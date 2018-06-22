Exposicion de c++ gurpo superacion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nombres: matriculas: Claudia Magallanes 15-sism-1-058 Esteify peña 12-sisn-1-143 Ygnacio González 12-sist-1-086 Julio aria...
OneDrive • Es un servicio de alojamiento de archivos. Fue estrenado el 18 de febrero de 2014. Actualmente, este servicio o...
Historia • Los primeros informes sobre este producto fueron en abril de 2008, dónde Microsoft anunciaba un "disco duro vir...
• En agosto de 2008, SkyDrive amplió masivamente su capacidad hasta 25GB, en realidad el espacio utilizable era 20 GB pues...
Características: • Office Online • Uso compartido de favoritos • Integración con Grupos • Descargar un archivo.zip • Fotos...
Privacidad • Los datos almacenados en OneDrive están sujetos a supervisión por parte de Microsoft, y cualquier contenido q...
Planes de almacenamiento • Desde el 22 de abril de 2012 en adelante, además de 5 GB de almacenamiento gratuito (o 25 GB pa...
Ventajas: • Es fácil de utilizar. • Podemos hacer grupos donde por cada Integrante nos proporcionan 5 Gb de almacenamiento...
Desventaja: • Muchas veces nos puede corromper los archivos almacenado.
Exposicion de One Drive Grupo Superacion

  1. 1. Nombres: matriculas: Claudia Magallanes 15-sism-1-058 Esteify peña 12-sisn-1-143 Ygnacio González 12-sist-1-086 Julio arias 12-mist-1-001 Fidel volquez 12-sist-1-052 Ada Camila de Jesús 13-sisn-1-228 José Manuel Martínez 14-sisn-1-150 Tema: one drive Materia: c++ programación orientada a objeto Profesor: starling germosen Sección: 0908 “Trabajo cedido a los docentes y estudiantes de la Universidad “MI UNIVERSIDAD” bajo licencia MIT”.
  2. 2. OneDrive • Es un servicio de alojamiento de archivos. Fue estrenado el 18 de febrero de 2014. Actualmente, este servicio ofrece 5 GB de almacenamiento gratuito, más 15 GB para ,el álbum de cámara los cuales se les ha retirado a muchos usuarios, que habían adquirido ese derecho por la compra de algún Smartphone Lumia. • Se pueden subir hasta 5 archivos a la vez de manera estándar con cualquier navegador, y también se puede instalar una herramienta ActiveX que permite arrastrar un número ilimitado de archivos directamente desde el Explorador de Windows. • Es accesible por su página web desde ordenadores y dispone de aplicaciones para Windows 10 (app UWP), Windows 8, Windows Phone, iOS y Android que permiten editar documentos y hojas de cálculo.
  3. 3. Historia • Los primeros informes sobre este producto fueron en abril de 2008, dónde Microsoft anunciaba un "disco duro virtual" para almacenar archivos en internet. • En mayo de 2007 se lanzó en fase beta para unos cuantos testers o probadores de software, y sólo en los Estados Unidos, con el nombre Windows Live Folders. • El 1 de agosto de 2007 el servicio se lanzó para un mercado más amplio; ya que originalmente servía para alojar Documentos, Imágenes y música dentro de los Spaces, cada archivo debía ser asignado a tres categorías designadas (privado, sólo amigos, público). • La interfaz e iconos del sitio imitaban al diseño visual del reciente Windows Vista. • El espacio disponible era de sólo 250 MB. • Poco después, el 9 de agosto de 2007, Windows Live Folders cambió su nombre por el de Windows Live SkyDrive, y la participación se expandió a testers del Reino Unido e India. • Desde el 22 de mayo de 2008 Windows Live SkyDrive está disponible para 62 países y regiones. Para esa fecha el concepto de categorías fueran eliminadas
  4. 4. • En agosto de 2008, SkyDrive amplió masivamente su capacidad hasta 25GB, en realidad el espacio utilizable era 20 GB pues cinco estaban reservados para Live Mesh. • El 9 de mayo de 2011, Microsoft anunció una la mayor actualización para SkyDrive, con una App instalable para Windows y OS X y API de SkyDrive para terceros desarrolladores esto significo el fin de Live Mesh y recuperación de los cinco GB utilizados por este. • Para el sitio web SkyDrive.com, las actualizaciones que trajo un nuevo diseño "moderno" para el servicio de web compatible con Outlook.com y junto con la interfaz de usuario actualización las mejoras de servicio también recibida como búsqueda instantánea, barra de herramientas contextual, selección múltiple en vista en miniatura, arrastrar y colocar archivos en las carpetas y mejoras de clasificación. • Para el escritorio, SkyDrive para Windows y OS X, la actualización trajo nuevas mejoras de rendimiento para cargas de foto y la experiencia de sincronización. La actualización también mejoró la API de SkyDrive con la eliminación de las restricciones de tipo de archivo, imágenes de carga de capacidad en su resolución completa, así como un nuevo selector de archivos SkyDrive para abrir y guardar archivos. • Un estudio de mercado de la propia Microsoft indicó que sólo un reducido número de usuarios superaban los 7GB usados en el servicio así que redujo el espacio disponible a esa cifra, pero por tiempo limitado se podía recuperar los 25GB
  5. 5. Características: • Office Online • Uso compartido de favoritos • Integración con Grupos • Descargar un archivo.zip • Fotos • App
  6. 6. Privacidad • Los datos almacenados en OneDrive están sujetos a supervisión por parte de Microsoft, y cualquier contenido que se encuentre en violación del Código de Conducta está sujeto a remoción y puede conducir a cierre temporal o permanente de la cuenta. • Microsoft ha respondido indicando que "existen estrictas políticas internas para limitar el acceso a los datos de un usuario", y que mecanismos avanzados, como el software de análisis automatizado de Microsoft llamado PhotoDNA, se utilizan para asegurar que los usuarios cumplan con el Código de Conducta y que su cuenta no contiene archivos ilegales (incluyendo, pero no limitado a, contenido pornográfico, desnudez humana parcial (incluyendo arte o dibujos), cualquier discusión acerca de compra de armas de fuego, etc.).
  7. 7. Planes de almacenamiento • Desde el 22 de abril de 2012 en adelante, además de 5 GB de almacenamiento gratuito (o 25 GB para usuarios elegibles para la actualización gratuita), los usuarios que requieran más espacio de almacenamiento pueden elegir uno de los planes.
  8. 8. Ventajas: • Es fácil de utilizar. • Podemos hacer grupos donde por cada Integrante nos proporcionan 5 Gb de almacenamiento. • Tiene Aplicaciones tanto para Móviles, Pc y tablets.
  9. 9. Desventaja: • Muchas veces nos puede corromper los archivos almacenado.

