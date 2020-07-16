Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. INFORME INMOBILIARIO JULIO 2020 LAS CUENTAS AL ROJO VIVO INFORME MENSUAL JULIO:Maquetación 1 11/07/20 20:52 Página 1
  2. 2. Recaudación y gasto, dos caras de una misma moneda: LAS CUENTAS FISCALES AL ROJO VIVO La recaudacion de Junio 20 ascendió a la suma de $545.962,8 millones, esto es 20,13% en términos nominales respecto de Junio 19; lo que representa una caída estimada de 15 puntos porcentuales en términos reales. La recaudación del Impuesto al Valor Agregado, claro indicador de consumo, creció sólo 14% en la com- parativa interanual, evidenciando una caída estimada de 19% en términos reales. Cerrado el 2 Trimestre de 2020, la recaudación fiscal evidencia caídas reales consecutivas en los últimos 8 trimestres, en 10 de los últimos 11 trimestres; supe- rando, el trimestre cerrado, a la brusca caída real evi- denciada durante el 2 Trimestre de 2020. Mientras tanto, atendiendo a la problemática sani- taria y económica derivada de la pandemia de COVID-19 y a las decisiones de gobierno adoptadas, el gasto fiscal se expande a niveles récord, es in- versamente proporcional a los ingresos. El gasto público primario durante Mayo 20 ascendió a la suma de $ 579.507 millones, un crecimiento inter- anual nominal de 96,86%. En este marco la emisión monetaria, única fuente de financiamiento, alcanzó en Mayo 20 la suma de $430.000 millones, y acumuló en los primeros cinco meses del año la suma de $ 1,05 billones. Sin datos precisos de Junio 20 a la hora de elaborar este Informe, se estima una emisión similar a Mayo 20; previsionandose para el resto del año una emisión de $ 1,2 billones adicionales a lo ya emitido. La actividad económica se desplomó durante Abril 20 Previo al impacto de la pandemia, iniciando el año, el PBI argentino cayó durante el 1 Trimestre de 2020 5,4% respecto de igual período de 2019, según información provista por el INDEC. Claro que, ya de lleno entrada la cuarentena, durante el mes de Abril 20, el Estimador Mensual de la Acti- vidad Económica publicado por el INDEC, reflejó una caída de 26,40% respecto de Abril 19 y 17,50% res- pecto de Marzo 20. El rubro “Construcción” aparece como el más afectado, cayendo el 86,40%, seguido por “Hoteles y restaurantes”, cayendo el 85,60%, siempre en la comparativa interanual. Mientras que los rubros “In- termediación financiera” y “Electricidad, gas y agua”, son aquellos que reflejaron las caídas menos significativas: 3,20% y 8,30% respectivamente, inter- anual. ALGUNOS INDICADORES MACROECONÓMICOS INFORME INMOBILIARIO JULIO 2020 Estimador mensual de la actividad económica (EMAE) Interanual / en porcentaje Variación interanual real de la recaudación tributaria nacional para cada trimestre Fuente: IARAF, Instituto argentino de análisis fiscal Variación interanual de ingresos y gastos primarios del Sector Público no financiero. Fuente: Pan M Fuente: INDEC / La voz INFORME MENSUAL JULIO:Maquetación 1 11/07/20 20:52 Página 2
  3. 3. La actividad inmobiliaria en CABA: la prepandemia, la pandemia… y ¿Cómo será “el día despues”? Durante Mayo 20, el Colegio de Escribanos de la Ciu- dad de Bs As, informó la realización de 681 actos de compraventa, por un monto de $ 6.118 millones. El monto medio de los actos fue de $ 8.984.892, equivalentes a U$S128.282, de acuerdo al tipo de cambio oficial promedio, y a U$S 73.707, de acuerdo al tipo de cambio «blue», al último día hábil de Junio. Muy por encima de los simpáticos 7 actos de com- praventa de Abril 20 y muy por debajo de los 3.198 de Mayo 2019: tercera mejor marca de ese año. La suma de efectos «prepandémicos y pandémicos», han convertido a Mayo 2020 como el vigésimo cuarto mes consecutivo con caída en la medición interanual; larga serie iniciada allá por Junio 18. Medido en términos de tipo de cambio oficial, el ticket de escrituración promedio experimentó un in- cremento interanual del 11,41%, y una abrupta caí- da del 36,99% medido de acuerdo al tipo de cambio «blue»; situación que debería abrir la puerta al deba- te: ¿qué tipo de cambio es más representativo para medir los precios en el mercado inmobiliario local? Mientras tanto, producto de las sucesivas devalua- ciones de los últimos meses, el costo de la cons- trucción medido en dólares estadounidenses se en- cuentra en valores mínimos historicos. Tipo de cambio alto, nivel de actividad «prepandé- mica» en caída, costo de reposición en mínimos, pro- funda y larga recesión económica, son algunos in- dicadores a mirar para intentar conocer el mercado inmobiliario que viene. La llamada «Nueva Ley de Alquileres», vigente desde el 1 de Julio de 2020 Luego de tantisímas idas y venidas, ya se encuentra vigente el nuevo régimen legal aplicable a todo con- trato celebrado a partir del 1 de Julio de 2020. Si bien son numerosos los aspectos regulados, vamos a puntear sólo cuatro: Los contratos de locación tendrán un plazo mínimo legal de tres años. El canon locativo mensual será actualizado anual- mente y a partir de un indicador elaborado por el BCRA. El depósito de garantía será de solo un mes y al valor de inicio del contrato de locación. Los contratos de locación deberán ser registrados ante la AFIP. Por último, vale recordar la vigencia del Decreto (PEN) 320/2020 hasta el 30 de Setiembre de 2020. Bienes durables e Inmuebles, continúa el rebote El subíndice Bienes Durables e Inmuebles, Junio 20, continúa rebotando luego del valor alcanzado en Abril 20, habiendo caído 55,10% respecto de Marzo 20, y ubicándose en niveles no observados desde Enero. Este subíndice muestra una suba acumulada de 18,60% respecto de Marzo 20, mientras en los hechos, JunIO 20 ha sido el primer mes del año en que la venta de autos, a nivel nacional, ha superado la medición de igual mes del año anterior. INFORME INMOBILIARIO JULIO 2020 SECTOR INMOBILIARIO Y DE LA CONSTRUCCIÓN Escrituras de compraventa CABA - Últimos 12 meses Fuente: Colegio de Escribanos CABA ICC desagregado por subíndices Fuente: UTDT INFORME MENSUAL JULIO:Maquetación 1 11/07/20 20:52 Página 3
  4. 4. La cantidad de luz natural que recibe una casa o un departamento, es un factor que ayuda enormemente a la hora de venderlo. Te contamos unos tips de cómo hacer para que tu propiedad resulte más lumi- nosa por medio de tácticas sencillas. Cortinas espesas La primera táctica consiste en despejar las fuentes naturales de luz. Un balcón con demasiadas plantas, un ventanal de piso a techo con un sillón por delante o unas cortinas excesivamente espesas, son ele- mento que atentan contra la entrada de la luz externa. La segunda táctica es pintar de blanco todo aquello que sea posible pintar, o colocar objetos blancos como un mantel sobre una mesa, un florero, una ca- jonera. El blanco tiene la capacidad de multiplicar la luz y, por lo tanto, de agrandar visualmente las habi- taciones. La tercera acción a realizar es instalar un espejo de buenas dimensiones en algún rincón no muy iluminado. Y la cuarta acción, aunque no tiene que ver con la luz natural, se centra en reponer toda lamparita que haya dejado de funcionar. Un chequeo El último paso es una especie de chequeo final: hay que invitar a un amigo o familiar para que, lo más ob- jetivamente posible, indique si los cambios realizados lograron el efecto buscado. Este punto de vista ex- terno siempre es válido porque es similar al que ten- drá una potencial compradora de la casa, o un futuro adquirente del departamento. Algo adicional: hacer todos estos cambios puede requerir no solo una pequeña inversión, sino también ganas de innovar, de salir de la rutina. Para que esas ganas surjan, hay que centrarse en este concepto de los expertos en operaciones inmobiliarias: “Ya no es tu casa, es la casa que querés vender”. EL PODER DE LA LUZ Una ventaja al momento de la venta Av. H. Yrigoyen 313 1º A - Gral. Pacheco - Tigre Tel.: 4740-6809 www.ipozzi.com.ar CSI: Mat. 4.129 - Fernando Pozzi INFORME MENSUAL JULIO:Maquetación 1 11/07/20 20:52 Página 4

