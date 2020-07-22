Decisao - Jorge Alexandre - Camragibe

Successfully reported this slideshow.
21/07/2020 N�mero: 0028594-64.2018.8.17.2420 Classe: A��O CIVIL DE IMPROBIDADE ADMINISTRATIVA �rg�o julgador: 3� Vara C�ve...
Tribunal de Justi�a de Pernambuco Poder Judici�rio 3� Vara C�vel da Comarca de Camaragibe AV DOUTOR BELMINO CORREIA, 144, ...
supostos atos de improbidade administrativa, de modo que tanto o Minist�rio P�blico quanto o Poder Judici�rio n�o se encon...
Justiça decide manter bloqueio de bens de pré-candidato a prefeito de Camragibe, Jorge Alexandre

  1. 1. 21/07/2020 N�mero: 0028594-64.2018.8.17.2420 Classe: A��O CIVIL DE IMPROBIDADE ADMINISTRATIVA �rg�o julgador: 3� Vara C�vel da Comarca de Camaragibe �ltima distribui��o : 03/12/2018 Valor da causa: R$ 1.000,00 Assuntos: Improbidade Administrativa, Dano ao Er�rio, Enriquecimento il�cito, Viola��o aos Princ�pios Administrativos Segredo de justi�a? N�O Justi�a gratuita? SIM Pedido de liminar ou antecipa��o de tutela? N�O Tribunal de Justi�a de Pernambuco PJe - Processo Judicial Eletr�nico Partes Procurador/Terceiro vinculado 2� Promotor de Justi�a C�vel de Camaragibe (AUTOR) JORGE ALEXANDRE SOARES DA SILVA (REU) ALEXANDRE RICARDO DE MOURA COSTA (REU) GEORGE GONDIM BEZERRA (ADVOGADO) ALMIR COSTA RAMOS (REU) A. R. VERISSIMO LTDA - EPP (REU) CIRURGICA NORDESTINA DISTRIBUIDORA DE MATERIAIS MEDICO CIRURGICO LTDA - ME (REU) MEGA DISTRIBUIDORA HOSPITALAR LTDA (REU) Gerv�sio Xavier de Lima Lacerda (ADVOGADO) DROGAFONTE LTDA (REU) PEDRO QUEIROZ NEVES (ADVOGADO) Documentos Id. Data da Assinatura Documento Tipo 64699 828 15/07/2020 13:50 Decis�o Decis�o
  2. 2. Tribunal de Justi�a de Pernambuco Poder Judici�rio 3� Vara C�vel da Comarca de Camaragibe AV DOUTOR BELMINO CORREIA, 144, Forum Desembargador Agenor Ferreira de Lima, CENTRO, CAMARAGIBE - PE - CEP: 54759-000 - F:(81) 31819273 Processo n� 0028594-64.2018.8.17.2420 AUTOR: 2� PROMOTOR DE JUSTI�A C�VEL DE CAMARAGIBE REU: JORGE ALEXANDRE SOARES DA SILVA, ALEXANDRE RICARDO DE MOURA COSTA, ALMIR COSTA RAMOS, A. R. VERISSIMO LTDA - EPP, CIRURGICA NORDESTINA DISTRIBUIDORA DE MATERIAIS MEDICO CIRURGICO LTDA - ME, MEGA DISTRIBUIDORA HOSPITALAR LTDA, DROGAFONTE LTDA DECIS�O Vistos etc. Em sede de defesa preliminar (ID 64406324), o demandado JORGE ALEXANDRE SOARES DA SILVA pugnou pela reconsidera��o da decis�o de urg�ncia ID 49174177, sob os fundamentos de que: I) este Ju�zo n�o poderia ter deferido liminarmente pedido de tutela de evid�ncia, uma vez que o caso dos autos n�o se amolda a nenhum dos incisos do art. 311 do C�digo de Processo Civil; II) a presente a��o foi proposta antes do julgamento das contas de sua gest�o como prefeito do Munic�pio de Camaragibe pelo Tribunal de Contas do Estado, o qual as reputou "regulares com ressalvas" em julgamento ocorrido no in�cio do ano de 2019; III) o r�u seria parte ileg�tima para figurar na presente a��o, uma vez que, na condi��o de ex-prefeito da edilidade, n�o foi o ordenador das despesas objeto do presente feito, uma vez que o Preg�o n� 047/2014 foi deflagrado pelo Fundo Municipal de Sa�de, gerido exclusivamente pelo Secret�rio Municipal de Sa�de. � o relat�rio. Decido. Ao contr�rio do que alega o requerido, a prola��o da decis�o liminar vergastada encontra amparo no inc. II do art. 311 do CPC, uma vez que a inicial veio instru�da com ind�cios documentais suficientes dos fatos alegados e a indisponibilidade cautelar de bens em sede de A��o Civil de Responsabilidade por Atos de Improbidade Administrativa j� foi objeto de tese firmada pelo Superior Tribunal de Justi�a sob o rito dos Recursos Repetitivos (REsp 1366721/BA). Assim, vi�vel o deferimento do pleito emergencial independentemente de oitiva da parte contr�ria, a teor da regra do par�grafo �nico do art. 311 do Diploma Processual. Conforme j� apontado na decis�o ID 64015898, este Ju�zo efetuou a consulta do ac�rd�o referente ao Processo TCE-PE 16.100.400-3 e verificou que, na ocasi�o daquele julgamento, muito embora as contas da gest�o do demandado tenham sido aprovadas com ressalvas, o Tribunal de Contas do Estado n�o se posicionou acerca dos fatos objeto da presente a��o (supostas irregularidades no Preg�o n� 047/2014), uma vez que os Conselheiros decidiram por destacar a referida mat�ria do Processo 16.100.400-3 e submet�-la a auditoria especializada em processo administrativo pr�prio, face aos fortes ind�cios de ilegalidades na licita��o investigada. Ademais, consoante tamb�m j� destacado na decis�o ID 64015898, o STJ possui jurisprud�ncia remansosa quanto � independ�ncia entre as inst�ncias administrativa e judicial no que tange a Num. 64699828 - P�g. 1
  3. 3. supostos atos de improbidade administrativa, de modo que tanto o Minist�rio P�blico quanto o Poder Judici�rio n�o se encontram vinculados �s conclus�es dos julgamentos administrativos dos Tribunais de Contas nessa seara. Por fim, o fato de o requerido, na condi��o de ex-prefeito, n�o ter sido o ordenador direto das despesas vinculadas ao Preg�o n� 047/2014 (e sim o Secret�rio Municipal de Sa�de, por delega��o normativa) n�o afasta automaticamente sua eventual responsabilidade solid�ria por ato(s) de improbidade administrativa, face ao seu dever legal de supervis�o. Nesse sentido, transcrevo trecho do AI 631841/SP do Supremo Tribunal Federal, de relatoria do Min. Celso de Melo, julgado em 24/04/2009: "Os Secret�rios exercem cargos de confian�a para praticarem atos delegados pelo Prefeito, que os escolhe direta e imediatamente e tem a responsabilidade n�o somente pela escolha, mas tamb�m de fiscalizar diretamente seus atos. Por consequ�ncia, mostra-se inaceit�vel que, pelas dimens�es da maquina administrativa e relacionamento direto, o Prefeito desconhecesse a libera��o ilegal de pagamentos". (sic) Assim, fica evidente tratar-se de mat�ria f�tica que dever� ser objeto da devida instru��o probat�ria, com a posterior an�lise em sede de cogni��o exauriente. Ante o exposto, indefiro o pedido de reconsidera��o formulado ao final da defesa pr�via ID 64406324, mantendo a decis�o ID 49174177 em sua integralidade. Intimem-se. Ci�ncia ao Minist�rio P�blico. CAMARAGIBE, 15 de julho de 2020. Jacira Jardim de Souza Meneses Juiz(a) de Direito Num. 64699828 - P�g. 2

