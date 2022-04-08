Successfully reported this slideshow.

Evolution of Trade Finance Technology

Apr. 08, 2022
Evolution of Trade Finance Technology

Apr. 08, 2022
Education

The financing of the international trade of goods — and the underwriting thereof — implicate a many-staged process of manufacture, storage, movement, delivery, inspection, and vending. The parties involved are many. The documentation of rights and responsibilities used to fill a small library of paper, and now involves paper, electronic communication, and some digital information transfer. Many points of delay and potential contention persist. Can blockchain clean this up? What other technological developments are reshaping trade finance?

Part of the webinar series: Blockchain Basics 2021

See more at https://www.financialpoise.com/webinars/

The financing of the international trade of goods — and the underwriting thereof — implicate a many-staged process of manufacture, storage, movement, delivery, inspection, and vending. The parties involved are many. The documentation of rights and responsibilities used to fill a small library of paper, and now involves paper, electronic communication, and some digital information transfer. Many points of delay and potential contention persist. Can blockchain clean this up? What other technological developments are reshaping trade finance?

Part of the webinar series: Blockchain Basics 2021

See more at https://www.financialpoise.com/webinars/

Education

Evolution of Trade Finance Technology

  1. 1. 2 Practical and entertaining education for attorneys, accountants, business owners and executives, and investors.
  2. 2. Disclaimer The material in this webinar is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered legal, financial or other professional advice. You should consult with an attorney or other appropriate professional to determine what may be best for your individual needs. While Financial Poise™ takes reasonable steps to ensure that information it publishes is accurate, Financial Poise™ makes no guaranty in this regard. 4
  3. 3. Meet the Faculty MODERATOR: Chris Cahill - Sugar Felsenthal Grais & Helsinger LLP PANELISTS: Jennifer Draffkorn - Rosenthal & Rosenthal, Inc. Mark Mandula - United Capital Funding Sheldon Stone - Capstone Partners 5
  4. 4. About This Webinar – Evolution of Trade Finance Technology The financing of the international trade of goods — and the underwriting thereof — implicate a many-staged process of manufacture, storage, movement, delivery, inspection, and vending. The parties involved are many. The documentation of rights and responsibilities used to fill a small library of paper, and now involves paper, electronic communication, and some digital information transfer. Many points of delay and potential contention persist. Can blockchain clean this up? What other technological developments are reshaping trade finance? 6
  5. 5. About This Series – Blockchain Basics In Dr. Strangelove, a party created a “doomsday machine” that would automatically destroy all life if the machine detected a nuclear attack on that party. There was no override, and, well, let’s just say that the film is hilarious but probably not a comedy in a conventional sense. There, if the “network” received certain information, the device would activate. Like a smart contract on a blockchain, the problem in Dr. Strangelove was that the party that created the doomsday machine activated it before telling its adversary (i.e., the other network participant). That “smart contract” was critically not smart. Blockchain smart contracts (with much smaller but still meaningful stakes) are computer code designed to adjust automatically the rights and obligations of network participants based upon the inputting of information to the network, with such information visible to all and inputted per means and procedures agreed upon by all before the contracts become effective. And thus paper-intensive, multi-step and multi-party transactions, like securities sales, supply chain coordination, and supply chain finance, might proceed with greater ease and security. Costs could be lowered, transactional speed quickened, and litigation simplified or evaded entirely. We will examine these areas of promise. Each Financial Poise Webinar is delivered in Plain English, understandable to investors, business owners, and executives without much background in these areas, yet is of primary value to attorneys, accountants, and other seasoned professionals. Each episode brings you into engaging, sometimes humorous, conversations designed to entertain as it teaches. Each episode in the series is designed to be viewed independently of the other episodes so that participants will enhance their knowledge of this area whether they attend one, some, or all episodes. 7
  6. 6. Episodes in this Series #1: Blockchain and Smart Contracts Premiere date: 7/22/21 #2: Blockchain and Supply Chain Premiere date: 8/19/21 #3: Evolution of Trade Finance Technology Premiere date: 9/23/21 8
  7. 7. Episode #3 Evolution of Trade Finance Technology 9
  8. 8. Singapore Scenario *Long-time fuel trader Hin Leong Trading Pte collapsed in April, 2020 leaving 23 banks on the hook for $3.5 billion *The banks were not alone in Singapore in 2020, victimized by forged documents, traders (not just Hin Leong) pledging the same cargoes to back multiple loans Trader pledged fuel to back the loan and engaging in accounting tricks, fraud, and forgery – for a total amount of bank losses exceeding $9.26 billion over prior six years
  9. 9. Singapore Scenario (cont’d) *Banks try to onboard transactions quickly; margins on trade finance are often thin, and so lenders have incentive to led rapidly and in large volume –thus borrowers face less scrutiny *Documentation of letters of credit and other instruments are voluminous, and no central international base had been established for such collateral *Raising financing costs and refusing L/Cs harms borrowers
  10. 10. Singapore Scenario (cont’d) *What is to be done? Banks active in the Singapore market are working on establishing a central registry for cargo *DBS is eliminating manual workflows, and digitizing L/Cs, import bills, chipping guarantees *DBS has adopted BLOCKCHAIN technology for trade finance, toward instant verification of supplier credentials, validating and verifying the authenticity of supplier transactions
  11. 11. Singapore Scenario Concluded *Citigroup is using AI to review transaction and documentation *DBS joined ING, HSBC, and other banks in Contour, a Singapore-based blockchain network *Paper processing time 10 days; for Contour, 24 hours This is drawn from C. Chanjaron, A. Cang, and L. Y. Chen, “Trade Finance Under Scrutiny in Singapore,” Treasury & Risk (July 9, 2020), at https://www.treasuryandrisk.com/2020/07/09/trade-finance-under-scrutiny-in-singapore/ (visited 09-22-22021)
  12. 12. Increased Risks and Costs Spur Fraud *Some risks: commodity price changes, currency fluctuations, non-payment, political instability *Spot container shipping rates in Sept. 2021 5X those of Sept. 2020; Jo-An Stores LLC spending 10x its historical cost in some cases to move products form here to there; pandemic blamed for long-lasting surge in costs; shortage of trucks and shipping containers; diesel fuel costs up 25% since April 2020, see Thomas Gryta, “Rising Shipping Costs Add to Pricing Pressure,” Wall St. Jour. (Sept. 17, 2021) *See, more comprehensively, “Bottlenecks in the Supply Chain,” RSM Insight, (Sept. 8, 2021), at https://rsmus.com/economics/rsm-middle-market-business-index-mmbi/middle-market-business- index.html (visited 09-22-21)
  13. 13. Legal Context of Sale of Goods: Business Rules Embedded in Transactional Documents •What exactly is being supplied? When and where must it be delivered? •What are the warranties and disclaimers? Incoterms? Quantity? Last ship date? •Price? Currency? Duration of supply obligation? Limitations of damages and remedies? ✓How to manage adjustments due to changes in production capacity, split shipments, dramatic rises in raw material costs
  14. 14. Players in International Trade Finance •Importer, exporter, importer’s bank, exporter’s bank • Freight forwarder, insurer, pre-shipment inspector, •Export customs, document courier, shipper (multiple) •Import customs, correspondent bank
  15. 15. Documents in International Trade Finance: A Partial List Purchase order; sales contract and trade terms (terms and conditions); Commercial invoice; Letter of credit; Insurance policy; Certificate of origin; Customs value declaration; Export licenses/certificate; Weight/packing list; Bill of lading, airway bill, delivery note; Shipment status (e.g., booking confirmation, arrival notification); Port declaration, manifest; Customs clearance; Import licenses/certificates; Letter of Credit processing; KYC/AML sanctions
  16. 16. Letter of Credit *An L/C is a promise by the Issuing Bank (on b/h of importer) to pay a certain amount of money to the Negotiating Bank (for the benefit of the Exporter) *The promise is conditional – payment occurs only if specified documents are presented within specific time windows *Documents to be presented may include the bill of lading, packing list, inspection report, and commercial invoice [and more] See Tim Nicolle, “Letters of Credit: when and how to use them,” PrimaDollar (n.d.) at https://www.primadollar.com/letters-of-credit-when-and-how-to-use-them/
  17. 17. Trade Credit Insurance *Insured party will get accounts receivable from its customer *TCI company will analyze the creditworthiness and financial stability of the Insured’s customers and assign them specific credit limit = amount TCI company will indemnify the Insured if customer fails to pay *TCI company monitors creditworthiness of Insured’s customers, proposes changes if customer declines in rating *Insured party must adhere to TCI’s policy re: timely reporting of claim and of relevant information, and of maintaining regular commercial practices
  18. 18. Receivables Finance *Financing party may purchase all of Seller’s accounts receivable (and underlying instruments) and make immediate payment to Seller at discount *Financing party may purchase some of Seller’s accounts receivable, pay Seller 70- 90% of face value, releasing that balance, less factoring fee, upon collection *Financing party may create a borrowing base at 70-90% of qualified receivables, charging a management fee against the outstanding amount, and charging interest only on the amount advanced to borrower *Often used to tide Seller over periods of reduced liquidity
  19. 19. Purchase Order Finance *Asset-based Lender finances Company’s purchase of raw material from Supplier *Lender pays Supplier directly *Company sets up accounts receivable for its customers to pay Lender directly *Lender, when paid back, deducts financing cost and fees and remits balance to Company
  20. 20. The Promise of Blockchain:Linkage and Visibility in Real Time •A smart contract registers content and moment of effectiveness of Bill of Lading, whereby goods are loaded onboard and booked re: sailing date, origin/destination ports, vessel name, and bill of lading number •Smart contracts help fulfill requirements to file manifests, submit importer security filings and apply for customs clearance •All of the above is recorded in real time on a digital ledger visible to all of a defined group of participants
  21. 21. Smart Contracts and Underwriting: An Example •On what data should trade credit insurers rely in underwriting a policy to insure payment to a lender or seller on credit? ✓Invoices can be uploaded onto the Ethereum smart contract blockchain ✓Thereon, a smart contract can identify the network of companies trading with a given purchaser ✓Whenever a seller is not paid timely by purchaser X, smart contract can decide, based upon the rules programmed into it, whether and when to send notice to other suppliers of the same purchaser
  22. 22. Blockchain and Trade Projects Underway •IBM and Maersk are developing TradeLens (shared visibility of each transaction, real- time shipping data and documents; Hapag-Lloyd and Singapore-based Ocean Network Express (ONE) Pte. Ltd. have integrated into TradeLens, joining CMA CGM, and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company •FedEx, UPS, and DHL working together under Blockchain Transport Alliance (build blockchain standards and urge blockchain-related shipping standards re counterfeit and illegal goods) •Sourcemap has developed comprehensive supply chain dashboard visualizations that include data validation, chain-of-custody reporting, supplier benchmarking, risk heat maps, and alerts
  23. 23. Blockchain and Trade Projects Underway (cont’d) *EY and Guardtime have created a blockchain platform to make marine insurance more transparent and more efficient. See Shaun Crawford, “How Blockchain is reducing the fluidity of risk on marine insurance,” EY Insurance (n.d.), at https://www.ey.com/en_us/blockchain/how-blockchain-is-reducing- fluidity-of-risk-in-marine-insurance (visited 09-22-21)
  24. 24. Blockchain and Trade Projects Underway (cont’d) *Global Shipping Business Network (shareholders include Cosco entities, Hapag- Lloyd, Hutchison Ports, OOCL, SPC Qingdao Port, PSA International, and Shanghai International Port Group) is developing a blockchain-based platform to enable exchange of first party, real-time and trusted logistics data. See “Global Shipping Business Network Successfully Incorporated to Accelerate the Digital Transformation of Global Shipping and Trade, GSBN, (03-17-21), at https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/global-shipping-business-network-successfully- incorporated-to-accelerate-the-digital-transformation-of-global-shipping-and-trade-864958034.html (visited 09-22-21)
  25. 25. Blockchain and Trade Projects Underway (cont’d) *Consortium of major European banks founded we.trade platform built on IBM Blockchain Platform. See “Blockchain and Trade Finance,” Blockchain Pulse: IBM (03-08-21) at https://www.ibm.com/blogs/blockchain/2021/03/blockchain-and-trade-finance/ (visited on 09-22-21) *Swift is bringing MonetaGo’s Secure Financing platform onto Swift's API-enabled infrastructure, contra double-financing fraud. See “Exclusive: swift launches double-financing fraud solution pilot with Monetago,” Global Trade Review (09-12-21) at https://www.gtreview.com/news/fintech/exclusive-swift-launches-double-financing-fraud- solution-pilot-with-monetago/ (visited 09-22-21)
  26. 26. What is Blockchain? • A ledger • Not stored in any one place • Composed of a decentralized network of nodes • New data on the blockchain must be verified by a majority of nodes • Verification occurs by executing energy-intensive cryptographic calculations • Once validated, a block of data is added to the chain • Blocks may never be removed or edited
  27. 27. What is Blockchain? (cont’d) • Decentralized – data on the blockchain is not stored in any single place but distributed across many nodes • Immutable – once data is added to the blockchain, it cannot be removed, edited or backdated
  28. 28. Types of Blockchains • Public Blockchains (permission-less) • Private Blockchains (permissioned)
  29. 29. From Centralized Ledger to Decentralized Blockchain establishes a decentralized ledger, by contrast to the familiar centralized ledger, with a custodian or administrator being trusted to process monetary transactions and manage the transfer of property See the two diagram on the following pages, from David Sneyd, “Blockchain solutions to ESG problems” (BMO Global Asset Management, Oct. 2018)
  30. 30. How Does Blockchain Establish a Decentralized Ledger? • Participant makes an entry, i.e., creates a new block • Proposed transaction is broadcast to each participant on the network • Validity of the new block is subject to pre-set criteria and a complex algorithm called “proof of work” • A majority of miners conclude that transaction is valid
  31. 31. Some Components of a Blockchain • Each block contains: ✓ A “hash,” which is a digital fingerprint or unique identifier ✓ Time-stamped batches of recent valid transactions ✓ And the hash of the previous block • The previous block hash links the blocks together and prevents the past form being altered or rewritten • Each subsequent block strengthens the verification of previous blocks (and the entire blockchain)
  32. 32. Some Components of a Blockchain (Cont’d) Proof of work requires high computational capacity, provided by “miners” Miners supply the network with computing power, to allow the updating of the database A majority of mining power must be able to confirm the new blocks by decrypting the data Once a “block” (a record of a purchases and sales created by miners by solving a mathematical puzzle that validates the transactions) is added to the network ledger of older transaction (the “chain”), such record on the blockchain can’t be changed or reversed (i.e., the transaction is immutable) Thus, a blockchain, to be non-falsifiable, must not have any operator holding at any time more than half of the computational power of the chain
  33. 33. According to Satoshi • A coin can be defined as a chain of digital signatures • The input to each transaction is the output of one or more other transactions • The balance in your Bitcoin wallet is the sum of your unspent transactions • The coins in your wallet can be traced all the way back to the miner that mined it
  34. 34. So, What is Gained From Going From a Centralized Ledger to a Decentralized Ledger? • If a bank or credit card company keeping a centralized ledger is hacked, then other participants lose access to their data • With a decentralized ledger, all participants keep a copy of the data • With a decentralized ledger, there is no extra cost of (or litigation from) efforts to synchronize records kept by counterparties to a transaction
  35. 35. Smart Contracts • Smart contracts are “self-executing contracts with the terms of the agreement between [a] buyer and seller being directly written into lines of code. Once a smart contract has been created, computer transaction protocols will execute the terms of a contract automatically based on a set of conditions.” Rensel v. Centra Tech, Inc., 2018 WL 4410110 at *10 (S.D. Fla. June 14, 2018). The promise re smart contracts: ✓ Self-executing ✓ Additional parties not needed to monitor the transactions ✓ Greater cost efficiency and faster transaction speed • To determine whether contractual conditions are met, smart contracts use “oracles,” which are agreed-upon real-time data providers which confirm triggering events
  36. 36. Smart Contracts (cont’d) • The rights and obligations of the parties are reduced to code in the form of if-then scenarios that can be automatically executed as soon as data is received that fulfills or negates the fulfillment of agreement benchmarks • Sensor technology connected to the Internet of Things generates data then received to verify that the shipment has reached a geographical threshold, triggering obligations to pay or insure, or shifting the risk of loss
  37. 37. Resources • “The IFTA Digital Negotiable Instruments Initiative,” International Trade and Forfaiting Association (06/21) • Deepesh Patel & Emmanuelle Gan, “Blockchain &DLT in Trade: A Reality Check,” Trade Finance Global / World Trade Organization (Nov. 2019) • Cole Callihan, “When Supply Chains Become Blockchains,” Industry Today (May 14, 2019) • “The Convergence of Trade Finance and Trade Credit insurance,” PYMNTS.com (04-09- 18) • *Emmanuelle Ganne, “Can Blockchain revolutionize international trade?” World Trade Organization (2018)
  38. 38. About the Faculty 42
  39. 39. About The Faculty Chris Cahill - CCahill@sfgh.com Mr. Cahill is partner at Sugar Felsenthal Grais & Helsinger LLP, in Chicago, Illinois. He guides secured lenders, creditors, debtors, creditors’ committees, potential purchasers and others through bankruptcy cases, out-of-court workouts, assignments for the benefit of creditors, and receiverships. Mr. Cahill has substantial mega-case experience representing very large debtors, and counsels and litigates on behalf of manufacturers and secured lenders in large and middle-market cases. Mr. Cahill also publishes frequently and speaks regularly on commercial insolvency issues. For example, he is an executive editor of Commercial Bankruptcy Litigation, 2d Edition (Jonathan P. Friedland & Christopher M. Cahill eds., 2021). 43
  40. 40. About The Faculty Jennifer Draffkorn - jdraffkorn@rosenthalinc.com Jennifer Draffkorn joined Rosenthal & Rosenthal, Inc. in 2016 and currently holds the position of senior vice president and portfolio manager with the Purchase Order Finance business line for Rosenthal, the largest privately held factor and finance company in the United States. In 2021, she was recognized by Secured Finance in their annual Women In Secured Finance issue. With over 25+ years of experience in the financial services industry, she is known for her expertise in providing international trade and purchase order finance solutions for her clients. In this constantly evolving lending niche, Jennifer takes a personal interest to stay current with international supply chain issues, international banking services, logistics challenges, changing customs requirements, utilizing electronic communication and digital transfers with logistic and service providers and how best to apply this knowledge to provide her clients with the tools and lender solutions to achieve successful financed transactions. 44
  41. 41. About The Faculty Mark Mandula - mark@ucfunding.com I have been part of the great United Capital team since 2000. I am primarily responsible for marketing the professional services of our firm, and other business development efforts. I am honored to be able to serve our amazing clients and help them profitably grow. I am originally from Ohio, but have been a Floridian since 1994. My wife Kathy and I have 3 children all whom have graduated from college. Add to this a Golden Retriever and a cat, and I am sure you can see that there is never a dull moment in our house. I have been very fortunate to serve our clients and help them profitably grow their B2B and B2G businesses. I enjoy most getting out of my office and meeting/serving/mentoring our clients. I am a very passionate advocate for small business owners and have had the honor to speak all over the world educating entrepreneurs that they have many choices when it comes to how to fund and grow their businesses. My presentations have been in London, Paris, Hong Kong, Madrid, Shanghai, Amsterdam, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Vienna, Rome, Tianjin, China, Istanbul, Warsaw, Lisbon, Brussels, Slovenia, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Miami, Atlanta, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Nashville, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, Denver, Seattle and a bunch of other places I can't recall. I have a lot of frequent flyer miles, for sure! A long time ago I received a B.B.A. and M.B.A. in Finance and recently received a Certificate in Private Capital Markets from Pepperdine University Graziadio School of Business. 45
  42. 42. About The Faculty Sheldon Stone - sstone@capstonepartners.com Sheldon is a Managing Director with Capstone Partners’ Financial Advisory Services (FAS) group. With more than 35 years of experience, he is a recognized expert at providing financial and strategic solutions to companies in the automotive, energy, building materials, construction, manufacturing, real estate, and retail industries. He represents debtors, creditors and other parties-in-interest and has extensive experience in vendor and customer negotiations, accommodation agreements, debt restructurings and recapitalizations. Sheldon provides assistance in the planning and execution of sell-side processes and the disposition of underperforming assets. He has served as an interim CEO, CRO, and court-appointed Receiver. Prior to joining Capstone, Sheldon was a Partner and Restructuring Practice Leader with Amherst Partners. Previously, he was a Partner with The Pillar Group LLC, a provider of restructuring and turnaround services to middle market companies which merged with Amherst in 2005. He was a Senior Manager of Consulting Services with Plante Moran, providing strategic planning and turnaround/performance improvement services. Before that, Sheldon held positions of increasing responsibility with DFS Galleria, culminating as General Manager of the Hawaii division. Sheldon started his career as a consultant with Booz, Allen, and Hamilton providing performance improvement and strategic planning services. Active in his community, Sheldon is a past Chair of the Board of Jewish Family Service of Metropolitan Detroit and serves on organization’s Finance Committee and is a member of the Business Practices Committee of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit. 46
  43. 43. Questions or Comments? If you have any questions about this webinar that you did not get to ask during the live premiere, or if you are watching this webinar On Demand, please do not hesitate to email us at info@financialpoise.com with any questions or comments you may have. Please include the name of the webinar in your email and we will do our best to provide a timely response. IMPORTANT NOTE: The material in this presentation is for general educational purposes only. It has been prepared primarily for attorneys and accountants for use in the pursuit of their continuing legal education and continuing professional education. 47
  44. 44. About Financial Poise 48 DailyDAC LLC, d/b/a Financial Poise™ provides continuing education to attorneys, accountants, business owners and executives, and investors. It’s websites, webinars, and books provide Plain English, entertaining, explanations about legal, financial, and other subjects of interest to these audiences. Visit us at www.financialpoise.com Our free weekly newsletter, Financial Poise Weekly, updates you on new articles published on our website and Upcoming Webinars you may be interested in. To join our email list, please visit: https://www.financialpoise.com/subscribe/

