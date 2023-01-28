Successfully reported this slideshow.
Financial Vulnerability and Challenges for Canadians - Financial Resilience Institute

Jan. 28, 2023
FINANCIAL RESILIENCE INSTITUTE IMPROVING FINANCIAL RESILIENCE FOR ALL
ABOUT US Dedicated To Building a More Financially Resilient World WHY FINANCIAL WELL- BEING MATTERS Why we’re working to r...
PROGRAMS AND SERVICES Research, Measurements and Analytics Consulting and Advisory Impact Research and Projects Projects
Financial Vulnerability and Challenges for Canadians - Financial Resilience Institute

Jan. 28, 2023
If you're struggling with financial vulnerabilities, there are a number of resources available to help you get back on track. The Financial Vulnerability and Challenges for Canadians page on the Financial Resilience Institute provides information and resources on a range of topics, including budgeting, managing debt and credit, and dealing with job loss. There's also a section on coping with financial stress, which can be helpful if you're finding it difficult to manage your finances. If you're worried about your financial situation, don't hesitate to seek out help. There are plenty of people and organizations who can offer support and guidance. Remember, you're not alone in this—we're all facing financial challenges at some point in our lives. https://www.finresilienceinstitute.org/strategic-consulting/

Financial Vulnerability and Challenges for Canadians - Financial Resilience Institute

  1. 1. FINANCIAL RESILIENCE INSTITUTE IMPROVING FINANCIAL RESILIENCE FOR ALL
  2. 2. ABOUT US Dedicated To Building a More Financially Resilient World WHY FINANCIAL WELL- BEING MATTERS Why we’re working to reduce peoples’ financial vulnerability and financial stress In our uncertain world, many households are financially stressed and financially vulnerable, especially with the high cost of living and other challenges affecting them. As a non-profit, our purpose is to improve the financial resilience and well-being of all Canadians and global citizens. We do this by helping purpose-driven organizations understand, measure, and then improve the financial resilience of their customers and communities.
  3. 3. PROGRAMS AND SERVICES Research, Measurements and Analytics Consulting and Advisory Impact Research and Projects Projects
  4. 4. OUR TEAM ELOISE DUNCAN Founder and CEO Eloise is Founder and CEO of the Financial Resilience Institute and is known as one of Canada’s leading experts in financial health and resilience in Canada. KUJTIM KOCI Director, Research and Analytics Kujtim is the Director, Marketing and Analytics and an Associate of the Financial Resilience Institute. MAGGIE BAKER, PHD Senior Associate, Money Psychologist Maggie has been a practicing clinical psychologist for 30 years, specializing in couples, relationship issues, anxiety and depression.
  5. 5. THANK YOU www.finresilienceinstitute.org

