I UNIDAD Posicionamiento y Desarrollo del Mix.
I UNIDAD Posicionamiento y Desarrollo del Mix. El marketing mix o mezcla de mercadotecnia es un concepto que se utiliza pa...
I UNIDAD Posicionamiento y Desarrollo del Mix. I. Producto. Cualquier bien, servicio, idea, lugar, organización o instituc...
I UNIDAD Posicionamiento y Desarrollo del Mix. II. Precio Es el valor de intercambio del producto, determinado por la util...
I UNIDAD Posicionamiento y Desarrollo del Mix. III. Distribución Elemento del mix que utilizamos para conseguir que un pro...
I UNIDAD Posicionamiento y Desarrollo del Mix. Los diferentes instrumentos que configuran el mix de comunicación son los s...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Clase 6-I UNIDAD-IM-IV-UTRM-2017 II

75 views

Published on

Desarrollo del Mix

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
75
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Clase 6-I UNIDAD-IM-IV-UTRM-2017 II

  1. 1. I UNIDAD Posicionamiento y Desarrollo del Mix.
  2. 2. I UNIDAD Posicionamiento y Desarrollo del Mix. El marketing mix o mezcla de mercadotecnia es un concepto que se utiliza para nombrar al conjunto de herramientas y variables que tiene el responsable de marketing de una organización para cumplir con los objetivos de la entidad.
  3. 3. I UNIDAD Posicionamiento y Desarrollo del Mix. I. Producto. Cualquier bien, servicio, idea, lugar, organización o institución que se ofrezca en un mercado para su adquisición, uso o consumo y que satisfaga una necesidad. La política de producto incluye el estudio de 4 elementos fundamentales: i. La cartera de productos ii. La diferenciación de productos iii. La marca iv. La presentación
  4. 4. I UNIDAD Posicionamiento y Desarrollo del Mix. II. Precio Es el valor de intercambio del producto, determinado por la utilidad o la satisfacción derivada de la compra y el uso o el consumo del producto. Es el elemento del mix que se fija más a corto plazo y con el que la empresa puede adaptarse rápidamente según la competencia, costes… Se distingue del resto de los elementos del marketing mix porque es el único que genera ingresos, mientras que los demás elementos generan costes. Para determinar el precio, la empresa deberá tener en cuenta lo siguiente: – Los costes de producción, distribución. – El margen que desea obtener. – Los elementos del entorno: principalmente la competencia. – Las estrategias de Marketing adoptadas. – Los objetivos establecidos.
  5. 5. I UNIDAD Posicionamiento y Desarrollo del Mix. III. Distribución Elemento del mix que utilizamos para conseguir que un producto llegue satisfactoriamente al cliente. 4 elementos configuran la política de distribución: i. Canales de distribución. Los agentes implicados en el proceso de mover los productos desde el proveedor hasta el consumidor. ii. Planificación de la distribución. La toma de decisiones para implantar una sistemática de cómo hacer llegar los productos a los consumidores y los agentes que intervienen (mayoristas, minoristas). iii. Distribución física. Formas de transporte, niveles de stock, almacenes, localización de plantas y agentes utilizados. iv. Merchandising. Técnicas y acciones que se llevan a cabo en el punto de venta. Consiste en la disposición y la presentación del producto al establecimiento, así como de la publicidad y la promoción en el punto de venta.
  6. 6. I UNIDAD Posicionamiento y Desarrollo del Mix. Los diferentes instrumentos que configuran el mix de comunicación son los siguientes: • La publicidad. • Las relaciones públicas. • La venta personal. • La promoción de ventas. • El Marketing directo.

×