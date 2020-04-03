Facebook Master Class in 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Facebook Master Class is a practical online presentation that helps business owners and entrepreneurs leverage and optimizes the Digital Marketplace to generate potential customers (leads) and improve their sales.

For the Video Guide where I actually gave the practical details of Facebook Tools and explicitly dealt with Lead Generation and Sales Conversion (Facebook Ads Campaign Objectives), Send me request https://wa.me/+2348107162408

  1. 1. Facebook Master Class Fetuga Mojeed Olalekan
  2. 2. Who is Fetuga Mojeed Olalekan? Mojeed Fetuga is a Web Developer and a Digital Marketer who builds Web-based Marketing Solution; Website, Social Media Channels, and Run Ads Campaign Via Facebook and Google Ads. +2348107162408 mojeedfetuga62@gmail.com https://mojeedfetuga.com https://mojeedfetuga.com/blog https://www.instagram.com/mojeedfetuga/ https://www.twitter.com/mojeedfetuga https://www.facebook.com/mojeedfetugamarketi ngsolutions/ https://www.linkedin.com/in/fetuga-mojeed/ https://www.youtube.com/c/fetugamojeed https://mojeedfetuga.com/whatsapp https://www.pinterest.com/mojeedfetuga/
  3. 3. My Businesses:
  4. 4. Digital Marketing = Marketing in a Digital Form Marketing: Market a system where people turn into customers and make sales Market Cluster of People: Interaction: Engagement Selling: Closing Sales Remarketing: Must Buy Next Time
  5. 5. Digital Marketplaces: Customers are People; People are Actively Engaging on their Internet Enabled Devices Facebook: 2.3billion Monthly Users Google: 4.39 Billion (2019) Pinterest: 322 Million (monthly) Linkedin: 303 Million (monthly)
  6. 6. Introduction to Facebook ● Facebook Account ● Facebook Page ● Facebook Shop ● Business Manager ● Ads Account ● Funding ● Campaign
  7. 7. Lead Generation Leads: Data of Potential Customer ● Name: ● Phone: ● Email Follow Up Sequence: ● Calls ● Email Autoresponders
  8. 8. Sales Conversion Using Facebook Shop: Facebook Catalogue Using E-commerce Store: Facebook Pixel: Audience Remarketing
  9. 9. Leads/Sales Conversion Strategies Content Creation: ● Blogging ● Video ● Social Media Engagement ● Text ● Infographics ● Images ● Online Seminar ● Reports
  10. 10. Your Customer PASO MODEL: ● PROBLEM ● AGITATION ● SOLUTION ● OUTCOME
  11. 11. YOUR MONEY IS IN YOUR LIST LIST = EMAIL LIST = DATABASE ● CONTROLLED ● CREATE CONTENT TO INFLUENCE BUYING DECISION Self Hosted Email Solution Third Party Email Solution
  12. 12. QUESTIONS & ANSWERS ● FEEDBACKS ● CLARIFICATION ● MEET UP WHAT’S NEXT? 1. SUBSCRIBE AND TURN ON NOTIFICATION BUTTON (YOUTUBE CHANNEL) HTTPS://YOUTUBE.COM/C/FETUGAMOJEED 2. START YOUR DIGITAL MARKETING

