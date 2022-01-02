Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
OneSimpleWayToMaintainA HealthyDigestion! MynameisSamuelBart. Iam49yearsoldandIlivewithmywife,Alma,inNashville,Tennessee....
Icalledit SynoGut Everycapsuleismadehere,intheUSA,inourFDAapprovedandGMPcertifiedfacility, understerile,strictandprecises...
Plus,witheveryordermadetoday,youalsogetfreeshipping! Howdoesthatsound?Takealookbelow! Themomentyouplacetheorder,you'llbeta...
AllyouneedtorememberisthatSynogutcanbefoundonlyonthis pageandisnotavailableforpurchaseanywhereelse.So,takeadvantage oftheo...
TOTAL: $297$69 FreeUSShipping TOTAL: $1371$294 FreeUSShipping TOTAL: $801$177 FreeUSShipping Copyright©2022SynoGut|AllRigh...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

of

One Simple Way To Maintain A Healthy Digestion! Slide 1 One Simple Way To Maintain A Healthy Digestion! Slide 2 One Simple Way To Maintain A Healthy Digestion! Slide 3 One Simple Way To Maintain A Healthy Digestion! Slide 4 One Simple Way To Maintain A Healthy Digestion! Slide 5
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Health & Medicine
Jan. 02, 2022
28 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

One Simple Way To Maintain A Healthy Digestion!

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine
Jan. 02, 2022
28 views

My name is Samuel Bart.
I am 49 years old and I live with my wife, Alma, in Nashville, Tennessee.

I have always been passionate about plants and their ability to keep us healthy. Therefore, I have been
researching some of the best natural ways that could help anyone support a healthy digestive system.

So, what I did was to perfect an easy, yet powerful formula, which consists of amazing ingredients, such
as Psyllium, Bentonite Clay, Black Walnut, Oat, Flaxseed, Prune, Aloe Vera, L. Acidophilus, Apple Pectin
and Glucomannan.

And I will be more than happy to share it with anyone who needs it.

A formula that will support the health of your digestive system, keeping you
energized and active.

Before turning this formula into a supplement, I made sure that it is:

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends Billy Baker
(0/5)
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(2.5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(4/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(2/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(4/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Dr. Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen: The Emotional Lives of Black Women Inger Burnett-Zeigler
(4.5/5)
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
(4.5/5)
Free
Love Lockdown: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America's Prisons Elizabeth Greenwood
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(4.5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4/5)
Free
Sex From Scratch: Making Your Own Relationship Rules Sarah Mirk
(4.5/5)
Free
Sacred Codes in Times of Crisis: A Channeled Text for Living the Gift of Conscious Co-Creation Naomi Fay
(4/5)
Free
The Night Lake: A Young Priest Maps the Topography of Grief Liz Tichenor
(5/5)
Free
World War C: Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for the Next One Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

One Simple Way To Maintain A Healthy Digestion!

  1. 1. OneSimpleWayToMaintainA HealthyDigestion! MynameisSamuelBart. Iam49yearsoldandIlivewithmywife,Alma,inNashville,Tennessee. Ihavealwaysbeenpassionateaboutplantsandtheirabilitytokeepushealthy.Therefore,Ihavebeen researchingsomeofthebestnaturalwaysthatcouldhelpanyonesupportahealthydigestivesystem. So,whatIdidwastoperfectaneasy,yetpowerfulformula,whichconsistsofamazingingredients,such asPsyllium,BentoniteClay,BlackWalnut,Oat,Flaxseed,Prune,AloeVera,L.Acidophilus,ApplePectin andGlucomannan. AndIwillbemorethanhappytoshareitwithanyonewhoneedsit. Aformulathatwillsupportthehealthofyourdigestivesystem,keepingyou energizedandactive. Beforeturningthisformulaintoasupplement,Imadesurethatitis: NATURAL Ingredientssourcedfromlocalgrowers thatletplantsnaturallyreachtheirfull maturityandusenochemicaltreatments EFFECTIVE Mixingtherightingredientsin preciseamountstokeeptheir propertiesintact Afterwehadathirdpartyverifythepurityofingredients, wefinallycreatedaproductweareextremelyproudof: Designedforyourjourneytowardsahealthydigestivesystem ITrulyBelieveThisFormula WillChangeYourLife!
  2. 2. Icalledit SynoGut Everycapsuleismadehere,intheUSA,inourFDAapprovedandGMPcertifiedfacility, understerile,strictandprecisestandards. Synogutcapsulesarenon-GMO.Youcanrestassuredthattheydonotcontainany dangerousstimulantsortoxins,andmoreimportantly,theyarenothabitforming. Youcangeta30-daysupplyofSynogut foraone-timefeeofjust$69. That'sright.Just$69. Youcannowsupportthehealthofyourdigestivesystemwith100%natural ingredients,toenjoyasmoothgastrictransit,nomatterifyouare40or80 yearsold.
  3. 3. Plus,witheveryordermadetoday,youalsogetfreeshipping! Howdoesthatsound?Takealookbelow! Themomentyouplacetheorder,you'llbetakentoasecurecheckoutpage. Justfillinyourpaymentdetailsbyusingacreditordebitcard. Afteryoufillinyourinformationandconfirmyourpackagewillbeshippedfor freerighttoyourdoorstepassoonaspossible. Ifyouorderthe3bottlesor6bottlespackage(whichwehighlyrecommendas weestimatethatwewillrunoutofstocksoonasthishashappenedbefore) you'llalsotakeadvantageofahugediscount. Justclickbelowtoselectyourpackage! Theorderyouplacetodayisaone-timepayment NOSubscription NOHiddenCharges BASIC 1bottle 30DaySupply TOTAL: $297$69 FreeUSShipping BESTVALUE 6bottles 180DaySupply TOTAL: $1371$294 FreeUSShipping MOSTPOPULAR 3bottles 90DaySupply TOTAL: $801$177 FreeUSShipping
  4. 4. AllyouneedtorememberisthatSynogutcanbefoundonlyonthis pageandisnotavailableforpurchaseanywhereelse.So,takeadvantage oftheonlychancetograbthisexclusiveformula.Onceagain,Synogutis sellingveryfast,asthousandsofpeopleareeagertoseeforthemselves theamazingresultsofthisproduct.Butonceitwillbesoldout,itwilltake meatleast8monthstorestockontherareingredientsandproduce anotherbatch.So,hurryupandmakeyourchoice.Ifyouhavedoubts,I totallygetyou... So,youknowwhat?Iamsoconfident thatSynogutwillworkforyoutoothat I'mgoingtogiveyou... OurIronclad60-day,Money-BackGuarantee IfyouarenothappywiththebenefitsSynoguthastooffer,wewillissuea fullrefund!Justcontactusinthefirst60daysfromyourpurchase, evenifyouuseduptheentirebottleornot,wewouldstillgiveyouyour moneyback.Thismeansyouhave2wholemonthstoseeifSynogutis therightchoiceforyouornot.Nohiddenfeesorsubscriptions.Justa safeandsecureone-timesimplepayment.Makeyourchoiceby clickingbelow,enteryourpaymentdetailsonoursecureorderform,and placetheordernow.Wewillshipyourbottlesdirectlytoyourhome. Ican'twaittohearyour opinionaftertrying Synogut! Remember!Foreachorderof3and6bottlesyouwillhave abigdiscount,andeveryordercomeswithfreeshipping,no matterwhereyoulive. BASIC 1bottle 30DaySupply BESTVALUE 6bottles 180DaySupply MOSTPOPULAR 3bottles 90DaySupply
  5. 5. TOTAL: $297$69 FreeUSShipping TOTAL: $1371$294 FreeUSShipping TOTAL: $801$177 FreeUSShipping Copyright©2022SynoGut|AllRightsReserved Home GetStarted Contact References TermsOfUse Disclaimer PrivacyPolicy ShippingPolicy RefundPolicy Pleasenotethattheinformationweprovideisnotintendedtoreplaceconsultationwithaqualifiedmedicalprofessional.Weencourageyoutoinformyourphysicianofchangesyoumake toyourlifestyleanddiscussthesewithhimorher.Forquestionsorconcernsaboutanymedicalconditionsyoumayhave,pleasecontactyourdoctor. StatementsonthiswebsitehavenotbeenevaluatedbytheFoodandDrugAdministration.Productsarenotintendedtodiagnose,treat,cureorpreventanydisease.Ifyouarepregnant, nursing,takingmedication,orhaveamedicalcondition,consultyourphysicianbeforeusingourproducts. Thewebsite'scontentandtheproductforsaleisbasedupontheauthor'sopinionandisprovidedsolelyonan"ASIS"and"ASAVAILABLE"basis.Youshoulddoyourownresearchand confirmtheinformationwithothersourceswhensearchingforinformationregardinghealthissuesandalwaysreviewtheinformationcarefullywithyourprofessionalhealthcareprovider beforeusinganyoftheprotocolspresentedonthiswebsiteand/orintheproductsoldhere. ClickBankistheretailerofproductsonthissite.CLICKBANK®isaregisteredtrademarkofClickSales,Inc.,aDelawarecorporationlocatedat1444SouthEntertainmentAve,Suite410, Boise,Idaho,83709,USAandusedbypermission.ClickBank'sroleasretailerdoesnotconstituteanendorsement,approvalorreviewoftheseproductsoranyclaim,statementor opinionusedinpromotionoftheseproducts. *Forinternationalshipping(outsideoftheUnitedStates),shippingfeeswillapply.Readmorehere.

My name is Samuel Bart. I am 49 years old and I live with my wife, Alma, in Nashville, Tennessee. I have always been passionate about plants and their ability to keep us healthy. Therefore, I have been researching some of the best natural ways that could help anyone support a healthy digestive system. So, what I did was to perfect an easy, yet powerful formula, which consists of amazing ingredients, such as Psyllium, Bentonite Clay, Black Walnut, Oat, Flaxseed, Prune, Aloe Vera, L. Acidophilus, Apple Pectin and Glucomannan. And I will be more than happy to share it with anyone who needs it. A formula that will support the health of your digestive system, keeping you energized and active. Before turning this formula into a supplement, I made sure that it is:

Views

Total views

28

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×