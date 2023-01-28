If you're struggling with financial vulnerabilities, there are a number of resources available to help you get back on track. The Financial Vulnerability and Challenges for Canadians page on the Financial Resilience Institute provides information and resources on a range of topics, including budgeting, managing debt and credit, and dealing with job loss. There's also a section on coping with financial stress, which can be helpful if you're finding it difficult to manage your finances. If you're worried about your financial situation, don't hesitate to seek out help. There are plenty of people and organizations who can offer support and guidance. Remember, you're not alone in this—we're all facing financial challenges at some point in our lives. https://www.finresilienceinstitute.org/strategic-consulting/