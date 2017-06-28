Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo Psicología educativa UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO VICERRECTORADO ACADÉMICO UNIDAD...
Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo Psicología educativa LUGAR Y FECHA DE ELABORACIÓN: RIOBAMBA, 16 DE JUNIO DEL 2017 LA OB...
Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo Psicología educativa observación es más complejo, comprende un sistema de análisis el c...
Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo Psicología educativa  Observación directa: es aquella en que el observador entra en co...
Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo Psicología educativa Debe definirse el objetivo de la misma. Plantear los indicadores d...
Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo Psicología educativa las observaciones realizadas sin ninguna planificación previa. Est...
Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo Psicología educativa LA ENTREVISTA La entrevista es una conversación intencional de car...
Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo Psicología educativa Laspreguntas debehacerlas demanera natural paraqueelentrevistado r...
Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo Psicología educativa Tipos de entrevista La entrevista tiene un número de variantes cas...
Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo Psicología educativa Testimoniales: Las que aportan datos, descripciones y opiniones so...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

La observación y entrevista

16 views

Published on

ESCRITO

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
16
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
3
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

La observación y entrevista

  1. 1. Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo Psicología educativa UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO VICERRECTORADO ACADÉMICO UNIDAD DE PLANIFICACIÓN ACADÉMICA FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN, HUMANAS Y TECNOLOGÍAS CARRERA DE PSICOLOGÍA EDUCATIVA ASIGNATURA DE EVALUACION EDUCATIVA. POR: ARÈVALO JHONNATAN. PERÍODO ACADÉMICO: ABRIL-AGOSTO 2017
  2. 2. Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo Psicología educativa LUGAR Y FECHA DE ELABORACIÓN: RIOBAMBA, 16 DE JUNIO DEL 2017 LA OBSERVACIÓN. Definiciones La Observación es la técnica de recolección de información que consiste básicamente, en observar, acumular e interpretar las actuaciones, comportamientos yhechos de las personas u objetos, tal y como las realizan habitualmente. En este proceso sebusca contemplar enforma cuidadosa ysistemática cómo se desarrolla dichas características en un contexto determinado, sin intervenir sobre ellas o manipularlas. También se conoce como observación a la nota escrita que explica, aclara o corrige un dato, error o información que puede confundir o hacer dudar. Por lo general, esta aclaratoria se encuentra en libros, textos oescritos. La observación es una percepción atenta, racional, planificada y sistemática de los fenómenos relacionados con el objetivo de la investigación, la que se desarrolla en sus condiciones habituales, sin ser provocadas, con vista a ofrecer una explicación científica sobre la naturaleza interna de estos fenómenos. Nos lleva al conocimiento profundo de éstos a partir del registro de determinada información, la que por lo regular no se puede obtener por otros medios. La observación es la técnica más antigua y la más empleada en investigación, es el proceso inicial y fundamental del método científico. La observación científica consiste en el estudio de un fenómeno específico o un acontecimiento determinado que se produce en sus condiciones naturales. Permite darnos cuenta de los fenómenos que ocurren a nuestro alrededor por medio de los sentidos. La observación en el área de los seres vivos que no son humanos, se limita a la determinación de elementos con un propósito en específico, estipulado de acuerdo a la raza e instinto que este posea, por ejemplo, la observación de un León a un antílope tiene un propósito único, cazarlo para ser alimento y satisfacer una necesidad natural, sin embargo, en el ser humano, la utilización de los sentidos tiene una función más compleja, dada la presencia de conciencia y razón para analizar cuestiones en particular. El ser humano se consagra en el diagrama de supervivencia y desarrollo de la mente, es por definición el animal con más inteligencia en el planeta y como tal, su proceso de
  3. 3. Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo Psicología educativa observación es más complejo, comprende un sistema de análisis el cual es usado con un fin en específico. La observación en los seres humanos es tan plural como su principio el cual establece motivos del porque puebla la tierra sobre las demás especies. La observación como herramienta para los seres humanos para desarrollar sus aptitudes es la clave de la invención de todo lo en la historia razonamiento lógico y aprobable, estableciendo causas y consecuencias con sus acciones las cuales deberá construir y afrontar.se ha ideado, la percepción del medio ambiente que tiene el hombre le permite adaptar los distintos materiales que la naturaleza le ofrece para su utilidad o comodidad, es por eso que la relación de la observación humana es tan estrecha con el conocimiento adquirido. Ahora bien, sabiendo que la observación es una herramienta utilizada a conveniencia, se determinan las diferentes capas y amplitudes de la observación. La observación científica y experimental consta de un procedimiento con el los especialistas en materias como química y física se abocan a determinar las características y principales componentes de los diferentes elementos presentes en la naturaleza y más aún, se dedican al análisis de estos y observan como es el comportamiento de estos combinados con otros de la misma especie o de diferentes características. (s.a, 2017) Para que la observación se realice con el adecuado grado de cientificidad y sus resultados sean confiables, debe:  Concretar con claridad los aspectos que serán objeto de estudio.  Debe calificarse por su objetividad.  Distinguir entre la descripción de los fenómenos y la interpretación de su naturaleza interna.  Ser sistemática. La duración no debe realizarse en un tiempo breve. Tipos de Observación.  Observación externa: es aquella que se ejecuta por parte de observadores adiestrados sobre el objeto de estudio en sus manifestaciones externas, objetiva, con vista a brindar una interpretación o explicación de su origen interno. Según la relación del investigador con el objeto de observación:
  4. 4. Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo Psicología educativa  Observación directa: es aquella en que el observador entra en contacto inmediato con el objeto de observación. La observación directa puede ser: (Abierta: cuando el observador no participa en las actividades que realizan el(los) sujeto(s) observado(s), sino solamente es espectador de lo que sucede en estas actividades. Este tipo de observación presenta el inconveniente de que el sujeto al sentirse observado casi siempre altera su conducta acostumbrada, lo que suele suceder cuando se le comunica tal situación, ej. En clases o en otras actividades escolares. (Encubierta: cuando el observador se encuentra oculto (requiere de la utilización de dispositivos especiales: grabadora, cámara de Gessell, etc.)  Observación indirecta o mediatizada: no se establece una relación inmediata entre el investigador y el sujeto observado. El investigador trabaja con observaciones que le suministran otras personas que han observado al sujeto, ej, maestros, especialistas, padres, etc. Se conoce también la observación participante, es aquella donde el observador se integra en el grupo donde se encuentra el sujeto objeto de estudio o el mismo grupo. Esta incorporación puede ser activa en mayor o menor grado. Para los docentes y especialistas educativos, la observación constituye una habilidad profesional. Ventajas del método de observación en el medio escolar:  Permite examinar el fenómeno en sus condiciones naturales sin inducirlas artificialmente.  Permite estudiar al niño inmerso en las relaciones sociales establecidas dentro del grupo que es donde con más claridad se revelan las características de los escolares. Puede servir como punto de partida para posteriormente utilizar otros métodos empíricos que permitan llegar a conocer las manifestaciones con mayor profundidad. Limitaciones del método de observación Requiere de tiempo. La percepción, como base de la observación, tiene sólo un limitado grado de confiabilidad. Requiere por parte del observador de un desarrollo de habilidades en este sentido. Algunas recomendaciones para la aplicación de este método:
  5. 5. Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo Psicología educativa Debe definirse el objetivo de la misma. Plantear los indicadores de la misma para que la misma tenga criterios facto perceptibles. Los datos recogidos deben de ser registrados. Debe de realizarse por más de una persona y se propone alterarse el personal calificado con el que no tiene suficiente experiencia en caso tal de existir en el equipo el mismo. Debe tenerse en cuenta los resultados obtenidos por otras personas, ej. Maestros. De realizarse en un medio natural el observador debe ubicarse en una posición que no afecte el desenvolvimiento de la actividad. No deben realizarse conclusiones aceleradas ni generalizaciones anticipadas de los fenómenos observados sin tener suficientes elementos para arribar a una conclusión. El método de observación como instrumento de análisis. La observación consiste en saber seleccionar aquello que queremos analizar. Se suele decir que "Saber observar es saber seleccionar". Para la observación lo primero es plantear previamente qué es lo que interesa observar. En definitiva haber seleccionado un objetivo claro de observación. En nuestro caso, nos podemos plantear conocer la tasa de feedback del entrenador y observar la conducta del entrenador a la hora de impartir feedback durante el entrenamiento La observación científica "tiene la capacidad de describir y explicar el comportamiento, al haber obtenido datos adecuados y fiables correspondientes a conductas, eventos y /o situaciones perfectamente identificadas e insertas en un contexto teórico. Las palabras claves de esta definición son: - Describir y explicar. - Datos adecuados y fiables. - Conductas perfectamente identificadas. En la observación podemos considerar tres niveles sistematización: a.- la observación asistemática: ha sido la que tradicionalmente sea realizado en el deporte. El conocido "ojímetro" para dar información sobre una actuación determinada o
  6. 6. Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo Psicología educativa las observaciones realizadas sin ninguna planificación previa. Esta observación consiste en una constatación directa, sin ningún objetivo explicitado y sin estar perfectamente definido, sin un orden o planificación determinado. Son narraciones escritas en forma directa o datos recogidos de una manera azarosa. b.- la observación semisistemática: en ésta los objetivos del registro se fijan a priorizar; precisan planificar el orden y el tiempo, se necesita especificar la conducta o evento antecedente, el núcleo observado y la conducta o evento posterior, pero no están categorizadas las conductas a observar. c- La observación sistemática: intentan agrupar la información a partir de ciertos criterios fijados previamente o partiendo de estos registros. Requiere categorizar hechos, conductas y / o eventos que se han de observar. Estos tres niveles nos conducen a dos tipos claros de observación: la observación asistemática y la observación científica. (s.a, urg, 2017) "El estudio del acto de enseñanza utiliza como principal instrumento de investigación, sistemas o planos de observación de acontecimientos o comportamientos". Como toda ciencia la enseñanza y el entrenamiento necesitan de grabaciones objetivas. La observación constituye un método de toma de datos destinados a representar lo más fielmente posible lo que ocurre, la realidad. Piéron (1986).
  7. 7. Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo Psicología educativa LA ENTREVISTA La entrevista es una conversación intencional de carácter planificado entre el entrevistador y el (los) entrevistado(s). A través de ella podemos lograr información que no se adquiere mediante cuestionarios, por el nivel de confidencialidad de esta. Nos proporciona datos que no podemos alcanzarlos por otras vías. Su propósito es obtener información confiable sobre determinados hechos, fenómenos, personas, concretando la finalidad de la misma para que no resulte una actividad baldía, sin una intencionalidad definida. No debe realizarse sin tener conocimiento pleno de lo que precisamos obtener a través de ella. La entrevista debe ser realizada siempre que sea necesario ampliar, enriquecer o verificar los datos obtenidos a través de otros métodos o técnicas utilizadas con anterioridad, o cuando sea necesario obtener información que no pueda ser adquirida con la utilización de otros métodos o técnicas. En gran medida el logro de nuestros propósitos al utilizar la misma depende del nivel de comunicación que se alcance entre entrevistador y entrevistado. Una entrevista es un diálogo entablado entre dos o más personas: el entrevistador interroga y el entrevistado que contesta. La palabra entrevista deriva dellatín ysignifica "Los que van entre sí". Setrata de una técnica empleada para diversos motivos, investigación, medicina y selección de personal. Una entrevista no es casual sino esun diálogo interesado conun acuerdo previo eintereses yexpectativas por ambas partes. Características del entrevistador El entrevistador debetener disposición y/o paciencia paraasí llevar acabo conéxito una entrevista. Debe tener seguridad al momento deempezar aemplear las preguntas. Debe hablar demanera clara, precisa yen voz entendible. Es conveniente que el entrevistador hable en voz regulable ya que puede ayudar amejorar de alguna u otra manera el resultado dela entrevista. Debe tener buena yclara letra paraque sean entendibles las respuestas del entrevistado.
  8. 8. Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo Psicología educativa Laspreguntas debehacerlas demanera natural paraqueelentrevistado responda consinceridad ysesienta agusto entrevistándose. Las preguntas deben ser precisas y deben ser sencillas (cortas), deben ser exactas a lo que se quiere preguntar, y adecuadas al nivel educativo del entrevistado, y la entrevista debe ser en el menor tiempo posible, odepende dela disponibilidad de tiempo de ambas partes. El entrevistador debeestar seguro delo que deseapreguntar, si esnecesario anotar las preguntas antes de comenzar la entrevista. El entrevistador debeestar preparado pararealizar preguntas improvisadas apartir delas respuestas debe deprocurarse que las preguntas seandeacuerdo al tema. Características del entrevistado. Uno de los requisitos para que haya una entrevista es que el sujeto entrevistado esté de acuerdo. Esto ocurre normalmente porque tiene algún interés en ser entrevistado. Las cinco razones principales que puede tener sonlas siguientes: Porsupropio ego: Porel deseodeaparecer enlos medios oque seescuche su opinión. Por publicidad: Sobre todo los políticos y entre ellos los famosos, que dependen de la publicidad para influir en la opinión pública o para continuar en la brecha. Consideran las entrevistas como publicidad gratuita. Por dinero: Aunque según muchos códigos deontológicos los periodistas no deberían pagar a los entrevistados esuna práctica frecuente enmedios sensacionalistas oamarillistas. Algunos famosos llegan atener grandes ingresos por ello. Para ayudar al periodista: Algunos sujetos se dejan entrevistar simplemente para ayudar al periodista en el desempeño desutrabajo. Por gratitud: El entrevistador logra que el entrevistado acceda a contestar las preguntas sin oponer resistencia mediante un diálogo introductoria predefinido. La entrevista como instrumento deinvestigación ha sido utilizada deforma ambiciosa por antropólogos, sociólogos, psicólogos, politólogos oeconomistas. Esporello quegran parte delos datosconquecuentan las ciencias sociales proceden de las entrevistas. Los científicos sociales dependen de ellas para obtener información sobre los fenómenos investigados ycomprobar así sus teorías ehipótesis.
  9. 9. Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo Psicología educativa Tipos de entrevista La entrevista tiene un número de variantes casi indeterminadas, a continuación se citan varios tipos de entrevista que aparecen enlos medios decomunicación: Perfil osemblanza: Es cercano ala biografía, está basado enla combinación defuentes documentales y testimoniales condatos obtenidos dela persona entrevistada parahacer deélun retrato escrito. Serevelan aspectos íntimos del entrevistado. De opinión: Este tipo de entrevista es en el que se preocupa por los ideales, opiniones y comentarios personales delentrevistado, enesta se deberádestacar los puntos ideológicos delentrevistado. Noticiosa: Se aplica a un especialista en un tema específico, normalmente se utiliza para formular o complementar una noticia oreportaje, esporesoque sedestacan puntos notables del tema delque seestá hablando, normalmente secomplementa deuna vigorosa investigación. Cuestionario fijo: En algunos medios se usa periódicamente con distintas personas. Abarca registros diferentes, desde elhumor hasta la seriedad. Deinvestigación oindagación: Noaparecepublicado conforma deentrevista. Se utiliza paraobtener o contrastar información Interpretativa: También conocida como creativa, depersonaje, etc. Seinteresa por el personaje deuna manera global. Interesa elvalor estético del texto yelinterés humano. Apreciativa: Está basado en la suposición que las organizaciones cambian enfunción de las preguntas que se hacen; aquellas organizaciones que indagan ensus problemas y dificultades obtendrán más de lo mismo, pero aquellas que intenten descubrir qué es lo mejor que pueden encontrar en si mismas descubrirán cómo tener éxito. Cuando la entrevistase realiza tiene un procesoproductivo eneláreade textiles Laboral: Parainformarse, elentrevistador, valora alcandidato aun puesto detrabajo, parasaber sipuede ser aptoono para realizar sufunción. Entrevista de personalidad: Serealizan conla finalidad de analizar psicológica mente a un individuo y enfunción deesta yotras técnicas determinar el tratamiento adecuado. Informativa o de actualidad: Es la vinculada con los hechos del día; es noticiosa, por tanto, se redacta enforma denoticia. Jamás setitula confrases textuales. De divulgación: Sobre temas especializados en avances o descubrimientos científicos, médicos, tecnológicos, etc otemas deactualidad ode interés permanente.
  10. 10. Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo Psicología educativa Testimoniales: Las que aportan datos, descripciones y opiniones sobre un acontecimiento o suceso presenciado. Declaraciones:Datos, juicios uopiniones recogidos textualmente. Encuestas: Preguntas destinadas a obtener información sobre la opinión de un sector de la población sobre un tema, se utiliza para obtener información relevante u ofrecer una muestra de lo que piensan representantes dedistintos sectores sociales, sobre un tema deactualidad ointerés permanente. (s.a,wikipedia, 2017) Referencias s.a. (21 de 06 de 2017). conceptodefinicion. Obtenido de http://conceptodefinicion.de/observacion/ s.a. (21 de 06 de 2017). urg. Obtenido de http://www.ugr.es/~rescate/practicum/el_m_todo_de_observaci_n.htm s.a. (21 de 06 de 2017). wikipedia. Obtenido de https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Entrevista_period%C3%ADstica

×