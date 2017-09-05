Filarmonica Recreativa Cortense Rua Pe. Silva, nº6, 6215-141 Cortes do Meio Tlm: 967687837; e-mail: filarmonicacortense@io...
Regulamento pastores 2017

Regulamento pastores 2017

Regulamento pastores 2017

  1. 1. Filarmonica Recreativa Cortense Rua Pe. Silva, nº6, 6215-141 Cortes do Meio Tlm: 967687837; e-mail: filarmonicacortense@iol.pt 1 Regulamento Feira “Pastores” – 2ª edição. “Pastores” – pretende ser um evento de caráter cultural, gastronómico, de animação e convívio cujo objectivo é dar a conhecer ao público, residente e visitante, características da atividade pastorícia da região e homenagear o labor do Pastor, em especial dos Pastores da freguesia de Cortes do Meio. Conhecer e ter contato direto com as várias raças de cabras presentes no certame, conhecer de perto e conviver diretamente com os Pastores, conhecer os seus hábitos e costumes do dia a dia. O presente regulamento tem como propósito o estabelecimento de regras claras de participação no evento por parte de artesãos, artífices, bem como os interessados na exploração de bebidas e comidas em abrigos (tascas e bancas). Artigo 1 Organização Pastores é uma feira promovida pela Filarmónica Recreativa Cortense (FRC), com o apoio e co-organização de instituições públicas e/ou privadas e de pessoas individuais e coletivas,. Artigo 2 Objetivo da Feira Divulgar produtos artesanais e produtos gastronómicos tradicionais portugueses que se enquadrem ou sejam provenientes da ruralidade do local e da região do evento. Artigo 3 Destinatários Todas as Entidades Comerciais, Associativas ou Pessoas Singulares da Freguesia de Cortes do Meio ou de outras localidades. Artigo 4 Localização/área do evento Rua da Fonte, Rua do Forno, Largo do Terreiro, Rua Portas do Sol, Rua da Carreira, Rua da Calçada. Artigo 5 Período de funcionamento 5.1 A Feira “Pastores” terá lugar nos dias: - 6 de outubro (sexta feira) 19:00 às 02:00 horas; - 7 de outubro (sábado) 15:00 às 02:00 horas; - 8 de outubro (domingo) 10:00 às 15:00 horas. 5,2 Os participantes/abrigueiros (tasqueiros) ficam obrigados a manter abertos os abrigos durante os horários atrás indicados, estando sujeitos à perda total da caução caso tal não se verifique. Artigo 6 6.1 Período de montagem/desmontagem A ocupação, instalação e decoração dos espaços pode efetuar-se nos dias que antecedem a feira ou a partir das 15h do dia 6 de outubro, devendo a todos os trabalhos estarem concluídos até às 19h00 do mesmo dia, sendo obrigatório após término desta hora retirar todas as viaturas do recinto da feira. 6.2 A desmontagem do espaço deve estar concluída no dia 8 de outubro. Artigo 7 Taxas de participação Os interessados que pretendam exercer a sua atividade ficam sujeitos ao pagamento, em função da sua categoria, de uma taxa de participação e de uma caução relativa ao cumprimento do horário da feira (caução esta que será restituída no término da feira caso não se verifique incumprimento): a) Tascas (comes e bebes) - 75€ (taxa de inscrição) + 10€ (para a eletricidade, caso necessitem) + 20€ (caução) b) Produtos Regionais – 50€ (taxa de inscrição) + 10€ (para eletricidade, caso necessitem) +10€ (caução) Nesta categoria, não é permitida a venda de cerveja. c) Artesanato - 15 euros (taxa de inscrição) + 5€ (para a eletricidade, caso necessitem) + 5€ (caução)
  2. 2. Filarmonica Recreativa Cortense Rua Pe. Silva, nº6, 6215-141 Cortes do Meio Tlm: 967687837; e-mail: filarmonicacortense@iol.pt 2 Artigo 8 8.1 Formalização de inscrição As inscrições são formalizadas através do preenchimento e envio da ficha de inscrição, disponível em http://facebook.com/frcortense ou solicitada pelo e-mail filarmonicacortense@iol.pt, endereço este para onde devem se enviadas. 8.2 Data e hora limite A recepção das fichas de inscrição decorre até às 20h00 do dia 29 de setembro de 2017, não sendo aceites inscrições após término desta data. 8.3. Admisão de participação A selecção dos participantes é feita através da primazia da entrega das fichas de inscrição e posteriormente do tipo de atividade que exerça ou dos produtos que venda, pois existirá um número limitado de inscrições para cada área de actividade, tendo em consideração que os residentes em Cortes do Meio terão prioridade 8.4 Confirmação da participação A participação na feira só é validada após pagamento da taxa de inscrição. Caso haja algum contratempo, a organização encarregar-se-á de informar o interessado da não possibilidade de integrar a feira até ao dia 30 de setembro de 2017. 8.5. Critérios de localização A distribuição dos espaços a explorar que não sejam propriedade dos inscritos, será da responsabilidade da Organização. Artigo 9 Cedência de espaços 9.1 Os interessados na cedência de espaços por parte da organização ficarão sujeitos a uma taxa de aluguer/comparticipação de acordo com o valor defenido pelo proprietário do espaço a ser cedido/ocupado. 9.2 Os responsáveis pelos espaços devem proceder ao pagamento total do valor acordado, até ao ato do início da ocupação. Artigo 10 Formas de pagamento O pagamento pode ser feito através de numerário ou através de transferência ou depósito bancário, na conta da FRC com o NIB: 0079 0000 1180 2588 1010 9, com envio do comprovativo de transferência ou depósito para o endereço de e-mail filarmonicacortense@iol.pt. O pagamento pode também ser efetuado presencialmente na sede da FRC Artigo 11 Deveres dos participantes Constituem deveres e obrigações dos participantes: a) Cada participante é responsável pelos seus bens e pela limpeza e segurança interna dos espaços; b) É desaconselhável o uso de materiais em vidro, sob pena de ser excluído do evento; c) Os participantes ficam obrigados a manter os espaços abertos ao público no horário de funcionamento da Feira,; d) Na impossibilidade de cumprir o horário estabelecido, os participantes devem solicitá-lo por escrito à Organização, requerendo o horário que pretendem praticar; f) O incumprimento do horário estabelecido, assim como o encerramento por motivo injustificado, dão lugar à perda da caução e à perda do lugar na próxima Feira; g) Os participantes devem sujeitar-se a acções de fiscalização e avaliação por parte da entidade organizadora, inclusive em espaços reservados; h) A equipa de fiscalização e avaliação reserva-se ao direito de confiscar os materiais e produtos que julguem ser inapropriados e não se ajustem aos objectivos do evento. Todos os produtos confiscados serão devolvidos pela mesma equipa no último dia do evento; i) É da responsabilidade dos participantes, zelar pelos seus produtos e pela sua tenda (mesmo que esteja cedida pela organização), em caso de condições climatéricas adversas, como por exemplo vento ou chuva; j) Os participantes devem afixar, no primeiro dia do evento, os produtos existentes e respetivo preçário, em lugar visível (de preferência no exterior), sendo este inalterável, do início do evento até ao seu término; k) Cada participante deve respeitar os limites de potência elétrica designado pela organização para evitar sobrecargas e eventuais danos nos equipamentos. As lâmpadas economizadoras são recomendadas;
  3. 3. Filarmonica Recreativa Cortense Rua Pe. Silva, nº6, 6215-141 Cortes do Meio Tlm: 967687837; e-mail: filarmonicacortense@iol.pt 3 l) Os participantes devem respeitar as ações de supervisão e avaliação por parte da organização bem como as diretivas transmitidas; m) O incumprimento dos seguintes deveres e obrigações estabelecidas no regulamento, ou qualquer outra infração, impede o participante de integrar no ano seguinte, o referido evento; n) Os participantes devem decorar os seus espaços com elementos tradicionais enquadrados no objetivo do evento: o) Todos os participantes, que no decorrer do evento sejam causadores de distúrbios no espaço público, serão automaticamente expulsos sem que haja lugar à exigência de indemnização. 1) Não é permitida a colocação de materiais (mobiliário) fora dos respetivos abrigos, sempre que tal obstrua a via de circulação e não seja acessível a eventual viatura de emergência. 2) A música que os participantes podem reproduzir deve ser de cariz tradicional. 3) Cada participante é responsável pelos seus bens e pela limpeza e segurança interna dos espaços; Artigo 12 Deveres da Organização Constituem deveres da Organização: a) Atribuição de espaço (barraca/tenda ou outro) quando solicitado na ficha de inscrição; b) Instalação eléctrica (apoio técnico durante o evento) até aos limites estipulados; c) Limpeza do recinto da Feira; d) Animação da Feira (grupos de animação); f) Sinalização das casas de banho que existam no evento. g)Divulgação do evento, junto dos meios de comunicação social, bem como o fornecimento de materiais de divulgação a distibuição em locais públicos da região. h)Reserva-se à Organizadora o direito exclusivo de utilização da imagem/logotipo dos “Pastores” em materiais de venda e de publicidade Artigo 13 12.1 Notas finais O preenchimento e assinatura da Ficha de Inscrição da Feira “Pastores”, obriga-o à aceitação e ao cumprimento deste regulamento e demais diretivas da organização; 12.2 A organização não se responsabiliza por perdas ou danos dos participantes; 12.3 As questões omissas no presente regulamento serão decididas pela organização da Feira “Pastores”; 12.4 O presente regulamento pode ser corrigido, modificado ou melhorado, em qualquer momento, por parte da organização; 12.5 O presente regulamento pode ser descarregado em http://facebook.com/frcortense Artigo 13. Transmissão de direitos As inscrições seleccionadas não podem ceder a terceiros a sua posição, seja a que título for. Informação: Qualquer dúvida ou esclarecimento adicional, entre em contato com a organização. Ninguém melhor que esta para o informar. Filarmónica Recreativa Cortense, 2 de agosto de 2017

