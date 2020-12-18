Post-Closing Issues (Series: Private Company M&A Boot Camp)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Post-Closing Issues (Series: Private Company M&A Boot Camp)

15 views

Published on

The deal is complete, and the parties have finished the hard work. Or have they? Integration planning turns to execution as people, process, and technology are combined once the deal is legally closed. The buyer will need to consider the purchased business or assets from the standpoint of employees, IT, customers, suppliers, and a multitude of other areas. In addition, numerous post-closing legal issues may arise, including purchase price adjustments, breaches of representations and warranties, enforcement of key negative employment-related covenants and restrictive covenants, collection of pre-closing accounts receivable, and true-ups of final financials. This episode guides listeners through the process, timing, and issues which most commonly arise after the closing of deals.

To view the accompanying webinar, go to: https://www.financialpoise.com/financial-poise-webinars/post-closing-issues-in-ma-deals-2019/

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Post-Closing Issues (Series: Private Company M&A Boot Camp)

  1. 1. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe 1
  2. 2. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe Practical and entertaining education for attorneys, accountants, business owners and executives, and investors. 2
  3. 3. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe DISCLAIMER The material in this webinar is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered legal, financial or other professional advice. You should consult with an attorney or other appropriate professional to determine what may be best for your individual needs. While Financial Poise™ takes reasonable steps to ensure the information it publishes is accurate, Financial Poise™ makes no guaranty in this regard. About this PowerPoint: if you are looking at this PowerPoint without the benefit of listening to the conversation that surrounded it then you are doing yourself a disservice. This PowerPoint was prepared in contemplation of being viewed in conjunction with listening to a one hour webinar on the topic 3
  4. 4. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe MEET THE FACULTY Moderator: Robert Londin – Jaspan Schlesinger LLP Panelists: Peter Feinberg – Law Office of Peter Feinberg Jacqueline Brooks – Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP Phil Buffington – Adams and Reese LLP 4
  5. 5. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe ABOUT THIS WEBINAR: Post-Closing Issues The deal is complete, and the parties have finished the hard work. Or have they? Integration planning turns to execution as people, processes, and technology are combined once the deal is legally closed. The buyer will need to consider the purchased business or assets from the standpoint of employees, IT, customers, suppliers, and a multitude of other areas. In addition, numerous post-closing legal issues may arise, including purchase price adjustments, breaches of representations and warranties, enforcement of key negative employment-related covenants and restrictive covenants, collection of pre-closing accounts receivable, earn-outs, and true-ups of final financials. This episode guides listeners through the process, timing, and issues which most commonly arise after the closing of deals. 5
  6. 6. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe ABOUT THIS SERIES: Private Company M&A Boot Camp Corporate transactions (or “deals”) include many types of transactions. Viewed broadly, a deal can be a very small matter such as drafting a purchase order, a non-compete agreement, or a myriad of other single purpose agreements necessary to document a legal relationship between two parties and extend to large multi-national acquisitions and financings. One of the most significant types of transactions a company can enter into, however, and the type that is commonly thought of as needing a “deal” lawyer, is a Mergers and Acquisitions transaction. M&A (mergers and acquisitions), viewed broadly, includes buying or selling all or part of a business or company, as well as business combinations, such as mergers. Such “deal” work commonly requires attorneys, accountants, intermediaries (i.e. investment bankers and business brokers) to work together. This 2019 PRIVATE COMPANY M & A BOOT CAMP webinar series features leading M&A attorneys and other deal professionals speaking about private company M&A in roughly chronological order, guiding the audience through a conversation that spans from deal origination, the LOI (letter-of-intent) or term sheet, due diligence, document drafting and negotiation, closing, and post-closing. Issues addressed include tax planning and structure; corporate governance; negotiating deal points and common pitfalls and challenges; closing conditions; representations and warranties; indemnification provisions; earn-outs; restrictive covenants; antitrust; intellectual property; and employment. While many of the topics covered apply also to public company M&A, the focus of this webinar series is on M&A involving a privately owned company or business. 6
  7. 7. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe EPISODES IN THIS SERIES 8/6/19 Episode #1: Structuring and Planning the M&A Transaction 9/10/19 Episode #2: Key Provisions in M&A Agreements 10/15/19 Episode #3: The M&A Process 11/12/19 Episode #4: Post-Closing Issues 12/10/19 Episode #5: Negotiating an M&A Deal 7 Dates shown are premiere dates. All webinars will be available On Demand approximately 4 weeks after they premiere.
  8. 8. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe Episode #4: Post-Closing Issues 8
  9. 9. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe Post-Acquisition Integration = Merging operations, finances, culture, etc. of acquired business with Buyer 9
  10. 10. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe Goal=Synergy 10
  11. 11. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe ASSET OR EQUITY DEAL • Asset Deal  Does Buyer get Seller’s name?  Who collects Seller’s A/R?  Third party consents 11
  12. 12. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe ASSET OR EQUITY DEAL (CON’T) • Equity Deal (other than if merger)  Does Target entity remain? o If not, issues related to transferring Target’s employees to benefits plans, stock option plans, result  Third party consents 12
  13. 13. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe GENERAL PRINCIPLES • Direction from the top • Begins pre-close • Move fast before day-to-day business issues overshadow integration efforts • Integration Manager (role should ideally start during due diligence) • Role clarity • Don’t permit bad behavior 13
  14. 14. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe THE “FIRST 100 DAYS” • Make decisions & set priorities • Communication is key • What communications will Seller/Target permit prior to closing?  FAQs  What stays the same?  What changes? 14
  15. 15. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe THE NEXT 18 MONTHS • Implement decisions based on priorities • Integration teams 15
  16. 16. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe SUBSTANTIVE AREAS • IT • Branding • Risk management/insurance • Legal/compliance 16
  17. 17. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe MEASURING SUCCESS SHORT TERM • Usable IT system • Motivation/engagement • Knowledge transfer 17
  18. 18. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe MEASURING SUCCESS LONGER TERM • Retention of…  Employees  Customers  Suppliers  Physical facilities/workforce economies of scale 18
  19. 19. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe IMPERATIVES FOR PMI SUCCESS ACCORDING TO THE BOSTON CONSULTING GROUP • Define first principles- the objectives and philosophy of the merger- and design the PMI to reflect them • Manage the PMI as a discrete process, separate from the day-to-day running of the business • Organize PMI teams to mirror the value drivers of the merger- and staff with the best people • Insist on senior leadership that is active, committed, and highly visible 19
  20. 20. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe IMPERATIVES FOR PMI SUCCESS ACCORDING TO THE BOSTON CONSULTING GROUP (CONT’D) • Maximize cost synergies but plan for revenue synergies as well • Define explicit cost and revenue targets and revisit them continually throughout the PMI • Retain current customers by making them an integral part of the PMI process • Manage talent- by selecting, retaining, and developing the best people for the new organization 20
  21. 21. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe IMPERATIVES FOR PMI SUCCESS ACCORDING TO THE BOSTON CONSULTING GROUP (CONT’D) • Design a workable organization structure for the combined company • Recognize that PMI is an exercise in change management • Assume that it is better to have “too much” communication than too little • Manage the integration of organization culture with the same discipline and rigor as the operational and financial integration 21
  22. 22. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe EARN-OUT ISSUES? • Is there an earn-out in place, and if so, does it put any constraints on buyer in terms of hiring and firing employees, amount of CapEx, etc.? • Does the main acquisition agreement provide for any Buyer covenants with respect to the earn-out (good faith and fair dealing; seller consent rights; limitations/adjustments based on post-closing for other acquisitions or dispositions) 22
  23. 23. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe COLLECTION OF ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE (Generally only applicable in an asset purchase) • Who collects outstanding A/R as between Buyer and Seller? • Are there restrictions in how collected A/R is to be accounted for? • Additional payment to Seller as opposed to indemnification right for Buyer (and if so, subject to cap and basket)? 23
  24. 24. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe POST-CLOSING TRUE-UP/BALANCE SHEET ADJUSTMENT • Who does it and when? • Right to contest; dispute resolution • Additional payment to Seller as opposed to indemnification right for Buyer (and if so, subject to cap and basket)? 24
  25. 25. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe “POSITIVE” EMPLOYMENT- AND CONSULTING-RELATED RESPONSIBILITIES • Employment and consulting agreements • Difficulty of getting primary shareholders to remain engaged post-transaction? • Non-employment and consulting transition services, such as any assignments, customer and supplier introductions not done pre-closing, etc. 25
  26. 26. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe “NEGATIVE” EMPLOYMENT AND CONSULTING RESTRICTIONS • Covenants not to compete • Restrictions on soliciting employees, customers and business relations • Enforceability concerns? 26
  27. 27. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe BREACHES OF REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES • Anything in breach at the closing, and if so, is a suit cut off? • How long do the representations and warranties survive after closing? • Are there non-monetary limitations on indemnification claims (for example, obligation to mitigate damages or pursue insurance)? • Monetary limits (cap and basket) 27
  28. 28. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe BREACHES OF REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES (CON’T) • Offset rights for Seller for Buyer’s insurance and tax recoveries • Existing insurance (“occurrence”), tail or express M&A insurance? • Analysis of tax benefit (loss) to otherwise indemnifiable losses • Any reason Buyer might want to not seek indemnification even if it was or might be so entitled? 28
  29. 29. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe ABOUT THE FACULTY 29
  30. 30. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe Robert Londin – rlondin@jaspanllp.com A partner in his firm’s Corporate and Commercial Transactions Group, Mr. Londin counsels numerous companies in connection with their mergers and acquisitions (both strategic and financial), financing needs and the execution of their business plans; financial concerns in capital markets transactions; emerging-growth companies; seed and venture capital clients in connection with the formation of their investment vehicles and making of their portfolio company investments; borrowers and lenders in secured financings; and companies and highly compensated executives in connection with their compensation and separation arrangements. Rob serves as general counsel to many clients and their senior executives and advisory boards. This general corporate representation covers day-to-day legal issues as well as strategic planning and business development extending to acquisition and financing concerns. He also represents technology and emerging-growth clients in connection with their strategic alliances, technology licensing, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, venture capital, banking transactions and general corporate needs. 30
  31. 31. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe Peter Feinberg – peterdfeinbergesq@gmail.com Peter Feinberg has more than 25 years’ experience representing primarily middle market companies in all aspects and many sectors of merger and acquisition transactions. Mr. Feinberg has successfully closed well over 100 merger and acquisition transactions, representing buyers and sellers, public and privately held companies, multinational firms, family owned businesses and private equity firms. He practices at the Law Office of Peter Feinberg. He was previously Of Counsel at Hoge Fenton Jones & Appel, was a partner at Thelen Reid & Priest and Ferrari Ottoboni, and was in house counsel at NetApp and Clorox. 31
  32. 32. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe Phil Buffington – Phil.Buffington@arlaw.com Phil Buffington joined Adams and Reese in 2011 and serves as Leader of the Financial Services Team, and is a Partner in the Transactions Practice Group. For more than 30 years, Phil has served as a trusted advisor to community, regional and national financial institutions, and he routinely helps these institutions assess and analyze regulatory and litigation risks, including issues involving: Corporate governance, Mergers, acquisitions, branching and divestitures, Strategic Planning and Capital Planning, Risk assessment, management and mitigation (to list a few). Phil also has substantial experience in the following: Advising boards of directors of financial institutions with regard to their duties and responsibilities, Advice and counsel on financial institution litigation involving director and officer actions, Teaching and conducting seminars for numerous organizations related to topics of interest in the financial institution industry. In the legal arena, Phil is a member of various sections within the American Bar Association, including the Banking Law Committee. He is also a member of the Business Law Section of the Mississippi Bar Association. Phil is an adjunct professor at Mississippi College School of Law (Banking Law and Business Planning), and is a faculty member for the Mississippi Bankers Association School of Banking (Commercial Loan Documentation I and II). He earned his J.D. from Mississippi College School of Law in 1984 and attained a double major in banking and finance/insurance at University of Mississippi, earning a B.B.A. in 1981. 32
  33. 33. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe Jacqueline Brooks – jacqueline.brooks@saul.com Jacqueline Allen Brooks concentrates her practice in general business and commercial law. She counsels clients in mergers and acquisitions, purchases and sales of businesses, commercial finance, private offerings of debt and equity securities, and life science transactions, and shareholder derivative matters, including shareholder demand responses and special committee issues. Jacqueline has experience representing public companies, privately owned and managed companies, nonprofit organizations and start-up companies and provides general counsel to these organizations regarding corporate matters. Prior to joining Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr, Jacqueline participated in Washington University School of Law’s D.C. Clinic, through which she was an intern to the United States House Judiciary Committee. In this capacity, she drafted legal memoranda to assist Congressman John Conyers, Jr. and the Congressman’s legislative assistants at Judiciary Committee hearings and briefings. 3 3
  34. 34. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe QUESTIONS OR COMMENTS? If you have any questions about this webinar that you did not get to ask during the live premiere, or if you are watching this webinar On Demand, please do not hesitate to email us at info@financialpoise.com with any questions or comments you may have. Please include the name of the webinar in your email and we will do our best to provide a timely response. IMPORTANT NOTE: The material in this presentation is for general educational purposes only. It has been prepared primarily for attorneys and accountants for use in the pursuit of their continuing legal education and continuing professional education. 34
  35. 35. Copyright © 2019 by DailyDAC, LLC d/b/a Financial Poise Webinars™ Receive our free weekly newsletter at www.financialpoise.com/subscribe ABOUT FINANCIAL POISE DailyDAC LLC, d/b/a Financial Poise™ provides continuing education to attorneys, accountants, business owners and executives, and investors. Its websites, webinars, and books provide Plain English, entertaining, explanations about legal, financial, and other subjects of interest to these audiences. Visit us at www.financialpoise.com. 35 Our free weekly newsletter, Financial Poise Weekly, educates readers about business, business law, finance, and investing. To receive it simply add yourself by going to: https://www.financialpoise.com/newsletter/ Email addresses are never sold to or shared with third parties.

×