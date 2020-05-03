Successfully reported this slideshow.
Borja Abad Galzacorta @borjaabadgal Diario de viaje por una experiencia vital (COVID19) DIARIO de VIAJE Día 24
Borja Abad Galzacorta @borjaabadgal Diario de viaje por una experiencia vital (COVID19) DIARIO de VIAJE Día 24 Empieza uno...
Borja Abad Galzacorta @borjaabadgal Diario de viaje por una experiencia vital (COVID19) DIARIO de VIAJE Día 24 RESUMEN DEL...
Actividad sobre Inteligencia emocional.
Autor: Borja Abad

  1. 1. Borja Abad Galzacorta @borjaabadgal Diario de viaje por una experiencia vital (COVID19) DIARIO de VIAJE Día 24 FECHA: DÍA de la SEMANA: PROPUESTA DE ACTIVIDAD: “CONVERSACIONES QUE DEJAN HUELLA”. Así he llamado a la propuesta de hoy. Si, es una propuesta para conocernos, conocerse más y hacerlo desde la posibilidad de hablar de experiencias que hemos vivido y de cómo nos hemos sentido en ellas. Es una propuesta sencilla que hemos realizado en cursos con docentes y familias que busca generar espacios para desarrollar dos competencias importantes: EXPRESIÓN DE NUESTRAS EMOCIONES Y LA ESCUCHA ACTIVA. Puedes hacerlo sin ningún tipo de material pero una forma muy interesante de hacerlo es la siguiente. Sólo necesitas una hoja, un lápiz y un dado (puedes encontrar dados digitales también en el teléfono si no tienes uno por casa o hacer uno tú mismo). Te recomiendo que hagas esta actividad en familia (mayores y pequeños juntos) En una hoja escribe un listado de emociones. Puedes poner 10, 15, 20..., las que quieras, intentando que estén las más básicas y reconocibles y que haya tanto agradables como desagradables (Tabla 1). Al lado otro listado con 6 frases como las que te he puesto en la otra tabla aunque puedes cambiarlo si te apetece (Tabla 2). Yo te pongo un ejemplo pero puedes hacer tu lista. (Tabla 1) (Tabla 2) Os explico aquí abajo como hacer la actividad. Es muy sencillo. EMOCIONES 1. ALEGRÍA 2. TRISTEZA 3. MIEDO 4. ASCO 5. SORPRESA 6. AMOR 7. FELICIDAD 8. CELOS 9. FRUSTACIÓN 10. ORGULLO 11. EMPATÍA 12. SERENIDAD 13. NERVIOSISMO 14. VERGÜENZA 15. SOLEDAD PREGUNTAS 1. ¿Cuándo fue la última vez que la sentiste y por qué? 2. ¿Cuándo fue la última vez que la reconociste en otra persona y por qué? 3. ¿Cuál ha sido la vez en tu vida que la has sentido de una manera más intensa y por qué? 4. ¿Cuándo ha sido la vez que has visto a otra persona sentirse así y por qué? 5. ¿Qué situaciones cotidianas te hacen sentir esta emoción y por qué? 6. ¿Qué situaciones cotidianas crees que hacen que la gente suela sentirse así y por qué?
  2. 2. Borja Abad Galzacorta @borjaabadgal Diario de viaje por una experiencia vital (COVID19) DIARIO de VIAJE Día 24 Empieza uno del grupo o pareja de juego tirando el dado. 1. Primera tirada: Se cuenta en orden en la tabla 1 (listado de las emociones) y vemos la emoción que nos ha tocado. Ej: Si sale un 2 me ha tocado la TRISTEZA. 2. Segunda tirada: Se cuenta en orden en la tabla 2 (preguntas) y vemos la pregunta que hay que compartir en relación a la emoción que nos ha tocado. Ej: si en la segunda tirada me sale un 3 tendría que hablar. ¿Cuál ha sido la vez en tu vida que te has sentido TRISTE de una manera más intensa y por qué? Nota: El siguiente del grupo en tirar contará lo que salga en los dados desde donde ha quedado el anterior. Así es más fácil hablar de otras emociones y responder a otras preguntas. Es importante sentirse LIBRE DE RESPONDER INCLUSO DE NO RESPONDER y hacerlo desde la HONESTIDAD. Es fundamental también que el resto del grupo practique la ESCUCHA ACTIVA:  Escuchar con todos los sentidos puesto en la persona que comparte.  Escuchar lo que dice pero también cómo lo dice.  Escuchar lo que dice el cuerpo y el lenguaje no verbal.  Escuchar también lo que no se dice (que también es muy importante). ¡Estoy seguro de que vais a descubrir muchas cosas que no sabíais sobre otras personas de vuestro entorno! ¿Te ha resultado difícil? ¿Crees que ahora conoces más a personas de tu entorno? ¿Qué te ha sorprendido?
  3. 3. Borja Abad Galzacorta @borjaabadgal Diario de viaje por una experiencia vital (COVID19) DIARIO de VIAJE Día 24 RESUMEN DEL DÍA: *Estas preguntas son orientativas y cada uno puede adaptarlas, elegir algunas y dejar otras. La idea es incorporar una “rutina de pensamiento” siempre posterior a la realización de una actividad o de cualquier tipo de aprendizaje para conectar con la EMOCIÓN (Qué he sentido), EL PENSAMIENTO (Qué me ha evocado esta actividad o el día de hoy) y TRANSFERENCIA (Para qué me puede servir en otros ámbitos o contextos de mi vida) ¿Cómo me he sentido hoy? ¿Qué emociones he reconocido en mí y en mi entorno más cercano? ¿Qué o quién me ha ayudado hoy a pasar el día mejor? ¿Se lo has agradecido? ¿Te lo has agradecido? ¿Qué Actividad Física he realizado hoy? (Estiramientos, respiraciones, ejercicios de coordinación, de fuerza, resistencia, expresión corporal, bailes, actividades de ritmo, meditación…) ¿Qué he aprendido a lo largo del día de hoy y para qué me pueda servir para más adelante? ¿Qué he aprendido de mí hoy? ¿Qué he descubierto (o me han ayudado a descubrir) nuevo sobre quién o cómo soy? MI RECUERDO DE HOY: (Aquí puedes dejar el título o frase de un libro que has leído, una canción que has escuchado, un dibujo que te apetece hacer, pegar un recorte del periódico, un olor, una foto…lo que tú quieras que quieras recordar de hoy…)

