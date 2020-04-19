Successfully reported this slideshow.
CARTA ABERTA � SOCIEDADE BRASILEIRA EM DEFESA DA DEMOCRACIA O F�rum Nacional de Governadores manifesta apoio ao Presidente...
CAMILO SANTANA Governador do Estado do Cear� RENATO CASAGRANDE Governador do Estado do Esp�rito Santo RONALDO CAIADO Gover...
BELIVALDO CHAGAS Governador do Estado de Sergipe MAURO CARLESSE Governador do Estado do Tocantins
18.04. carta aberta aa sociedade brasileira em defesa da democracia. forum.

Carta de governadores apoiando Maia e Alcolumbre

  1. 1. CARTA ABERTA � SOCIEDADE BRASILEIRA EM DEFESA DA DEMOCRACIA O F�rum Nacional de Governadores manifesta apoio ao Presidente do Senado Federal, Davi Alcolumbre, e ao Presidente da C�mara dos Deputados, Rodrigo Maia, diante das declara��es do Presidente da Rep�blica, Jair Bolsonaro, sobre a postura dos dois l�deres do parlamento brasileiro, afrontando princ�pios democr�ticos que fundamentam nossa na��o. Nesse momento em que o mundo vive uma das suas maiores crises, temos testemunhado o empenho com que os presidentes do Senado e da C�mara t�m se conduzido, dedicando especial aten��o �s necessidades dos Estados, do Distrito Federal e dos Munic�pios brasileiros. Ambos demonstram estar cientes de que � nessas inst�ncias que se d� a mais dura luta contra nosso inimigo comum, o coronav�rus, e onde, portanto, precisam ser concentrados os maiores esfor�os de socorro federativo. Nossa a��o nos Estados, no Distrito Federal e nos Munic�pios tem sido pautada pelos indicativos da ci�ncia, por orienta��es de profissionais da sa�de e pela experi�ncia de pa�ses que j� enfrentaram etapas mais duras da pandemia, buscando, neste caso, evitar escolhas malsucedidas e seguir as exitosas. N�o julgamos haver conflitos inconcili�veis entre a salvaguarda da sa�de da popula��o e a prote��o da economia nacional, ainda que os momentos para agir mais diretamente em defesa de uma e de outra possam ser distintos. Consideramos fundamental superar nossas eventuais diferen�as atrav�s do esfor�o do di�logo democr�tico e desprovido de vaidades. A sa�de e a vida do povo brasileiro devem estar muito acima de interesses pol�ticos, em especial nesse momento de crise. Bras�lia, 18 de abril de 2020. RENAN FILHO Governador do Estado de Alagoas WALDEZ G�ES Governador do Estado do Amap� RUI COSTA Governador do Estado da Bahia
  2. 2. CAMILO SANTANA Governador do Estado do Cear� RENATO CASAGRANDE Governador do Estado do Esp�rito Santo RONALDO CAIADO Governador do Estado de Goi�s FL�VIO DINO Governador do Estado do Maranh�o MAURO MENDES Governador do Estado de Mato Grosso REINALDO AZAMBUJA Governador do Estado de Mato Grosso do Sul HELDER BARBALHO Governador do Estado do Par� JO�O AZEV�DO Governador do Estado da Para�ba PAULO C�MARA Governador do Estado de Pernambuco WELLINGTON DIAS Governador do Estado do Piau� WILSON WITZEL Governador do Estado do Rio de Janeiro F�TIMA BEZERRA Governadora do Estado do Rio Grande do Norte EDUARDO LEITE Governador do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul CARLOS MOIS�S Governador do Estado de Santa Catarina JO�O DORIA Governador do Estado de S�o Paulo
  3. 3. BELIVALDO CHAGAS Governador do Estado de Sergipe MAURO CARLESSE Governador do Estado do Tocantins

