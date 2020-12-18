Successfully reported this slideshow.
Show Them the Money: Wage & Hour Compliance (Series: HR, Talent Management & Employment Law Boot Camp)

Compliance with federal (as well as state) wage and hour laws returned to the forefront towards the end of the Obama administration when it appeared that the salary threshold that applied to exempt employees would be increased significantly. While the proposed change will not happen, the Trump administration has signaled that the threshold will nonetheless likely increase. Regardless of where the new threshold lands, employers must nonetheless be mindful of the risks posed by misclassifying individuals as exempt as well as by a host of practices that can imperil otherwise proper classification decisions. And while the federal government is no longer scrutinizing the use of independent contractors as closely today, employers must still be careful when relying on contractors. This webinar delves into the mistakes commonly made by employers and endeavors to provide attendees with the tools needed to help find and fix potential wage and hour pitfalls.

To view the accompanying webinar, go to: https://www.financialpoise.com/financial-poise-webinars/wage-hour-compliance-2019/

Show Them the Money: Wage & Hour Compliance (Series: HR, Talent Management & Employment Law Boot Camp)

  1. 1. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe Insert the cover image for this webinar on this slide entirely 1
  2. 2. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe Practical and entertaining education for attorneys, accountants, business owners and executives, and investors. 2
  3. 3. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe DISCLAIMER The material in this webinar is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered legal, financial or other professional advice. You should consult with an attorney or other appropriate professional to determine what may be best for your individual needs. While Financial Poise™ takes reasonable steps to ensure the information it publishes is accurate, Financial Poise™ makes no guaranty in this regard. About this PowerPoint: if you are looking at this PowerPoint without the benefit of listening to the conversation that surrounded it then you are doing yourself a disservice. This PowerPoint was prepared in contemplation of being viewed in conjunction with listening to a one hour webinar on the topic 3
  4. 4. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe MEET THE FACULTY Moderator: Charles Krugel – Law Offices of Charles Krugel Panelists: Neil Lappley – Lappley & Associates, Ltd. Jason Klimpl – Tannenbaum Helpern Syracuse & Hirschtritt LLP Gary Savine – Savine Employment Law, Ltd. 4
  5. 5. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe ABOUT THIS WEBINAR: Show Them the Money: Wage & Hour Compliance Compliance with federal (as well as state) wage and hour laws returned to the forefront towards the end of the Obama administration when it appeared that the salary threshold that applied to exempt employees would be increased significantly. While the proposed change will not happen, the Trump administration has signaled that the threshold will nonetheless likely increase. Regardless of where the new threshold lands, employers must nonetheless be mindful of the risks posed by misclassifying individuals as exempt as well as by a host of practices that can imperil otherwise proper classification decisions. And while the federal government is no longer scrutinizing the use of independent contractors as closely today, employers must still be careful when relying on contractors. This webinar delves into the mistakes commonly made by employers and endeavors to provide attendees with the tools needed to help find and fix potential wage and hour pitfalls. 5
  6. 6. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe ABOUT THIS SERIES: HR, Talent Management & Employment Law Boot Camp If you have employees or advise companies with employees, this webinar series is for you! No employer—whether large, medium or small—is immune from the reach of federal, state and/or local employment laws and regulations. Now, more than ever, employers should consider taking a proactive approach to auditing their employment practices and policies so that they can better respond when issues arise. This webinar series approaches the employer-employee relationship from beginning to end, with programs covering the most important steps along the way, including hiring and onboarding, policy and procedure development and training, wage and hour compliance, accommodating disabled employees, conducting investigations and considerations associated with ending the relationship. 6
  7. 7. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe EPISODES IN THIS SERIES 4/3/19 Episode #1: Welcome to the Team! Recruiting and Hiring, Including Restrictive Covenants 5/8/19 Episode #2: An Ounce of Prevention: Policies, Procedures and Proactivity 6/5/19 Episode #3: Show Them the Money: Wage & Hour Compliance 7/10/19 Episode #4: Time for a Break: Managing Leaves of Absence and Accommodating Disabilities 8/7/19 Episode #5: Know What You Did Last Summer: Workplace Investigations 9/4/19 Episode #6: It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye: Minimizing Risk When Terminating Employees 7 Dates shown are premiere dates. All webinars will be available On Demand approximately 4 weeks after they premiere.
  8. 8. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe Episode #3: Show Them the Money: Wage & Hour Compliance 8
  9. 9. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe WAGE AND HOUR ISSUES ARE ON THE RISE • WHY? • The “perfect storm” of events: ✓ Increased activity by plaintiff’s bar ✓ Greater focus on wage and hour violations by regulatory agencies ✓ Some employers do not understand the law ✓ Some employers lax in auditing wage and hour compliance ✓ Almost every employee is a potential plaintiff 9
  10. 10. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe WHAT ARE THE MOST COMMON TYPES OF CLAIMS?1. Unpaid work ✓ Auto-deduction for meal periods ✓ Rounding ✓ Remote work ✓ Requiring/permitting off the clock work ✓ Miscalculating regular rate for overtime purposes 2. Misclassification of exempt/non-exempt employees 3. Improper salary deductions 4. Failure to comply with more stringent state or local regulations 5. Poorly drafted pay plans 1 0
  11. 11. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe FAIR LABOR STANDARDS ACT (FLSA) • The FLSA, 29 U.S.C. § 203, is the primary federal law regulating minimum wage and overtime payments. ✓ Must be an employment relationship between the employee/employer ✓ Applies to all employees of an enterprise engaged in interstate commerce or production of goods ✓ Enacted in 1938 ✓ Now being applied to jobs that didn’t exist in the 20th century 1 1
  12. 12. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe FAIR LABOR STANDARDS ACT (FLSA) (cont’d) • Two types of coverage: ✓ Enterprise coverage: If an enterprise is covered, all employees of the enterprise are entitled to FLSA protections; and ✓ Individual coverage: Even if the enterprise is not covered, individual employees may be covered and entitled to FLSA protections 1 2
  13. 13. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe STATE AND LOCAL WAGE LAWS • Federal law does not preempt state employment laws • Employees are entitled to the provision most favorable to them • State wage law concerns: ✓ Higher minimum wages ✓ Different or non-existent exemptions ✓ Wage payment laws ✓ Wage deduction laws ✓ “Living wage” laws 1 3
  14. 14. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe IMPACT OF STATE WAGE AND HOUR LAWS • State or local law claims may be brought as class actions as opposed to FLSA collective actions • Class vs. collective actions: ✓ A class member must affirmatively “opt in” to an FLSA collective action in order to participate and be bound by the judgment ✓ Under traditional class actions, each class member is bound by the judgment and notified of award or settlement unless he or she affirmatively “opts out” ✓ Thus, class actions under state or local law may have very large classes 1 4
  15. 15. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe AUTO DEDUCTIONS FOR MEAL PERIODS • What is a “bona fide” meal period? ✓ At least 20 - 30 minutes (depending on jurisdiction) ✓ Employees must be completely relieved from duty during that time ✓ Any duties performed, whether active or inactive, disqualifies the whole time period from being unpaid ✓ Issues carrying pagers or radios 1 5
  16. 16. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe TIME ROUNDING • Like automatic deductions, the practice is lawful • DOL accepts rounding if employees are “fully compensated” • Ripe for class-certification because of a uniform policy 1 6
  17. 17. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe REMOTE WORK • Employee able to perform work outside of visual observation from a supervisor ✓ E.g., logging onto computer system, checking devices, taking phone calls at home 1 7
  18. 18. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe OFF THE CLOCK WORK • Occurs when employee performs work on premises, but not clocked in, whether before or after shifts or during meal periods • Employees must be compensated for closely related duties and tasks that are indispensable to the performance of the employee’s activities 1 8
  19. 19. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe POLICIES REGARDING OFF THE CLOCK WORK • Accurately record all work time • Prohibit off-the-clock work • Mandatory process for reviewing exceptions to time entries • Mandatory reporting of all suspected off-the-clock work • Internal mechanism for hourly employees to complain about uncompensated work • Prohibiting arriving at work station before set start time • Automatic discipline of employees who violate the timekeeping policy 1 9
  20. 20. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe CALCULATING OVERTIME • Covered, non-exempt employees must receive one and one-half times the regular rate of pay for all hours worked over forty in a workweek • Cannot be less than the minimum wage • Each workweek stands alone 2 0
  21. 21. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe PROPERLY CALCULATING “REGULAR RATE” • Is determined by dividing total earnings in the workweek by the total number of hours worked in the workweek • May not be less than the applicable minimum wage 2 1
  22. 22. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe REGULAR RATE INCLUDES ✓ Non-discretionary bonuses ✓ Incentive pay ✓ Commissions ✓ Shift differentials ✓ Retroactive pay increases ✓ Board or Lodging (if customarily furnished by employer to employee) 2 2
  23. 23. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe REGULAR RATE DOES NOT INCLUDE • Gifts • Paid Time Off (e.g., vacation pay, holiday pay, sick leave) • Expense Reimbursements • Discretionary Bonuses • Retirement Plan Contributions or Insurance Payments 2 3
  24. 24. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe DIFFICULTIES CALCULATING “REGULAR RATE” • Non-discretionary bonuses and commissions can be problematic because they generally must be apportioned back over the period in which they were earned 2 4
  25. 25. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe EXEMPT VS. NON-EXEMPT IN A NUTSHELL • Employees are generally presumed “non- exempt,” and entitled to at least 1½ times their regular rate of pay for all time worked in excess of 40 hours per week • Non‐Exempt ✓ Must be paid at least minimum wage ✓ Must be paid at least time‐and‐one‐half for all hours worked over 40 in a work week • Exempt ✓ Generally, if an employee is exempt, he/she is exempt from overtime 2 5
  26. 26. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe EXEMPT VS. NON-EXEMPT IN A NUTSHELL (cont’d) • Exempt: ✓ only means that these employees generally meet all the criteria and are generally exempt from overtime • Not exempt: ✓ only means that these employees generally do not meet the criteria for this exemption and generally are not exempt • Take note: job titles are not controlling; reality of the circumstances controls 2 6
  27. 27. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe EXEMPT…OR NOT? THAT IS THE QUESTION • To be exempt, must meet two tests: • Duties Test: ✓ different for each exemption • Salary Basis Test: ✓ currently $455/week or $23,660/year; proposed increase to $679/week or $35,308/year ✓ salary basis does not apply to lawyers, doctors, teachers or outside sales ✓ computer employees can be paid hourly, at least $27.63 2 7
  28. 28. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe EXEMPTIONS • White collar exemptions: ✓ Executive ✓ Administrative ✓ Professional • Other typical exemptions: ✓ Outside sales ✓ Computer Analyst, Computer Programmer, Software Engineer 2 8
  29. 29. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe “WHITE COLLAR EXEMPTIONS” • Section 13(a)(1) of the FLSA provides an exemption from both minimum wage and overtime pay for employees who are employed in a bona fide: • Executive; • Administrative; • Professional; or • Outside sales capacity. • Certain computer employees may be exempt professionals under Section 13(a)(1) or exempt under Section 13(a)(17) of the FLSA. 2 9
  30. 30. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe WHAT DOES “PRIMARY DUTY” MEAN? • Primary duty means the position’s “principal, main, major or most important duty that the employee performs” • Employees who spend approximately 50% of their time performing exempt work will generally satisfy the primary duty requirement under federal law 3 0
  31. 31. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe PRIMARY DUTY: FACTORS TO CONSIDER • The following factors should be considered: ✓ The relative importance of the exempt duties as compared with other types of duties; ✓ The amount of time spent performing exempt work; ✓ The employee’s relative freedom from direct supervision; & ✓ The relationship between the employee’s salary and the wages paid to other employees for the kind of non- exempt work performed by the employee. 3 1
  32. 32. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe EXECUTIVE EXEMPTION • Primary duties must include: ✓ Management of the enterprise or of a recognized department or subdivision ✓ Direct the work of two or more other employees or their full-time equivalents ✓ Authority to hire or fire or offer valued suggestions as to hiring, firing, advancement, promotion or any other change of status 3 2
  33. 33. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe ADMINISTRATIVE EXEMPTION • Primary duties must include: ✓ Performance of office or non-manual work directly related to the management or general business operations of the employer or the employer’s customers; and ✓ Exercise of discretion and independent judgment with respect to matters of significance. 3 3
  34. 34. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe COMPUTER EMPLOYEE EXEMPTION • Includes persons employed as: ✓ Computer systems analysts ✓ Computer programmers ✓ Software engineers and other similarly skilled workers in the computer field 3 4
  35. 35. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe COMPUTER EMPLOYEES ARE NOT • Employees engaged in the manufacture or repair of computer hardware and related equipment; • Employees whose work is highly dependent upon, or facilitated by, the use of computers and computer software programs; • Individuals who work in a “help desk” capacity who perform installation or troubleshoot computer or network issues. 3 5
  36. 36. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe OUTSIDE SALES EXEMPTION • Makes sales and takes orders away from the employer’s place of business, and • Spends less than 20% of work hours at the employer’s place of business doing work unrelated to sales duties 3 6
  37. 37. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe CREATIVE PROFESSIONAL EXEMPTION • Primary duties must consist of: ✓ Performance of work requiring invention, imagination, originality or talent in a recognized field of artistic or creative endeavor. o Examples of recognized field of artistic or creative endeavor includes music, writing, acting and the graphic arts. 3 7
  38. 38. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe OVERTIME • If an employee is not exempt from overtime, the employer must pay overtime premium on all compensation the employee receives. • “Compensation” includes: ✓ Hourly wages ✓ Salary ✓ Commissions ✓ Bonuses ✓ Spiffs ✓ Payments from the manufacturer 3 8
  39. 39. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe PENALTIES FOR OVERTIME VIOLATIONS • Plaintiff may recover unpaid wages/overtime (i.e., backpay). • In addition to backpay, a successful plaintiff is entitled to an equal amount (i.e., doubling) as liquidated damages for claims under the FLSA. • Successful plaintiff is entitled to reasonable attorneys’ fees. • Individual officers/managers/supervisors can be held personally liable. 3 9
  40. 40. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe ALTERNATIVES TO OVERTIME • Employers may chose other methods to compensate for additional time worked: • For example: ✓ Comp Days: working less time another day in the same week ✓ Time-Off Plan: Take comparable # of hours off the next work week 4 0
  41. 41. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe MINIMIZING UNPAID WORK RISKS • Training • Clear timekeeping policies • Accurate timekeeping software • Reporting and audit protocol to monitor hours worked reports • Internal reporting system • Employees to certify time records and paychecks accurately reflect time worked and pay due DOL Guide to Minimum Wage and Overtime Pay can be found: http://webapps.dol.gov/elaws/elg/minwage.htm 4 1
  42. 42. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe WHO IS AN INDEPENDENT CONTRACTOR? • Depends on the forum you are in: ✓ The definition may vary between the IRS and other agencies (Department of Labor, EEOC) and courts tasked with making this determination • No clear line; no general test • Important considerations: ✓ Extent to which services rendered by an individual are an integral part of the principal’s business ✓ Permanency of the relationship between the individual and the principal 4 2
  43. 43. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe WHO IS AN INDEPENDENT CONTRACTOR? (cont’d) ✓ The amount of investment in facilities and equipment by the individual ✓ The opportunities for profit or loss by the individual, and the method of compensation ✓ The degree of independent business organization and operation by the individual ✓ The degree and nature of control of the individual by the principal 4 3
  44. 44. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe WHO IS AN INDEPENDENT CONTRACTOR? (cont’d) ✓ The degree of independent judgment exercised by the individual who performs the services ✓ Performance of the same or similar services by the individual for third parties in addition to the principal ✓ Employment of the individual by the principal in any other capacity ✓ A comparison of the relationship to other independent contractor operations of a similar nature in the industry ✓ The right of either party to terminate the relationship on short notice without penalty 4 4
  45. 45. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe RECORDKEEPING TIPS • “Basic records” that a covered employer must keep certain for each non-exempt worker, For example – • Full Name, sex, social security number, age (if younger than 19) • Regular rate of pay, total hours worked, total daily or weekly straight-time earnings • Deductions and date of payment and pay period for payment, etc. Reference: Fact Sheet 21: Recordkeeping Requirements Under The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) 4 5
  46. 46. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe CONCLUSION • Wage and hour compliance program ✓ (1) employee complaint; ✓ (2) manager report; or ✓ (3) audit result. 4 6
  47. 47. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe ABOUT THE FACULTY 4 7
  48. 48. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe Charles Krugel – cak1@charlesakrugel.com As a management side labor & employment attorney & human resources (HR) counselor, Charles Krugel, www.charlesakrugel.com, has 24 years of experience in the field & has been running his own practice for 18 years. His clients are small to medium sized companies in a variety of industries. Charles has been lead negotiator for hundreds of labor & employment agreements & contracts. Additionally, he’s litigated dozens of court cases, administrative proceedings & arbitrations. In addition to providing traditional labor & employment law services, he represents companies desiring to institute preventive & proactive HR functions. These functions include policies & procedures, which help to efficiently & discreetly resolve issues in-house & prevent lawsuits & complaints; they also help to reduce costs & act as catalysts for increasing productivity & profits. Moreover, he’s frequently the subject labor & employment law related TV, radio & print interviews. 4 8
  49. 49. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe Neil Lappley – nlappley@lappley.com Neil specializes in design of employee compensation delivery systems. Neil has over 25 years of experience in compensation and human resources. He has worked with a wide variety of companies in the manufacturing, consumer product, service, chemical and pharmaceutical industries. Prior to starting his own consulting business in 1996, Neil was a VP with Hay Management Consultants. Neil has a BS in mechanical engineering and an MS in industrial engineering from the University of Wisconsin- Madison. 4 9
  50. 50. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe Jason Klimpl – klimpl@thsh.com Jason B. Klimpl is a partner in the Employment Law Group of Tannenbaum Helpern Syracuse & Hirschtritt LLP. In this capacity, he advises clients on a broad range of employment law matters, such as wage and hour compliance; healthcare; equal opportunity actions and policies; employment agreements and restrictive covenants; independent contractor and consulting issues, reductions in force; technology and privacy concerns; and other human resources counseling. Jason is also the Associate General Counsel of the New York Staffing Association, and is heavily involved in legal and legislative efforts to support the staffing industry. Jason has written numerous employment law articles and is a contributing faculty member of both Lawline and the National Academy of Continuing Legal Education. Jason is also a member of the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce’s Speakers Bureau and Help Desk. -Awarded Martindale‐Hubbell “Preeminent” peer review rating. -Named 2013 ‐2017 New York Super Lawyer (Rising Star). -Finally, the New York Enterprise Report named Jason the winner of the 2012 Best Attorneys and Accountants “Rising Star Attorney” category. Follow Jason on Twitter: @HR_Attorney 5 0
  51. 51. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe Gary Savine – gnoah@savinelaw.com Gary Noah Savine is an employment lawyer and the founder of Chicago-based law firm Savine Employment Law, Ltd. Gary brings to the table over twenty years of legal expertise and hands- on experience, working around the globe, shoulder-to-shoulder with senior executives and human resource professionals solving the thorniest of workplace disputes. Before starting his firm, Gary practiced employment law exclusively at two of Chicago’s largest law firms and served as chief employment counsel at Navistar (NYSE: NAV) and Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE: HRC). Gary frequently speaks and writes about employment law issues. He has written and presented before the American Bar Association, the National Employment Lawyers Association, the Northern Illinois Society for Human Resources Management, the Northern Illinois Franchise Association and the American Conference Institute. Gary received his law degree cum laude from the University of Michigan Law School in 1996. More information about Gary’s firm can be found at www.savinelaw.com. 5 1
  52. 52. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe QUESTIONS OR COMMENTS? If you have any questions about this webinar that you did not get to ask during the live premiere, or if you are watching this webinar On Demand, please do not hesitate to email us at info@financialpoise.com with any questions or comments you may have. Please include the name of the webinar in your email and we will do our best to provide a timely response. IMPORTANT NOTE: The material in this presentation is for general educational purposes only. It has been prepared primarily for attorneys and accountants for use in the pursuit of their continuing legal education and continuing professional education. 5 2
  53. 53. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe ABOUT FINANCIAL POISE DailyDAC LLC, d/b/a Financial Poise™ provides continuing education to attorneys, accountants, business owners and executives, and investors. Its websites, webinars, and books provide Plain English, entertaining, explanations about legal, financial, and other subjects of interest to these audiences. Visit us at www.financialpoise.com. 5 3 Our free weekly newsletter, Financial Poise Weekly, educates readers about business, business law, finance, and investing. To receive it simply add yourself by going to: https://www.financialpoise.com/newsletter/ Email addresses are never sold to or shared with third parties.

