. Welcome to York…
  2. 2. We are here! “Head north out of York City Centre… on the old Joseph Rowntree factory site”
  3. 3. “A new community. A place where people bring up their families, make it their forever home, a standard for how our communities want to live” Our Vision for Cocoa Works
  4. 4. • 172 houses • 97 apartments • Gardens • Open spaces for recreation • Connected to walking routes, cycling routes, bus routes Our Plans
  5. 5. “A place where people come to grow, bring up their families, make it their forever home”

