Chicken Leg Piece Roast Recipe | Chicken Roast Recipe
Ingredients: 5 Chicken Legs, 5 tsp Yoghurt, 1 tsp Chaat Masala, 1 tsp Paprika Powder, Salt to taste
other side of chicken legs will also cook 30 minutes. Now to dry the water that has been released from the chicken, we wil...
Chicken leg piece roast recipe chicken roast recipe

Chicken leg piece roast recipe is the king of non-veg, it is eaten by everyone very much, Chicken Roast Recipe can be prepared very easily at our house.

Chicken leg piece roast recipe chicken roast recipe

  1. 1. Chicken Leg Piece Roast Recipe | Chicken Roast Recipe fineddine.blogspot.com/2020/07/Chicken-Roast-Recipe.html Easy Chicken Roast Recipe Homemade Chicken Roast Simple way chicken leg roast recipe Pre ( )10 minCook (♨️60 minTotal( )70 min Chicken leg piece roast recipe is the king of non-veg, it is eaten by everyone very much, Chicken Roast Recipe can be prepared very easily at our house. Eating chicken roast recipe is different, Today we will make Chicken Leg Piece Roast recipe with just chicken legs Let's learn how chicken roast recipe is made at home and what ingredients are easy chicken recipe at home. You can see more tasty recipes of chicken Butter chicken recipe at home Chicken Legs Barbecue Side Dishes 1/3
  Ingredients for Chicken Roast: 5 Chicken Legs, 5 tsp Yoghurt, 1 tsp Chaat Masala, 1 tsp Paprika Powder, Salt to taste, 1 teaspoon Coriander Powder, 1/2 tsp turmeric powder, 1 tsp red chilli powder, 1 tsp cumin powder, 2 tsp dark soya sauce, 1 tbsp white vinegar, 4-5 tbsp oil

First of all we will take 5 chicken legs and crush it on all the legs with the help of Knife So that the spice of our people goes under the chicken legs, now we will take food color and cover it with chicken legs properly. Now we will take 5 TSP yogurt in a bowl without water. Now we will add 1 TSP Ginger and Garlic paste along with it. Add 1 TSP Chaat Masala, 1 TSP Paprika Powder, and Salt according to your taste 1 teaspoon coriander powder, 1/2 tsp turmeric powder, 1 tsp chilli powder, 1 tsp cumin powder, 2 tsp dark soya sauce,1 tsp white vinegar Now we will mix all the spices properly. Now we are going to rotate the spices paste in all the chicken legs, And after applying spices paste in all the legs, now we will cover the marinate chicken legs and keep them in the fridge for 2 hours. After 2 hours, we will keep the griddle on medium flame, after that we will keep a large pot Now put 4-5 tbsp oil in it and heat it. After the oil is heated, cover all the chicken legs with the bottom of the vessel and keep a weight on top so that no steam comes out from the side. After 10 minutes chicken cook, now we will cook 30 minutes on low flame, now the
  3. 3. other side of chicken legs will also cook 30 minutes. Now to dry the water that has been released from the chicken, we will dry the water without covering it on medium high flame. When the water becomes completely dry, we will survey the chicken roast, now we can prepare chicken roast recipe ready. You can also prepare and eat chicken leg piece roast recipe at your home, hoping that you may have liked the chicken roast recipe. 3/3

